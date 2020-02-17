for display only
Barkley, Thomas, Bredeson, Ojulari Out

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:52 pm
GIANTS STATUSES FOR TNF

Out:
RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)
OL Ben Bredeson (Concussion)
OLB Azeez Ojulari (Hamstring)
T Andrew Thomas (Hamstring)

Questionable:
ILB Micah McFadden (Neck)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)
This game will be a great  
jvm52106 : 3:07 pm : link
Test on where we truly are. You could say game 1 was bad circumstance, bruised ego and then an avalanche from there. Game 2, first half hang over, playing passive ( not scared but passive) and then 2nd half was on fire.

The Giants need to treat this game the same way 2nd half Sunday. Attack all over the field, push the ball down field. Bredia brings some power in his runs- less dancing more straight to the hole and then Gray and Brightwell bring FRESH younger legs and some umph behind their runs..

49ers can't key on Bredia like Barkley or they open up other avenues.. The surprise contributor here could be WDR, who could be a threat out of the backfield if he plays.
RE: coughlin was right  
NoPeanutz : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16213836 Banks said:
Quote:
injuries are a dazeez

brutal
I'll watch  
NoPeanutz : 3:10 pm : link
can't be worse than SNF.
Time for Amazon to scramble  
HBart : 3:14 pm : link
Need to replace the Saquon vs McCaffrey one.
RE: I'll watch  
DaveInTampa : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16213858 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
can't be worse than SNF.


I wouldn't be so sure about that
RE: Ojulari and Barkley constantly injured.  
PatersonPlank : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16213844 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Don't want to hear Barkley bitch again next year when he doesn't get what he wants from a contract standpoint. Ojulari is just whatever at this point.

Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.


Barkley has played 31 out of the last 36 games, he is not constantly injured
Shocking  
Optimus-NY : 3:25 pm : link
What's the line on this game again? The Niners are gonna kick the Giants' teeth in.
I guess we'll see Ezeudu at left tackle again. This will be a much  
Ira : 3:27 pm : link
tougher test.
RE: Ojulari and Barkley constantly injured.  
joeinpa : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16213844 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Don't want to hear Barkley bitch again next year when he doesn't get what he wants from a contract standpoint. Ojulari is just whatever at this point.

Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.


Barkley did not miss one day of practice, put his team before a bruised ego, played all out.

Did you see the play he was injured on! This take seems very unfair.
Giants Should Rest Their Starters For The Seahawks Game  
Trainmaster : 3:31 pm : link
(I kid, I kid; well, sort of)

nice knowing you aziz  
46and2Blue : 3:32 pm : link
can't see them continuously investing in this player
Barkley is injured 25% of the time  
regulator : 3:32 pm : link
has played in 63/84 games (not counting the PHI Week 18 game last year where he was rested).

I'd be curious how that compares to other players at the position...
Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:36 pm : link
.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:37 pm : link
Azeez is a joke.
*never.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:37 pm : link
.
I forgot  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:39 pm : link
Ojulari was even on the team.
Is anyone really shocked???  
JT039 : 3:41 pm : link
We weren’t beating them with all those guys anyways. So why play them? The cardinals win all but sealed they weren’t playing. Let them heal up cause the Seattle game is much more important.
Why did  
bronxboy : 3:41 pm : link
they take Robinson off PUP? Missing fourth game this week.
They protected these guys in the pre-season  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:42 pm : link
and barely even played them. Barkley, in particular, didn't play a single snap in the pre-season. And even with all of that protecting, they still manage to geti njured in Game 2. It's unreal.
RE: Is anyone really shocked???  
joeinpa : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16213890 JT039 said:
Quote:
We weren’t beating them with all those guys anyways. So why play them? The cardinals win all but sealed they weren’t playing. Let them heal up cause the Seattle game is much more important.


I agree next week s game is more important. I disagree with writing tomorrow off as a loss before the game is played
This is not surprising at all  
Chris684 : 3:44 pm : link
It sucks but it’s smart by NYG given the circumstances the NFL creates for these teams.

Stuck out west with 3 days in between 2 football games.
RE: Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
joeinpa : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
RE: They protected these guys in the pre-season  
Chris684 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16213892 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and barely even played them. Barkley, in particular, didn't play a single snap in the pre-season. And even with all of that protecting, they still manage to geti njured in Game 2. It's unreal.


How do you propose Barkley or any other player is supposed to avoid what happened to him?

RE: RE: Is anyone really shocked???  
JT039 : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16213894 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16213890 JT039 said:


Quote:


We weren’t beating them with all those guys anyways. So why play them? The cardinals win all but sealed they weren’t playing. Let them heal up cause the Seattle game is much more important.



I agree next week s game is more important. I disagree with writing tomorrow off as a loss before the game is played


I wrote it off as a loss the second the schedule came out.
...  
christian : 3:47 pm : link
It's not an indictment on Barkley's character, just the position he plays.

This will be three seasons he will miss time with a sprained ankle, not to mention the year he missed with a torn ACL.

If this sprain is like his other low ankle sprain and he misses three games, that's 66% of his years missing three plus games.
at this point  
fish3321 : 3:47 pm : link
get a draft pick for Azeez

better than what were getting for him now (Nothing)

RE: This is going to be a really tough one  
JoeSchoens11 : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16213832 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
No threat of the run, beat up OL...what they did last week almost seems unfeasible, hope I am wrong
At least we should be able to replicate the 1st half
Is clowney still out there?  
DJ5150 : 3:52 pm : link
Need someone to passrush asap?…
RE: Why did  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16213891 bronxboy said:
Quote:
they take Robinson off PUP? Missing fourth game this week.


they've only played two games so far -- this will be game #3
RE: RE: Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
joeinpa : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16213899 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with


Denies
RE: Why did  
HBart : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16213891 bronxboy said:
Quote:
they take Robinson off PUP? Missing fourth game this week.

He's listed as questionable. Given they've already ruled out players, seems more likely he will play.
None  
AcidTest : 3:55 pm : link
of this is unexpected. I'm also quite sure that AO and all the other players want to play. Next man up. Games are not played on paper. I doubt it will happen, but we can still win.
With Ojulari Out  
Trainmaster : 3:55 pm : link
Maybe we’ll see more of Simmons blitzing / rushing the passer (I know he’s not an Edge).

McFadden's run defense has certainly been questionable  
RCPhoenix : 3:56 pm : link
my biggest concern going up against SF is not the Giants' pass rush but their inability to stop the run. Not sure what changed in the 4th quarter vs. Arizona when suddenly the defense figured it out, but that type of horrid run defense from the first 3 quarters will lead to a very long night in SF for the Giants.
Did Ojulari get hurt NOT shedding the Dallas WR’s block?  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:01 pm : link
Or maybe his injured pride is week to week after that shameful play?
RE: None  
Chris684 : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16213916 AcidTest said:
Quote:
of this is unexpected. I'm also quite sure that AO and all the other players want to play. Next man up. Games are not played on paper. I doubt it will happen, but we can still win.


To your point, the last time we played on a Thursday night happened to be on Thanksgiving Day when we were even more injured against a Dallas team that was supposed to kick the shit out of us.

We obviously didn’t win but we easily could have if not for self inflicted wounds in that one. I expect a competitive game Thursday Night.
RE: RE: Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16213899 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with


Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?
38-17  
Giant volunteer 79 : 4:15 pm : link
38-10 with a garbage time score
RE: this will get ugly.  
Johnny5 : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16213830 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Also, Azeez is still a softy.

RE: They protected these guys in the pre-season  
Gman11 : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16213892 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and barely even played them. Barkley, in particular, didn't play a single snap in the pre-season. And even with all of that protecting, they still manage to geti njured in Game 2. It's unreal.


So, do you think if he played in the preseason the defensive player wouldn't have landed on his leg and twisted his ankle?
Here's hoping new OC...  
bw in dc : 4:33 pm : link
Daboll greenlights Jones to play fearlessly and he goes big game hunting with the passing game.
Disappointiong: Thomas  
SGMen : 4:34 pm : link
Barkley and Brederson I kinda knew for sure they'd be out. Ojulari was not a big surprise but it hurts. But being without stud LT for a second game against a great front four really stinks.

This is the week where we truly learn about Ezedeu at LT; Neal at RT; and, McEthan at OG. Can this young OL hold up against this level of competition?? I am thinking, unfortunately, not a chance.

We will need to run really, really well despite missing Barkley and hope that Jones can create things with his legs and short quick throws.

And can our defense put it together and generate some rush? Is this the game that Simmons is used perfectly and surprises everyone? We need someone to step up and surprise SF?
If our pass blocking holds up  
M.S. : 4:49 pm : link

The Giants offense can do some damage. That may not translate into a win, but it could make for a competitive game.

No need to dwell on the consequences of poor pass blocking.
RE: RE: Ojulari and Barkley constantly injured.  
MotownGIANTS : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16213866 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16213844 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Don't want to hear Barkley bitch again next year when he doesn't get what he wants from a contract standpoint. Ojulari is just whatever at this point.

Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.



Barkley has played 31 out of the last 36 games, he is not constantly injured


Most players would have been injured on that play ...
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
joeinpa : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16213936 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16213899 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with



Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?


You didn’t want to hear his bitching, If that is not a reference to attitude, I withdraw my objection.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah, you guys are right, he's enver injured.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16213989 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16213936 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16213899 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with



Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?



You didn’t want to hear his bitching, If that is not a reference to attitude, I withdraw my objection.


I'm not saying he will, but he obviously wasn't happy coming into this season. He got injured yet again in just Week 2. But he'll wonder why he's not getting every last penny he wants. I mean..
RE: this will get ugly.  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16213830 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Also, Azeez is still a softy.


I know he dropped due to injury in the draft but they need to draft another Edge and a DE next year. Wasted roster spot at this point sadly. He's never ever healthy regardless of talent
RE: Why did  
81_Great_Dane : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16213891 bronxboy said:
Quote:
they take Robinson off PUP? Missing fourth game this week.
Because he can't practice while he's on PUP. He can practice and remain inactive until they're satisfied that he's recovered, up to speed and ready for full-contact game action.
A bad team without 4 starters  
DavidinBMNY : 6:25 pm : link
Is a very bad team. To state the obvious, a win in San Fran would be a shock based on the first 2 games and down 4 starters.
Ojulari has done nothing so not much of a lose  
kelly : 8:14 pm : link
we are used to him not playing.

Running backs get injured its the nature of the position. Hopefully someone else steps it up.

McFadden, maybe his neck was bothering him the last game and that explains the missed tackles. Give Coughlin a chance, I think he has earned that.

I would like to see us try a 4-4-3 defense against the niners, nothing to lose.
