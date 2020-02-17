for display only
This 49ers team made the Steelers look soft

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am
The Steelers. In Pittsburgh.

30-7

Someone is going to say, yeah but the Rams kept it close for sake of arguing.

30-7. In Pittsburgh.

Domination on both sides of the ball.
Well  
JT039 : 9:31 am : link
We have looked soft in 10 of 12 quarters this year.

There isn’t one thing this football team has done this year that you can deem as a positive on offense or defense.

RE: Well  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16217250 JT039 said:
Quote:
We have looked soft in 10 of 12 quarters this year.

There isn’t one thing this football team has done this year that you can deem as a positive on offense or defense.


They scored 31 points in two quarters, down 20-0 and 28-7.

Yeah, but they've done nothing.

Keep up the quality posts.
RE: RE: Well  
JT039 : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16217257 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16217250 JT039 said:


Quote:


We have looked soft in 10 of 12 quarters this year.

There isn’t one thing this football team has done this year that you can deem as a positive on offense or defense.




They scored 31 points in two quarters, down 20-0 and 28-7.

Yeah, but they've done nothing.

Keep up the quality posts.


Against who?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:34 am : link
I think SF is going to win it all, health provided.
Again  
JT039 : 9:35 am : link
It’s a simple question…

What has the offense of defense done this year this has been a positive. You keep saying - “well look at who we are playing.”

Well guess what - great teams make bad teams look really bad. We weren’t competitive in either game.
Nail on the head.  
HBart : 9:35 am : link
With all the speed we've injected, we're missing anyone to deliver pain on offense. And in the secondary.
...  
christian : 9:36 am : link
I think the Steelers are in the same class as the Giants -- either one or two levels below the title contenders like SF.
RE: ...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16217261 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think SF is going to win it all, health provided.


When they play Dallas/Philly then we'll see.
In 3 of the past 4 games they were completely obliterated  
Metnut : 9:37 am : link
by Philly, Dallas and SF. You'd think they'd be able to not get destroyed in at least one of the games versus the top teams.
JT039  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am : link
Not against the two of the three top teams in the NFC.
I think the Pitt/SF game was a mirror  
Section331 : 9:38 am : link
of last night. Sure, you can point to the 30-7 score and say the D got pushed around, but I watched part of that game. Pickett and the Pitt O couldn’t get anything going, and the D wore down. Sound familiar?

Yes, SF is really good, that D is legit, but it’s one thing to lose to top tier teams, another to be entirely non-competitive. 98-19 over the last 3 games v Philly, Dallas and SF. It’s not that we’re not at their level yet, we’re not even in the same zip code.
Can  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am : link
someone tell me the last time a healthy Steelers team lost at home 30-7?
Some positives...  
KingBlue : 9:41 am : link
- Micah with a solid rebound performance
- The Scottish Hammer, appeared to me to have his best performance as a Giant. That 60 yard punt to the sideline that was fair caught was a thing of beauty
- Graham Gano, with his usual stellar performance
RE: JT039  
JT039 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16217274 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not against the two of the three top teams in the NFC.


You mentioned what Pitt did against SF - fine it’s a very valid point.

But what about the Rams? Backup RB, no Kupp, no name OL. And they played them tough. It’s not about winning or losing. We all agree winning last night wasn’t going to happen.

But to me it’s a simple question - what did we do last night on offense or defense that you would deem as a positive?

We didn’t block
We struggled in the pass game
We didn’t run the ball
We couldn’t get off the field on third down
No turnovers forced (0 on the year)
Tackling was awful
Effort by a lot of players was awful
Lot of penalties
Dropped passes

This is 2 and 1/2 games out of 3 were all this is true. Yes we have guys out. But so do other teams. It’s time to start to worry.

We shouldn’t be going onto game 4 wondering what this team is good at because right now… I am not sure.
JT039  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:46 am : link
The Rams played their hearts, particularly the QB, who played as good as you can in such a situation. And the 49ers still won.

You're essentially complaining that the Giants are clearly not in the same league with the Cowboys and 49ers. OK, you win.
We have a lot of young guys  
UberAlias : 9:46 am : link
And some key injuries. The early schedule is brutal. This team has better football ahead of them. Just watch.
The Steelers  
Sammo85 : 9:49 am : link
have not been a good team for years now and their defense has become extremely overrated - they're not physically tough or disciplined at all (sound familiar?).
RE: ...  
joe48 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 16217261 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] I think SF is going to win it all, health provided. [/quote)
I agree. They run the ball so well. They block well on offense with those wr screens. Purdy just has to be smart with the football.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:49 am : link
Spoiler alert.

The Giants are not a Super Bowl contender. They are at best the third best team in their own division. That, combined with their schedule, means they will likely not be a playoff team. At best, they will probably hover around .500 (just like last year when they had a much softer schedule).

Are you surprised by any of this?
RE: JT039  
JT039 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16217302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Rams played their hearts, particularly the QB, who played as good as you can in such a situation. And the 49ers still won.

You're essentially complaining that the Giants are clearly not in the same league with the Cowboys and 49ers. OK, you win.


No Eric - I’m worried that they aren’t competitive. And going into game 4 - we still don’t know what this team is good at. There haven’t been a lot of positive this year.
RE: The Steelers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16217306 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
have not been a good team for years now and their defense has become extremely overrated - they're not physically tough or disciplined at all (sound familiar?).


The team with three straight winning records from 2020-2022? Despite doing this while retooling, including at QB?

Ummm
JT039  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : link
Again, the Giants are at best a .500 team in this division with this schedule. We knew this.
Kittle said something interesting on the post-game show  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:53 am : link
that I hadn't previously realized.

Every team that played San Fran last season lost the week after they played the 49ers, presumably because of how physical those games were. The first team since 2021 to win the week after playing San Fran was the Steelers winning last week.

Hopefully the longer-than-usual rest between this game and the Seahawks game will help the Giants.
RE: JT039  
JT039 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16217314 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Again, the Giants are at best a .500 team in this division with this schedule. We knew this.


If we are, then I’ll gladly eat more words. The next two games are very critical IMO. If they lose both - season can get very ugly.
RE: Some positives...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16217286 KingBlue said:
Quote:
- Micah with a solid rebound performance
- The Scottish Hammer, appeared to me to have his best performance as a Giant. That 60 yard punt to the sideline that was fair caught was a thing of beauty
- Graham Gano, with his usual stellar performance

When you have three positives, and two of them are your punter and your kicker, you're pretty much damning the team with faint praise.
RE: JT039  
HBart : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16217302 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Rams played their hearts, particularly the QB, who played as good as you can in such a situation. And the 49ers still won.

You're essentially complaining that the Giants are clearly not in the same league with the Cowboys and 49ers. OK, you win.

Exactly.

And yet we're one score down entering the 4th against SF in their house. We hold them to a FG. The offense needs to answer.

1st play - 15 yard facemask.

1st and 25 at your 12 yard line with the crowd amped and needing to answer with at least a FG is approximately the worst situation you could be in. You need a high impact play. Put the ball in 2 "playmakers" hands - Waller and Campbell. Still 3rd and 11.

Only so many chances.
Gatorade.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:56 am : link
I think that was KingBlue's point, Haha.
RE: Can  
AcidTest : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16217281 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
someone tell me the last time a healthy Steelers team lost at home 30-7?


A long time ago I imagine. But there are still people saying, well crazy things happen in week one. That's irrelevant. The 49ers obliterated the Steelers at home. That rarely happens and shows how dominant and physical SF is right now.
Eric with big Baghdad Bob energy this morning  
ThreePoints : 9:56 am : link
Tell us more from the front lines, Eric! Are we winning the war?
JT039  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:56 am : link
I said "at best"...

Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.

That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.
RE: Eric with big Baghdad Bob energy this morning  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16217329 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
Tell us more from the front lines, Eric! Are we winning the war?


Well, the alternative is to curl up into a ball, suck your thumb, and whine like a bitch on social media.
Pittsburgh isn’t good  
ajr2456 : 9:58 am : link
And they at least broke the 200 yard mark.
RE: Pittsburgh isn’t good  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16217332 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And they at least broke the 200 yard mark.


Again, when's the last time a Steelers team with a healthy QB lost at home 30-7?

I'll wait.
When was the last time Pittsburgh  
ajr2456 : 10:00 am : link
Had a QB like Kenny Pickett?
RE: JT039  
The_Boss : 10:02 am : link
In comment 16217330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I said "at best"...

Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.

That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.


Lose next week and 1-5 is a near certainty. The problem is you get to 8 losses because we still play Dallas and Philly. The NYG aren’t going to run the table in the other games. Being conservative, let’s say 4-4. That’s a 5 win year.
RE: RE: The Steelers  
Sammo85 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16217313 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16217306 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


have not been a good team for years now and their defense has become extremely overrated - they're not physically tough or disciplined at all (sound familiar?).



The team with three straight winning records from 2020-2022? Despite doing this while retooling, including at QB?

Ummm



Barely being a .500 team is not "good".

Have you watched them the last two seasons?

In 2020 they got destroyed by the Browns in playoffs and got lucky that Covid season after Ravens got decimated by injury and Bengals were a dumpster fire after losing Burrow.

They're "retooling"? Ok - they still have been a mediocre to poor team - they've lost a lot of games in spectacular fashion with terrible defense late.




RE: When was the last time Pittsburgh  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16217337 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Had a QB like Kenny Pickett?


Are you saying Kenny Pickett is good? If so, you just proved my case.
The_Boss  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am : link
Certainly possible.

But it's also possible that by season's end, they are hovering around .500.
Kenny Pickett isn’t good  
ajr2456 : 10:07 am : link
The Steelers never got blown out at home because they had a borderline HOF QB and elite defense.

This isn’t the same Steelers team of the past 15 years.
RE: Kenny Pickett isn’t good  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16217358 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Steelers never got blown out at home because they had a borderline HOF QB and elite defense.

This isn’t the same Steelers team of the past 15 years.


We shall see, won't we?
RE: JT039  
JT039 : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16217330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I said "at best"...

Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.

That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.


I hope you’re right.
Sammo85  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am : link
Your arguing that a rebuilding ball club with winning records (including a 12-4 record) in one of the toughest and most physical divisions in the NFL is a bad team. One with a HOF coach and known for being extremely tough to be at home.

OK.
 
christian : 10:14 am : link
Eric, do you think the Steelers are a Super Bowl contender this year?
RE: RE: Pittsburgh isn’t good  
leatherneck570 : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16217333 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16217332 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


And they at least broke the 200 yard mark.



Again, when's the last time a Steelers team with a healthy QB lost at home 30-7?

I'll wait.


I have no idea what you’re trying to argue here, Eric. This is a new, young team that’s not very good at the moment.

Yes the 49ers are very good. Yes the Giants are playing poorly. Neither have anything to do with the Steelers and how they’re playing this year.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : link
In comment 16217380 christian said:
Quote:
Eric, do you think the Steelers are a Super Bowl contender this year?


In that conference? No.
the most impressive thing about the nyg yesterday was their toughness  
Eric on Li : 10:16 am : link
considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.

the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.

also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.
It's entirely reasonable to acknowledge that the G-men  
PHX Giants Fan : 10:16 am : link
are not in the same class as the 9ers, Cowboys, and Eagles, and be disappointed in their play at the same time.
leatherneck570  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:18 am : link
You don't understand my point? Really?

My point is the 49ers are THAT good.

Did you guys really think the Giants were going to displace the 49ers and Eagles in 2023? Really?

The best we could have hoped for is closing the gap on the Cowboys.

The problem is the Cowboys (pre injury to Diggs at least) have gotten better.
For me its just  
46and2Blue : 10:19 am : link
my delusion coming to an end. I thought the team had done enough in the off season, to take at least one step away from mediocrity. I was wrong clearly, the club is still early into rebuild, "at best" .500 is right on IMO.
RE: the most impressive thing about the nyg yesterday was their toughness  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16217385 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.

the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.

also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.


Perhaps mental toughness, but physically tough teams don't tackle that poorly. Also, schematically, I thought Wink had his best game with the pass rush.
RE: leatherneck570  
leatherneck570 : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16217390 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You don't understand my point? Really?

My point is the 49ers are THAT good.

Did you guys really think the Giants were going to displace the 49ers and Eagles in 2023? Really?

The best we could have hoped for is closing the gap on the Cowboys.

The problem is the Cowboys (pre injury to Diggs at least) have gotten better.


Eric, take a deep breath. I didn’t say or imply any of that. I think what’s confusing us is how your doubling down on the Steelers being some sort of measuring stick. They’re just not very good and probably on the same level as the Giants right now. Neither of them are competing this year.
leatherneck570  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:26 am : link
Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.
RE: leatherneck570  
leatherneck570 : 10:28 am : link
In comment 16217418 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.


Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.
It's obvious that they haven't gotten off to a good start  
Greg from LI : 10:28 am : link
But people's perceptions are really being warped by the fact that the two losses came at the hands of the two best teams in the conference.
i'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:31 am : link
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.

Who could have seen this coming?
RE: RE: leatherneck570  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16217422 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16217418 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.



Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.


You obviously haven't thought this through. Nowhere did I saw the Steelers were a Super Bowl contender. My point was that a team that never gets beat at home like that got beat at home like that. The entire Steelers brand under that head coach is to punch the other guy in the mouth. That was done to them. How are you not getting this?
...  
christian : 10:35 am : link
I came away from last night feeling the Giants ceiling is similar to last year: if they get a predominantly healthy sheet from Thomas, Barkley, Jones, and Slayton they will be in the hunt for a wildcard.

At full health, I don't think the Giants can score enough to contend with the top 8 teams, simply because of their pass protection.

I think the Giants and the Steelers are in the same tier, and I'm not surprised they looked roughly the same against a clear cut title contender.
RE: i'm  
ThreePoints : 10:37 am : link
In comment 16217432 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.

Who could have seen this coming?


It's like you've never been here before, Eric.

Honestly, I think the issue is how bad the Giants have looked the past 3 weeks. We had high expectations going into the season.

It'd be one thing if we were at least competitive against the Cowboys. We were competitive on Thanksgiving. But we weren't. Doesn't matter if they have more talent. If the Giants lost to the Cowboys 40-27 and then dominated the Cardinals for 4 quarters, the mentality would change.

You're out here talking about how good the 49ers are. That's fine. They are very good. But the Giants haven't looked good, at all, for 3 weeks.

What's your point? The 49ers are really good so it's OK the the Giants stink?
There’s a few teams NYG just can’t hang with  
UberAlias : 10:40 am : link
Two are in our devision and two we have played. I expect us to look a hell of a lot better against the rest of the league. Our best football is ahead of us.
RE: RE: RE: leatherneck570  
leatherneck570 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16217435 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16217422 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 16217418 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.



Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.



You obviously haven't thought this through. Nowhere did I saw the Steelers were a Super Bowl contender. My point was that a team that never gets beat at home like that got beat at home like that. The entire Steelers brand under that head coach is to punch the other guy in the mouth. That was done to them. How are you not getting this?


Because I don’t give a shit what a team’s “brand” is. They were a below average team last year and they’re a below average team this year.
RE: i'm  
HBart : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16217432 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.

Who could have seen this coming?

But they didn't get clobbered.

Take away the facemask on the first drive of the 4th and it's a very different game. They needed to answer or at least give the D a break. A defensive holding, some YAC by Campbell or anyone, roughing the passer, an offsides free play -- those are the things that get teams out of holes. The 48ers got s few. We didn't.
ThreePoints  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
My point is Giants fans are overrating the Giants and underrating the Cowboys and 49ers.

This isn't me changing my tune. Go back and look at my game previews. I said the Giants were the third best team in their own division (and to be honest, the Commanders look better than anticipated).

I said repeatedly in the offseason that the Giants may be better on paper but their record will be worse this year. Quality of opponents matter.

The biggest red flag was Dallas. No one saw 40-0 coming and I think it took the Giants a half to get over that in Arizona. The problem for the Giants - as I again pointed out BEFORE the game in my preview - is that the 49ers were absolutely the worst opponent for us to face this week. To be honest, I can' believe the game was 3-3 and 17-12 at times.
The Rams put on a coaching clinic...  
bw in dc : 10:50 am : link
against the 9ers. I wouldn't dismiss that as a one off.

Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.

They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
I get where you are coming from, but the 49ers dominated the game in every statistical category.

My biggest fear coming out of this game was that Daniel Jones was going to get seriously hurt. The game plan at least prevented that from happening.
RE: The Rams put on a coaching clinic...  
leatherneck570 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16217472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
against the 9ers. I wouldn't dismiss that as a one off.

Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.

They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.


How is Puka Nacua not a household name?
As for the Steelers...  
bw in dc : 10:54 am : link
the 9ers abused the Steeler OL. Which wasn't surprising considering how bad that OL is.

But how the 9er OL bullied the Steeler front seven on D was indeed shocking. That game was over at the ten minute mark of the first quarter.
RE: HBart  
HBart : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16217473 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I get where you are coming from, but the 49ers dominated the game in every statistical category.

My biggest fear coming out of this game was that Daniel Jones was going to get seriously hurt. The game plan at least prevented that from happening.

Me too. Look at our OL. Against the 49ers! Seriously. Ezudu might become a credible swing tackle -- but not after 1 game. Same with the other young'uns. Mex protect kept Jones mostly upright but let their secondary blanket our guys. And our guys didn't step up.

All short week I was thinking AT plays this game. With him out it was going to take (multiple) act(s) of the football Gods.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16217261 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think SF is going to win it all, health provided.


Possible, but I don't trust Purdy and to be frank, Shanahan has to get over hump - he has shown penchant 4-5 times in big games in his career as OC/HC or playcaller, he can overthink his way out of a win and let teams back in games.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:00 am : link
This Seattle game is going to tell us a lot about the 2023 NYG. I don't want ANY excuses for that game. None. Nada.
RE: Sammo85  
Sammo85 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16217376 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Your arguing that a rebuilding ball club with winning records (including a 12-4 record) in one of the toughest and most physical divisions in the NFL is a bad team. One with a HOF coach and known for being extremely tough to be at home.

OK.


I never said they were bad. I simply said they weren't "good". And they aren't.




 
ryanmkeane : 11:30 am : link
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.
RE: …  
JT039 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16217584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.


Huh?

In what way was it ever a game last night? Cause we got 45 out of 53 yards in two penalties thst led to a TD.

We never stopped them last night.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16217584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.


Lmao what?? The Rams put up nearly 400 yards of offense, averaged 1.6 more yards per play, and held the 49ers to 2-9 on third down.
RE: RE: the most impressive thing about the nyg yesterday was their toughness  
Eric on Li : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16217398 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16217385 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.

the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.

also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.



Perhaps mental toughness, but physically tough teams don't tackle that poorly. Also, schematically, I thought Wink had his best game with the pass rush.


the tackling point is fair - the defense in general has been a big disappointment.

wink's scheme was literally blitz every play, pretty sure i saw a stat it was the highest% of blitzes in a game in the next gen era. his units performance so far is probably the biggest letdown of the season, yesterday wasn't their worst look but if it was a step in the right direction it wasnt a very big step.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16217502 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
This Seattle game is going to tell us a lot about the 2023 NYG. I don't want ANY excuses for that game. None. Nada.


Seattle is arguably the better team.

So how is it an "excuse" to lose to a better team?
RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16217584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.


Rams gave SF a much better game.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:40 am : link
@ home coming off a long break on MNF vs. a West Coast team. I expect a win. Seattle might be better, but I don’t want to hear excuses if we lose.

& if we lose to Seattle, 1-5 is staring us in the face.
Seattle's defense  
Sammo85 : 11:42 am : link
is so far, looking suspect.

The problem the Giants will have is containing the Seahawks receiving weapons. Too many to cover, plus Seahawks have actually some semblance of a balanced run game - which they lacked for years after Lynch left.

If Adoree and Banks are limited - Giants are going to need the offense to dominate (need Jones to play big) and win the game.

RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16217584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.

RE: The Rams put on a coaching clinic...  
NINEster : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16217472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
against the 9ers. I wouldn't dismiss that as a one off.

Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.

They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.


Yes, but they are a division rival with coaches that know each other very well.

The Rams are very likely underrated this season.

To call them the worst roster in the NFL is a bit much.

I always felt they were a bit overrated when they won the Super Bowl, and now a bit underrated.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16217584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.


Were you out of the country the last week?

The Rams had the 9ers on the ropes and were going up down the field all day with a less impressive roster than ours. Go look at their OL.

Stafford was terrific throwing to a collection of receivers no one would even rank in the top 25 in the NFL.
