New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:05 pm
...
When will it ever stop.....  
Simms11 : 11:08 pm : link
Jones just cannot hold the ball that long
Daniel Jones for MVP - rnargi  
bwitz : 11:08 pm : link
🤡
Why is jones still in the game  
chuckydee9 : 11:09 pm : link
You just paid this guy a ton of money.. you can't be doing this..
How  
AcidTest : 11:09 pm : link
long before fans starting showing up with bags on their heads?

Fixing the fan discontent is going to take more than another free medium Pepsi Mr. Mara.

10 sacks now. Or is it 11? I've lost count.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs  
Giantology : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16230143 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230131 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16230112 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230094 Giantology said:


Quote:


.



No, no , no
. See that is bullshit. He dropped a fucking possible huge game changing Int. Two garbage sacks means nothing. It's that bullshit that leads us to overvalue people and the feel of the team..



Oh shut up. This is frustration nonsense.



Fuck no, he has done nothing when the game was on the line. You want to celebrate that go for it..


Did the defense not provide the offense with multiple possessions tonight? His first sack was early in the game. I said he was a decent bright spot, I didn't say he was having some gamechanging performance. Calm down.
RE: Ezudu just got absolutely fucking embarrassed  
BlueHurricane : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16230146 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
My god this team sucks fucking cock.


Again. These guys can't play. This is the worst Giants team I've seen in 30+ years
RE: JFC...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...


Punishment is the word that comes to mind.
Maybe  
Nick in LA : 11:09 pm : link
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.
...  
christian : 11:10 pm : link
This feels like Daboll telling Jones "Pay attention when I'm talking to you son."
Daniel Jones in action  
islander1 : 11:10 pm : link
incredible.
Daniel Jones - on the money - ( New Window )
11 sacks so far  
Hammer : 11:10 pm : link
More to come...
RE: When will it ever stop.....  
Thunderstruck27 : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16230150 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Jones just cannot hold the ball that long


How long exactly?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16230160 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 16230143 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230131 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16230112 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230094 Giantology said:


Quote:


.



No, no , no
. See that is bullshit. He dropped a fucking possible huge game changing Int. Two garbage sacks means nothing. It's that bullshit that leads us to overvalue people and the feel of the team..



Oh shut up. This is frustration nonsense.



Fuck no, he has done nothing when the game was on the line. You want to celebrate that go for it..



Did the defense not provide the offense with multiple possessions tonight? His first sack was early in the game. I said he was a decent bright spot, I didn't say he was having some gamechanging performance. Calm down.


There's no point talking reason with an emotional wreck.
RE: RE: RE: He's seeing fucking ghosts.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16230077 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230012 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16230001 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


Take him out of the fucking game



Actually he’s seeing lineman in his fucking face after 1.2 seconds.



On the rare occasions that he gets a pocket, he either runs out of it or throws the ball so quickly that nothing is allowed to develop.

Here's your brand new DJFC merit badge.
Jones is a beaten man  
Dave in PA : 11:10 pm : link
.
RE: RE: On that last INT, Neal's play was  
islander1 : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16230079 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230058 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Embarrassing. I am not absolving Jones for the INT. Both guys had a dreadful snap.

he had 4 seconds to throw the ball, fixated on one receiver and heaved it over the guy’s head. Bad play.


lol, this. video above.
RE: JFC...  
Mike from Ohio : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...


I have no idea what Brian Daboll is thinking. Is he “looking for something positive” out of this?

The whole team has been a huge disappointment, and so has Daboll and his staff. He is Joe Judging the shit out of this team.
RE: RE: JFC...  
Toth029 : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16230164 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...



Punishment is the word that comes to mind.


Must have punished Andrew Thomas too and they're still waiting on him to return to the field.
Say what want  
batman11 : 11:11 pm : link
That kid is tough.
RE: Daniel Jones in action  
guitarguybs12 : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16230172 islander1 said:
Quote:
incredible. Daniel Jones - on the money - ( New Window )


he was trying to hit hyatt deep and got hit as he threw. point?
RE: RE: JFC...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16230164 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...



Punishment is the word that comes to mind.

He needs the reps.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 11:12 pm : link
I wonder if America is tired of watching the Giants as much as we are.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's seeing fucking ghosts.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16230180 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16230077 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230012 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16230001 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


Take him out of the fucking game



Actually he’s seeing lineman in his fucking face after 1.2 seconds.



On the rare occasions that he gets a pocket, he either runs out of it or throws the ball so quickly that nothing is allowed to develop.


Here's your brand new DJFC merit badge.


You really are a submoron. You read that comment and thought I was praising or making excuses for his play????!?!
RE: Maybe  
widmerseyebrow : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16230165 Nick in LA said:
Quote:
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.


Are we sure he doesn't just go back to USC if the Giants get the #1 pick?
could be the worst team  
bc4life : 11:12 pm : link
in the league. definitely bottom 5.

Have to wonder who is scouting Lineman and ask how good of a coach is Bobby Johnson?
RE: RE: RE: On that last INT, Neal's play was  
Thunderstruck27 : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16230182 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230079 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230058 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Embarrassing. I am not absolving Jones for the INT. Both guys had a dreadful snap.

he had 4 seconds to throw the ball, fixated on one receiver and heaved it over the guy’s head. Bad play.



lol, this. video above.


That video you posted looks like someone jizzed on their camera lens. Wtf
RE: Maybe  
Mike from Ohio : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16230165 Nick in LA said:
Quote:
we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.


Daboll and Schoen brought Barkley and Jones back. Those are Gettleman's mistakes, but these guys doubled down on them so these are their guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs  
jvm52106 : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16230179 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16230160 Giantology said:


Quote:


In comment 16230143 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230131 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16230112 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230094 Giantology said:


Quote:


.



No, no , no
. See that is bullshit. He dropped a fucking possible huge game changing Int. Two garbage sacks means nothing. It's that bullshit that leads us to overvalue people and the feel of the team..



Oh shut up. This is frustration nonsense.



Fuck no, he has done nothing when the game was on the line. You want to celebrate that go for it..



Did the defense not provide the offense with multiple possessions tonight? His first sack was early in the game. I said he was a decent bright spot, I didn't say he was having some gamechanging performance. Calm down.



There's no point talking reason with an emotional wreck.


There are no bright spots, it's what led us to believe we were better than we were coming off last year.. Reason Giant, give me a break. This team has been beaten 64-3 at home so far this season and after 11 days between games this is the best we get!! We would struggle to beat Chicago right now..
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another decent bright spot tonight was Thibs  
PatersonPlank : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16230143 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230131 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16230112 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230094 Giantology said:


Quote:


.



No, no , no
. See that is bullshit. He dropped a fucking possible huge game changing Int. Two garbage sacks means nothing. It's that bullshit that leads us to overvalue people and the feel of the team..



Oh shut up. This is frustration nonsense.



Fuck no, he has done nothing when the game was on the line. You want to celebrate that go for it..


He had a sack on the first drive didn't he?
RE: RE: RE: JFC...  
bluewave : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230198 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16230164 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...



Punishment is the word that comes to mind.


He needs the reps.


Guys is sacked 10 times with no time to throw and you read monumental stupid comments like this that seem even more stupid as every minute goes by in this game!
.  
Banks : 11:14 pm : link
Games like this always feel like an eternity
RE: Why is this fucking guy still in the game????????  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230127 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
.

I told you already, he needs the reps.
rebuild from the front back  
bc4life : 11:14 pm : link
OLine and DLine.

What could Thibs find so funny on the sidelines?
Daboll  
batman11 : 11:14 pm : link
Is leaving this kid in there because he’s angry and embarrassed. Bad job by him. Look in the mirror coach.
RE: RE: Maybe  
Nick in LA : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230204 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16230165 Nick in LA said:


Quote:


we have a shot at Caleb Williams. JS and Daboll need to be given the opportunity for a full rebuild. This team as currently constructed is going nowhere. Injuries are a factor but this is straight trash.



Are we sure he doesn't just go back to USC if the Giants get the #1 pick?


Lol that's probably right.
RE: RE: JFC...  
bw in dc : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16230183 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...



I have no idea what Brian Daboll is thinking. Is he “looking for something positive” out of this?

The whole team has been a huge disappointment, and so has Daboll and his staff. He is Joe Judging the shit out of this team.


A starting NFL QB, and believe me I'm one of Jones's biggest critics, should not be subject to this type of abuse.

Daboll is completely out of line and embarrassing himself. Lost a lot of respect for him tonight...
RE: could be the worst team  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16230205 bc4life said:
Quote:
in the league. definitely bottom 5.

Have to wonder who is scouting Lineman and ask how good of a coach is Bobby Johnson?


As bad as the line is, it would be a mistake to use another high pick on a lineman.

If they're gonna be drafting where we think then they need to look at QBs
RE: RE: Why is this fucking guy still in the game????????  
Thunderstruck27 : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16230224 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16230127 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


.


I told you already, he needs the reps.


Daboll was so confident in the preseason. Watching tonight you'd think none of these guys have ever played together
Can you believe this team had 11 days to prepare  
islander1 : 11:16 pm : link
11 DAYS
RE: RE: RE: RE: On that last INT, Neal's play was  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16230214 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:


That video you posted looks like someone jizzed on their camera lens. Wtf


Lol
Keep Barkley on the sidelines  
thrunthrublue : 11:16 pm : link
for trade bait. Jones, is toast. With this coaching staff they have the best chance in the league of going 1-16, just tell them to continue with what they are doing.....On January 8 fire Kafka, McGaughey.....etc. and move Jone's parking spot to the back of the lot, in-between some dumpsters to make room for Caleb Williams, rinse.....and hopefully not repeat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: JFC...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16230220 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16230198 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16230164 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230149 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why is Jones still in the game and passing?

It's like punishment...



Punishment is the word that comes to mind.


He needs the reps.



Guys is sacked 10 times with no time to throw and you read monumental stupid comments like this that seem even more stupid as every minute goes by in this game!

Here we go.

The OL was embarrassingly, historically bad. No question about it. But do you think DJ played well at all? He contributed to this loss. Not nearly as much as the OL, but that doesn't mean he bears no blame at all.
Carroll goes for it  
bc4life : 11:17 pm : link
on 4th down.
RE: RE: In the midst of all this, Thibs is having  
k2tampa : 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16230132 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230088 cosmicj said:


Quote:


A strong game.

Ojulari’s had some good plays as well


Thibs has had a decent game against a backup tackle. His two sacks are his two tackles.
Carl Banks…  
blink667 : 11:18 pm : link
“If you think this team is bad, it’s going to get ugly,”
RE: Carl Banks…  
Thunderstruck27 : 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16230272 blink667 said:
Quote:
“If you think this team is bad, it’s going to get ugly,”


Lol what does that even mean?
RE: Carl Banks…  
SomeFan : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16230272 blink667 said:
Quote:
“If you think this team is bad, it’s going to get ugly,”
I think we all jus saw ugly. Maybe it gets repeated numerous times this year but nothing can be uglier.
I guess  
batman11 : 11:20 pm : link
They’re not losing any coordinators after this year….
RE: RE: Carl Banks…  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16230278 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230272 blink667 said:


Quote:


“If you think this team is bad, it’s going to get ugly,”



Lol what does that even mean?


They've got 13 more games to play
......  
Route 9 : 11:37 pm : link
Lol. Just remember that to be grateful the Giants lost the divisional round game 38-7 to Philly. What a fucking pathetic franchise. Hahaha.
