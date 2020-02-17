for display only
Andrew Thomas OUT Monday

bigblue12 : 11:32 am
Per Daboll
I'm going to be the contrarian on this  
Gman11 : 12:46 pm : link
while this is pure speculation, it is probable that it could have happened.

When you're playing, adrenaline is flowing and you can play through an injury. He was probably asked how he felt and he said that he was OK. Trainers can't diagnose the severity of a pulled muscle if the player isn't in too much pain. They give Thomas some pain meds at halftime and he feels OK until after the game. Then he feels the pain and lack of mobility.

All this calling out the coach as stupid for playing him when you don't have all the facts is just crazy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
MattHofstra : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16225136 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225114 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225109 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225101 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Alright, he gets injured on the blocked FG. Fine. It's football...that happens. What infuriates me is that he remained in the game as long as he did, which I'm sure didn't help matters. I swear with this organization...I'm @ a loss sometimes.


Hate to pile on but Saquon did not need to be on the field late in the Card game when he got hurt either.



Saquon got hurt when the game was tied and they were trying to move it downfield for the go ahead score. Not sure you’re benching your most explosive weapon in that situation lol


Saquon was hurt with 1 minute 12 seconds left with the Giants already well within field goal range on the Cards 23 yard line with a 2nd and 13 and running the clock down. Brieda or Brightwell could have made that carry or DJ could have taken a knee. Either way Saquon did not need to be out there like I said.


And then if Breida or Brightwell fumble, fans are screaming that our top back that almost never fumbles wasn’t in the game . Sorry this is a really huge stretch of a take
By the way  
UberAlias : 12:48 pm : link
Every team has players hurt. You have to be able to win games not at 100%. The issue here is guys not stepping up. Look around the league, teams are doing it all the time. Our D line has faced some backup Oline and didn’t get it done.

This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.
If one injury  
metlifemylife : 12:50 pm : link
Or play derails the entire season then they aren't good anyway.
.  
Banks : 12:50 pm : link
This sucks, but I'd rather not rush him back. Things like this happen to teams all the time and shouldn't be a death sentence. Lets see if the team and coaches step up
On a positive note  
WillVAB : 12:55 pm : link
Ezudu will get reps. We know Thomas is good, we need to see what these other guys are for better or worse.
Well the fanbase  
darren in pdx : 12:57 pm : link
turned on Daboll real fast, not surprising.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16225154 MattHofstra said:
Quote:
In comment 16225136 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225114 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225109 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225101 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Alright, he gets injured on the blocked FG. Fine. It's football...that happens. What infuriates me is that he remained in the game as long as he did, which I'm sure didn't help matters. I swear with this organization...I'm @ a loss sometimes.


Hate to pile on but Saquon did not need to be on the field late in the Card game when he got hurt either.



Saquon got hurt when the game was tied and they were trying to move it downfield for the go ahead score. Not sure you’re benching your most explosive weapon in that situation lol


Saquon was hurt with 1 minute 12 seconds left with the Giants already well within field goal range on the Cards 23 yard line with a 2nd and 13 and running the clock down. Brieda or Brightwell could have made that carry or DJ could have taken a knee. Either way Saquon did not need to be out there like I said.



And then if Breida or Brightwell fumble, fans are screaming that our top back that almost never fumbles wasn’t in the game . Sorry this is a really huge stretch of a take

That is what I am saying. There was no need to run the ball into the middle of the line on that play. DJ could have just taken a couple of steps towards the middle of the field like happens so often when a team is running the clock to set up a field goal and fallen down and waited for the D to touch him down.
Kind of makes sense to look at  
viggie : 1:03 pm : link
La’el Collins if this is gonna be nagging all season.
RE: …  
ZoneXDOA : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16225076 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Completely mismanaged it from the start. Pathetic.
Oh? Please share with us how you got the inside scoop with full details and how decisions were made. Then I’d like to know how you would have managed the situation “properly”.

But if you can’t answer the first half, don’t bother with the second, since all you’d be doing is guessing.
RE: Kind of makes sense to look at  
Ira : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16225170 viggie said:
Quote:
La’el Collins if this is gonna be nagging all season.


He'd be a great addition with a healthy Thomas.

RE: On a positive note  
HBart : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16225163 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Ezudu will get reps. We know Thomas is good, we need to see what these other guys are for better or worse.

True. With Bredeson back'll know late Monday if the OLT contingency plan was/is sound. Expect dropoff, but can't have futility.
Is it possible for this team  
Chris L. : 1:21 pm : link
To have a highly drafted player who is both good AND one who can stay on the field???? I mean come on!!!!!
Another piece  
PaulN : 1:36 pm : link
Of shit team. This organization sucks.
RE: By the way  
JT039 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16225156 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Every team has players hurt. You have to be able to win games not at 100%. The issue here is guys not stepping up. Look around the league, teams are doing it all the time. Our D line has faced some backup Oline and didn’t get it done.

This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.


The problem is we don’t have starting quality players outside him on the OL. So these are like 3rd and 4th stringers.
RE: Is it possible for this team  
NorcalNYG : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16225183 Chris L. said:
Quote:
To have a highly drafted player who is both good AND one who can stay on the field???? I mean come on!!!!!


He's been healthy his whole career until this >.< stupid blocked field goal. I blame the inept sc coordinator
That's a bummer.  
Carson53 : 2:08 pm : link
I thought he would be ready to go this week.
Barkley most likely a no go.
RE: RE: A fucking blocked  
JoeSchoens11 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16225094 metlifemylife said:
Quote:
In comment 16225058 mittenedman said:


Quote:


FG on the opening drive of the season.

It’s almost unbelievable.

Am I crazy I thought it was on Barkley pick?
The Barkley pick was the 2nd time in the game that he collapsed untouched mid-play due to the hamstring. All the snaps after that play is why there’s so much justifiable criticism of BD’s handling of the injury.
RE: RE: Kind of makes sense to look at  
Carson53 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16225177 Ira said:
[quote] In comment 16225170 viggie said:


Quote:


La’el Collins if this is gonna be nagging all season.



He'd be a great addition with a healthy Thomas.


He hasn't been able to stay healthy.

RE: Why was AT running after the Cowboys player who had the ball  
FStubbs : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16225085 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
after the block? It wasn't like he was gonna catch him. Preserve your body and be ready for the next series. Made no sense and now we're here. They need t hold up on bringing him back till he's fully ready.


Somebody on the team has to show some hustle. The injury is unfortunate.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
JoeSchoens11 : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16225169 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225154 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225136 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225114 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225109 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225101 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Alright, he gets injured on the blocked FG. Fine. It's football...that happens. What infuriates me is that he remained in the game as long as he did, which I'm sure didn't help matters. I swear with this organization...I'm @ a loss sometimes.


Hate to pile on but Saquon did not need to be on the field late in the Card game when he got hurt either.



Saquon got hurt when the game was tied and they were trying to move it downfield for the go ahead score. Not sure you’re benching your most explosive weapon in that situation lol


Saquon was hurt with 1 minute 12 seconds left with the Giants already well within field goal range on the Cards 23 yard line with a 2nd and 13 and running the clock down. Brieda or Brightwell could have made that carry or DJ could have taken a knee. Either way Saquon did not need to be out there like I said.



And then if Breida or Brightwell fumble, fans are screaming that our top back that almost never fumbles wasn’t in the game . Sorry this is a really huge stretch of a take


That is what I am saying. There was no need to run the ball into the middle of the line on that play. DJ could have just taken a couple of steps towards the middle of the field like happens so often when a team is running the clock to set up a field goal and fallen down and waited for the D to touch him down.
We were in great shape to win but we had two runs to get a first down and completely run out the clock. No first down means that Arizona gets the ball back and would be one play away (PI, 50/50 ball, missed tackle,…) from field goal range and the game is up for grabs.

That win was too important to avoid a chance to seal the game by taking out your best offensive player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
HBart : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16225243 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225169 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225154 <snip>
That win was too important to avoid a chance to seal the game by taking out your best offensive player.

100%. That's exactly right. like when Barkley took command of the Commanders game last season to run out the clock. It would be criminal not to have him in.
RE: If one injury  
LauderdaleMatty : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16225158 metlifemylife said:
Quote:
Or play derails the entire season then they aren't good anyway.


This. They've spent high picks on Neal and Ezduko. I'm sure that spelling is wrong lol. At some point guys need to step up. Shit.

Secondly after the Dallas and San Fran games this team is not ready to take a real step to contention. We don't even know if Barkley is here next year so I'm not crying to see other RBs shot along w the young OL guys


And lastly the defense has been so fucking embarrassing that even is the offense was great this team isn't winning shit. if they had 5 all pros on the OL im not sure they could win until the D un-fucks itself. They couldn't stop the Cards and Josh Dobbs. They play like they again the TV goes off. After 54 years I'm not ruining my days or nights when they play so bad. I don't get mad. I just turn it off. I personally can't watch a shitty game anymore

For those that do. God love you and the patience you still have
I posted the twtr footage  
ColHowPepper : 2:58 pm : link
late Monday night (maybe early Tuesday) of Skinner's follow of AT chasing down the FG return and stumbling and collapsing in the end zone. Right off the bat of this season. It could not have been more obvious that he was badly hurt; only AT's dedication and fight kept him running downfield to catch a ST'er with a 12 yard head start: once it became clear it was a hamstring, imv, is it too strong to call this coach and training staff malpractice to leave him in, Game 1 of the Season now going very poorly? WTF could Daboll and Ronnie Barnes been thinking?
I am not impressed with Daboll's coaching job this year  
kelly : 3:02 pm : link
Soft training camp

Not running the ball enough

Pass happy

failure to properly evaluate players

Team doesn't seem motivated. Not ready for start of season.

Defense is terrible after adding free agents.

Thomas situation completely mishandled

Right now I don't see us winning more than 4 games.
Was anyone complaining about the training camp last year?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:05 pm : link
Did they run last year's camp differently?

RE: Another piece  
UberAlias : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16225193 PaulN said:
Quote:
Of shit team. This organization sucks.


LOL, great comment here. They surprised the league a year ago making the playoffs and winning a game. Now they’re 1-2, one game less than the 2-1 we had all hoped for and we’re already reacting like this? Too funny. Comments like this say much more about the person making them than they do the organization.
Just blame someone  
djm : 3:06 pm : link
Because that’s what is important. And we all know other teams never let their stars play through injury things.

Just blame someone. Maybe even fire them. Then we’d be better off.
How many people  
k2tampa : 3:10 pm : link
Here talked about how great it was he gutted it out as long as he did in the Cowboys game? It was stupid. It's a hamstring. Once you damage it you're going to continue hurting every time it contracts.
Unfortunate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:23 pm : link
and a big loss. I think the medical staff advises whether a player can go or not so I am not putting that on a HC.

Certainly fair to question his judgement keeping him in with the game well out reach for a long time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16225243 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225169 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225154 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225136 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225114 MattHofstra said:


Quote:


In comment 16225109 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225101 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Alright, he gets injured on the blocked FG. Fine. It's football...that happens. What infuriates me is that he remained in the game as long as he did, which I'm sure didn't help matters. I swear with this organization...I'm @ a loss sometimes.


Hate to pile on but Saquon did not need to be on the field late in the Card game when he got hurt either.



Saquon got hurt when the game was tied and they were trying to move it downfield for the go ahead score. Not sure you’re benching your most explosive weapon in that situation lol


Saquon was hurt with 1 minute 12 seconds left with the Giants already well within field goal range on the Cards 23 yard line with a 2nd and 13 and running the clock down. Brieda or Brightwell could have made that carry or DJ could have taken a knee. Either way Saquon did not need to be out there like I said.



And then if Breida or Brightwell fumble, fans are screaming that our top back that almost never fumbles wasn’t in the game . Sorry this is a really huge stretch of a take


That is what I am saying. There was no need to run the ball into the middle of the line on that play. DJ could have just taken a couple of steps towards the middle of the field like happens so often when a team is running the clock to set up a field goal and fallen down and waited for the D to touch him down.

We were in great shape to win but we had two runs to get a first down and completely run out the clock. No first down means that Arizona gets the ball back and would be one play away (PI, 50/50 ball, missed tackle,…) from field goal range and the game is up for grabs.

That win was too important to avoid a chance to seal the game by taking out your best offensive player.

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.
If you're going to blame the blocked FG for the season  
Matt M. : 4:47 pm : link
and his injury, then you might as well blame him. Without his false start, they may not have even been in the FG situation to begin with.

How about just root for him to heal soon and Ezeudu to continue to play decently at LT.
We are beating Seattle  
bradshaw44 : 5:26 pm : link
And it won’t be all that close. Score might end up relatively close, but it won’t tell the true story. Heard it here first.
RE: How many times is the Giants training staff  
sb from NYT Forum : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16225095 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Going to screw up with an injured player?

It’s gobsmacking at this point.


This happens so damn much with the Giants training staff, going back to the Coughlin era. Guys go back in a game and get hurt worse, or come back too soon and aggravate an injury. They freakin suck.
RE: If you're going to blame the blocked FG for the season  
HBart : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16225349 Matt M. said:
Quote:
and his injury, then you might as well blame him. Without his false start, they may not have even been in the FG situation to begin with.

How about just root for him to heal soon and Ezeudu to continue to play decently at LT.

Excellent point.
RE: RE: RE: Kind of makes sense to look at  
k2tampa : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16225229 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225177 Ira said:
[quote] In comment 16225170 viggie said:


Quote:


La’el Collins if this is gonna be nagging all season.



He'd be a great addition with a healthy Thomas.


He hasn't been able to stay healthy.


He missed the last game of his rookie year (2015) with a high ankle sprain. The next year he missed 13 games with a torn ligament in his big toe (couldn't return form IR then).

He started every game the next two years, then missed one with a knee injury in 2019.

He missed all of 2020 after suffering a neck injury in the summer. He missed 5 games the next year for violating the substance abuse policy (and missing trsts and trying to bribe the tester).
Then he torn the ACL and MCL in December.

So, from football, in eight years he had a high ankle sprain, a torn toe ligament and a one game knee injury. He did have a back issue last year that required 'maintenance' but played every game until the knee injury.

My guess is that to the Giants the substance issue (which he claimed was for something that was no longer banned), missed tests, and the bribery (which he denies) are why they won't touch him.
RE: RE: By the way  
UberAlias : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16225214 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225156 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Every team has players hurt. You have to be able to win games not at 100%. The issue here is guys not stepping up. Look around the league, teams are doing it all the time. Our D line has faced some backup Oline and didn’t get it done.

This whinny it’s going to be a long night stuff is pathetic.



The problem is we don’t have starting quality players outside him on the OL. So these are like 3rd and 4th stringers.
We’ll then we’re not as we hoped they were, as simple as that. If you’re sitting here expecting success but the only way for it to happen is perfect health, then good luck. The league doesn’t work that way. This is a beatable team we’re playing that has injuries too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
JoeSchoens11 : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.
It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16225389 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.

It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.

Saquon had already done his job by getting us all the way down to the 23. He was gassed at that point. Brieda is actually the better between the tackles runner whereas Saquon is the the home run hitter outside. With the Cards loading the box Brieda was the way to go in that situation in my opinion.Use all your players to win the game - after all it is a team game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
HBart : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16225401 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225389 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.

It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.



Saquon had already done his job by getting us all the way down to the 23. He was gassed at that point. Brieda is actually the better between the tackles runner whereas Saquon is the the home run hitter outside. With the Cards loading the box Brieda was the way to go in that situation in my opinion.Use all your players to win the game - after all it is a team game.

No. Arizona called time after Barkley's 16 yard run. And again after his next run. He wasn't gassed.

Approximately 95% of NFL coaches would have their best back out there in that situation. The one guy who didn't have him out there would be pilloried for it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16225389 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.

It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.


Of course they wouldn’t. But some fans really believe this is legit second guessing.
Game is a lot tougher now. It was already tough.  
Sean : 6:44 pm : link
But, the Giants can't let their season spiral. If they do, there is a strong chance they'll draft a QB in what is supposed to be a strong class. Can't go 4-13 if you don't want that to happen.
Man Jaden Daniels has a great arm, so accurate.  
NorcalNYG : 7:29 pm : link
It's amazing how many quality qbs there are in college football right now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16225414 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16225401 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225389 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.

It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.



Saquon had already done his job by getting us all the way down to the 23. He was gassed at that point. Brieda is actually the better between the tackles runner whereas Saquon is the the home run hitter outside. With the Cards loading the box Brieda was the way to go in that situation in my opinion.Use all your players to win the game - after all it is a team game.


No. Arizona called time after Barkley's 16 yard run. And again after his next run. He wasn't gassed.

Approximately 95% of NFL coaches would have their best back out there in that situation. The one guy who didn't have him out there would be pilloried for it.

This is the NFL not fantasy football -use all your players and in this case falling down on the ball twice in a row would have erased the chance of fumbling and also the chance of injury. We still would have kicked the field goal at 23 seconds and Saquon would have not been hurt.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
HBart : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16225452 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16225414 HBart said:


Quote:


In comment 16225401 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225389 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 16225345 GoBigBlue16to56 said:


Quote:


….

Brieda got 5 yards on 3 and 11 and the Giant kicked the field goal with 23 seconds left. Arizona did get the ball back for the Hail Mary. Arizona loaded the box knowing full well we were not risking passing and stopping the clock. Brieda was fully capable of taking those last two runs. He made plenty of tough runs up the middle last year. Besides we were already in field goal range.

It all worked out but @ 2nd and 13 from the 25 the game wasn’t a lock. Gano’s great but we really needed some positive yards there to make it an easier fg. Pulling SB for the final 2 or 3 plays of the game because you’re afraid of injury is not something any coach in the league would do.



Saquon had already done his job by getting us all the way down to the 23. He was gassed at that point. Brieda is actually the better between the tackles runner whereas Saquon is the the home run hitter outside. With the Cards loading the box Brieda was the way to go in that situation in my opinion.Use all your players to win the game - after all it is a team game.


No. Arizona called time after Barkley's 16 yard run. And again after his next run. He wasn't gassed.

Approximately 95% of NFL coaches would have their best back out there in that situation. The one guy who didn't have him out there would be pilloried for it.


This is the NFL not fantasy football -use all your players and in this case falling down on the ball twice in a row would have erased the chance of fumbling and also the chance of injury. We still would have kicked the field goal at 23 seconds and Saquon would have not been hurt.

Correct. That's why your best back is out there. No clue about your fantasy angle. I bet you said Arizona was a must win game. OK, lets sit our franchise running back in this must win game when we've fought back furiously largely with his performance and energy, and just need 3 secure runs and hopefully more yards to seal a win.

Stick to your guns if you want but siting Barley in that situation is just ludicrous.
Losing Thomas really hurts  
SGMen : 8:01 pm : link
I didn't think Barkley would go but I figured Thomas was a sure go for Monday after this rest and the fact he did partly practice during the week.

Ezedeu must be effective and has at least practiced at the position this week.
RE: Losing Thomas really hurts  
HBart : 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16225462 SGMen said:
Quote:
I didn't think Barkley would go but I figured Thomas was a sure go for Monday after this rest and the fact he did partly practice during the week.

Ezedeu must be effective and has at least practiced at the position this week.

Matchup-wise, Seattle and Arizona are 2 of the best to have Thomas out. Now that Arizona's defense has proven better than expected, Seattle's DL is likely the least challenging for Ezudu in pass-blocking.
RE: We are beating Seattle  
Joe Beckwith : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16225369 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
And it won’t be all that close. Score might end up relatively close, but it won’t tell the true story. Heard it here first.

+1
IMO, they should just put Thomas on season ending IR  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 9:37 pm : link
His hammy has to be really bad if it hasn't healed afterbthis stint of rest.
RE: IMO, they should just put Thomas on season ending IR  
ryanmkeane : 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16225534 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
His hammy has to be really bad if it hasn't healed afterbthis stint of rest.

lol what?
