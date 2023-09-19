I have a strange feeling about Thursday Night..

Mainly because me and a few buddies do some gambling as a group. We started discussing this game. And we all agreed the Giants are going to get curb stomped. Which worries me. So I told them if we bet heavy on the Niners then the Giants will win, or at least blow up any gimme parlays etc.
I think they will give SF a run for their money and maybe win. Basically I’ll be buying a win. Or buying a non embarrassing game that shows the GMEN aren’t dead yet as a team this season.
Although we will likely be without Saquon, I think the 2 guys who make up the current identity of our team (Daboll and Jones) remain in tact.
I also think it is being slightly underestimated how much resolve they showed in getting down by 20 and then 21 points pretty late in that game Sunday only to come back and win. It was the football equivalent of staring down death and coming through it. I expect Jones to play like he did on the 2nd half and the defense to wake up.
Tough to say if it will be enough but if San Francisco takes anything for granted they could find themselves in a fight.
At the niners…..giants are underdogs facing Montana….Lott….etc….hard nosed giants tight end Mark Bavaro changes the game’s momentum by catching a pass in traffic and dragging the entire niners defense for a meaningful and critical first down….what a proud and fond memory! Mark Bavaro blew out the crowd noise in Candlestick Park as the visiting upstart Giants went on to win!
I’ve never thought to bet against the Giants but I should start because I’ve never won a bet in my life!
But so many times we think the Giants are going to play way above expectations and all it takes is one crappy opening drive to dump cold water on that and get snapped back to reality. SF is going to roll on Thursday. That’s not my desire, but it is my unbiased opinion
tutu atwell and puka each got a lot done vs the 49ers secondary and kyren robinson is a nice player but nothing special.
the Rams have been playing the same kind of wide open offense the giants went to in the 2nd half vs arizona, so it all comes down to jones executing and the ol protecting him. and the defense getting some stops.
i dont expect a win but no reason it cant be a good game.
These feelings aren't always as intuitive as we think
There are things we pick up as fans, even subconsciously that allow us to be correct on these Longshot way more than we had any right to be. But, this is more random hope.
We're just way too outclassed on the lines (especially with our outs) to expect much better than Philly or Dallas games. Almost everything will need to go right to avoid this being a blowout, let alone a victory.
That it will be similar to the 2006 Seattle Game after Eli led a big comeback in Philly. Losing 35-3 at halftime and never being in the game. We did go on a nice win streak after that though before injuries derailed the season.
Only if the Hyatt-Waller combo can’t be stopped will the Giants have a chance for maybe two TDs.
If the Giants defense can play beyond its potential and shut down the 49ers offense, the Giants can hang in this game.
The Giants can win but they won’t score more than 20.
Is as much as a dice-roll as any game can be. We know the Giants are capable of some really bad play and, for a quarter anyway, dominating a poor team. We know the 48ers are capable of dominating a decent team with all the caveats of game one.
Talent wise the 49ers load the dice.
The Giants can still roll a winner, especially with the unpredictable table of Thursday night (btw the OLine committee guys have an enlightening player perspective on how surreal playing Thursday is for them). Improbable, but maybe netter odds on a Thursday.
So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.
This subject is the #1 shaking my head thought that I have circulating through my brain- Evan Neal being a bust! It saddens me greatly too, and I’m still holding out wanting to believe it is not true….but I’m going to need to see him start pancaking some lineman real soon for me to move on to another concerning thought and lay this one aside.
So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.
This subject is the #1 shaking my head thought that I have circulating through my brain- Evan Neal being a bust! It saddens me greatly too, and I’m still holding out wanting to believe it is not true….but I’m going to need to see him start pancaking some lineman real soon for me to move on to another concerning thought and lay this one aside.
On another thread I mentioned that I feel pretty good about Evan Neal's run-blocking and I "think" he's OK in pass blocking when the space is more narrowly defined. I have a hunch that -- starting in 2024 -- we may well see experiments with Evan Neal at OG.
RE: All this talk in the off season about getting fast starts
The three 3-and-outs were a big part of the 2nd half in Az.
But, the D still had no sacks, and, I believe no turnovers through 2 weeks. That’s scary. Dobbs looked way above his station in the first half because of defensive passivity. The tackling certainly improved in the second half, but if they can’t generate pressure and lose the turnover battle again, Thursday evening could be a long one if Jones and Co don’t hang 30+.
Speaking of last season, which was really such a pleasant surprise, in the 9 regular season games that the Giants won, their opponents had an average 2022 season record of: 6.6 Wins - 10.1 Losses - .3 Ties. In fact, only two of the Giants wins last regular season came against opponents with a winning record.
And in the 7 regular season games that the Giants lost, their opponents had an average record of: 11.9 Wins - 5.1 losses. Every game the Giants lost last season came against a team with a winning record.
On Thursday, Giants are going against a winning team, which is also one of the very best teams in the NFL, so my expectations are not exactly sky-high.
They eviscerated the D for an unacceptable performance vs the Cards.
(That’s pretty much where I’m at, and a big reason why I expect to be blown out Thursday.)
To summarize: the Cards offense overall is as devoid of talent as any NFL offense you’ll ever see. The fact the Giants struggled so badly to stop them is beyond alarming - particularly NYG DL vs. AZ OL. That should have been domination by the Giants. Something very rotten in Denmark.
A +2-4 turnover differential may be our only hope.
After week 1 Daboll changed the offensive line. I expect given what happened week 2, he and Wink will have changes in store. Short week doesn't help, but Dabs isn't going to sit back and roll out the same thing.
SF is probably the best team in the league. Their home opener. They are insanely talented & we're likely to be without AT & Saquon.
But who knows? TNF is usually a shitshow. & it's the NFL. Crazy things happen week to week.
Thinking about Nick Bosa opposite Evan Neal.
So strange in fact that I’m almost afraid to open my eyes.
Gun to head, I just hope we're 3-3 after SF, vs. Seattle, @ 'Fins, & '@ Bills. I'll take 3-3 & run.
Can we win? Sure, we definitely have a puncher's chance. And despite results to the contrary thus far, I refuse to buy Brock Purdy...
Can we run well on them without Barkley? I think we will run very well.
Finally, can our run defense hold up? We can't keep giving up big yards on the ground.
Jones can't turn it over nor can we have slippery fingers leading to interceptions. Finally, hold onto the ball so no big drops please.
Can't find a web reference but I remember almost falling out of my chair.
I am too lazy to look it up, but we don't win many of these....then we follow it up with another vs. Seattle....
Put another way, the defense needs to show up and show up from the beginning. This isn’t a team you want to play from behind.
It's a short week for SF too. Keep that in mind.
There is a path to winning this game but we will need to force some mistakes by San Fran they wont just happen.
Think we need to run right at Bosa all night and maybe get Neal feeling it a bit. Also we will need 2 or 3 guys to get to their 1st Sack of the season on D.
Also cleam up the damn penalties.
More worrisome is they have three DTs in the top 15 in pressures. And another just outside the top 15
the Rams have been playing the same kind of wide open offense the giants went to in the 2nd half vs arizona, so it all comes down to jones executing and the ol protecting him. and the defense getting some stops.
i dont expect a win but no reason it cant be a good game.
We're just way too outclassed on the lines (especially with our outs) to expect much better than Philly or Dallas games. Almost everything will need to go right to avoid this being a blowout, let alone a victory.
Expect the unexpected.
Gun to head, I just hope we're 3-3 after SF, vs. Seattle, @ 'Fins, & '@ Bills. I'll take 3-3 & run.
Even 3-3 seems optimistic. We have played 8 quarters. 2 of them looked very good on Offense against a bad defense. 1 of them looked good on defense against a bad offense.
1-5 is reasonable, and 2-4 seems most likely. Like you I would happily take 3-3 and still in the hunt.
Isn't that what Simmons does?
The long passing was consistently terrible last week by SF.
There's your straws to clutch..
I am more worried about the Niner defense than thr Niners offense, especially if Aiyuk is out..
If the Giants defense can play beyond its potential and shut down the 49ers offense, the Giants can hang in this game.
The Giants can win but they won’t score more than 20.
I agree with this, but I just don't see it happening. I expect a customarily slow start, then our offense gets going a bit down 24-3, but it proves too little too late and we lose about 34-17
Talent wise the 49ers load the dice.
The Giants can still roll a winner, especially with the unpredictable table of Thursday night (btw the OLine committee guys have an enlightening player perspective on how surreal playing Thursday is for them). Improbable, but maybe netter odds on a Thursday.
I also don't think we match up well with this team at all. I just see us getting bullied around the lines of scrimmage and unable to contain McCaffery and Deebo on the edges in the run game.
I think the team will rally and play hard for this one, but it can get ugly in the 4th when they wear us down.
I also don't think we match up well with this team at all. I just see us getting bullied around the lines of scrimmage and unable to contain McCaffery and Deebo on the edges in the run game.
I think the team will rally and play hard for this one, but it can get ugly in the 4th when they wear us down.
A very fair assessment. Well played, sir!
If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible
The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win
It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense
This subject is the #1 shaking my head thought that I have circulating through my brain- Evan Neal being a bust! It saddens me greatly too, and I’m still holding out wanting to believe it is not true….but I’m going to need to see him start pancaking some lineman real soon for me to move on to another concerning thought and lay this one aside.
On another thread I mentioned that I feel pretty good about Evan Neal's run-blocking and I "think" he's OK in pass blocking when the space is more narrowly defined. I have a hunch that -- starting in 2024 -- we may well see experiments with Evan Neal at OG.
If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible
The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win
It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense
Conversely, If our D can not give up 28 pts to the worst team in the NFL, maybe our O can run the plays they planned on.
I knew the O would struggle with the OL issues. I'm shocked our D sucks so much.
Where are they? If the Giants get a fast start and start racking up the points - they will win
If they wait till the second half to start scoring and go on a tear it's still possible
The Giants have to get on a scoring streak and stack up the points - that's the way they were built this year - and that's going to be the way they win
It also supports the gambling style of the Wink Defense
Conversely, If our D can not give up 28 pts to the worst team in the NFL, maybe our O can run the plays they planned on.
I knew the O would struggle with the OL issues. I'm shocked our D sucks so much.
That’s not how it works though.
But, the D still had no sacks, and, I believe no turnovers through 2 weeks. That’s scary. Dobbs looked way above his station in the first half because of defensive passivity. The tackling certainly improved in the second half, but if they can’t generate pressure and lose the turnover battle again, Thursday evening could be a long one if Jones and Co don’t hang 30+.
Speaking of last season, which was really such a pleasant surprise, in the 9 regular season games that the Giants won, their opponents had an average 2022 season record of: 6.6 Wins - 10.1 Losses - .3 Ties. In fact, only two of the Giants wins last regular season came against opponents with a winning record.
And in the 7 regular season games that the Giants lost, their opponents had an average record of: 11.9 Wins - 5.1 losses. Every game the Giants lost last season came against a team with a winning record.
On Thursday, Giants are going against a winning team, which is also one of the very best teams in the NFL, so my expectations are not exactly sky-high.
SF has scored 30 in both games. I expect a 2 score loss.
I hope I'm wrong.
Can you fantasize with me a moment?
We didn't play our starters enough in preseason.
We were flat.
That is not who we are.
We get a redo.
A win Thursday ERASES 40-0.
This is on the defense.
BRING IT!
Let's go!
Or smoke more weed!
Hard for Thursday night games to be trap games, but even if that was a possibility here:
a) Home opener
b) AZ next game not Dallas
I anticipate the Cardinal game to be tighter than usual because of Dallas, and if not them then the Browns the week after.
I don't think Kyle would allow his team to overlook the Giants, but if there are challenges associated with TNF, then that's another thing.
(That’s pretty much where I’m at, and a big reason why I expect to be blown out Thursday.)
To summarize: the Cards offense overall is as devoid of talent as any NFL offense you’ll ever see. The fact the Giants struggled so badly to stop them is beyond alarming - particularly NYG DL vs. AZ OL. That should have been domination by the Giants. Something very rotten in Denmark.