Dear Mr. Martindale

When you trot out two DL, the opposing offense is going to run and it's going to be a gash play that eviscerates your defense. Jihad Ward is NOT a DL, he's an oversized slow OLB or a 4-3 LDE who cannot hold the point of attack. James Conner and Josh Dobbs..yes Josh Dobbs made your defense look like a rec league team for the better part of 3 quarters. I know you love the 8 DB alignment but it gets its um..feces pushed in at every single turn in short yardage and inside the 10 yard line. Big on big wins, stop freaking out about a deep ball and playing 8 in coverage because your coverage is soft too. You're a professional coach, I'm a regular dude who watches football and for two weeks now, I've paused the game when I see two DL and I ask my wife "How many bigs?". She says two, and the result is a huge run or a TD. If you can't stop the run, you can't win in football. It's a passing league yes, but remember what the 49ers did two years ago in the NFCG, they threw it 12 times because when they ran it was never stopped. Stop the run FIRST, or you're in for an entire year of being gassed, demoralized and clawing to win on offense.



Your 2 main DL, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence can BOTH be double teamed and negated while TEs are eating up Ward and Thibodeaux. You leave huge run lanes open as OL are easily getting to the second level on the edge as DBs and LBs get MOWED over by 300 pounders. Start with a traditional 3-4, Leo, Dex, Ashawn, then your 4 Thibs, Okereke, Simmons, Ojulari/X/Basham. Make it your BASE front, and dare teams to throw on you. You have a LB in Simmons with sub 4.4 speed, start him at ILB and you're in a nickel in your base defense without being too small, which we are in most formations. Our DBs are getting folded in half since the cut block was outlawed and it's a field day for OL on the edge. You have not adjusted to that rule change yet, PLEASE WATCH every 2 DL play when ARI ran the ball, you can see that they recognize it and will run on it, with ease. Do your defenders a favor and start a real 3-4 that begs the opponent to throw and bring the damn heat and live with whatever happens. When we play coverage there are holes everywhere, nothing is working, so change must come.