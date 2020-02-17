New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Game Discussion

They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
RE: RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.
..Rebuild time....While this is NOT on DJ......that is a big number......and for Leo, and for Sexy Dexy...no way big money to McKinney....I realize I am making judgements after 3 games, and 2 are potential Super Bowl teams, but I have seen this movie before
They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF
11-2-1 against everyone else.
RE: How can you even grade the Giants offense tonight
They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
Agreed. This team needs some nasty guys. A Jim Burt type would help.
Without 2 O-linemen, including their best one, no Saquon playing against at worst a top 3 defense on the road. All this with a defense that couldn't get off the field all night.
OK, we exceeded very low expectations on offense...The defense excuse? McKinney played like dogshit as well as all the LB's and noone made a play...they cant tackle they can't create a T.O. they can't pick each other up.....You want to say it is because of new guys starting? NFL players are supposed to tackle......
There’s no juice there and can’t get a key stop. The offense I figured would be shot without AT and before the season felt would be limited without progression from Neal. They got snake eyes on both. Defense should not be this soft.
This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.
If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.
But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
RE: RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses
This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.
If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.
But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
Their drafting in rounds 3-7 is elite.
I was reviewing that over the summer. It makes you very jealous.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Unless they are playing against them. Then they are all pros
And they just drafted Thibodeaux and Neal. Nothing worse for a team to draft a position with premium picks and still need that position.
Quote:
.
I am starting to think this offense will not look good against the top two defenses in the league
Stanford and a bunch of spare parts did better.
His hamstring injury has him playing “gently”. He doesn’t try to explode out of breaks so that it doesnt get worse.
Quote:
In comment 16216543 Sean said:
Quote:
.
I am starting to think this offense will not look good against the top two defenses in the league
Stanford and a bunch of spare parts did better.
*Stafford
How did the Mets do Optimus?
The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.
The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.
The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.
The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.
Offense was awful. Everyone included.
They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
Quote:
Soft as buttah
How did the Mets do Optimus?
Lost 5-4. The tank is back on!!
Doesn't matter. He needs to be on the bench anyway. At least if he's injured that decision will be made for the coaching staff.
The play calling signaled that way before they pulled Jones.
I had them 1-2 !
Quote:
Soft as buttah
They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF
11-2-1 against everyone else.
Agreed, but most people are idiots. Would also be nice if some of these guys could go a game without getting injured.
Ok. Bye.
Quote:
Soft as buttah
They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
Agreed. This team needs some nasty guys. A Jim Burt type would help.
Fuck baseball.
This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.
If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.
But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
Who are you?
OK, we exceeded very low expectations on offense...The defense excuse? McKinney played like dogshit as well as all the LB's and noone made a play...they cant tackle they can't create a T.O. they can't pick each other up.....You want to say it is because of new guys starting? NFL players are supposed to tackle......
The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.
The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.
Needed a few breaks? The Giants got PLENTY of those in this game on gaffes by the 49ers; they failed to take advantage.
This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.
If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.
But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
Quote:
This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.
If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.
But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
Their drafting in rounds 3-7 is elite.
Quote:
is in 5 months
Fuck baseball.
Best post of the thread. Who gives a fucking shit about that sport right now?
Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.
The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.
Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.
The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
Their drafting in rounds 3-7 is elite.
I was reviewing that over the summer. It makes you very jealous.