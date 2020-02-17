Do you think some of the shine is wearing off? Blackmax00 : 9/23/2023 5:54 pm

I'm not abandoning ship. The seasons early and injuries and poor line play have killed us. I said last year they won alot of games wsmoke and mirrors. Now this year there's more talent but it seems that it isn't being utilized. Yeah Jones has a bad line but they run block well yet we always are pass heavy or design rollouts. So I ask is daboll beginning to be exposed as just a good coach with poor talent or something else?