So I Guess the Gap is A Lot Wider Than We All Thought

nyjuggernaut2 : 8:40 am
heading into this season a lot of the talk, from both fans and those in the Giants organization, was closing the gap on the upper echelon NFL teams, specifically the two in our division. However, after three games it's not only apparent the gap is no where closer than it was last season, it may actually be further apart than a year ago. And that's what is bothering me this morning.

This team was supposed to improve in 2023-24, not regress...
I think most of us knew  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8:45 am : link
this season would be more difficult than the last. This is a tough, tough schedule.

And coupled with the state of the OL, well it's going to be a rough road.

No NFC North/AFC South games this season.
it was pretty clear from the Cowboys game  
KDavies : 8:47 am : link
that the Giants would not be able to compete with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers, barring a near miracle. The result of last night should be surprising to noone
For me  
Mark from Jersey : 8:47 am : link
its more not seeing progression from those who showed promise last year. In some cases, a half step or step backwards.

Some of that is exacerbated by playing tough teams early and injuries but I don't want to sugar coat or make excuses. I thought this was a 10 win team before the season started now I am not so sure. Very lucky we are not 0-3.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:49 am : link
The 5th & 7th overall picks in '22...be nice if one-or both-lived up to their draft status.
We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
BillT : 8:49 am : link
We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.
Fair point  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8:50 am : link
but the Giants were at least competitive in most of their losses last season, especially to Dallas. This year it looked like a JV team up against a Varsity team. And even last night, San Fran outgained the Giants by over 300 yards on offense, while dominating the LOS and Time of Possession.
RE: it was pretty clear from the Cowboys game  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16217164 KDavies said:
Quote:
that the Giants would not be able to compete with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers, barring a near miracle. The result of last night should be surprising to noone


I'm not saying I'm surprised they lost to both Dallas and San Fran, but it's the way in which they lost. They just looked like a team that didn't even belong on the same field...hence my point that the gap is no where closer to where it was a year ago.
RE: We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16217170 BillT said:
Quote:
We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.


Bill, Joe Scheon specifically mentioned in his presser at the end of 2022 season that the goal for the off-season was to close the gap with teams like Philly and Dallas.
RE: ...  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16217169 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The 5th & 7th overall picks in '22...be nice if one-or both-lived up to their draft status.


Agreed...
I think when all is said and done...  
Dnew15 : 8:54 am : link
the NYG are right where they were last year.

Same problems - same level a ability (disability) - they are in a group of about 6 teams that are all vying to make the last couple WC spots (Vikes/Saints/Seahawks/Commanders/Det/GB) but not as good as the top teams in the conference (49ers/Eagles/Cowboys).

Maybe one of those six teams (maybe a new team gets brought into the group like a TB) get a good 1st round draw and win a game, BUT the gap hasn't been closed.

It's early, and things could change (injuries/disgruntled players/etc)...but I don't see it changing much.
We came into the season  
Tuckrule : 8:59 am : link
Saying if Neal doesn’t improve drastically he will stall the offense. Well that’s basically what happened. This is Nate solder part 2. Tight ends have to chip and help. Backs have to help him. The entire offense is fucked because this 340 lbs “athletic freak” can’t get out of his stance to block a speed rusher.

Secondly we said if thibs and Ojulari don’t improve we don’t have a fucking defense. Clearly we do not have a pass rush. It’s very said when your best pass rusher is 350lbs and plays nose tackle
Look at the guys we are trying to transition to the OL  
BillT : 9:00 am : link
Rookie, second year player with no starts. Second year player with a couple of starts. Second year player with less that a full year of starts. Not to mention the injury to our only good player. Sorry not to be whining and complaining.
The  
Professor Falken : 9:00 am : link
last 16 quarters, the Giants have been competitive in 2.
RE: RE: We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
BillT : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16217174 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 16217170 BillT said:


Quote:


We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.



Bill, Joe Scheon specifically mentioned in his presser at the end of 2022 season that the goal for the off-season was to close the gap with teams like Philly and Dallas.

Because he should have said the opposite.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16217169 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The 5th & 7th overall picks in '22...be nice if one-or both-lived up to their draft status.


I'm really really concerned with both. Alabama OL have had such a dismal failure rate in NFL and I'm seeing it being a case of both being "floor" athletes in college than "ceiling" players in the NFL. I'm not sure this is an issue of being coached up or schemed in better.

In watching Thibs, I can see such a difference in that he doesn't have an arsenal of moves, and he lacks burst and closing speed into the QB. He needs the rest of his line to open up space for him - that's not a good recipe for a top rusher at all and certainly one we shouldn't look to pay a second contract even if he has average production.
I think this is true, but...  
RHPeel : 9:02 am : link
The gap is wide now. But what matters is not the gap now, but the gap at the end of the season. That's what they're building for. So, the questions are:

1. Does Evan Neal grow into a serviceable right tackle?
2. Do the young cornerbacks grow and mature into a pairing that can allow Wink Martindale to blitz to his heart's content?
3. Do they find an offensive line configuration with all of the picks from the last 2 years that is above average?
4. Does Kayvon Thibodeaux grow into a disruptive premier pass rusher?
5. Does Daniel Jones entrench himself as a top 10 QB?

None of these questions are quite answered so far. I'm most concerned about #4 at this point, honestly; Thibodeaux looks to me like he's missing his burst or something. It's very strange to watch; I don't doubt his effort, but he is getting neutralized and blown off the ball a lot.

All of that said: if the team grows into what it can be, that would close the gap considerably. I am not surprised that the gap is what it is today. The Giants had the misfortune of running up against two of the NFL's most mature, established top flight teams in their first 3 weeks, and in both games their most important non-QB player was either limited or out. So the results shouldn't shock us.

The Seattle game really is the acid test. If Seattle blows them out I'd be quite discouraged.
No thought of where we came from  
BillT : 9:04 am : link
Beginning of year two of rebuilding from the worst roster in the league. Ah, that shouldn’t matter.
RE: RE: RE: We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
nyjuggernaut2 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 16217186 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16217174 nyjuggernaut2 said:


Quote:


In comment 16217170 BillT said:


Quote:


We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.



Bill, Joe Scheon specifically mentioned in his presser at the end of 2022 season that the goal for the off-season was to close the gap with teams like Philly and Dallas.


Because he should have said the opposite.


Of course he's not gonna say the opposite, but in any business if you have a proposed goal heading into a year and you fall short of that goal it's problematic. The goal was to close the gap, and right now through 3 weeks they have fallen way short of that in 2023.
They may have closed the gap,  
Section331 : 9:06 am : link
but still have a worse record. Last year involved an easier schedule and a bit of luck, winning so many one score games. I thought the D played pretty well last night, but the offense is a major concern. Daboll has to get it figured out.
Correct,  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:07 am : link
We are no closer to competing with with the elite teams than we were last year.
RE: They may have closed the gap,  
RHPeel : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16217195 Section331 said:
Quote:
but still have a worse record. Last year involved an easier schedule and a bit of luck, winning so many one score games. I thought the D played pretty well last night, but the offense is a major concern. Daboll has to get it figured out.


I am more concerned about the defense. Can't get off the field on third downs; they blitzed almost every play and only got a couple of sacks; still no turnovers through three games. The offensive line is a problem right now but they're missing their best player.
RE: No thought of where we came from  
nyjuggernaut2 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16217190 BillT said:
Quote:
Beginning of year two of rebuilding from the worst roster in the league. Ah, that shouldn’t matter.


Honest question, Bill, through these first three weeks do you think this team is better or worse than the 2022 team? I am not saying this team was a super bowl contender heading into 2023, or that they are not still rebuilding. However, I also thought we would continue to see progress from them heading into year 2 of the rebuild. And so far it appears by the way they have been playing they have gotten worse.

Hell, through the first 6 quarters of the season they had the worst Points For/Points Against ratio of any team in the NFL in the past 50 years! And two of those quarters was against a lousy Cardinals team.
RE: We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
Section331 : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16217170 BillT said:
Quote:
We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.


We squeaked by the team many expect to “win” the first pick in the draft. It’s fine to point out that DAL and SF are 2 of the better teams in the league, but AZ may be the worst.

Take away the 2nd half last week, and we’ve scored 12 points in 2 games. That’s not going to cut it, no matter the level of comp. They’ve got 11 days to prep for Seattle. I expect a big win, if they lose, they may be playing for the top pick.
RE: RE: it was pretty clear from the Cowboys game  
KDavies : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16217173 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 16217164 KDavies said:


Quote:


that the Giants would not be able to compete with the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers, barring a near miracle. The result of last night should be surprising to noone



I'm not saying I'm surprised they lost to both Dallas and San Fran, but it's the way in which they lost. They just looked like a team that didn't even belong on the same field...hence my point that the gap is no where closer to where it was a year ago.


Reality is that the Giants improved, but where they are improved is at skill positions. Pass catching TE, WR, MLB. Where the huge gap is between the Giants and those three teams is at the line of scrimmage. JMS is an improvement, but young. Other than that, it's looking the same as last year pretty much
This season was always going  
AnnapolisMike : 9:11 am : link
to be dependent on the play of the OL. They are not there yet too allow this team to compete against the best defenses. Let's see what happens when DJ is not lying on his back.
There is an immense gap  
JB_in_DC : 9:13 am : link
in quality of OL and DL play between NYG and the top three NFC teams, two of which are in our own division.

A gap that significant is very hard to make up quickly, but the Giants need to ensure that they have the right people in place to evaluate, develop, and deploy the men in those roles because until they do they are looking at 3-4 divisional losses per season for the near term future.

We waited out the vaunted Cowboys OL of the 2010s and now they have the best pass rush in football.
It may well be  
HBart : 9:15 am : link
This was exactly where the Giants were almost certainly going to be after 3 games. The young players need snaps to become the players they're supposed to be. We lost two of the three players we couldn't afford to to have a chance of beating SF on a short week. And given the youth of the OL Glowinski's nosedive really exacerbates AT not being out there.

The team has 2 weeks before they travel again and all the tape in the world to work from on where they're falling short. On that tape is a very mixed bag from Waller and an empty one for Campbell.

Whether the score differential was -60 or -6 we were going to be 1-2 today barring some good fortune and our vets really stepping up while the young guys get baptized.

We didn't get that.
The Players can't get better if there not playing. Olulari is an  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:16 am : link
example. With him and Thibs we wre suppose to have a scary rush defense but that hasn't happen because Olulari is Mr. Softee.

Also, When you have a player on your roster that won the Bilitnekoff award, he really should see the football.
Losing to the Niners and Cowboys is not the problem  
Essex : 9:22 am : link
it is how we lost to both of them. We did not look like we deserved to be on the same field. The tackling was horrendous, the overcompensating for the line play was just basically a surrender, we are not getting any production from the 5th an 7th picks, our receivers(Barkley/Walller I know TE/RB) have coughed up 3 balls into the defense. We had one good half against the worst team in the league.

I will tell you this right now. If Gettleman drafted Neal, Thibs, and signed Okreke this place would be a dumpster fire right now in terms of toxic threads. Joe Schoen gets a lot of time (and I agree with this) to turn it around, but the early results from him are not very promising. Daboll seems to be a good coach, so I have hope there. But, after watching the first three weeks this feels like 2017 all over again.


You all with short memories  
Arkbach : 9:41 am : link
should pause to remember Nov-Dec 2021 and how these posts said it would take 3-4 years to upgrade the roster because it was so devoid of talent. This is only year two.
RE: Losing to the Niners and Cowboys is not the problem  
Blue21 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16217230 Essex said:
Quote:
it is how we lost to both of them. We did not look like we deserved to be on the same field. The tackling was horrendous, the overcompensating for the line play was just basically a surrender, we are not getting any production from the 5th an 7th picks, our receivers(Barkley/Walller I know TE/RB) have coughed up 3 balls into the defense. We had one good half against the worst team in the league.

I will tell you this right now. If Gettleman drafted Neal, Thibs, and signed Okreke this place would be a dumpster fire right now in terms of toxic threads. Joe Schoen gets a lot of time (and I agree with this) to turn it around, but the early results from him are not very promising. Daboll seems to be a good coach, so I have hope there. But, after watching the first three weeks this feels like 2017 all over again.Have to agree
Not all of us  
JonC : 9:43 am : link
and quite a few tried to ignore the possibility of regression.

There's still 14 games remaining, and I expect the coaches to start cracking the whip, get healthy as possible, and wake the fook up.
RE: You all with short memories  
Essex : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16217287 Arkbach said:
Quote:
should pause to remember Nov-Dec 2021 and how these posts said it would take 3-4 years to upgrade the roster because it was so devoid of talent. This is only year two.


What we said was it would take time to upgrade the entire roster; I still believe that. What we did not say is to miss on the 5th and 7th pick of the draft; what we didn't say is to bust on Okreke. The early returns do not show that this is headed in the right direction. In fact, what everyone said about last year being a fluke because we had an easy schedule and we were statistically brillaint on 3rd down and in the red zone is turning out to be accurate. I have some faith in Daboll--Schoen has been a disappointment so far in terms of measurable player development
RE: Not all of us  
Tom in NY : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16217291 JonC said:
Quote:
and quite a few tried to ignore the possibility of regression.

There's still 14 games remaining, and I expect the coaches to start cracking the whip, get healthy as possible, and wake the fook up.


Yeah, I didn't see regression with individual players as a possibility. A 1-2 record at this point, given those that could not play, is the likely outcome.
The Evan Neal situation is the most troubling, but again it's 3 games in and he just now completed his first 17 games of playing RT in the NFL.
Paris Campbell is one that I could not be more wrong about. I really thought he would add some speed to the slot position and help open up Waller/Slayton/Hyatt.
My expectation for this team was to win 10 games and get a WC spot again. It's still on the table, but as others have pointed out, 10/2 vs. Seattle is very likely a must win game.
We all?  
BrettNYG10 : 10:26 am : link
.
a few things  
Eric on Li : 10:27 am : link
1. if anyone knew this would be their OL in week 2/3 nobody would have expected any gap to close. esp without barkley. mckethan wasn't a lock to be active right now, lemiuex was at best 50/50 to make the roster let alone start.

2. nobody expected the defense/wink to regress with almost entirely upgraded personnel. they spent big $ on okereke, took banks in round 1, added a-shawn and nacho in FA, traded for simmons. those were all upgrades on minimum salary players last year.

3. they kept the game reasonably competitive last night and came out with an actual effort. when teams are 10+ point underdogs they are rarely going to win.

the defense is concerning and they need to get the ol functional, but anyone who saw the schedule the day it came out knew 1-2 was a distinct possibility even if they were healthy.
I feel like we're making memorandums on the season every week  
j_rud : 10:30 am : link
Maybe we can like, just let the season play out and stop trying to make definitive statements every 3 days?
RE: Not all of us  
HBart : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16217291 JonC said:
Quote:
and quite a few tried to ignore the possibility of regression.

There's still 14 games remaining, and I expect the coaches to start cracking the whip, get healthy as possible, and wake the fook up.

You see the same thing all around the league, and it's exactly as Schoen said - need to see what's there and how they respond to adversity.

I think the D answered the bell last night till they were gassed. The OL did about what you could expect given their inexperience. Only time will tell if having a young OL develop at the same time turns out to be brilliance or folly. Glowinski was supposed to be a safety valve - his regression is one of those little things that's had a big impact.

Still, a couple different bounces and calls -- and a play or two from SOMEONE on offense -- and today is a very different story.
RE: a few things  
HBart : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16217420 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
1. if anyone knew this would be their OL in week 2/3 nobody would have expected any gap to close. esp without barkley. mckethan wasn't a lock to be active right now, lemiuex was at best 50/50 to make the roster let alone start.

2. nobody expected the defense/wink to regress with almost entirely upgraded personnel. they spent big $ on okereke, took banks in round 1, added a-shawn and nacho in FA, traded for simmons. those were all upgrades on minimum salary players last year.

3. they kept the game reasonably competitive last night and came out with an actual effort. when teams are 10+ point underdogs they are rarely going to win.

the defense is concerning and they need to get the ol functional, but anyone who saw the schedule the day it came out knew 1-2 was a distinct possibility even if they were healthy.

Distinct probability of 1-2.

Good post.
It might just be me  
Greg from LI : 10:34 am : link
But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.
RE: RE: a few things  
Essex : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16217436 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16217420 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


1. if anyone knew this would be their OL in week 2/3 nobody would have expected any gap to close. esp without barkley. mckethan wasn't a lock to be active right now, lemiuex was at best 50/50 to make the roster let alone start.

2. nobody expected the defense/wink to regress with almost entirely upgraded personnel. they spent big $ on okereke, took banks in round 1, added a-shawn and nacho in FA, traded for simmons. those were all upgrades on minimum salary players last year.

3. they kept the game reasonably competitive last night and came out with an actual effort. when teams are 10+ point underdogs they are rarely going to win.

the defense is concerning and they need to get the ol functional, but anyone who saw the schedule the day it came out knew 1-2 was a distinct possibility even if they were healthy.


Distinct probability of 1-2.

Good post.

The 1-2 isnt the problem, it is how we are 1-2.
HBart  
JonC : 10:35 am : link
The defense busted its arse while it had the energy, but man where the fook was the eye and mental discipline on 3rd and long? Tackling was pitiful and they knew going in SF is fueled by YAC.

I did expect more from NYG in '23, perhaps it will get better. The warts and holes were known coming, plus the key injuries further waters down the talent level.

I still expect a more well-coached team, they're playing with their heads up their arses too often.
Honestly, the only place I think there is a large talent gap  
Matt M. : 10:37 am : link
is our OL against top D front 7s.

I think we have talent on both sides of the ball. I have hated out gameplans and playcalling and I am really starting to despise Wink's scheme altogether.
RE: RE: We’ve played two of the best three teams in the league  
Costy16 : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16217205 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16217170 BillT said:


Quote:


We beat the other team. Did folks really think we were “closing the gap” with legit SB contenders. How about we see how we do against opponents who are reasonable comparisons. Sorry not to be jumping to conclusions. I know that’s not acceptable here.



We squeaked by the team many expect to “win” the first pick in the draft. It’s fine to point out that DAL and SF are 2 of the better teams in the league, but AZ may be the worst.

Take away the 2nd half last week, and we’ve scored 12 points in 2 games. That’s not going to cut it, no matter the level of comp. They’ve got 11 days to prep for Seattle. I expect a big win, if they lose, they may be playing for the top pick.


The Cardinals next two games are against......the Cowboys and 49ers. Interested to see how that turns out.
Defense was playing soft.....  
Simms11 : 10:59 am : link
They couldn’t get off blocks and when they did, they missed tackles or were not aggressive enough. I would say McFadden was the only guy I saw that came to play. There’s no LTs walking through the door, but they need a leader and they don’t have one right now. Someone needs to be lighting them up for the soft play.
RE: It might just be me  
BrettNYG10 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 16217437 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.


I thought so too. I actually thought the skill players were terrible.
RE: It might just be me  
GiantGrit : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16217437 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.


I said the same during the game. Given the lack of experience and the opponent I was ok with the performance.
RE: It might just be me  
Eric on Li : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16217437 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.


i agree greg. the OL has been a challenge but somewhat workable. SF is a tough matchup but glowinski crapping the bed and being forced to play lemiuex it's almost impossible.
RE: RE: It might just be me  
Eric on Li : 11:13 am : link
In comment 16217506 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16217437 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.



I thought so too. I actually thought the skill players were terrible.


agreed very disappointed in waller yesterday and campbell generally. deebo and cmc made catches all game like the 3 waller dropped, which i think at least 2 of would have been big first downs.

deebo held on to that one catching getting blasted by mckinney that for many others gets popped into the air like wallers that turned into the game ending INT.

its early but seeing campbell, its hard to believe they thought he was worth more this year than love is making in SEA. he just doesnt look natural catching the ball ever. i think beasley or crowder would have been better and they were minimum signings.

add in glowinski's 8m on the bench and so far this year their ROI on free agency is looking pretty bad.
RE: We came into the season  
GiantGrit : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16217181 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Saying if Neal doesn’t improve drastically he will stall the offense. Well that’s basically what happened. This is Nate solder part 2. Tight ends have to chip and help. Backs have to help him. The entire offense is fucked because this 340 lbs “athletic freak” can’t get out of his stance to block a speed rusher.

Secondly we said if thibs and Ojulari don’t improve we don’t have a fucking defense. Clearly we do not have a pass rush. It’s very said when your best pass rusher is 350lbs and plays nose tackle


I’m a broken record since last night on this, but if the results stay the same for the 2021 & 2022 draft classes the Giants are, at a minimum 2 years away from anything substantial.

Too many underperforming players defensively which tells me its coaching.

They need some of these guys to get better.
RE: It might just be me  
Matt M. : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16217437 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But, under the circumstances, the OL exceeded my admittedly very low expectations. They weren't good, mind you, but I was expecting an even more porous than the Dallas game performance.
I was actually going to post something similar. This pieced together unit has not played terribly.
It was going to be tougher  
HomerJones45 : 11:29 am : link
many of you got all worked up over a playoff berth and forgot that we went something line 3-5-1 down the stretch.

There are no more surprises. Our opponents had all winter to study what we did.
