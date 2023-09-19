for display only
Transcript: Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/19/2023 7:45 pm
Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux

Q: What's been your take on what's been going on defensively?

A: I mean, it's still early. But when you talk about—we've given up a little bit too much. We obviously want greatness, and we strive for the best. I don't think as a defense as a whole we've been playing to the standard we seek for ourselves.

Q: Can you walk off the field from that game at least feeling like, 'Hey, the defense we think we can be showed up for at least the last quarter?' Were the situations also more manageable because it's a close game at that point?

A: You mean after the game?

Q: Yes.

A: I think you're always happy as a defense when you can contribute to a win, obviously. We were able to get three kills at the end of that game, or three stops at the end of the game. We call it a kill. But once we did that, it did breed a little more confidence in us that we can execute at a high level.

Q: You didn't have a tackle in that game. What do you make of that?

A: Did you guys watch the game?

Q: Yeah…

A: So, if you watch the game, they—it's all scheme. Once (outside linebacker) Azeez (Ojulari) kind of got hurt, you understand that you're kind of left in a situation of being on the back side. So, I was on the backside a lot of those plays. Granted, they were getting the ball out quick and once you kind of go down in a football game, they don't really run plays. They're not trying to win the game with the plays that they're running, right? So, it's a lot of just short runs. A lot of other guys were making plays, so for me, it's really not about the stat line, especially in the game of football. I think football is probably the only sport where you can contribute to a game without having any stats. So, when you go back and watch that tape, a lot of the balls were ran to the other side. Even with them doing that, towards the end of the game, when they did start to run my way, it was about setting the edge. It was about kind of doing my part. I know teammates before previously have talked about just being able to handle your job. My main job is to set the edge and to make the runs go back inside so that my linebackers and other players can fill gaps. So, just being able to contribute to a win felt pretty good.

Q: How would you assess your pass-rush productivity in the first two weeks?

A: The first two weeks, again, when you start to really break down football, when you go down, I think in the first game, teammates talk about situations, in the first game, we didn't get on the field until it was about 14-0 or 16-0. So, looking at that, teams aren't looking to drive the ball down the field. They're looking to run the ball. And when you don't stop the run, you don't really have any room to pass rush. So, I think when you look at us as a team, we haven't been able to get those numbers because we haven't really buckled down on what we need to do as far as handling situations and stopping the run.

Q: You're asked to drop in coverage more in this defense than edge rushers are in other defenses, and everyone judges you by sacks. How have you accepted that? How do you feel about that?

A: I mean, there are a lot of social media GMs. There are a lot of people who want the game and want to coach, and they want to create narratives. But as long as I stick to the game plan, and my coaches and my team are happy with what I'm able to do, whether it be drop back, whether it be hold the edge, whatever it may be – I'm just happy to contribute.

Q: There was a video posted of you sitting alone on the bench, while a lot of the rest of the team was celebrating. I'm not insinuating anything, I'm just giving you a chance to respond.

A: What part of the game was that?

Q: I think it was at the end after the field goal. It looks like it in the video.

A: After the field goal, so that was the last play…I think when you play this game, you start to realize, and I'm only answering it like this because I know that there's videos and there's always narratives put out, but when you're in a situation where the fate of the game lands on one drive or one situation, and you're kind of those people, right? The defense are the guys who are looked to to answer that. The only person I look to is God, right? So, I'm sitting in that moment, and I'm praying, and I'm kind of, I guess you would say meditating and visualizing what we're going to do as a team to go out there. For me, it's kind of like there are too many people that wake up and want to put negativity out there. For us to come back and win a game, it's nothing but positive. For a defense, everybody just wants to be able to make that play when the time does come. I think it's more of a visualization and a meditation thing that, hopefully I don't ever have to answer something like that in the future.

Q: (Defensive lineman) Leo(nard Williams) said that as a group, you have to stop worrying about these numbers, the sacks, the takeaways, and just do your job, because that's something people are asking about. How important is it to not listen to that?

A: The thing is, every fan just wants to be a part of a winning team, right? So even early in that game, our own fans are booing us. They're giving up on us. And then as soon as we start to win, now, everybody's cheering and everybody's excited. Everybody wants to get a jersey signed and this and that. It's a tough situation, but when you start to realize that the only people that matter are the people in the room and the only people who are really here for us, is us. As long as we continue to focus on that and continue to control the narrative and keep pushing forward, we'll be alright.

Q: Is a fast start vital for this game given the opposition, especially if you let them get out to a big lead?

A: Definitely. I mean, football, it's all about complimentary football. As a team, we've been trying to work on that, and starting fast is everything, whether it's defense going out there getting a three-and-out or it's offense going out there and putting some points up. We definitely just want to do our 1-11 and go out there and execute.

Q: Has your confidence waned at all individually?

A: No. I'm excited. We've got a big matchup this weekend. Every game is a big game. So, being that this is the next one, I feel like the team is primed. We've been consistently making gains and I feel like it's going to be definitely a good matchup.

Q: What do you see in (49ers quarterback Brock) Purdy?

A: He's a great quarterback. I actually played him way back when when he was in college in a bowl game. He's the same guy. He's obviously gotten better, but when you talk about his poise, when you talk about him just being able to deliver the ball and he doesn't really get off balance. He likes to really focus in, and he knows where to get the ball.

Q: And he had that back then?

A: Yeah. It was hard for us to get him. He was able to deliver it and put it on the money.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:02 pm : link
KT seemed quite defensive in this presser. He calls himself a primetime pro. Well, fucking show up vs. SF & wreck havoc. He's been a complete zero thus far this season.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 8:06 pm : link
You can really tell the NY media is starting to turn on Thibodeaux. Really is a shame.
RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16213277 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
You can really tell the NY media is starting to turn on Thibodeaux. Really is a shame.


Well, perhaps his play can eventually tell them to STFU. Because we're all waiting for it.
SFG  
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 8:10 pm : link
The guy had a pretty solid rookie year and was big towards end of the season.

They’ve had 2 games this year. Dallas game was a complete nightmare. Did you hear Tiki Barber on the fan today? He basically said the first 20 plays of the Arizona game, the Cardinals either ran away from him or he dropped back in coverage.

Again…this is a completely pointless exercise this early on in the season. And already, Giants fans and media are ready to make him their next whipping boy.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 8:13 pm : link
Every answer he gave was honest and logical and that’s how he is. Fans ready to give up on this guy are going to look pretty foolish.
ryan.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:15 pm : link
He was picked 5th overall. & yes, I get that its only 2 games, but he's been a complete ghost thus far. I expect more from someone drafted where he is. This isn't a 5th rounder we're talking about. I expect him to make multiple game changing plays per game.

& per what I'm seeing on Twitter, he seems to be more interested in what he's wearing pregame than his actual performance on the field.
RE: ryan.  
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16213296 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:


& per what I'm seeing on Twitter, he seems to be more interested in what he's wearing pregame than his actual performance on the field.

Wait until you see Andrew Thomas’ instagram.
KT's responses all made sense amd seemed fine to me  
SomeFan : 9/19/2023 8:25 pm : link
Don't think there is an issue with him. I would like a few impact plays in the near future like some on Thursday night would be sweet.
If you take his answers  
Bill in UT : 9/19/2023 8:30 pm : link
at face value, then you have a scheme that calls for a #5 pick to drop into coverage and hold the edge and have no stats. Maybe the scheme needs to be looked at, cause you can have Fox or X do what Thibs is being asked to do. Something ain't right
RE: ryan.  
NJLCO : 9/19/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16213296 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He was picked 5th overall. & yes, I get that its only 2 games, but he's been a complete ghost thus far. I expect more from someone drafted where he is. This isn't a 5th rounder we're talking about. I expect him to make multiple game changing plays per game.

& per what I'm seeing on Twitter, he seems to be more interested in what he's wearing pregame than his actual performance on the field.

Plus 1. And I was at the game. He show’s little overpowering strength and wasn’t quick. Period and end of story I don’t give a shit what he says at this point.
RE: RE: ryan.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16213299 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16213296 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:




& per what I'm seeing on Twitter, he seems to be more interested in what he's wearing pregame than his actual performance on the field.


Wait until you see Andrew Thomas’ instagram.


One is an All Pro. The other is KT. If KT goes off & has a huge game vs. SF, I won't give AF what he posts on social media post game.
They’re giving up  
cjac : 9/19/2023 8:45 pm : link
34 points per game

Is anyone really doing their job on defense?
So glad we invested...  
bw in dc : 9/19/2023 8:58 pm : link
the 5th pick of the lottery on a pass rusher to set the edge.

I mean, that's a premium need - setting the edge...
BTW...  
bw in dc : 9/19/2023 9:04 pm : link
I just checked NextGen, ESPN, NFL.com, and PFF and I didn't see any numbers about who leads the league in setting the edge.
Glad you did the interview Thibs  
ThomasG : 9/19/2023 9:06 pm : link
We were about to file a missing persons report.
Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/19/2023 9:14 pm : link
He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.
RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/19/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.


The Giants made the playoffs last year because of KT's game against the Commanders.
RE: ...  
ZoneXDOA : 9/19/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16213270 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
KT seemed quite defensive in this presser. He calls himself a primetime pro. Well, fucking show up vs. SF & wreck havoc. He's been a complete zero thus far this season.
It's wreak havoc. You can't wreck havoc.
And that's... one to grow on.
RE: RE: …  
ZoneXDOA : 9/19/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16213280 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16213277 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


You can really tell the NY media is starting to turn on Thibodeaux. Really is a shame.



Well, perhaps his play can eventually tell them to STFU. Because we're all waiting for it.
Should he go rogue and blow his assignment? This is the same as the people that were screaming that Daboll didn't trust DJ last season because they called a lot of run plays. When opponents can't stop the run, you run. In this case, KT has not been in situations that call for him to get after the QB. Plus opponents aren't running at him. What do you want him to do?
RE: RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
ThomasG : 9/19/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16213335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.



The Giants made the playoffs last year because of KT's game against the Commanders.


So that’s the contribution? We look to that game over an entire rookie contract and say thanks?

Please tell me you expect more.
RE: …  
rnargi : 9/19/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16213292 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Every answer he gave was honest and logical and that’s how he is. Fans ready to give up on this guy are going to look pretty foolish.


Agreed. I respect how he answered. He was honest, mature, confident, and frankly he's right.
RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.

He literally said all fans want is a winner. Literally said it and then said it’s tough because they are gonna boo you when don’t play well, and then cheer when you play well. He also said, in that same interview, that they all gotta play better and improve.

I guess next interview he’ll just say “don’t want to talk about the Arizona game, onto the next” and you guys will just be fine with that?

 
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 9:52 pm : link
Tiki Barber, who actually played football for a living, spent an entire segment saying how dumb people are sounding and looking when they are discussing Thinodeaux so far this year.
.  
ChrisRick : 9/19/2023 9:55 pm : link
I often wonder why coaches need to go over film to break down a game when fans can watch a game once and know what the players should have done. It seems like the coaches are doing it all wrong.
What do we expect out of Thibodeaux?  
Angel Eyes : 9/19/2023 10:02 pm : link
He's a top-5 pick, surely we don't expect him to be a placeholder for someone else blitzing for his whole career.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 9/19/2023 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16213350 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Tiki Barber, who actually played football for a living, spent an entire segment saying how dumb people are sounding and looking when they are discussing Thinodeaux so far this year.


Just out of curiosity, we do you think we drafted KT? What were the attributes that made him such a highly sought after prospect?

If we drafted a WR at #5 and he wasn't catching passes but blocking very well for running plays - for the scheme - would you think that was a draft capital well spent?
RE: …  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/19/2023 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16213350 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Tiki Barber, who actually played football for a living, spent an entire segment saying how dumb people are sounding and looking when they are discussing Thinodeaux so far this year.


Well shit..if a football player said people are dumb for discussing a #5 pick for not showing up for 2 games, I can't argue with that ...
Also, the argument, remember that one time he did that one thing?..not a strong one.
From his comments ...  
FStubbs : 9/19/2023 10:10 pm : link
... sounds like he's being asked to do the little things in the defense. If the coaches are happy with his progress then it is what it is, I guess.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2023 10:14 pm : link
Thibodeaux made NFL.com’s all defensive rookie team. He had 40 QB pressures in 14 games and had the best pressure rate of any rookie who played at least 500 snaps.

But, I’m glad we are done waiting on this guy.
I thought that was an intelligent interview by Thibs  
cosmicj : 9/19/2023 10:55 pm : link
He handled it well. I’m sure he isn’t satisfied with his 2023 is going, too.
What KT mentioned about scheme is exactly what Tiki mentioned  
BestFeature : 9/19/2023 11:08 pm : link
today on the radio. The scheme does not set him up to be a big time playmaker and they run away from him. Is it possible that BBI doesn't know as much they think they do?
RE: If you take his answers  
BestFeature : 9/19/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16213305 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
at face value, then you have a scheme that calls for a #5 pick to drop into coverage and hold the edge and have no stats. Maybe the scheme needs to be looked at, cause you can have Fox or X do what Thibs is being asked to do. Something ain't right


Tiki was talking about this, it's the scheme. I remember when we were discussing drafting an edge people would say that Wink doesn't use his edges like that. But what I'm confused about it didn't seem like he was blitzing a lot either. So was he just trying to not generate pressure?
RE: What KT mentioned about scheme is exactly what Tiki mentioned  
PatersonPlank : 9/19/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16213380 BestFeature said:
Quote:
today on the radio. The scheme does not set him up to be a big time playmaker and they run away from him. Is it possible that BBI doesn't know as much they think they do?


Of course not, no way is that possible
RE: RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
ZoneXDOA : 9/19/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16213349 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.


He literally said all fans want is a winner. Literally said it and then said it’s tough because they are gonna boo you when don’t play well, and then cheer when you play well. He also said, in that same interview, that they all gotta play better and improve.

I guess next interview he’ll just say “don’t want to talk about the Arizona game, onto the next” and you guys will just be fine with that?
he did not LITERALLY say any of that. He was asked how he handles not being able to meet expectations. He does so by understanding that fans boo you in one half and cheer you on the next. So he can’t let that matter to him as much as doing his job and contributing to the team the way he is being asked to by his coaches and his brothers on the team. Stop being so damn sensitive.
in game 4 he'll get two sacks, just watch  
islander1 : 12:27 am : link
and everyone will be back to kissing his ass.
RE: If you take his answers  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:12 am : link
In comment 16213305 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
at face value, then you have a scheme that calls for a #5 pick to drop into coverage and hold the edge and have no stats. Maybe the scheme needs to be looked at, cause you can have Fox or X do what Thibs is being asked to do. Something ain't right


Tiki actually said this on WFAN the other day. That no one in Wink's system ever has double digit sacks, and edge rushers don't tee off on the QB. He thinks that KT is being asked to contain.
RE: …  
Milton : 1:19 am : link
In comment 16213292 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Every answer he gave was honest and logical and that’s how he is.
+1
RE: What do we expect out of Thibodeaux?  
ZoneXDOA : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16213356 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
He's a top-5 pick, surely we don't expect him to be a placeholder for someone else blitzing for his whole career.
he’s two weeks into year two with two games that were lopsided for 7 quarters. His first season was nothing but forward progress and he created a ton of pressure on opposing QBs. Why would you make assumptions about the rest of his career? People (not just you) lack patience. Growing up, it used to take a couple of years before you’d even see a young guy get on the field consistently. Now everyone expects college kids to be plug and play. There is learning, growing and physical conditioning that comes with a couple of seasons of NFL experience. From what he’s shown so far, KT is ahead of the curve.
RE: RE: …  
HBart : 8:41 am : link
In comment 16213404 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16213292 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Every answer he gave was honest and logical and that’s how he is.

+1

+2

Everyone on defense including Wink needs to be better, and KT needs both to step it up (to me he looks indecisive) and get some guys around him to step it up. And more than anything to be in-sync.

Upgrades means new players means acclimation time, and KT's role is the most intertwined with the other 10. The D as a unit needs the tide needs to rise -- it will raise all their boats.
RE: RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
BlueHurricane : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16213335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.



The Giants made the playoffs last year because of KT's game against the Commanders.


^^This^^

Two weeks in to a season where the opponent was out to huge leads early and the fan base and media are looking for scapegoat. A lot of you guys suck. Maybe realize it’s counterproductive to demonize this guy.
I questioned this dude last year  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:53 am : link
On here and was ripped to shreds. I just don’t see a dominant edge rusher in this guy. He’s a 5-10 sack guy a season, when he was drafted to be a 10-15 sack guy.
RE: I questioned this dude last year  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16213447 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
On here and was ripped to shreds. I just don’t see a dominant edge rusher in this guy. He’s a 5-10 sack guy a season, when he was drafted to be a 10-15 sack guy.


Agreed.

He answered pretty well  
JonC : 9:08 am : link
and it highlights Wink's best pass rushers tend to not pile up the stats, and KT's been used differently with AO out yet again. First two teams running to the side opposite KT, etc. He's still a young buck learning the ropes, not terribly concerned yet.
BBI's best traits on full display  
ColHowPepper : 9:18 am : link
here and game thread(s): reflection, analysis, patience
RE: BBI's best traits on full display  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16213468 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
here and game thread(s): reflection, analysis, patience


Some folks have talked themselves into thinking Evan Neal can be a stud RT just given the time.

I love his honesty  
JT039 : 9:23 am : link
Better than the stupid cliche answers you usually get.

Do the players need to be better? Absolutely. But I have a feeling the major problem is Wink.
His main job was to set the edge  
UberAlias : 9:23 am : link
As he said. And that's exactly what I saw. I think some folks would rather the players do what they want them to than what the scheme/play calls for. Maybe it's a fantasy thing.
Also need to realize  
JonC : 9:31 am : link
the defense needs more talent, as well as more time to gel as a unit.

Leo could be playing like a man who's out the door in a few months, A'Shawn hasn't gotten it going yet and could well be a stopgap signing. Need more on the DL, ILB opposite Okereke, and they need a stud at Edge.
Defense is really piling up the stats  
ThomasG : 9:38 am : link
No Sacks
No Ints
No Fumbles recovered
6th worst defense in yards/play
13th worst defense in pressure %
RE: Also need to realize  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:41 am : link
In comment 16213476 JonC said:
Quote:
the defense needs more talent, as well as more time to gel as a unit.

Leo could be playing like a man who's out the door in a few months, A'Shawn hasn't gotten it going yet and could well be a stopgap signing. Need more on the DL, ILB opposite Okereke, and they need a stud at Edge.


I suppose I had higher hopes for this current defense. Sounds like we're about 6 players away from realizing our true potential.

Alot of fans overrated this defense  
JonC : 10:00 am : link
I think the foundational talent is there with Dex, Okereke, and the secondary (need to make a decision on X McK).

But, other than Leo (who's going to be a hole to backfill) and A'Shawn the DL are journeyman, there's a big hole next to Okereke, and AO is probably not a core piece for NYG.

Significant holes, and then you have to try and plan for players who might not fit the plan, or leave via UFA, etc.
I think like most things, it's not black and white  
Dr. D : 10:19 am : link
I think scheme is obviously part of the lack of KT's impact and it might be fair to question Wink's usage of him.

But I also see on some plays either indecisiveness or lack of "crazed dog" effort. I forget exactly what part of the game, but there was a play where KT ended up directly in front of Dobbs, only about 2 yds from him, with absolutely no one between them. KT stopped for about a second, which was enough for Dobbs to get rid of the ball.

I don't know for sure, but it seems a "crazed dog" wouldn't have hesitated with such an open path to the QB.

Maybe KT is still thinking too much, IDK. I'm going to be patient, but hope something changes soon.
I really hate this new sports world we live in  
djm : 10:20 am : link
players cannot do a fucking thing anymore without some dickless fuck or twat digging in and manufacturing the drama. Fuck the hell off already.
also  
djm : 10:23 am : link
Thibs was fine over the final 20 minutes or so in week 2. The entire defense was fine over the last 20 minutes week 2.

LEt shit play the fuck out before we condemn a player. If they didn't hold up in the 4th quarter i'd be killing the D as much as anyone, even if it would be premature only 2 weeks in. But they did hold up. Doesn't mean the D holds up all season long. Doesn't mean Thibs will be fine. But fucking come on already. It's 2 games. 1-1. Got it done late in week 2 but people NEED to get their knives out. GET A FUCKING GRIP.
RE: Alot of fans overrated this defense  
Thegratefulhead : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16213507 JonC said:
Quote:
I think the foundational talent is there with Dex, Okereke, and the secondary (need to make a decision on X McK).

But, other than Leo (who's going to be a hole to backfill) and A'Shawn the DL are journeyman, there's a big hole next to Okereke, and AO is probably not a core piece for NYG.

Significant holes, and then you have to try and plan for players who might not fit the plan, or leave via UFA, etc.
Waves, I overrated the defense.
1.5 games people  
djm : 10:34 am : link
slow down. And this coming from someone who was blasting the D all day until....the 4th.

Everyone calm the hell down.
RE: 1.5 games people  
Mike in ramapo college : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16213538 djm said:
Quote:
slow down. And this coming from someone who was blasting the D all day until....the 4th.

Everyone calm the hell down.


It is the media world we live in now. Last week we had several posts questioning if Daboll and Schoen were over their heads, with comparisons to McAdoo, Judge, etc. Now I see posters praising Daboll for (supposedly) taking over play calling. Over the offseason people were worried about Kafka getting an HC gig. Now some are saying they don't trust Kafka to scheme appropriately.

This week it is Kayvon's turn.

The entire defense has had a rough start to the year. The offense ineptitude didn't help, especially for edge rushers to accumulate stats against QB dropbacks.

We should save our worries for/if the game scripts are favorable for QB pressure and he is still putting up duds.
Yeah, it's just us dumb fans questioning his performance  
Greg from LI : 10:46 am : link
From Sy's review:

Quote:
Kayvon Thibodeaux has a lot of eyes on him, rightfully so. He was the 5th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is 0-for-2 this season on hitting just the minimum standard for what is expected of him. He had 1 pressure which resulted in a QB hit and even that was on a stunt where ARI left him unblocked up the middle. I was also disappointed on the lack of backside pursuit on the ARI outside zone runs. Two blockers in front of him pulling to the opposite side and he did not react fast enough. Now, it is possible he was playing assignment football and I do not question his effort. Thibodeaux plays hard. He simply does not always have the quick and natural football sense against the run on complex running plays. The conclusion here is that he has been a no-show through two weeks to start off the year.


Emphasis added by me.
I agree with Sy  
JonC : 10:47 am : link
also can see it's at least somewhat related to usage atm.
I lose my mind every sunday, too  
djm : 10:49 am : link
I usually come back to earth by monday or tuesday, unless it's one of those games/stretches where it's not just one game or it isn't early or a disturbing trend has turned into a disturbing month or season.

I have no problem with flipping out during and right after a game. Where the fuck if the clarity and logic? It's Wednesday. Who the hell puts a player on blast two weeks into a season? Especially when the D did its job down the stretch of week 2?

No one can tell me otherwise. Some of you like to be mad. You need to complain about a player.
RE: I think like most things, it's not black and white  
bw in dc : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16213522 Dr. D said:
Quote:
I think scheme is obviously part of the lack of KT's impact and it might be fair to question Wink's usage of him.

But I also see on some plays either indecisiveness or lack of "crazed dog" effort. I forget exactly what part of the game, but there was a play where KT ended up directly in front of Dobbs, only about 2 yds from him, with absolutely no one between them. KT stopped for about a second, which was enough for Dobbs to get rid of the ball.

I don't know for sure, but it seems a "crazed dog" wouldn't have hesitated with such an open path to the QB.

Maybe KT is still thinking too much, IDK. I'm going to be patient, but hope something changes soon.


There is the possibility that the staff looks at KT and sees a much more limited player than they imagined. So, his responsibilities have been reduced.

Posters can keep complaining that other posters don't know anything about football to criticize KT, but they can't run away from these words from Sy:

Quote:
Kayvon Thibodeaux has a lot of eyes on him, rightfully so. He was the 5th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is 0-for-2 this season on hitting just the minimum standard for what is expected of him. He had 1 pressure which resulted in a QB hit and even that was on a stunt where ARI left him unblocked up the middle. I was also disappointed on the lack of backside pursuit on the ARI outside zone runs. Two blockers in front of him pulling to the opposite side and he did not react fast enough. Now, it is possible he was playing assignment football and I do not question his effort. Thibodeaux plays hard. He simply does not always have the quick and natural football sense against the run on complex running plays. The conclusion here is that he has been a no-show through two weeks to start off the year.


Greg...  
bw in dc : 10:49 am : link
Sorry. Just saw your post... ;)
oh, the D did their job down the stretch? Pop those corks!  
Greg from LI : 10:52 am : link
They finally did their jobs stopping an offense led by the immortal Joshua Dobbs and James Connor? I am just overwhelmed.

BTW, how many penalties did the Cardinals have on their last couple of drives? At least three, right?
RE: I lose my mind every sunday, too  
bw in dc : 11:02 am : link
In comment 16213559 djm said:
Quote:

No one can tell me otherwise. Some of you like to be mad. You need to complain about a player.


I don't buy this. I think it's perfectly reasonable to wonder why the 5th pick in the draft looks like a JAG so far.

Personally, I'd like to think if KT was this great pass rusher that Wink would adjust his D to optimize that.
djm  
JonC : 11:09 am : link
I mean this constructively and positively, there are just some posters/perspectives/opinions you should avoid, for your own sake of finding enjoyment in the forum. Why subject yourself to points of view that won't go away because it's a mindset and a way some view the world, which includes me.
RE: oh, the D did their job down the stretch? Pop those corks!  
Dr. D : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16213564 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They finally did their jobs stopping an offense led by the immortal Joshua Dobbs and James Connor? I am just overwhelmed.

BTW, how many penalties did the Cardinals have on their last couple of drives? At least three, right?

I believe an illegal block by WR Brown near end of 3rd Q and 3 false starts in the 4th Q.

The D has very little to brag about. Without 4 drive killing penalties by the cards, we might be 0-2.
Most of us remember the '07 D  
Dr. D : 11:21 am : link
that gave up 80 pts the first 2 games, then finally started to jell in game 3, and eventually went onto greatness.

It's possible this D will also jell and turn into a great D at some point, but it's not crazy to be a little concerned right now (imo).
RE: I really hate this new sports world we live in  
ZoneXDOA : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16213525 djm said:
Quote:
players cannot do a fucking thing anymore without some dickless fuck or twat digging in and manufacturing the drama. Fuck the hell off already.
AMEN
RE: RE: RE: Could this guy be any more tone deaf?  
ZoneXDOA : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16213341 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16213335 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16213332 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


He mentions fans booing in the first half...did you think they would cheer after going down 20 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Dobbs?
I'm done waiting for this guy.
Detroit didn't have to wait 1 game for Hutchinson to show up, let alone 1 season.



The Giants made the playoffs last year because of KT's game against the Commanders.



So that’s the contribution? We look to that game over an entire rookie contract and say thanks?

Please tell me you expect more.
He’s two weeks into his second season and doing what he is being asked to do. How is this “his entire rookie contract”?! I do expect more. I expect more thinking before commenting.
my last comment on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : link
because it's pissing me off to no end.

There is nothing wrong with debating WHY the defense, including KT, is not playing well.

But there are now regular posts on BBI and on social media making slanderous statements about desire.

Nothing we know about KT since he's been here raises any sort of red flag about desire. In fact, the opposite has been true. All the coaches and teammates have praised him in that department. He actually does extra work in camp that others don't do.

Yet here we are. It's makes our fanbase look stupid.
RE: Defense is really piling up the stats  
ZoneXDOA : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16213482 ThomasG said:
Quote:
No Sacks
No Ints
No Fumbles recovered
6th worst defense in yards/play
13th worst defense in pressure %

Who gives a shit? The team won and turned things around in the second half. Stats mean nothing if we’re losing and even less if we’re winning. Nobody loses 40 - 0 and says “Oh but at least Kayvon got 12 pressures and 4 hits”
Also…. It’s two games. Way too much football left to be looking at stats as a gauge.
RE: RE: Defense is really piling up the stats  
ThomasG : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16213628 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16213482 ThomasG said:


Quote:


No Sacks
No Ints
No Fumbles recovered
6th worst defense in yards/play
13th worst defense in pressure %


Who gives a shit? The team won and turned things around in the second half. Stats mean nothing if we’re losing and even less if we’re winning. Nobody loses 40 - 0 and says “Oh but at least Kayvon got 12 pressures and 4 hits”
Also…. It’s two games. Way too much football left to be looking at stats as a gauge.


Maybe if Kayvon got 12 pressures and 4 hits then the Giants wouldn't have lost 40-0.

Yes it's 2 games. Should we only read and discuss things on the BBI site after 8 games?...17 games? Let us know what makes sense but please think before commenting as well.
RE: I think like most things, it's not black and white  
ZoneXDOA : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16213522 Dr. D said:
Quote:
I think scheme is obviously part of the lack of KT's impact and it might be fair to question Wink's usage of him.

But I also see on some plays either indecisiveness or lack of "crazed dog" effort. I forget exactly what part of the game, but there was a play where KT ended up directly in front of Dobbs, only about 2 yds from him, with absolutely no one between them. KT stopped for about a second, which was enough for Dobbs to get rid of the ball.

I don't know for sure, but it seems a "crazed dog" wouldn't have hesitated with such an open path to the QB.

Maybe KT is still thinking too much, IDK. I'm going to be patient, but hope something changes soon.
you’re right. But a crazed dog probably draws a flag for roughing the passer. The rules handicap a player and a player that doesn’t care about the rules can cripple his team. That said, KT doesn’t normally have a problem with processing speed. But Dobbs was getting the ball out quick, especially with a defender in his face, so he was probably anticipating a quicker release and the gamble just didn’t pay off.
RE: RE: RE: Defense is really piling up the stats  
ZoneXDOA : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16213636 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16213628 ZoneXDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16213482 ThomasG said:


Quote:


No Sacks
No Ints
No Fumbles recovered
6th worst defense in yards/play
13th worst defense in pressure %


Who gives a shit? The team won and turned things around in the second half. Stats mean nothing if we’re losing and even less if we’re winning. Nobody loses 40 - 0 and says “Oh but at least Kayvon got 12 pressures and 4 hits”
Also…. It’s two games. Way too much football left to be looking at stats as a gauge.



Maybe if Kayvon got 12 pressures and 4 hits then the Giants wouldn't have lost 40-0.

Yes it's 2 games. Should we only read and discuss things on the BBI site after 8 games?...17 games? Let us know what makes sense but please think before commenting as well.
maybe if that cat didn’t stop to piss in the middle of Fulton St that taxi wouldn’t have run it over. The point is that he is doing what he is being asked to do and stats don’t mean a damn thing in the end. The Giants came back and won mostly in the 3rd quarter. That could’ve happened any number of ways. Could’ve been all Defense and Special Teams. But in the end, the only stat that matters is that we got the W. KT did his job. I’m not opposed to discussing games and players at any time, but adamantly condemning a player with no consideration of the context in which he is being judged is something that irks me. Y’all did the same thing with Jones. Last week, one of you couldn’t WAIT to start a thread asking where all the DJ supporters were. Like they ain’t seen the torrential downpour they were playing in and couldn’t fathom what being down 16-0 within minutes does to a game plan. I’m not saying “Don’t discuss” I’m saying “Use your head”
RE: RE: RE: RE: Defense is really piling up the stats  
bw in dc : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16213670 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
The point is that he is doing what he is being asked to do and stats don’t mean a damn thing in the end.


Let me make sure I understand this. If KT gets three sacks tomorrow, can we assume you won't be here applauding the three sacks?

You don't find it at all curious that a linebacker/edge plays an entire game with no tackles?

I don't think he is being condemned by most. Fans see  
ThomasG : 12:27 pm : link
poor or underperforming play and want it to improve, especially from the core players (if they are).

And I assure you, the coaches are very concerned about those stats and will try to do things to turn them around. They are very meaningful.
RE: my last comment on this  
ChrisRick : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16213612 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
because it's pissing me off to no end.

There is nothing wrong with debating WHY the defense, including KT, is not playing well.

But there are now regular posts on BBI and on social media making slanderous statements about desire.

Nothing we know about KT since he's been here raises any sort of red flag about desire. In fact, the opposite has been true. All the coaches and teammates have praised him in that department. He actually does extra work in camp that others don't do.

Yet here we are. It's makes our fanbase look stupid.


Yep
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:43 pm : link
We heard the same things about Dexter Lawrence early in his career. He wasn't filling up the stat sheet so some fans thought he was a waste of a pick at 17. Not necessarily a bust, but someone that wasn't worthy at that spot.

Same thing with Thibodeax now.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:46 pm : link
Anybody want to watch the tape at Washington and home Colts - arguably our 2 most important games of the year - and see how Thibodeaux played? Effort?

Also, he was a beast at Minnesota too and was being held on nearly every drive.
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16213711 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Anybody want to watch the tape at Washington and home Colts - arguably our 2 most important games of the year - and see how Thibodeaux played? Effort?

Also, he was a beast at Minnesota too and was being held on nearly every drive.

So what's holding him back now?
..  
ryanmkeane : 12:52 pm : link
Angel -

They had barely stepped on the field against Dallas before it was 20-0. Cowboys pretty much went conservative the rest of the way.

The first 20 snaps against Arizona, he wasn't involved in a pass rush. He held contain, and in the second half and especially 4th Q when they tried to run his way, most of the time he shut it down.

It sucks that he's not filling up the stat sheet with pressures and sacks through a whole 2 games of a season. But he really hasn't had the opportunities yet. Not trying to drum up some empty excuses here.

The guy had 40 pressures in 14 games as a rookie. It's not like he all of a sudden forgot how to rush.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:54 pm : link
This whole "let's analyze an out of context clip if him sitting on the bench during the comeback" thing is such bullshit and makes our fanbase look like complete idiots.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:57 pm : link
Moreover, the guy literally said he is going to do whatever is asked of him and not complain about it. If he needs to play the run, he'll do it. He's not this guy that is going to complain if he isn't getting his sack numbers just to appease his draft slot.
I both think Thibs has played like shit  
cosmicj : 1:49 pm : link
And that he is extremely talented and will be an impact player for us for years to come. Both are true, IMHO.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Defense is really piling up the stats  
ZoneXDOA : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16213688 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16213670 ZoneXDOA said:


Quote:


The point is that he is doing what he is being asked to do and stats don’t mean a damn thing in the end.



Let me make sure I understand this. If KT gets three sacks tomorrow, can we assume you won't be here applauding the three sacks?

You don't find it at all curious that a linebacker/edge plays an entire game with no tackles?
to answer your first question, if we lost, I wouldn’t care about the sack total. Stats are fun and interesting to me but only in the moment. Once the game is over, all I care about is the W or the L. I also care about stats when it comes to fantasy football. Because stats literally contribute to a W or and L in Fantasy. If a player goes bonkers and has an incredible game, am I gonna celebrate it? Sure! But I don’t see it as that effort being what won the game. Very few players… generational players… can take over a game completely. LT is the pinnacle. Question 2: If a player has a bad game, am I going to wonder what happened? You betcha. But I’m also going to take game flow into account. I’m not just gonna sit on my couch and snipe the guy I was celebrating just a year ago. What y’all are lacking in nuance. It’s like a player is elite or he’s shit and it doesn’t matter if he was elite last week if he was shit this week. It’s a weak way of looking at things.
RE: oh, the D did their job down the stretch? Pop those corks!  
ZoneXDOA : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16213564 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They finally did their jobs stopping an offense led by the immortal Joshua Dobbs and James Connor? I am just overwhelmed.

BTW, how many penalties did the Cardinals have on their last couple of drives? At least three, right?
I guess some people just aren’t built to actually enjoy analysis? There are so many factors that go into every aspect of the game. Including penalties.
Hard for me  
darren in pdx : 2:52 pm : link
to single out one player when the entire unit is playing poorly. The first few games of the season are essentially preseason for the starters nowadays. Wink hasn't been calling the games like he usually does and it shows on the field, they seem overly cautious and scared of the big play instead of attacking like he usually does.

The hot takes are beyond the pale though, grasping at the weirdest things.
