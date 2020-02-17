New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Post-Game Discussion

Art Stapleton
The Giants are down 30-12 and this sounds crazy to say, but this has been an encouraging performance, relatively speaking, that this team might be able to develop into something after all despite such a brutal start to the year.
They competed on a short week. No moral victories, but didn't back down, either.
This is non-sensical. Did he watch the game? Apparently not.
I’m with Stapleton. That was a credible effort with the 49ers pulling away in the 2nd half. The Giants obviously need to improve but nothing really unexpected happened.
Giants were a playoff team a year ago. It's game 3, getting blown out 30-12 and we "competed". That's funny.
They came back in Arizona because it could really get ugly fast and bottom could fall out if they don’t beat Seattle. I still think this is only maybe a 6 win team.
I see huge talent discrepancies on roster. This team is still far off from having dominant talent at all levels that align/feed into one another on both sides of ball.
Not only do I agree with this, but I am once again thinking its 2 years away. Because guys like McKinney, Ojulari, Saquon, Leo Williams and Adoree Jackson may not be long for this team and the jury is very much out on KT and Neal. They have a lot of holes.
I'm kinda baffled at how devoid of talent the team still is and I'm starting to question both coordinators.
described Custer's little big horn operation as encouraging also. to the same end.....2023 Giants, are a pitiful dumpster fire of a cluster fuck. Start watching the USC college games, cause that qb could be headed to the meadowlands.
This reads like the comments after Joe Judge Giants losses.
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
I think in 48 hours many will come around to this. Long term concerns - I see some young guys who you really need to emerge not panning out and I'm starting to question scheme on both sides of the ball.
McFadden was a bright spot tonight.
Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.
The reality is they aren't good enough to beat good teams. They play a lot of good teams this year. They aren't developing into anything this year.
Who cares, once Thomasnis back they should move Ezeudu to RT. Can play next to his college teammate. Can’t be worse than Neal. I’ve seen enough, he is not an NFL OT, maybe he can be a serviceable OG if they move him inside. What a way ti follow up the shit show that Gettleman left, to have two picks inside the top 10 and for both to be complete busts. This franchise isn’t going anywhere.
The Giants had an easy schedule a year ago. They don't now.
Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.
Oh I understand. I just think Stapleton's comment is ridiculous. There was zero to be encouraged by the Giants offense. Literally nothing. 150 yards. Giants are the first team since 08 to have less than 100 yards at the half in 3 straight games. The defense had some decent stops but they gave up 450 yards, 30+ points and can't tackle.
What exactly was encouraging? That it wasn't 50-12? GTFOH Art
I know the talent isn't all there and we have rookie corners, but your main job was to stop Deebo Samuel because he is their ONLY threat on the outside, yet he finishes with 6 catches, 129 yards, 1 td?! lol. Coaching has to be better. Both OC & DC suck ass this year?!
Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress
I think San Fran took it easy being a short week.
Bingo!
I think once they got the lead - they tried a few things that didn’t work to show upcoming teams what they needed to guard.
Eric is right, both Eagles games are going to be as brutal as last year. Schedule this year is brutal and they aren’t close yet. They’ll stick with the middle and bottom tier teams, get wrecked by the top teams like tonight.
It’s classic Giants. All we hear is he’s kicking ass, dominant #1. Then right before the DAL game. He’s got a hamstring that will need to be managed all year, which happens to be the same hamstring hes had problems with for years.
Right there, that changed the trajectory and outlook for this team. We needed him to be “the guy”.
I don't think san fran will be as good as last year.
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.
RE: Lot of players on the Giants that aren’t long for this team.
But it's fair to point out there isn't much there from any move he has made since being hired. Not all of it is his fault as Neal was considered the best lineman in the entire draft. But it is the reality. The contribution from any move he has made has been lacking.
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
I’m looking for consistency from Waller. I’m not talking about the fact they lost. It’s just my opinion watching him in total these first 3 weeks. The explosion isn’t there.
He can still move the chains, he’s not a bad player, he’s just not the dominant #1 he was being billed as. IMO.
the QB sucking tonight. He sucked tonight. Its okay to say it.
He missed the one throw to waller that was unforgivable. But the playcalling was atrocious. Jones cannot just drop back 30-40 times with this roster and play well. Thats not him. He needs play action. It makes the reads easier, but also allows them to protect better. Kafka abandoned any pretense of running the football almost immediately.
I hope Art’s right because at the moment I see a team regressing to the mean.
A prediction some probably had. They need to split the next 2 though. This team isn’t playoff ready but they’ve gotta keep their head above water on this early stretch. Think we see offensive improvement when we’re not facing top 3 offenses and get AT back but the defense needs to figure it out quick. We’ll be dead before we have the chance to improve otherwise.
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.
SF dominated this game on paper but the Giants managed to keep it somewhat close until garbage time. Did anybody actually expect to win? To be more physical than the 49ers? To play their best with mediocre players and missing Thomas and SB?
Cmon guys the team just flat out isn’t good enough to win a game like this. Most predictable loss since Daboll took over
Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress
I thought they could take a step forward but not seeing it now. At this point the season should be about knowing the answers to key personnel questions by the end of the year.
Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.
Thibodeaux looks like a JAG
Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT
Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year
Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle
Flott...
Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.
Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.
Davidson - won't be here long IMO
McKethan - I don't see it.
This is the Giants biggest problem! This is why they are in the position they are in. They don't Draft well! They have been sucking ass drafting! Missing on Parsons??? Then this 2022 draft?? This Giants Org is lost. Meanwhile look at the Cowboys draft, look at the Eagles, and even Washington! This is why this team is in the dumps.
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.
We are going in the direction from 2017-2021
SFs skill players are significantly better than our secondary, which includes 2 guys playing their 3rd NFL game. The poor tacking was the one thing that needs to be cleaned up, but Debo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are much better than all of our back 7 by a wide margin.
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
I thought the two 3rd and long conversions when it was 3-3 pretty much sealed the deal. We get the ball back and switch field position, we might be in a much spot.
Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
Even more than that, what were some of these Giants fans thinking. The backup left guard was playing LT. The left guard was a third stringer. The center is a rookie. The RG was making his second start after having a grand total of about 10 snaps in the preseason as his only experience after missing all of last year. And a struggling Neal was at RT.
Not to mention one of the top 5 RBs in football was out. And they got behind early and San Fran didn't care about the run. To be honest, I'm ecstatic Jones didn't get killed.
Ned —- I thought the statement was just outright bizarre. I said earlier it seems like he didn’t actually see the game.
Missing their All Pro LT, starting G, no Saquon playing against an elite D with an elite DL. The coaches are not Houdini. There is simply no play calling that can overcome that talent disparity.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.
I thought the two 3rd and long conversions when it was 3-3 pretty much sealed the deal. We get the ball back and switch field position, we might be in a much spot.
Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.
Dead on. Those 3rd and long conversions were like two successive gut shots!!!
With Dallas and SF I don’t know what to tell you. They will beat bad teams and compete with average teams, but they are not going to be competitive with the top tier teams.
Give…it..some…time.
It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.
Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.
I agree with this and don't think it's talked about enough. I like Schoen and do think he can be a successful GM. But it's not unfair to point up most of his draft picks and frankly most of his trades and FA signings haven't contributed much of anything.
It's not unreasonable to expect a higher level of contribution from the moves made after 2 full offseasons and drafts. Especially being handed the 5 and 7 pick in your first draft.
The roughing the passer penalty and the PI for a shove just screwed
They have no way earned it. Mckinney has regressed since the injury and Azeez is Mr. Softee
I would agree with this. McKinney has been playing really soft. Our entire secondary seems to want tackle by standing straight up and grabbing shoulder pads. No idea what that is about, but it is is almost everyone.
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.
This team has massive talent deficits still in critical areas. It’s relying on rookie CBs and has problems at LB and generating edge pass rush on defense. Recipe for an ineffective defense every time. I don’t care how good the DTs are.
The OL looks years away from a reliable cohesive unit still and our playmaking group sucks.
The coaching is better but I see playcalling on both sides that admits there is a lack of comfort with the talent they have and unwillingness to trust being aggressive.
Some of the reactions here are almost as predictable as the outcome itself.
We didn’t have our LT and arguably our best playmaker and we were down 17-12 before the wheels came off. We competed tonight. If we are all being honest we should be thankful there weren’t any major injuries (guess we haven’t heard on Banks) and just move on to Seattle.
Daboll essentially requested this game and I don’t blame him. Get it out of the way and move along. It’s a long season and we have to get to 4-4 somehow.
They can get better though. But they gotta give themselves a chance to get better by not getting buried by this early schedule. Not stealing a win here means they have to win in this next stretch, which also isn’t a cake walk. Bare minimum is a split. Best shot at that is next game where it’s probably a Vegas pickem or -1 dog situation depending on how Seattle looks Sunday. But it’s a spot the giants need to win now.
RE: Not giving a second contract to Azeez or Mckinney
Giants are a better team but they're not there yet. Improvement in the league is often not linear.
I'd rather have the 49ers win than the Eagles. But, I'm not sure the 49ers will beat them when it counts.
Are they better though? I’m not so sure. I see a lot of young, unproven guys. Recent history tells me to not count chickens before my eggs hatch. I may be pessimistic but thats what this team has done to me over the last 10 years.
Right now I wouldn’t call Ojulari (2nd round pick), McKinney (2nd round pick), Wandale Robinson (2nd round pick) KT or Neal (1st round picks) elite talents. Also wouldn’t call anyone busts but the point is I just named 5 guys picked in the first two rounds who are question marks to varying degrees.
You have no idea if either of the rookie CB’s are gonna be good yet.
If the names above don’t become impact players don’t pan out this team will stay behind the curve. Very behind the curve.
We spend a lot of time arguing here so want to note I completely agree with your last post. I think the team can beat Seattle in 10 days. The staff was great at improving players over the course of 2022. They need to do it again. The season starts now.
RE: There is no way to grade the offense tonight other than incomplete
Missing their All Pro LT, starting G, no Saquon playing against an elite D with an elite DL. The coaches are not Houdini. There is simply no play calling that can overcome that talent disparity.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.
It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.
I'm certainly not an irrational optimist, but I got encouraged by the off-season.
Besides some personnel adds, I was more convinced that we finally had the type of smart football people you need in key spots: GM and HC.
Still early, but I may need to revisit that thought at some point... ;)
I actually were pleased we hung in they will learn from this one
Do the people who claim that went about as expected actually watch or just see the scoreboard?
Does anyone understand how many missed tackles we had?
Is it possible that our expectations are so low that we are borderline Houston Texans?
Is it possible that last years success was a mirage, because
what I am watching is very similar to the last 7 or 8 years...we expect Barkley and Thomas to make a difference?
We are and have been a team that has lead the league in injuries year after year...no different this year and we are 3 games into the season
We spend a lot of time arguing here so want to note I completely agree with your last post. I think the team can beat Seattle in 10 days. The staff was great at improving players over the course of 2022. They need to do it again. The season starts now.
Good stuff.
I get getting our asses kicked by Dallas sucked. Losing tonight sucked. Couple calls and plays go our way I tend to think this game is a lot closer than 30-12. Wasn’t too impressed with Purdy, they really don’t ask him to do much.
I get the OL was super undermanned but I was pretty disappointed with the offensive game plan. Seems we should have been in no huddle from the jump and we just couldn’t get any rhythm.
I have a problem with the fact that they don't even do anything well. Offense, defense, running game, pass rush, stopping the run, pass blocking. All shit.
This is a 5 win team this year at best. Yes, the schedule is difficult, but there are a lot of good teams out there and not many dogs. I thought we would be measurably better this year even if the record was same or a bit worse.
And to add insult to injury, my most hated teams are all very good or at least better, and we won't even be able to hope for an upset against any of them. We'll be 0-6 against Dallas, SF, Jets, Philly.
And we'll get to see another prime time embarrassment next week again. Oh fucking joy.
With two of the best players at their position out and the OL just can't afford to be missing AT or really anyone now against one of the leagues best DLs. Maybe later in the season it would be different - look at the total number of games the OL started.
If you're building an OL with young players they have to play. You'd prefer it wasn't all together at this point.
f they don't pan out, that will suck. But expecting these guys with 30 total games under their belt to look great against SF is unrealistic.
As it was, the 49ers got 4-5 more high impact breaks than we did and made some plays. They're a great team. At home. It was going to take a perfect game.
The poor tackling, Campbell and Darren Smaller are the big disappointments today.
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
RE: I don't know the snap counts, but was why Paris Campbell
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.
But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.
But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.
I'd say it was fairly embarrassing the way we tried to tackle.
described Custer's little big horn operation as encouraging also.
Where are the Sioux today?
Defense is terrible, that’s the biggest concern for me.
They can’t afford to loser anymore games the next month or it is over.
And the offense mostly were just ineffective
An outcome?
I see huge talent discrepancies on roster. This team is still far off from having dominant talent at all levels that align/feed into one another on both sides of ball.
Can't get off the field on 3rd down
Our "stars" don't show up in big moments. Waller, Thibs ect.
Undisciplined , back breaking penalties at the worst times.
No turnovers.
Adoree Jackson plays off the ball every play. 3rd and 2? He's 10 yards behind.
Frustrating team to watch.
Glad they have 10 captains.
Not sure I can find many positives, besides McFadden.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
I see huge talent discrepancies on roster. This team is still far off from having dominant talent at all levels that align/feed into one another on both sides of ball.
Not only do I agree with this, but I am once again thinking its 2 years away. Because guys like McKinney, Ojulari, Saquon, Leo Williams and Adoree Jackson may not be long for this team and the jury is very much out on KT and Neal. They have a lot of holes.
I'm kinda baffled at how devoid of talent the team still is and I'm starting to question both coordinators.
Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
Yup! Might even get it from the Commanders
In fact, there's not a single guy worth resigning when you add in Campbell, Bredeson, Holmes, A'Shawn.
Next offseason is going to be another one with a TON of turnover. They don't win next week and they are staring a top 10 pick in the face.
sideline looks like a mash unit
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
The niners are a better team. However, This game they were gifted a bit too much.
Quote:
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
The tough part for me is that our much ballyhoo'd acquisitions don't look very good.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
I think in 48 hours many will come around to this. Long term concerns - I see some young guys who you really need to emerge not panning out and I'm starting to question scheme on both sides of the ball.
McFadden was a bright spot tonight.
Truth hurts.
Who cares, once Thomasnis back they should move Ezeudu to RT. Can play next to his college teammate. Can’t be worse than Neal. I’ve seen enough, he is not an NFL OT, maybe he can be a serviceable OG if they move him inside. What a way ti follow up the shit show that Gettleman left, to have two picks inside the top 10 and for both to be complete busts. This franchise isn’t going anywhere.
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
Yup! Might even get it from the Commanders
I will never, ever understand why this board has perpetually, for almost three decades now, been desperate to be afraid of the shitty ass Skins
Toney was a headcase, Ojulari never plays. Thibs is a ghost. Evan Neal flat out sucks at football.
Not at all surprised, and if I didn’t watch, woke up tomorrow to check the score I wouldn’t have batted an eye. It just sucks watching it
He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.
Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.
But we were within one score at the end of three quarters, which is all you could hope for against a legit Super Bowl contender.
I can see us at 4-4 at the end of October.
Both guys having a bad 2023.
No surprise.
He is not an NFL player.
Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.
Oh I understand. I just think Stapleton's comment is ridiculous. There was zero to be encouraged by the Giants offense. Literally nothing. 150 yards. Giants are the first team since 08 to have less than 100 yards at the half in 3 straight games. The defense had some decent stops but they gave up 450 yards, 30+ points and can't tackle.
What exactly was encouraging? That it wasn't 50-12? GTFOH Art
He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.
Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.
He has had Hammy issues for 2 years now. It’s obviously a problem, Giants needed to roll the dice though, they have no playmakers.
He looks like he’s struggling with the hamstring - no explosion.
Giants never seem to get the All Pro player.
They have scored a few All pro. They just turn out to be headcases.
But we were within one score at the end of three quarters, which is all you could hope for against a legit Super Bowl contender.
I can see us at 4-4 at the end of October.
This defense is not built to match up with teams it’s playing.
Seahawks, Dolphins, Bills will destroy this defense.
Quote:
you guys are upset, but this game was entirely predictable.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
The niners are a better team. However, This game they were gifted a bit too much.
Yes i agree, the refs gave the 49ers alot of calls in the 2nd and 3rd qtr. alot
Quote:
I think San Fran took it easy being a short week.
When San Fran also played on a short week?
Quote:
Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress
Haha. Everyone will be a complete embarrassment, get the clown cars out!
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It’s classic Giants. All we hear is he’s kicking ass, dominant #1. Then right before the DAL game. He’s got a hamstring that will need to be managed all year, which happens to be the same hamstring hes had problems with for years.
Right there, that changed the trajectory and outlook for this team. We needed him to be “the guy”.
And, some of the guys we were counting on to step up have been lack luster.
When San Fran also played on a short week?
The road team on Thursday night football is always at a huge disadvantage. Everyone knows this.
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Truth hurts.
Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.
Thibodeaux looks like a JAG
Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT
Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year
Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle
Flott...
Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.
Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.
Davidson - won't be here long IMO
McKethan - I don't see it.
Quote:
Both guys having a bad 2023.
No surprise.
They need to get Neal off the field. He can't protect the quarterback even when he gets help. He's useless. We're better off with Ezudu. At least he looks comfortable playing the position.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
I need a break.
That’s non-competitive and Schoen needs to get that fixed.
LOL
He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.
Giants are simply not good enough on offensive line or wide receiver to compete with the best teams.
The defense has taken a major step back because they’re fucking soft now. They weren’t good last year, but i never thought that they were soft.
Mitch McFadden showed some balls tonight unlike most of his teammates.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.
Quote:
In comment 16216635 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both guys having a bad 2023.
No surprise.
They need to get Neal off the field. He can't protect the quarterback even when he gets help. He's useless. We're better off with Ezudu. At least he looks comfortable playing the position.
Looks like Neal got hurt. I hope he's okay but if he misses a lot of time that might be it for him, given the development he needs.
Quote:
no coach of the year trophy for BD....he and JS should be put on the clock in 2024, and if the team does not compete on a professional level in '24, they and their cool dark sunglasses should be sent packing.
LOL
Schoen needs to bring in talent, fast.
Playmakers are needed and we have none.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
Quote:
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.
And no TD's.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
108-19 their last three games against good teams. It’s not just one game.
and Breida ran hard.
Other than these two guys, the Giants individually and collectively as a team were beaten into the ground by a far superior team.
Any other players I should add to the Breida/McFadden list? Our punter? Our place kicker? John-Michael Schmidt?
Everyone is killing Waller but I didn’t love Jones’ ball placement on the throws in question, and those were the best chances for chunk plays
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
I’m looking for consistency from Waller. I’m not talking about the fact they lost. It’s just my opinion watching him in total these first 3 weeks. The explosion isn’t there.
He can still move the chains, he’s not a bad player, he’s just not the dominant #1 he was being billed as. IMO.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
Just compete
Seattle beating Detroit in Detroit...Lights are Out...
He missed the one throw to waller that was unforgivable. But the playcalling was atrocious. Jones cannot just drop back 30-40 times with this roster and play well. Thats not him. He needs play action. It makes the reads easier, but also allows them to protect better. Kafka abandoned any pretense of running the football almost immediately.
How are you not getting this?
I hope Art’s right because at the moment I see a team regressing to the mean.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.
We are going in the direction from 2017-2021
Rest up there some winnable games in the next 6
He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.
Giants are simply not good enough on offensive line or wide receiver to compete with the best teams.
The defense has taken a major step back because they’re fucking soft now. They weren’t good last year, but i never thought that they were soft.
Mitch McFadden showed some balls tonight unlike most of his teammates.
A better stat is that he's 5-9-1 since his 6-1 start.
Everyone is killing Waller but I didn’t love Jones’ ball placement on the throws in question, and those were the best chances for chunk plays
Oh no, you know you’re not allowed to criticize blessed St. Daniel
Cmon guys the team just flat out isn’t good enough to win a game like this. Most predictable loss since Daboll took over
and Breida ran hard.
Other than these two guys, the Giants individually and collectively as a team were beaten into the ground by a far superior team.
Any other players I should add to the Breida/McFadden list? Our punter? Our place kicker? John-Michael Schmidt?
Carl Banks said he counted 10 missed tackles by McFadden...I saw McFadden drew 2 penaltys and he made some plays
Quote:
In comment 16216527 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yeah not seeing the upside either. In particular the offense has been complete unable to compete on any level in the last three matchups against the cream of the NFC. I expect the D to be a work in progress
I thought they could take a step forward but not seeing it now. At this point the season should be about knowing the answers to key personnel questions by the end of the year.
The Giants are not in the same league with the top teams in the NFL, and the 49ers are one of the top teams. We're going to see this with the Eagles too.
Indeed, at 10:30 a.m. today on Clams Casino's "Obviously we all WANT us to win tonight" I predicted 31-13.
And yet you are scratching your heads why the NFL's second-youngest team, with a makeshift OL and its star running back out, had issues moving the ball?
Even if the Giants were completely healthy, they would have lost this game.
The 49ers are better on offense and defense. They were five years ago. Three years ago. This year.
Duh.
Quote:
When San Fran also played on a short week?
The road team on Thursday night football is always at a huge disadvantage. Everyone knows this.
Actually road teams do pretty well on TNF. Better winning percentage than road teams on MNF over the same period.
Link - ( New Window )
When San Fran also played on a short week?
Giants were on the road for 5-6 days, while the Niners returned home from LA.
Quote:
And some are Schoen picks.
Truth hurts.
Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.
Thibodeaux looks like a JAG
Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT
Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year
Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle
Flott...
Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.
Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.
Davidson - won't be here long IMO
McKethan - I don't see it.
Hard to argue with this...
Well, I like Flott.... that's all I got
Rest up there some winnable games in the next 6
I disagree. The Giants didn’t play San Fran tough at all. The Giants were beaten into the turf early and often despite the close score in 3rd Qtr. It was no contest.
How are you not getting this?
So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.
Quote:
And some are Schoen picks.
Truth hurts.
Yup. That 2022 draft was awful when you look at the return on draft capital.
Thibodeaux looks like a JAG
Neal is a bottom 2-3 RT
Robinson can't stay on the field, and we see guys with his skill level drafted on day 3 every year
Ezeudu couldn't beat out Glowinski. Maybe he's a depth piece/swing tackle
Flott...
Belton - not sure on him, but assuming he's not anything special.
Bellinger - decent blocker, 0 impact as a receiver. You can sign blocking TE's in July though.
Davidson - won't be here long IMO
McKethan - I don't see it.
This is the Giants biggest problem! This is why they are in the position they are in. They don't Draft well! They have been sucking ass drafting! Missing on Parsons??? Then this 2022 draft?? This Giants Org is lost. Meanwhile look at the Cowboys draft, look at the Eagles, and even Washington! This is why this team is in the dumps.
Quote:
The Giants are making strides in the right direction, but they are not a top tier team. They are not going to be competitive against the 49ers. Two years ago this team was a bottom feeder. It is not that any longer, but two of the first three games were against top 10 teams. Those are not games this team will win.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
The defense got their ass kicked. And our OL got bitched.
We are going in the direction from 2017-2021
SFs skill players are significantly better than our secondary, which includes 2 guys playing their 3rd NFL game. The poor tacking was the one thing that needs to be cleaned up, but Debo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are much better than all of our back 7 by a wide margin.
Quote:
was a huge factor in the Cardinals win. He had six second-half first down catches.
Again, you guys are overreacting to a predictable loss.
Waller has 9 catches for 112 yards in 3 games.
That's almost as good as Deebo Samuel tonight.
Name some QBs who would have done much better with the pass protection Jones was afforded.
Go ahead.
Haha, token asshole. You should stick to your day job.
Jones and the entire offense was so tentative because the o-line was over-powered time and time again.
if our line doesn't learn how to block worth a shit, we're going to lose a LOT more games.
I’m with you, Bernie. Complete reversal from last year. This D has a lot of talent and they are getting manhandled for stretches each game.
I am also very concerned with Thibs at this point. That play on the sideline where Banks was trying to make the tackle and Thibs looked disinclined to participate… bad, very bad.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
Outscored 77-6 in first halves of three games cumulatively.
Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.
Need better LBs. Need more talent on DL.
49ers had talent and reloaded well.
Giants are a better team but they're not there yet. Improvement in the league is often not linear.
I'd rather have the 49ers win than the Eagles. But, I'm not sure the 49ers will beat them when it counts.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
You have to be patient. This team is a long way from a finished product.
Even more than that, what were some of these Giants fans thinking. The backup left guard was playing LT. The left guard was a third stringer. The center is a rookie. The RG was making his second start after having a grand total of about 10 snaps in the preseason as his only experience after missing all of last year. And a struggling Neal was at RT.
Not to mention one of the top 5 RBs in football was out. And they got behind early and San Fran didn't care about the run. To be honest, I'm ecstatic Jones didn't get killed.
That’s non-competitive and Schoen needs to get that fixed.
DUDE ITS THE DEFENSE! /red
Quote:
Ned —- I thought the statement was just outright bizarre. I said earlier it seems like he didn’t actually see the game.
It's missed tackles and being pushed all over the place. I hate to use the soft word because it's often overused. But they do seem to fit the description of it so far.
Give…it..some…time.
He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.
Stat is wrong. Giants lost to SEA, DET and MIN last year.
It's also meaningless.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.
We finally got some sacks, but it’s so intermittent.
Once again we can’t stop the run. All those DL guys aren’t doing shit at shoring up the run D. We are bullied all over, on both sides. We need a playmaker on D so bad it’s funny,
Once again we have a makeshift OL who can’t block for 2.5 seconds. Campbell is a waste. He must lead the league on 0-3 yard catches.
So frustrating.
This team is fighting for a wild card, at best.
Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.
Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.
Totally Agree...
Thought they’d keep it close and they did up to a certain point. But a undermanned offense and playing against some obvious home cooking, we didn’t have much of a chance. Also we really can’t tackle for shit.
Dead on. Those 3rd and long conversions were like two successive gut shots!!!
Most depressing takeaway so far this season is that neither Neal nor Thibs has made that 2nd year leap we were all hoping for.
Quote:
Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.
How are you not getting this?
So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.
You answered my question. You're not getting this.
This team is fighting for a wild card, at best.
Not if they keep losing guys to injury. There is no depth at LB or in secondary. They have no pass rush at Edge right now.
Give…it..some…time.
It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.
And yet you are scratching your heads why the NFL's second-youngest team, with a makeshift OL and its star running back out, had issues moving the ball?
Even if the Giants were completely healthy, they would have lost this game.
The 49ers are better on offense and defense. They were five years ago. Three years ago. This year.
Duh.
This seems so obvious to me. I actually think some units performed better for larger stretches of the game then I expected.
We MAYBE had one unit (NYG dline vs SF oline) where we had an advantage on paper coming into the game. Every other unit was a skewed heavily towards SF.
Quote:
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.
Quote:
In comment 16216723 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Because those teams are THAT much better than the Giants.
How are you not getting this?
So the HOW is everyone overreacting to one game then? They’ve played two good quarters all year. If you take out the second half vs the tanking Cardinals they’ve been outscored 90-12.
You answered my question. You're not getting this.
It’s not one game Eric. They’ve have one good half of football all year.
Quote:
Daboll is 0-7 versus PHI, DAL, & SF
He’s 11-2-1 against everyone else.
Stat is wrong. Giants lost to SEA, DET and MIN last year.
It's also meaningless.
11-3-1. Big fucking mistake.
They can’t compete with the best teams with this roster. They generally beat everyone else. Tonight was no exception.
Two drafts in under new regime and I’m really frankly a bit concerned.
I agree with this and don't think it's talked about enough. I like Schoen and do think he can be a successful GM. But it's not unfair to point up most of his draft picks and frankly most of his trades and FA signings haven't contributed much of anything.
It's not unreasonable to expect a higher level of contribution from the moves made after 2 full offseasons and drafts. Especially being handed the 5 and 7 pick in your first draft.
We competed and lost to a better team but this game could have been much closer
I would agree with this. McKinney has been playing really soft. Our entire secondary seems to want tackle by standing straight up and grabbing shoulder pads. No idea what that is about, but it is is almost everyone.
They already are good candidates for the Lombardi
Quote:
In comment 16216777 Sean said:
Quote:
Giants are 1-2. SF probably the best roster in the NFL and NYG didn't have Thomas or Barkley.
NYG is not near SF/Dallas/Philly, but the drop off after that is massive in the NFC. A successful season is going to be a wild card which will be 9-10 wins. Can they get there? Maybe. But, nothing that has happened so far would give any definitive answer to that.
Need to beat Seattle.
This team will be lucky to get six wins. I can easily see a 4 win season.
You see a 4-13 season? If that's the case they better be drafting a QB and eating that Jones contract after next season. That would be a disaster. I do not see that happening. The floor is probably six wins to me.
This team has massive talent deficits still in critical areas. It’s relying on rookie CBs and has problems at LB and generating edge pass rush on defense. Recipe for an ineffective defense every time. I don’t care how good the DTs are.
The OL looks years away from a reliable cohesive unit still and our playmaking group sucks.
The coaching is better but I see playcalling on both sides that admits there is a lack of comfort with the talent they have and unwillingness to trust being aggressive.
Many of us predicted this. Worse record despite better roster.
+1.
We didn’t have our LT and arguably our best playmaker and we were down 17-12 before the wheels came off. We competed tonight. If we are all being honest we should be thankful there weren’t any major injuries (guess we haven’t heard on Banks) and just move on to Seattle.
Daboll essentially requested this game and I don’t blame him. Get it out of the way and move along. It’s a long season and we have to get to 4-4 somehow.
He wasn't even playing that great before his hand injury. Definitely not as good as he was in 2021.
Need better LBs. Need more talent on DL.
49ers had talent and reloaded well.
Giants are a better team but they're not there yet. Improvement in the league is often not linear.
I'd rather have the 49ers win than the Eagles. But, I'm not sure the 49ers will beat them when it counts.
Are they better though? I’m not so sure. I see a lot of young, unproven guys. Recent history tells me to not count chickens before my eggs hatch. I may be pessimistic but thats what this team has done to me over the last 10 years.
Right now I wouldn’t call Ojulari (2nd round pick), McKinney (2nd round pick), Wandale Robinson (2nd round pick) KT or Neal (1st round picks) elite talents. Also wouldn’t call anyone busts but the point is I just named 5 guys picked in the first two rounds who are question marks to varying degrees.
You have no idea if either of the rookie CB’s are gonna be good yet.
If the names above don’t become impact players don’t pan out this team will stay behind the curve. Very behind the curve.
One trick pony…
Like someone lese said - Waller may have a hamstring. If so, he may have it all year.
The D and their tackling on the other hand is another story.
However they've played 2 of the top 3 teams in football in 3 games. To be talking about putting Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat is more laughable than the Giants play right now.
+1.
2 yards
0 yards
37 yards
18 yards
37 yards
1 yard
-1 yard
It’s the fruits of irrational optimism. Some people convinced themselves, for no apparent reason, that this team would be a legit contender this year. Those people are now acting out because reality has slapped them in the face.
I'm certainly not an irrational optimist, but I got encouraged by the off-season.
Besides some personnel adds, I was more convinced that we finally had the type of smart football people you need in key spots: GM and HC.
Still early, but I may need to revisit that thought at some point... ;)
He's not a free agent you dope
Do the people who claim that went about as expected actually watch or just see the scoreboard?
Does anyone understand how many missed tackles we had?
Is it possible that our expectations are so low that we are borderline Houston Texans?
Is it possible that last years success was a mirage, because
what I am watching is very similar to the last 7 or 8 years...we expect Barkley and Thomas to make a difference?
We are and have been a team that has lead the league in injuries year after year...no different this year and we are 3 games into the season
One trick pony…
I laughed at that too.
Good stuff.
I get getting our asses kicked by Dallas sucked. Losing tonight sucked. Couple calls and plays go our way I tend to think this game is a lot closer than 30-12. Wasn’t too impressed with Purdy, they really don’t ask him to do much.
I get the OL was super undermanned but I was pretty disappointed with the offensive game plan. Seems we should have been in no huddle from the jump and we just couldn’t get any rhythm.
Like someone lese said - Waller may have a hamstring. If so, he may have it all year.
Tiki said he can play with it, but in a way where he doesn’t try to explode out of breaks or truly open up.
11-3-1. Big fucking mistake.
They can’t compete with the best teams with this roster. They generally beat everyone else. Tonight was no exception. [/quote]
Over under wins for NYG for 2023 was 7.5 at every betting house. And they were only actually favored in 6 of their 17 games, before the Rodgers' injury.
Which wouldn't be true if "they generally beat everyone else" was any kind of meaningful predictive statement.
This is a 5 win team this year at best. Yes, the schedule is difficult, but there are a lot of good teams out there and not many dogs. I thought we would be measurably better this year even if the record was same or a bit worse.
And to add insult to injury, my most hated teams are all very good or at least better, and we won't even be able to hope for an upset against any of them. We'll be 0-6 against Dallas, SF, Jets, Philly.
And we'll get to see another prime time embarrassment next week again. Oh fucking joy.
We have 0 game changing difference makers on this team outside of Barkley.
The defense is soft. It’s like they don’t want to tackle and they fear contact.
Waller has been disappointing
Receivers outside of wandale and Hyatt are all jags and those 2 are based off potential
Then we get to our continuous dog shit oline.
I just don’t see any teams on the schedule that we are able to beat
2 yards
0 yards
37 yards
18 yards
37 yards
1 yard
-1 yard
The game was “never competitive?” It was a one score game in the middle of the 3rd quarter we didn’t have our best player on our roster and our best playmaker.
I get the end result was poor but to say it was never competitive is not fair at all. They were in the game man.
If you're building an OL with young players they have to play. You'd prefer it wasn't all together at this point.
f they don't pan out, that will suck. But expecting these guys with 30 total games under their belt to look great against SF is unrealistic.
As it was, the 49ers got 4-5 more high impact breaks than we did and made some plays. They're a great team. At home. It was going to take a perfect game.
The poor tackling, Campbell and Darren Smaller are the big disappointments today.
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
I was thinking the same thing to myself all game, and I'm hopeful they do phase Hyatt in to replace him.
The actual answer is they trust Campbell not to royally screw up, and also WR is tougher to learn in the NFL than one may think (unless you're a beast like Ja'Marr Chase).
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.
But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.
Tired of the same excuses, game after game.
Quote:
Giants had 150 yards. Really confused why some believe the Giants were in this game? Because they were only down by 6-8 points in the third quarter? San Fran was in total control from beginning to end. That’s just the way it is.
Probably because we could have had several interceptions, we bailed them out on stupid 3rd and longs, and there were some bad calls.
But I agree with you, we got dominated, but it's ok, at least we didn't get embarrassed.
I'd say it was fairly embarrassing the way we tried to tackle.
This.
How many fumbles result from strips vs. jarring hits.
I heard also pressuring the QB can result in that thing, wait, oh yeah. Interceptions.
Quote:
getting a lot more reps than Jalin Hyatt? Campbell had 6 catches for 24 yards, but he offers nothing. He's not as fast as advertised, when he catches the ball he falls right away and he plays soft.
I was thinking the same thing to myself all game, and I'm hopeful they do phase Hyatt in to replace him.
The actual answer is they trust Campbell not to royally screw up, and also WR is tougher to learn in the NFL than one may think (unless you're a beast like Ja'Marr Chase).
I also done like Riley inactive. I want him on the field with Dexter at the same time. And, I'd like a real 3 man DL