I have a strange feeling about Thursday Night..

Chris684 : 9/19/2023 7:52 pm
I will not predict a win but I expect a really good performance.

And no, I don’t drink or do drugs.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 7:57 pm : link
Well, I do both drugs-weed-& drink-IPAs-but I love your bullishness. Haha.

SF is probably the best team in the league. Their home opener. They are insanely talented & we're likely to be without AT & Saquon.

But who knows? TNF is usually a shitshow. & it's the NFL. Crazy things happen week to week.
.  
Banks : 9/19/2023 8:04 pm : link
You may not do them now, but by halftime you might reconsider
Chris so do I  
bradshaw44 : 9/19/2023 8:04 pm : link
Mainly because me and a few buddies do some gambling as a group. We started discussing this game. And we all agreed the Giants are going to get curb stomped. Which worries me. So I told them if we bet heavy on the Niners then the Giants will win, or at least blow up any gimme parlays etc.

I think they will give SF a run for their money and maybe win. Basically I’ll be buying a win. Or buying a non embarrassing game that shows the GMEN aren’t dead yet as a team this season.
I have a strange feeling as well  
M.S. : 9/19/2023 8:07 pm : link

Thinking about Nick Bosa opposite Evan Neal.

So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:09 pm : link
If somehow the Giants won, man...BBI would be on a bender.

Gun to head, I just hope we're 3-3 after SF, vs. Seattle, @ 'Fins, & '@ Bills. I'll take 3-3 & run.
Some reasons I think I feel this way  
Chris684 : 9/19/2023 8:11 pm : link
Although we will likely be without Saquon, I think the 2 guys who make up the current identity of our team (Daboll and Jones) remain in tact.

I also think it is being slightly underestimated how much resolve they showed in getting down by 20 and then 21 points pretty late in that game Sunday only to come back and win. It was the football equivalent of staring down death and coming through it. I expect Jones to play like he did on the 2nd half and the defense to wake up.

Tough to say if it will be enough but if San Francisco takes anything for granted they could find themselves in a fight.
if the Giants even  
Pork Chop : 9/19/2023 8:13 pm : link
make it competitive against SF without Saquon, no running back will ever get paid again.
Flashback….  
thrunthrublue : 9/19/2023 8:15 pm : link
At the niners…..giants are underdogs facing Montana….Lott….etc….hard nosed giants tight end Mark Bavaro changes the game’s momentum by catching a pass in traffic and dragging the entire niners defense for a meaningful and critical first down….what a proud and fond memory! Mark Bavaro blew out the crowd noise in Candlestick Park as the visiting upstart Giants went on to win!
Could be indigestion  
nygiants16 : 9/19/2023 8:21 pm : link
I do think Giants out up a fight but i dont think they win
RE: if the Giants even  
prdave73 : 9/19/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16213290 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
make it competitive against SF without Saquon, no running back will ever get paid again.



Lol, yup…
At the very least, you've got to take...  
bw in dc : 9/19/2023 8:36 pm : link
the 9.5 points. That's way too many points for an NFL game. And I'm betting that the Giants roll over the momentum from the Sunday comeback.

Can we win? Sure, we definitely have a puncher's chance. And despite results to the contrary thus far, I refuse to buy Brock Purdy...



...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2023 8:39 pm : link
Full disclosure: I had a dream Banks had a GW pick 6 in this game last night. I hope I'm right. & God Lord, do I need to up my therapist visits seeing that I'm having Giants dreams. Haha.
The right side of the SF OL is "less than optimal" so can we attack it  
SGMen : 9/19/2023 8:43 pm : link
Can Thibs and Ojulari if healthy attack their weaknesses?

Can we run well on them without Barkley? I think we will run very well.

Finally, can our run defense hold up? We can't keep giving up big yards on the ground.

Jones can't turn it over nor can we have slippery fingers leading to interceptions. Finally, hold onto the ball so no big drops please.
Reminds me of a quip from Dandy Don to H Cosell on MNF  
solarmike : 9/19/2023 8:59 pm : link
"Lately it occurs to me Howard, what a long strange trip it's been."

Can't find a web reference but I remember almost falling out of my chair.
Any given Sunday, wait .. I mean any given Thursday, wait …  
Spider56 : 9/19/2023 9:01 pm : link
Whatever. The whole country believes SF wins big … but they’re coming off of a big divisional win and anything can happen on Thursday nights. Just win baby.
I hope it's Not worse then  
mvftw : 9/19/2023 9:05 pm : link
Dallas...
The only way I can see us possibly winning  
TrueBlue'02 : 9/19/2023 9:11 pm : link
is if Jalin Hyatt gets lots of action and we get lucky.
We’re going to lose and we are going to lose huge,  
ThomasG : 9/19/2023 9:16 pm : link
Unless of course Thibs, Ojulari and Leo wake up, look in the mirror and say they care. But for some appearances from this walking dead, San Fran will beat us.
Giants in a night  
HewlettGiant : 9/19/2023 9:24 pm : link
Prime time game?
I am too lazy to look it up, but we don't win many of these....then we follow it up with another vs. Seattle....
If the Giant coaches realize that the SF LBs are REALLY fast and  
ConsistentGiantFan : 9/19/2023 9:39 pm : link
they do everything to combat it surly there's a chance for a win.
Giants need at least a +2 turnover margin  
dpinzow : 9/19/2023 9:41 pm : link
to have a chance
RE: Giants need at least a +2 turnover margin  
armstead98 : 9/19/2023 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16213346 dpinzow said:
Quote:
to have a chance


Put another way, the defense needs to show up and show up from the beginning. This isn’t a team you want to play from behind.
I don't think it'll be 40-0  
Sean : 9/19/2023 9:49 pm : link
I'd expect SF to control the game but the Giants are within striking distance. I'd guess a 28-20 SF win, something like that. But I agree with the idea that the Giants will play better than expected.

It's a short week for SF too. Keep that in mind.
Giants need to figure out  
George : 9/19/2023 9:58 pm : link
How to stick around and keep it close for three quarters. If they’re within 7 at the start of the fourth, we have a shot.
RE: Chris so do I  
Wiggy : 9/19/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16213274 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Mainly because me and a few buddies do some gambling as a group. We started discussing this game. And we all agreed the Giants are going to get curb stomped. Which worries me. So I told them if we bet heavy on the Niners then the Giants will win, or at least blow up any gimme parlays etc.

I think they will give SF a run for their money and maybe win. Basically I’ll be buying a win. Or buying a non embarrassing game that shows the GMEN aren’t dead yet as a team this season.
I’ve never thought to bet against the Giants but I should start because I’ve never won a bet in my life!
I don’t want to be a buzzkill  
Dave in PA : 9/19/2023 10:18 pm : link
But so many times we think the Giants are going to play way above expectations and all it takes is one crappy opening drive to dump cold water on that and get snapped back to reality. SF is going to roll on Thursday. That’s not my desire, but it is my unbiased opinion
......  
Route 9 : 9/19/2023 10:29 pm : link
I think the Giants win ... 27-23.
Not the best comparison  
Matt123 : 9/19/2023 10:35 pm : link
But reminds me a bit of Green Bay in London last year. I'm optimistic.

Chris684 - that strange feeling is  
section125 : 9/19/2023 10:36 pm : link
just gas. Once you take a good dump, the strange feeling will go away and you'll feel just fine.
i cant remember  
Dankbeerman : 9/19/2023 10:39 pm : link
the last time we played pur best football for a prime time game. and we wont win with out our playing our best.

There is a path to winning this game but we will need to force some mistakes by San Fran they wont just happen.

Think we need to run right at Bosa all night and maybe get Neal feeling it a bit. Also we will need 2 or 3 guys to get to their 1st Sack of the season on D.

Also cleam up the damn penalties.
RE: I have a strange feeling as well  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2023 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16213278 M.S. said:
Quote:

Thinking about Nick Bosa opposite Evan Neal.

So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.


More worrisome is they have three DTs in the top 15 in pressures. And another just outside the top 15
Quick question  
big_blue : 9/19/2023 10:52 pm : link
Are you a 49’ers fan?
the Rams gave SF a good game and they are a lot less talented  
Eric on Li : 9/19/2023 10:52 pm : link
tutu atwell and puka each got a lot done vs the 49ers secondary and kyren robinson is a nice player but nothing special.

the Rams have been playing the same kind of wide open offense the giants went to in the 2nd half vs arizona, so it all comes down to jones executing and the ol protecting him. and the defense getting some stops.

i dont expect a win but no reason it cant be a good game.
These feelings aren't always as intuitive as we think  
DroppingDimes : 9/19/2023 11:10 pm : link
There are things we pick up as fans, even subconsciously that allow us to be correct on these Longshot way more than we had any right to be. But, this is more random hope.
We're just way too outclassed on the lines (especially with our outs) to expect much better than Philly or Dallas games. Almost everything will need to go right to avoid this being a blowout, let alone a victory.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/19/2023 11:41 pm : link
I’ve fully convinced myself we are winning Thursday night. I honestly believe it.
I did not expect to see the first two games  
sb2003 : 9/19/2023 11:43 pm : link
play out the way they did at all.

Expect the unexpected.
I have a feeling too.  
Blue Dream : 12:06 am : link
That it will be similar to the 2006 Seattle Game after Eli led a big comeback in Philly. Losing 35-3 at halftime and never being in the game. We did go on a nice win streak after that though before injuries derailed the season.
Giants stopped in vegas  
Sec 103 : 12:31 am : link
And layed the 10.5
Even great teams have bad days  
DieHard : 1:04 am : link
The Niners laid an egg against Denver last year at around this time of the season. Yes, the odds are very much against us, but who knows, on any given Sunday (or Thursday) strange things can happen.
RE: ...  
mfjmfj : 5:03 am : link
In comment 16213281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If somehow the Giants won, man...BBI would be on a bender.

Gun to head, I just hope we're 3-3 after SF, vs. Seattle, @ 'Fins, & '@ Bills. I'll take 3-3 & run.


Even 3-3 seems optimistic. We have played 8 quarters. 2 of them looked very good on Offense against a bad defense. 1 of them looked good on defense against a bad offense.

1-5 is reasonable, and 2-4 seems most likely. Like you I would happily take 3-3 and still in the hunt.
Who is covering  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:39 am : link
George Kittle?
Sf is a
Huge challenge for our defense. Their whole off season is about beating philly. Our front 7 needs to show up or it's gonna get ugly
RE: Who is covering  
Alan W : 6:45 am : link
In comment 16213411 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
George Kittle?
Sf is a
Huge challenge for our defense. Their whole off season is about beating philly. Our front 7 needs to show up or it's gonna get ugly


Isn't that what Simmons does?
The Niners  
Rolyrock : 7:30 am : link
Could sleep on us.
Two possible rays of light  
3rd and a cab ride : 7:39 am : link
Bosa was invisible last week.

The long passing was consistently terrible last week by SF.

There's your straws to clutch..
RE: Who is covering  
nygiants16 : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16213411 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
George Kittle?
Sf is a
Huge challenge for our defense. Their whole off season is about beating philly. Our front 7 needs to show up or it's gonna get ugly


I am more worried about the Niner defense than thr Niners offense, especially if Aiyuk is out..
Great defenses don’t have bad games. Maybe a bad quarter or half.  
Ivan15 : 8:18 am : link
Only if the Hyatt-Waller combo can’t be stopped will the Giants have a chance for maybe two TDs.
If the Giants defense can play beyond its potential and shut down the 49ers offense, the Giants can hang in this game.
The Giants can win but they won’t score more than 20.
RE: Giants need to figure out  
mfsd : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16213353 George said:
Quote:
How to stick around and keep it close for three quarters. If they’re within 7 at the start of the fourth, we have a shot.


I agree with this, but I just don't see it happening. I expect a customarily slow start, then our offense gets going a bit down 24-3, but it proves too little too late and we lose about 34-17
Early season Thursday night  
HBart : 8:54 am : link
Is as much as a dice-roll as any game can be. We know the Giants are capable of some really bad play and, for a quarter anyway, dominating a poor team. We know the 48ers are capable of dominating a decent team with all the caveats of game one.

Talent wise the 49ers load the dice.

The Giants can still roll a winner, especially with the unpredictable table of Thursday night (btw the OLine committee guys have an enlightening player perspective on how surreal playing Thursday is for them). Improbable, but maybe netter odds on a Thursday.
Giants were  
Dnew15 : 8:54 am : link
9-3 against not divisional opponents last year :)

I have no feelings one way or the other.  
Beezer : 9:14 am : link
After these first two games, I cannot predict a damn thing about this football team.
We're not the 40-0 team  
Biteymax22 : 9:16 am : link
that played against the Cowboys nor are we the 20-0 team from the first half of the Cardinals game, so I don't expect another epic drubbing.

I also don't think we match up well with this team at all. I just see us getting bullied around the lines of scrimmage and unable to contain McCaffery and Deebo on the edges in the run game.

I think the team will rally and play hard for this one, but it can get ugly in the 4th when they wear us down.
RE: We're not the 40-0 team  
M.S. : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16213466 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
that played against the Cowboys nor are we the 20-0 team from the first half of the Cardinals game, so I don't expect another epic drubbing.

I also don't think we match up well with this team at all. I just see us getting bullied around the lines of scrimmage and unable to contain McCaffery and Deebo on the edges in the run game.

I think the team will rally and play hard for this one, but it can get ugly in the 4th when they wear us down.

A very fair assessment. Well played, sir!
A wake up call!  
Blue1956 : 9:28 am : link
Time for the Dline to come alive & make Purdy miserable!
All this talk in the off season about getting fast starts  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:35 am : link
Where are they? If the Giants get a fast start and start racking up the points - they will win

If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible

The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win

It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense
RE: I have a strange feeling as well  
5BowlsSoon : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16213278 M.S. said:
Quote:

Thinking about Nick Bosa opposite Evan Neal.

So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.


This subject is the #1 shaking my head thought that I have circulating through my brain- Evan Neal being a bust! It saddens me greatly too, and I’m still holding out wanting to believe it is not true….but I’m going to need to see him start pancaking some lineman real soon for me to move on to another concerning thought and lay this one aside.
RE: RE: I have a strange feeling as well  
M.S. : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16213487 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16213278 M.S. said:


Quote:



Thinking about Nick Bosa opposite Evan Neal.

So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.



This subject is the #1 shaking my head thought that I have circulating through my brain- Evan Neal being a bust! It saddens me greatly too, and I’m still holding out wanting to believe it is not true….but I’m going to need to see him start pancaking some lineman real soon for me to move on to another concerning thought and lay this one aside.

On another thread I mentioned that I feel pretty good about Evan Neal's run-blocking and I "think" he's OK in pass blocking when the space is more narrowly defined. I have a hunch that -- starting in 2024 -- we may well see experiments with Evan Neal at OG.
RE: All this talk in the off season about getting fast starts  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16213479 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Where are they? If the Giants get a fast start and start racking up the points - they will win

If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible

The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win

It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense


Conversely, If our D can not give up 28 pts to the worst team in the NFL, maybe our O can run the plays they planned on.

I knew the O would struggle with the OL issues. I'm shocked our D sucks so much.

RE: RE: All this talk in the off season about getting fast starts  
ajr2456 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16213500 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16213479 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Where are they? If the Giants get a fast start and start racking up the points - they will win

If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible

The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win

It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense



Conversely, If our D can not give up 28 pts to the worst team in the NFL, maybe our O can run the plays they planned on.

I knew the O would struggle with the OL issues. I'm shocked our D sucks so much.


That’s not how it works though.
All up to the D, imo  
jpkmets : 10:04 am : link
The three 3-and-outs were a big part of the 2nd half in Az.

But, the D still had no sacks, and, I believe no turnovers through 2 weeks. That’s scary. Dobbs looked way above his station in the first half because of defensive passivity. The tackling certainly improved in the second half, but if they can’t generate pressure and lose the turnover battle again, Thursday evening could be a long one if Jones and Co don’t hang 30+.
RE: Giants were  
M.S. : 10:09 am : link
In comment 16213449 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
9-3 against not divisional opponents last year :)

Speaking of last season, which was really such a pleasant surprise, in the 9 regular season games that the Giants won, their opponents had an average 2022 season record of: 6.6 Wins - 10.1 Losses - .3 Ties. In fact, only two of the Giants wins last regular season came against opponents with a winning record.

And in the 7 regular season games that the Giants lost, their opponents had an average record of: 11.9 Wins - 5.1 losses. Every game the Giants lost last season came against a team with a winning record.

On Thursday, Giants are going against a winning team, which is also one of the very best teams in the NFL, so my expectations are not exactly sky-high.
I expect a loss  
DavidinBMNY : 10:13 am : link
SF is one of the best teams in football. We're not. And we've been outclassed badly in 6 of 8 quarters of football.

SF has scored 30 in both games. I expect a 2 score loss.

I hope I'm wrong.
This is a trap game for the Niners...  
Milton : 10:20 am : link
If they don't bring their A-game they will pay a price.
After Thursday Night  
NoPeanutz : 10:57 am : link
you might start drinking. But also, classic trap game.
I had us losing this one  
Thegratefulhead : 11:07 am : link
And winning opening night. If we could win Thursday we would be right back on track.

Can you fantasize with me a moment?

We didn't play our starters enough in preseason.

We were flat.

That is not who we are.

We get a redo.

A win Thursday ERASES 40-0.

This is on the defense.

BRING IT!

Let's go!

Survival leagues across the country will  
sec308 : 11:50 am : link
lose 50% of their players. I'd be psyched for that.
RE: ...  
3rdWAM : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16213311 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Full disclosure: I had a dream Banks had a GW pick 6 in this game last night. I hope I'm right. & God Lord, do I need to up my therapist visits seeing that I'm having Giants dreams. Haha.

Or smoke more weed!
RE: After Thursday Night  
NINEster : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16213569 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
you might start drinking. But also, classic trap game.


Hard for Thursday night games to be trap games, but even if that was a possibility here:

a) Home opener
b) AZ next game not Dallas

I anticipate the Cardinal game to be tighter than usual because of Dallas, and if not them then the Browns the week after.

I don't think Kyle would allow his team to overlook the Giants, but if there are challenges associated with TNF, then that's another thing.
Just listened to the Big Blue Banter pod.  
mittenedman : 12:48 pm : link
They eviscerated the D for an unacceptable performance vs the Cards.

(That’s pretty much where I’m at, and a big reason why I expect to be blown out Thursday.)

To summarize: the Cards offense overall is as devoid of talent as any NFL offense you’ll ever see. The fact the Giants struggled so badly to stop them is beyond alarming - particularly NYG DL vs. AZ OL. That should have been domination by the Giants. Something very rotten in Denmark.
A +2-4 turnover differential may be our only hope.  
CT Charlie : 1:15 pm : link
Realistically, Gano will score in double digits.
Injuring Purdy  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:00 pm : link
seemed to be the best way to slow down that team, but then Durrnold could start tear-assing across the league in that offense.
Changes to the defense (scheme atleast)  
Matt123 : 2:30 pm : link
After week 1 Daboll changed the offensive line. I expect given what happened week 2, he and Wink will have changes in store. Short week doesn't help, but Dabs isn't going to sit back and roll out the same thing.

