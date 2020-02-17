Barkley, Thomas, Bredeson, Ojulari Out

Test on where we truly are. You could say game 1 was bad circumstance, bruised ego and then an avalanche from there. Game 2, first half hang over, playing passive ( not scared but passive) and then 2nd half was on fire.
The Giants need to treat this game the same way 2nd half Sunday. Attack all over the field, push the ball down field. Bredia brings some power in his runs- less dancing more straight to the hole and then Gray and Brightwell bring FRESH younger legs and some umph behind their runs..
49ers can't key on Bredia like Barkley or they open up other avenues.. The surprise contributor here could be WDR, who could be a threat out of the backfield if he plays.
my biggest concern going up against SF is not the Giants' pass rush but their inability to stop the run. Not sure what changed in the 4th quarter vs. Arizona when suddenly the defense figured it out, but that type of horrid run defense from the first 3 quarters will lead to a very long night in SF for the Giants.
Did Ojulari get hurt NOT shedding the Dallas WR’s block?
brutal
I wouldn't be so sure about that
Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.
Barkley has played 31 out of the last 36 games, he is not constantly injured
Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.
Barkley did not miss one day of practice, put his team before a bruised ego, played all out.
Did you see the play he was injured on! This take seems very unfair.
I'd be curious how that compares to other players at the position...
I agree next week s game is more important. I disagree with writing tomorrow off as a loss before the game is played
Stuck out west with 3 days in between 2 football games.
No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
How do you propose Barkley or any other player is supposed to avoid what happened to him?
Quote:
We weren’t beating them with all those guys anyways. So why play them? The cardinals win all but sealed they weren’t playing. Let them heal up cause the Seattle game is much more important.
I agree next week s game is more important. I disagree with writing tomorrow off as a loss before the game is played
I wrote it off as a loss the second the schedule came out.
This will be three seasons he will miss time with a sprained ankle, not to mention the year he missed with a torn ACL.
If this sprain is like his other low ankle sprain and he misses three games, that's 66% of his years missing three plus games.
better than what were getting for him now (Nothing)
they've only played two games so far -- this will be game #3
Quote:
No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
Denies
He's listed as questionable. Given they've already ruled out players, seems more likely he will play.
To your point, the last time we played on a Thursday night happened to be on Thanksgiving Day when we were even more injured against a Dallas team that was supposed to kick the shit out of us.
We obviously didn’t win but we easily could have if not for self inflicted wounds in that one. I expect a competitive game Thursday Night.
Quote:
No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?
So, do you think if he played in the preseason the defensive player wouldn't have landed on his leg and twisted his ankle?
This is the week where we truly learn about Ezedeu at LT; Neal at RT; and, McEthan at OG. Can this young OL hold up against this level of competition?? I am thinking, unfortunately, not a chance.
We will need to run really, really well despite missing Barkley and hope that Jones can create things with his legs and short quick throws.
And can our defense put it together and generate some rush? Is this the game that Simmons is used perfectly and surprises everyone? We need someone to step up and surprise SF?
The Giants offense can do some damage. That may not translate into a win, but it could make for a competitive game.
No need to dwell on the consequences of poor pass blocking.
Quote:
Don't want to hear Barkley bitch again next year when he doesn't get what he wants from a contract standpoint. Ojulari is just whatever at this point.
Thomas being out again is disappointing, but whatever.
Barkley has played 31 out of the last 36 games, he is not constantly injured
Most players would have been injured on that play ...
Quote:
In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?
You didn’t want to hear his bitching, If that is not a reference to attitude, I withdraw my objection.
Quote:
In comment 16213899 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16213883 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
No one Denys he s been injured. It s your insinuation he has been an attitude problem I take issue with
Please show me where i said it has anything to do with his attitude?
You didn’t want to hear his bitching, If that is not a reference to attitude, I withdraw my objection.
I'm not saying he will, but he obviously wasn't happy coming into this season. He got injured yet again in just Week 2. But he'll wonder why he's not getting every last penny he wants. I mean..
I know he dropped due to injury in the draft but they need to draft another Edge and a DE next year. Wasted roster spot at this point sadly. He's never ever healthy regardless of talent
Running backs get injured its the nature of the position. Hopefully someone else steps it up.
McFadden, maybe his neck was bothering him the last game and that explains the missed tackles. Give Coughlin a chance, I think he has earned that.
I would like to see us try a 4-4-3 defense against the niners, nothing to lose.