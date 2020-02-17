Matchup vs Seahawks

Wanted to see what was everyone’s opinion on next Monday night’s game vs the Seahawks. This is a must win game for us, as we are on long rest and they are flying across the country to play us. We also have two really tough games in the coming weeks at Miami and at Buffalo.
How do we matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense seems to be struggling, but the offense has scored over 30 points in the last 2 games. They also beat us last season, where I thought Carroll out coached Daboll. Wanted to see what matchups we should be focus on.
Where I'm scared is this is another team that's very good at pressing the edges in the run game and we've shown little to no ability to hold them. Also, Banks vs DK Metcalf can be a bit of a scary match up, but he also may be able to run with DK.
Possible shoot out coming, but hoping our D can get their tackling together and we look more like the team we're supposed to be.
70 isn’t happening, but they can drop 40 on us if the tackling issues keep up.
And listening to Xavier McKinney say that the tackling isn’t a problem doesn’t make me feel the slightest bit better about the mindset of the players.
It’s a must win game and I don’t feel good about it.
Exactly what Carl Banks said. The long plane ride sucks but the night game is advantage Seattle.
Quote:
They play on Monday night. The combination of the long week and a night game mostly counters the West Coast to East Coast travel. It is Sun 1PM games on the East Coast that do West teams in.
They still have to fly across the country. We are at home with 11 days rest. There should be no excuses.
LW, McKinney, Adoree Jackson, etc
Then start the whole god damned thing over.....fail again....jettison players again, fail again....finally realize it's ownership team culture and sell the team...can we just FF 10 years and get all that out of the way now?
there is a TON riding on this game.....a ton.....and frankly it does not bode well for the Giants at all....Giants are 1-11 in prime time with DJ...probably 900 different reasons why, but it all point to a Giant loss...literally......
If we can't beat them at home in a must win game, it's going to be a tough year.
Wow after reading that link the Seattle loud crowd forced 8 Carolina false starts in yesterday’s game. I wonder if our crowd can duplicate that feat next Monday night at MetLife?
Seattle has a distinct advantage.
And based on what we’ve seen so far from the Giants offensive line, Seattle has a distinct advantage.
Until the Giants show something on the field, they will be underdogs against the majority of teams. And that includes Seattle.
A Giants win will not come easy.
Very concerned about this game and the fact that it is on Monday night and we might be lacking Saquon, it is going to be a steep uphill battle.
I think the Giants can win if they are more physical on both offense and defense, and they find a way to make plays. What we have seen so far is not good enough, except for 2 quarters vs. the Cards.
Time to man up and prove it to themselves and everyone else that they are a better team than we have seen so far.
That line probably moves throughout the weeks. A ton of injuries on both sides.
As for SB, who knows? The guys always hurt, but him at 80% is better than what we have so.
As for SB, who knows? The guys always hurt, but him at 80% is better than what we have so.
Don’t ever include Thomas with Azeez. The team decided to sit Thomas. He played that entire game against Dallas when he was hurt.
Nevertheless, I cannot feel good knowing we NEVER win a night nationally televised game (well, maybe one time) and even at home we have lost those kind of games as well. And of course, Pete Carroll is a pretty good coach with plenty of experience too.
Honestly, I am hoping for the best, expecting the worst.
He also said it’s not the reason they’re losing games. IDK… they lead the NFL in missed tackles after missing 16 on Thursday. I’d prefer to hear more urgency from a captain.
I thought that was a schedule loss, plus the Giants sustained a lot of injuries the week before against JAX.
Andy Dalton moved the ball pretty well with the ghost known as Adam Theilen and an offensive line that isn’t particularly good. I just HATE the matchups for the Giants defense. The offense is going to have to play well.
I’m seeing Giants on 1 point favorite on ESPN and 1.5 points favorite on Yahoo.
You'll see how not so terrible the Giants' tackling is the rest of the season.
This level of play is not acceptable and we have McKinney saying there is no problem STFU!
If you cannot tackle you cannot play, it really is that simple, go sit on the bench.
Dabol talks about tackling drills...tackling is mostly about effort and desire.
Passing Yards per Game
Seattle 245.3 (13th)
Giants 189.3 (25th)
Rushing Yards per Game
Seattle 104.3 (13th)
Giants 88.0 (27th)
First Downs per Game
Seattle 22.7 (7th)
Giants 16.7 (27th)
Passing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 328.0 (31st)
Giants 223.7 (18th)
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 79.3 (7th)
Giants 138.0 (29th)
So far our defense has been sleep walking through the new season. Some of that, however, may be due to so many new faces in the Back-7. And our O-line seems to have 4 out 5 players in new positions each game which doesn’t exactly generate unit cohesion. Gonna be a long season and I’ll take it as a very good sign if we don’t see too many Draft threads by mid-October.
Ps I agree 100%… tackling is about effort and desire and both are sorely lacking so far.
trends are meant to be broken my friend and the talking heads will hammer than number across people's head all week as the line grows more and more in favor of the hawks. Giants win.
These are pretty misleading. Considering the Giants have played two of the top teams in the NFC both in Offense and defense in teh Cowboys and Niners while the Seahawks have played the Rams, Lions, and Panthers(in the running for worst team in the entire league).