for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:06 pm
...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/21/2023 11:07 pm : link
Beat Seattle.
This  
Giantsbigblue : 9/21/2023 11:08 pm : link
Defense is not doing it for me. The offense at least has key people missing.
We got whooped  
armstead98 : 9/21/2023 11:08 pm : link
Need AT and Bredesen back for a semblance of offense.

Defense is terrible, that’s the biggest concern for me.
Zero tackling.  
SoZKillA : 9/21/2023 11:08 pm : link
Bad play calling from both Wink and Kafka.

They can’t afford to loser anymore games the next month or it is over.
They're SAVING the good plays for Seattle!  
x meadowlander : 9/21/2023 11:10 pm : link
I think...
I hate the fuckin 49ers  
Chris684 : 9/21/2023 11:10 pm : link
..
no hyatt, horrible gameplan  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/21/2023 11:11 pm : link
horrible
At one point, I was really impressed how we hung around for as long  
Anakim : 9/21/2023 11:11 pm : link
as we did, but then it all went to shit. Just pathetic tackling, particularly from the secondary. Tre Hawkins III was awful, McKinney plays like he doesn't give a shit, NO pressure from the outside.


And the offense mostly were just ineffective
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:11 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.
So surprising  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:12 pm : link

An outcome?
Good thing  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:12 pm : link
They came back in Arizona because it could really get ugly fast and bottom could fall out if they don’t beat Seattle. I still think this is only maybe a 6 win team.

I see huge talent discrepancies on roster. This team is still far off from having dominant talent at all levels that align/feed into one another on both sides of ball.
RE: ...  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.

This is non-sensical. Did he watch the game? Apparently not.
Bad tackling.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/21/2023 11:14 pm : link

Can't get off the field on 3rd down

Our "stars" don't show up in big moments. Waller, Thibs ect.

Undisciplined , back breaking penalties at the worst times.

No turnovers.

Adoree Jackson plays off the ball every play. 3rd and 2? He's 10 yards behind.

Frustrating team to watch.
I couldn't foresee us winning this game  
Anakim : 9/21/2023 11:14 pm : link
It was encouraging for a bit, but the most frustrating thing is the lack of fundamentals. Tackling, blocking, doing your assignment, catching the fucking ball. You know, the basics.
expectations for the season  
Gap92 : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
Officially tempered
This team is Garbage!  
ZogZerg : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
They don't play smart and they are soft.

Glad they have 10 captains.
Giants didn't have a shot in this game  
Breeze_94 : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
even with Barkley, Thomas, etc.

Not sure I can find many positives, besides McFadden.
RE: ...  
cosmicj : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.
Perhaps there's hope  
terptacular : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
Maybe one of our coaches will invent flubber
RE: ...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


Giants were a playoff team a year ago. It's game 3, getting blown out 30-12 and we "competed". That's funny.
Okay with it  
Spider43 : 9/21/2023 11:16 pm : link
We kept it close for a bit, I can't complain.
The Giants have some work to do.  
sb2003 : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
And the niners are overrated.
I understand  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.

RE: Good thing  
GiantGrit : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16216530 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
They came back in Arizona because it could really get ugly fast and bottom could fall out if they don’t beat Seattle. I still think this is only maybe a 6 win team.

I see huge talent discrepancies on roster. This team is still far off from having dominant talent at all levels that align/feed into one another on both sides of ball.


Not only do I agree with this, but I am once again thinking its 2 years away. Because guys like McKinney, Ojulari, Saquon, Leo Williams and Adoree Jackson may not be long for this team and the jury is very much out on KT and Neal. They have a lot of holes.

I'm kinda baffled at how devoid of talent the team still is and I'm starting to question both coordinators.
evan Neal hurt  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
looked liek a sprain ankle
certain military officials...  
thrunthrublue : 9/21/2023 11:17 pm : link
described Custer's little big horn operation as encouraging also. to the same end.....2023 Giants, are a pitiful dumpster fire of a cluster fuck. Start watching the USC college games, cause that qb could be headed to the meadowlands.
Tim in Eternal Blue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
The Giants had an easy schedule a year ago. They don't now.

Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.
Banged up, short week, playing the best team in the conference  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
Frankly, why is anyone surprised?
RE: I understand  
Simms11 : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.


Yup! Might even get it from the Commanders
Have to wonder if McKinney  
bceagle05 : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
is damaged goods after that accident last year. Can’t tackle at all.
I'm at a point with  
Breeze_94 : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
Jackson, McKinney, and Williams where all 3 could walk after this season and I wouldn't feel a thing.

In fact, there's not a single guy worth resigning when you add in Campbell, Bredeson, Holmes, A'Shawn.

Next offseason is going to be another one with a TON of turnover. They don't win next week and they are staring a top 10 pick in the face.
talent discrepancy is one thing  
black aces : 9/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
but completely outmatched regarding physicality

sideline looks like a mash unit
RE: I understand  
sb2003 : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.


The niners are a better team. However, This game they were gifted a bit too much.
RE: RE: ...  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16216569 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.
I see a lot of positive things
RE: I understand  
terptacular : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.


The tough part for me is that our much ballyhoo'd acquisitions don't look very good.
RE: ...  
WillVAB : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


This reads like the comments after Joe Judge Giants losses.
RE: I understand  
GiantGrit : 9/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.


I think in 48 hours many will come around to this. Long term concerns - I see some young guys who you really need to emerge not panning out and I'm starting to question scheme on both sides of the ball.

McFadden was a bright spot tonight.
Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.  
ThomasG : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
And some are Schoen picks.

Truth hurts.
RE: ...  
BH28 : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


The reality is they aren't good enough to beat good teams. They play a lot of good teams this year. They aren't developing into anything this year.
RE: evan Neal hurt  
beatrixkiddo : 9/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
In comment 16216590 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
looked liek a sprain ankle


Who cares, once Thomasnis back they should move Ezeudu to RT. Can play next to his college teammate. Can’t be worse than Neal. I’ve seen enough, he is not an NFL OT, maybe he can be a serviceable OG if they move him inside. What a way ti follow up the shit show that Gettleman left, to have two picks inside the top 10 and for both to be complete busts. This franchise isn’t going anywhere.
RE: RE: I understand  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16216602 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.




Yup! Might even get it from the Commanders


I will never, ever understand why this board has perpetually, for almost three decades now, been desperate to be afraid of the shitty ass Skins
When  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
you have four busts in your top four picks across 2021 and 2022 - I guess not surprising?

Toney was a headcase, Ojulari never plays. Thibs is a ghost. Evan Neal flat out sucks at football.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Evan Neal getting attention on sidelines per broadcast and Leonard Williams just came out of the blue medical tent
RE: Banged up, short week, playing the best team in the conference  
Everyone Relax : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16216601 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Frankly, why is anyone surprised?

Not at all surprised, and if I didn’t watch, woke up tomorrow to check the score I wouldn’t have batted an eye. It just sucks watching it
After all the off-season talk  
mittenedman : 9/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
I was really looking forward to watching Waller, but…..yeah.

He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.

Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.
waller is just not a difference maker  
amindan54 : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
thts been dissapointing.
Frustrating but not horrible  
George : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
Not getting off the field on third downs makes me crazy, and having a grabby secondary doesn’t help.

But we were within one score at the end of three quarters, which is all you could hope for against a legit Super Bowl contender.

I can see us at 4-4 at the end of October.
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 9/21/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16216635 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Evan Neal getting attention on sidelines per broadcast and Leonard Williams just came out of the blue medical tent


Both guys having a bad 2023.

No surprise.
The fact that Shane Lemieux is on this team  
TrueBlue'02 : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
much less playing, means that this team cannot evaluate OL talent.

He is not an NFL player.
RE: Tim in Eternal Blue  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16216598 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giants had an easy schedule a year ago. They don't now.

Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.


Oh I understand. I just think Stapleton's comment is ridiculous. There was zero to be encouraged by the Giants offense. Literally nothing. 150 yards. Giants are the first team since 08 to have less than 100 yards at the half in 3 straight games. The defense had some decent stops but they gave up 450 yards, 30+ points and can't tackle.

What exactly was encouraging? That it wasn't 50-12? GTFOH Art
This is how you know you DC is doing a good job.  
prdave73 : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
I know the talent isn't all there and we have rookie corners, but your main job was to stop Deebo Samuel because he is their ONLY threat on the outside, yet he finishes with 6 catches, 129 yards, 1 td?! lol. Coaching has to be better. Both OC & DC suck ass this year?!
RE: After all the off-season talk  
beatrixkiddo : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16216639 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I was really looking forward to watching Waller, but…..yeah.

He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.

Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.


He has had Hammy issues for 2 years now. It’s obviously a problem, Giants needed to roll the dice though, they have no playmakers.
The big question  
Everyone Relax : 9/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
Is who the fuck thought it was a good idea to give the Giants 4 prime time games in the first 6 weeks of the season
RE: After all the off-season talk  
sb2003 : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216639 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I was really looking forward to watching Waller, but…..yeah.

He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.

Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.


They have scored a few All pro. They just turn out to be headcases.
RE: Frustrating but not horrible  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216647 George said:
Quote:
Not getting off the field on third downs makes me crazy, and having a grabby secondary doesn’t help.

But we were within one score at the end of three quarters, which is all you could hope for against a legit Super Bowl contender.

I can see us at 4-4 at the end of October.


This defense is not built to match up with teams it’s playing.

Seahawks, Dolphins, Bills will destroy this defense.
RE: RE: I understand  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216610 sb2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.




The niners are a better team. However, This game they were gifted a bit too much.


Yes i agree, the refs gave the 49ers alot of calls in the 2nd and 3rd qtr. alot
RE: RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216569 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.


I think San Fran took it easy being a short week.
Why is “short week” a factor for the Giants  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link

When San Fran also played on a short week?
RE: RE: ...  
Lambuth_Special : 9/21/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16216616 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



This reads like the comments after Joe Judge Giants losses.


Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress
RE: The big question  
beatrixkiddo : 9/21/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16216662 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Is who the fuck thought it was a good idea to give the Giants 4 prime time games in the first 6 weeks of the season


Haha. Everyone will be a complete embarrassment, get the clown cars out!
RE: RE: RE: ...  
JT039 : 9/21/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16216670 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216569 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.



I think San Fran took it easy being a short week.


Bingo!

I think once they got the lead - they tried a few things that didn’t work to show upcoming teams what they needed to guard.

Whenever they needed a play, it came really easy.
Entirely predictable outcome,  
darren in pdx : 9/21/2023 11:25 pm : link
Eric is right, both Eagles games are going to be as brutal as last year. Schedule this year is brutal and they aren’t close yet. They’ll stick with the middle and bottom tier teams, get wrecked by the top teams like tonight.
RE: waller is just not a difference maker  
mittenedman : 9/21/2023 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16216646 amindan54 said:
Quote:
thts been dissapointing.


It’s classic Giants. All we hear is he’s kicking ass, dominant #1. Then right before the DAL game. He’s got a hamstring that will need to be managed all year, which happens to be the same hamstring hes had problems with for years.

Right there, that changed the trajectory and outlook for this team. We needed him to be “the guy”.

I don't think much of our offensive play caller.  
fkap : 9/21/2023 11:26 pm : link
and it isn't just this game.

And, some of the guys we were counting on to step up have been lack luster.
RE: Why is “short week” a factor for the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16216673 M.S. said:
Quote:

When San Fran also played on a short week?


The road team on Thursday night football is always at a huge disadvantage. Everyone knows this.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
sb2003 : 9/21/2023 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16216670 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216569 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.



I think San Fran took it easy being a short week.


I don't think san fran will be as good as last year.
2-15......  
thrunthrublue : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.
RE: Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.  
Breeze_94 : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16216620 ThomasG said:
Quote:
And some are Schoen picks.

Truth hurts.


Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.

Thibodeaux looks like a JAG

Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT

Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year

Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle

Flott...

Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.

Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.

Davidson - won't be here long IMO

McKethan - I don't see it.




RE: RE: ...  
Hammer : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16216650 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16216635 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Evan Neal getting attention on sidelines per broadcast and Leonard Williams just came out of the blue medical tent



Both guys having a bad 2023.

No surprise.


They need to get Neal off the field. He can't protect the quarterback even when he gets help. He's useless. We're better off with Ezudu. At least he looks comfortable playing the position.
I like Schoen  
moespree : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
But it's fair to point out there isn't much there from any move he has made since being hired. Not all of it is his fault as Neal was considered the best lineman in the entire draft. But it is the reality. The contribution from any move he has made has been lacking.

I haven't seen one word about  
Chris L. : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.
Waller  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:27 pm : link
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
They have 11 days to figure this shit out  
The_Boss : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
Lose at home to Seattle with Miami and Buffalo after that and you can turn out the lights.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
Thank God they’re off for 11 days.

I need a break.
Btw  
mittenedman : 9/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
Now 108-19 last 3 games vs. PHI, DAL & SF.

That’s non-competitive and Schoen needs to get that fixed.
RE: 2-15......  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16216685 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.


LOL
As i said in game thread,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:29 pm : link
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF

He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.

Giants are simply not good enough on offensive line or wide receiver to compete with the best teams.

The defense has taken a major step back because they’re fucking soft now. They weren’t good last year, but i never thought that they were soft.

Mitch McFadden showed some balls tonight unlike most of his teammates.
RE: Waller  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/21/2023 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16216692 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.


Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
FStubbs : 9/21/2023 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16216689 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16216650 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16216635 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Evan Neal getting attention on sidelines per broadcast and Leonard Williams just came out of the blue medical tent



Both guys having a bad 2023.

No surprise.



They need to get Neal off the field. He can't protect the quarterback even when he gets help. He's useless. We're better off with Ezudu. At least he looks comfortable playing the position.


Looks like Neal got hurt. I hope he's okay but if he misses a lot of time that might be it for him, given the development he needs.
RE: RE: 2-15......  
JT039 : 9/21/2023 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16216701 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16216685 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.



LOL


Schoen needs to bring in talent, fast.

Playmakers are needed and we have none.
What were people expecting tonight?  
Mike from Ohio : 9/21/2023 11:30 pm : link
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.

You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
RE: RE: Waller  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/21/2023 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16216705 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16216692 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.



Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.


And no TD's.
we scored 12  
jmalls23 : 9/21/2023 11:30 pm : link
wow
RE: Waller  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16216692 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.


108-19 their last three games against good teams. It’s not just one game.
It was the outcome I expected  
OdellBeckhamJr : 9/21/2023 11:31 pm : link
but it felt like the defense wanted to strip the ball out instead of tackling them. Really frustrating to watch.
McFadden had a nice game  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:31 pm : link

and Breida ran hard.

Other than these two guys, the Giants individually and collectively as a team were beaten into the ground by a far superior team.

Any other players I should add to the Breida/McFadden list? Our punter? Our place kicker? John-Michael Schmidt?
RE: I haven't seen one word about  
Lambuth_Special : 9/21/2023 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16216691 Chris L. said:
Quote:
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.


Everyone is killing Waller but I didn’t love Jones’ ball placement on the throws in question, and those were the best chances for chunk plays
RE: Waller  
mittenedman : 9/21/2023 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16216692 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.


I’m looking for consistency from Waller. I’m not talking about the fact they lost. It’s just my opinion watching him in total these first 3 weeks. The explosion isn’t there.
He can still move the chains, he’s not a bad player, he’s just not the dominant #1 he was being billed as. IMO.
RE: I understand  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.

Just compete
RE: They have 11 days to figure this shit out  
mvftw : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16216695 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Lose at home to Seattle with Miami and Buffalo after that and you can turn out the lights.

Seattle beating Detroit in Detroit...Lights are Out...
RE: I haven't seen one word about  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16216691 Chris L. said:
Quote:
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.


He missed the one throw to waller that was unforgivable. But the playcalling was atrocious. Jones cannot just drop back 30-40 times with this roster and play well. Thats not him. He needs play action. It makes the reads easier, but also allows them to protect better. Kafka abandoned any pretense of running the football almost immediately.
ajr2456  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.

How are you not getting this?
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


I hope Art’s right because at the moment I see a team regressing to the mean.
Yeah they’re 1-2  
AcesUp : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
A prediction some probably had. They need to split the next 2 though. This team isn’t playoff ready but they’ve gotta keep their head above water on this early stretch. Think we see offensive improvement when we’re not facing top 3 offenses and get AT back but the defense needs to figure it out quick. We’ll be dead before we have the chance to improve otherwise.
RE: What were people expecting tonight?  
JT039 : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16216708 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.

You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.


The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.

We are going in the direction from 2017-2021
I agree with Eric  
fish3321 : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
I'm actually surprised they played the 49ers tough through 3 quarters, while missing their 2 best players on offense. Chin up this isn't a 40-0 loss on opening night at home.

Rest up there some winnable games in the next 6

RE: As i said in game thread,  
FStubbs : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16216702 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF

He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.

Giants are simply not good enough on offensive line or wide receiver to compete with the best teams.

The defense has taken a major step back because they’re fucking soft now. They weren’t good last year, but i never thought that they were soft.

Mitch McFadden showed some balls tonight unlike most of his teammates.


A better stat is that he's 5-9-1 since his 6-1 start.
*top 3 defenses  
AcesUp : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
.
most fans saw this game  
uther99 : 9/21/2023 11:32 pm : link
as a loss in August. No suprise
RE: RE: I haven't seen one word about  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16216716 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:

Everyone is killing Waller but I didn’t love Jones’ ball placement on the throws in question, and those were the best chances for chunk plays


Oh no, you know you’re not allowed to criticize blessed St. Daniel
What did everyone expect?  
Dave in PA : 9/21/2023 11:33 pm : link
SF dominated this game on paper but the Giants managed to keep it somewhat close until garbage time. Did anybody actually expect to win? To be more physical than the 49ers? To play their best with mediocre players and missing Thomas and SB?

Cmon guys the team just flat out isn’t good enough to win a game like this. Most predictable loss since Daboll took over
RE: McFadden had a nice game  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16216714 M.S. said:
Quote:

and Breida ran hard.

Other than these two guys, the Giants individually and collectively as a team were beaten into the ground by a far superior team.

Any other players I should add to the Breida/McFadden list? Our punter? Our place kicker? John-Michael Schmidt?


Carl Banks said he counted 10 missed tackles by McFadden...I saw McFadden drew 2 penaltys and he made some plays
RE: RE: RE: ...  
WillVAB : 9/21/2023 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16216674 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16216616 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



This reads like the comments after Joe Judge Giants losses.



Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress


I thought they could take a step forward but not seeing it now. At this point the season should be about knowing the answers to key personnel questions by the end of the year.

RE: I understand  
CT Charlie : 9/21/2023 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16216584 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.

The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.


Indeed, at 10:30 a.m. today on Clams Casino's "Obviously we all WANT us to win tonight" I predicted 31-13.
441-150 in total yardage  
jeff57 : 9/21/2023 11:34 pm : link
.
Predictable Loss  
Bernie : 9/21/2023 11:35 pm : link
What’s disturbing is that the “stars” of this team on defense are not making plays or showing development. Disappointing to say the least
Think fellas  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:35 pm : link
the Giants just played two of the top defenses in the NFL, perhaps the top two units.

And yet you are scratching your heads why the NFL's second-youngest team, with a makeshift OL and its star running back out, had issues moving the ball?

Even if the Giants were completely healthy, they would have lost this game.

The 49ers are better on offense and defense. They were five years ago. Three years ago. This year.

Duh.
RE: RE: Why is “short week” a factor for the Giants  
BH28 : 9/21/2023 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16216682 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16216673 M.S. said:


Quote:



When San Fran also played on a short week?



The road team on Thursday night football is always at a huge disadvantage. Everyone knows this.


Actually road teams do pretty well on TNF. Better winning percentage than road teams on MNF over the same period.
Link - ( New Window )
I feel like the season starts with the Seattle game.  
cosmicj : 9/21/2023 11:36 pm : link
The smart money always was that we would be 1-2 at this point. Here we are.
Offense is just so tentative  
Lambuth_Special : 9/21/2023 11:36 pm : link
And while I didn’t love Jones tonight, I don’t think the game planning has done him any favors. You can’t with endless 4 yard passing plays.
RE: Why is “short week” a factor for the Giants  
CT Charlie : 9/21/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16216673 M.S. said:
Quote:

When San Fran also played on a short week?


Giants were on the road for 5-6 days, while the Niners returned home from LA.
RE: RE: Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/21/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16216686 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216620 ThomasG said:


Quote:


And some are Schoen picks.

Truth hurts.



Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.

Thibodeaux looks like a JAG

Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT

Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year

Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle

Flott...

Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.

Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.

Davidson - won't be here long IMO

McKethan - I don't see it.





Hard to argue with this...

Well, I like Flott.... that's all I got
i want to see belton and riley  
amindan54 : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
im tired of pinnock/davidson.
RE: I agree with Eric  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216729 fish3321 said:
Quote:
I'm actually surprised they played the 49ers tough through 3 quarters, while missing their 2 best players on offense. Chin up this isn't a 40-0 loss on opening night at home.

Rest up there some winnable games in the next 6

I disagree. The Giants didn’t play San Fran tough at all. The Giants were beaten into the turf early and often despite the close score in 3rd Qtr. It was no contest.
RE: ajr2456  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216723 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.

How are you not getting this?


So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.
RE: RE: Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.  
prdave73 : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216686 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216620 ThomasG said:


Quote:


And some are Schoen picks.

Truth hurts.



Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.

Thibodeaux looks like a JAG

Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT

Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year

Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle

Flott...

Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.

Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.

Davidson - won't be here long IMO

McKethan - I don't see it.





This is the Giants biggest problem! This is why they are in the position they are in. They don't Draft well! They have been sucking ass drafting! Missing on Parsons??? Then this 2022 draft?? This Giants Org is lost. Meanwhile look at the Cowboys draft, look at the Eagles, and even Washington! This is why this team is in the dumps.
RE: RE: What were people expecting tonight?  
Mike from Ohio : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216727 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216708 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.

You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.



The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.

We are going in the direction from 2017-2021


SFs skill players are significantly better than our secondary, which includes 2 guys playing their 3rd NFL game. The poor tacking was the one thing that needs to be cleaned up, but Debo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are much better than all of our back 7 by a wide margin.
RE: RE: Waller  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216705 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16216692 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.

Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.



Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.


That's almost as good as Deebo Samuel tonight.
They better win a week from Monday  
jeff57 : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
Or else you’re looking at a 1-5 start.
RE: ...  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.


It wasn't 40-0 which I guess is progress, but is he serious ?
We need to get Sam Prince  
GiantSteps : 9/21/2023 11:38 pm : link
to get some fire in this defense
RE: I haven't seen one word about  
islander1 : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16216691 Chris L. said:
Quote:
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.


Name some QBs who would have done much better with the pass protection Jones was afforded.

Go ahead.
God is Richard Sherman ever annoying  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
.
RE: I haven't seen one word about  
knowledgetimmons : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16216691 Chris L. said:
Quote:
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.


Haha, token asshole. You should stick to your day job.
 
christian : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
Waller looks like he's playing through a pulled hamstring.
Giants need to figure out this OL and get better at stopping the run  
amindan54 : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
it all starts up front.

This defense looks like it’s terrified to tackle  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
So soft
RE: Offense is just so tentative  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16216748 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
And while I didn’t love Jones tonight, I don’t think the game planning has done him any favors. You can’t with endless 4 yard passing plays.

Jones and the entire offense was so tentative because the o-line was over-powered time and time again.
if they don't learn how to get off the field on 3rd and long  
islander1 : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
we're going to lose more games

if our line doesn't learn how to block worth a shit, we're going to lose a LOT more games.
This team is going  
Mike in Marin : 9/21/2023 11:39 pm : link
Nowhere... Fast. They don't stand out as good at anything. Another season will be over before the leaves start falling.
RE: Predictable Loss  
cosmicj : 9/21/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16216743 Bernie said:
Quote:
What’s disturbing is that the “stars” of this team on defense are not making plays or showing development. Disappointing to say the least


I’m with you, Bernie. Complete reversal from last year. This D has a lot of talent and they are getting manhandled for stretches each game.

I am also very concerned with Thibs at this point. That play on the sideline where Banks was trying to make the tackle and Thibs looked disinclined to participate… bad, very bad.
A lot of overreactions  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:40 pm : link
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.

NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.

Need to beat Seattle.
One good half of football this year  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:40 pm : link
Against what is widely felt to be the worst roster in football.

Outscored 77-6 in first halves of three games cumulatively.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/21/2023 11:40 pm : link
I thought the two 3rd and long conversions when it was 3-3 pretty much sealed the deal. We get the ball back and switch field position, we might be in a much spot.

Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.
lot of missed tackles  
bc4life : 9/21/2023 11:41 pm : link
SB and AT out. Slayton's barely a # 2 wr.

Need better LBs. Need more talent on DL.

49ers had talent and reloaded well.

Giants are a better team but they're not there yet. Improvement in the league is often not linear.

I'd rather have the 49ers win than the Eagles. But, I'm not sure the 49ers will beat them when it counts.
RE: A lot of overreactions  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16216777 Sean said:
Quote:
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.

NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.

Need to beat Seattle.


This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
RE: What were people expecting tonight?  
k2tampa : 9/21/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16216708 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.

You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.


Even more than that, what were some of these Giants fans thinking. The backup left guard was playing LT. The left guard was a third stringer. The center is a rookie. The RG was making his second start after having a grand total of about 10 snaps in the preseason as his only experience after missing all of last year. And a struggling Neal was at RT.

Not to mention one of the top 5 RBs in football was out. And they got behind early and San Fran didn't care about the run. To be honest, I'm ecstatic Jones didn't get killed.
RE: Btw  
knowledgetimmons : 9/21/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16216699 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Now 108-19 last 3 games vs. PHI, DAL & SF.

That’s non-competitive and Schoen needs to get that fixed.


DUDE ITS THE DEFENSE! /red
RE: RE: ...  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16216762 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.

They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.



It wasn't 40-0 which I guess is progress, but is he serious ?

Ned —- I thought the statement was just outright bizarre. I said earlier it seems like he didn’t actually see the game.
The O-Line hasn't been good for over a decade  
moespree : 9/21/2023 11:42 pm : link
The biggest problem to me is the defense. They are young, but their problems aren't really mistakes made because they are young.

It's missed tackles and being pushed all over the place. I hate to use the soft word because it's often overused. But they do seem to fit the description of it so far.
If you were expecting this team to go toe to toe  
Mike from Ohio : 9/21/2023 11:42 pm : link
With Dallas and SF I don’t know what to tell you. They will beat bad teams and compete with average teams, but they are not going to be competitive with the top tier teams.

Give…it..some…time.
RE: As i said in game thread,  
shyster : 9/21/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16216702 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF

He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.


Stat is wrong. Giants lost to SEA, DET and MIN last year.

It's also meaningless.
There is no way to grade the offense tonight other than incomplete  
Stu11 : 9/21/2023 11:43 pm : link
Missing their All Pro LT, starting G, no Saquon playing against an elite D with an elite DL. The coaches are not Houdini. There is simply no play calling that can overcome that talent disparity.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.
I expected to lose  
Daniel in MI : 9/21/2023 11:43 pm : link
But we’re now 3 games in with 0 turnovers.

We finally got some sacks, but it’s so intermittent.

Once again we can’t stop the run. All those DL guys aren’t doing shit at shoring up the run D. We are bullied all over, on both sides. We need a playmaker on D so bad it’s funny,

Once again we have a makeshift OL who can’t block for 2.5 seconds. Campbell is a waste. He must lead the league on 0-3 yard catches.

So frustrating.
Lot of new pieces on defense  
bc4life : 9/21/2023 11:43 pm : link
As season wears on, they should be able to play faster.

This team is fighting for a wild card, at best.
.  
ChrisRick : 9/21/2023 11:43 pm : link
Perhaps some are overrating the top tier teams.
You have to draft well  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:44 pm : link
period. Until Giants do this year over year with clear strategy on talent and development it won’t make a difference with baby steps and moral victories.

Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.
RE: You have to draft well  
mvftw : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16216805 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
period. Until Giants do this year over year with clear strategy on talent and development it won’t make a difference with baby steps and moral victories.

Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.


Totally Agree...
RE: …  
M.S. : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16216779 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I thought the two 3rd and long conversions when it was 3-3 pretty much sealed the deal. We get the ball back and switch field position, we might be in a much spot.

Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.

Dead on. Those 3rd and long conversions were like two successive gut shots!!!
Like Eric said  
bluepepper : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
can't compete with teams like SF, Philly and Dallas. Sucks. Thought we might have closed the gap a little bit but nope.

Most depressing takeaway so far this season is that neither Neal nor Thibs has made that 2nd year leap we were all hoping for.
RE: RE: ajr2456  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16216756 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216723 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.

How are you not getting this?



So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.


You answered my question. You're not getting this.
Not giving a second contract to Azeez or Mckinney  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
They have no way earned it. Mckinney has regressed since the injury and Azeez is Mr. Softee
RE: Lot of new pieces on defense  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16216800 bc4life said:
Quote:
As season wears on, they should be able to play faster.

This team is fighting for a wild card, at best.


Not if they keep losing guys to injury. There is no depth at LB or in secondary. They have no pass rush at Edge right now.
RE: If you were expecting this team to go toe to toe  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16216791 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
With Dallas and SF I don’t know what to tell you. They will beat bad teams and compete with average teams, but they are not going to be competitive with the top tier teams.

Give…it..some…time.


It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.
RE: Think fellas  
Mike in ramapo college : 9/21/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16216744 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants just played two of the top defenses in the NFL, perhaps the top two units.

And yet you are scratching your heads why the NFL's second-youngest team, with a makeshift OL and its star running back out, had issues moving the ball?

Even if the Giants were completely healthy, they would have lost this game.

The 49ers are better on offense and defense. They were five years ago. Three years ago. This year.

Duh.


This seems so obvious to me. I actually think some units performed better for larger stretches of the game then I expected.

We MAYBE had one unit (NYG dline vs SF oline) where we had an advantage on paper coming into the game. Every other unit was a skewed heavily towards SF.
RE: RE: A lot of overreactions  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16216782 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16216777 Sean said:


Quote:


Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.

NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.

Need to beat Seattle.



This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.

You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.
We had 44 plays, while SF had 76.  
CT Charlie : 9/21/2023 11:46 pm : link
That's about how much better they are. In almost every position, they have superior players and better depth. If they had Daniel Jones or better at QB, they might be good candidates for the Lombardi.
Losing to Dallas and SF by a combined 70-12  
bceagle05 : 9/21/2023 11:47 pm : link
is different than just losing to Dallas and SF. We’re a long way off.
RE: RE: RE: ajr2456  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16216818 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16216756 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16216723 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.

How are you not getting this?



So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.



You answered my question. You're not getting this.


It’s not one game Eric. They’ve have one good half of football all year.
RE: RE: As i said in game thread,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16216792 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16216702 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF

He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.




Stat is wrong. Giants lost to SEA, DET and MIN last year.

It's also meaningless.


11-3-1. Big fucking mistake.

They can’t compete with the best teams with this roster. They generally beat everyone else. Tonight was no exception.
RE: You have to draft well  
moespree : 9/21/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16216805 Sammo85 said:
Quote:


Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.


I agree with this and don't think it's talked about enough. I like Schoen and do think he can be a successful GM. But it's not unfair to point up most of his draft picks and frankly most of his trades and FA signings haven't contributed much of anything.

It's not unreasonable to expect a higher level of contribution from the moves made after 2 full offseasons and drafts. Especially being handed the 5 and 7 pick in your first draft.
The roughing the passer penalty and the PI for a shove just screwed  
gtt350 : 9/21/2023 11:48 pm : link
us.
We competed and lost to a better team but this game could have been much closer
RE: Not giving a second contract to Azeez or Mckinney  
Mike from Ohio : 9/21/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16216819 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
They have no way earned it. Mckinney has regressed since the injury and Azeez is Mr. Softee


I would agree with this. McKinney has been playing really soft. Our entire secondary seems to want tackle by standing straight up and grabbing shoulder pads. No idea what that is about, but it is is almost everyone.
RE: We had 44 plays, while SF had 76.  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16216830 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
That's about how much better they are. In almost every position, they have superior players and better depth. If they had Daniel Jones or better at QB, they might be good candidates for the Lombardi.


They already are good candidates for the Lombardi
RE: RE: RE: A lot of overreactions  
Sammo85 : 9/21/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16216827 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16216782 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16216777 Sean said:


Quote:


Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.

NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.

Need to beat Seattle.



This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.


You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.


This team has massive talent deficits still in critical areas. It’s relying on rookie CBs and has problems at LB and generating edge pass rush on defense. Recipe for an ineffective defense every time. I don’t care how good the DTs are.

The OL looks years away from a reliable cohesive unit still and our playmaking group sucks.

The coaching is better but I see playcalling on both sides that admits there is a lack of comfort with the talent they have and unwillingness to trust being aggressive.

Went as I expected  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/21/2023 11:50 pm : link
I actually were pleased we hung in they will learn from this one
RE: Tim in Eternal Blue  
Joe Beckwith : 9/21/2023 11:51 pm : link
In comment 16216598 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giants had an easy schedule a year ago. They don't now.

Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.

+1.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/21/2023 11:51 pm : link
Some of the reactions here are almost as predictable as the outcome itself.

We didn’t have our LT and arguably our best playmaker and we were down 17-12 before the wheels came off. We competed tonight. If we are all being honest we should be thankful there weren’t any major injuries (guess we haven’t heard on Banks) and just move on to Seattle.

Daboll essentially requested this game and I don’t blame him. Get it out of the way and move along. It’s a long season and we have to get to 4-4 somehow.
Giants are not a playoff quality team now  
AcesUp : 9/21/2023 11:51 pm : link
They can get better though. But they gotta give themselves a chance to get better by not getting buried by this early schedule. Not stealing a win here means they have to win in this next stretch, which also isn’t a cake walk. Bare minimum is a split. Best shot at that is next game where it’s probably a Vegas pickem or -1 dog situation depending on how Seattle looks Sunday. But it’s a spot the giants need to win now.
RE: Not giving a second contract to Azeez or Mckinney  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/21/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16216819 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
They have no way earned it. Mckinney has regressed since the injury and Azeez is Mr. Softee


He wasn't even playing that great before his hand injury. Definitely not as good as he was in 2021.
RE: lot of missed tackles  
GiantGrit : 9/21/2023 11:53 pm : link
In comment 16216781 bc4life said:
Quote:
SB and AT out. Slayton's barely a # 2 wr.

Need better LBs. Need more talent on DL.

49ers had talent and reloaded well.

Giants are a better team but they're not there yet. Improvement in the league is often not linear.

I'd rather have the 49ers win than the Eagles. But, I'm not sure the 49ers will beat them when it counts.


Are they better though? I’m not so sure. I see a lot of young, unproven guys. Recent history tells me to not count chickens before my eggs hatch. I may be pessimistic but thats what this team has done to me over the last 10 years.

Right now I wouldn’t call Ojulari (2nd round pick), McKinney (2nd round pick), Wandale Robinson (2nd round pick) KT or Neal (1st round picks) elite talents. Also wouldn’t call anyone busts but the point is I just named 5 guys picked in the first two rounds who are question marks to varying degrees.

You have no idea if either of the rookie CB’s are gonna be good yet.

If the names above don’t become impact players don’t pan out this team will stay behind the curve. Very behind the curve.
Kim Jones  
Cheech d : 9/21/2023 11:53 pm : link
Of course Kim asks if Saqoun might be back next week
One trick pony…
Don't think OL is years away  
bc4life : 9/21/2023 11:53 pm : link
I just hope they don't dig their heels in and insist on keeping Neal at OT, rather than move him inside. Problem is - who do you replace him with?

Like someone lese said - Waller may have a hamstring. If so, he may have it all year.

Ryan  
cosmicj : 9/21/2023 11:53 pm : link
We spend a lot of time arguing here so want to note I completely agree with your last post. I think the team can beat Seattle in 10 days. The staff was great at improving players over the course of 2022. They need to do it again. The season starts now.
RE: There is no way to grade the offense tonight other than incomplete  
giantstock : 9/21/2023 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16216797 Stu11 said:
Quote:
Missing their All Pro LT, starting G, no Saquon playing against an elite D with an elite DL. The coaches are not Houdini. There is simply no play calling that can overcome that talent disparity.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.


+1.
Some of you did not watch the same game  
ajr2456 : 9/21/2023 11:55 pm : link
This game was never competitive. San Fran was in control from the jump. The Giants drives after their first one while the game was close;

2 yards
0 yards
37 yards
18 yards
37 yards
1 yard
-1 yard
Ojulari is gone after this season  
bc4life : 9/21/2023 11:55 pm : link
Can't re-sign a guy like who keeps getting injured.

RE: RE: If you were expecting this team to go toe to toe  
bw in dc : 9/21/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16216821 Greg from LI said:
Quote:

It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.


I'm certainly not an irrational optimist, but I got encouraged by the off-season.

Besides some personnel adds, I was more convinced that we finally had the type of smart football people you need in key spots: GM and HC.

Still early, but I may need to revisit that thought at some point... ;)
RE: Ojulari is gone after this season  
JoeFootball : 9/21/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16216875 bc4life said:
Quote:
Can't re-sign a guy like who keeps getting injured.


He's not a free agent you dope
RE: Went as I expected  
HewlettGiant : 9/21/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16216849 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
I actually were pleased we hung in they will learn from this one


Do the people who claim that went about as expected actually watch or just see the scoreboard?

Does anyone understand how many missed tackles we had?
Is it possible that our expectations are so low that we are borderline Houston Texans?
Is it possible that last years success was a mirage, because
what I am watching is very similar to the last 7 or 8 years...we expect Barkley and Thomas to make a difference?
We are and have been a team that has lead the league in injuries year after year...no different this year and we are 3 games into the season
I was actually impressed with the defense  
Sean : 9/21/2023 11:56 pm : link
Yes, there were the screens on 3rd down and some poor tackling. But, I thought they showed some signs of coming together. I expect an inspired performance against Seattle.
RE: Kim Jones  
bceagle05 : 9/21/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16216863 Cheech d said:
Quote:
Of course Kim asks if Saqoun might be back next week
One trick pony…

I laughed at that too.
RE: Ryan  
ryanmkeane : 9/21/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16216865 cosmicj said:
Quote:
We spend a lot of time arguing here so want to note I completely agree with your last post. I think the team can beat Seattle in 10 days. The staff was great at improving players over the course of 2022. They need to do it again. The season starts now.

Good stuff.

I get getting our asses kicked by Dallas sucked. Losing tonight sucked. Couple calls and plays go our way I tend to think this game is a lot closer than 30-12. Wasn’t too impressed with Purdy, they really don’t ask him to do much.

I get the OL was super undermanned but I was pretty disappointed with the offensive game plan. Seems we should have been in no huddle from the jump and we just couldn’t get any rhythm.
RE: Don't think OL is years away  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/21/2023 11:58 pm : link
In comment 16216864 bc4life said:
Quote:
I just hope they don't dig their heels in and insist on keeping Neal at OT, rather than move him inside. Problem is - who do you replace him with?

Like someone lese said - Waller may have a hamstring. If so, he may have it all year.


Tiki said he can play with it, but in a way where he doesn’t try to explode out of breaks or truly open up.
RE: RE: RE: As i said in game thread,  
shyster : 9/21/2023 11:58 pm : link
In comment 16216836

11-3-1. Big fucking mistake.

They can’t compete with the best teams with this roster. They generally beat everyone else. Tonight was no exception. [/quote]

Over under wins for NYG for 2023 was 7.5 at every betting house. And they were only actually favored in 6 of their 17 games, before the Rodgers' injury.

Which wouldn't be true if "they generally beat everyone else" was any kind of meaningful predictive statement.
I don't have a problem with the 1-2 record  
Mike in Marin : 9/21/2023 11:58 pm : link
I have a problem with the fact that they don't even do anything well. Offense, defense, running game, pass rush, stopping the run, pass blocking. All shit.

This is a 5 win team this year at best. Yes, the schedule is difficult, but there are a lot of good teams out there and not many dogs. I thought we would be measurably better this year even if the record was same or a bit worse.

And to add insult to injury, my most hated teams are all very good or at least better, and we won't even be able to hope for an upset against any of them. We'll be 0-6 against Dallas, SF, Jets, Philly.

And we'll get to see another prime time embarrassment next week again. Oh fucking joy.

We will see how the season plays out  
Knickstape : 9/21/2023 11:59 pm : link
But I don’t think this team wins 5 games.

We have 0 game changing difference makers on this team outside of Barkley.
The defense is soft. It’s like they don’t want to tackle and they fear contact.

Waller has been disappointing
Receivers outside of wandale and Hyatt are all jags and those 2 are based off potential

Then we get to our continuous dog shit oline.

I just don’t see any teams on the schedule that we are able to beat
RE: Some of you did not watch the same game  
ryanmkeane : 12:00 am : link
In comment 16216874 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
This game was never competitive. San Fran was in control from the jump. The Giants drives after their first one while the game was close;

2 yards
0 yards
37 yards
18 yards
37 yards
1 yard
-1 yard

The game was “never competitive?” It was a one score game in the middle of the 3rd quarter we didn’t have our best player on our roster and our best playmaker.

I get the end result was poor but to say it was never competitive is not fair at all. They were in the game man.
Btw  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:02 am : link
Purdy took a lot of hits tonight.. we need another off season you guys need a reality check
It was one score going into the 4th  
HBart : 12:05 am : link
With two of the best players at their position out and the OL just can't afford to be missing AT or really anyone now against one of the leagues best DLs. Maybe later in the season it would be different - look at the total number of games the OL started.

If you're building an OL with young players they have to play. You'd prefer it wasn't all together at this point.

f they don't pan out, that will suck. But expecting these guys with 30 total games under their belt to look great against SF is unrealistic.

As it was, the 49ers got 4-5 more high impact breaks than we did and made some plays. They're a great team. At home. It was going to take a perfect game.

The poor tackling, Campbell and Darren Smaller are the big disappointments today.
McFadden was the only guy  
Simms11 : 12:07 am : link
on D that seemed to come to play!
Look at the numbers. It wasn’t competitive.  
ajr2456 : 12:08 am : link
The only touchdown drive came on a short field. They had 150 yards for the game.
I don't know the snap counts, but was why Paris Campbell  
Modzelewski : 12:09 am : link
getting a lot more reps than Jalin Hyatt? Campbell had 6 catches for 24 yards, but he offers nothing. He's not as fast as advertised, when he catches the ball he falls right away and he plays soft.
San Fran had 440 total yards  
M.S. : 12:11 am : link

Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
RE: I don't know the snap counts, but was why Paris Campbell  
Mike from SI : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16216921 Modzelewski said:
Quote:
getting a lot more reps than Jalin Hyatt? Campbell had 6 catches for 24 yards, but he offers nothing. He's not as fast as advertised, when he catches the ball he falls right away and he plays soft.


I was thinking the same thing to myself all game, and I'm hopeful they do phase Hyatt in to replace him.

The actual answer is they trust Campbell not to royally screw up, and also WR is tougher to learn in the NFL than one may think (unless you're a beast like Ja'Marr Chase).
RE: San Fran had 440 total yards  
Mike from SI : 12:13 am : link
In comment 16216925 M.S. said:
Quote:

Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.


Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.

But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.
tired of  
bc4life : 12:16 am : link
f'n losing and thinking losing is acceptable.

Tired of the same excuses, game after game.
weak Oline  
bc4life : 12:18 am : link
no FB and no real blocking TE.
RE: RE: San Fran had 440 total yards  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12:24 am : link
In comment 16216931 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 16216925 M.S. said:


Quote:



Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.



Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.

But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.


I'd say it was fairly embarrassing the way we tried to tackle.

RE: It was the outcome I expected  
Stephen in Sofla : 12:32 am : link
In comment 16216712 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
but it felt like the defense wanted to strip the ball out instead of tackling them. Really frustrating to watch.


This.
How many fumbles result from strips vs. jarring hits.

I heard also pressuring the QB can result in that thing, wait, oh yeah. Interceptions.

RE: RE: I don't know the snap counts, but was why Paris Campbell  
Matt M. : 1:28 am : link
In comment 16216926 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 16216921 Modzelewski said:


Quote:


getting a lot more reps than Jalin Hyatt? Campbell had 6 catches for 24 yards, but he offers nothing. He's not as fast as advertised, when he catches the ball he falls right away and he plays soft.



I was thinking the same thing to myself all game, and I'm hopeful they do phase Hyatt in to replace him.

The actual answer is they trust Campbell not to royally screw up, and also WR is tougher to learn in the NFL than one may think (unless you're a beast like Ja'Marr Chase).
Same here. Hyatt should be on the field most of the time.

I also done like Riley inactive. I want him on the field with Dexter at the same time. And, I'd like a real 3 man DL
RE: certain military officials...  
Milton : 1:52 am : link
In comment 16216595 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
described Custer's little big horn operation as encouraging also.
Where are the Sioux today?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 