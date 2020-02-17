Matchup vs Seahawks JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 10:17 am

Wanted to see what was everyone’s opinion on next Monday night’s game vs the Seahawks. This is a must win game for us, as we are on long rest and they are flying across the country to play us. We also have two really tough games in the coming weeks at Miami and at Buffalo.



How do we matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense seems to be struggling, but the offense has scored over 30 points in the last 2 games. They also beat us last season, where I thought Carroll out coached Daboll. Wanted to see what matchups we should be focus on.