Matchup vs Seahawks

JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 10:17 am
Wanted to see what was everyone’s opinion on next Monday night’s game vs the Seahawks. This is a must win game for us, as we are on long rest and they are flying across the country to play us. We also have two really tough games in the coming weeks at Miami and at Buffalo.

How do we matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense seems to be struggling, but the offense has scored over 30 points in the last 2 games. They also beat us last season, where I thought Carroll out coached Daboll. Wanted to see what matchups we should be focus on.
Flying across the country is overdone in this case.  
Matt M. : 9/25/2023 10:31 am : link
They play on Monday night. The combination of the long week and a night game mostly counters the West Coast to East Coast travel. It is Sun 1PM games on the East Coast that do West teams in.
I'm afraid of their rushing attack more than anything  
kelsto811 : 9/25/2023 10:34 am : link
Because it will open up the pass and this defense hasn't proven it can stop either. I watched a little of seattle last week and they use both RBs...charbonett is an absolute bulldozer and was being brought in after the D was already tired/softened up
Its in the winnable category  
Biteymax22 : 9/25/2023 10:39 am : link
The Seahawks haven't shown the ability to stop anybody so our offense should be able to function and they're a different team away from home.

Where I'm scared is this is another team that's very good at pressing the edges in the run game and we've shown little to no ability to hold them. Also, Banks vs DK Metcalf can be a bit of a scary match up, but he also may be able to run with DK.

Possible shoot out coming, but hoping our D can get their tackling together and we look more like the team we're supposed to be.
Tyler Lockett  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 10:42 am : link
Also did a number on Adoree Jackson last season. It’s a scary matchup for sure. We are going to need to pass rush to disrupt Smith who has been good this season.
Their offense looked really good the past two weeks  
ajr2456 : 9/25/2023 10:42 am : link
And they held the Lions pass rush in check.
You mentioned Miami.......  
thrunthrublue : 9/25/2023 10:47 am : link
Can the giants poor tackling/no quarterback pressuring/wide open receivers defensive scheme keep Miami under 70? would that be a win?
RE: You mentioned Miami.......  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16220746 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Can the giants poor tackling/no quarterback pressuring/wide open receivers defensive scheme keep Miami under 70? would that be a win?


70 isn’t happening, but they can drop 40 on us if the tackling issues keep up.
Seattle is going to give the Giants all they can handle  
Dave in PA : 9/25/2023 10:54 am : link
Their running game is legit and pounds away at the defense. Geno Smith (still can’t comprehend this) is still just not that great IMO, but ANY NFL QB can pick you sort if they aren’t being pressured and I fail to see how the Giants will consistently do that after failing to pressure the QB at all so far this season. I guess it’s a winnable game, but I honestly wouldn’t expect that outcome and if these guys don’t dial up the intensity they could get physically dominated again
We owe them for last year  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 9/25/2023 10:54 am : link
Hopefully we get AT and Brederson back to bolster the line because we have got to score some points on offense to beat the Seahawks. With Saquon doubtful we still have to run more than the 8 carries our backs had vs SF. But most importantly we have got to take shots down the field like we did in the Arizona 2nd half. Seahawk defense is their weak spot and their pass rush is not fierce so Danny Dimes should be bombs away down the field to Hyatt, Slayton and Waller plus add some Wandale in there as well. On D we have to tackle and at least slow down their run game plus any pressure on Geno would help.
Pete Carroll's D  
mittenedman : 9/25/2023 10:59 am : link
stuffed this offense cold last year. Going to be ugly if we can't figure things out better.
Richie James shit the bed twice on fielding Punts  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/25/2023 11:00 am : link
that is why we lost last year.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 9/25/2023 11:02 am : link
My opinion is can we ever just play on Sunday at 1 or 4 for fuck sake?
I will say the same thing every week until it happens  
Matt M. : 9/25/2023 11:05 am : link
Hyatt needs to be on the field a lot more. With his limited snaps, he's already a guy defenses have to account for. That was evident in the Jets preseason game and evident on his handful of snaps now. The overhyped Sauce-Hyatt match-up saw the Jets roll a S over the top every time he went deep. His brief film resume this season is telling teams this is needed. His speed is legit and his ability to get behind defenders is legit. It's not just about taking shots with him; it's about what his presence and the threat of those shots does for the rest. If teams have to roll a S to him, there will be holes underneath. If teams also have to worry about Waller on the same play, there will be a lot of holes.
Their offense has a LOT of players.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/25/2023 11:06 am : link
There’s a legitimate argument to be made that the Hawks are the fourth best team in the conference.

And listening to Xavier McKinney say that the tackling isn’t a problem doesn’t make me feel the slightest bit better about the mindset of the players.

It’s a must win game and I don’t feel good about it.
I'm just excited  
Everyone Relax : 9/25/2023 11:07 am : link
not to be facing a top-3 defense for a change. Dying to see some offense.
This matchup comes down  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 11:12 am : link
To our D vs their offense. I strongly believe we can move the ball them and hopefully score 21-24. Our defense is going to have their hands full with their offense. They have a good rushing attack and 2 receivers that have caused us problems in the past. Wink needs to put the heat on Smith and we need to pray our secondary can limit yards after the catch.
RE: Flying across the country is overdone in this case.  
HBart : 9/25/2023 11:16 am : link
In comment 16220713 Matt M. said:
Quote:
They play on Monday night. The combination of the long week and a night game mostly counters the West Coast to East Coast travel. It is Sun 1PM games on the East Coast that do West teams in.

Exactly what Carl Banks said. The long plane ride sucks but the night game is advantage Seattle.
RE: RE: Flying across the country is overdone in this case.  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16220790 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16220713 Matt M. said:


Quote:


They play on Monday night. The combination of the long week and a night game mostly counters the West Coast to East Coast travel. It is Sun 1PM games on the East Coast that do West teams in.


Exactly what Carl Banks said. The long plane ride sucks but the night game is advantage Seattle.


They still have to fly across the country. We are at home with 11 days rest. There should be no excuses.
Somehow in 11 days - Wink and D  
DavidinBMNY : 9/25/2023 11:21 am : link
Hopefully, magically improves. Otherwise, it,s at best a shoot out.
I  
g56blue10 : 9/25/2023 11:22 am : link
Think we have a legit shot at any team that doesn’t have an elite defensive line. So we have a good shot at beating them and hopefully playing at home is what tips the game in our favor
Injuries from seahawks game yesterday:  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9/25/2023 11:23 am : link
"Seattle lost starting CB Tre Brown to a concussion suffered early in the second quarter. Edge rusher Darrell Taylor suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. DE Dre’Mont Jones left in the second half with a hip injury."
Link - ( New Window )
Giants don't win  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/25/2023 11:26 am : link
and the Giants have to start looking for value on those who become FA..

LW, McKinney, Adoree Jackson, etc

Then start the whole god damned thing over.....fail again....jettison players again, fail again....finally realize it's ownership team culture and sell the team...can we just FF 10 years and get all that out of the way now?

there is a TON riding on this game.....a ton.....and frankly it does not bode well for the Giants at all....Giants are 1-11 in prime time with DJ...probably 900 different reasons why, but it all point to a Giant loss...literally......
..  
ryanmkeane : 9/25/2023 11:27 am : link
Panthers offense moved the ball on them pretty much all day yesterday, they just couldn't punch it in.

If we can't beat them at home in a must win game, it's going to be a tough year.
RE: Their offense has a LOT of players.  
BillT : 9/25/2023 11:28 am : link
In comment 16220779 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:


And listening to Xavier McKinney say that the tackling isn’t a problem doesn’t make me feel the slightest bit better about the mindset of the players.


Huh?

Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
13m
Xavier McKinney on tackling---"It's something we have to get better at."
RE: Injuries from seahawks game yesterday:  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 9/25/2023 11:44 am : link
In comment 16220797 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
"Seattle lost starting CB Tre Brown to a concussion suffered early in the second quarter. Edge rusher Darrell Taylor suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. DE Dre’Mont Jones left in the second half with a hip injury." Link - ( New Window )

Wow after reading that link the Seattle loud crowd forced 8 Carolina false starts in yesterday’s game. I wonder if our crowd can duplicate that feat next Monday night at MetLife?
Based on what we’ve seen so far from the Giants defense  
M.S. : 9/25/2023 11:45 am : link

Seattle has a distinct advantage.

And based on what we’ve seen so far from the Giants offensive line, Seattle has a distinct advantage.

Until the Giants show something on the field, they will be underdogs against the majority of teams. And that includes Seattle.

A Giants win will not come easy.

From my perspective . . . .  
ThorSavage87 : 9/25/2023 11:56 am : link
The Seahawks are the more physical team on offense and defense and until the Giants prove otherwise, they are not tough.

Very concerned about this game and the fact that it is on Monday night and we might be lacking Saquon, it is going to be a steep uphill battle.

I think the Giants can win if they are more physical on both offense and defense, and they find a way to make plays. What we have seen so far is not good enough, except for 2 quarters vs. the Cards.

Time to man up and prove it to themselves and everyone else that they are a better team than we have seen so far.
The  
SoZKillA : 9/25/2023 12:06 pm : link
Game last year was a disaster. It’s like they didn’t even try to win. Kafka called an awful game as well.
As of today  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 12:07 pm : link
Giants are 1 point favorites, with the O/U at 46.5

That line probably moves throughout the weeks. A ton of injuries on both sides.
Thomas  
SoZKillA : 9/25/2023 12:10 pm : link
And Azeez both have to toughen up and play.

As for SB, who knows? The guys always hurt, but him at 80% is better than what we have so.
Need to shut down or at least slow down their running game  
JonC : 9/25/2023 12:10 pm : link
otherwise, it's going to be a long night. Jones and the offense needs to show up too, all hands on deck. Get to 2-2 at home!
RE: Thomas  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16220864 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
And Azeez both have to toughen up and play.

As for SB, who knows? The guys always hurt, but him at 80% is better than what we have so.


Don’t ever include Thomas with Azeez. The team decided to sit Thomas. He played that entire game against Dallas when he was hurt.
...  
christian : 9/25/2023 12:18 pm : link
Until further notice, the Giants offense needs to score 30+ points to be competitive in a game.
I didn’t like  
darren in pdx : 9/25/2023 12:22 pm : link
the matchup last year and dislike it even more this year. I don’t think they have a chance the next three games and Seattle is the most winnable..they can’t compete with more physical teams.
This is a must win  
PaulN : 9/25/2023 1:08 pm : link
Game, and this is going to be a very tough game to win. Thomas must play for us to have a chance. I am hoping that Daboll wakes up and sees that Neal is never going to be a decent tackle, Ezeudu has a chance to be a good tackle, Neal could b3come a good guard though. That switch is what they need to get this going in the right direction, and with the most potential. But Patty Traina said it best this morning, she does not see that happening, they admit this failure yet. Great, isn't it great to hear shit like this. I thought better of this staff. I hope they prove to be better.
Lost my confidence in the D  
5BowlsSoon : 9/25/2023 1:16 pm : link
So I think Seattle scores their 30+. Can we keep up with them? I think we possibly can if their front 4 is mediocre and not like Dallas or SF.

Nevertheless, I cannot feel good knowing we NEVER win a night nationally televised game (well, maybe one time) and even at home we have lost those kind of games as well. And of course, Pete Carroll is a pretty good coach with plenty of experience too.

Honestly, I am hoping for the best, expecting the worst.
RE: RE: Their offense has a LOT of players.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/25/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16220804 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16220779 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:




And listening to Xavier McKinney say that the tackling isn’t a problem doesn’t make me feel the slightest bit better about the mindset of the players.




Huh?



Quote:


The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
13m
Xavier McKinney on tackling---"It's something we have to get better at."


He also said it’s not the reason they’re losing games. IDK… they lead the NFL in missed tackles after missing 16 on Thursday. I’d prefer to hear more urgency from a captain.
The current line i see is Seattle -1.5  
cosmicj : 9/25/2023 1:23 pm : link
This will be a tough game. Better fasten our seatbelts. That means bettors view Seattle as a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral field. Seattle is perceived as quite a bit better than us.
RE: The  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/25/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16220861 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Game last year was a disaster. It’s like they didn’t even try to win. Kafka called an awful game as well.


I thought that was a schedule loss, plus the Giants sustained a lot of injuries the week before against JAX.

Andy Dalton moved the ball pretty well with the ghost known as Adam Theilen and an offensive line that isn’t particularly good. I just HATE the matchups for the Giants defense. The offense is going to have to play well.
Stafford, Goff and Dalton shredded this defense...  
The Mike : 9/25/2023 1:29 pm : link
No excuses. Win the game.
RE: The current line i see is Seattle -1.5  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/25/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16220988 cosmicj said:
Quote:
This will be a tough game. Better fasten our seatbelts. That means bettors view Seattle as a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral field. Seattle is perceived as quite a bit better than us.



I’m seeing Giants on 1 point favorite on ESPN and 1.5 points favorite on Yahoo.
RE: You mentioned Miami.......  
NINEster : 9/25/2023 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16220746 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Can the giants poor tackling/no quarterback pressuring/wide open receivers defensive scheme keep Miami under 70? would that be a win?


You'll see how not so terrible the Giants' tackling is the rest of the season.

Giants tackle like shit  
kelly : 9/25/2023 1:59 pm : link
Where are the captains?

This level of play is not acceptable and we have McKinney saying there is no problem STFU!

If you cannot tackle you cannot play, it really is that simple, go sit on the bench.

Dabol talks about tackling drills...tackling is mostly about effort and desire.
A few comparative stats after three games  
M.S. : 9/25/2023 2:09 pm : link

Passing Yards per Game
Seattle 245.3 (13th)
Giants 189.3 (25th)

Rushing Yards per Game
Seattle 104.3 (13th)
Giants 88.0 (27th)

First Downs per Game
Seattle 22.7 (7th)
Giants 16.7 (27th)

Passing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 328.0 (31st)
Giants 223.7 (18th)

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 79.3 (7th)
Giants 138.0 (29th)

RE: Giants tackle like shit  
M.S. : 9/25/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16221054 kelly said:
Quote:
Where are the captains?

This level of play is not acceptable and we have McKinney saying there is no problem STFU!

If you cannot tackle you cannot play, it really is that simple, go sit on the bench.

Dabol talks about tackling drills...tackling is mostly about effort and desire.

So far our defense has been sleep walking through the new season. Some of that, however, may be due to so many new faces in the Back-7. And our O-line seems to have 4 out 5 players in new positions each game which doesn’t exactly generate unit cohesion. Gonna be a long season and I’ll take it as a very good sign if we don’t see too many Draft threads by mid-October.

Ps I agree 100%… tackling is about effort and desire and both are sorely lacking so far.
Joey  
cosmicj : 9/25/2023 2:53 pm : link
I took a look at Vegas Insider which compiles lines from multiple sources and the avg is Sea -1.5.
RE: Giants don't win  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/26/2023 9:28 am : link
In comment 16220801 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
and the Giants have to start looking for value on those who become FA..

LW, McKinney, Adoree Jackson, etc

Then start the whole god damned thing over.....fail again....jettison players again, fail again....finally realize it's ownership team culture and sell the team...can we just FF 10 years and get all that out of the way now?

there is a TON riding on this game.....a ton.....and frankly it does not bode well for the Giants at all....Giants are 1-11 in prime time with DJ...probably 900 different reasons why, but it all point to a Giant loss...literally......


trends are meant to be broken my friend and the talking heads will hammer than number across people's head all week as the line grows more and more in favor of the hawks. Giants win.
Unless we can stop the run  
Essex : 9/26/2023 9:33 am : link
we are going to get smoked. That is just the reality of it. Seattle's defense has been very suspect, but I don't think we will be efficient enough to go against a team that can run it down our throats.
Another LOS game  
Rick in Dallas : 9/26/2023 10:13 am : link
Color me worried !!!!!
RE: A few comparative stats after three games  
mik999999 : 9/26/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16221073 M.S. said:
Quote:

Passing Yards per Game
Seattle 245.3 (13th)
Giants 189.3 (25th)

Rushing Yards per Game
Seattle 104.3 (13th)
Giants 88.0 (27th)

First Downs per Game
Seattle 22.7 (7th)
Giants 16.7 (27th)

Passing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 328.0 (31st)
Giants 223.7 (18th)

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
Seattle 79.3 (7th)
Giants 138.0 (29th)



These are pretty misleading. Considering the Giants have played two of the top teams in the NFC both in Offense and defense in teh Cowboys and Niners while the Seahawks have played the Rams, Lions, and Panthers(in the running for worst team in the entire league).
