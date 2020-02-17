I can't believe people are bailing on Schoen & Daboll Sean : 11:22 am

I guess nothing on BBI should really surprise me. This is a team that overachieved by a wide margin last year and *won* a playoff game. This regime has an 11-10-1 overall record despite many people saying the franchise was years away from even being competitive after 2021. And here we are at 1-2, and we have fans already talking about how Schoen should only get one more off-season to fix it. Someone on the post game thread said if things don't turn around they wouldn't even give Schoen and Daboll 2024.



We really do have some idiots in this fanbase. People here wanting to penalize this regime for overachieving last season. Most people expected regression this season after a lot of one score wins. Vegas had the win total at 7.5.



So, Gettleman gets 4 seasons, but Schoen is lucky to get 3? Schoen hasn't even had the opportunity to draft his own QB (something Reese never got either), but somehow Gettleman gets that luxury?



I just couldn't believe the stuff I was reading last night. Who would want to come here if this franchise reset AGAIN despite winning a playoff game last year when no one expected it.



Everyone needs to relax. The Giants are 1-2 and the season is in its infancy stages.