Bobby Skinner on Jones and the 11 sacks

Sean : 6:20 am
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants OL is dogshit but the 11 sack number is going to hide that 5 of them came after Daniel Jones threw the game away and the 1st 3 (can argue 2 but DJ fumbled the 3rd) were Daniel Jones fault.

I really think this is DJ's worst game as a pro.

Link - ( New Window )
The run out of bounds for a one yard loss  
ajr2456 : 7:45 am : link
Was the sign about how this game was going to go
RE: Who picks the OL?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:46 am : link
In comment 16230930 Metnut said:
Quote:
Who coaches the OL? Who made Jones one of the 10 highest paid players in the sport?

How did SEA look so good missing two starting tackles and how did they sign Geno for less than Jones? How are we capped out and have no WRs and only one good OL?


They signed Geno for less than Jones because Geno is about to turn 33 years old next week.
no pass protection  
Chip : 7:54 am : link
your QB is going to suck. Dexter has disappeared as well. Another non blocking TE doesn't help.
Orlovsky on the free rusher  
ajr2456 : 7:57 am : link
The first drive
. - ( New Window )
.  
ChrisRick : 8:04 am : link
I am officially out on Jones as the qb. He showed some positive signs last year; but one problem still remains that bothers me the most despite all of the protection issues: He does not make enough throws when he has an opportunity to make a play. Earlier in his career that was not a surprise; at this stage in his career he is still missing throws that he should make, or not throwing the ball at all.
Jones is what he is  
HomerJones45 : 8:16 am : link
Inconsistent, doesn’t see the whole field, doesn’t anticipate how the play is going to develop, can run some if the opponents give them the opportunity.

I don’t know what he was doing last night or what he thought he was doing. But he needs to regroup.
when you complete 80% of your passes  
bigbluehoya : 8:18 am : link
and still play that badly, you aren't getting the ball out enough. He needs to make more throws into coverage. The target can't always be wide open.

Completion percentage be damned, get rid of the football and give your WR a chance to step up and make a play.

No one is saying  
JT039 : 8:21 am : link
Jones wasnt responsible for some of the sacks. Of course he was. But he was sacked 11 times. Most of them under 2 seconds. And again, how many sacks did he avoid as well?

Jones was god awful last night, but this is the worst OL I have ever seen.

Its not like the passing game is the only thing failing here. Our run game is worse.
RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
BlueHurricane : 8:21 am : link
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The first drive . - ( New Window )


You have to wonder how much JMS not being in and making line calls hurt this play.
RE: RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
Blue The Dog : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16231012 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The first drive . - ( New Window )



You have to wonder how much JMS not being in and making line calls hurt this play.


Jones is a 5th year player on a franchise QB contract. He should not be relying on the rookie center for setting protections.
RE: RE: RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
BlueHurricane : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16231025 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 16231012 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The first drive . - ( New Window )



You have to wonder how much JMS not being in and making line calls hurt this play.



Jones is a 5th year player on a franchise QB contract. He should not be relying on the rookie center for setting protections.


You do realize the center has every bit as much and most of the time more responsibility in calling protections, right? I don’t care what year they are in. It’s part of the job.
middle of the road QB  
fkap : 8:32 am : link
looks like shit with horrible cast around him.

News at 11.

It doesn't really matter what Jones is. Any QB is going to suck on this team.
RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
PatersonPlank : 8:33 am : link
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The first drive . - ( New Window )


and Wandale was wide open on the "hot" read up top. A good QB would have had an easy ten yd gain or more on that.
RE: The run out of bounds for a one yard loss  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:34 am : link
In comment 16230933 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Was the sign about how this game was going to go

I said it in real time on the game thread that it was a perfect microcosm of DJ. And we wound up short of that first down by exactly the yardage DJ lost by sacking himself instead of throwing the ball out of bounds.

Even just throwing the ball away is a clumsy, wrong-decision adventure with him.
RE: when you complete 80% of your passes  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:35 am : link
In comment 16231006 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
and still play that badly, you aren't getting the ball out enough. He needs to make more throws into coverage. The target can't always be wide open.

Completion percentage be damned, get rid of the football and give your WR a chance to step up and make a play.

It's starting to feel like Rob Johnson. Unfortunately, we don't have Doug Flutie waiting in the wings.
This also seems like an overlooked part of Dabolls post game  
ajr2456 : 8:35 am : link
[quote] Q: In the first half you ran the ball on 3*rd*-and-11 –

A: Yeah, thqat was a miscommunication.

Q: That wasn't the play you called?

A: It was not. No, it was miscommunication. Daniel thought he heard one thing, and it was another thing and miscommunication.

Q: So, you wanted to attack with a pass?

A: Yeah. [/qoute]
Can't wait until we draft another QB  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:37 am : link
and that guys sucks, too. Then, what will the resident losers say?
RE: Can't wait until we draft another QB  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16231062 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and that guys sucks, too. Then, what will the resident losers say?

Don't keep us in suspense. Just tell us now what you'll say. We can ask the rest of the club later.
Daboll is turning  
JT039 : 8:39 am : link
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.
This unfortunaltey is a cumulative effect  
BlueHurricane : 8:43 am : link
Of getting your ass pummeled down after down, game after game. There is not doubt Jones can play if given even moderate pass protection.

It's unfortunate that teams like Dallas and Philly exposed this line and scheme and showed that when you pressure the shit out of them the line and the scheme is exposed.

This guy has been pressured and hit at a David Carr level this year. He is now punch drunk and a mess.

RE: Daboll is turning  
ajr2456 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:
Quote:
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.


Oh please
RE: This unfortunaltey is a cumulative effect  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16231082 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Of getting your ass pummeled down after down, game after game. There is not doubt Jones can play if given even moderate pass protection.

It's unfortunate that teams like Dallas and Philly exposed this line and scheme and showed that when you pressure the shit out of them the line and the scheme is exposed.

This guy has been pressured and hit at a David Carr level this year. He is now punch drunk and a mess.


This nails it. The Philly playoff game was a blueprint on how to stop our offense. Contain Jones...get pressure and jump the routes. Now subtract Barkley and Thomas.
RE: Daboll is turning  
RCPhoenix : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:
Quote:
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.


Jones is the one who threw the pick 6, Jones is the one that consistently held onto the ball too long or didn't throw it away (the 1 yard sack out of bounds is a perfect example of that), and Jones is the one that didn't realize when he would have a free rusher and needed to unload quickly.

Witherspoon's comments that "We knew he liked to stare down his first target" reminded me of the last Duke QB that started for the Giants.

At least at this rate the team might be in contention for one of the top QBs in the draft next year.
RE: RE: Daboll is turning  
JT039 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16231098 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:


Quote:


into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.



Oh please


So its ok to only yell at one player for screwing up? No one else is accountable for their atrocious play?

Do it to one player, do it to everyone.
Do you know he only yelled at one player  
ajr2456 : 8:52 am : link
Or is that the only one that got caught on camera?
RE: Daboll is turning  
The_Boss : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:
Quote:
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.


These are grown men. I have no issues with the coach calling out one player. He wouldn’t do it if he knew Jones couldn’t take it.
RE: Do you know he only yelled at one player  
JT039 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16231138 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Or is that the only one that got caught on camera?


Im pretty sure with the hundreds of cameras in an NFL game if Daboll get in the faces of other players and coaches - it would be shown.

You think he flipped his tablet on the STs team coach yesterday? Do you think he went to any OL and did anything.

I sure as hell dont. I think Daboll is the most lost person on the Giants sideline right now.
Grow up  
ajr2456 : 8:56 am : link
.
Sorry for asking  
JT039 : 8:58 am : link
you something you cant answer.

Its all Jones fault. Daboll should do whatever he wants. Is that better?
This happens on every NFL  
ajr2456 : 8:59 am : link
and college sideline every week. Get a grip
RE: No one is saying  
Keaton028 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16231011 JT039 said:
Quote:
Jones wasnt responsible for some of the sacks. Of course he was. But he was sacked 11 times. Most of them under 2 seconds. And again, how many sacks did he avoid as well?

Jones was god awful last night, but this is the worst OL I have ever seen.

Its not like the passing game is the only thing failing here. Our run game is worse.


Ok but Skinner wasn’t saying all of the sacks were on Jones if you listen to it. And he also says he’ll need to check out the All-22 to see what was truly going on. His comments weren’t just for clicks.
RE: RE: Do you know he only yelled at one player  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16231153 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231138 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Or is that the only one that got caught on camera?



Im pretty sure with the hundreds of cameras in an NFL game if Daboll get in the faces of other players and coaches - it would be shown.

You think he flipped his tablet on the STs team coach yesterday? Do you think he went to any OL and did anything.

I sure as hell dont. I think Daboll is the most lost person on the Giants sideline right now.

I know how we can change that. I just don't know how we can get you sideline access.
RE: This unfortunaltey is a cumulative effect  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16231082 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Of getting your ass pummeled down after down, game after game. There is not doubt Jones can play if given even moderate pass protection.

It's unfortunate that teams like Dallas and Philly exposed this line and scheme and showed that when you pressure the shit out of them the line and the scheme is exposed.

This guy has been pressured and hit at a David Carr level this year. He is now punch drunk and a mess.

No doubt?
Was this his fault  
jeff57 : 9:13 am : link
?
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Was this his fault  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16231246 jeff57 said:
Quote:
? Link - ( New Window )

No, it wasn't. Does that absolve DJ of his own shitty play?
RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
Toth029 : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The first drive . - ( New Window )


You and others assume Daboll have Jones changing protections. It was rumored Jon Feliciano did those calls last year and it's not clear who was doing it this year. JMS would make sense even though he is a rookie, and he missed this whole game essentially. Bredeson is a fine interior player, but he has very little experience in the NFL as a C so it's likely difficult for him.

It's on the coaching staff, bottom line.
RE: RE: Was this his fault  
Matt M. : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16231261 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16231246 jeff57 said:


Quote:


? Link - ( New Window )


No, it wasn't. Does that absolve DJ of his own shitty play?
Yes and no. No, the terrible non-block is not his fault. But, having that pressure come from his right side and then stepping up right into an interior DL is his fault. There is little he could do on some of those sacks...after the snap. But, there was some that was missed before the snap and there was holding the ball on a bunch of plays.
RE: RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
ajr2456 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16231336 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The first drive . - ( New Window )



You and others assume Daboll have Jones changing protections. It was rumored Jon Feliciano did those calls last year and it's not clear who was doing it this year. JMS would make sense even though he is a rookie, and he missed this whole game essentially. Bredeson is a fine interior player, but he has very little experience in the NFL as a C so it's likely difficult for him.

It's on the coaching staff, bottom line.


If you can’t trust your $40 million man to make protection calls or to change a play when there’s a clear mismatch, that says a lot about the QB.

RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The first drive . - ( New Window )



Rookie garbage. Back in one of the Judge years, when we lost to the Bears, Gannon made a similar mistake on the first play of the game that resulted in a lost fumble and defensive touchdown. Back than we blamed it on Gannon being awful. Unlike Gannon, Danny had a hot receiver here in Breida who he never looks at.
RE: RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16231336 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The first drive . - ( New Window )



You and others assume Daboll have Jones changing protections. It was rumored Jon Feliciano did those calls last year and it's not clear who was doing it this year. JMS would make sense even though he is a rookie, and he missed this whole game essentially. Bredeson is a fine interior player, but he has very little experience in the NFL as a C so it's likely difficult for him.

It's on the coaching staff, bottom line.



Well, no. You can say Danny is coached poorly I guess but he has to recognize he has a free rusher and throw to the hot receiver, Breida.
RE: Skinner is turning into  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16230812 JT039 said:
Quote:
A clickbait reporter trying to get more people to follow him.

There were a few sacks that were definitely on Jones. However, why doesn’t Skinner tell us how many Jones avoided to get positive rushing yards.

If you want to be a respectable football voice - you have to show the whole story.


Skinner has been one of Jones' biggest supporters. This isn't accurate.
RE: Daboll is turning  
Ned In Atlanta : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:
Quote:
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.



Jones is making $46 million cold hard cash. Third highest take home for any qb in the whole league. I like Jones but some people here defend him like he's their old kid. The OL sucked last night but Jones did them no favors and was a contributing factor to them losing the game
RE: Daboll is turning  
rsjem1979 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 16231070 JT039 said:
Quote:
into an unbearable person to root for. His actions towards Jones last night is unacceptable as a coach. Not because he yelled at him or was mad at him. But when you single out one player and not get into the OL face or the ST coaches face for all their miscues - you are using one player as scape goat while absolving yourself for your ineptness.


Just because you didn't see it doesn't mean that didn't happen. ESPN isn't going to show every interaction a HC has with the team, but they damn sure are going to show it when he and his QB get into it.
What Witherspoon said and acted on is most  
SomeFan : 10:28 am : link
telling about Jones. He has little feel for the passing game. Other teams know he locks in. This rookie CB schooled our veteran QB. Jones did not even have the wherewithal to toss a ball out of bounds to avoid losing one yard. That is shit kids can do on playgrounds.

I have lost any confidence in him among others on this team. Maybe it is true that you’re never as bad as you look but there are exceptions to every theory. This team seems the exception.
RE: RE: Orlovsky on the free rusher  
lax counsel : 10:40 am : link
In comment 16231048 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16230974 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The first drive . - ( New Window )



and Wandale was wide open on the "hot" read up top. A good QB would have had an easy ten yd gain or more on that.


This is part of the issue. I think ppl see 11 sacks and conclude the Oline is entirely at fault. 11 sacks occur because that team had absolutely no fear of Jones burning them in the hot route like we see other competent qbs do with regularity. So that team sends various blitz packages which results in 11 sacks.
only the Giants look like a bunch of assholes  
djm : 10:52 am : link
when they lose 1-2 OLinemen. Every other team looks bad, or shaky, but only NYG look like absolute dog shit. Seattle had some injuries up front too. They still managed to block on a semi decent level.

Fuck this team. I swear they are allergic to great players.
RE: Jones is what he is  
Carson53 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16231002 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Inconsistent, doesn’t see the whole field, doesn’t anticipate how the play is going to develop, can run some if the opponents give them the opportunity.

I don’t know what he was doing last night or what he thought he was doing. But he needs to regroup.
.

He just doesn't grasp the little nuances of playing the position like he should. The feeling where the pressure is,
or not seeing the corner blitz pre-snap last night (which led to the sack, fumble).
There are these things that you should know by osmosis to a certain extent, playing the position. Well, he doesn't.
Skinner was right  
Carson53 : 12:33 pm : link
about one thing, the O Line is dogshit and continues to be so. When the hell are they going to get THAT figured how around these parts, just simply embarrassing!
First sack was a coverage sack.  
Andy in Halifax : 12:37 pm : link
Pretty sure we had two guys running a route and kept everyone else in to protect. With nobody open Jones scrambled and lost a yard which counted for a sack.

That's not on OL or Jones imo. The sack where he fumbled wasn't on him either, that was 100% OL. I don't remember the second sack off the top of my head.
RE: First sack was a coverage sack.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16232073 Andy in Halifax said:
Quote:
Pretty sure we had two guys running a route and kept everyone else in to protect. With nobody open Jones scrambled and lost a yard which counted for a sack.

That's not on OL or Jones imo. The sack where he fumbled wasn't on him either, that was 100% OL. I don't remember the second sack off the top of my head.

Jones had plenty of time to throw that ball away, out of bounds, rather than run himself out of bounds to take a loss of a yard. And I know, it's just a yard, but three plays later we failed to convert on 4th down, and the distance that we came up short was basically the yardage that DJ lost by running out of bounds instead of throwing the ball away.

It's just always death by a thousand papercuts with him. And while he's far from the biggest liability on the team (the dreadful blocking is way, way, way more problematic), the sort of mistakes that DJ makes are not what anyone should reasonably expect from a 5th year veteran who just got a real big boy QB contract.
