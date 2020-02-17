New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion

Could’ve gotten higher draft picks to accelerate the rebuild, and moved on from Jones and Barkley.
Reminds me of what the Knicks have done the past three years - overachieve in year one, commit too much money to keep the flawed team together and crash back to earth in year two. Knicks were able to take two steps forward in year three - hope the Giants can too.
without an offensive line. period. Jones probably wouldn't be having such a bad season if he had a consistent Oline. This is more the Giants Org, scout, OC, DC, and GM. Damn look at the Cowboys and how deep they are. There backup corner Bland, could turn out to be even better than Diggs??!!? Damn..
True to some extent but when he’s had time he been awful too…a good qb can make a bad line look better than it is
It is completely true. Can’t expect good qb play with a league worse oline. A good qb can make a ok oline look better. Any qb is dead in the water with a horrible oline.
THAT was a huge problem. It looked like the coaches were ready to move on from Eli but the fans freaked and made a big deal out of the streak. I think it scared ownership into hanging onto Eli too long.
I said in the game thread, I am 58. This is by far the worst OL I have ever seen. That's on Schoen IMO. He drafted or signed Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal, and Glowinski. Glowinski is done and the others look like they don't have the lateral ability or agility to play at this level, something that should have been self evident when they were scouted. They can't move sideways quickly enough to succeed in the NFL.
All those weapons Schoen signed, traded for, and drafted, are all irrelevant because the OL still sucks.
Jones isn't seeing the whole field and understandably doesn't trust his OL to give him time to do so. He's part of the problem, but at least he's produced in the past.
On defense, we still can't tackle, and are being repeatedly gashed up the middle. The run defense is really bad and we aren't generating much pressure.
The team is awful. Most of the moves he has made have contributed absolutely nothing. I wouldn't fire him this season, but I mean there's really nothing there from him to think he deserves any kind of long-term future.
The drafts have been bad. The free agent moves have been bad. The trades have been bad.
And management again failed to understand why people were upset. They weren't upset Eli was benched, they were upset he was benched for Geno Smith - who had no future in NY - so it was a wasted move. Had they benched him for Davis Webb, there would've been a lot less complaints, because seeing what the rookie 3rd round pick could do (in retrospect, admittedly not much) would've been a reasonable decision.
Tend to agree, although he has ironically found some serviceable players on day three of the draft. But right now, Thibs and Neal are not close to being worthy of their draft slots and the OL is historically bad.
Nothing under center. Shotgun happy with a terrible pass blocking OL and a struggling QB.
How about going 2 TE with QB under C and mixing it up a little? Show some play variation. The fact they can’t get Waller involved if even just situationally is bizarre.
Was going to start a thread on this.
Where’s the Tackle help? When’s the last time we chipped on the edge? Consistently stayed with a power run game? Or loaded up with max protect and ran deep routes.
Do something different, eh? Cause this is disastrous.
Looking back to last year it was the same. The were terrible and refused to change until being forced to use the running game. Can’t believe how bad this is.
What about all those reports from camp how unstoppable he looked?
This fucking team. It’s fascinating how bad they are.
This^^^^ can we please stop acting like Geno fucking Smith is any bit relevant? He’s a journeyman system QB in an incredibly run organization, nothing more. For how bad the Giants are, Seattle should be embarrassed they technically were still in the game until the fourth quarter.
Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?
Is anyone putting it 100% on Jones?
I feel like everyone recognizes that the biggest problem by far is the offensive line. And I also feel like it's possible to recognize that while simultaneously acknowledging that Jones hasn't played well, independent of the OL. It doesn't have to be mutually exclusive; both things can be true.
Schoen tried to build around Jones and Barkley
This game it took halfway until the third qtr was over until he took over play calling.
I think maybe the Giants should strive to make points in their first half. It could help!
Hockey will be better.
Insanely bad!
Schoen must be having second thoughts
This is much more than a QB, a coach, the OL or a GM. It is everything.
It is rotten from the core.
Some of you want the team to lose out to get a decent draft pick next year... lol
WTF have we been doing to start the season? What were we doing all summer long during training camp? What are we doing in the first half of these games?
We are trying to tush push on 4th and longer than 1?
Daboll has been terrible since the Philly playoff game.
I know losing AT was the one of the few guys they couldn’t afford to lose.
But man, what’s the the defense? The Seahawks don’t have one oline starter going
You ain’t wrong
Now that is saying something. Sad and true.
Right????
Needs
QB
WR1
RB (Saquon prob gone)
LG
RG
RT
Swing tackle
Backup C
That’s just the offense
No doubt but he’s been under the gun at the snap and maybe if he had another second he could’ve looked that way.
Looks to me like he’s just happy to be able to get the pass off without being sacked and that’s no way to be successful. He hasn’t lifted the team but neither has the coaching.
I hope so
Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.
open for the TD, idk why he threw the short out and poorly at that.
Looked to me like he had time to find a second read…. Seemed determined to Throw to Campbell
If they get into the Top 5 they better make a run for a QB.
*last in the NFL
Sigh
It is completely true. Can’t expect good qb play with a league worse oline. A good qb can make a ok oline look better. Any qb is dead in the water with a horrible oline.
Serenity Now.
Serenity Now!!!
benching Eli.
Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.
People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general
Two good quarters out of 16 so far. Two weeks from now it’ll be two good quarters out of 24.
This team should never be allowed on prime time for a long, long time.
benching Eli.
Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.
People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general
Impressed? No, I’m more impressed with how well run Seattle is as an organization. I wish the Giants could draft and develop OL talent like them.
Second half.
Two good quarters out of 16 so far. Two weeks from now it’ll be two good quarters out of 24.
Got attacked by the typical group for saying something was fundamentally wrong with this team.
This team should never be allowed on prime time for a long, long time.
Betting against the Giants on prime time will produce better returns than the best financial advisor could do for you.
This is much more than a QB, a coach, the OL or a GM. It is everything.
It is rotten from the core.
Some of you want the team to lose out to get a decent draft pick next year... lol
Eh - losing out could get someone to dump the entire front office, including all the scouts.
At least
Boring, bad football team.
They could score 80 on this team.
And they'll come right in and suck.
This team is comprised of pussies.
This is just unbelievable! You can’t try to suck as much as we suck.
All those weapons Schoen signed, traded for, and drafted, are all irrelevant because the OL still sucks.
Jones isn't seeing the whole field and understandably doesn't trust his OL to give him time to do so. He's part of the problem, but at least he's produced in the past.
On defense, we still can't tackle, and are being repeatedly gashed up the middle. The run defense is really bad and we aren't generating much pressure.
The Giants might be the worst team in the league.
benching Eli.
Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.
People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general
Impressed? No, I’m more impressed with how well run Seattle is as an organization. I wish the Giants could draft and develop OL talent like them.
Completely agree.
I had no faith whatsoever in them winning the game, but it somehow turned out worse than I could’ve imagined.
Schoen has shown nothing so far.
One beautiful drive in the preseason, everything was golden, especially coming off of last year.
The smack of reality is really setting in tonight. We're in for a rough season with a lot questions to be answered, a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame.
This team fucking blows in every aspect of the game.
Trade him to the Washington Redskins for a 6th round pick. You good with that?
Barkley, Waller, Adoree, L-Williams. No doubt.
Completely underprepared and out coached. It’s unbelievably bad
Wow, for once I completely agree with you. The media forgets how he fucked USC and then ran before the shit hit the fan.
What about all those reports from camp how unstoppable he looked?
This fucking team. It’s fascinating how bad they are.
He didn’t help the situation. He’s scared to throw the ball 10 yards down the field. He’s need giving his guys a chance to make a play.
The drafts have been bad. The free agent moves have been bad. The trades have been bad.
from this QB???????
Trade him to the Washington Redskins for a 6th round pick. You good with that?
Yes I would be happy with that, mostly because I kind of like Jones personally and think he deserves a shot with a real OL.
That’s a great question. Would love to know the answer.
here a bad 4th and 1 play and there a bad false start ended drives that otherwise could have changed the complexion of the game.
Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?
He didn’t help the situation. He’s scared to throw the ball 10 yards down the field. He’s need giving his guys a chance to make a play.
What has me honestly freaked out is how uncomfortable he looks throwing deep. While he hasn't thrown deep a ton the last couple years he never looked scared to. Tonight he did.
He said that not in reference to to ight but so far this season. That is pretty damning...
benching Eli.
The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.
The drafts have been bad. The free agent moves have been bad. The trades have been bad.
Tend to agree, although he has ironically found some serviceable players on day three of the draft. But right now, Thibs and Neal are not close to being worthy of their draft slots and the OL is historically bad.
Was going to start a thread on this.
Where’s the Tackle help? When’s the last time we chipped on the edge? Consistently stayed with a power run game? Or loaded up with max protect and ran deep routes.
Do something different, eh? Cause this is disastrous.
Looking back to last year it was the same. The were terrible and refused to change until being forced to use the running game. Can’t believe how bad this is.
What about all those reports from camp how unstoppable he looked?
This fucking team. It’s fascinating how bad they are.
OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.
The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.
So why would another QB without fixing the OL yield any different result?
Honest question.
I think part of that is because he doesn't trust his OL to give him enough time to look at more than his first read. But I agree that he still needs to do a better job scanning the field.
The proof is in the pudding.
They just can’t block and protect their QB.
They just can’t block and protect their QB.
This might be the worst offensive line to ever play in a pro game.
4 sacks
On the year for the defense. We rip Thibs almost every week but he’s 3 of the 4 sacks lol
benching Eli.
This^^^^ can we please stop acting like Geno fucking Smith is any bit relevant? He’s a journeyman system QB in an incredibly run organization, nothing more. For how bad the Giants are, Seattle should be embarrassed they technically were still in the game until the fourth quarter.
OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.
The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.
So why would another QB without fixing the OL yield any different result?
Honest question.
At this point, they’ve used so many high end picks on the line that using another doesn’t seem like the best idea.
They’re better off just starting from scratch and that begins with a new QB if they’re picking that high.
Is anyone putting it 100% on Jones?
I feel like everyone recognizes that the biggest problem by far is the offensive line. And I also feel like it's possible to recognize that while simultaneously acknowledging that Jones hasn't played well, independent of the OL. It doesn't have to be mutually exclusive; both things can be true.
Not enough physical players on defense.