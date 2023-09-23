Anonymous 49ers Trash Talk Daniel Jones

Per Dan Benton at Giants Wire. Pretty wild to see guys say this publicly.
Although Jones was the least of the Giants’ concerns on the night, he wasn’t able to beat the 49ers singlehandedly. And for Danny Dimes, that’s really all it takes to stir people up.
Not only did Jones catch heat on social media and from national talking heads, he also caught a few unprovoked shots from anonymous members of the 49ers.
“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” one unnamed 49ers defender told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”
Nothing screams “brave” like insulting another man through the comfort of anonymity.
Other anonymous 49ers also chimed in. One called Jones’ salary “unbelievable.” A second yelled out from the shadows, “That’s a travesty, man.” A third said Jones’ contract was “ridiculous.”
All four were too scared to stand by their opinion publicly, which really calls into question how strongly they believe the words that are falling off their tongues.
But some 49ers were brave enough to put their name out there. They showed far more guts than their teammates.
“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said.
“Forty million dollars a year is a lot of money,” Niners cornerback Charvarius (Mooney) Ward said.
Notice how toned down those criticisms are compared to those who shared their hot takes anonymously?
Either way, it’s considered taboo in the NFL to speak on another player’s salary. It’s a locker-room no-no and violating the league’s unwritten rules is looked down upon. Doing it all anonymously is viewed in an even more negative light and warrants no respect. Anonymous 49ers players talk trash about Daniel Jones from the shadows
No… don't be a retard.
Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.
Which is just a really weird assumption. Really weird you went there, no?
I'd guess yes, until I hear players talk about Watson's contract.
Importantly, Shannahan says that Purdy's decision making one of his best attributes.
Exactly
What a shock yet another overrated and overpaid NYG who is still better than more than half of what the league has to offer.
Anonymous means pay this shit no mind. People should be well prepared to ignore this kind of shit by now but sadly they aren’t. Lap it up.
If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.
It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.
With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.
It's why I think this is fake news, who knows what BS sports journalist make up nowadays for clicks.
Are any players questioning the Burrow or Herbert contracts because they are white? Give me a break.
Quote:
Questions a person’s salary, publicly. Only the biggest shit stained coward does so behind a mask.
This is fair. It is Benton after all. Could well be total BS.
Quote:
Only fans and media care about player contracts, other players don't give a crap.
If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.
It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.
With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.
They either couldn't run the ball or didn't commit to it, they couldn't pass protect, and SF went man up totally locking down the Giants WR's. They have elite speed at LB so he couldn't even escape past the LOS.
With all of that said, please tell me a logical path of how Jones was supposed to carry the team.
Some on bbi are as bad as anyone in the media. And another reason I think this is fake news, it really doesn't seem like something a SF player would say. Dallas sure.
Pretty sure the Giants would be about 1-11 against those same teams if the games were played on Sunday afternoons on local TV
pussies is more like it
Fuck the Niners
I think that's 100% accurate. Top QBs complete passes against pass defenses. Daniel Jones doesn't throw the ball down field against passing defenses very often. Anyone want to dispute that?
I think that's 100% accurate too. I think that's pretty much how the national media and every NFL fan, except Giant fans, look at Daniel Jones. It's up to him to live up to the contract.
No question in my mind though that a lot of the opposing player comments come from financial jealousy. Daniel Jones is an easy target, Duke QB drafted way higher than the national consensus and his won/loss record combined with his stats do not add up to his contract for anyone that isn't a Giant fan.
that is certainly one way to look at it.
another way is that these 49ers players - assuming these are legit quotes - are now saying the same thing that many Giants fans have said for years about Daniel Jones. our front office - together with some stubborn sycophants on this board - are the ones who can’t see the truth, even though they watch the same games we do and can see the same stats we do.
when opposing teams’ players speak the truth - our QB isn’t good - you should sit up and listen. not retreat back into your DJFC cocoon.
the guy doesn’t throw TD passes. he creates opportunities with his legs. he occasionally flashes, but has terrible pocket presence. he can’t make throws downfield with pressure in his face. when he’s flushed out of the pocket he can create opportunities, but often gets hit hard or awkwardly enough that we all hold our breath. this is not the kind of QB that wins Super Bowls.
truth. even if a 49ers player says it.
Most fans don't look for reasons as to why a QB plays poorly. We don't either of other QBs around the league.
This 100%. It started on draft day when people were calling the Giants racist for drafting him over Haskins. Plis, the amount of respect Justin Fields got before the season compared to Jones is jarring. Fields was ranked #86 player in the NFL. If Jones were black he'd he be considered a good mobile QB that can throw.
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?
No… don't be a retard.
Its just easy to roll with the media driven narrative that DJ has gotten since he entered the league… over drafted… then a bust/turnover machine… then over paid… DJ wont get any respect until he wins this division at the bare minimum.
Well NFL players voted Justin Fields as a Top 100 Player at 86 and above Trevor Lawrence who is without a doubt been more productive and is more talented.
NFL players may be rich and talented athletically, but many of them are ignorant, perhaps illiterate and some probably racist and/or anti semitic (like we saw with the Desean Jackson case).
Part of me thinks none of this was said. And the other part thinks something may have been said, but it was glorified by this “writer” in order to get clicks.
If these guys said it, then Daniel Jones should post this clip in his fucking locker and make sure he makes them eat those words. Until then he’s going to have to suffer these types of criticism. He needs to shut them up. Go beat some good teams. Start with a mediocre team Of Seattle. Then go put a stamp on it by beating the fins convincingly. Then stomp out the Bills for good measure.
Having said that, Bosa is the most likely candidate to have a big mouth.
Jones is not elite 8 but until he has an Oline that can pass protect adequately it is hard to evaluate him fully.
If we had had Thomas on Bosa and Barkley running the ball the game would have been closer. No question. But even with them we don't win.
Next year it might be an Anonymous Grandma up in the stands,who claims Dan Jones owes her a new cane,because she broke it over her sons head in frustration.
Once I went back and saw Benton, I too now assume it is all complete made-up bullshit.
Just look at which WRs had more snap counts.
This was a classic "put the governors on Jones" game. That's on the coaches.
And it surely didn't help that the defense was a freakin sieve....again.
Murray got $160M guaranteed. And has as many playoff wins as my grandma.
I don’t necessarily think that is the sole reason though unfortunately I think it does play a part. Growing up in North Carolina we knew what Duke symbolized, entitled, rich, arrogant. It’s referred to as The University of New Jersey. DJ grew up in Charlotte suburbs in wealth. He and his sister both went to Duke. He wears khakis, polos and boat shoes. He is quiet and not outspoken. The media and others will always see him as a spoiled rich boy who couldn’t make it anywhere else and got into Duke on his brains and has very limited athletic abilities. No matter how far he takes this team in his tenure as QB will he ever be given any credit. Just my humble opinion.
good point. Both contracts were may more pathetic than Jones, which is a middling contract for a QB
Quote:
you think that makes a difference?
Are any players questioning the Burrow or Herbert contracts because they are white? Give me a break.
You're proposing the idea that racism is experienced unilaterally, which isn't true.
Look, there's a racial element to it whether you like it or not. Not saying it's racial for everyone or that Jones is some sort of victim. But if you don't think that there isn't an element of clowning on the nerdy white guy here youre blind. Race was made an issue the night he was drafted. If you want to make a victim hierarchy white athletes clearly aren't taking home any awards. But refusing to entertain the notion in how Jones is perceived by his peers and the media is at best disingenuous and at worst...yes, racist.
Brock Purdy has an ideal team to play on, but he also makes all the throws needed, plays very smart and I think he is a legitimate qb. Seems a bit ignorant to say otherwise tbh
At a certain point they will be in a close game and will need the QB to make a big play.
Maybe we’ll get another shot at them, and end their season. I was not impressed with their offense.
Jimmy Garrapolo has one of the highest winning percentages of all time for a QB with 50+ starts. Garrapolo won 4 postseason games as a member of the Niners. In those 4 games, he averaged 128 yards passing with a grand total of 1 TD pass and 3 interceptions.
This isn’t a coincidence.
As for Daniel Jones, when you lose, you take arrows whether you deserve them or not. Oh well. Do better.
Agreed, 100%.
How is the rest of the team doing? Are they 0-2 as well or just Herbert?
His team did choke way that playoff game against the Jags.
Some of that has to fall on the QB, but not all of it.
He’s not going to respond so the trash flows one way.
And yes, with that in mind, it’s a nerdy white guy so nobody cares.
How about Jim Rome calling him out as Danny turnover….
They’re all assholes.
Win and put out a top 10 offense, teams and opposing fan bases will stop talking. Until that point, don’t expect much different.
Bingo.
If Jones were on another team we'd all likely be saying the same thing. Just look at how some on this board view Burrow and Herbert.
It's never, "well what about the OL?" "What about the offensive weapons?" Jones needs to start carrying the team and beating the top tier teams for the narrative to change.
With all that said all those quotes are tremendously weak.
What do I expect? I expect people to put their name behind their criticism.
I pay very little attention to criticism cloaked in anonymity, I expect others who have the courage of their convictions to do the same.
Also, 1-11 lacks much context when randomly thrown about.
"Yo that dude scared. Take my name out tho".
If your description was even half true, Dabol would have never agreed to bringing hike back let alone for 40 mil. Per
Not sure you understand the definition of sycophant
You think that game-sealing perfect pass to Debo to the front corner pylon in the end zone wasn't a big play?
No… don't be a retard.
So you dont think maybe QB Justin Fields RUSHING for over 1,200 yards last year had absolutely nothing to do with it though? You go straight to race first? Because some idiot on ESPN or wherever said it was racist the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins?
Alot of people on BBI showing their true colors/color (pun intended) today.
But no they say he sucks because he’s white… lmao so, so stupid
Just look at which WRs had more snap counts.
This was a classic "put the governors on Jones" game. That's on the coaches.
And it surely didn't help that the defense was a freakin sieve....again.
He’s saying essentially anything other than blown coverage will result in dump off passes and that is not worth $40m.
Herbert is 0-2 by a combined 5 points while going 27-45 for 305 and two tds lasts week. The Chargers are averaging 29 ppg.
At some point he has to beat good some good teams does not? He’s not beating the good teams for 17 million more per year than Jones. Where are all the anonymous quotes for him?
The Chargers are 6th in PPG on offense. Unfortunately, they are the third worst team in the NFL in points allowed.
Over the next four years (2023-2026), Jones' scheduled AAV is $40.0m/yr.
Herbert's is $39.4m/yr. Check the Cash AAV column.
Maybe we’ll get another shot at them, and end their season. I was not impressed with their offense.
+1
Imagine maintaining an opinion that requires you to defend Justin Fields as a top player in the league. It's Sunday morning, I'm gonna need a solid 15 minute stretch to take part in those gymnastics. He's going to be out of a job by the end of the year. What about Toth's description is inaccurate or problematic?
Im not even sure why I responded, you went right to "Well agree with me or you're racist", which is why so many people are afraid to have these conversations in the first place.
McNabb hates on Jones - ( New Window )
The way Benton and his minions write their articles are so cringe
I find it amusing how we all get into a tizzy whenever an insult is tossed our way. Dude, we've bad, almost Jets bad. Until this team does something about it, they have to sit there and take it. We are just fans, there is nothing we can do when the team, with #2, #5, #6, #7 picks in recent drafts, plays like deer in headlights against good opponents. What are we 0-gazillon vs the Cowboys and Eagles in recent years?
They need to win against Seattle, that's all. Until then the players can only let others chirp. And we don't make millions of dollars to get embarrassed. That's on them.
Try 1-2.
Fuck the Niners
Jones is definitely good for a few throws a game at big moments that can't be caught unless the players elevate.
Flashed sure, he's an amazing runner. He's not the 85th best player in the NFL and defending him as such in support of an opinion is comedically disingenuous. Which is super on brand for Internet Post-2019.
Nope, that would absolutely not happen. What Jones would be better than Purdy at would be of little benefit in a Shanahan offense, and what Purdy's better at already benefits them immensely.
Purdy is doing a lot more than you think he is.
Trust me, I'm no homer.
Niner QBs since Steve Young have had to truly prove they belong by winning a Super Bowl. I get it, because no longer can you beat the GOAT with just defense....
They haven't done this about anyone else to my knowledge.