I can't believe people are bailing on Schoen & Daboll

I guess nothing on BBI should really surprise me. This is a team that overachieved by a wide margin last year and *won* a playoff game. This regime has an 11-10-1 overall record despite many people saying the franchise was years away from even being competitive after 2021. And here we are at 1-2, and we have fans already talking about how Schoen should only get one more off-season to fix it. Someone on the post game thread said if things don't turn around they wouldn't even give Schoen and Daboll 2024.
We really do have some idiots in this fanbase. People here wanting to penalize this regime for overachieving last season. Most people expected regression this season after a lot of one score wins. Vegas had the win total at 7.5.
So, Gettleman gets 4 seasons, but Schoen is lucky to get 3? Schoen hasn't even had the opportunity to draft his own QB (something Reese never got either), but somehow Gettleman gets that luxury?
I just couldn't believe the stuff I was reading last night. Who would want to come here if this franchise reset AGAIN despite winning a playoff game last year when no one expected it.
Everyone needs to relax. The Giants are 1-2 and the season is in its infancy stages.
A lot of comments in the game thread and post game thread.
This was my whole issue with the off-season. It felt like an attempt to compete for a playoff spot again--not to compete for a title.
Quote:
I haven't read much criticism or either.
A lot of comments in the game thread and post game thread.
Sorry I meant credible knowledgeable, in-depth fact driven criticism of them.
There’s no way Mara would get of this regime so quickly either. Even they deserved to go, which they don’t.
This was my whole issue with the off-season. It felt like an attempt to compete for a playoff spot again--not to compete for a title.
They were forced into it a bit by last seasons improbable success. So, they made the most of it. $160M is a fake number, the Giants can get off Jones contract after next season. Waller was as much of the Raiders selling as it was the Giants buying. We are seeing why now.
Quote:
I haven't read much criticism or either.
A lot of comments in the game thread and post game thread.
That’s all based on emotion. I will say that it’s fair to criticize the duo if this gets to 5 wins or less. I think 2024 becomes a big year then for everyone in the organization.
They put unreal expectations with the playoffs last year. I do understand why people are concerned because of the play of the last 2 draft classes.
You could say Neal, Thibs, Robinson etc. Have under performed so far.
It's funny talking to Niner fans they were surprised how well the Giants played last night and the game plan was solid but didn't have the talent to execute.
Are we not allowed to say we are concerned or worried with some of the decisions playing out and strategies?
I've stated I'm a bit concerned with what the front office is seeing or doing with some of these player evaluations so far, but I'm not calling for Schoen to be fired.
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
They were never going to look dominant vs Dallas, SF, and later in the year Philly.
They won a playoff game on the road against a 13-4 team.
We are 1-2 losing to two of the best teams in the NFL.
The deserve a little support in my opinion.
To each their own.
Quote:
This is a long term situation
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
Schoen and Daboll get to draft their own QB. Clock starts then for me.
stating that some of their moves right now don't look so good isn't bailing, it's just reality. some are bailing on the season maybe but i haven't seen anyone bail on either of them.
and most of those bailing on the season seem like the ones who are just back patting their priors, so in other words they arent really bailing bc they werent that high on the team in the first place - which they may have been correct about.
Quote:
We can certainly question why we have been dominated this year.
They were never going to look dominant vs Dallas, SF, and later in the year Philly.
Who said dominant? How about at least respectable.
Schoen deserves credit for hiring Daboll. And nobody is bailing on him, but we are keeping score. And the early returns for Thibs and Neal and Okreke and Campbell are less than stellar. So, yeah, we are allowed to keep score and Schoen has to start hitting more, especially with top round picks.
Not really. Part of that long negotiation was to ensure they had an escape hatch which they do after 2024.
Quote:
In comment 16217585 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
This is a long term situation
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
Schoen and Daboll get to draft their own QB. Clock starts then for me.
If Giants flounder this year and next - they are out the door with Jones too.
Quote:
I am not bailing but it is fair to question if they are the right ones for the job. The playoff run last year was awesome, but it was one year.
No, it is not fair. Most predicted the NYG would win 5 games or less in 2022.
They won a playoff game on the road against a 13-4 team.
We are 1-2 losing to two of the best teams in the NFL.
The deserve a little support in my opinion.
To each their own.
Perhaps you accepted them last as the answer after one year of success. I chose not to because it did not really prove anything. The league is littered with one year success stories that did not amount to anything.
Quote:
What was the point of signing Jones to a $160 million deal and trading for Waller if we were not going to contend?
This was my whole issue with the off-season. It felt like an attempt to compete for a playoff spot again--not to compete for a title.
They were forced into it a bit by last seasons improbable success. So, they made the most of it. $160M is a fake number, the Giants can get off Jones contract after next season. Waller was as much of the Raiders selling as it was the Giants buying. We are seeing why now.
I can't believe some people are bailing on Waller so soon.
Why have they been dominated? Because they have already played two of the top 5 teams in the league (yeah I know we hate Dallas and struggle to admit when they are good....they are good), one of them with 3 days rest! I maintain the first half of the AZ game was PTSD from the Dallas game! Simply put, the Giants are not nearly at the level of a top 5 team. Not even close. A long way to go in this rebuild.
Quote:
What was the point of signing Jones to a $160 million deal and trading for Waller if we were not going to contend?
This was my whole issue with the off-season. It felt like an attempt to compete for a playoff spot again--not to compete for a title.
They were forced into it a bit by last seasons improbable success. So, they made the most of it. $160M is a fake number, the Giants can get off Jones contract after next season. Waller was as much of the Raiders selling as it was the Giants buying. We are seeing why now.
They were absolutely not forced into overpaying Jones because of last season.
Quote:
In comment 16217563 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I am not bailing but it is fair to question if they are the right ones for the job. The playoff run last year was awesome, but it was one year.
No, it is not fair. Most predicted the NYG would win 5 games or less in 2022.
They won a playoff game on the road against a 13-4 team.
We are 1-2 losing to two of the best teams in the NFL.
The deserve a little support in my opinion.
To each their own.
Perhaps you accepted them last as the answer after one year of success. I chose not to because it did not really prove anything. The league is littered with one year success stories that did not amount to anything.
THis is also so accurate. One year NFL success stories almost mean nothing. It is the teams that compete year after year that earn ,longterm credit.
Quote:
In comment 16217585 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
This is a long term situation
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
Schoen and Daboll get to draft their own QB. Clock starts then for me.
That's ridiculous. They had an opportunity to either draft a new QB, re-sign the QB already there, or go a different direction. They chose to re-sign Jones.
I agree with the decision and don't think he's the problem (the trenches is the bulk of the problem), but they don't get a pass simply because they chose to re-sign a QB they didn't draft.
They did very poorly in the 2022 draft with 11 picks 2 in top 10
Glowinski not a good signing2022
2023 off season focused on receivers and other than JMS ignored O line
Jones very under valued on this board
2023 draft better with JS having more of his people in place
1. It's NY...comes with the territory
2. Evan Neal and KT don't look promising and seem to have actually regressed from last year. You could blame that on coaching/the GM/ or both.
3. Offensive line is still absolutely horrid.
4. Our free agent signings have looked terrible and have been non-factors.
5. DJ just got a huge deal and is being looked at every game with a microscope.
6. The team just looks worse than last year. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to see it. From the eye test, offense, defense, special teams, OC, DC, HC all look worse than last year with a "better" team on paper.
It's instinct to blame the GM or coaching. I am disappointed but also not naive. Like others in this thread mentioned, last year was an outlier. We are still very much in a rebuild. Let's see where we are next year or even the year after. That's when we will know where we stand. There is no way anything happens to Schoen or Daboll before then.
You make some pretty brutal posts yourself. Last year is a one year success story, until proven otherwise it means just that.
Quote:
In comment 16217585 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
This is a long term situation
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
Schoen and Daboll get to draft their own QB. Clock starts then for me.
This is a weird take. If Schoen wasn't sold on DJ, he wouldn't have given him $160M. Schoen, like every GM, is going to be judged on his decisions, and obviously that includes his decision to sign Jones for 4 years
I also don't agree with this the "GM gets the opportunity to pick his QB". You have made this point many times about Reese. He destroyed the back end of Eli's career and the fronts went to crap under him. He has had six years to get another GM job and the fact that he has not is very telling. Maybe he just is not seen as a very good GM.
JS and BD made a decision to keep Jones. Way too early to discuss them picking the next QB if needed imv. If the team is progressing and QB seems to be the big issue I think most will be fine with them picking another QB.
That, of course, is false. What we are saying is that we are evaluating and will not be blinded by one year of success. Nobody I heard said that they should be fired or are on the hot seat. But, last year's draft class is coming into greater focus and that counts as well as the 9-7-1 record from last year. It is the people who do not look at all the evidence, good and bad, that are not worth discussing these things with. Just as silly as saying Schoen should be on the hot seat is saying that we should blindly trust him because of one NFL season. That is borderline crazy and goes against so much historical evidence of one year wonders in this league. A lot of Schoen's decision have been poor so far and that is also thrown into the evaluation pot (which I suspect won't have a defintive answer for another year or two).
Every move is going to be looked at for this regime.
Okerke free agent Lb has not looked good at all
Waller injury prone player who in 2 Primetime games has been a 0
An offensive line that is absolutely horrendous while doubling down on players like glowinski
2 top 7 picks for this regime in Evan neal who looks like he shouldn’t even be in the league and thibodeaux who is showing pre draft critics correct with lazy play and nothing more than trying to speed rush.
We made a big deal on trying to stop the run and get tougher against teams like the eagles and cowboys and through 3 games we are getting our teeth kicked in.
All the while we doubled down and re signed jones and I don’t have an issue with that but with no oline he looks like shit so now every talking head says the giants paid jones “elite money” and he can’t get the giants points.
It’s a tough schedule but fans have a right to be concerned with moves that schoen has made. The season will need to fully play out but I don’t see this team getting more than 4-5 wins
what does that really even mean?
This
Quote:
In comment 16217563 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I am not bailing but it is fair to question if they are the right ones for the job. The playoff run last year was awesome, but it was one year.
No, it is not fair. Most predicted the NYG would win 5 games or less in 2022.
They won a playoff game on the road against a 13-4 team.
We are 1-2 losing to two of the best teams in the NFL.
The deserve a little support in my opinion.
To each their own.
Perhaps you accepted them last as the answer after one year of success. I chose not to because it did not really prove anything. The league is littered with one year success stories that did not amount to anything.
Can we agree they exceeded expectations in 2022?
We are only 3 games into 2023 and have played 2 of the best rosters in the NFL. We know our starters did not play much in the preseason.
I am not suggesting you anoint them as the truth.
I am suggesting after 11-10-1 resume, knowing what they inherited, they deserve a little support.
For me, that playoff win, was unexpected and joyous. I have watched a decade of shit football. Last year was better. They earned another year of support IMHO.
2022 roster was not a good roster, but maybe it was not as bad as we thought. Maybe players got better, perhaps not having terrible coaches makes a significant difference.
Quote:
In comment 16217585 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
This is a long term situation
Would you feel the same if we go 5-12 this year and follow it up with 7-10 next year?
Schoen and Daboll get to draft their own QB. Clock starts then for me.
Here's the problem though, if that worst case 5-12 and 7-10 scenario happens, Schoen and Daboll will be on a stressed timeline with the next QB. We know that rookie QBs don't generally win, so then we're hoping for a 5th year for things to turn around. I think Mara will want to be more patient this time around but I'm not sure 5 years will be on the table.
Schoen/Daboll used their 1st-year goodwill to commit to Jones; that's fine, but that also means they won't get much time to turn it around with the next QB if this goes south.
Last year's team improved as the season went on. Breaking down individual players, you would hope to see a jump in the second year of a regime. Young players selected from the last 2 drafts, growing into the core of what would eventually be, a contending team.
In every measurable sense, this team has regressed. Individual players have regressed, NO ONE is stepping forward, they also seem to be out coached through 3 weeks.
Those are not good signs that are acceptable.
As some have said, getting blown out by the top teams is not acceptable. Getting beat by them, at this point, is.
They were so far out played by Dallas and SF that it HAS to be concerning. Leashes are shorter and shorter in the league now, turnarounds, relatively quickly, happen fairly often.
If the arrow is pointing up at the end of this season, regardless of the win total, then everything is fine.
But if entire draft classes look like busts, and all 3 units on the team look like they can't get out of their own way and are non-competitive, than that HAS to be looked at as a major red flag. The clock IS ticking.