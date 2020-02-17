Predictions about tonight

There best football is ahead of us. If we lay an egg tonight, I'll eat my words, but I feel too many fans have jumped ship on this team way too early. Reading this board increasingly feels like reading the game threads. Pretty pathetic. Yes, maybe the sky will fall. But when did we become such a miserable sorry ass fan base?
But I do know that win or lose, if the Giants are rendered punchless and inept like their games against Dallas, San Fran and the Cards (first half), then it will be very difficult IMO to prevent this season from totally slipping away. And then we’ll be talking about the upcoming Draft earlier than anyone could have ever imagined this past summer.
It’s all on the players and the coaches. This is their season right here.
If this team doesn’t come out fired up ready to play, then we’re in trouble and the rest of the year will not be looking to good. We need to show some fight and physicality tonight. Should be a close game either way IMHO.
If this coaching staff is who we think they are...
Then I expect much better tonight with all of this time. Giants 24-21 though I would not be surprised if things went south.
Though the defense has been soft, there is enough talent there, especially in the interior line, to play much better. I would also hope they move Adoree back to the outside. I don't know why he was shifted inside in favor of Hawkins in the first place, and you can't leave Hawkins on any of those receivers. The OL isn't good right now, but they are young, and they are rested. The other running backs are more capable than people think. They should be adequate. Seattle's OL has been banged up as well. It's a long trip, late time, and no PA system piped in crowd noise for the Hawks this time.
Go Giants. If they lose, it's going to be a long season. The coaches are better than this. I think they show it tonight.
..and this regime as a whole. I don't believe in some of the talent on the field to execute. Two best offensive players out....31-13 Hawks...
I think we lose 27-20. I don't think we will stop their run. I really want to win, this is a game you think a good coaching staff with 11 days could get the job done. I mean the seahawks are a middling team and we thought we were better than that. Carolina moved the ball on them--if we can't move the ball tonight, we are toast this year.
One more thing---DONT GET AWAY FROM THE RUN! Just because Saquon isn't there does not mean we should not try to run the ball a lot.
The odda are against it, the Giants always seem to be at their worst
Over a decade of miserable football will do that to the most loyal fanbase.
The enemy is not the fan base. It is the "miserable sorry ass" decision making of this management team over the past decade. There is absolutely no reason to trust anything about this team after the "miserable sorry ass" start to a season that had expectations of significant improvement.
Until they regain our trust with performance that is worthy of respect, the fans should be supporting each other in empathy rather than blowing smoke up our colleagues asses and making "miserable sorry ass" excuses for a "miserable sorry ass" team...
The game tonight I believe will show a lot about the coaches especially Diablo, Kafka and Wink. It’s on them to get this team prepared, focused and playing at top level. Other than that second half vs Arizona this team has not played well or inspired. We shall see.
Over the last decade all we had to do is get a functioning offensive line and we failed. Schoen has had two goes at it and not significantly changed it for the better. He will have more time, as he should, but you can't fault the fanbase for bein a little skeptical about it.
The team surpassed expectations a year ago by reaching the playoffs and winning a playoff game. This year we knew going in we had a brutal schedule to begin the season. We're 1-2 at a point where there was no realistic expectation that we would be any better than 2-1. The difference was one game against one of the best teams in the league that snow balled against us 5 minutes in. That's the difference between where we are and the best case for where we could hope to be at this point in the season. Put your big boy pants on. If things go south in the game tonight, sure it's time to get serious ab out what's realistic for the season. But anyone who follows football even a little knows that the things can be streaky and good teams have bad games. At this point we're off to a slow start. Ok, fine. I've watched enough football to know that hardly means the book's been written.
Seattle takes a borderline dirty shot on Jones early in the game, probably Jamal Adams. They let Jones know what kind of night it’s going to be. Jones starts reevaluating his career choice in his head and completely goes into a shell and looks all out of sorts the rest of the game.
Giants OL makes Seattles putrid defense look like the best defense in football.
Kenneth Walker runs for almost 200 yards.
Seattle 38 Giants 13. Another prime time beat down in front of America.
I am not going to lie, I have a feeling this game isn't even as close as the score I am predicting. Something tells me this team needed that longer time off between Thursday and tonight to regroup still from that opening night debacle.
The loss to SF, considering the condition of our Oline, missing Barkley etc was no surprise at all. We did hang with them a bit but having 3/5's of the line changed from opening night really made that matchup a mismatch.
The Dallas game hit us in our ego very hard, more hard than I think most had realized. The opening drive with how we moved down the field and how we were poised to start off with a 1st drive TD, ends up being a series of bad plays and then a block kick TD. That throws us us off and then the Int (off Barkley) adds more salt to the open wound.
The Giants from that point on were shell shocked. It carried over into AZ but in the second half we saw what this offense can do when clicking. It was a bit overlooked at the time but seeing how well AZ has played against other teams, that second half actually means more.
I think having a chance to regroup, get BB at G, more time to involve WDR, HYATT and a chance for Jones to relax I think bodes well. Our defense had time to now get angry, get reenergized and hopefully in more of an attacking mode.
I think Jones has a game like his second half against AZ and the defense comes alive- no just sitting back, absorbing- attacking and inflicting.
Jones hits Hyatt for a LONG TD and we get sacks, turnovers and on turnover TD!
12 quarters of football, and resembled a bottom 5 team for 10 of those quarters. Is that a large enough sample size? I don't know but it seems like the Giants are overmatched against good teams at the moment.
My one prediction is that if the Giants lose, I think it's a rough season. If the Giants Win, I think this will help get them on track.
If the offense has three or more three-and-out possessions, we're going to lose. If they can keep those empty possessions to a minimum, the defense might actually stand a chance in the 2nd half of the game.
It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.
Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.
No Barkley, so I think this will be the plan. Attack Seattle through the air.
If pass pro holds up at all, definetly expecting 300 yards in the air. Of course with this team, thats a giant question mark. Are they that bad? Or merely normal bad, just had the unfortune of playing two of the leagues best pass rushes. Thomas being out is brutal.
I see Seattle winning 38 - 13. Defense once again gets abused.
Is to see the magnitude of this game is not lost on this team.
I am a fan of this coaching staff but this will tell a lot of the make-up of the team and coaching staff.
They need to come out with a sense of urgency and understand the season is on the line. Too many times in the past they are not prepared for the moment.
Big game, Monday night at home, be ready and come out flying around. That goes for the coaching staff too, you have had 11 days to be prepared and get this team prepared
No reason to not come out fast and strong.
Win or lose that's what I need to see and not just Jones the whole team down to the water boys.
Giants oline has Daniel Jones running for his life! Another national tv embarrassment.
The Seattle pass defense is so porous, though, that even forced out of the pocket, Jones should have a big game. Unless Seattle miraculously fixed their D this week, even a mediocre performance from Jones would be unacceptable.
I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game
than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....
Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
should do some damage and score points. If they do not alarm bells should be going off. DJ needs to have a good game.
The Giants Defense needs to show up...they are healthy and have underperformed all season long. If they show up it might actually be a Giants win by 10+. If they do not it will about which team did not turn the ball over.
Giants 31- Seattle 20.
Please
RE: I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game
than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....
Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
I kind of feel the same. This is just a game that they need to win. For themselves. For the fanbase. I don't want to hear the excuses from fans, the team, or the media if they lose this one.
i agree with this. The way a lot of you have thrown everything about this team under the bus after crowing about it last year and all off season is ridiculous. Brian Daboll and Co have not forgotten how to play football. This team is due to have some exciting play this season. its the same team that came back against Arizona. Have some conviction! Go Giants!
To see where this team is. We’ve underperformed to date, but a win and 2-2 start keeps us in the mix; a loss and we have to go up against two playoff teams when we are reeling at 1-3.
Not afraid at all - the truth will set you free. I went into the season thinking we could compete for a playoff spot and continue to build a strong team; this game will tell me a lot. I think they come out and play well. Prediction - 31-20 Giants.
RE: RE: I don't think I have ever been more afraid of a regular season game
than I am for tonight's game. I am not prepared to face any reality that consists of this team being bad and on its way to 1-5. I flat out can't handle it. Can't handle another MNF loss. There's too much PTSD....
Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
I kind of feel the same. This is just a game that they need to win. For themselves. For the fanbase. I don't want to hear the excuses from fans, the team, or the media if they lose this one.
If they lose I don't think you'll be hearing excuses from the media. National will eviscerate them, and I don't think local will be very kind either
I'm not down on the team despite predicting a sizeable loss. I think losing AT and SB is significant. The defense hasn't show much thus far. They held the cards down in the second half and i thought did good for the first half of the niners game, but overall I don't think we are strong anywhere. I'd love to be wrong
It is time for you to stop all of your sucking
Yes it's time for you to stop all of your sucking, ohh ohh ohh
There's one thing you gotta do, to make me still want you
Gotta stop sucking now, stop sucking now
Yeah, yeah, stop, stop, stop, stop
It is time for you to win instead of losing
Yes it's time for you to win so no more losing, ohh ohh ohh
There's one thing you gotta do, to make me still want you
Gotta stop sucking now, stop sucking now
Yeah, yeah, stop it, stop it, stop it, stop it
(written by Ray Davies and originally recorded by the Kinks)
Seahawks travel across the country and don't have the front 7 to dominate us enough at home.
See, as a fan I must think this cause if we lose we can kiss the playoffs goodbye not just because of the L but because of the psyche of the team lacking this year.
West Coast football teams are 65% straigt up against East Coast teams in primetime. It's a huge advantage for them as your body anaerobically, is most primed in the late afternoon. You see the opposite when they play at 1.
Save some time and just have the scorekeeper post 7 for the Hawks when you win the toss and defer. Can’t stand it when this fraidy cat defense gives up those third and 9 runs, with four missed tackles….especially on national broadcasts.
all these prime time losses, it’s exactly when you win. Shit the public money is pouring into the Hawks right now. This is like one of those “can’t have a recession when everyone thinks there is about to be a recession” juju around it.
Have the Giants scored a touchdown in the first half of any game this year? No
Has the Giants O-line been a complete mess and are we missing our only reliable O-lineman? Yes
Have the Giants recorded a turnover this year? No
Are the Giants averaging less than 1 sack per game this year? Yes
Out of 12 quarters of football, in how many have the Giants played remotely well? 2
Has Seattle ever lost a game at Met Life Staduium? No (this is actualy true - beat both Giants and Jets every time)
And yet, I predict our pass rush will get going - we'll get sacks and will pop our turnover cherry and that will be enough for a win.
Giants oline has Daniel Jones running for his life! Another national tv embarrassment.
The Seattle pass defense is so porous, though, that even forced out of the pocket, Jones should have a big game. Unless Seattle miraculously fixed their D this week, even a mediocre performance from Jones would be unacceptable.
Jamal Adams and their best corner are reportedly going to play their first game of the season tonight.
giants have to tackle the seattle backs and the pass rush has to get home. on offense they have to get a quick passing game going.
the rams beat geno because under pressure he was just 4/10 and they pressured him on 45% of his drop backs.
week 2 they won when detroit only pressured him 33%.
week 3 against carolina it was just 37%.
giants won the 1 week they protected jones (30%) better than their opponent dobbs (41% pressure).
with the 10+ days off since the last game the giants defense has no excuse not to tackle and play a very spirited game. if they dont yikes. seattle is almost certainly going to try to come in and run the ball as much as they can.
Tonight is so important for winning momentum..........
Lose, badly, at home and it could open the flood gates to be dysfunctionally 1-11 until the Packer game on Dec. 11. The more tape they provide to their opponents on how they just cannot handle O line blocking assignments, how their tackling is not even semi pro quality, they have been very lethargic ever since that early punt block and run back by Dallas in game 1.....except for that second half against one of the weakest teams in the league that's all they have to hang their hats on. So '23 Giants wake up and play for an awful lot tonight! Dominate on both sides of the ball and earn your late 4th quarter victory formation!
Whether the Giants can stop that will determine the outcome. If they get bullied on the line, they will not be winning this game, or many other games for that matter
1-3 incoming
Walker, Lockett, and Metcalf is a very nice trio.
NYG 27-17
Seahawks 34 Giants 15
But by the end of the 4th we will wish we had.
I think it stays close until late in the 3rd and some stupid mistake starts the descent. 27-17 SEA
They don't win tonight it's going to slide down hill real quick.
@MIA
@BUF
vs WAS
vs NYJ
Looking back over the schedule - it is BRUTAL.
They don't win tonight it's going to slide down hill real quick.
@MIA
@BUF
vs WAS
vs NYJ
Especially the next two.
Giants lose tonight and they are staring down the barrel of 1-5...with the pieces they have - that's tough hill to climb.
If they win...2-4 isn't game over.
There's no shame in having 4 losses in 6 games on your resume if 3 of them they are @ SF, @MIA, and @ BUF
Over a decade of miserable football will do that to the most loyal fanbase.
Brilliant minds!
The enemy is not the fan base. It is the "miserable sorry ass" decision making of this management team over the past decade. There is absolutely no reason to trust anything about this team after the "miserable sorry ass" start to a season that had expectations of significant improvement.
Until they regain our trust with performance that is worthy of respect, the fans should be supporting each other in empathy rather than blowing smoke up our colleagues asses and making "miserable sorry ass" excuses for a "miserable sorry ass" team...
Over the last decade all we had to do is get a functioning offensive line and we failed. Schoen has had two goes at it and not significantly changed it for the better. He will have more time, as he should, but you can't fault the fanbase for bein a little skeptical about it.
28-24 Giants
If they win I predict they’ll have a season very similar to last year and they’ll be in the WC hunt the whole way.
They lose and I think unfortunately we’re in for a long season without much postseason hope.
Waller, Parris, and Hyatt have impact plays.
Big Blue 24
Seachickies 10
We'll be there, hopefully better weather than the last game. And thankfully the last home prime time game until December. I'd like a word with the people that came up with this schedule.
besides that this is a good football team
I saw this on twitter: Seattle has never lost at MetLife. Daniel Jones has never won on Monday night football.
Stuff like this has no bearing on tonights game.
Giants OL makes Seattles putrid defense look like the best defense in football.
Kenneth Walker runs for almost 200 yards.
Seattle 38 Giants 13. Another prime time beat down in front of America.
Jones throws for 300 and 2 scores, and the Giants win by 13
26-23 Gmen
Gmen 32- Seattle 17.
Offensive line has been a mess - will any adhesion happen?
Unfortunately, think the Hawks win by 2 scores.
My one prediction is that if the Giants lose, I think it's a rough season. If the Giants Win, I think this will help get them on track.
It seems like a game, however, where the passing game can really get on track and take advantage of a suspect pass defense. Jones has a chance to put up big production.
Old Man Dalton put up 365 yards. Goff hung 323. And Stafford hung 334.
23-21 Giants.
If pass pro holds up at all, definetly expecting 300 yards in the air. Of course with this team, thats a giant question mark. Are they that bad? Or merely normal bad, just had the unfortune of playing two of the leagues best pass rushes. Thomas being out is brutal.
I am a fan of this coaching staff but this will tell a lot of the make-up of the team and coaching staff.
They need to come out with a sense of urgency and understand the season is on the line. Too many times in the past they are not prepared for the moment.
Big game, Monday night at home, be ready and come out flying around. That goes for the coaching staff too, you have had 11 days to be prepared and get this team prepared
No reason to not come out fast and strong.
Win or lose that's what I need to see and not just Jones the whole team down to the water boys.
Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
The Giants Defense needs to show up...they are healthy and have underperformed all season long. If they show up it might actually be a Giants win by 10+. If they do not it will about which team did not turn the ball over.
Giants 31- Seattle 20.
Please
Please for the love of everything holy just find a way to win tonight. I don't suppose the Giants could actually play good defense...is that asking too much..
i agree with this. The way a lot of you have thrown everything about this team under the bus after crowing about it last year and all off season is ridiculous. Brian Daboll and Co have not forgotten how to play football. This team is due to have some exciting play this season. its the same team that came back against Arizona. Have some conviction! Go Giants!
Not afraid at all - the truth will set you free. I went into the season thinking we could compete for a playoff spot and continue to build a strong team; this game will tell me a lot. I think they come out and play well. Prediction - 31-20 Giants.
If they lose I don't think you'll be hearing excuses from the media. National will eviscerate them, and I don't think local will be very kind either
And Thoams out again.
Not enough.
What has changed to make you think we will be better in that area? Strength of opponent is not a change.
with Seahawks getting a TD near the end of regulation so a close game up to that point.
See, as a fan I must think this cause if we lose we can kiss the playoffs goodbye not just because of the L but because of the psyche of the team lacking this year.
And how about coming out of the tunnel and being ready to play for a change. Defense actually forcing a turnover and the Offense actually putting up a TD in the first 30 minutes.
Please?
See, as a fan I must think this cause if we lose we can kiss the playoffs goodbye not just because of the L but because of the psyche of the team lacking this year.
West Coast football teams are 65% straigt up against East Coast teams in primetime. It's a huge advantage for them as your body anaerobically, is most primed in the late afternoon. You see the opposite when they play at 1.
The may be without some combination of their 2-4 cornerbacks.
Their pass rush is average at best.
This is exactly a team we should match up well with.
Giants 27-24
Has the Giants O-line been a complete mess and are we missing our only reliable O-lineman? Yes
Have the Giants recorded a turnover this year? No
Are the Giants averaging less than 1 sack per game this year? Yes
Out of 12 quarters of football, in how many have the Giants played remotely well? 2
Has Seattle ever lost a game at Met Life Staduium? No (this is actualy true - beat both Giants and Jets every time)
And yet, I predict our pass rush will get going - we'll get sacks and will pop our turnover cherry and that will be enough for a win.
Hope they play like they actually give a shit on defense.
I have no feel for this game at all. Hoping they can win so the season still matters.
Injury report - ( New Window )
Jamal Adams and their best corner are reportedly going to play their first game of the season tonight.
the rams beat geno because under pressure he was just 4/10 and they pressured him on 45% of his drop backs.
week 2 they won when detroit only pressured him 33%.
week 3 against carolina it was just 37%.
giants won the 1 week they protected jones (30%) better than their opponent dobbs (41% pressure).
with the 10+ days off since the last game the giants defense has no excuse not to tackle and play a very spirited game. if they dont yikes. seattle is almost certainly going to try to come in and run the ball as much as they can.
That’s not the case this year.