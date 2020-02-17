The quality of play in this league is at an all time low.

Players can’t do the two simplest things.
Block and tackle.
The performances by Denver and Chicago today are two of the worst I seen.
QB play is dreadful, in a league that is designed to help offenses very few QBs are consistently great and most of this has to do because offensive linemen are embarrassing themselves trying to play.
This is what happens when you don’t do anything in practice and just have walkthroughs. But hey NFL just showed Taylor Swift for the 400th time today.
I miss the days of hits, Madden and Summerall. The game is so dumbed down now.
Sorry but it is. These guys are bigger, stronger, faster. The game is faster. The WRs are faster. There’s more specialization. The Os are more intricate. When Lombardi coached the sweep was innovation. Imagine his players facing Mahomes and Andy Reid’s team. Or a back like Saquon and 315 lb linemen than can run like their RBs?
Players being more athletic doesn’t mean shit. 10 years from now, science will continue to help churn out better athletes than today, time repeat each new generation of player.
The NFL has a very big quality problem. Probably not enough to turn away enough viewers but enough to turn away people with better things to do. So many non competitive games this week, and most weeks. It isn’t enjoyable to watch, so I don’t.
Non competitive? I’d argue the opposite. With few exceptions nfl games are now decided in the fourth quarter. It’s become the nba
I do not kNow if anyone agrees, but imo the NFL peaked in quality as a product during the Payton manning years.
I do not kNow if anyone agrees, but imo the NFL peaked in quality as a product during the Payton manning years.
I agree with you on the peak of the NFL, it kind of aligned with Peyton’s career in terms of the years he played. That like 98-2018 stretch was good football.
The NFL has a very big quality problem. Probably not enough to turn away enough viewers but enough to turn away people with better things to do. So many non competitive games this week, and most weeks. It isn’t enjoyable to watch, so I don’t.
Non competitive? I’d argue the opposite. With few exceptions nfl games are now decided in the fourth quarter. It’s become the nba
7 of 12 games today were decided by 2+ TDs. Add in the bad rules and officiating and you got yourself a sloppy mess of a league.
Any insight into why its declined?
Yeah this makes no sense
I think it remains to be seen whether the NFL will survive when it's geared towards gamblers and casual fans.
They know something the rest of the league doesn't, and it's not just about talent or coaching. It's the franchise itself.
There's a reason why they can go coach-to-coach, QB-to-QB, and dominate physically every year.
Wtf has Dallas figured out? I must be missing something…lost to AZ today, hasn’t won 2 consecutive playoff games in nearly 30 years..
The system is broken because of the collective bargaining agreement. The hard cap and roster limitations hurt depth and development.
Spring has become more important in team mental preparation (10 OTAs), but there is no contact at all.
To be honest, I don't know how you develop players given the CBA restrictions.
It wasn’t all that long ago that two-a-day practices, full pads practices, six game exhibition seasons were the norm. The first 2-4 games of the year the players (and coaches) are still getting their sea legs. The quality goes up from there. I don’t think ‘coaching’ is any worse; I mean they all have huge support staffs that never existed before - analytics departments, expanded training staffs, sports psychologists, biometrics on players, etc.
The early part of the season it’s just a mess to watch. I think the coaches hands are tied, but would like to hear more from experts like Sy to understand what specifically about coaching is the concern.
Giants fans: "why hasn't Evan Neal gotten better with another camp?"
Reality: Neal would have had six or seven fully-padded practices if he didn't get hurt. How does an offensive lineman get better with only six or seven practices?
Worse, Neal missed two weeks of camp (including the joint Detroit practices).
How the heck do you develop a player?
Been saying this for years, as have others.
Two memories from training camp when it really was a training camp:
1. Bill Parcells sending his starters out in the 4th quarter of the 4TH preseason game in 1987.
2. Merlin Olsen on a telecast talking about how "his body had a callus over it" after getting done training camp.
The NFL has a very big quality problem. Probably not enough to turn away enough viewers but enough to turn away people with better things to do. So many non competitive games this week, and most weeks. It isn’t enjoyable to watch, so I don’t.
Spot on. I pretty much solely watch the Giants now and if they’re bad, whatever. My Sunday’s have freed up a lot.
The other comment on fantasy & gambling is also true, friends of mine who do neither don’t really watch anymore. Friends that do are glued to their TV’s.
the ND Ohio State game was the best footbal game i've seen this season, And the Fla st Clemson game was damn good also
This. And it’s not close.
Its not close at all.
teams like the Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles, and Chiefs have figured out a workaround.
They know something the rest of the league doesn't, and it's not just about talent or coaching. It's the franchise itself.
There's a reason why they can go coach-to-coach, QB-to-QB, and dominate physically every year.
Wtf has Dallas figured out? I must be missing something…lost to AZ today, hasn’t won 2 consecutive playoff games in nearly 30 years..
Teams that are comfortable skirting the rules can gain an advantage with very limited risk.
The CBA is a joke with respect to training camps
Does any team team teach blocking and tackling techniques anymore.
Yep, excellent points, with your other posts as well. No tackling in preseason, so no coaching for tackling, hence TNF vs the 49ers with tackles missed all over.
Said yesterday, it takes until between the 4th and 6th game to find out what you have and which teams are actually good or bad.
The NFL surely sees the negative impact of country club camp and <1 real practice per game on its product and key safety goal -- protecting the QB. It's taken a few years to become glaring. But can they do anything about it if they want to? NFLPA represents all the players and the more money going to QBs the less for everyone else. It's not in their interest to change.
The CBA is a 2 way street - why as a player would you not want to reduce preseason and fully padded practices - it is in you best interest. The reality is the rank and file do not matter - the top end do. QBs drive salaries for everyone else despite the numbers they get
There is no amount of training that players can do in the off-season to get into football shape. The only way to do that is to play football
I think drafting and coaching has to be that much better with the rules.
Indeed. It's one of things I like about our coaches/GM. They always talk about player-system fit and they're on the same page.
It's painfully obvious. Fundamental football, from tackling to conditioning to mentality to coaching readiness, you name it. A ton of shitty teams and shitty product, including the Giants.
It's painfully obvious. Fundamental football, from tackling to conditioning to mentality to coaching readiness, you name it. A ton of shitty teams and shitty product, including the Giants.
Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Everything started to decline when defenses began to be prevented from playing effective pass defense.
Watch old games from the '70s and '80s, as I often do, and the difference in fundamentals of blocking and tackling is eye opening.
Fantasy football is a plague.
Eric I think you're on to something. We're seeing Taylor Swift tackling.
100% agree. You have the NFL trying to protect their quarterbacks but not giving the players that are supposed to protect them real reps.
Their defense is ferocious... and then some!
They are #1 in rushing defense allowing a paltry 52 yards per game.
They are #1 in passing defense allowing a paltry 112 yards per game.
They are #1 in points allowed per game -- 10.7.
There's a bit of hope. Even young fans will tire of sloppy play. And everyone loves hitting. Hits make highlights like TDs. Also international, NFL's focus, has discerning sports fans used to dissecting their football teams every play even more than here.
But for the here and now, Taylor Swift Tackling and dealing with clown-shows with youth-heavy OLs.
And their defense was far better than ours last season. Do you remember just how bad our run D was and how few impact plays our defense made?
So we added some talent to address the most glaring gaps.
It's game 3. You can't expect better performance without change, and you can't expect change without some time and some lumps. It's been 3 games.
The college game is played by kids. And it looks like it is a game played by kids. It's not the pro game...stop.
It's also monumentally easier to play sound, fundamental football when your entire playbook contains six plays written in ballpoint pen on looseleaf paper.
The schemes have gotten much more sophisticated (and complicated) at the same time that physical practice resources have been reduced to an all-time low.
And yes the CBA rules water things down, but several teams have adjusted and have produced consistent winners. It looks weak to blame these things on the Giants not being able to produce a consistent winner.
It all strikes me as a little bit nostalgic for an era where the Giants just happened to be good. Otherwise, yesterday seems like an unusual day to point fingers at the league. Yes, you had the Dolphins putting up 70 (which is cool in its own right because they have incredible offensive talent with a great coach to match), but you the Browns putting up killer defense, the Jets and Pats engaging in an old-fashioned rock fight, and then the Cards running it down Dallas' throats.
I'm reminded of the time the Chiefs and Rams had that ridiculous 100-point dual in 2018 and Dep reacted by complaining that it was an arena league game, which just seemed like coping with the reality that Eli could no longer put up that type of game anymore.
Secondly with the new CBA players have no time together in pads. So the gelling part is going to be longer than normal.
By the end of the season the cream will rise to the top. But this issue is going to lead to some trouble for the league. Fans are getting turned off. But the league is so big they don’t really care as they start expanding in to Europe for a reason.
And yes the CBA rules water things down, but several teams have adjusted and have produced consistent winners. It looks weak to blame these things on the Giants not being able to produce a consistent winner.
Great point. The QBing floor has been seriously raised. The defensive floor is lower in terms of technique and fundamentals -- much higher in athleticism.
Don't fans say this about every league though? We see countless threads criticizing present day NBA. MLB is no longer relevant on the national scale. Maybe hockey is still good? I don't know, I don't really follow it.
Exactly. Offenses were huddling regularly and the schemes were very basic. It was ground and pound football and maybe that's what a lot of folks here prefer.
It all strikes me as a little bit nostalgic for an era where the Giants just happened to be good. Otherwise, yesterday seems like an unusual day to point fingers at the league. Yes, you had the Dolphins putting up 70 (which is cool in its own right because they have incredible offensive talent with a great coach to match), but you the Browns putting up killer defense, the Jets and Pats engaging in an old-fashioned rock fight, and then the Cards running it down Dallas' throats.
I'm reminded of the time the Chiefs and Rams had that ridiculous 100-point dual in 2018 and Dep reacted by complaining that it was an arena league game, which just seemed like coping with the reality that Eli could no longer put up that type of game anymore.
+1
Take away two a days, full pads contact, and less time spent on drilling and teaching ... plus, all of the contact that's been legislated out of the game ... and we have the 2023 NFL product. Watered down, at best.
While we're at it, the NCAA needs to fix targeting. What a shitshow. It's even worse than how some NFL officiating crews determine roughing the QB, defenseless receiver, etc.
Now, get off my lawn.
Yet people watch.
Betting and fantasy
True dat