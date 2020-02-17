for display only
Predictions about tonight

bluefin : 8:22 am
After these first three games it’s really hard to know what to expect tonight - but I think it’ll be a W.

NYG 27 - 24 SEA

Not very confident  
Costy16 : 8:24 am : link
That we will see much of anything different from the first three games. The defense is a real problem.
No Saquon and Thomas  
Chip : 8:27 am : link
most likely they will not win unless the defense creates turnovers.
27-17 Seattle  
averagejoe : 8:33 am : link
Based on what I have seen so far Giant defense is very soft. Not stopping the run and creating no pressure is not a formula for success in NFL.
.  
Banks : 8:34 am : link
31-17 Seahawks. We haven't done much of anything to make me think this will be a game.
31-20 Seahawks  
Knickstape : 8:38 am : link
Defense has been awful and this offense has been sad through 3 games outside of a half against the cardinals


1-3 incoming
34-17 Seahawks  
JT039 : 8:40 am : link
Until we can prove we can stop anything, games could get ugly.

Walker, Lockett, and Metcalf is a very nice trio.
I keep saying it  
UberAlias : 8:42 am : link
There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?
No OL, No Defense, No RB  
Jeffrey : 8:43 am : link
no chance. Will still be rooting like hell for the team but unless the Defense wakes up and some one figures out how to protect Jones I see Seattle 27 NYG 13.
Ugh...  
Dnew15 : 8:50 am : link
Looking back over the schedule - it is BRUTAL.

D turns it around tonight  
Eman11 : 8:50 am : link
i think Wink gets the ship righted on that side of the ball and the O makes some strides as well.

NYG 27-17
You guys are a bummer  
OBJ_AllDay : 8:50 am : link
seattle has both OT's out and its still Geno Smith. 10 days rest coming off a blowout. The G men will be ready and will win tonight.
.  
Br00klyn : 9:02 am : link
27-10 Seattle. Our CB’s are gonna get toasted all night and we will make Geno look like an all-pro. No faith in this team until they give me a reason to believe otherwise
I’m not feeling at all confident  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:04 am : link
Seattle’s offense is good and this defense has been really really bad.

Seahawks 34 Giants 15
I have zero idea who is gonna win tonight  
M.S. : 9:04 am : link

But I do know that win or lose, if the Giants are rendered punchless and inept like their games against Dallas, San Fran and the Cards (first half), then it will be very difficult IMO to prevent this season from totally slipping away. And then we’ll be talking about the upcoming Draft earlier than anyone could have ever imagined this past summer.

It’s all on the players and the coaches. This is their season right here.
.  
JALAPEN0 : 9:08 am : link
I predict we won't have to shut the TV off before the third quarter.

But by the end of the 4th we will wish we had.
This one will rely heavily on the rookie corners  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:09 am : link
to cover Metcalf, Lockett, etc. Can Thibs get heat on them? Will AO play?

I think it stays close until late in the 3rd and some stupid mistake starts the descent. 27-17 SEA
Home game, Monday Night Football......  
Simms11 : 9:11 am : link
If this team doesn’t come out fired up ready to play, then we’re in trouble and the rest of the year will not be looking to good. We need to show some fight and physicality tonight. Should be a close game either way IMHO.
If this coaching staff is who we think they are...  
Kanavis : 9:16 am : link
Then I expect much better tonight with all of this time. Giants 24-21 though I would not be surprised if things went south.

Though the defense has been soft, there is enough talent there, especially in the interior line, to play much better. I would also hope they move Adoree back to the outside. I don't know why he was shifted inside in favor of Hawkins in the first place, and you can't leave Hawkins on any of those receivers. The OL isn't good right now, but they are young, and they are rested. The other running backs are more capable than people think. They should be adequate. Seattle's OL has been banged up as well. It's a long trip, late time, and no PA system piped in crowd noise for the Hawks this time.

Go Giants. If they lose, it's going to be a long season. The coaches are better than this. I think they show it tonight.

I believe in these coaches.  
46and2Blue : 9:21 am : link
..and this regime as a whole. I don't believe in some of the talent on the field to execute. Two best offensive players out....31-13 Hawks...
RE: Ugh...  
Costy16 : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16226930 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Looking back over the schedule - it is BRUTAL.


They don't win tonight it's going to slide down hill real quick.

@MIA
@BUF
vs WAS
vs NYJ
Giants 31-27  
Greg from LI : 9:27 am : link
I hope. Seattle's defense isn't good.
RE: I believe in these coaches.  
Essex : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16226969 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
..and this regime as a whole. I don't believe in some of the talent on the field to execute. Two best offensive players out....31-13 Hawks...


I think we lose 27-20. I don't think we will stop their run. I really want to win, this is a game you think a good coaching staff with 11 days could get the job done. I mean the seahawks are a middling team and we thought we were better than that. Carolina moved the ball on them--if we can't move the ball tonight, we are toast this year.

One more thing---DONT GET AWAY FROM THE RUN! Just because Saquon isn't there does not mean we should not try to run the ball a lot.
The odda are against it, the Giants always seem to be at their worst  
truebluelarry : 9:29 am : link
in prime time, but I'm going to be an optimist and call for a win, something like 23-20 in a back-and-forth game. Gano wins it late with a long FG.
RE: RE: Ugh...  
Dnew15 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16226973 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16226930 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


Looking back over the schedule - it is BRUTAL.




They don't win tonight it's going to slide down hill real quick.

@MIA
@BUF
vs WAS
vs NYJ


Especially the next two.
Giants lose tonight and they are staring down the barrel of 1-5...with the pieces they have - that's tough hill to climb.

If they win...2-4 isn't game over.

There's no shame in having 4 losses in 6 games on your resume if 3 of them they are @ SF, @MIA, and @ BUF
RE: I keep saying it  
Hammer : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16226925 UberAlias said:
Quote:
There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?


Over a decade of miserable football will do that to the most loyal fanbase.
31-13 Seattle  
US1 Giants : 9:35 am : link
No AT, No Barkley, and playing a better team I think.
Giants win  
GmeninPSL : 9:38 am : link
very, very late in the 4th quarter or even in OT, but they win.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:41 am : link
Not confident. I hope I am wrong.
Giants start to turn the ship around tonight, Giants 27-17  
PatersonPlank : 9:43 am : link
.
RE: Giants start to turn the ship around tonight, Giants 27-17  
Eman11 : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16227004 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Brilliant minds!
RE: I keep saying it  
The Mike : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16226925 UberAlias said:
Quote:
There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?


The enemy is not the fan base. It is the "miserable sorry ass" decision making of this management team over the past decade. There is absolutely no reason to trust anything about this team after the "miserable sorry ass" start to a season that had expectations of significant improvement.

Until they regain our trust with performance that is worthy of respect, the fans should be supporting each other in empathy rather than blowing smoke up our colleagues asses and making "miserable sorry ass" excuses for a "miserable sorry ass" team...
Tonight  
Devour the Day : 9:57 am : link
The game tonight I believe will show a lot about the coaches especially Diablo, Kafka and Wink. It’s on them to get this team prepared, focused and playing at top level. Other than that second half vs Arizona this team has not played well or inspired. We shall see.
RE: RE: I keep saying it  
Essex : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16227016 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16226925 UberAlias said:


Quote:


There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?



The enemy is not the fan base. It is the "miserable sorry ass" decision making of this management team over the past decade. There is absolutely no reason to trust anything about this team after the "miserable sorry ass" start to a season that had expectations of significant improvement.

Until they regain our trust with performance that is worthy of respect, the fans should be supporting each other in empathy rather than blowing smoke up our colleagues asses and making "miserable sorry ass" excuses for a "miserable sorry ass" team...

Over the last decade all we had to do is get a functioning offensive line and we failed. Schoen has had two goes at it and not significantly changed it for the better. He will have more time, as he should, but you can't fault the fanbase for bein a little skeptical about it.
Giants D starts the night off  
knowledgetimmons : 10:01 am : link
with their first defensive score in the 1st Q. The rest of the game is still close but G-men pull it out in the end.

28-24 Giants
I don’t know if they’ll win  
Chris684 : 10:02 am : link
All I know is tonight’s game is massive.

If they win I predict they’ll have a season very similar to last year and they’ll be in the WC hunt the whole way.

They lose and I think unfortunately we’re in for a long season without much postseason hope.
I think the defense comes out with their hair on fire  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:06 am : link
and the offense takes advantage of a suspect Seattle D.

Waller, Parris, and Hyatt have impact plays.

Big Blue 24
Seachickies 10

We'll be there, hopefully better weather than the last game. And thankfully the last home prime time game until December. I'd like a word with the people that came up with this schedule.
Man I’m just not very confident about tonight  
Rick in Dallas : 10:08 am : link
Until we can start winning at the LOS on both sides of the ball… nothing changes.
RE: RE: I keep saying it  
UberAlias : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16227016 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16226925 UberAlias said:


Quote:


There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?



The enemy is not the fan base. It is the "miserable sorry ass" decision making of this management team over the past decade. There is absolutely no reason to trust anything about this team after the "miserable sorry ass" start to a season that had expectations of significant improvement.

Until they regain our trust with performance that is worthy of respect, the fans should be supporting each other in empathy rather than blowing smoke up our colleagues asses and making "miserable sorry ass" excuses for a "miserable sorry ass" team...
The team surpassed expectations a year ago by reaching the playoffs and winning a playoff game. This year we knew going in we had a brutal schedule to begin the season. We're 1-2 at a point where there was no realistic expectation that we would be any better than 2-1. The difference was one game against one of the best teams in the league that snow balled against us 5 minutes in. That's the difference between where we are and the best case for where we could hope to be at this point in the season. Put your big boy pants on. If things go south in the game tonight, sure it's time to get serious ab out what's realistic for the season. But anyone who follows football even a little knows that the things can be streaky and good teams have bad games. At this point we're off to a slow start. Ok, fine. I've watched enough football to know that hardly means the book's been written.
Our only problem is  
cjac : 10:15 am : link
we cant score and we cant stop other teams from scoring on us

besides that this is a good football team
LOL  
UberAlias : 10:17 am : link
Pathetic.
idk - so far the team has had one great half  
X : 10:18 am : link
I just want to see a competitive and consistent team.

I saw this on twitter: Seattle has never lost at MetLife. Daniel Jones has never won on Monday night football.

Stuff like this has no bearing on tonights game.
No sacks, no turnovers  
Des51 : 10:20 am : link
No win
I hope I'm wrong but  
Jints in Carolina : 10:25 am : link
30-17 Seattle
Prediction?  
BigBlueShock : 10:26 am : link
Seattle takes a borderline dirty shot on Jones early in the game, probably Jamal Adams. They let Jones know what kind of night it’s going to be. Jones starts reevaluating his career choice in his head and completely goes into a shell and looks all out of sorts the rest of the game.

Giants OL makes Seattles putrid defense look like the best defense in football.

Kenneth Walker runs for almost 200 yards.

Seattle 38 Giants 13. Another prime time beat down in front of America.
Pressure  
JayBid : 10:27 am : link
I think the pass rush shows up in a big way tonight, with Simmons making a huge play in the flat.

Jones throws for 300 and 2 scores, and the Giants win by 13
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:49 am : link
Hoping Geno reverts back to old Geno and has an off game, he's due for one.

26-23 Gmen
Giants 32 Seattle 17  
jvm52106 : 10:50 am : link
I am not going to lie, I have a feeling this game isn't even as close as the score I am predicting. Something tells me this team needed that longer time off between Thursday and tonight to regroup still from that opening night debacle.

The loss to SF, considering the condition of our Oline, missing Barkley etc was no surprise at all. We did hang with them a bit but having 3/5's of the line changed from opening night really made that matchup a mismatch.

The Dallas game hit us in our ego very hard, more hard than I think most had realized. The opening drive with how we moved down the field and how we were poised to start off with a 1st drive TD, ends up being a series of bad plays and then a block kick TD. That throws us us off and then the Int (off Barkley) adds more salt to the open wound.

The Giants from that point on were shell shocked. It carried over into AZ but in the second half we saw what this offense can do when clicking. It was a bit overlooked at the time but seeing how well AZ has played against other teams, that second half actually means more.

I think having a chance to regroup, get BB at G, more time to involve WDR, HYATT and a chance for Jones to relax I think bodes well. Our defense had time to now get angry, get reenergized and hopefully in more of an attacking mode.

I think Jones has a game like his second half against AZ and the defense comes alive- no just sitting back, absorbing- attacking and inflicting.

Jones hits Hyatt for a LONG TD and we get sacks, turnovers and on turnover TD!

Gmen 32- Seattle 17.
Giants 31 - Seahawks 13  
Danny Kanell : 10:53 am : link
Jones has a day and we force 3 turnovers.
I predict the Giants  
sb2003 : 10:56 am : link
put together multiple quarters where they look like a pro football team. How that ends up on the scoreboard remains to be seen.
If the defense starting start playing football  
ZogZerg : 11:06 am : link
It's going to be another ugly game...
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 11:09 am : link
Seahawks offense has some pretty physical players - which is worrisome.

Offensive line has been a mess - will any adhesion happen?

Unfortunately, think the Hawks win by 2 scores.
The Giants have played  
lax counsel : 11:26 am : link
12 quarters of football, and resembled a bottom 5 team for 10 of those quarters. Is that a large enough sample size? I don't know but it seems like the Giants are overmatched against good teams at the moment.

My one prediction is that if the Giants lose, I think it's a rough season. If the Giants Win, I think this will help get them on track.
I don't have any feel...  
bw in dc : 11:29 am : link
where this game might end up.

It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.

Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:32 am : link
I predict I will be drinking. And hopefully happy drunk.
RE: I don't have any feel...  
Matt M. : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16227160 bw in dc said:
Quote:
where this game might end up.

It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.

Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.
I feel like this a game Jones HAS to do that.
Very tough based on the first 3  
Sec 103 : 11:41 am : link
Giants 35-31
38-16 Giants  
Sammo85 : 11:43 am : link
Big game by Jones.
RE: I don't have any feel...  
PatersonPlank : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16227160 bw in dc said:
Quote:
where this game might end up.

It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.

Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.


No Barkley, so I think this will be the plan. Attack Seattle through the air.
I think it comes down to conditioning  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:46 am : link
If the offense has three or more three-and-out possessions, we're going to lose. If they can keep those empty possessions to a minimum, the defense might actually stand a chance in the 2nd half of the game.

23-21 Giants.
Set Hyatt loose  
Greg from LI : 11:49 am : link
His lack of opportunities outside of the second half of Arizona has been bewildering.
RE: RE: I don't have any feel...  
Blame It On Rio : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16227187 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16227160 bw in dc said:


Quote:


where this game might end up.

It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.

Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.



No Barkley, so I think this will be the plan. Attack Seattle through the air.


If pass pro holds up at all, definetly expecting 300 yards in the air. Of course with this team, thats a giant question mark. Are they that bad? Or merely normal bad, just had the unfortune of playing two of the leagues best pass rushes. Thomas being out is brutal.
I see Seattle winning 38 - 13. Defense once again gets abused.  
Jack Stroud : 11:54 am : link
Giants oline has Daniel Jones running for his life! Another national tv embarrassment.
All I hope for  
larryflower37 : 11:55 am : link
Is to see the magnitude of this game is not lost on this team.
I am a fan of this coaching staff but this will tell a lot of the make-up of the team and coaching staff.
They need to come out with a sense of urgency and understand the season is on the line. Too many times in the past they are not prepared for the moment.
Big game, Monday night at home, be ready and come out flying around. That goes for the coaching staff too, you have had 11 days to be prepared and get this team prepared
No reason to not come out fast and strong.
Win or lose that's what I need to see and not just Jones the whole team down to the water boys.
RE: Set Hyatt loose  
Matt M. : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16227197 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
His lack of opportunities outside of the second half of Arizona has been bewildering.
To say the least. Combine that with Campbell doing absolutely nothing, there is no justification for Hyatt not being on the field for most snaps.
RE: I see Seattle winning 38 - 13. Defense once again gets abused.  
Matt M. : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16227208 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Giants oline has Daniel Jones running for his life! Another national tv embarrassment.
The Seattle pass defense is so porous, though, that even forced out of the pocket, Jones should have a big game. Unless Seattle miraculously fixed their D this week, even a mediocre performance from Jones would be unacceptable.
I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game  
djm : 12:04 pm : link
than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....

Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
A matchup where the offense  
AnnapolisMike : 12:10 pm : link
should do some damage and score points. If they do not alarm bells should be going off. DJ needs to have a good game.

The Giants Defense needs to show up...they are healthy and have underperformed all season long. If they show up it might actually be a Giants win by 10+. If they do not it will about which team did not turn the ball over.

Giants 31- Seattle 20.

Please
RE: I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game  
Matt M. : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16227239 djm said:
Quote:
than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....

Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
I kind of feel the same. This is just a game that they need to win. For themselves. For the fanbase. I don't want to hear the excuses from fans, the team, or the media if they lose this one.
RE: I keep saying it  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16226925 UberAlias said:
Quote:
There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?


i agree with this. The way a lot of you have thrown everything about this team under the bus after crowing about it last year and all off season is ridiculous. Brian Daboll and Co have not forgotten how to play football. This team is due to have some exciting play this season. its the same team that came back against Arizona. Have some conviction! Go Giants!
This is a good opportunity  
gary_from_chester : 12:15 pm : link
To see where this team is. We’ve underperformed to date, but a win and 2-2 start keeps us in the mix; a loss and we have to go up against two playoff teams when we are reeling at 1-3.

Not afraid at all - the truth will set you free. I went into the season thinking we could compete for a playoff spot and continue to build a strong team; this game will tell me a lot. I think they come out and play well. Prediction - 31-20 Giants.
RE: RE: I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game  
Scooter185 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16227250 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16227239 djm said:


Quote:


than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....

Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..

I kind of feel the same. This is just a game that they need to win. For themselves. For the fanbase. I don't want to hear the excuses from fans, the team, or the media if they lose this one.


If they lose I don't think you'll be hearing excuses from the media. National will eviscerate them, and I don't think local will be very kind either
.  
Banks : 12:34 pm : link
I'm not down on the team despite predicting a sizeable loss. I think losing AT and SB is significant. The defense hasn't show much thus far. They held the cards down in the second half and i thought did good for the first half of the niners game, but overall I don't think we are strong anywhere. I'd love to be wrong
GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN  
5BowlsSoon : 1:17 pm : link
Happy days are here again….at least for one week….
a song for the Giants before another prime time game  
Dr. D : 1:21 pm : link

It is time for you to stop all of your sucking
Yes it's time for you to stop all of your sucking, ohh ohh ohh
There's one thing you gotta do, to make me still want you
Gotta stop sucking now, stop sucking now
Yeah, yeah, stop, stop, stop, stop

It is time for you to win instead of losing
Yes it's time for you to win so no more losing, ohh ohh ohh
There's one thing you gotta do, to make me still want you
Gotta stop sucking now, stop sucking now
Yeah, yeah, stop it, stop it, stop it, stop it

(written by Ray Davies and originally recorded by the Kinks)
21-16 Seahawks  
giantstock : 1:22 pm : link
Seattle is a quality team. Giants have Barkley doubtful and they need him badly.

And Thoams out again.

Not enough.
Hope I'm wrong, but I see a similar game to SF  
mfsd : 1:22 pm : link
Keep it close for the half, but can't hold them down by the end. Seattle 31, Giants 24
Before you predict any significant positive changes...  
DefenseWins : 1:52 pm : link
you have to look at where we have struggled... both the offensive line and defensive line.

What has changed to make you think we will be better in that area? Strength of opponent is not a change.
24-10 Seahawks.  
FStubbs : 1:54 pm : link
This team isn't ready yet and the Seahawks blasted us last year when we were playing better.
I want to be optimistic but am thinking  
SomeFan : 1:56 pm : link
Seahawks 27 Giants 18
with Seahawks getting a TD near the end of regulation so a close game up to that point.
31-13 Seahawks  
CV36 : 1:59 pm : link
That is all
Giants win because they are rested  
SGMen : 1:59 pm : link
Seahawks travel across the country and don't have the front 7 to dominate us enough at home.

See, as a fan I must think this cause if we lose we can kiss the playoffs goodbye not just because of the L but because of the psyche of the team lacking this year.
I predict the Giants will lose if they continue the poor fundamental  
ThomasG : 2:01 pm : link
play around blocking and tackling.

And how about coming out of the tunnel and being ready to play for a change. Defense actually forcing a turnover and the Offense actually putting up a TD in the first 30 minutes.

Please?



RE: Giants win because they are rested  
Blame It On Rio : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16227409 SGMen said:
Quote:
Seahawks travel across the country and don't have the front 7 to dominate us enough at home.

See, as a fan I must think this cause if we lose we can kiss the playoffs goodbye not just because of the L but because of the psyche of the team lacking this year.


West Coast football teams are 65% straigt up against East Coast teams in primetime. It's a huge advantage for them as your body anaerobically, is most primed in the late afternoon. You see the opposite when they play at 1.
31-27 Giants  
armstead98 : 2:06 pm : link
Offense wins this one, neither defense plays well
Why defer?  
thrunthrublue : 2:07 pm : link
Save some time and just have the scorekeeper post 7 for the Hawks when you win the toss and defer. Can’t stand it when this fraidy cat defense gives up those third and 9 runs, with four missed tackles….especially on national broadcasts.
Seahawks  
Brandon Walsh : 2:18 pm : link
offensive line is a mess missing both their starting tackles as well as possibly Evan Brown.

The may be without some combination of their 2-4 cornerbacks.

Their pass rush is average at best.

This is exactly a team we should match up well with.

Giants 27-24
not an optimist  
floridafan : 2:58 pm : link
28-10 Seattle
Unfortunately  
TinVA : 4:24 pm : link
I see Seahawks 24 Giants 6. I really really hope I'm wrong but this is not a team that is playing well together. On our way to 1-5 if we lose tonight.
I think we win. Everyone, including the fans, are so beat down from  
Blame It On Rio : 4:42 pm : link
all these prime time losses, it’s exactly when you win. Shit the public money is pouring into the Hawks right now. This is like one of those “can’t have a recession when everyone thinks there is about to be a recession” juju around it.
No reasonable person should expect a win, but  
BrianC : 5:31 pm : link
Have the Giants scored a touchdown in the first half of any game this year? No
Has the Giants O-line been a complete mess and are we missing our only reliable O-lineman? Yes
Have the Giants recorded a turnover this year? No
Are the Giants averaging less than 1 sack per game this year? Yes
Out of 12 quarters of football, in how many have the Giants played remotely well? 2
Has Seattle ever lost a game at Met Life Staduium? No (this is actualy true - beat both Giants and Jets every time)

And yet, I predict our pass rush will get going - we'll get sacks and will pop our turnover cherry and that will be enough for a win.
Looking at the injury report  
BlueHurricane : 5:45 pm : link
The Giants should have a pretty nice advantage even with Saquan and AT out.

Hope they play like they actually give a shit on defense.

I have no feel for this game at all. Hoping they can win so the season still matters.
Injury report - ( New Window )
I kinda think  
George : 5:57 pm : link
We win this one.
I have zero faith in the Giants winning the game.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:23 pm : link
But I once watched Joe Judge and Colt McCoy go to Seattle and beat a Hawks team that eventually ended up 12-4. So (infinitely) crazier things have happened.
RE: RE: I see Seattle winning 38 - 13. Defense once again gets abused.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16227221 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16227208 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Giants oline has Daniel Jones running for his life! Another national tv embarrassment.

The Seattle pass defense is so porous, though, that even forced out of the pocket, Jones should have a big game. Unless Seattle miraculously fixed their D this week, even a mediocre performance from Jones would be unacceptable.


Jamal Adams and their best corner are reportedly going to play their first game of the season tonight.
Seahawks are down their LT and slot corners  
Eric on Li : 6:34 pm : link
giants have to tackle the seattle backs and the pass rush has to get home. on offense they have to get a quick passing game going.

the rams beat geno because under pressure he was just 4/10 and they pressured him on 45% of his drop backs.

week 2 they won when detroit only pressured him 33%.

week 3 against carolina it was just 37%.

giants won the 1 week they protected jones (30%) better than their opponent dobbs (41% pressure).

with the 10+ days off since the last game the giants defense has no excuse not to tackle and play a very spirited game. if they dont yikes. seattle is almost certainly going to try to come in and run the ball as much as they can.
Tonight is so important for winning momentum..........  
thrunthrublue : 6:37 pm : link
Lose, badly, at home and it could open the flood gates to be dysfunctionally 1-11 until the Packer game on Dec. 11. The more tape they provide to their opponents on how they just cannot handle O line blocking assignments, how their tackling is not even semi pro quality, they have been very lethargic ever since that early punt block and run back by Dallas in game 1.....except for that second half against one of the weakest teams in the league that's all they have to hang their hats on. So '23 Giants wake up and play for an awful lot tonight! Dominate on both sides of the ball and earn your late 4th quarter victory formation!
Seahawks 38 Giants 7 (giant td in garbage time)  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 6:47 pm : link
Giants couldn’t handle Deebo, they cant handle metcalf, Jamal Adams is back.
Seattle handled NY  
Dave on the UWS : 7:34 pm : link
last year, why would the script be different tonight? Carroll outcoached Daboll and crew last year, when our coaches were doing a good job.
That’s not the case this year.
Seattle is going to pound the ball on the ground  
Dave in PA : 7:49 pm : link
Whether the Giants can stop that will determine the outcome. If they get bullied on the line, they will not be winning this game, or many other games for that matter
