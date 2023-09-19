Transcript: Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/19/2023 7:45 pm : 9/19/2023 7:45 pm

Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux



Q: What's been your take on what's been going on defensively?



A: I mean, it's still early. But when you talk about—we've given up a little bit too much. We obviously want greatness, and we strive for the best. I don't think as a defense as a whole we've been playing to the standard we seek for ourselves.



Q: Can you walk off the field from that game at least feeling like, 'Hey, the defense we think we can be showed up for at least the last quarter?' Were the situations also more manageable because it's a close game at that point?



A: You mean after the game?



Q: Yes.



A: I think you're always happy as a defense when you can contribute to a win, obviously. We were able to get three kills at the end of that game, or three stops at the end of the game. We call it a kill. But once we did that, it did breed a little more confidence in us that we can execute at a high level.



Q: You didn't have a tackle in that game. What do you make of that?



A: Did you guys watch the game?



Q: Yeah…



A: So, if you watch the game, they—it's all scheme. Once (outside linebacker) Azeez (Ojulari) kind of got hurt, you understand that you're kind of left in a situation of being on the back side. So, I was on the backside a lot of those plays. Granted, they were getting the ball out quick and once you kind of go down in a football game, they don't really run plays. They're not trying to win the game with the plays that they're running, right? So, it's a lot of just short runs. A lot of other guys were making plays, so for me, it's really not about the stat line, especially in the game of football. I think football is probably the only sport where you can contribute to a game without having any stats. So, when you go back and watch that tape, a lot of the balls were ran to the other side. Even with them doing that, towards the end of the game, when they did start to run my way, it was about setting the edge. It was about kind of doing my part. I know teammates before previously have talked about just being able to handle your job. My main job is to set the edge and to make the runs go back inside so that my linebackers and other players can fill gaps. So, just being able to contribute to a win felt pretty good.



Q: How would you assess your pass-rush productivity in the first two weeks?



A: The first two weeks, again, when you start to really break down football, when you go down, I think in the first game, teammates talk about situations, in the first game, we didn't get on the field until it was about 14-0 or 16-0. So, looking at that, teams aren't looking to drive the ball down the field. They're looking to run the ball. And when you don't stop the run, you don't really have any room to pass rush. So, I think when you look at us as a team, we haven't been able to get those numbers because we haven't really buckled down on what we need to do as far as handling situations and stopping the run.



Q: You're asked to drop in coverage more in this defense than edge rushers are in other defenses, and everyone judges you by sacks. How have you accepted that? How do you feel about that?



A: I mean, there are a lot of social media GMs. There are a lot of people who want the game and want to coach, and they want to create narratives. But as long as I stick to the game plan, and my coaches and my team are happy with what I'm able to do, whether it be drop back, whether it be hold the edge, whatever it may be – I'm just happy to contribute.



Q: There was a video posted of you sitting alone on the bench, while a lot of the rest of the team was celebrating. I'm not insinuating anything, I'm just giving you a chance to respond.



A: What part of the game was that?



Q: I think it was at the end after the field goal. It looks like it in the video.



A: After the field goal, so that was the last play…I think when you play this game, you start to realize, and I'm only answering it like this because I know that there's videos and there's always narratives put out, but when you're in a situation where the fate of the game lands on one drive or one situation, and you're kind of those people, right? The defense are the guys who are looked to to answer that. The only person I look to is God, right? So, I'm sitting in that moment, and I'm praying, and I'm kind of, I guess you would say meditating and visualizing what we're going to do as a team to go out there. For me, it's kind of like there are too many people that wake up and want to put negativity out there. For us to come back and win a game, it's nothing but positive. For a defense, everybody just wants to be able to make that play when the time does come. I think it's more of a visualization and a meditation thing that, hopefully I don't ever have to answer something like that in the future.



Q: (Defensive lineman) Leo(nard Williams) said that as a group, you have to stop worrying about these numbers, the sacks, the takeaways, and just do your job, because that's something people are asking about. How important is it to not listen to that?



A: The thing is, every fan just wants to be a part of a winning team, right? So even early in that game, our own fans are booing us. They're giving up on us. And then as soon as we start to win, now, everybody's cheering and everybody's excited. Everybody wants to get a jersey signed and this and that. It's a tough situation, but when you start to realize that the only people that matter are the people in the room and the only people who are really here for us, is us. As long as we continue to focus on that and continue to control the narrative and keep pushing forward, we'll be alright.



Q: Is a fast start vital for this game given the opposition, especially if you let them get out to a big lead?



A: Definitely. I mean, football, it's all about complimentary football. As a team, we've been trying to work on that, and starting fast is everything, whether it's defense going out there getting a three-and-out or it's offense going out there and putting some points up. We definitely just want to do our 1-11 and go out there and execute.



Q: Has your confidence waned at all individually?



A: No. I'm excited. We've got a big matchup this weekend. Every game is a big game. So, being that this is the next one, I feel like the team is primed. We've been consistently making gains and I feel like it's going to be definitely a good matchup.



Q: What do you see in (49ers quarterback Brock) Purdy?



A: He's a great quarterback. I actually played him way back when when he was in college in a bowl game. He's the same guy. He's obviously gotten better, but when you talk about his poise, when you talk about him just being able to deliver the ball and he doesn't really get off balance. He likes to really focus in, and he knows where to get the ball.



Q: And he had that back then?



A: Yeah. It was hard for us to get him. He was able to deliver it and put it on the money.

