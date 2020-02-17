I am not sure if people are seeing what I am seeing. robbieballs2003 : 6:41 am

Yes, the offense is bad. That is expected with missing our top two OL. Yes, I would have gotten Hyatt on the field more. There were plays to be made. I was watching the all 22 on Prime and SF lined up in a lot of single coverage when Hyatt was on the field. People will say Jones was pressured but he had plenty of plays where he wasn't but the design just wasn't there. This reminded me of Kafka calling plays as opposed to Daboll.



Either way, that isn't the main point of this thread. The main point of this thread is the defense. Holy shit. What is going on? Missed tackles, jogging to the ball, standing around, not knowing their responsibilities, etc. Take the first 3rd and 15 we gave up. Pinnock came flying in and ran right behind a defender. CMC just ran through the open hole for an easy conversion. How about later on when CMC is running to his left and it is just Banks, I think it was Banks. He is stiff arming him and got like an extra 7 yards. Check out Thibodeaux on that play. He isn't even jogging. He is basically speed walking. He could have knocked him out of bounds but he takes his sweet ass time getting over there and puts his two hands on him but doesn't even give a good push.



This defense is hard to watch. There is no hustle. They don't rally to the ball as a team. So many times you see defenders slow down when they think someone else is going to make the tackle. There is no heart or passion on this defense. With a team that has 10 captains there is no leader of this defense. Then you compound that with mental mistakes on filling gaps and sometimes coverage responsibilities and this is what we get. Oh, and don't even mention all the penalties on defense.



I remember Wink when he was first hired talk about communication and how important it was. So far this year we are still having issues with communicating. We are having issues with responsibilities and we are having issues with effort. Nobody expected us to win this game. I get that but think about all the 3rd downs we gave up. How many were short yardage where SF just lined up and beat us? The answer is very few if any. Almost all of these 3rd downs were exactly where Wink wants to be yet we looked like fools. Bad tackling, bad pursuit, bad angles, bad effort, and bad gap responsibility. Yes, SF is good but this is on us.



Until this defense plays like they have a fire under their asses, until they have a true leader step up, until they know their roles, until they gang tackle, until they all run to the ball, this year isn't going to get better regardless of the opponent.