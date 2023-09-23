for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Anonymous 49ers Trash Talk Daniel Jones

GiantGrit : 9/23/2023 11:39 am
Per Dan Benton at Giants Wire. Pretty wild to see guys say this publicly.

(Article Starts)
Although Jones was the least of the Giants’ concerns on the night, he wasn’t able to beat the 49ers singlehandedly. And for Danny Dimes, that’s really all it takes to stir people up.

Not only did Jones catch heat on social media and from national talking heads, he also caught a few unprovoked shots from anonymous members of the 49ers.

“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one unnamed 49ers defender told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Nothing screams “brave” like insulting another man through the comfort of anonymity.

Other anonymous 49ers also chimed in. One called Jones’ salary “unbelievable.” A second yelled out from the shadows, “That’s a travesty, man.” A third said Jones’ contract was “ridiculous.”

All four were too scared to stand by their opinion publicly, which really calls into question how strongly they believe the words that are falling off their tongues.

But some 49ers were brave enough to put their name out there. They showed far more guts than their teammates.

“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said.

“Forty million dollars a year is a lot of money,” Niners cornerback Charvarius (Mooney) Ward said.

Notice how toned down those criticisms are compared to those who shared their hot takes anonymously?

Either way, it’s considered taboo in the NFL to speak on another player’s salary. It’s a locker-room no-no and violating the league’s unwritten rules is looked down upon. Doing it all anonymously is viewed in an even more negative light and warrants no respect.
Anonymous 49ers players talk trash about Daniel Jones from the shadows - ( New Window )
Quickly becoming…  
Chris in Philly : 9/23/2023 11:41 am : link
the most despicable team in the league. Cheap shot artists and cowardly with the press. I hope a meteor strikes when they play the eagles next.
he's a white player  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:41 am : link
you think that makes a difference?
Put Daniel Jones on the 49ers  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 11:41 am : link
And they would beat the crap out of Dallas, Philly and anyone that come out the AFC… lets see just hoe far Brock can take them… looks like Sam Darnold can lead that team all he has to do is hand the ball off and throe screens
Jones has been responsible for winning games  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:42 am : link
You think Greenlaw or Mooney could say the same. F' them.
RE: he's a white player  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 11:44 am : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?


No… don't be a retard.

Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.
90 cal  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:45 am : link
retard?
The post implied that's why they felt more comfortable criticizing him. GFY
I am sorry… retard was strong  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 11:46 am : link
But what you said is ridiculous regarding “..he’s a white player…”
Oh come on now  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 11:47 am : link
you had Jimmy G's contract. It probably still is affecting the team.
RE: 90 cal  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16218535 bc4life said:
Quote:
retard?
The post implied that's why they felt more comfortable criticizing him. GFY


Which is just a really weird assumption. Really weird you went there, no?
What I meant was that  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:48 am : link
Was one of the reasons why the players were quicker to criticize him openly was because he was white. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe not.

Regardless, -it's a dick move re: who the players involved are.
Weird  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:49 am : link
Not so sure about that. At any rate, nothing to keep going back and forth about.
They won't win it all with Purdy.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9/23/2023 11:51 am : link
Lynch is as good as Elway when it comes to finding QBs...
RE: What I meant was that  
JonA1979 : 9/23/2023 11:53 am : link
In comment 16218543 bc4life said:
Quote:
Was one of the reasons why the players were quicker to criticize him openly was because he was white. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe not.

Regardless, -it's a dick move re: who the players involved are.


I'd guess yes, until I hear players talk about Watson's contract.
Why won't tehy win it all with Purdy  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:54 am : link
Plays within himself and they're having a good result.

Importantly, Shannahan says that Purdy's decision making one of his best attributes.
JonA  
bc4life : 9/23/2023 11:55 am : link
I'm not painting all players with that brush. And, I could be wrong.
RE: Put Daniel Jones on the 49ers  
Optimus-NY : 9/23/2023 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16218529 90.Cal said:
Quote:
And they would beat the crap out of Dallas, Philly and anyone that come out the AFC… lets see just hoe far Brock can take them… looks like Sam Darnold can lead that team all he has to do is hand the ball off and throe screens


Exactly
they’re  
The Jake : 9/23/2023 12:06 pm : link
not wrong…
Only a true piece of shit  
djm : 9/23/2023 12:08 pm : link
Questions a person’s salary, publicly. Only the biggest shit stained coward does so behind a mask.

What a shock yet another overrated and overpaid NYG who is still better than more than half of what the league has to offer.

Anonymous means pay this shit no mind. People should be well prepared to ignore this kind of shit by now but sadly they aren’t. Lap it up.
Jones is 1-11 in prime time  
Sean : 9/23/2023 12:09 pm : link
Every time the Giants go against big time teams they get smoked. What do you expect? The contract surprised a lot of people.

If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.

It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.

With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.
RE: Only a true piece of shit  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16218568 djm said:
Quote:
Questions a person’s salary, publicly. Only the biggest shit stained coward does so behind a mask.

What a shock yet another overrated and overpaid NYG who is still better than more than half of what the league has to offer.

Anonymous means pay this shit no mind. People should be well prepared to ignore this kind of shit by now but sadly they aren’t. Lap it up.


It's why I think this is fake news, who knows what BS sports journalist make up nowadays for clicks.
RE: he's a white player  
Sean : 9/23/2023 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?

Are any players questioning the Burrow or Herbert contracts because they are white? Give me a break.
RE: RE: Only a true piece of shit  
Chris in Philly : 9/23/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16218570 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16218568 djm said:


Quote:


Questions a person’s salary, publicly. Only the biggest shit stained coward does so behind a mask.

What a shock yet another overrated and overpaid NYG who is still better than more than half of what the league has to offer.

Anonymous means pay this shit no mind. People should be well prepared to ignore this kind of shit by now but sadly they aren’t. Lap it up.



It's why I think this is fake news, who knows what BS sports journalist make up nowadays for clicks.


This is fair. It is Benton after all. Could well be total BS.
RE: RE: RE: Only a true piece of shit  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16218577 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16218570 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 16218568 djm said:


Quote:


Questions a person’s salary, publicly. Only the biggest shit stained coward does so behind a mask.

What a shock yet another overrated and overpaid NYG who is still better than more than half of what the league has to offer.

Anonymous means pay this shit no mind. People should be well prepared to ignore this kind of shit by now but sadly they aren’t. Lap it up.



It's why I think this is fake news, who knows what BS sports journalist make up nowadays for clicks.



This is fair. It is Benton after all. Could well be total BS.


Only fans and media care about player contracts, other players don't give a crap.
RE: Jones is 1-11 in prime time  
GiantGrit : 9/23/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16218569 Sean said:
Quote:
Every time the Giants go against big time teams they get smoked. What do you expect? The contract surprised a lot of people.

If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.

It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.

With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.


They either couldn't run the ball or didn't commit to it, they couldn't pass protect, and SF went man up totally locking down the Giants WR's. They have elite speed at LB so he couldn't even escape past the LOS.

With all of that said, please tell me a logical path of how Jones was supposed to carry the team.
Absolutely amazed by some Giant fans. It’s really pathetic  
map7711 : 9/23/2023 12:24 pm : link
A heated long term rival w a ton of battles over decades calls out our QB. And what do some “Giant” fans do? Not fight and say FU they say they agree. It’s one thing to talk about wether u like DJ or not to other Giant fans but when the F-ing 49ers say something- F them.
RE: Absolutely amazed by some Giant fans. It’s really pathetic  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16218587 map7711 said:
Quote:
A heated long term rival w a ton of battles over decades calls out our QB. And what do some “Giant” fans do? Not fight and say FU they say they agree. It’s one thing to talk about wether u like DJ or not to other Giant fans but when the F-ing 49ers say something- F them.


Some on bbi are as bad as anyone in the media. And another reason I think this is fake news, it really doesn't seem like something a SF player would say. Dallas sure.
RE: Jones is 1-11 in prime time  
Bill in UT : 9/23/2023 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16218569 Sean said:
Quote:
Every time the Giants go against big time teams they get smoked.


Pretty sure the Giants would be about 1-11 against those same teams if the games were played on Sunday afternoons on local TV
Anonymous  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/23/2023 12:33 pm : link

pussies is more like it
RE: he's a white player  
Bear vs Shark : 9/23/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?
Lol are you a fucking idiot? Perpetually aggrieved
As for DJ  
Bear vs Shark : 9/23/2023 12:37 pm : link
It seems so fucking weird to me that NOW is when people are shitting on DJ, or his contract. First off, his contract isn't bad at all for a starting QB. Second off, from my eyeball test (which admittedly means nothing to anyone but me), he looks BETTER this year with a terrible team around him than he has in the past. Previously, it seemed he couldn't elevate those around him. Now, it seems like he's elevating them but can't do it enough to overcome the talent differentials.

Fuck the Niners
And I say that all  
Bear vs Shark : 9/23/2023 12:37 pm : link
as someone who historically has not been much of a DJ fan and wanted to move off him a couple years ago. But credit is deserved for his improvement.
The way to shut people up is to kick their ass.  
Giant John : 9/23/2023 12:39 pm : link
We didn’t come close. Winners talk, losers walk.
I find these comments and this entire thread interesting  
arniefez : 9/23/2023 12:40 pm : link
Quote:
“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one unnamed 49ers defender told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown.


I think that's 100% accurate. Top QBs complete passes against pass defenses. Daniel Jones doesn't throw the ball down field against passing defenses very often. Anyone want to dispute that?

Quote:
I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said.


I think that's 100% accurate too. I think that's pretty much how the national media and every NFL fan, except Giant fans, look at Daniel Jones. It's up to him to live up to the contract.

No question in my mind though that a lot of the opposing player comments come from financial jealousy. Daniel Jones is an easy target, Duke QB drafted way higher than the national consensus and his won/loss record combined with his stats do not add up to his contract for anyone that isn't a Giant fan.
RE: Absolutely amazed by some Giant fans. It’s really pathetic  
The Jake : 9/23/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16218587 map7711 said:
Quote:
A heated long term rival w a ton of battles over decades calls out our QB. And what do some “Giant” fans do? Not fight and say FU they say they agree. It’s one thing to talk about wether u like DJ or not to other Giant fans but when the F-ing 49ers say something- F them.


that is certainly one way to look at it.

another way is that these 49ers players - assuming these are legit quotes - are now saying the same thing that many Giants fans have said for years about Daniel Jones. our front office - together with some stubborn sycophants on this board - are the ones who can’t see the truth, even though they watch the same games we do and can see the same stats we do.

when opposing teams’ players speak the truth - our QB isn’t good - you should sit up and listen. not retreat back into your DJFC cocoon.

the guy doesn’t throw TD passes. he creates opportunities with his legs. he occasionally flashes, but has terrible pocket presence. he can’t make throws downfield with pressure in his face. when he’s flushed out of the pocket he can create opportunities, but often gets hit hard or awkwardly enough that we all hold our breath. this is not the kind of QB that wins Super Bowls.

truth. even if a 49ers player says it.
arniefez  
Sean : 9/23/2023 12:46 pm : link
Nails it. I hate the Niners. Fuck them. My point is I understand why he's viewed like he is.

Most fans don't look for reasons as to why a QB plays poorly. We don't either of other QBs around the league.
RE: he's a white player  
BestFeature : 9/23/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?


This 100%. It started on draft day when people were calling the Giants racist for drafting him over Haskins. Plis, the amount of respect Justin Fields got before the season compared to Jones is jarring. Fields was ranked #86 player in the NFL. If Jones were black he'd he be considered a good mobile QB that can throw.
RE: RE: he's a white player  
Toth029 : 9/23/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16218533 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:


Quote:


you think that makes a difference?



No… don't be a retard.

Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.


Well NFL players voted Justin Fields as a Top 100 Player at 86 and above Trevor Lawrence who is without a doubt been more productive and is more talented.

NFL players may be rich and talented athletically, but many of them are ignorant, perhaps illiterate and some probably racist and/or anti semitic (like we saw with the Desean Jackson case).
“Another Yells out from the shadows”  
bradshaw44 : 9/23/2023 12:48 pm : link
What kind of sensationalist bull shit is that? Were they on a parking garage wearing trench coats during this conversation?

Part of me thinks none of this was said. And the other part thinks something may have been said, but it was glorified by this “writer” in order to get clicks.

If these guys said it, then Daniel Jones should post this clip in his fucking locker and make sure he makes them eat those words. Until then he’s going to have to suffer these types of criticism. He needs to shut them up. Go beat some good teams. Start with a mediocre team Of Seattle. Then go put a stamp on it by beating the fins convincingly. Then stomp out the Bills for good measure.
It was a heated rivalry  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 12:49 pm : link
but now I think SF looks at the Giants like insects, none of those players knows or remembers that sh*t.

Having said that, Bosa is the most likely candidate to have a big mouth.
I think it might be less white and more Duke  
Sean : 9/23/2023 12:50 pm : link
White QB's like Burrow or Herbert aren't questioned by their peers. But I think there is a lot of resentment towards Duke. Look at how the fab 5 viewed Duke.
Talk is Talk  
SGMen : 9/23/2023 12:50 pm : link
The players see the film and are in the game and jealousy is a human trait. None of them play QB.

Jones is not elite 8 but until he has an Oline that can pass protect adequately it is hard to evaluate him fully.

If we had had Thomas on Bosa and Barkley running the ball the game would have been closer. No question. But even with them we don't win.
This is becoming a yearly article  
ghost718 : 9/23/2023 12:52 pm : link
Anonymous people trashing Jones

Next year it might be an Anonymous Grandma up in the stands,who claims Dan Jones owes her a new cane,because she broke it over her sons head in frustration.
RE: “Another Yells out from the shadows”  
Chris in Philly : 9/23/2023 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16218620 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
What kind of sensationalist bull shit is that? Were they on a parking garage wearing trench coats during this conversation?

Part of me thinks none of this was said. And the other part thinks something may have been said, but it was glorified by this “writer” in order to get clicks.

If these guys said it, then Daniel Jones should post this clip in his fucking locker and make sure he makes them eat those words. Until then he’s going to have to suffer these types of criticism. He needs to shut them up. Go beat some good teams. Start with a mediocre team Of Seattle. Then go put a stamp on it by beating the fins convincingly. Then stomp out the Bills for good measure.


Once I went back and saw Benton, I too now assume it is all complete made-up bullshit.
Does anyone really think it was Jones's decision to check down?!?  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/23/2023 12:58 pm : link
It was clearly the game plan. Get the ball out quick because the line is so banged up.

Just look at which WRs had more snap counts.

This was a classic "put the governors on Jones" game. That's on the coaches.

And it surely didn't help that the defense was a freakin sieve....again.
Didn't realize they posted on BBI.  
BrettNYG10 : 9/23/2023 1:00 pm : link
.
No  
Toth029 : 9/23/2023 1:01 pm : link
Players are questioning the horrible deals with Watson and Murray.

Murray got $160M guaranteed. And has as many playoff wins as my grandma.
Unless Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/23/2023 1:05 pm : link
Wins a Super Bowl, he will always get criticism. The pre draft narrative was that he should have never been picked #6 and we had closer to a 3rd or 4th round pick. Unfortunately he will not live that down, unless he goes out there and wins a Super Bowl. All QBs face criticism, but sometimes media narratives put even pressure on some guys than others.
When people slam someone else about the money they earn  
steve in ky : 9/23/2023 1:06 pm : link
Look no further than old fashioned jealousy and envy
Now that I think about  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/23/2023 1:10 pm : link
it likely wasn't Bosa. He just signed a big ass contract of his own.
RE: he's a white player  
Giant volunteer 79 : 9/23/2023 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?

I don’t necessarily think that is the sole reason though unfortunately I think it does play a part. Growing up in North Carolina we knew what Duke symbolized, entitled, rich, arrogant. It’s referred to as The University of New Jersey. DJ grew up in Charlotte suburbs in wealth. He and his sister both went to Duke. He wears khakis, polos and boat shoes. He is quiet and not outspoken. The media and others will always see him as a spoiled rich boy who couldn’t make it anywhere else and got into Duke on his brains and has very limited athletic abilities. No matter how far he takes this team in his tenure as QB will he ever be given any credit. Just my humble opinion.
Lmao what a trash team  
j_rud : 9/23/2023 1:12 pm : link
.
RE: No  
PatersonPlank : 9/23/2023 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16218640 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Players are questioning the horrible deals with Watson and Murray.

Murray got $160M guaranteed. And has as many playoff wins as my grandma.


good point. Both contracts were may more pathetic than Jones, which is a middling contract for a QB
RE: RE: he's a white player  
j_rud : 9/23/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16218573 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:


Quote:


you think that makes a difference?


Are any players questioning the Burrow or Herbert contracts because they are white? Give me a break.


You're proposing the idea that racism is experienced unilaterally, which isn't true.

Look, there's a racial element to it whether you like it or not. Not saying it's racial for everyone or that Jones is some sort of victim. But if you don't think that there isn't an element of clowning on the nerdy white guy here youre blind. Race was made an issue the night he was drafted. If you want to make a victim hierarchy white athletes clearly aren't taking home any awards. But refusing to entertain the notion in how Jones is perceived by his peers and the media is at best disingenuous and at worst...yes, racist.
It's  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/23/2023 1:23 pm : link
going to be funny when they lose to the Eagles in the playoffs again because they don't have a legitimate quarterback.

At that point, I hope a sinkhole swallows up either Levi's Stadium and/or Lincoln Financial Field.
They just jealous like Saquon is.  
NorcalNYG : 9/23/2023 1:29 pm : link
Nothing to see here. It's the NFL, qbs get paid by far the most. It's pretty simple.
RE: It's  
NorcalNYG : 9/23/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16218663 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
going to be funny when they lose to the Eagles in the playoffs again because they don't have a legitimate quarterback.

At that point, I hope a sinkhole swallows up either Levi's Stadium and/or Lincoln Financial Field.


Brock Purdy has an ideal team to play on, but he also makes all the throws needed, plays very smart and I think he is a legitimate qb. Seems a bit ignorant to say otherwise tbh
j_rud  
Sean : 9/23/2023 1:36 pm : link
Yes, I do think the "nerdy white guy" does play a role. I admit that.
RE: RE: It's  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/23/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16218680 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16218663 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


going to be funny when they lose to the Eagles in the playoffs again because they don't have a legitimate quarterback.

At that point, I hope a sinkhole swallows up either Levi's Stadium and/or Lincoln Financial Field.



Brock Purdy has an ideal team to play on, but he also makes all the throws needed, plays very smart and I think he is a legitimate qb. Seems a bit ignorant to say otherwise tbh


At a certain point they will be in a close game and will need the QB to make a big play.
you want to shut people up?  
kelly : 9/23/2023 1:38 pm : link
Win!
Yeah these are similar to thought on BBI  
NoGainDayne : 9/23/2023 2:02 pm : link
if opposing players and “bad” fans share the same opinions maybe the lack of respect being paid is grounded in the same perspectives that are unfathomable to some here.
I liked seeing  
mittenedman : 9/23/2023 2:06 pm : link
the bad blood brewing. Something needs to wake this team up.

Maybe we’ll get another shot at them, and end their season. I was not impressed with their offense.
BTW - nobody’s paying Dre Greenlaw to think.  
mittenedman : 9/23/2023 2:09 pm : link
Just run into brick walls like a good boy. You’re going to hurt yourself trying to think too much.
RE: RE: It's  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/23/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16218680 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16218663 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


going to be funny when they lose to the Eagles in the playoffs again because they don't have a legitimate quarterback.

At that point, I hope a sinkhole swallows up either Levi's Stadium and/or Lincoln Financial Field.



Brock Purdy has an ideal team to play on, but he also makes all the throws needed, plays very smart and I think he is a legitimate qb. Seems a bit ignorant to say otherwise tbh


Jimmy Garrapolo has one of the highest winning percentages of all time for a QB with 50+ starts. Garrapolo won 4 postseason games as a member of the Niners. In those 4 games, he averaged 128 yards passing with a grand total of 1 TD pass and 3 interceptions.

This isn’t a coincidence.

As for Daniel Jones, when you lose, you take arrows whether you deserve them or not. Oh well. Do better.
RE: he's a white player  
Silver Spoon : 9/23/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?


Agreed, 100%.
For the record...  
bluewave : 9/23/2023 2:24 pm : link
Herbert is 0-2. Guess having an OL and a good team around you matters.... Never would have thought that they way the league slanders Daniel Jones!
RE: For the record...  
pjcas18 : 9/23/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16218720 bluewave said:
Quote:
Herbert is 0-2. Guess having an OL and a good team around you matters.... Never would have thought that they way the league slanders Daniel Jones!

How is the rest of the team doing? Are they 0-2 as well or just Herbert?
RE: RE: he's a white player  
Carson53 : 9/23/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16218573 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16218526 bc4life said:


Quote:


you think that makes a difference?


Are any players questioning the Burrow or Herbert contracts because they are white? Give me a break.
.

It's starting to look like they should question the guaranteed money that Burrow received...the player can't stay healthy. I think Herbert is slightly overrated as well.
His team did choke way that playoff game against the Jags.
Some of that has to fall on the QB, but not all of it.
Trash talk  
Cheech d : 9/23/2023 3:07 pm : link
Opposing players don’t fear repercussions when criticizing Daniel Jones.
He’s not going to respond so the trash flows one way.
And yes, with that in mind, it’s a nerdy white guy so nobody cares.
How about Jim Rome calling him out as Danny turnover….
They’re all assholes.
Unfortunately this is going to be the narrative  
lax counsel : 9/23/2023 3:37 pm : link
Until he’s putting up top 10 numbers and pulling off some unexpected wins. I realize there isn’t much around him, but he also did get a decent contract. Of course it’s not nearly as crippling as some would lead you to believe, but if was definitely noticeable as compared to his production.

Win and put out a top 10 offense, teams and opposing fan bases will stop talking. Until that point, don’t expect much different.
RE: Unfortunately this is going to be the narrative  
Sean : 9/23/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16218794 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Until he’s putting up top 10 numbers and pulling off some unexpected wins. I realize there isn’t much around him, but he also did get a decent contract. Of course it’s not nearly as crippling as some would lead you to believe, but if was definitely noticeable as compared to his production.

Win and put out a top 10 offense, teams and opposing fan bases will stop talking. Until that point, don’t expect much different.

Bingo.
Defensive players hate quarterbacks.  
bceagle05 : 9/23/2023 3:48 pm : link
DeMarcus Lawrence referred to Eli as “little Eli” after he had two Super Bowls in the bank. Just noise.
RE: Jones is 1-11 in prime time  
joeinpa : 9/23/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16218569 Sean said:
Quote:
Every time the Giants go against big time teams they get smoked. What do you expect? The contract surprised a lot of people.

If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.

It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.

With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.


What do I expect? I expect people to put their name behind their criticism.

I pay very little attention to criticism cloaked in anonymity, I expect others who have the courage of their convictions to do the same.

Also, 1-11 lacks much context when randomly thrown about.
The anonymity thing really is cute  
j_rud : 9/23/2023 3:53 pm : link
I mean, can they do that without any sense of comedic irony or self-awareness?

"Yo that dude scared. Take my name out tho".
RE: RE: Absolutely amazed by some Giant fans. It’s really pathetic  
joeinpa : 9/23/2023 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16218610 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 16218587 map7711 said:


Quote:


A heated long term rival w a ton of battles over decades calls out our QB. And what do some “Giant” fans do? Not fight and say FU they say they agree. It’s one thing to talk about wether u like DJ or not to other Giant fans but when the F-ing 49ers say something- F them.



that is certainly one way to look at it.

another way is that these 49ers players - assuming these are legit quotes - are now saying the same thing that many Giants fans have said for years about Daniel Jones. our front office - together with some stubborn sycophants on this board - are the ones who can’t see the truth, even though they watch the same games we do and can see the same stats we do.

when opposing teams’ players speak the truth - our QB isn’t good - you should sit up and listen. not retreat back into your DJFC cocoon.

the guy doesn’t throw TD passes. he creates opportunities with his legs. he occasionally flashes, but has terrible pocket presence. he can’t make throws downfield with pressure in his face. when he’s flushed out of the pocket he can create opportunities, but often gets hit hard or awkwardly enough that we all hold our breath. this is not the kind of QB that wins Super Bowls.

truth. even if a 49ers player says it.


If your description was even half true, Dabol would have never agreed to bringing hike back let alone for 40 mil. Per

Not sure you understand the definition of sycophant
RE: RE: RE: It's  
NorcalNYG : 9/23/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16218687 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16218680 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16218663 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


going to be funny when they lose to the Eagles in the playoffs again because they don't have a legitimate quarterback.

At that point, I hope a sinkhole swallows up either Levi's Stadium and/or Lincoln Financial Field.



Brock Purdy has an ideal team to play on, but he also makes all the throws needed, plays very smart and I think he is a legitimate qb. Seems a bit ignorant to say otherwise tbh



At a certain point they will be in a close game and will need the QB to make a big play.


You think that game-sealing perfect pass to Debo to the front corner pylon in the end zone wasn't a big play?
RE: RE: RE: he's a white player  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16218616 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16218533 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 16218526 bc4life said:


Quote:


you think that makes a difference?



No… don't be a retard.

Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.



Well NFL players voted Justin Fields as a Top 100 Player at 86 and above Trevor Lawrence who is without a doubt been more productive and is more talented.

NFL players may be rich and talented athletically, but many of them are ignorant, perhaps illiterate and some probably racist and/or anti semitic (like we saw with the Desean Jackson case).


So you dont think maybe QB Justin Fields RUSHING for over 1,200 yards last year had absolutely nothing to do with it though? You go straight to race first? Because some idiot on ESPN or wherever said it was racist the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins?

Alot of people on BBI showing their true colors/color (pun intended) today.
joeinpa  
Sean : 9/23/2023 4:36 pm : link
If the Giants start winning, the narrative will change. If not, it won't. They have a chance on MNF next week.
Maybe its not because he’s white  
90.Cal : 9/23/2023 4:39 pm : link
Maybe he has a career win/loss record of 22-33-1 and can barely throw for 3k yards a season while others throw for nearly 5k. Or maybe lets not pretend like EVERYONE thought he was drafted WAY HIGHER than expected after having a FAR FROM PROLIFIC collegiate career and despite not winning games and not putting up numbers he just got paid twice as much as the best players in the league on defense get… maybe that has something to do with it… i mean how much respect has DJ truly earned… one playoff win and the opponents are supposed to crown him a top 10 QB, hell no, DJ has to produce to earn that shit.

But no they say he sucks because he’s white… lmao so, so stupid
RE: Does anyone really think it was Jones's decision to check down?!?  
JoeSchoens11 : 9/23/2023 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16218636 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
It was clearly the game plan. Get the ball out quick because the line is so banged up.

Just look at which WRs had more snap counts.

This was a classic "put the governors on Jones" game. That's on the coaches.

And it surely didn't help that the defense was a freakin sieve....again.
There’s a difference between checking down and a quick passing attack.

He’s saying essentially anything other than blown coverage will result in dump off passes and that is not worth $40m.
RE: For the record...  
ajr2456 : 9/23/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16218720 bluewave said:
Quote:
Herbert is 0-2. Guess having an OL and a good team around you matters.... Never would have thought that they way the league slanders Daniel Jones!


Herbert is 0-2 by a combined 5 points while going 27-45 for 305 and two tds lasts week. The Chargers are averaging 29 ppg.
San Fran Players are just Jealous and venting because  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/23/2023 8:30 pm : link
they are no playing in NY.
RE: For the record...  
Ron Johnson : 9/23/2023 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16218720 bluewave said:
Quote:
Herbert is 0-2. Guess having an OL and a good team around you matters.... Never would have thought that they way the league slanders Daniel Jones!



At some point he has to beat good some good teams does not? He’s not beating the good teams for 17 million more per year than Jones. Where are all the anonymous quotes for him?
RE: RE: For the record...  
PatersonPlank : 9/23/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16219000 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16218720 bluewave said:


Quote:


Herbert is 0-2. Guess having an OL and a good team around you matters.... Never would have thought that they way the league slanders Daniel Jones!




At some point he has to beat good some good teams does not? He’s not beating the good teams for 17 million more per year than Jones. Where are all the anonymous quotes for him?


Thats right, he should be elevating his team to these victorys. Thats what the anti-Jones club would be saying if Jones was 0-2 with those stats.
RE: RE: RE: For the record...  
bw in dc : 9/23/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16219007 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:

Thats right, he should be elevating his team to these victorys. Thats what the anti-Jones club would be saying if Jones was 0-2 with those stats.


The Chargers are 6th in PPG on offense. Unfortunately, they are the third worst team in the NFL in points allowed.

RE: RE: For the record...  
shyster : 9/23/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16219000 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
He’s not beating the good teams for 17 million more per year than Jones. Where are all the anonymous quotes for him?


Over the next four years (2023-2026), Jones' scheduled AAV is $40.0m/yr.

Herbert's is $39.4m/yr. Check the Cash AAV column.
spotrac - ( New Window )
whenever you view  
thrunthrublue : 9/23/2023 10:08 pm : link
the wide press box game film replays, year to year, it illuminates Jones's command awareness of the overall field... his throwing dimension seems to never find and fire at the open receivers....the WIDE open ones, instead, he throws short, shit quality tosses into double coverage or....all piddly, shitty stuff that leads to either losses, int's or no first downs... especially in games against teams with winning records. His 6'5" frame plays small....along with Thibs, Neal, and all the O and D coaches and that is why they are 1-3, in last place and if this pattern continues.....that is where they are, and belong... to quote the great Coach Bill Parcells, "You are what your record says you are". That, so far, is the 2023 NYG team, once again in jeopardy of being irrelevant by mid October, once again.
RE: I liked seeing  
Joe Beckwith : 9/23/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16218704 mittenedman said:
Quote:
the bad blood brewing. Something needs to wake this team up.

Maybe we’ll get another shot at them, and end their season. I was not impressed with their offense.

+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: he's a white player  
j_rud : 9/24/2023 8:01 am : link
In comment 16218849 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 16218616 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16218533 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 16218526 bc4life said:


Quote:


you think that makes a difference?



No… don't be a retard.

Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.



Well NFL players voted Justin Fields as a Top 100 Player at 86 and above Trevor Lawrence who is without a doubt been more productive and is more talented.

NFL players may be rich and talented athletically, but many of them are ignorant, perhaps illiterate and some probably racist and/or anti semitic (like we saw with the Desean Jackson case).



So you dont think maybe QB Justin Fields RUSHING for over 1,200 yards last year had absolutely nothing to do with it though? You go straight to race first? Because some idiot on ESPN or wherever said it was racist the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins?

Alot of people on BBI showing their true colors/color (pun intended) today.






Imagine maintaining an opinion that requires you to defend Justin Fields as a top player in the league. It's Sunday morning, I'm gonna need a solid 15 minute stretch to take part in those gymnastics. He's going to be out of a job by the end of the year. What about Toth's description is inaccurate or problematic?

Im not even sure why I responded, you went right to "Well agree with me or you're racist", which is why so many people are afraid to have these conversations in the first place.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/24/2023 8:45 am : link
Fields flashed @ times last season, but has looked awful for the most part thus far this season.
add Donovan McNabb  
The Jake : 9/24/2023 9:01 am : link
to the list.
McNabb hates on Jones - ( New Window )
RE: add Donovan McNabb  
ajr2456 : 9/24/2023 9:15 am : link
In comment 16219262 The Jake said:
Quote:
to the list. McNabb hates on Jones - ( New Window )


The way Benton and his minions write their articles are so cringe
Donovan McNabb has always  
JT039 : 9/24/2023 9:43 am : link
Been a scumbag. Asshole must be on the sauce again choking up some chunky soup.
Just like how we made fun of the Cardinals for giving Murray that  
Jim in Hoboken : 9/24/2023 9:51 am : link
contract, or when Philly drafted Hurts, the rest of the league looks at Jones the same way: over-drafted and overpaid. Sure, we see the flashes, especially when he's allowed to run, but his primetime record is what the rest of the nation has to judge him.

I find it amusing how we all get into a tizzy whenever an insult is tossed our way. Dude, we've bad, almost Jets bad. Until this team does something about it, they have to sit there and take it. We are just fans, there is nothing we can do when the team, with #2, #5, #6, #7 picks in recent drafts, plays like deer in headlights against good opponents. What are we 0-gazillon vs the Cowboys and Eagles in recent years?

They need to win against Seattle, that's all. Until then the players can only let others chirp. And we don't make millions of dollars to get embarrassed. That's on them.
Right  
ajr2456 : 9/24/2023 10:16 am : link
This board loves to laugh at the Cowboys with Dak, the Jets, the Cardinals, etc. Some don’t think Hurts is any good. But the rest of the world is supposed to praise Jones.
RE: whenever you view  
beechbouy : 9/24/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16219080 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
the wide press box game film replays, year to year, it illuminates Jones's command awareness of the overall field... his throwing dimension seems to never find and fire at the open receivers....the WIDE open ones, instead, he throws short, shit quality tosses into double coverage or....all piddly, shitty stuff that leads to either losses, int's or no first downs... especially in games against teams with winning records. His 6'5" frame plays small....along with Thibs, Neal, and all the O and D coaches and that is why they are 1-3, in last place and if this pattern continues.....that is where they are, and belong... to quote the great Coach Bill Parcells, "You are what your record says you are". That, so far, is the 2023 NYG team, once again in jeopardy of being irrelevant by mid October, once again.


Try 1-2.
Jealous ones envy  
dreamer3kx : 9/24/2023 11:11 am : link
You keep this to yourself, this is considered extremely soft and fragile.
RE: As for DJ  
santacruzom : 9/24/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16218602 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
It seems so fucking weird to me that NOW is when people are shitting on DJ, or his contract. First off, his contract isn't bad at all for a starting QB. Second off, from my eyeball test (which admittedly means nothing to anyone but me), he looks BETTER this year with a terrible team around him than he has in the past. Previously, it seemed he couldn't elevate those around him. Now, it seems like he's elevating them but can't do it enough to overcome the talent differentials.

Fuck the Niners


Jones is definitely good for a few throws a game at big moments that can't be caught unless the players elevate.
RE: ...  
j_rud : 9/24/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16219255 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Fields flashed @ times last season, but has looked awful for the most part thus far this season.


Flashed sure, he's an amazing runner. He's not the 85th best player in the NFL and defending him as such in support of an opinion is comedically disingenuous. Which is super on brand for Internet Post-2019.
.  
Banks : 9/24/2023 12:42 pm : link
fans always bash other players. That's not news so comparing what the niners said about Jones to say, an eagles fan rambling at wawa isn't the same. Players bashing other players is noteworthy and it certainly seems for whatever reason Jones is getting it. I don't know why he's particularly being singled as there are other qbs deserving of more shit. Watson has to be on the top of the list
this is Garbage I put sero stock in this  
JerrysKids : 9/24/2023 1:16 pm : link
DJ is not the problem for this team, as a matter of fact I don't think any QB in the league would be able to be do much better with that Line in front of him. I don't care what a few SF players think about DJ.
RE: Put Daniel Jones on the 49ers  
NINEster : 9/24/2023 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16218529 90.Cal said:
Quote:
And they would beat the crap out of Dallas, Philly and anyone that come out the AFC… lets see just hoe far Brock can take them… looks like Sam Darnold can lead that team all he has to do is hand the ball off and throe screens


Nope, that would absolutely not happen. What Jones would be better than Purdy at would be of little benefit in a Shanahan offense, and what Purdy's better at already benefits them immensely.

Purdy is doing a lot more than you think he is.

Trust me, I'm no homer.

Niner QBs since Steve Young have had to truly prove they belong by winning a Super Bowl. I get it, because no longer can you beat the GOAT with just defense....
I really doubt  
NINEster : 9/24/2023 5:28 pm : link
Niner players talked shit about Jones.

They haven't done this about anyone else to my knowledge.
Sounds a lot like  
David B. : 9/24/2023 8:50 pm : link
Much of the shit I've been reading about Jones here since he was drafted.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 