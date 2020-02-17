This 49ers team made the Steelers look soft

of last night. Sure, you can point to the 30-7 score and say the D got pushed around, but I watched part of that game. Pickett and the Pitt O couldn’t get anything going, and the D wore down. Sound familiar?
Yes, SF is really good, that D is legit, but it’s one thing to lose to top tier teams, another to be entirely non-competitive. 98-19 over the last 3 games v Philly, Dallas and SF. It’s not that we’re not at their level yet, we’re not even in the same zip code.
- Micah with a solid rebound performance
- The Scottish Hammer, appeared to me to have his best performance as a Giant. That 60 yard punt to the sideline that was fair caught was a thing of beauty
- Graham Gano, with his usual stellar performance
Not against the two of the three top teams in the NFC.
You mentioned what Pitt did against SF - fine it’s a very valid point.
But what about the Rams? Backup RB, no Kupp, no name OL. And they played them tough. It’s not about winning or losing. We all agree winning last night wasn’t going to happen.
But to me it’s a simple question - what did we do last night on offense or defense that you would deem as a positive?
We didn’t block
We struggled in the pass game
We didn’t run the ball
We couldn’t get off the field on third down
No turnovers forced (0 on the year)
Tackling was awful
Effort by a lot of players was awful
Lot of penalties
Dropped passes
This is 2 and 1/2 games out of 3 were all this is true. Yes we have guys out. But so do other teams. It’s time to start to worry.
We shouldn’t be going onto game 4 wondering what this team is good at because right now… I am not sure.
In comment 16217261 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] I think SF is going to win it all, health provided. [/quote)
I agree. They run the ball so well. They block well on offense with those wr screens. Purdy just has to be smart with the football.
The Giants are not a Super Bowl contender. They are at best the third best team in their own division. That, combined with their schedule, means they will likely not be a playoff team. At best, they will probably hover around .500 (just like last year when they had a much softer schedule).
Every team that played San Fran last season lost the week after they played the 49ers, presumably because of how physical those games were. The first team since 2021 to win the week after playing San Fran was the Steelers winning last week.
Hopefully the longer-than-usual rest between this game and the Seahawks game will help the Giants.
When you have three positives, and two of them are your punter and your kicker, you're pretty much damning the team with faint praise.
The Rams played their hearts, particularly the QB, who played as good as you can in such a situation. And the 49ers still won.
You're essentially complaining that the Giants are clearly not in the same league with the Cowboys and 49ers. OK, you win.
Exactly.
And yet we're one score down entering the 4th against SF in their house. We hold them to a FG. The offense needs to answer.
1st play - 15 yard facemask.
1st and 25 at your 12 yard line with the crowd amped and needing to answer with at least a FG is approximately the worst situation you could be in. You need a high impact play. Put the ball in 2 "playmakers" hands - Waller and Campbell. Still 3rd and 11.
someone tell me the last time a healthy Steelers team lost at home 30-7?
A long time ago I imagine. But there are still people saying, well crazy things happen in week one. That's irrelevant. The 49ers obliterated the Steelers at home. That rarely happens and shows how dominant and physical SF is right now.
Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.
That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.
Lose next week and 1-5 is a near certainty. The problem is you get to 8 losses because we still play Dallas and Philly. The NYG aren’t going to run the table in the other games. Being conservative, let’s say 4-4. That’s a 5 win year.
Your arguing that a rebuilding ball club with winning records (including a 12-4 record) in one of the toughest and most physical divisions in the NFL is a bad team. One with a HOF coach and known for being extremely tough to be at home.
considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.
the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.
also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.
It's entirely reasonable to acknowledge that the G-men
my delusion coming to an end. I thought the team had done enough in the off season, to take at least one step away from mediocrity. I was wrong clearly, the club is still early into rebuild, "at best" .500 is right on IMO.
RE: the most impressive thing about the nyg yesterday was their toughness
considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.
the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.
also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.
Perhaps mental toughness, but physically tough teams don't tackle that poorly. Also, schematically, I thought Wink had his best game with the pass rush.
Did you guys really think the Giants were going to displace the 49ers and Eagles in 2023? Really?
The best we could have hoped for is closing the gap on the Cowboys.
The problem is the Cowboys (pre injury to Diggs at least) have gotten better.
Eric, take a deep breath. I didn’t say or imply any of that. I think what’s confusing us is how your doubling down on the Steelers being some sort of measuring stick. They’re just not very good and probably on the same level as the Giants right now. Neither of them are competing this year.
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.
Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.
Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.
You obviously haven't thought this through. Nowhere did I saw the Steelers were a Super Bowl contender. My point was that a team that never gets beat at home like that got beat at home like that. The entire Steelers brand under that head coach is to punch the other guy in the mouth. That was done to them. How are you not getting this?
I came away from last night feeling the Giants ceiling is similar to last year: if they get a predominantly healthy sheet from Thomas, Barkley, Jones, and Slayton they will be in the hunt for a wildcard.
At full health, I don't think the Giants can score enough to contend with the top 8 teams, simply because of their pass protection.
I think the Giants and the Steelers are in the same tier, and I'm not surprised they looked roughly the same against a clear cut title contender.
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.
Who could have seen this coming?
It's like you've never been here before, Eric.
Honestly, I think the issue is how bad the Giants have looked the past 3 weeks. We had high expectations going into the season.
It'd be one thing if we were at least competitive against the Cowboys. We were competitive on Thanksgiving. But we weren't. Doesn't matter if they have more talent. If the Giants lost to the Cowboys 40-27 and then dominated the Cardinals for 4 quarters, the mentality would change.
You're out here talking about how good the 49ers are. That's fine. They are very good. But the Giants haven't looked good, at all, for 3 weeks.
What's your point? The 49ers are really good so it's OK the the Giants stink?
Take a deep breath and collect your thoughts. It's obvious what my point is.
Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.
You obviously haven't thought this through. Nowhere did I saw the Steelers were a Super Bowl contender. My point was that a team that never gets beat at home like that got beat at home like that. The entire Steelers brand under that head coach is to punch the other guy in the mouth. That was done to them. How are you not getting this?
Because I don’t give a shit what a team’s “brand” is. They were a below average team last year and they’re a below average team this year.
still shocked (but honestly, I shouldn't be) that fans thought this Giants team - minus Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Azeez Ojulari - with a guy starting his second game at left tackle, a left guard playing his first full game in three years, a rookie center, a right guard starting his second game, and the shaky Evan Neal - got clobbered on a Thursday night road game against a Super Bowl favorite after an emotional win.
Who could have seen this coming?
But they didn't get clobbered.
Take away the facemask on the first drive of the 4th and it's a very different game. They needed to answer or at least give the D a break. A defensive holding, some YAC by Campbell or anyone, roughing the passer, an offsides free play -- those are the things that get teams out of holes. The 48ers got s few. We didn't.
My point is Giants fans are overrating the Giants and underrating the Cowboys and 49ers.
This isn't me changing my tune. Go back and look at my game previews. I said the Giants were the third best team in their own division (and to be honest, the Commanders look better than anticipated).
I said repeatedly in the offseason that the Giants may be better on paper but their record will be worse this year. Quality of opponents matter.
The biggest red flag was Dallas. No one saw 40-0 coming and I think it took the Giants a half to get over that in Arizona. The problem for the Giants - as I again pointed out BEFORE the game in my preview - is that the 49ers were absolutely the worst opponent for us to face this week. To be honest, I can' believe the game was 3-3 and 17-12 at times.
I get where you are coming from, but the 49ers dominated the game in every statistical category.
My biggest fear coming out of this game was that Daniel Jones was going to get seriously hurt. The game plan at least prevented that from happening.
Me too. Look at our OL. Against the 49ers! Seriously. Ezudu might become a credible swing tackle -- but not after 1 game. Same with the other young'uns. Mex protect kept Jones mostly upright but let their secondary blanket our guys. And our guys didn't step up.
All short week I was thinking AT plays this game. With him out it was going to take (multiple) act(s) of the football Gods.
I think SF is going to win it all, health provided.
Possible, but I don't trust Purdy and to be frank, Shanahan has to get over hump - he has shown penchant 4-5 times in big games in his career as OC/HC or playcaller, he can overthink his way out of a win and let teams back in games.
Your arguing that a rebuilding ball club with winning records (including a 12-4 record) in one of the toughest and most physical divisions in the NFL is a bad team. One with a HOF coach and known for being extremely tough to be at home.
OK.
I never said they were bad. I simply said they weren't "good". And they aren't.
considering the opponent. they hung in that game undermanned, on the road, and with some bad whistles/breaks. they looked like last year's scrappy team.
the disappointing schematic things were winks inability to get them off on 3rd and long, especially with the screen passes that were far too easy, and on offense i think they continue to over use paris campbell instead of better players. he just doesnt look natural.
also a disappointing performance from waller. before anyone makes excuses on his non-catches as yourself if deebo or cmc made those same catches in big spots for SF all game. they did.
Perhaps mental toughness, but physically tough teams don't tackle that poorly. Also, schematically, I thought Wink had his best game with the pass rush.
the tackling point is fair - the defense in general has been a big disappointment.
wink's scheme was literally blitz every play, pretty sure i saw a stat it was the highest% of blitzes in a game in the next gen era. his units performance so far is probably the biggest letdown of the season, yesterday wasn't their worst look but if it was a step in the right direction it wasnt a very big step.
The problem the Giants will have is containing the Seahawks receiving weapons. Too many to cover, plus Seahawks have actually some semblance of a balanced run game - which they lacked for years after Lynch left.
If Adoree and Banks are limited - Giants are going to need the offense to dominate (need Jones to play big) and win the game.
Giants have the Niners their toughest game thus far.
Were you out of the country the last week?
The Rams had the 9ers on the ropes and were going up down the field all day with a less impressive roster than ours. Go look at their OL.
Stafford was terrific throwing to a collection of receivers no one would even rank in the top 25 in the NFL.
There isn’t one thing this football team has done this year that you can deem as a positive on offense or defense.
They scored 31 points in two quarters, down 20-0 and 28-7.
Yeah, but they've done nothing.
Keep up the quality posts.
Quote:
We have looked soft in 10 of 12 quarters this year.
Against who?
What has the offense of defense done this year this has been a positive. You keep saying - “well look at who we are playing.”
Well guess what - great teams make bad teams look really bad. We weren’t competitive in either game.
When they play Dallas/Philly then we'll see.
The Giants are not a Super Bowl contender. They are at best the third best team in their own division. That, combined with their schedule, means they will likely not be a playoff team. At best, they will probably hover around .500 (just like last year when they had a much softer schedule).
Are you surprised by any of this?
No Eric - I’m worried that they aren’t competitive. And going into game 4 - we still don’t know what this team is good at. There haven’t been a lot of positive this year.
The team with three straight winning records from 2020-2022? Despite doing this while retooling, including at QB?
Ummm
Every team that played San Fran last season lost the week after they played the 49ers, presumably because of how physical those games were. The first team since 2021 to win the week after playing San Fran was the Steelers winning last week.
Hopefully the longer-than-usual rest between this game and the Seahawks game will help the Giants.
If we are, then I’ll gladly eat more words. The next two games are very critical IMO. If they lose both - season can get very ugly.
A long time ago I imagine. But there are still people saying, well crazy things happen in week one. That's irrelevant. The 49ers obliterated the Steelers at home. That rarely happens and shows how dominant and physical SF is right now.
Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.
That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.
Well, the alternative is to curl up into a ball, suck your thumb, and whine like a bitch on social media.
Again, when's the last time a Steelers team with a healthy QB lost at home 30-7?
I'll wait.
Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.
That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.
Lose next week and 1-5 is a near certainty. The problem is you get to 8 losses because we still play Dallas and Philly. The NYG aren’t going to run the table in the other games. Being conservative, let’s say 4-4. That’s a 5 win year.
Barely being a .500 team is not "good".
Have you watched them the last two seasons?
In 2020 they got destroyed by the Browns in playoffs and got lucky that Covid season after Ravens got decimated by injury and Bengals were a dumpster fire after losing Burrow.
They're "retooling"? Ok - they still have been a mediocre to poor team - they've lost a lot of games in spectacular fashion with terrible defense late.
Are you saying Kenny Pickett is good? If so, you just proved my case.
But it's also possible that by season's end, they are hovering around .500.
This isn’t the same Steelers team of the past 15 years.
This isn’t the same Steelers team of the past 15 years.
We shall see, won't we?
Did you read my game preview? I called it last night and I said 1-5 is on the horizon.
That said, they could hover around .500 by seasons end even with a 1-5 start.
I hope you’re right.
OK.
I have no idea what you’re trying to argue here, Eric. This is a new, young team that’s not very good at the moment.
Yes the 49ers are very good. Yes the Giants are playing poorly. Neither have anything to do with the Steelers and how they’re playing this year.
In that conference? No.
My point is the 49ers are THAT good.
Did you guys really think the Giants were going to displace the 49ers and Eagles in 2023? Really?
The best we could have hoped for is closing the gap on the Cowboys.
The problem is the Cowboys (pre injury to Diggs at least) have gotten better.
Eric, take a deep breath. I didn’t say or imply any of that. I think what’s confusing us is how your doubling down on the Steelers being some sort of measuring stick. They’re just not very good and probably on the same level as the Giants right now. Neither of them are competing this year.
Right Eric. Everyone else pointing out the flaw in your argument is wrong. As long as you think it’s valid I guess.
Who could have seen this coming?
At full health, I don't think the Giants can score enough to contend with the top 8 teams, simply because of their pass protection.
I think the Giants and the Steelers are in the same tier, and I'm not surprised they looked roughly the same against a clear cut title contender.
Who could have seen this coming?
It's like you've never been here before, Eric.
Honestly, I think the issue is how bad the Giants have looked the past 3 weeks. We had high expectations going into the season.
It'd be one thing if we were at least competitive against the Cowboys. We were competitive on Thanksgiving. But we weren't. Doesn't matter if they have more talent. If the Giants lost to the Cowboys 40-27 and then dominated the Cardinals for 4 quarters, the mentality would change.
You're out here talking about how good the 49ers are. That's fine. They are very good. But the Giants haven't looked good, at all, for 3 weeks.
What's your point? The 49ers are really good so it's OK the the Giants stink?
Who could have seen this coming?
But they didn't get clobbered.
Take away the facemask on the first drive of the 4th and it's a very different game. They needed to answer or at least give the D a break. A defensive holding, some YAC by Campbell or anyone, roughing the passer, an offsides free play -- those are the things that get teams out of holes. The 48ers got s few. We didn't.
This isn't me changing my tune. Go back and look at my game previews. I said the Giants were the third best team in their own division (and to be honest, the Commanders look better than anticipated).
I said repeatedly in the offseason that the Giants may be better on paper but their record will be worse this year. Quality of opponents matter.
The biggest red flag was Dallas. No one saw 40-0 coming and I think it took the Giants a half to get over that in Arizona. The problem for the Giants - as I again pointed out BEFORE the game in my preview - is that the 49ers were absolutely the worst opponent for us to face this week. To be honest, I can' believe the game was 3-3 and 17-12 at times.
Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.
They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.
My biggest fear coming out of this game was that Daniel Jones was going to get seriously hurt. The game plan at least prevented that from happening.
Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.
They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.
How is Puka Nacua not a household name?
But how the 9er OL bullied the Steeler front seven on D was indeed shocking. That game was over at the ten minute mark of the first quarter.
My biggest fear coming out of this game was that Daniel Jones was going to get seriously hurt. The game plan at least prevented that from happening.
Me too. Look at our OL. Against the 49ers! Seriously. Ezudu might become a credible swing tackle -- but not after 1 game. Same with the other young'uns. Mex protect kept Jones mostly upright but let their secondary blanket our guys. And our guys didn't step up.
All short week I was thinking AT plays this game. With him out it was going to take (multiple) act(s) of the football Gods.
Possible, but I don't trust Purdy and to be frank, Shanahan has to get over hump - he has shown penchant 4-5 times in big games in his career as OC/HC or playcaller, he can overthink his way out of a win and let teams back in games.
OK.
I never said they were bad. I simply said they weren't "good". And they aren't.
Huh?
In what way was it ever a game last night? Cause we got 45 out of 53 yards in two penalties thst led to a TD.
We never stopped them last night.
Lmao what?? The Rams put up nearly 400 yards of offense, averaged 1.6 more yards per play, and held the 49ers to 2-9 on third down.
the tackling point is fair - the defense in general has been a big disappointment.
wink's scheme was literally blitz every play, pretty sure i saw a stat it was the highest% of blitzes in a game in the next gen era. his units performance so far is probably the biggest letdown of the season, yesterday wasn't their worst look but if it was a step in the right direction it wasnt a very big step.
Seattle is arguably the better team.
So how is it an "excuse" to lose to a better team?
Rams gave SF a much better game.
& if we lose to Seattle, 1-5 is staring us in the face.
The problem the Giants will have is containing the Seahawks receiving weapons. Too many to cover, plus Seahawks have actually some semblance of a balanced run game - which they lacked for years after Lynch left.
If Adoree and Banks are limited - Giants are going to need the offense to dominate (need Jones to play big) and win the game.
Go study that Ram roster and get back to me. It's a roster of no names (for now) and, arguably, the worst in the NFL.
They do have a HoF QB, but the Rams coaching staff created a decent blueprint how to attack the 9ers.
Yes, but they are a division rival with coaches that know each other very well.
The Rams are very likely underrated this season.
To call them the worst roster in the NFL is a bit much.
I always felt they were a bit overrated when they won the Super Bowl, and now a bit underrated.
Were you out of the country the last week?
The Rams had the 9ers on the ropes and were going up down the field all day with a less impressive roster than ours. Go look at their OL.
Stafford was terrific throwing to a collection of receivers no one would even rank in the top 25 in the NFL.