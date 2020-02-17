New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Discussion

No, no , no
. See that is bullshit. He dropped a fucking possible huge game changing Int. Two garbage sacks means nothing. It's that bullshit that leads us to overvalue people and the feel of the team..
Oh shut up. This is frustration nonsense.
Fuck no, he has done nothing when the game was on the line. You want to celebrate that go for it..
Did the defense not provide the offense with multiple possessions tonight? His first sack was early in the game. I said he was a decent bright spot, I didn't say he was having some gamechanging performance. Calm down.
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.
There's no point talking reason with an emotional wreck.
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.
Are we sure he doesn't just go back to USC if the Giants get the #1 pick?
Daboll and Schoen brought Barkley and Jones back. Those are Gettleman’s mistakes, but these guys doubled down on them so these are their guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs
There are no bright spots, it's what led us to believe we were better than we were coming off last year.. Reason Giant, give me a break. This team has been beaten 64-3 at home so far this season and after 11 days between games this is the best we get!! We would struggle to beat Chicago right now..
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.
for trade bait. Jones, is toast. With this coaching staff they have the best chance in the league of going 1-16, just tell them to continue with what they are doing.....On January 8 fire Kafka, McGaughey.....etc. and move Jone's parking spot to the back of the lot, in-between some dumpsters to make room for Caleb Williams, rinse.....and hopefully not repeat.
Guys is sacked 10 times with no time to throw and you read monumental stupid comments like this that seem even more stupid as every minute goes by in this game!
Here we go.
The OL was embarrassingly, historically bad. No question about it. But do you think DJ played well at all? He contributed to this loss. Not nearly as much as the OL, but that doesn't mean he bears no blame at all.
Fixing the fan discontent is going to take more than another free medium Pepsi Mr. Mara.
10 sacks now. Or is it 11? I've lost count.
Again. These guys can’t play. This is the worst Giants team I’ve seen in 30+ years
It's like punishment...
Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
Daniel Jones - on the money - ( New Window )
How long exactly?
In comment 16230001 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Take him out of the fucking game
Actually he’s seeing lineman in his fucking face after 1.2 seconds.
On the rare occasions that he gets a pocket, he either runs out of it or throws the ball so quickly that nothing is allowed to develop.
Here's your brand new DJFC merit badge.
Embarrassing. I am not absolving Jones for the INT. Both guys had a dreadful snap.
he had 4 seconds to throw the ball, fixated on one receiver and heaved it over the guy’s head. Bad play.
lol, this. video above.
It's like punishment...
I have no idea what Brian Daboll is thinking. Is he “looking for something positive” out of this?
The whole team has been a huge disappointment, and so has Daboll and his staff. He is Joe Judging the shit out of this team.
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?
It's like punishment...
Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
Must have punished Andrew Thomas too and they're still waiting on him to return to the field.
he was trying to hit hyatt deep and got hit as he threw. point?
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?
It's like punishment...
Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
He needs the reps.
In comment 16230012 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16230001 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Take him out of the fucking game
Actually he’s seeing lineman in his fucking face after 1.2 seconds.
On the rare occasions that he gets a pocket, he either runs out of it or throws the ball so quickly that nothing is allowed to develop.
Here's your brand new DJFC merit badge.
You really are a submoron. You read that comment and thought I was praising or making excuses for his play????!?!
Are we sure he doesn't just go back to USC if the Giants get the #1 pick?
Have to wonder who is scouting Lineman and ask how good of a coach is Bobby Johnson?
In comment 16230058 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Embarrassing. I am not absolving Jones for the INT. Both guys had a dreadful snap.
he had 4 seconds to throw the ball, fixated on one receiver and heaved it over the guy’s head. Bad play.
lol, this. video above.
That video you posted looks like someone jizzed on their camera lens. Wtf
Daboll and Schoen brought Barkley and Jones back. Those are Gettleman’s mistakes, but these guys doubled down on them so these are their guys.
There are no bright spots, it's what led us to believe we were better than we were coming off last year.. Reason Giant, give me a break. This team has been beaten 64-3 at home so far this season and after 11 days between games this is the best we get!! We would struggle to beat Chicago right now..
He had a sack on the first drive didn't he?
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?
It's like punishment...
Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
He needs the reps.
Guys is sacked 10 times with no time to throw and you read monumental stupid comments like this that seem even more stupid as every minute goes by in this game!
I told you already, he needs the reps.
What could Thibs find so funny on the sidelines?
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.
Are we sure he doesn't just go back to USC if the Giants get the #1 pick?
Lol that’s probably right.
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?
It's like punishment...
I have no idea what Brian Daboll is thinking. Is he “looking for something positive” out of this?
The whole team has been a huge disappointment, and so has Daboll and his staff. He is Joe Judging the shit out of this team.
A starting NFL QB, and believe me I'm one of Jones's biggest critics, should not be subject to this type of abuse.
Daboll is completely out of line and embarrassing himself. Lost a lot of respect for him tonight...
Have to wonder who is scouting Lineman and ask how good of a coach is Bobby Johnson?
As bad as the line is, it would be a mistake to use another high pick on a lineman.
If they’re gonna be drafting where we think then they need to look at QBs
.
I told you already, he needs the reps.
Daboll was so confident in the preseason. Watching tonight you'd think none of these guys have ever played together
That video you posted looks like someone jizzed on their camera lens. Wtf
Lol
In comment 16230164 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?
It's like punishment...
Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
He needs the reps.
Guys is sacked 10 times with no time to throw and you read monumental stupid comments like this that seem even more stupid as every minute goes by in this game!
Here we go.
The OL was embarrassingly, historically bad. No question about it. But do you think DJ played well at all? He contributed to this loss. Not nearly as much as the OL, but that doesn't mean he bears no blame at all.
A strong game.
Ojulari’s had some good plays as well
Thibs has had a decent game against a backup tackle. His two sacks are his two tackles.
Lol what does that even mean?
“If you think this team is bad, it’s going to get ugly,”
Lol what does that even mean?
They've got 13 more games to play