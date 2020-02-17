So I Guess the Gap is A Lot Wider Than We All Thought nyjuggernaut2 : 8:40 am

heading into this season a lot of the talk, from both fans and those in the Giants organization, was closing the gap on the upper echelon NFL teams, specifically the two in our division. However, after three games it's not only apparent the gap is no where closer than it was last season, it may actually be further apart than a year ago. And that's what is bothering me this morning.



This team was supposed to improve in 2023-24, not regress...