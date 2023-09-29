Duggan - Why does Giants QB get so much hate?

|New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has seemingly been wearing a “kick me” sign since the moment he entered the NFL.
Jones was booed by fans at the Giants’ 2019 draft party when he was announced as the sixth pick. He was called “trash” by Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker the day he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants. And in the latest installment of Jones bashing, San Francisco 49ers defenders expressed disbelief about the quarterback’s salary, with one anonymous player calling it a “travesty.”
Like the rest of the team, he can quiet the critics (for a week anyway) on Monday.
I'm just numb by opposing fans and truthfully how dumb and ignorant many of the players are.
Let's not compare the two. Eli Manning is a 2x Super Bowl winning MVP.
Good point, and right after signing what many (not me) consider an outsize deal is a bad time to have a bad day or two.
And yet, you call other people weird.
It’s true, it happened when he was drafted. Many fans and media were incredulous the Giants drafted him. Fans here on BBI, fans at the Giants draft party. That reaction has stuck for a significant number.
Got tons of disrespect and still does.
We can’t compare them? Until Eli won he was treated like Jones is and after the second title it only took a year or two for him to be treated like he was in 2006/7 all over again.
I just think it’s the nature of being in NY. Your failures are magnified and your success is barely celebrated. People enjoy failure.
UConn -- i don't think people enjoy failure. I think it's more that they have no tolerance for failure when it comes to sports. They "fanatically" crave the exhilaration of the win and peak performance. It's painful to watch sports when players and teams underperform.
Who are some QBs who fans have loved?
Yep, especially with all the money etc thrown at these guys. My perspective has also evolved and changed with age and experience. I'm a football fan and also recognize most of the guys tend to wash out of the real world outside of a game they're good at. Perform well or do something else.
No truer woods spoken. Being an nfl QB is hard enough without having coaching changes and system changes. A mainstay of Jones tenure to date. He has yet to have an AVE OL. He’s been ripped for every aspect of the position even though he has two seconds to run thru progressions and pick a guy with almost no separation. He’s not Mahomes!!!!!! Given ave time he’s shown considerable skill.
Simms, too.
Even with Eli, many people still try to say he did little to raise the team and raise his play to carry them over in big moments.
Jones has not been perfect but you don't see players saying how bad Kyler Murray's contract is or voting Justin "5 wins in his career" Fields in the top 90 for the entirety of the NFL. I feel even when/if he takes the next step up, he still won't get the recognition or praise he deserves. It didn't with Eli (w/ 2 Super Bowl MVPs) and it won't happen here.
So the criticism he gets is justified.
Other players taking about his money is uncommon and shitty.
It s been on going for 5 years. People felt he was over-drafted, they will never admit they were wrong and continue to spin his performance to fit their narrative. So many things are stated about Jones with no context
Got tons of disrespect and still does.
Let s. not compare that both got hate, even though one was a Super Bowl Champion??
as for Giants fans...who I believe has become very entitled fan base refuses or is just plain ignorant to letting a team grow. Jones is an easy target to blame for that fan.
Most of the people commenting on Jones then didn't watch his college game tape.
Now? Evaluating OL play takes nuance. Evaluating separation takes nuance. Easier for those who lack basic intelligence just blame the QB for everything.
great point KD
Herbert's defense blew a 27 point lead, but that's neither here nor there. Rather, just let me know when DJ even has a 27 point lead in a playoff game. I guess that's a good way to make sure that DJ never gets criticized for blowing leads: never have a big lead to begin with.
Even easier for those with even less intelligence to assume that others are ignoring nuance because their POV doesn't jive with yours.
I also think most players and fans of other teams don't study the mitigating circumstances, and see a player with the fewest passing touchdowns and wins to earn a 150M+ contract and are skeptical.
So the criticism he gets is justified.
I just posted a similar thing on the Goff thread that he used to let it fly under Shurmur. I really feel between all the pressure he has been under being behind such bad OL play and the fact that it was beaten into him to protect the ball, he has been David Carr'ed. I just hope we can get some better and more consistent line play this year, and hopefully he can break out of that. We saw what he can do in the second half of that AZ game. He needs to not go into a shell because he's getting pressure by the likes of SF, Philly, and Dallas. Easier said than done obviously... lol
Most of the QB issues have stemmed from the Giants having a poor front office for over a decade. One of the worst in the league for a very long time.
The NY market is also very tough on both HC's and QB's imv. People like being a armchair QB.
as for Giants fans...who I believe has become very entitled fan base refuses or is just plain ignorant to letting a team grow. Jones is an easy target to blame for that fan.
I didn’t want to go there, but there probably is an element of truth to that idea
Um. what? Eli wasn't a gunslinger??
I think people need to consider the possibility that Shurmur ran a very QB-friendly offense that made Jones look better than he actually is.
I mean, Case Keenum threw for 3500 yards and 22 TDs in 14 games with Shurmur as his OC.
I just posted a similar thing on the Goff thread that he used to let it fly under Shurmur.
I think people need to consider the possibility that Shurmur ran a very QB-friendly offense that made Jones look better than he actually is.
I mean, Case Keenum threw for 3500 yards and 22 TDs in 14 games with Shurmur as his OC.
I'm not saying better or worse though. I'm only speaking to confidence in pulling the trigger on throws.
Giants organization was called racist by talking heads for drafting Jones. Some people will never get that narrative out of their head.
My POV is simply that Jones should be given some weapons and a decent OL and that he showed enough to get a second contract. Not very controversial. Sorry I'm not as smart as those calling for Tyrod Taylor, or drafting a new QB every year or two and seeing if you can magically find one who becomes Mahomes with an OL that is near the worst in the league.
The anti-Jonesers must really despise the Schoen/Daboll regime. One thing to miss on a 1st round QB. About a 50/50 chance there. Another thing to sign him to a second contract for $40 million a year. But, of course, I'm sure you're a lot smarter than them as well.
It's also fair to say the lack of talent around him and rotating carousel of mediocre coaching he's had during his career have worked against him.
I'm holding out hope this is the right staff and he and the talent around him will get better. But it's up to him to change the narrative
If Jones were an opposing QB, we'd definitely be saying the league now has tape.
Because he’s not a flashy QB, throwing 60 yard bombs down the field. Look at Justin Herbert, the guy blew a 27 point lead in the playoffs, but because he’s flashy it was everyone else’s fault but his.
Herbert's defense blew a 27 point lead, but that's neither here nor there. Rather, just let me know when DJ even has a 27 point lead in a playoff game. I guess that's a good way to make sure that DJ never gets criticized for blowing leads: never have a big lead to begin with.
Thanks for proving my point. I guess leading 3 drives that went under 3 minutes each, in the 2nd half, had nothing to do with that Loss. OK
Giants organization was called racist by talking heads for drafting Jones. Some people will never get that narrative out of their head.
man. you are so easily triggered around here...
...its like shooting fish in a barrel.
What’s the deal with the Viking playoff game, you know the playoff game that Jones actually won. Do we ignore that one or can we reference it?
It's funny how yet again Jones is owed a better a system and some actual skill players.
There's no chance it's the common variable, right?
There are times when Jones looks very good, the latest being the second half against the Cardinals. I recall a game against New Orleans. After those games, you can say "ok, we got the guy." Hey, I've said it.
But then there are other games where he looks awful, the latest being 10 of the last 12 quarters. The playoff disaster in Philly that no one wants to talk about. His adoring fans point to the o-line, the receivers, the scheme, the this, the that . . . Unfortunately, he has been the one constant to this offense and bears some responsibility for these performances.
Then there are the majority of games where he is pretty mediocre, where you could have practically anyone else behind center and get the same production.
He's a wildcard; you never know which Jones is going to show up. It would not surprise to see him play great on Sunday. It won't surprise if he looks terrible on Sunday.
He is who he is as Sy said. Paint the canvas as you will.
the 2nd sb kind of shut people up, and then he put up some bigger statistical seasons, but when the team went backwards they were right back to being a punchline.
It's funny how yet again Jones is owed a better a system and some actual skill players.
There's no chance it's the common variable, right?
Admittedly, most people were feeling good going into year 2 of Daboll/Kafka. Weren’t you as well? However, after seeing the production thus far opinions can change, can’t they? Most fans want to see Hyatt over the corpse of Campbell, but that’s not our decision to make. Barkley, Thomas and Waller have been banged up, out of our control. Obviously, Jones needs to play better. But it’s a collective need to play better as well, team-wide.
Ultimately, whomever was running the offense in the second half in Arizona needs to do that for the rest of the year. Because the other 10 quarters have not worked. I don’t care if it was Kafka, Daboll, Tierney, AI, whatever. They need to get back there.
I've posted this same sentiment countless times. If you read BBI for a week, you can collect a number of observations that every QB in the league except Mahomes sucks.
Reference it all you want, but at least acknowledge that the Vikings' pass defense was horrendous last year.
That being said, I am not sure he gets as much hate in the NY media as some would lead you to believe. Toward the end of last season, and especially post round 1, I heard a few hosts on WFAN singing his praises and suggesting he was on the cusp of being a top 5-8 qb in this league.
He is who he is as Sy said. Paint the canvas as you will.
Homer, has he though? We have been shit since 2012 except for one outlier season in 2016... And that season we didn't score above what 20 pts per game? That offense was pretty terrible. Our whole offense was OBJ. I would say the biggest constant we have had since 2012 is that our offensive line play has been among the bottom 5 in the league every single year. It's absolutely maddening to me. I do agree with Sy's statement for sure, he is what he is... and my canvas for him would include a better OL if we want him to earn his contract consistently, game to game.
One side of me hears what you’re saying. The other side of me sees terrible Jones performances in the context of a nano-second pocket that just goes poof at the snap.
How dare Giants fans want Jones having some continuity in coaching.
Marino never won a championship and is considered one of the greatest QBs to ever play. The common variable between this year and last is a terrible OL. Results are skewed since they played perhaps the 2 best DLs in 2 out of the first three games.
And yes, Jones is owed a competent OL, good coaching, and talent at skill positions. Is it that controversial to put players in positions to try to succeed? Oy do you just throw shit out there for Jones, say you are paid $40 million, make chicken salad out of chicken shit? As someone alluded to, that’s the David Carr theory of team building. Didn’t work then. Won’t work now.
It seems some of you just want the old Cleveland Browns theory of team building. Keep drafting QB after QB, put them in shot positions, and scratch your head wondering why it doesn’t work. You can keep drafting the Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, and Baker Mayfields. Or you can take your QB who led the team to the playoffs (and a playoff victory)with a poor OL and the best healthy receiver a waiver wire pickup, and build a team around him and put him in a position to succeed. The latter seems the more prudent move, but apparently it’s controversial to expect a GM to help build a team around a QB
Admittedly, most people were feeling good going into year 2 of Daboll/Kafka. Weren’t you as well? However, after seeing the production thus far opinions can change, can’t they? Most fans want to see Hyatt over the corpse of Campbell, but that’s not our decision to make. Barkley, Thomas and Waller have been banged up, out of our control. Obviously, Jones needs to play better. But it’s a collective need to play better as well, team-wide.
I say this without a hint of sarcasm: there's a chance Jones is a good quarterback and has faced galactically bad luck in his career.
I also think there an chance he is a very average quarterback and has faced just normal bad luck.
But what I find amusing is it's not even cold out yet and the posts are piling up about how raw of a deal Jones has.
How dare Giants fans want Jones having some continuity in coaching.
Marino never won a championship and is considered one of the greatest QBs to ever play. The common variable between this year and last is a terrible OL. Results are skewed since they played perhaps the 2 best DLs in 2 out of the first three games.
And yes, Jones is owed a competent OL, good coaching, and talent at skill positions. Is it that controversial to put players in positions to try to succeed? Oy do you just throw shit out there for Jones, say you are paid $40 million, make chicken salad out of chicken shit? As someone alluded to, that’s the David Carr theory of team building. Didn’t work then. Won’t work now.
It seems some of you just want the old Cleveland Browns theory of team building. Keep drafting QB after QB, put them in shot positions, and scratch your head wondering why it doesn’t work. You can keep drafting the Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, and Baker Mayfields. Or you can take your QB who led the team to the playoffs (and a playoff victory)with a poor OL and the best healthy receiver a waiver wire pickup, and build a team around him and put him in a position to succeed. The latter seems the more prudent move, but apparently it’s controversial to expect a GM to help build a team around a QB
Do you think the Giants have a good offensive system/coaching and good skill players this year?
That being said, I am not sure he gets as much hate in the NY media as some would lead you to believe. Toward the end of last season, and especially post round 1, I heard a few hosts on WFAN singing his praises and suggesting he was on the cusp of being a top 5-8 qb in this league.
Yep. And let’s not forget the over the top admiration he was getting in the pre season after ONE drive that ended up a TD. In a pre season game. People started talking like they would suddenly be able to compete with Dallas and Philly.
The NFL is a week by week league. Jones played like trash last week. If he lights up Seattle this week all the predictions of greatness will return in the media. It’s just how it works and I’m surprised fans that are absolutely bi polar all season long are really surprised by this
Also, it might be a surprise in NY, but throughout the country there are many, many people that just hate anything NY.
It feels like it was just two months ago the Giants were lucky Kafka didn't leave for a head coaching gig and the Giants skill position players were approaching dangerous levels.
It's funny how yet again Jones is owed a better a system and some actual skill players.
There's no chance it's the common variable, right?
Admittedly, most people were feeling good going into year 2 of Daboll/Kafka. Weren’t you as well? However, after seeing the production thus far opinions can change, can’t they? Most fans want to see Hyatt over the corpse of Campbell, but that’s not our decision to make. Barkley, Thomas and Waller have been banged up, out of our control. Obviously, Jones needs to play better. But it’s a collective need to play better as well, team-wide.
I say this without a hint of sarcasm: there's a chance Jones is a good quarterback and has faced galactically bad luck in his career.
I also think there an chance he is a very average quarterback and has faced just normal bad luck.
But what I find amusing is it's not even cold out yet and the posts are piling up about how raw of a deal Jones has.
I agree with your first two points. I want to root for him but find it difficult at times based on his performances.
What I find amusing - and annoying - is that the detractors and supporters beat the same drum every week.
And FYI, while not officially cold, it did get pretty chilly at night here in NJ a few times over the past week.
Coaching has been lacking and I think they made some mistakes this offseason addressing the team.
At some point management needs to fix the OL no? It’s been a problem for over a decade. Until they fix the OL, the Giants will continue getting crushed by DLs like the Eagles, Cowboys, and Niners. Getting a new QB will not change that.
Jones led the Giants to the playoffs and a playoff victory last year with one of the worst receiving corps I’ve seen and a bad OL. That was no small feat
There is an inherent bias in the assumption that Jones is the victim and the OL is the perpetrator, but like all things in football, that isn't necessarily the case, IMO.
We have watched the Giants' OL appear to struggle mightily through the course of five different head coaches, six different playcallers, and two different QBs. How many different OL coaches? Five? Six? Three different GMs. Various scouting changes. Implementation of different scouting methods. Same results.
It's beyond my pay grade to answer this question, but I get paid just the right amount to ask it: does anyone ever consider the possibility that part of the reason why the OL looks especially bad in pass protection is a lack of fear by opposing defenses that the offense will really make them pay? Marino was mentioned above (and that's fucking laughable that anyone is trying to draw a Marino comparison to DJ), and to my recollection, Marino was outstanding at attacking the defense right where they left a spot unguarded. Does anyone feel like DJ does that with any regularity?
End-of-career Eli was just a statue in the pocket (not that he was ever considered especially mobile to begin with), so it was a reasonable conclusion that he lacked the escapability to cover up the flaws of the OL. Since then, we've seen the Giants spend big money in free agency on the OL, use high value draft picks on the OL, use mid round picks on the OL, use late round picks on the OL, trade for OL help, sign OL depth off the street, etc. There has not been a lack of resources thrown at this position group.
It strikes me as incredibly unlucky that almost every one of those OL players has individually underperformed (except Thomas, and, so far, Schmitz) or declined. Is there any possibility that the QB contributes to the OL's problems?
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
It just feels like for all the different changes/additions the Giants have made over the years to address the OL, some of these would have worked out simply by accident. But that elusive OL improvement continues to remain just outside the grasp of the Giants' organization.
Do you think the Giants have a good offensive system/coaching and good skill players this year?
The offensive game plan the first game was terrible after the opening drive. The skill players are improved, but the WRs are probably still a bottom 5 group in the league.
The major issue this year is the Giants OL (still) and the teams they've played. I said after week 1, it was clear the Giants will not be able to compete will the Eagles, Cowboys, and Niners until they get the OL fixed. They had real tough matchups with 2 games against those teams in the first 3 games. If the OL was decent with these skill guys, Jones would be fine.
He evaluates everything.
Does he lack nuisance?
Jones continues to float between JAG and very solid.
It's just very hard to win in the NFL with that profile at QB...
There is an inherent bias in the assumption that Jones is the victim and the OL is the perpetrator, but like all things in football, that isn't necessarily the case, IMO.
We have watched the Giants' OL appear to struggle mightily through the course of five different head coaches, six different playcallers, and two different QBs. How many different OL coaches? Five? Six? Three different GMs. Various scouting changes. Implementation of different scouting methods. Same results.
It's beyond my pay grade to answer this question, but I get paid just the right amount to ask it: does anyone ever consider the possibility that part of the reason why the OL looks especially bad in pass protection is a lack of fear by opposing defenses that the offense will really make them pay? Marino was mentioned above (and that's fucking laughable that anyone is trying to draw a Marino comparison to DJ), and to my recollection, Marino was outstanding at attacking the defense right where they left a spot unguarded. Does anyone feel like DJ does that with any regularity?
End-of-career Eli was just a statue in the pocket (not that he was ever considered especially mobile to begin with), so it was a reasonable conclusion that he lacked the escapability to cover up the flaws of the OL. Since then, we've seen the Giants spend big money in free agency on the OL, use high value draft picks on the OL, use mid round picks on the OL, use late round picks on the OL, trade for OL help, sign OL depth off the street, etc. There has not been a lack of resources thrown at this position group.
It strikes me as incredibly unlucky that almost every one of those OL players has individually underperformed (except Thomas, and, so far, Schmitz) or declined. Is there any possibility that the QB contributes to the OL's problems?
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
It just feels like for all the different changes/additions the Giants have made over the years to address the OL, some of these would have worked out simply by accident. But that elusive OL improvement continues to remain just outside the grasp of the Giants' organization.
I just have to shrug my shoulders at this kind of garbage. I don't know how anyone can watch tape of say Evan Neal this year and be like, "Yeah, that's Jones' fault." Just utterly shocking to me that people can come away with that kind of take
Fans make it seem like the Giants traded tons of resources for a bad player. Nope. Try again. They didn't even trade up and he's a solid starting QB in the NFL on his worst day.
It's bullshit inconsistent hot takes from jerkoffs with an axe to grind.
To be a franchise QB in the league, you have to process quickly. Jones has not show he can do it yet. Is it something that can be learned with experience, I’m not sure. But I do know that if the team around Jones is built properly you can win with him.
but the OL isn't owed a better something? Honestly, why is Jones owed anything but never seems to owe anyone anything himself?
There is an inherent bias in the assumption that Jones is the victim and the OL is the perpetrator, but like all things in football, that isn't necessarily the case, IMO.
We have watched the Giants' OL appear to struggle mightily through the course of five different head coaches, six different playcallers, and two different QBs. How many different OL coaches? Five? Six? Three different GMs. Various scouting changes. Implementation of different scouting methods. Same results.
It's beyond my pay grade to answer this question, but I get paid just the right amount to ask it: does anyone ever consider the possibility that part of the reason why the OL looks especially bad in pass protection is a lack of fear by opposing defenses that the offense will really make them pay? Marino was mentioned above (and that's fucking laughable that anyone is trying to draw a Marino comparison to DJ), and to my recollection, Marino was outstanding at attacking the defense right where they left a spot unguarded. Does anyone feel like DJ does that with any regularity?
End-of-career Eli was just a statue in the pocket (not that he was ever considered especially mobile to begin with), so it was a reasonable conclusion that he lacked the escapability to cover up the flaws of the OL. Since then, we've seen the Giants spend big money in free agency on the OL, use high value draft picks on the OL, use mid round picks on the OL, use late round picks on the OL, trade for OL help, sign OL depth off the street, etc. There has not been a lack of resources thrown at this position group.
It strikes me as incredibly unlucky that almost every one of those OL players has individually underperformed (except Thomas, and, so far, Schmitz) or declined. Is there any possibility that the QB contributes to the OL's problems?
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
It just feels like for all the different changes/additions the Giants have made over the years to address the OL, some of these would have worked out simply by accident. But that elusive OL improvement continues to remain just outside the grasp of the Giants' organization.
I just have to shrug my shoulders at this kind of garbage. I don't know how anyone can watch tape of say Evan Neal this year and be like, "Yeah, that's Jones' fault." Just utterly shocking to me that people can come away with that kind of take
He is garbage?
A QB who can make the playoffs and win in the playoffs...like he did last year, until he faced a team his line couldn't block
So again, define "fine." I get the sense that what you call "fine" is probably too low of a standard. But I'm sure you know better than Sy.
Got tons of disrespect and still does.
I'm just numb by opposing fans and truthfully how dumb and ignorant many of the players are.
Let's not compare the two. Eli Manning is a 2x Super Bowl winning MVP.
No one is comparing anyone. We're comparing how dumb the Eli takes were.
but the OL isn't owed a better something? Honestly, why is Jones owed anything but never seems to owe anyone anything himself?
There is an inherent bias in the assumption that Jones is the victim and the OL is the perpetrator, but like all things in football, that isn't necessarily the case, IMO.
We have watched the Giants' OL appear to struggle mightily through the course of five different head coaches, six different playcallers, and two different QBs. How many different OL coaches? Five? Six? Three different GMs. Various scouting changes. Implementation of different scouting methods. Same results.
It's beyond my pay grade to answer this question, but I get paid just the right amount to ask it: does anyone ever consider the possibility that part of the reason why the OL looks especially bad in pass protection is a lack of fear by opposing defenses that the offense will really make them pay? Marino was mentioned above (and that's fucking laughable that anyone is trying to draw a Marino comparison to DJ), and to my recollection, Marino was outstanding at attacking the defense right where they left a spot unguarded. Does anyone feel like DJ does that with any regularity?
End-of-career Eli was just a statue in the pocket (not that he was ever considered especially mobile to begin with), so it was a reasonable conclusion that he lacked the escapability to cover up the flaws of the OL. Since then, we've seen the Giants spend big money in free agency on the OL, use high value draft picks on the OL, use mid round picks on the OL, use late round picks on the OL, trade for OL help, sign OL depth off the street, etc. There has not been a lack of resources thrown at this position group.
It strikes me as incredibly unlucky that almost every one of those OL players has individually underperformed (except Thomas, and, so far, Schmitz) or declined. Is there any possibility that the QB contributes to the OL's problems?
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
It just feels like for all the different changes/additions the Giants have made over the years to address the OL, some of these would have worked out simply by accident. But that elusive OL improvement continues to remain just outside the grasp of the Giants' organization.
I just have to shrug my shoulders at this kind of garbage. I don't know how anyone can watch tape of say Evan Neal this year and be like, "Yeah, that's Jones' fault." Just utterly shocking to me that people can come away with that kind of take
Again Sy has blamed Jones for Tons of things this year.
He is garbage?
Where has Sy blamed Jones for the OL? He hasn't. Like most QBs when the line isn't blocking, Jones hasn't looked good vs. the Cowboys and Niners. Most QBs don't.
And yes, if Sy is blaming Jones for over a decade of pretty bad OL play, then yes, that is a garbage take. But I know he didn't
On one hand the Giants pass catchers are bottom five and the game plans suck, but if the line was better everything would be fine?
Does that really add up?
"fine."
A QB who can make the playoffs and win in the playoffs...like he did last year, until he faced a team his line couldn't block
He beat the only other NFC playoff team that was even more overrated in terms of W/L record vs. point differential.
Jim Harbaugh would be a "fine" QB by your definition. Is that really what you'd consider good enough?
So again, define "fine." I get the sense that what you call "fine" is probably too low of a standard. But I'm sure you know better than Sy.
I mean, what standards do we have for Barkley? Because he's covered, the ball should bounce off of him and into the opponents hands? He should have caught the ball.
Perfection is expected of Jones, incompetence is tolerated of others. It's Jones' fault the OL can't block. It's Jones' fault the receivers drop balls they should have caught
It’s highly possible that if Jones improves in those areas the offensive line would in turn look a better. How much better who knows. Jones isn’t the reason the oline is toward the bottom of the league, but he also doesn’t help them either.
Occam’s razor suggests that there’s been too many players cycled into the oline for the last decade for it just to be them being bad. The Giants would have to be the unluckiest or worst run team in the league.
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
I think many times we leave out the other side of the argument whether intentional or not. There is much miscommunication with a lot of discussions on this forum because I think the way we frame our arguments or posts are not read carefully enough. Jonescritics sometimes will get labeled as thinking or saying “Jones is the only problem” (I don't recall any posters actually saying this). The same thing happens with those that express their reasons why Jones has not lived up to expectations. They often get labeled as “excuse makers” with their thoughts being represented as “nothing is Jones’ fault”.
I honestly think one solution is to ask more questions about a poster’s opinions rather than assuming.
I do too much assuming and I also don’t construct my opinions very clearly sometimes.
On one hand the Giants pass catchers are bottom five and the game plans suck, but if the line was better everything would be fine?
Does that really add up?
What’s your take on the state of the offense? What is your solution to improve it?
On one hand the Giants pass catchers are bottom five and the game plans suck, but if the line was better everything would be fine?
Does that really add up?
It doesn't add up, because you are completely twisting what I said.
Jones helped take the Giants to the playoffs last year and they won a playoff game. Last year they had a top 5 worst OL and an even worse receiving group. Outside of Thomas, the Giants may have had the worst OL in the league. This year, the receiving group is improved.
Daboll and staff did an excellent job coaching last year. The Cowboys game, the first drive was excellent until the false start and FG block. The Giants seemed to abandon what was working when they got down. I did not say the Giants "gameplans" sucked. I said I felt the Cowboys game was poorly coached. Would it have made a difference between winning and losing? No. But it would have been more like the 49ers game. Clearly out-manned, but not a complete debacle.
And, yes, if the OL was better, the offense and Jones would look a lot better. As one can clearly see in games where the OL isn't completely out-manned.
Do you think the Giants have a good offensive system/coaching and good skill players this year?
I think the coaching has been rough this year, and I blame lack of playing time in preseason for the starters as a big part of that. I believe we have decent skill players, although I thought Campbell would be better. He looks like a non-factor. My biggest problem, even last year with what we trotted out at the skill postions (minus Barkley) was that our OL play has to be better for any QB to have consistent success, and more importantly compete within our division. I want this regardless of who we have behind center.
There is an inherent bias in the assumption that Jones is the victim and the OL is the perpetrator, but like all things in football, that isn't necessarily the case, IMO.
We have watched the Giants' OL appear to struggle mightily through the course of five different head coaches, six different playcallers, and two different QBs. How many different OL coaches? Five? Six? Three different GMs. Various scouting changes. Implementation of different scouting methods. Same results.
It's beyond my pay grade to answer this question, but I get paid just the right amount to ask it: does anyone ever consider the possibility that part of the reason why the OL looks especially bad in pass protection is a lack of fear by opposing defenses that the offense will really make them pay? Marino was mentioned above (and that's fucking laughable that anyone is trying to draw a Marino comparison to DJ), and to my recollection, Marino was outstanding at attacking the defense right where they left a spot unguarded. Does anyone feel like DJ does that with any regularity?
End-of-career Eli was just a statue in the pocket (not that he was ever considered especially mobile to begin with), so it was a reasonable conclusion that he lacked the escapability to cover up the flaws of the OL. Since then, we've seen the Giants spend big money in free agency on the OL, use high value draft picks on the OL, use mid round picks on the OL, use late round picks on the OL, trade for OL help, sign OL depth off the street, etc. There has not been a lack of resources thrown at this position group.
It strikes me as incredibly unlucky that almost every one of those OL players has individually underperformed (except Thomas, and, so far, Schmitz) or declined. Is there any possibility that the QB contributes to the OL's problems?
I want to be clear that I'm not asking this question as a suggestion that DJ definitively is the issue. I'm just asking if anyone has ever even considered it. Simply by process of elimination and replacement, there seems to be either a systemic issue that somehow outlasts repeated (and widespread) staffing/personnel changes, or that there is some other factor that isn't changing. And there's only a few factors that haven't changed, so I'm only looking for those.
It just feels like for all the different changes/additions the Giants have made over the years to address the OL, some of these would have worked out simply by accident. But that elusive OL improvement continues to remain just outside the grasp of the Giants' organization.
Well said GD and spot on. Great post.
I say this without a hint of sarcasm: there's a chance Jones is a good quarterback and has faced galactically bad luck in his career.
I also think there an chance he is a very average quarterback and has faced just normal bad luck.
But what I find amusing is it's not even cold out yet and the posts are piling up about how raw of a deal Jones has.
I agree that he might still only be an average QB.
He might end up a top 10 QB.
I am really going to wait for the entire season to play out.
This next game against Seattle, We need to see that hero ball from him. The guy in the second half of Arizona and the guy that played in Minnesota.
That's the problem.
We seen seen terrible Jones and awesome Jones.
Who is he.
I am going need the whole year to tell you.
I disagree wholeheartedly. This town (media especially) LOVES misery. Doom and gloom is a business and it always will be.
On one hand the Giants pass catchers are bottom five and the game plans suck, but if the line was better everything would be fine?
Does that really add up?
What’s your take on the state of the offense? What is your solution to improve it?
In the immediate term I'd move Neal to guard and play Ezeudu at right tackle. I'd work to establish the read/option and RPO as much as possible with the current running back group and hope Barkley returns for Miami. If the run game develops some momentum, sprinkle in more combo and stack routes to spring pass catchers open like last year.
I'd view 2023 like 2022 -- a year where it's not implausible to scrape together 9 wins and get in the tournament.
Next year I'd prioritize interior offensive linemen with a premium pick and/or UFA. I'd also draft a QB on day two and start really contemplating whether Jones should be a Giant in 2025.
It’s highly possible that if Jones improves in those areas the offensive line would in turn look a better. How much better who knows. Jones isn’t the reason the oline is toward the bottom of the league, but he also doesn’t help them either.
Occam’s razor suggests that there’s been too many players cycled into the oline for the last decade for it just to be them being bad. The Giants would have to be the unluckiest or worst run team in the league.
how much more evidence do we need to know that they have obviously been one of the worst run teams in the league for the last decade?
how many of:
pat flaherty,
mike solari,
hal hunter,
marc columbo,
dave deguglielmo,
rob sale
are still in the NFL?
lucky #7 bobby johnson was an OL coach for just 3 seasons before coming to nyg.
and id say 7 different OL coaches under 5 different head coaches in a span of 9 seasons is a pretty good indicator of being one of the worst run teams in the league over that period of time. on top of the W/L record which is among the worst.
jeff stoutland has been with the eagles since 2013, maybe he was lucky to draft lane johnson his first year and inherit jason kelce but while he's been there they've also developed literal tons of day 2/3 picks into quality OL. mailata, vatai, seumalo, brooks, jurgens, dickerson, probably others im forgetting too. that is what well run looks like. the nyg are on the exact opposite end of that spectrum other than andrew thomas.
Again, Occam’s razor.
What’s your take on the state of the offense? What is your solution to improve it?
In the immediate term I'd move Neal to guard and play Ezeudu at right tackle. I'd work to establish the read/option and RPO as much as possible with the current running back group and hope Barkley returns for Miami. If the run game develops some momentum, sprinkle in more combo and stack routes to spring pass catchers open like last year.
I'd view 2023 like 2022 -- a year where it's not implausible to scrape together 9 wins and get in the tournament.
Next year I'd prioritize interior offensive linemen with a premium pick and/or UFA. I'd also draft a QB on day two and start really contemplating whether Jones should be a Giant in 2025.
Thanks for the response. I like the offensive scheme you suggest as I feel that is Jones’ bread and butter. It would also serve to open up deep hits to Hyatt as well, assuming he sees the field more frequently.
And you agree with many here that the OL and game planning both need to improve.
Name a single person who said that. Gettleman hit on Thomas for one. He's an All-Pro level player, though slowed by injuries thus far this year.
I find it hard to believe the Giants are just ignorant at picking offensive lineman for a decade and can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong.
Again, Occam’s razor.
every asst coach ever hired comes in with a "good reputation", except maybe nathaniel hackett. that's a meaningless qualifier.
how many of them came in highly paid, in demand, or with any sort of track record of sustained success like a bill callahan or mike munchak or dante scarnechia? clearly that's a 0, and clearly the nyg havent been able to identify quality coaches with non-obvious resumes like the eagles did with stoutland.
inheriting an established elite unit with tyron smith and zack martin is a much different thing than rebuilding an OL from scratch, which is what this organization has tried to do and failed at 4 or 5 different times since 2010-11.
So again, define "fine." I get the sense that what you call "fine" is probably too low of a standard. But I'm sure you know better than Sy.
I mean, what standards do we have for Barkley? Because he's covered, the ball should bounce off of him and into the opponents hands? He should have caught the ball.
Perfection is expected of Jones, incompetence is tolerated of others. It's Jones' fault the OL can't block. It's Jones' fault the receivers drop balls they should have caught
Barkley shouldn't have been thrown that ball. There was a receiver WIDE open down the left sideline (IIRC, it was Hyatt, but it may have been Hodgins). Jones was afraid to throw it. Eli would have thrown that ball 10 times out of 10. Jones throws it maybe once or twice.
Imperfection by Jones is widely accepted here, as long as his fanboys can find someone else to blame instead.
When you run the ball 11 times for 29 yards against SF it is going to be a tough day with how the Giants are built right now. Just like Dallas and Dak had a rough day against SF the last two playoff seasons.
You are also going to have a hard time running the option game with your QB on fronts like that. Best to have a OL/scheme that gets production from the backs between the tackles imv. Then everything else will open up.
I find it hard to believe the Giants are just ignorant at picking offensive lineman for a decade and can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong.
what is so hard to believe about that?
mark glowinski is literally the perfect example of incompetence - bobby johnson coached him in IND. they paid him well. and will hernandez who they likely evaluated last year before he left for the league minimum to AZ has outplayed him and allowed half as many sacks since the start of last year.
is your theory that they benched glowinski for a guy who never played before because of daniel jones? was it jones fault that glowinski got beat on the first play off the bench for bredeson in week 2 against arizona?
why has mckethan played better than glowinski despite the same QB?
6 McCants
2013
1 Pugh
7 Herman
2014
2 Richburg
2015
1 Flowers
7 Hart
2016
The OL is so damn good, don't need anyone else
2017
7 Bisnowaty - a 7th rounder is all the OL investment the Giants need in two years apparently
2018
2 Hernandez
2019
7th rounder Asafo only, despite 10 picks
2020
1 Thomas
3 Peart
2021
no OL, everything is great apparently
That's some poor shit on the whole. For the most part, I do like the investment Schoen has made the last two years, but that's an awful lot of young guys to implement at once. Basically 3 rookies and Neal, as the NC guys were injured much of the year
I suspect it is generally the same people, but who knows.
The Arm chair GMs don't help the situation.
"When you don't know that you don't know, it's a lot different than when you do know that you don't know." -Tuna
I find it hard to believe the Giants are just ignorant at picking offensive lineman for a decade and can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong.
You watched the footage of Glowinski against the Cowboys.... right?
Our OL has been shit since 2011 ended. We wasted Eli's prime years because of it.
Flaherty was the offensive line coach during the Giants best offensive line years and continued to work in the league after he left in 2015. It’s doubtful he just became a bum after 2012.
My point is simply the context of Jones or Kerry Collins getting criticism is a lot different than Simms or Eli.
251 Y/G (Pass and rush)
1.36 TD/G (Pass and rush)
1.07 TO/G
2 Playoff Games - 538 Tot Yards, 2 Tot TD, 1 Int
Player Y through 4 years:
233 Y/G (Pass and rush)
1.44 TD/G (Pass and rush)
0.94 TO/G
2 Playoff Games - 538 Tot Yards, 2 Tot TD, 1 Int
Player X is Jones, Player Y is Mitch Trubisky.
I am not saying that Jones has the same talent level as Trubisky, but over his first 4 years, he produced very similarly to him. We can all debate why and talk with more nuance, but that is headline over the first 4 years. He can silence some of this criticism by just producing more than Mitch Trubisky did with the Bears
Oof, got Mitch's Playoff stats wrong. Should be 521 Yards 2 TD, 0 Int
Flaherty was the offensive line coach during the Giants best offensive line years and continued to work in the league after he left in 2015. It’s doubtful he just became a bum after 2012.
dallas couldnt have "gotten anyone" to coach their OL any more than the giants could hire jeff stoutland away from the eagles or callahan from the browns until their contracts expire. the handful of good coaches are almost always under contract somewhere else with the rest of the league recycling guys like solari and flaherty with lengthy resumes or taking chances on younger guys like columbo. how meaningful was dallas' choice on columbo? how meaningful is it that buffalo allowed bobby johnson to come here but blocked others?
solari and flaherty at least had/have legitimate NFL resumes but neither has been the full time ol coach here in half a decade. the last 3 before bobby johnson havent coached another in the NFL since. columbo and hunter i believe are both out of coaching.
from a decade of complete ineptitude you are cherry picking insignificant data points like maybe there was a good 5 minute stretch during the first act of Our American Cousin.
Are the other moves just a case of bad GMing? Glowinski were solid players before they came here but is now unplayable.
I find it hard to believe the Giants are just ignorant at picking offensive lineman for a decade and can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong.
what is so hard to believe about that?
mark glowinski is literally the perfect example of incompetence - bobby johnson coached him in IND. they paid him well. and will hernandez who they likely evaluated last year before he left for the league minimum to AZ has outplayed him and allowed half as many sacks since the start of last year.
is your theory that they benched glowinski for a guy who never played before because of daniel jones? was it jones fault that glowinski got beat on the first play off the bench for bredeson in week 2 against arizona?
why has mckethan played better than glowinski despite the same QB?
Again you guys are missing the point. Daniel Jones’ weaknesses make the offense easier to defend which also makes it tougher for a non elite offensive line to be successful. Jones isn’t the reason Glowinski got benched, or the sole reason the oline is at the bottom of the league but he also doesn’t do enough to make their lives easier as well. The QB absolutely has an influence on offensive line play and how the line succeeds.
Take Stroud for example. They’re missing three starters, have allowed as much pressure as the Giants but their PFF grades are higher than the Giants. Is it because their players are that much better? Not really. Stroud handles the pressure better. If Jones’ legs are neutralized he doesn’t have the processing speed to handle the pressure and goes into a shell that more often than not leads to a bad decision. That makes it a lot tougher on a non elite offensive line and leaves a razor thin margin in an era where defensive lineman are more freakish than ever.
Again, Jones isn’t why the offensive line sucks. They need to improve but Jones also needs to improve in the areas he’s deficient in. There’s very few very good to elite offensive lines in the league and most of them are an injury away from being average or worse. It’s an epidemic in the league and has been for a number of years, and it likely isn’t getting better any time soon. The way to navigate around it is with scheme and top level QB play.
Barkley shouldn't have been thrown that ball. There was a receiver WIDE open down the left sideline (IIRC, it was Hyatt, but it may have been Hodgins). Jones was afraid to throw it. Eli would have thrown that ball 10 times out of 10. Jones throws it maybe once or twice.
Imperfection by Jones is widely accepted here, as long as his fanboys can find someone else to blame instead.
Last season, people were very worried that Jones stats were not good enough and the talked in extreme absolutes on Jones. All season, I kept suggesting that Jones could win a playoff game.
It happened.
We could win 2 playoff games this year or we could be settle in the basement.
I have hunch this team is going to be better than the basement. I have been wrong before, I could be wrong again.
When you run the ball 11 times for 29 yards against SF it is going to be a tough day with how the Giants are built right now. Just like Dallas and Dak had a rough day against SF the last two playoff seasons.
You are also going to have a hard time running the option game with your QB on fronts like that. Best to have a OL/scheme that gets production from the backs between the tackles imv. Then everything else will open up.
Conversely, how much more difficult is the running game to execute when the defense isn't scared of the passing game?
I know you know this, LoS - too much of football is intertwined to just isolate any one element (including QB play, of course). So even your point about the running game, to the extent that it's valid on its face, could still (at least partially) be a reflection of the way that opponents view our passing game.
It's funny how yet again Jones is owed a better a system and some actual skill players.
There's no chance it's the common variable, right?
The Giants have played a total of 3 games this year. Anyone who thinks Kafka sucks all of a sudden isn’t a serious fan of the team.
How do you define "gets production from the backs between the tackles?"
So again, define "fine." I get the sense that what you call "fine" is probably too low of a standard. But I'm sure you know better than Sy.
I mean, what standards do we have for Barkley? Because he's covered, the ball should bounce off of him and into the opponents hands? He should have caught the ball.
Perfection is expected of Jones, incompetence is tolerated of others. It's Jones' fault the OL can't block. It's Jones' fault the receivers drop balls they should have caught
Barkley shouldn't have been thrown that ball. There was a receiver WIDE open down the left sideline (IIRC, it was Hyatt, but it may have been Hodgins). Jones was afraid to throw it. Eli would have thrown that ball 10 times out of 10. Jones throws it maybe once or twice.
Imperfection by Jones is widely accepted here, as long as his fanboys can find someone else to blame instead.
Anyone willing to spend a little time could make a fool of Eli making that throw 10 out of 10 times. Eli left plenty on the table, the best QB you can name doesn't see the open man sometimes. Pressure and play design have dramatic effect on QB targeting. Last season, I said we had to see the the entire season before we judged Jones. That patience was justified. In being consistent, I am suggesting we look at the entirety of the season before we die on any hill regarding Jones.
Last season, people were very worried that Jones stats were not good enough and the talked in extreme absolutes on Jones. All season, I kept suggesting that Jones could win a playoff game.
It happened.
We could win 2 playoff games this year or we could be settle in the basement.
I have hunch this team is going to be better than the basement. I have been wrong before, I could be wrong again.
Let me just clarify that I should have stated, "PRIME Eli makes that throw 10 times out of 10."
Maybe it's 9 out of 10. Maybe it's 8. But I feel very confident that Eli in his prime would pull the trigger on that hole shot more often than not, maybe more often than he should have. DJ does not attempt that throw most of the time - we saw it repeatedly last year too, even when many fans were lauding DJ's improvement. For all of the supposed similarities between Eli and DJ, this is one that couldn't be more different. Young, prime Eli had a more aggressive approach to playing QB than DJ appears to have. That's my view, anyway.
You're never sure what to tell us, but that never stops you.
You should rewatch week 2. He fantastic in the face of pressure.
1.) Put up monster numbers in the stat column
OR
2.) Win something
In 5 years - DJ is 0 for 2.
If any of you actually think Jones was going to look awesome on a short week against the best team in football without his LT and best skill player then I’m not sure what to tell you.
You're never sure what to tell us, but that never stops you.
LOL, this deserves a sticky.
Again you guys are missing the point. Daniel Jones’ weaknesses make the offense easier to defend which also makes it tougher for a non elite offensive line to be successful. Jones isn’t the reason Glowinski got benched, or the sole reason the oline is at the bottom of the league but he also doesn’t do enough to make their lives easier as well. The QB absolutely has an influence on offensive line play and how the line succeeds.
Take Stroud for example. They’re missing three starters, have allowed as much pressure as the Giants but their PFF grades are higher than the Giants. Is it because their players are that much better? Not really. Stroud handles the pressure better. If Jones’ legs are neutralized he doesn’t have the processing speed to handle the pressure and goes into a shell that more often than not leads to a bad decision. That makes it a lot tougher on a non elite offensive line and leaves a razor thin margin in an era where defensive lineman are more freakish than ever.
Again, Jones isn’t why the offensive line sucks. They need to improve but Jones also needs to improve in the areas he’s deficient in. There’s very few very good to elite offensive lines in the league and most of them are an injury away from being average or worse. It’s an epidemic in the league and has been for a number of years, and it likely isn’t getting better any time soon. The way to navigate around it is with scheme and top level QB play.
there's some truth in what you said because that exact scenario played out for jordan love yesterday. he got pressured twice as much in 1 game vs det than the 3 prior games combined (1 of which was started by baktiari). quality OL play has gotten a lot harder to find over the same period of time the giants organization has been a categorical disaster. which was the new CBA practice rules 10 years ago. justin herbert wasn't a worse QB last year either, he just lost his LT.
the last sentence is fantasy though. the way to navigate an OL isn't wishing "top level QB play" into existence.
would jalen hurts produce top level qb play without a top ol?
how much money and draft picks have the chiefs spent on orlando brown, joe thuney, jawan taylor, donovan smith? trey smith and creed humphrey were pretty good draft picks werent they?
in the chicken or egg of QB/OL i'd argue the OL side because teams like SF, DET, DAL, PHI have shown that if you get the OL right, everything else can run smoother for as long as you sustain quality OL play. finding a pat mahomes or joe burrow is almost impossible. only a few of those guys come along every decade and most of the time they 1st overall picks. KC is probably the best org since hiring Reid and they've pursued both while at times still winning 10+ games with only 1 or the other.
[quote] If any of you actually think Jones was going to look awesome on a short week against the best team in football without his LT and best skill player then I’m not sure what to tell you. [/quote
+1.
Most of the people commenting on Jones then didn't watch his college game tape.
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
1.) Put up monster numbers in the stat column
OR
2.) Win something
In 5 years - DJ is 0 for 2.
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
Stroud looks pretty good so far, but I don't see how in your right mind you can equate the pressure he has been under vs Jones through the 1st three games. It hasn't been close. Probably because of the fact that we played SF and Dallas, lol. And when he has had pressure he hasn't been good at feeling it leading to a couple of sack fumbles.
You should rewatch week 2. He fantastic in the face of pressure.
I didn't see much of that game, although I did see the sack fumble. More of the Ravens and the Jags. The guys I deal with in Houston for work, well actually just the one guy I talk football with is liking him so far but told me he is worried about the fumbling.
"At the end of the day" in order to be considered a legit NFL QB you've got to do one of the two things:
1.) Put up monster numbers in the stat column
OR
2.) Win something
In 5 years - DJ is 0 for 2.
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
Giants organization was called racist by talking heads for drafting Jones. Some people will never get that narrative out of their head.
Most of the people commenting on Jones then didn't watch his college game tape.
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
Yes, they completely missed on Jones. Haskins busted. Jones got a 2nd contract making $40 million a year. But go ahead, believe it was racism that inspired the Giants to pick Jones over Haskins.
You are also going to have a hard time running the option game with your QB on fronts like that. Best to have a OL/scheme that gets production from the backs between the tackles imv. Then everything else will open up.
How do you define "gets production from the backs between the tackles?"
I have told you this before. If you can't grasp basic concepts I can't help you.
I believe you started a thread on "inside/outside" rushing. Maybe you can see if that post has some answers for you.
tackle: 24th
Guard: 5th
Center 28th
They’re invested heavily in basically one player. Their rankings for 2022 and 2021:
2022:
Guard: 10th
Tackle: 8th
Center 28th
2021:
Guard: 13th
Tackle: 32nd
Center: 20th
Many teams go years cycling through players at a particular position without finding one that is competent. Until the Giants can provide at least an average pass protecting OL it is hard to know what kind of QB he will become.
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
The team had the worst record in the NFL over the previous 5 years, and the prior gm left almost no cap space to add FA's. They were only able to add a few low cost players and rookies. The QB doesn't get all of the credit for the success but he gets a lot of it.
Most of the people commenting on Jones then didn't watch his college game tape.
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
Yes, they completely missed on Jones. Haskins busted. Jones got a 2nd contract making $40 million a year. But go ahead, believe it was racism that inspired the Giants to pick Jones over Haskins.
So you mentioned DJ's college tape but that had nothing to do with your point because you also haven't watched it and can't answer a question about it?
Maybe this is another one of your super funny jokes!
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
The famous chicken or the egg debate :)
And no - the win in Minn is not "something".
Consistency is king.
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
The team had the worst record in the NFL over the previous 5 years, and the prior gm left almost no cap space to add FA's. They were only able to add a few low cost players and rookies. The QB doesn't get all of the credit for the success but he gets a lot of it.
The QB had that record too.
What makes you certain that the QB won in spite of the roster and not vice versa? Seems like the only thing you can say to support your view is that you want it to be that way.
The previous GM who built that shitty roster and left the current GM with almost no cap space is also the one who hand-selected DJ.
What are the odds that the one day that the sun shined on that dog's ass was April 25, 2019?
Tackle: 21st (Thomas extension hasn’t kicked in)
Center: 31st
How do you define "gets production from the backs between the tackles?"
I have told you this before. If you can't grasp basic concepts I can't help you.
I believe you started a thread on "inside/outside" rushing. Maybe you can see if that post has some answers for you.
My apologies for not remembering and/or not being able to grasp what you previously shared.
Maybe you can point us to an example of a team/year that showcases this type of rushing?
I am not a DJ hater...unless the definition of a DJ hater is someone that never says anything negative ever about DJ...which would then indeed make me a hater.
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
Yes, they completely missed on Jones. Haskins busted. Jones got a 2nd contract making $40 million a year. But go ahead, believe it was racism that inspired the Giants to pick Jones over Haskins.
So you mentioned DJ's college tape but that had nothing to do with your point because you also haven't watched it and can't answer a question about it?
Maybe this is another one of your super funny jokes!
It's pretty clear. The Giants scouted both Jones and Haskins and determined that Jones was the better QB. Those who ripped for doing so and made slanderous accusations of the Giants being racism were clearly wrong, no? Or are you going to take the position that Haskins is better than Jones?
tackle: 24th
Guard: 5th
Center 28th
They’re invested heavily in basically one player. Their rankings for 2022 and 2021:
2022:
Guard: 10th
Tackle: 8th
Center 28th
2021:
Guard: 13th
Tackle: 32nd
Center: 20th
they traded a first round pick for brown in 2021 and then tagged him in 2022 after being unable to extend him. then signed taylor to a 20m contract in 2023. the fact that brown was in the last year of a rookie deal when they got him is irrelevant.
andy reid has always invested in OL first runyan was the first big FA he signed in philly. eric fisher was his first draft pick in KC and a big part of that team getting back to double digit wins with alex smith before mahomes. as soon as fisher moved on after 2020 they went out and got brown. while they had brown they added thuney for big money.
mahomes is obviously the best QB of this generation, specifically at seeing the rush and making plays, coached by a future hall of famer, and yet they've prioritze spending 20m+ on multiple OL while letting tyreek hill walk out the door.
why? because when the OL is clusterf*ck, as it was when they only scored 9 points in the super bowl they lost against tampa, there is very little even patrick mahomes can do.
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
What's "something"? He made the playoffs with one of the worst rosters in the league and won a road playoff game.
No one ever answers this question: what made it one of the worst rosters in the league, and why is it assumed that DJ won in spite of the roster and not vice versa?
The team had the worst record in the NFL over the previous 5 years, and the prior gm left almost no cap space to add FA's. They were only able to add a few low cost players and rookies. The QB doesn't get all of the credit for the success but he gets a lot of it.
The QB had that record too.
What makes you certain that the QB won in spite of the roster and not vice versa? Seems like the only thing you can say to support your view is that you want it to be that way.
The previous GM who built that shitty roster and left the current GM with almost no cap space is also the one who hand-selected DJ.
What are the odds that the one day that the sun shined on that dog's ass was April 25, 2019?
Christ almighty. So now the OL is fine and the roster was fine when Schoen took over? The revisitionist history to shit on Jones is beyond comical.
The one good thing that Gettleman did right was hit on high draft picks for the most part. Jones was a hit. Thomas and Lawrence were huge hits. Barkley was a hit talent wise, though agreed I would have traded down.
The Chiefs rankings based on 2023 cap dollars at each oline position.
tackle: 24th
Guard: 5th
Center 28th
They’re invested heavily in basically one player. Their rankings for 2022 and 2021:
2022:
Guard: 10th
Tackle: 8th
Center 28th
2021:
Guard: 13th
Tackle: 32nd
Center: 20th
they traded a first round pick for brown in 2021 and then tagged him in 2022 after being unable to extend him. then signed taylor to a 20m contract in 2023. the fact that brown was in the last year of a rookie deal when they got him is irrelevant.
andy reid has always invested in OL first runyan was the first big FA he signed in philly. eric fisher was his first draft pick in KC and a big part of that team getting back to double digit wins with alex smith before mahomes. as soon as fisher moved on after 2020 they went out and got brown. while they had brown they added thuney for big money.
mahomes is obviously the best QB of this generation, specifically at seeing the rush and making plays, coached by a future hall of famer, and yet they've prioritze spending 20m+ on multiple OL while letting tyreek hill walk out the door.
why? because when the OL is clusterf*ck, as it was when they only scored 9 points in the super bowl they lost against tampa, there is very little even patrick mahomes can do.
This is my viewpoint as well.
How do you define "gets production from the backs between the tackles?"
I have told you this before. If you can't grasp basic concepts I can't help you.
I believe you started a thread on "inside/outside" rushing. Maybe you can see if that post has some answers for you.
My apologies for not remembering and/or not being able to grasp what you previously shared.
Maybe you can point us to an example of a team/year that showcases this type of rushing?
You're the only one who asked. Anyone who understands football wouldn't have to ask that question.
they traded a first round pick for brown in 2021 and then tagged him in 2022 after being unable to extend him. then signed taylor to a 20m contract in 2023. the fact that brown was in the last year of a rookie deal when they got him is irrelevant.
andy reid has always invested in OL first runyan was the first big FA he signed in philly. eric fisher was his first draft pick in KC and a big part of that team getting back to double digit wins with alex smith before mahomes. as soon as fisher moved on after 2020 they went out and got brown. while they had brown they added thuney for big money.
mahomes is obviously the best QB of this generation, specifically at seeing the rush and making plays, coached by a future hall of famer, and yet they've prioritze spending 20m+ on multiple OL while letting tyreek hill walk out the door.
why? because when the OL is clusterf*ck, as it was when they only scored 9 points in the super bowl they lost against tampa, there is very little even patrick mahomes can do.
Bingo!
Maybe you can point us to an example of a team/year that showcases this type of rushing?
You're the only one who asked. Anyone who understands football wouldn't have to ask that question.
Cool. Help me understand football better. Can you give an example of a team and year?
My apologies for not remembering and/or not being able to grasp what you previously shared.
Maybe you can point us to an example of a team/year that showcases this type of rushing?
You're the only one who asked. Anyone who understands football wouldn't have to ask that question.
Cool. Help me understand football better. Can you give an example of a team and year?
Same as before. Giants 2005-10. Dallas anytime after 2014. Eagles anytime after 2016.
I understand you are not the brightest individual but.....
Speaking of repeating things, you never seem to answer my question: what were your previous handles?
How did Mahomes only score 9 points in the biggest game of the year? Why did he make the OL perform well the rest of the season, but stop waving his magic wand to make them perform well in the biggest game of the year?
Or maybe, just maybe, are offensive linemen a bit responsible for their own performance? And maybe, just maybe, is the front office responsible for investing in an OL to protect their QB?
Most of the people commenting on Jones then didn't watch his college game tape.
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
Yes, they completely missed on Jones. Haskins busted. Jones got a 2nd contract making $40 million a year. But go ahead, believe it was racism that inspired the Giants to pick Jones over Haskins.
I never even remotely suggested race.
I merely asked what was so special about Jones at Duke.
Either you can't answer because there is no answer or you struggle with comprehension. I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and say you can't answer because there is none.
If so, I'm still all ears...
Same as before. Giants 2005-10. Dallas anytime after 2014. Eagles anytime after 2016.
I understand you are not the brightest individual but.....
So for instance the 2022 Eagles would be a good example of what you're describing -- getting yards from their backs between the tackles?
Feel free to answer the actual question in the post.
The Giants haven’t invested in Oline?
Why do you say that people commenting on Jones pre-draft didn't watch his play at Duke?
Are you suggesting Jones was doing something special at Duke that these people were missing? If so, where was this special showing up?
Yes, they completely missed on Jones. Haskins busted. Jones got a 2nd contract making $40 million a year. But go ahead, believe it was racism that inspired the Giants to pick Jones over Haskins.
I never even remotely suggested race.
I merely asked what was so special about Jones at Duke.
Either you can't answer because there is no answer or you struggle with comprehension. I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and say you can't answer because there is none.
If so, I'm still all ears...
Watch the tape. Same thing as what he is now, pretty much. An extemely athletic QB who did well without much around on him. Not too hard to watch his college tape and dream on him. Apparently it was enough for one GM to draft him at #6 overall, and the next GM to give him a $40 million contract.
Can't leave out Veach. He's turned into an outstanding talent evaluator.
You're never sure what to tell us, but that never stops you.
LOL, this deserves a sticky.
Jones has been pressured 27 times in dropbacks in under 2 seconds.
The OL sucks people. It’s been the constant variable since 2011.
Let’s say the same over and over again about Jones.
Watch the tape. Same thing as what he is now, pretty much. An extemely athletic QB who did well without much around on him. Not too hard to watch his college tape and dream on him. Apparently it was enough for one GM to draft him at #6 overall, and the next GM to give him a $40 million contract.
8 years of the same excuses. Daniel Jones ACC rank in passing yards his college career: 9,8,7.
In touchdowns: 9, 9, 5
What did he do so well in college?
Feel free to answer the actual question in the post.
We shouldnt point out individual games - yet you continue to use one game by Stroud where 70% of his yards came in garbage time on why Jones hurts his OL. Haha Good work!
And maybe, just maybe, is the front office responsible for investing in an OL to protect their QB?
The Giants haven’t invested in Oline?
posted earlier this thread:
2012 4 Mosley
6 McCants
2013
1 Pugh
7 Herman
2014
2 Richburg
2015
1 Flowers
7 Hart
2016
The OL is so damn good, don't need anyone else
2017
7 Bisnowaty - a 7th rounder is all the OL investment the Giants need in two years apparently
2018
2 Hernandez
2019
7th rounder Asafo only, despite 10 picks
2020
1 Thomas
3 Peart
2021
no OL, everything is great apparently
That's some poor shit on the whole. For the most part, I do like the investment Schoen has made the last two years, but that's an awful lot of young guys to implement at once. Basically 3 rookies and Neal, as the NC guys were injured much of the year.
So coming into Schoen's reign, the last 7 years included 4 picks higher than the 7th round: two of those: Peart and Flowers were complete busts (though Flowers turned out to be not as bad at G). The 3rd, Hernandez, was not signed to a 2nd contract.
That leaves 1 other guy: Thomas. And that's what Schoen inherited: an OL with Thomas and not much else. Again, Schoen has invested in the 2 NC guys, Neal, and JMS. But that is way too much youth to implement in the OL at one time.
So, fuck no. The Giants have not invested enough in the OL. And that is a large part of why their OL has been shit.
Jones continues to float between JAG and very solid.
It's just very hard to win in the NFL with that profile at QB...
As per usual BW, spot on. I think that's what it boils down to. He's clearly a starting qb in this league. But where he was drafted and some of the qbs we've seen come out in a similar spot, he just really isn't what you expect a guy draft at 6 to be. Or at least hes not that in any consistent fashion.
The way to stay relevant and a consistent playoff contender in this league is through top tier qb play and head coaching combo. Hard to win with middling qb play unless you have elite play at other positions.