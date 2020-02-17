Andrew Thomas OUT Monday

while this is pure speculation, it is probable that it could have happened.
When you're playing, adrenaline is flowing and you can play through an injury. He was probably asked how he felt and he said that he was OK. Trainers can't diagnose the severity of a pulled muscle if the player isn't in too much pain. They give Thomas some pain meds at halftime and he feels OK until after the game. Then he feels the pain and lack of mobility.
All this calling out the coach as stupid for playing him when you don't have all the facts is just crazy.
Alright, he gets injured on the blocked FG. Fine. It's football...that happens. What infuriates me is that he remained in the game as long as he did, which I'm sure didn't help matters. I swear with this organization...I'm @ a loss sometimes.
Hate to pile on but Saquon did not need to be on the field late in the Card game when he got hurt either.
Saquon got hurt when the game was tied and they were trying to move it downfield for the go ahead score. Not sure you’re benching your most explosive weapon in that situation lol
Saquon was hurt with 1 minute 12 seconds left with the Giants already well within field goal range on the Cards 23 yard line with a 2nd and 13 and running the clock down. Brieda or Brightwell could have made that carry or DJ could have taken a knee. Either way Saquon did not need to be out there like I said.
And then if Breida or Brightwell fumble, fans are screaming that our top back that almost never fumbles wasn’t in the game . Sorry this is a really huge stretch of a take
Every team has players hurt. You have to be able to win games not at 100%. The issue here is guys not stepping up. Look around the league, teams are doing it all the time. Our D line has faced some backup Oline and didn’t get it done.
This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.
The problem is we don’t have starting quality players outside him on the OL. So these are like 3rd and 4th stringers.
The Barkley pick was the 2nd time in the game that he collapsed untouched mid-play due to the hamstring. All the snaps after that play is why there’s so much justifiable criticism of BD’s handling of the injury.
after the block? It wasn't like he was gonna catch him. Preserve your body and be ready for the next series. Made no sense and now we're here. They need t hold up on bringing him back till he's fully ready.
Somebody on the team has to show some hustle. The injury is unfortunate.
Or play derails the entire season then they aren't good anyway.
This. They've spent high picks on Neal and Ezduko. I'm sure that spelling is wrong lol. At some point guys need to step up. Shit.
Secondly after the Dallas and San Fran games this team is not ready to take a real step to contention. We don't even know if Barkley is here next year so I'm not crying to see other RBs shot along w the young OL guys
And lastly the defense has been so fucking embarrassing that even is the offense was great this team isn't winning shit. if they had 5 all pros on the OL im not sure they could win until the D un-fucks itself. They couldn't stop the Cards and Josh Dobbs. They play like they again the TV goes off. After 54 years I'm not ruining my days or nights when they play so bad. I don't get mad. I just turn it off. I personally can't watch a shitty game anymore
For those that do. God love you and the patience you still have
late Monday night (maybe early Tuesday) of Skinner's follow of AT chasing down the FG return and stumbling and collapsing in the end zone. Right off the bat of this season. It could not have been more obvious that he was badly hurt; only AT's dedication and fight kept him running downfield to catch a ST'er with a 12 yard head start: once it became clear it was a hamstring, imv, is it too strong to call this coach and training staff malpractice to leave him in, Game 1 of the Season now going very poorly? WTF could Daboll and Ronnie Barnes been thinking?
I am not impressed with Daboll's coaching job this year
LOL, great comment here. They surprised the league a year ago making the playoffs and winning a game. Now they’re 1-2, one game less than the 2-1 we had all hoped for and we’re already reacting like this? Too funny. Comments like this say much more about the person making them than they do the organization.
If you're going to blame the blocked FG for the season
La’el Collins if this is gonna be nagging all season.
He'd be a great addition with a healthy Thomas.
He hasn't been able to stay healthy.
He missed the last game of his rookie year (2015) with a high ankle sprain. The next year he missed 13 games with a torn ligament in his big toe (couldn't return form IR then).
He started every game the next two years, then missed one with a knee injury in 2019.
He missed all of 2020 after suffering a neck injury in the summer. He missed 5 games the next year for violating the substance abuse policy (and missing trsts and trying to bribe the tester).
Then he torn the ACL and MCL in December.
So, from football, in eight years he had a high ankle sprain, a torn toe ligament and a one game knee injury. He did have a back issue last year that required 'maintenance' but played every game until the knee injury.
My guess is that to the Giants the substance issue (which he claimed was for something that was no longer banned), missed tests, and the bribery (which he denies) are why they won't touch him.
Every team has players hurt. You have to be able to win games not at 100%. The issue here is guys not stepping up. Look around the league, teams are doing it all the time. Our D line has faced some backup Oline and didn’t get it done.
This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.
The problem is we don’t have starting quality players outside him on the OL. So these are like 3rd and 4th stringers.
We’ll then we’re not as we hoped they were, as simple as that. If you’re sitting here expecting success but the only way for it to happen is perfect health, then good luck. The league doesn’t work that way. This is a beatable team we’re playing that has injuries too.
I didn't think Barkley would go but I figured Thomas was a sure go for Monday after this rest and the fact he did partly practice during the week.
Ezedeu must be effective and has at least practiced at the position this week.
Matchup-wise, Seattle and Arizona are 2 of the best to have Thomas out. Now that Arizona's defense has proven better than expected, Seattle's DL is likely the least challenging for Ezudu in pass-blocking.
When you're playing, adrenaline is flowing and you can play through an injury. He was probably asked how he felt and he said that he was OK. Trainers can't diagnose the severity of a pulled muscle if the player isn't in too much pain. They give Thomas some pain meds at halftime and he feels OK until after the game. Then he feels the pain and lack of mobility.
All this calling out the coach as stupid for playing him when you don't have all the facts is just crazy.
But if you can’t answer the first half, don’t bother with the second, since all you’d be doing is guessing.
He'd be a great addition with a healthy Thomas.
True. With Bredeson back'll know late Monday if the OLT contingency plan was/is sound. Expect dropoff, but can't have futility.
This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.
The problem is we don’t have starting quality players outside him on the OL. So these are like 3rd and 4th stringers.
He's been healthy his whole career until this >.< stupid blocked field goal. I blame the inept sc coordinator
Barkley most likely a no go.
He hasn't been able to stay healthy.
Somebody on the team has to show some hustle. The injury is unfortunate.
100%. That's exactly right. like when Barkley took command of the Commanders game last season to run out the clock. It would be criminal not to have him in.
This. They've spent high picks on Neal and Ezduko. I'm sure that spelling is wrong lol. At some point guys need to step up. Shit.
Secondly after the Dallas and San Fran games this team is not ready to take a real step to contention. We don't even know if Barkley is here next year so I'm not crying to see other RBs shot along w the young OL guys
And lastly the defense has been so fucking embarrassing that even is the offense was great this team isn't winning shit. if they had 5 all pros on the OL im not sure they could win until the D un-fucks itself. They couldn't stop the Cards and Josh Dobbs. They play like they again the TV goes off. After 54 years I'm not ruining my days or nights when they play so bad. I don't get mad. I just turn it off. I personally can't watch a shitty game anymore
For those that do. God love you and the patience you still have
Not running the ball enough
Pass happy
failure to properly evaluate players
Team doesn't seem motivated. Not ready for start of season.
Defense is terrible after adding free agents.
Thomas situation completely mishandled
Right now I don't see us winning more than 4 games.
LOL, great comment here. They surprised the league a year ago making the playoffs and winning a game. Now they’re 1-2, one game less than the 2-1 we had all hoped for and we’re already reacting like this? Too funny. Comments like this say much more about the person making them than they do the organization.
Just blame someone. Maybe even fire them. Then we’d be better off.
Certainly fair to question his judgement keeping him in with the game well out reach for a long time.
How about just root for him to heal soon and Ezeudu to continue to play decently at LT.
It’s gobsmacking at this point.
This happens so damn much with the Giants training staff, going back to the Coughlin era. Guys go back in a game and get hurt worse, or come back too soon and aggravate an injury. They freakin suck.
How about just root for him to heal soon and Ezeudu to continue to play decently at LT.
Excellent point.
Ezedeu must be effective and has at least practiced at the position this week.
Matchup-wise, Seattle and Arizona are 2 of the best to have Thomas out. Now that Arizona's defense has proven better than expected, Seattle's DL is likely the least challenging for Ezudu in pass-blocking.
