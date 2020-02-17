Different Take on KT

Yesterday on his show, Tiki addressed those calling KT a bust, which included both media members and fans. He said first, those people aren't watching with a knowledge of the game, but just a fantasy football skewed eye only on stats. He went on to point out, KT is not being used in a way to pin his ears back and get to the QB, at least not this past week. He was dropped in coverage a lot and asked to set the edge. Also pointed out, most opposing runs are away from him due to his stout play against the run.



He said it is fair to have high expectations for a #5 pick, including sacks. But, at least in part, he is not compiling those stat because of how he is used/ But, that he is still a talented and valuable player. Tiki guessed KT's role will change from game to game, depending on the opponent.



Overall, I see what he's saying. But, a couple of areas I think are too excuse heavy. One, Tiki pointed out the number of times KT was double teamed. That's fine. But, an impact player taken at #5 should not be stoned from every double team. Likewise, his other point about teams running away from him is weak. A true impact player from his position still finds ways to make plays. Obviously LT was on a whole other level, but how many times a game did he run down a RB or WR on the other side of the field?