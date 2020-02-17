for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 7:56 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 32 33 34 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: giants turn any tight end  
Fred in Atlanta : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16216570 Boss 63 said:
Quote:
into a useless bad tight end

Unless they are playing against them. Then they are all pros
jsut like the Mets  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
So dissapointing
Darren walker  
GMEN46 : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
No catch radius and alligator arms over the middle, doesn’t want to get hit
RE: This team makes me think of  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16216574 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
The 82 team, after the surprise playoff of 81. We need playmakers on defense (pass rush) and OLine.

And they just drafted Thibodeaux and Neal. Nothing worse for a team to draft a position with premium picks and still need that position.
RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
Lambuth_Special : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16216564 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16216543 Sean said:


Quote:


.



I am starting to think this offense will not look good against the top two defenses in the league


Stanford and a bunch of spare parts did better.
It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
Soft as buttah
RE: waller is nice but hes overrated  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16216555 amindan54 said:
Quote:
big time.


His hamstring injury has him playing “gently”. He doesn’t try to explode out of breaks so that it doesnt get worse.
McAdoo...Dabolll  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
Difference?
RE: RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
Lambuth_Special : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16216596 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16216564 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16216543 Sean said:


Quote:


.



I am starting to think this offense will not look good against the top two defenses in the league



Stanford and a bunch of spare parts did better.


*Stafford
RE: McAdoo...Dabolll  
Blue21 : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16216600 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Difference?
Haircut?
RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16216597 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Soft as buttah


How did the Mets do Optimus?
This team is just not good  
Knickstape : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
Outside of saquon they have no legitimate scary offensive players. On defense dexter is a nice player but that’s it. No one strikes fear into any ol team that plays us
I'm amazed  
HBart : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
Team sucks? SF is probably the best team in the league. They needed to play aggressive defense, get a lead, get some breaks and make some plays.

The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.

The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.
74 on the niners  
3rdWAM : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
Is a real prick, wish we had a guy like that
Line going forward should be  
Trainmaster : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
Thomas Bredeson JMS McKethan Ezeudu
74  
batman11 : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
Is a punk. He needs a good kick in the balls.
At least Daboll swallowed his prode and put Taylor in for DJ.  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
This one's ovah
Carl Banks...  
blink667 : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
This team can't tackle.
RE: I'm amazed  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
In comment 16216613 HBart said:
Quote:
Team sucks? SF is probably the best team in the league. They needed to play aggressive defense, get a lead, get some breaks and make some plays.

The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.

The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.

Offense was awful. Everyone included.
Jones out. White flag waved.  
Blue21 : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
.
Taylor almost gets murdered on third down  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
.
RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
Route 9 : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16216597 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Soft as buttah


They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.
RE: RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16216609 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16216597 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Soft as buttah



How did the Mets do Optimus?


Lost 5-4. The tank is back on!!
I want to punch John Lynch  
bwitz : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
in his stupid fucking face.
Lynch loves finding the camera  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
.
Can't wait to read Sys analysis on this one  
Blue21 : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
.
RE: Looks like Neal may have got hurt on that play.  
Hammer : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16216576 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
.



Doesn't matter. He needs to be on the bench anyway. At least if he's injured that decision will be made for the coaching staff.
RE: Jones out. White flag waved.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16216628 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


The play calling signaled that way before they pulled Jones.
How can you even grade the Giants offense tonight  
Stu11 : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
Without 2 O-linemen, including their best one, no Saquon playing against at worst a top 3 defense on the road. All this with a defense that couldn't get off the field all night.
Rookie C, backup LT, LG and no Barkley  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
against the 49ers?? On 4 days rest on the road for both??

I had them 1-2 !
Did we fool people last year?  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
..Rebuild time....While this is NOT on DJ......that is a big number......and for Leo, and for Sexy Dexy...no way big money to McKinney....I realize I am making judgements after 3 games, and 2 are potential Super Bowl teams, but I have seen this movie before
2of the best  
DoctorT : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
Teams in the league smoked us, it’s a marathon not a sprint
We can't expect to do anything  
larryflower37 : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
With this offensive line. Something has to change up front.
RE: RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16216632 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216597 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Soft as buttah



They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.


Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF

11-2-1 against everyone else.
RE: How can you even grade the Giants offense tonight  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16216648 Stu11 said:
Quote:
Without 2 O-linemen, including their best one, no Saquon playing against at worst a top 3 defense on the road. All this with a defense that couldn't get off the field all night.


Agreed, but most people are idiots. Would also be nice if some of these guys could go a game without getting injured.
spring training  
Boss 63 : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
is in 5 months
RE: Aaaand  
bwitz : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216575 NYPanos said:
Quote:
Goodbye. This team is worse than last year. I was so exciting to watch them this year. I hoped and hoped. GM put a really bad talent team. Everyone must go. Trash; trash.


Ok. Bye.
RE: RE: It's a good thing that the Giants don't see the Eagles until December.  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216632 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216597 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Soft as buttah



They're not in their league. Same with Dallas or San Francisco. Maybe a 9 win team. Would be nice to see one of our players kick Jason Kelsey on the balls in that last game or something but don't count on it.


Agreed. This team needs some nasty guys. A Jim Burt type would help.
RE: spring training  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216663 Boss 63 said:
Quote:
is in 5 months


Fuck baseball.
RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
christian : 9/21/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16216543 Sean said:
Quote:
.


This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.

If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.

But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.
RE: Aaaand  
Toth029 : 9/21/2023 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16216575 NYPanos said:
Quote:
Goodbye. This team is worse than last year. I was so exciting to watch them this year. I hoped and hoped. GM put a really bad talent team. Everyone must go. Trash; trash.


Who are you?
......  
Route 9 : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
Yeah because all those teams are better than the Giants
RE: How can you even grade the Giants offense tonight  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16216648 Stu11 said:
Quote:
Without 2 O-linemen, including their best one, no Saquon playing against at worst a top 3 defense on the road. All this with a defense that couldn't get off the field all night.


OK, we exceeded very low expectations on offense...The defense excuse? McKinney played like dogshit as well as all the LB's and noone made a play...they cant tackle they can't create a T.O. they can't pick each other up.....You want to say it is because of new guys starting? NFL players are supposed to tackle......
RE: I'm amazed  
bwitz : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16216613 HBart said:
Quote:
Team sucks? SF is probably the best team in the league. They needed to play aggressive defense, get a lead, get some breaks and make some plays.

The OL was never going to hold up if we got behind. No OL would - no less backup backups.

The D played well enough. But we needed a few breaks and a few plays. We got nothing. The offense created nothing. Big zero. Waller in particular was a sack of shit tonight.


Needed a few breaks? The Giants got PLENTY of those in this game on gaffes by the 49ers; they failed to take advantage.
The defense is the most disheartening  
AcesUp : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
There’s no juice there and can’t get a key stop. The offense I figured would be shot without AT and before the season felt would be limited without progression from Neal. They got snake eyes on both. Defense should not be this soft.
Wait til next year.  
MauiYankee : 9/21/2023 11:29 pm : link
Mediocrity don't win divisions.
RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
bw in dc : 9/21/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16216677 christian said:
Quote:

This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.

If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.

But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.


Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.

The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.

Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.

The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.
RE: RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
black aces : 9/21/2023 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16216843 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16216677 christian said:


Quote:



This is the type of game the Giants keep close and potentially win last year.

If Barkley and Thomas were healthy today, maybe they make the difference.

But you simply can't build a team around Barkley. He's too unreliable. He's a lock to be hobbled or out a 3-5 games a year.



Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.

The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.

Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.

The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.



Their drafting in rounds 3-7 is elite.
RE: RE: spring training  
Route 9 : 9/21/2023 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16216672 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16216663 Boss 63 said:


Quote:


is in 5 months



Fuck baseball.


Best post of the thread. Who gives a fucking shit about that sport right now?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Starting to worry this offense only looks good against bad defenses  
bw in dc : 9/21/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16216850 black aces said:
Quote:
In comment 16216843 bw in dc said:

Can't see re: SB and AT possibly making the difference.

The 9ers have the incredible luxury of having a DL who can consistently get relentless pressure on any team and their LBs are arguably the best in the NFL. Hell, Owen Burks is much better than I thought.

Even though the 9ers only got a FG, the drive by the 9ers after we cut the lead to 17-12 was a killer. They were just ruthless on third down.

The 9ers are a tremendous organization. They whiffed on a trade up for a franchise QB - giving up premium draft picks - yet don't miss a beat. Real testament to their ability to assess and develop talent.




Their drafting in rounds 3-7 is elite.


I was reviewing that over the summer. It makes you very jealous.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 32 33 34 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 