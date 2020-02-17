for display only
New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:34 pm
...
Ugh  
Dnew15 : 10:35 pm : link
Just ugh
TRASH  
ZogZerg : 10:36 pm : link
College teams can beat these bums
what an amazing  
Giantsfan79 : 10:36 pm : link
4th quarter comeback that was, one for the ages
Schoen has royally messed up  
Essex : 10:36 pm : link
Like Getleman with Eli and trying to salvage it one last time

Schoen tried to build around Jones and Barkley
Daboll  
knowledgetimmons : 10:36 pm : link
Giving too much rope to Kafka.

This game it took halfway until the third qtr was over until he took over play calling.

I think maybe the Giants should strive to make points in their first half. It could help!
Boy that was rough  
Sec 103 : 10:36 pm : link
But saving some Z’a on a travel day.
Hockey will be better.
Insanely bad!
The Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, and Bears should all get relegated  
islander1 : 10:36 pm : link
.
Can we petituon the NFL  
Dankbeerman : 10:36 pm : link
to move our bye week to Sunday. I need a break.
On that replay Waller looks  
slackerracker : 10:37 pm : link
open for the TD, idk why he threw the short out and poorly at that.
Let it be noted that the postgame has begun.  
Mark C : 10:37 pm : link
Time of death: 10:32pm.
Ben McAdoo 2: Electric Boogaloo  
guitarguybs12 : 10:37 pm : link
.
Do you think Kafka and wink will be hot Coaching cadidates this year?  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:37 pm : link
lol
Well, looks like I get my Sundays back.  
81_Great_Dane : 10:38 pm : link
Knicks basketball returns in a month, that should be fun.
Merge the Giants and the Jets  
Anakim : 10:39 pm : link
So we can become one statewide embarrassment
Last year fools gold  
GiantsRage2007 : 10:40 pm : link
Led to bringing back Jones, Barkley, Slayton etc

Schoen must be having second thoughts
When do the Knicks start?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10:40 pm : link
I need something
oh Man,,Seahawks were down 4 lineman and manhandeled our D  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:41 pm : link
wow
RE: On that replay Waller looks  
Dankbeerman : 10:41 pm : link
In comment 16229710 slackerracker said:
Quote:
open for the TD, idk why he threw the short out and poorly at that.
No go with the high percentage throw and sandwhich it in between 2 deffenders. I think Jones just cant see 21
Unfortunately since 2011...  
DefenseWins : 10:42 pm : link
this organization has for the most part put a subpar product on the field.

This is much more than a QB, a coach, the OL or a GM. It is everything.

It is rotten from the core.

Some of you want the team to lose out to get a decent draft pick next year... lol
Wish we had this kinda season last year.  
bceagle05 : 10:42 pm : link
Could’ve gotten higher draft picks to accelerate the rebuild, and moved on from Jones and Barkley.

Reminds me of what the Knicks have done the past three years - overachieve in year one, commit too much money to keep the flawed team together and crash back to earth in year two. Knicks were able to take two steps forward in year three - hope the Giants can too.
This was such a winnable game  
Chris684 : 10:43 pm : link
And Daboll needs to take a lot of blame here as well.

WTF have we been doing to start the season? What were we doing all summer long during training camp? What are we doing in the first half of these games?

We are trying to tush push on 4th and longer than 1?

Daboll has been terrible since the Philly playoff game.
if we just kick the ball  
Dankbeerman : 10:46 pm : link
on 4th and 1 its 14-9
….  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:46 pm : link
Now what?

I know losing AT was the one of the few guys they couldn’t afford to lose.

But man, what’s the the defense? The Seahawks don’t have one oline starter going
Ive never been out on a season this early  
blueblood : 10:47 pm : link
this team is HORRIBLE.. they arent even REMOTELY competitive..
it's going to show just how bad we are  
islander1 : 10:47 pm : link
in the next two weeks. holy shit.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10:48 pm : link
There have been some horrific seasons the last decade or so and also in my lifetime but this might be the most joyless and painful start to a Giants season I can ever remember.
You can't expect much  
prdave73 : 10:48 pm : link
without an offensive line. period. Jones probably wouldn't be having such a bad season if he had a consistent Oline. This is more the Giants Org, scout, OC, DC, and GM. Damn look at the Cowboys and how deep they are. There backup corner Bland, could turn out to be even better than Diggs??!!? Damn..
RE: .  
BlueHurricane : 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16229857 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
There have been some horrific seasons the last decade or so and also in my lifetime but this might be the most joyless and painful start to a Giants season I can ever remember.


You ain’t wrong
The don’t regress  
46and2Blue : 10:50 pm : link
It’s much more than that
Remember 1-12-1  
DoctorT : 10:51 pm : link
We are that bad-
The whole country will be protesting putting this team on Monday night  
gtt350 : 10:51 pm : link
thank god there will be none next year.
RE: .  
rocco8112 : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16229857 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
There have been some horrific seasons the last decade or so and also in my lifetime but this might be the most joyless and painful start to a Giants season I can ever remember.


Now that is saying something. Sad and true.
Entering dangerous territory here folks  
UticaMike : 10:51 pm : link
DJ looks shellshocked.
RE: You can't expect much  
46and2Blue : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16229868 prdave73 said:
Quote:
without an offensive line. period. Jones probably wouldn't be having such a bad season if he had a consistent Oline. This is more the Giants Org, scout, OC, DC, and GM. Damn look at the Cowboys and how deep they are. There backup corner Bland, could turn out to be even better than Diggs??!!? Damn..


True to some extent but when he’s had time he been awful too…a good qb can make a bad line look better than it is
11 days off and they still looked lost and scared  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10:52 pm : link
unbelievable
Oline  
armstead98 : 10:52 pm : link
Thinking to next year, move Neal to RG and hope he’s ok there. Draft or sign a RT. Depressing
Defense was good enough to win tonight  
Dnew15 : 10:52 pm : link
That’s a good thing ….


Right????
Does Mara throw a chair down or kick a trash can tonight?  
St. Jimmy : 10:53 pm : link
This game was over too early for that in my opinion.
Looking forward.....  
MauiYankee : 10:53 pm : link
Who does this team beat?
Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
gtt350 : 10:53 pm : link
benching Eli.
I’m so disgusted  
Breeze_94 : 10:54 pm : link
Offensively this is the worst team I can remember. I’m starting to question myself for how much time and emotion I invest into this team. And they continuously let me down
RE: Oline  
Breeze_94 : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16229941 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Thinking to next year, move Neal to RG and hope he’s ok there. Draft or sign a RT. Depressing


Needs
QB
WR1
RB (Saquon prob gone)
LG
RG
RT
Swing tackle
Backup C

That’s just the offense
RE: On that replay Waller looks  
Eman11 : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16229710 slackerracker said:
Quote:
open for the TD, idk why he threw the short out and poorly at that.


No doubt but he’s been under the gun at the snap and maybe if he had another second he could’ve looked that way.

Looks to me like he’s just happy to be able to get the pass off without being sacked and that’s no way to be successful. He hasn’t lifted the team but neither has the coaching.
RE: Do you think Kafka and wink will be hot Coaching cadidates this year?  
Joe Beckwith : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16229722 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
lol

I hope so
RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
WillVAB : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:
Quote:
benching Eli.


Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.
If they get into the top 5  
46and2Blue : 10:58 pm : link
I’m seriously making a run for Harrison jr …a free agency has to be at one maybe two veteran offensive lineman ….growing your own isn’t working
Do we need to see anything more  
Chris L. : 11:00 pm : link
from this QB???????
RE: RE: On that replay Waller looks  
46and2Blue : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16229992 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16229710 slackerracker said:


Quote:


open for the TD, idk why he threw the short out and poorly at that.

Looked to me like he had time to find a second read…. Seemed determined to Throw to Campbell

No doubt but he’s been under the gun at the snap and maybe if he had another second he could’ve looked that way.

Looks to me like he’s just happy to be able to get the pass off without being sacked and that’s no way to be successful. He hasn’t lifted the team but neither has the coaching.
RE: If they get into the top 5  
blueblood : 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16230019 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
I’m seriously making a run for Harrison jr …a free agency has to be at one maybe two veteran offensive lineman ….growing your own isn’t working


If they get into the Top 5 they better make a run for a QB.
Cherry on top would be a Joe Judge like postgame diatribe from Daboll  
guitarguybs12 : 11:00 pm : link
.
FUCKING  
thrunthrublue : 11:03 pm : link
DISGUSTING, AM COMPLETELY EMBARRASSED. BY FAR THEY ARE LAST IN THE NFC EAST, HOPEFULLY IF THEY RISE TO THEIR BEST EFFORTS, THEY END UP 1-16.
defense played okay  
LittleBlue : 11:03 pm : link
only really gave up 7 points that weren’t gift wrapped by Jones, and that was on a flukey play
RE: FUCKING  
Ned In Atlanta : 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16230072 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
DISGUSTING, AM COMPLETELY EMBARRASSED. BY FAR THEY ARE LAST IN THE NFC EAST, HOPEFULLY IF THEY RISE TO THEIR BEST EFFORTS, THEY END UP 1-16.


*last in the NFL
RE: Ben McAdoo 2: Electric Boogaloo  
Wiggy : 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16229720 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
.
at least a Breakin reference cheered me up
Is it bad that I didn't realize  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11:04 pm : link
Ojulari was playing?

Sigh
RE: RE: You can't expect much  
Blueblue : 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16229931 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16229868 prdave73 said:


Quote:


without an offensive line. period. Jones probably wouldn't be having such a bad season if he had a consistent Oline. This is more the Giants Org, scout, OC, DC, and GM. Damn look at the Cowboys and how deep they are. There backup corner Bland, could turn out to be even better than Diggs??!!? Damn..



True to some extent but when he’s had time he been awful too…a good qb can make a bad line look better than it is


It is completely true. Can’t expect good qb play with a league worse oline. A good qb can make a ok oline look better. Any qb is dead in the water with a horrible oline.
Seinfeld is on right now  
giantstock : 11:07 pm : link
The Episode is "The Serentiy Now."

Serenity Now.
Serenity Now!!!
This is the Softess, non tough Giant team I have watch the last 50 yrs  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11:07 pm : link
this team is soft and not tough at all really a major embarassement. They need to fire sale this whole team
RE: RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
Everyone Relax : 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16230016 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:


Quote:


benching Eli.



Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.

People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general
Do the Giants  
wonderback : 11:08 pm : link
Actually have an offensive left tackle playing in this game?
We’ll always have the Cardinals  
ajr2456 : 11:08 pm : link
Second half.
I may detest...  
bw in dc : 11:09 pm : link
Pete Carroll as much as detest Sirianni.
Daboll  
Hilary : 11:09 pm : link
Daboll should be fired for keeping DJ in the game
RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
DefenseWins : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:
Quote:
benching Eli.


THAT was a huge problem. It looked like the coaches were ready to move on from Eli but the fans freaked and made a big deal out of the streak. I think it scared ownership into hanging onto Eli too long.
RE: We’ll always have the Cardinals  
bceagle05 : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16230152 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Second half.

Two good quarters out of 16 so far. Two weeks from now it’ll be two good quarters out of 24.
This team is just horrendous,  
Simms11 : 11:10 pm : link
I’d say poorly coached, but I don’t know if it’s coaching or what? Just not fun to watch.
You dint fire Daboll or Schoen  
nygiants16 : 11:11 pm : link
but this coming offseason is as big as it gets for them and if they are lucky enough to get Caleb Williams, Schoen needs to spend every dime and every asset to get a lefit LG, RG and RT..
This is a total indictment...  
bw in dc : 11:11 pm : link
of the entire organization.

This team should never be allowed on prime time for a long, long time.
RE: RE: RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
WillVAB : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16230138 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 16230016 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:


Quote:


benching Eli.



Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.


People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general


Impressed? No, I’m more impressed with how well run Seattle is as an organization. I wish the Giants could draft and develop OL talent like them.
RE: RE: We’ll always have the Cardinals  
ajr2456 : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16230175 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230152 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Second half.


Two good quarters out of 16 so far. Two weeks from now it’ll be two good quarters out of 24.


Got attacked by the typical group for saying something was fundamentally wrong with this team.
Not one TD at home yet. Only 3 points!! wow,  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11:12 pm : link
Really bad and were in october
People still can’t see that Jones sucks and continue to make excuses  
bwitz : 11:12 pm : link
Morons gonna moron.
Dolphins get extra possessions from bad NYG offense  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:12 pm : link
Like this and they'll breeze to 50 points.
RE: This is a total indictment...  
DefenseWins : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16230189 bw in dc said:
Quote:


This team should never be allowed on prime time for a long, long time.


Betting against the Giants on prime time will produce better returns than the best financial advisor could do for you.
RE: Unfortunately since 2011...  
FStubbs : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16229780 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
this organization has for the most part put a subpar product on the field.

This is much more than a QB, a coach, the OL or a GM. It is everything.

It is rotten from the core.

Some of you want the team to lose out to get a decent draft pick next year... lol


Eh - losing out could get someone to dump the entire front office, including all the scouts.
RE: Dolphins get extra possessions from bad NYG offense  
mfsd : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230203 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Like this and they'll breeze to 50 points.


At least
Just like the DAL game  
mittenedman : 11:14 pm : link
the longer the offense stays on the field, the worse it gets.

Boring, bad football team.
RE: Dolphins get extra possessions from bad NYG offense  
FStubbs : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230203 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Like this and they'll breeze to 50 points.


They could score 80 on this team.
Kafka needs to be sat down  
widmerseyebrow : 11:14 pm : link
I get that that's one of many problems, but Daboll is going to lose the team if he doesn't take the reigns and shake things up.
RE: You dint fire Daboll or Schoen  
FStubbs : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16230184 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
but this coming offseason is as big as it gets for them and if they are lucky enough to get Caleb Williams, Schoen needs to spend every dime and every asset to get a lefit LG, RG and RT..


And they'll come right in and suck.
Schoen whole design for the team is flawed big time  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11:15 pm : link
No Toughness and lack of competitiveness and physicality. Also, the giant players do not look in shape. Which is really bad.

This team is comprised of pussies.

This is downright embarrassing  
GiantBlue : 11:15 pm : link
I have been a fan since 1965 and I am questioning whether there needs to be a complete reversal. We are near the cap! No excuse like our ownership won’t spend the money or we are a small market team.

This is just unbelievable! You can’t try to suck as much as we suck.
Think it’s time  
WillVAB : 11:16 pm : link
To work the phones and see if they can get picks for Barkley, Williams, and Jackson.
Season is over  
Mr. Nickels : 11:16 pm : link
.
It's fair for Schoen to take criticism  
moespree : 11:17 pm : link
Very little contributions from most (not all) of the moves he has made in 2 seasons with the team.
Every bit as bad as McAdoo  
mittenedman : 11:18 pm : link
& Judge.
As  
AcidTest : 11:18 pm : link
I said in the game thread, I am 58. This is by far the worst OL I have ever seen. That's on Schoen IMO. He drafted or signed Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal, and Glowinski. Glowinski is done and the others look like they don't have the lateral ability or agility to play at this level, something that should have been self evident when they were scouted. They can't move sideways quickly enough to succeed in the NFL.

All those weapons Schoen signed, traded for, and drafted, are all irrelevant because the OL still sucks.

Jones isn't seeing the whole field and understandably doesn't trust his OL to give him time to do so. He's part of the problem, but at least he's produced in the past.

On defense, we still can't tackle, and are being repeatedly gashed up the middle. The run defense is really bad and we aren't generating much pressure.

The Giants might be the worst team in the league.
The Seahawks defense was shredded  
ajr2456 : 11:19 pm : link
By the ghost of Andy Dalton. It’s only going to get worse from here
How good an OL Coach  
bc4life : 11:19 pm : link
is Bobby Johnson?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
Everyone Relax : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16230190 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16230138 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


In comment 16230016 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:


Quote:


benching Eli.



Yep, back when the BBI braintrust said all the Giants needed was a mobile QB.


People freaked out because they ended Eli’s consecutive start streak in a lost season. Also are you that impressed with Geno? I’m not talking about in comparison to jones, just in general



Impressed? No, I’m more impressed with how well run Seattle is as an organization. I wish the Giants could draft and develop OL talent like them.

Completely agree.
As awful as Jones was, Daboll deserves to be taken to the woodshed  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:20 pm : link
over this. What exactly was the team doing the last week and a half??


I had no faith whatsoever in them winning the game, but it somehow turned out worse than I could’ve imagined.
RE: You dint fire Daboll or Schoen  
JT039 : 11:20 pm : link
In comment 16230184 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
but this coming offseason is as big as it gets for them and if they are lucky enough to get Caleb Williams, Schoen needs to spend every dime and every asset to get a lefit LG, RG and RT..


Schoen has shown nothing so far.
Digusting.  
sb2003 : 11:20 pm : link
this year is mind boggling.

One beautiful drive in the preseason, everything was golden, especially coming off of last year.

The smack of reality is really setting in tonight. We're in for a rough season with a lot questions to be answered, a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame.

This team fucking blows in every aspect of the game.
Trade Barkley once he’s healthy  
bwitz : 11:21 pm : link
This team is going nowhere this year with this OP and a non NFL QB like Jones.
This  
AcidTest : 11:21 pm : link
is at best a three or four win team.
RE: Do we need to see anything more  
bluewave : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16230034 Chris L. said:
Quote:
from this QB???????


Trade him to the Washington Redskins for a 6th round pick. You good with that?
We  
AcidTest : 11:24 pm : link
will likely be 1-7, maybe 2-6, by the trade deadline. If that happens, we should definitely be trading players for picks next year.
Anyone who puts all this on Jones  
DJ5150 : 11:25 pm : link
Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?
RE: We  
Sammo85 : 11:25 pm : link
In comment 16230326 AcidTest said:
Quote:
will likely be 1-7, maybe 2-6, by the trade deadline. If that happens, we should definitely be trading players for picks next year.


Barkley, Waller, Adoree, L-Williams. No doubt.
This  
JayBid : 11:26 pm : link
IS the worst team in the league and it’s not really close.

Completely underprepared and out coached. It’s unbelievably bad
RE: I may detest...  
jvm52106 : 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16230166 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Pete Carroll as much as detest Sirianni.


Wow, for once I completely agree with you. The media forgets how he fucked USC and then ran before the shit hit the fan.
DJ sacked 11 times.. he took a licking tonight  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11:27 pm : link
That alone caused the pick 6. he didn't even see waller
Has there been any news on JMS  
stoneman : 11:27 pm : link
he disappeared with no news/update
Tunes was ripping  
mittenedman : 11:27 pm : link
this offense before the game.

Nothing under center. Shotgun happy with a terrible pass blocking OL and a struggling QB.

How about going 2 TE with QB under C and mixing it up a little? Show some play variation. The fact they can’t get Waller involved if even just situationally is bizarre.

What about all those reports from camp how unstoppable he looked?

This fucking team. It’s fascinating how bad they are.
RE: Anyone who puts all this on Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16230335 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?


He didn’t help the situation. He’s scared to throw the ball 10 yards down the field. He’s need giving his guys a chance to make a play.
*Tynes  
mittenedman : 11:27 pm : link
.
Schoen doesn't deserve any kind of pass  
moespree : 11:28 pm : link
The team is awful. Most of the moves he has made have contributed absolutely nothing. I wouldn't fire him this season, but I mean there's really nothing there from him to think he deserves any kind of long-term future.

The drafts have been bad. The free agent moves have been bad. The trades have been bad.
The  
AcidTest : 11:28 pm : link
OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.
RE: RE: Do we need to see anything more  
LittleBlue : 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16230312 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16230034 Chris L. said:


Quote:


from this QB???????



Trade him to the Washington Redskins for a 6th round pick. You good with that?


Yes I would be happy with that, mostly because I kind of like Jones personally and think he deserves a shot with a real OL.
Aikman  
bc4life : 11:29 pm : link
suggested some of the wrs were noy running full speed.
RE: How good an OL Coach  
wonderback : 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16230288 bc4life said:
Quote:
is Bobby Johnson?


That’s a great question. Would love to know the answer.
football is a weird game  
LittleBlue : 11:30 pm : link
in both this game and the Dallas game, we drove down the field on the opening drive quite effectively.

here a bad 4th and 1 play and there a bad false start ended drives that otherwise could have changed the complexion of the game.
Shawn O'hara making excuses on the post game  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11:30 pm : link
a multi million dollar post game show and he won't admit the team is horrid or come down on the coaches or players for the performance
RE: RE: Anyone who puts all this on Jones  
Thunderstruck27 : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16230359 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16230335 DJ5150 said:


Quote:


Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?



He didn’t help the situation. He’s scared to throw the ball 10 yards down the field. He’s need giving his guys a chance to make a play.


What has me honestly freaked out is how uncomfortable he looks throwing deep. While he hasn't thrown deep a ton the last couple years he never looked scared to. Tonight he did.
RE: Aikman  
jvm52106 : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16230375 bc4life said:
Quote:
suggested some of the wrs were noy running full speed.


He said that not in reference to to ight but so far this season. That is pretty damning...
Devon Witherspoon said they knew DJ stares down first target  
Sean : 11:30 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
FStubbs : 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16230173 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:


Quote:


benching Eli.



THAT was a huge problem. It looked like the coaches were ready to move on from Eli but the fans freaked and made a big deal out of the streak. I think it scared ownership into hanging onto Eli too long.


And management again failed to understand why people were upset. They weren't upset Eli was benched, they were upset he was benched for Geno Smith - who had no future in NY - so it was a wasted move. Had they benched him for Davis Webb, there would've been a lot less complaints, because seeing what the rookie 3rd round pick could do (in retrospect, admittedly not much) would've been a reasonable decision.
RE: The  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16230373 AcidTest said:
Quote:
OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.


The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.
RE: Schoen doesn't deserve any kind of pass  
AcidTest : 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16230372 moespree said:
Quote:
The team is awful. Most of the moves he has made have contributed absolutely nothing. I wouldn't fire him this season, but I mean there's really nothing there from him to think he deserves any kind of long-term future.

The drafts have been bad. The free agent moves have been bad. The trades have been bad.


Tend to agree, although he has ironically found some serviceable players on day three of the draft. But right now, Thibs and Neal are not close to being worthy of their draft slots and the OL is historically bad.
RE: Tunes was ripping  
JayBid : 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16230357 mittenedman said:
Quote:
this offense before the game.

Nothing under center. Shotgun happy with a terrible pass blocking OL and a struggling QB.

How about going 2 TE with QB under C and mixing it up a little? Show some play variation. The fact they can’t get Waller involved if even just situationally is bizarre.


Was going to start a thread on this.

Where’s the Tackle help? When’s the last time we chipped on the edge? Consistently stayed with a power run game? Or loaded up with max protect and ran deep routes.

Do something different, eh? Cause this is disastrous.

Looking back to last year it was the same. The were terrible and refused to change until being forced to use the running game. Can’t believe how bad this is.
What about all those reports from camp how unstoppable he looked?

This fucking team. It’s fascinating how bad they are.
RE: RE: The  
wonderback : 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16230392 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230373 AcidTest said:


Quote:


OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.



The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.


So why would another QB without fixing the OL yield any different result?

Honest question.
RE: Devon Witherspoon said they knew DJ stares down first target  
AcidTest : 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16230388 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I think part of that is because he doesn't trust his OL to give him enough time to look at more than his first read. But I agree that he still needs to do a better job scanning the field.
RE: How good an OL Coach  
Ron Johnson : 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16230288 bc4life said:
Quote:
is Bobby Johnson?


The proof is in the pudding.
Team not prepared to play football  
Rick in Dallas : 11:34 pm : link
I don’t know what to say about this offense
They just can’t block and protect their QB.

RE: Team not prepared to play football  
sb2003 : 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16230414 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I don’t know what to say about this offense
They just can’t block and protect their QB.


This might be the worst offensive line to ever play in a pro game.
11 sacks..  
prdave73 : 11:35 pm : link
wow.. just wow..
For as bad as jones and the offense has been…  
JT039 : 11:35 pm : link
0 turnover
4 sacks

On the year for the defense. We rip Thibs almost every week but he’s 3 of the 4 sacks lol
RE: RE: RE: Let's not forget Geno Smith was a Giant and everyone freaked out  
HoodieGelo : 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16230389 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16230173 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16229955 gtt350 said:


Quote:


benching Eli.



THAT was a huge problem. It looked like the coaches were ready to move on from Eli but the fans freaked and made a big deal out of the streak. I think it scared ownership into hanging onto Eli too long.



And management again failed to understand why people were upset. They weren't upset Eli was benched, they were upset he was benched for Geno Smith - who had no future in NY - so it was a wasted move. Had they benched him for Davis Webb, there would've been a lot less complaints, because seeing what the rookie 3rd round pick could do (in retrospect, admittedly not much) would've been a reasonable decision.


This^^^^ can we please stop acting like Geno fucking Smith is any bit relevant? He’s a journeyman system QB in an incredibly run organization, nothing more. For how bad the Giants are, Seattle should be embarrassed they technically were still in the game until the fourth quarter.
RE: RE: RE: The  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16230408 wonderback said:
Quote:
In comment 16230392 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 16230373 AcidTest said:


Quote:


OL is a much bigger problem than Jones IMO.



The former has led to the latter being a disaster. He might be beyond saving at this point.



So why would another QB without fixing the OL yield any different result?

Honest question.


At this point, they’ve used so many high end picks on the line that using another doesn’t seem like the best idea.

They’re better off just starting from scratch and that begins with a new QB if they’re picking that high.
RE: Anyone who puts all this on Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16230335 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
Is a clueless fucking moron…sure he’s shell shocked and happy feet… but who the fuck wouldn’t be?

Is anyone putting it 100% on Jones?

I feel like everyone recognizes that the biggest problem by far is the offensive line. And I also feel like it's possible to recognize that while simultaneously acknowledging that Jones hasn't played well, independent of the OL. It doesn't have to be mutually exclusive; both things can be true.
defense got some stops  
bc4life : 11:37 pm : link
but they were getting gashed there for a while.


Not enough physical players on defense.
