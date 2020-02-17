The quality of play in this league is at an all time low. SoZKillA : 9/24/2023 6:34 pm

Players can’t do the two simplest things.



Block and tackle.



The performances by Denver and Chicago today are two of the worst I seen.



QB play is dreadful, in a league that is designed to help offenses very few QBs are consistently great and most of this has to do because offensive linemen are embarrassing themselves trying to play.



This is what happens when you don’t do anything in practice and just have walkthroughs. But hey NFL just showed Taylor Swift for the 400th time today.





I miss the days of hits, Madden and Summerall. The game is so dumbed down now.