Do you think some of the shine is wearing off?

I'm not abandoning ship. The seasons early and injuries and poor line play have killed us. I said last year they won alot of games wsmoke and mirrors. Now this year there's more talent but it seems that it isn't being utilized. Yeah Jones has a bad line but they run block well yet we always are pass heavy or design rollouts. So I ask is daboll beginning to be exposed as just a good coach with poor talent or something else?
Pugh would be good at the right price, but there is no rb to be signed that would be an upgrade to Breida n Brightwell.
After 6 games, we’ll have a better idea of how long the rebuild will take. A 1 - 5 record likely means last year was an aberration. 3 - 3 means we can beat quality teams in 2023.
We’ll probably be 2 - 4 which means we won’t really know yet.
Not so sure how you figure 3 years? What is it based on? What player on this team has shown they could even start on any of the top tier teams? At any position. What player has left this team to be a superstar anywhere else?
Those are objective facts, not excuses or rationalizations, and make for a challenging start. If someone wants to make statements about "the shine" or the team based on less than a month of the season that's their call.
The way last season went was better than expected, and the fact that the team was able to experience the playoffs that soon was a huge tease to the fan base.
This season is the true reality of where they are as a team.
Even though Daniel Jones signed to a huge contract for a number of years, he still has to prove himself. He has several targets on the field now that he didn't before, but the ever-futile OL is still hurting this team's chances.
Joe Schoen and Brandon Brown have done a fine job of shuffling around the contracts to fit players into the salary-cap stifle this franchise has been in for a great number of years, and they're still struggling to make it work.
The shine is definitely not off as far as I see it. I am a 66 year old lifetime fan of the NY Football Giants, and I still have faith that the coaching staff and the management staff will make this work.
The schedule has also been quite tough for the team. Too many national televised games SNF-TNF, and the next game will be MNF. Enough with the spotlight on our team NFL! As the original staff of SNL were once called "the not ready for prime time players" that's who the current Giants are!
It will take into the third year to get out from under the salary cap mess Gettleman left the franchise after in.
This was not an average to above average roster that needed a much better head coach (see Harbaugh taking over from Singletary).
You can take some positives from the SF game. Plenty of season left. Beat Seattle.
Just, enough, you guys. Chill.
Time will tell. 14 games to go.
This team is not producing and could use some help, a spark, something. Coaching is definitely suspect at this point, but I also think the team should consider signing Pugh and a best available RB. It sounds like SB may be out longer than originally expected with news that his injury is a high ankle sprain.
Pugh would be good at the right price, but there is no rb to be signed that would be an upgrade to Breida n Brightwell.
Don’t you think the new coach/GM should go out and get their QB instead of the overdrafted guy they inherited?
Being almost done with Jones is insane considering the situation he's in. Whe. He had time and open receivers he put up 31 points in a half. No QB in the league can perform well with what surrounded him against Dallas and SF.
Is underachieving and whatever magic carpet ride they were on last year has completely unraveled. The truth invariably rests somewhere in between the extremes. The “shine” started taking a hit after the humiliation in the divisional round. It was nearly completely wiped off after the Dallas debacle. There’s still time to get shiny again, but it feels like the mood is firmly back in the 2012 - 2021 era of hopelessness rather than the real fresh air of optimism we had in the first half of last season. Fair or not, doesn’t really matter.
Agreed, 2 wins in a row would completely reverse the coarse though. I know that's a lot to ask right now, I'm share the perspective that the game against the Seahawks is imperative to win if we wanna be competitive this season. We lose to the Seahawks, then we lose to the Bills and Dolphins and I think we'd be sitting at 1-4. I think if we beat the Seahawks then we find a way to beat the Bills and probably lose to the Phins to sit at 3-3. Then the schedule eases up. Even if we only win the Seahawks game and we sit at 2-4 then it still isn't over, but losing to the Seahawks puts us in an extremely tough spot.
I agree with this. Especially when you consider what Daboll has done for Allen and Jones. I was surprised at how many people said Daboll shouldn't get the chance to bring in his own QB if he doesn't win with Jones.
3 years min, and that is only if you picked an outstanding GM and coach, on maybe the first "real" try at doing it "right", in 10 years. Odds are very low that both this GM and coach will be excellent.
If we are sitting at 1-6 in a few weeks...then yes. We can starting having this conversation.
Not giving up, but a honest assessment of the job done by our coaching staff this year is somewhere between an F and a C-. Only Daboll's second year as a head coach. Mistakes happen. Coughlin made significant changes in style after being a head coach for close to a decade. Let's not give up, but let's be honest.
The answer to all of those questions is yes. If it happens repeatedly it is coaching (except maybe question three which could be pure talent difference). As an example when you see a player open by a couple of feet that is usually talent/good play by offense. When they are wide open it is always a scheme problem or a player mistake. Both of those are coaching problems if they happen with any frequency.
I was not as high on this regime as some when they were hired.
Last year it was the running game that led to a solid season and it seems the emphasis in the offseason and what has played out on the field is a pass heavy offense. Against your better D's this is a tough way to play on offense imv.
Always seems you will have that QB guru group who likes to put it all on Jones.
I’m almost done with Jones though
Being almost done with Jones is insane considering the situation he's in. Whe. He had time and open receivers he put up 31 points in a half. No QB in the league can perform well with what surrounded him against Dallas and SF.
Jones put up 31 points against a team trying to tank. do it against a decent team, then we can talk.
If we are sitting at 1-6 in a few weeks...then yes. We can starting having this conversation.
Exactly. It's mind-boggling. Fire these fucks now because they lost to the 49ers. The sky is fucking falling because the 49ers pulled away in the fourth quarter ..... they got every fucking break in the book and the best playmakers in football made some plays while we didn't with a comical OL on a short week with Barkley out. We did damn well not to be blown out by halftime. Cue the holier than thou's ,,,,, ewwww, that's loser talk. Only winning matters.
It doesn't work that way. Only one team wins and it's usually the one with better players on the field. Once the OL was announced there was probably a prop bet on Jones not walking off the field -- with a negative money line
Depends on whether the play called involves a 4 yard route that expects the receiver to be able to get a few yards after the catch, like San Fran did at least three times on third and more than 10. :)
I’m almost done with Jones though
Being almost done with Jones is insane considering the situation he's in. Whe. He had time and open receivers he put up 31 points in a half. No QB in the league can perform well with what surrounded him against Dallas and SF.
Jones put up 31 points against a team trying to tank. do it against a decent team, then we can talk.
This team playing to tank stuff is hilarious. Watch how the Cards' defense was hitting and tell me again how the team is trying to tank. Players don't tank because if they play like crap they might be out of the league next year.
Management might not have done all they could to strengthen the team, but the players have to perform or they are unemployed.
People will say they gave up Simmons for a 7. They must be tanking. I haven't seen anything from Simmons to show he was worth more than a 7. He is what I saw a Clemson. A guy who can make big plays freelancing but who shies away from contact and is weak at the point of attack. He is a guy who doesn't like contact. He makes the vast majority of his plays when he is running free. He can't shed blocks and rarely squares up and delivers a big hit on the ball carrier. Was he worth a 7, yeah, but trading him was not a sign the Cards are tanking.
the roster is simply so far behind that the coaches can’t do much about it.
last year was lightning in a bottle. it’s not replicable.
I’m almost done with Jones though
Being almost done with Jones is insane considering the situation he's in. Whe. He had time and open receivers he put up 31 points in a half. No QB in the league can perform well with what surrounded him against Dallas and SF.
Jones put up 31 points against a team trying to tank. do it against a decent team, then we can talk.
Trying to tank? That’s ridiculous! Does it look like they’re trying to tank against Dallas right now? Nobody tries to tank in this league.
NFL rosters change by the day, players get injured, old, the heart to play the game fades. Rosters aren't static, it takes time to build a talent foundation and also a pipeline to continue feeding it.
I think it really created unrealistic expectations for 2024 - especially considering our roster talent is still middle of the pack at best.
Bingo
The overreactions on BBI do get comical.
Week one was a shit show - a game that started alarmingly poorly and snowballed out of control. That can happen any time - it's a lot less worrisome when it happens week one.
Week two we learned what the Skins and Cowboys did - Arizona isn't a pushover. The Cowboys couldn't overcome mostly because their OL was a sieve because 3 starters were out. Yup. Our OL situation was far worse and we did overcome it.
Week three is the ink blot test. I saw a team with a bailing wire OL and huge developed talent deficit match the 49ers home opener intensity early, hang in there despite a surplus of bad breaks, and then ran out of gas. I came away encouraged.
I think we play a 3-phase game next Monday for the first time. I also think we win, but we all know Seattle can beat any one on any day (and we can too). Others here want the coach fired after 12 quarters and 2 losses We'll get to see who's closer to right.