I lost a lot of respect for Daboll last night

I think he can be a good coach and this season has been awful and those two things can still coexist. Sometimes things happen and we need to let coaches have as much time to grow, something we haven’t done here. So, my point is that I get things don’t always go straight up and he can still be a great coach even despite this horrid start.
With that said, to embarrass your QB on national TV like that when he knows the whole world is going to come down on him was low class and not good leadership, especially when his coaching staff has looked so horrible themselves (not having a punt returner, crappy tackling, fundamentals). They are the ones who gave Jones the contract, they are the ones who put this team together and they were the ones who let up 11 sacks. That Jones is not the answer is probably on them for choosing to resign him to begin with. Save that shit for the locker room, nobody needs to show someone up on national tv. It was a very bad moment for Daboll. That doesn’t excuse Jones, but do it in the locker room, especially since the coaching has been dreadful.
Parcells wouldn't have displayed a lack of clock management skills and his players would have showed up. I'm not sure who showed up last night, but it didn't even remotely resemble a team that was prepared to play.
Daboll has been a COLOSSAL failure so far this year. Someone needs to get in his face.
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
Hes absolutely allowed too. Problem has - he hasnt this year.
Lol who the f is he coaching? I've seen pop warner teams look more prepared. This team had 11 days
What? A camera is always on the HC...waiting for that exact reaction so all the pundits can show it over and over the next morning.
Parcells teams even in 1983 did not look as bad as the giants have this year. A lot of people would be looking for jobs this morning if they did. The coach better look in the mirror—because this team plays bad football—unprepared, poorly coached, etc.
He should hit himself in the head with the tablet not scapegoat someone (who admittedly sucked)
Cowherd is an idiot. But if this is a real scenario I'd jump all over it
Quote:
.
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
Oh how soon we forget
https://youtu.be/Pb_YtZ2F8v0?si=dBp0O4ywS3d3vIih&t=58 - ( New Window )
Bwahahahaaha
I'd take that deal in a second. Who is giving up a 1st round pick for a coach who has had his team ready to play in one half of the first four games?
This seems very realistic, if you're an idiot. Wow, Colin Cowherd said it. Now, there's something to take seriously.
Quote:
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
.
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
Oh how soon we forget https://youtu.be/Pb_YtZ2F8v0?si=dBp0O4ywS3d3vIih&t=58 - ( New Window )
Only proves my point. Parcells wasn't a passive aggressive bitch
Now? Everyone feels bad for poor little Daniel Jones because meanie coach yelled at him. We sure are in different times…
And for those saying Parcells wouldn’t have thrown a tablet, well of course because they didn’t exist. Would either you’re too young or just have terrible memories but Parcells was known for losing his shit on the sidelines. Ask Phil Simms
Daboll isnt doing anything. Thats the problem. We have been embarrassed for 14 of the 16 quarters. Our team isnt prepared. He has no right to go after any player.
And good for Dabs. Horrible performance from Jones.
Quote:
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.
Cowherd is an idiot. But if this is a real scenario I'd jump all over it
LOL, man a podcast will make you reach deep huh? Can't believe an actual TV personality would go there.
Talent discrepancy aside, Daboll had a shit night in Philly that night. Training camp was a country club. None of these guys played at all in training camp. Special teams are dreadful, tackling is dreadful, we do that stupid Eagles tush push on 4th and clearly longer than 1 and without the Eagles interior OL.
There are no more excuses for anyone in that building. We are a laughing stock again.
I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking
He cares because the throws a tablet to the ground. Wow, real tough guy. He should care by getting his guys to look prepared and like they know anything about football. These four games outside 20 minutes in Arizona is about as bad as I have ever seen us look. Daboll needs to look in the mirror at what a horrendous job he is doing.
And he can teach without throwing the tablet.
This is your ship.
They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.
They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
Jones was god awful last night but he played his heart out. If Daboll thinks what he did was productive, he is a worse coach than he has shown.
If he did yell at other players - I would agree with this. But have you seen him yell at any one else?
Daboll is trapped with a shitty coaching staff and QB. Unfortunately he hired the staff and paid his QB (yes his QB; no longer Gettleman’s).
Who chose to give him 80 million guaranteed?
Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.
As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.
Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.
As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.
Well stated.
They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.
They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
The organization gave Jones that ridiculous contract. He is absolutely 100% Daboll’s guy now.
A coach who doesn't seem to think that punt returning is an actual specialty, should have the tablet thrown at him. 6 special teams penalties. You sometimes had two Giant OL letting one SEA DL run free. Plays that everyone knows are coming. Plays to Campbell where you might as well start with the team aligned perpendicular to the LOS. A butt push that we all knew wasn't going to work. Leaving points on the board when you know your line is struggling. Punt coverage that is completely lost. No reading or evaluation of the coverage or defensive scheme. No audibles.
This is his team. His QB. This is some of the worst coaching we have ever seen. And we have seen poor coaching. Everyone wants to bring up the Parcells example. Well, do you think Parcells would EVER run out a special teams unit like that? Parcells yelled at everyone, including some vicious takedowns of BB. Daboll picks his spots and it's just theater.
Jones has warts and doesn't process correctly. We have all known that. So did he. Time to put players in a position to win.
Who chose to give him 80 million guaranteed? Daboll and Schoen should hit each other with the tablet. Don’t scapegoat someone because you can’t teach an NFL OL to block and your QBs head is completely messed up (that isn’t to say he is that good anyway, but people who think the bad line play doesn’t affect Jones are idiots).
The fans are throwing their tablet watching this nonsense of a team. Go play some more trap music at meetings and get the ping pong rolling.
Quote:
I don't think that was your point.
I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking
You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.
By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered
But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.
The fans are throwing their tablet watching this nonsense of a team. Go play some more trap music at meetings and get the ping pong rolling.
I should know my 12 YO kid literally threw the remote control at the TV—literally breaking it. So, I guess I am a little sensitive this type of juvenile behavior today—lol
Quote:
In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think that was your point.
I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking
You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.
By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered
I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass
A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
So Coughlin held others accountable for their mistakes on the sideline other than the QB?
Daboll should take notes....
A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.
The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.
Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership
Quote:
In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think that was your point.
I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking
You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.
By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered
I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass
You keep moving the goal posts, clown. The product on the field wasn’t what your panties were in a bunch for on this thread. You literally called him a bitch because he flipped a tablet. Pull your shit together. You’re all over the map
They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.
They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
Jones is Daboll's guy. He absolutely signed off.
I do agree that last year is looking more and more like a mirage...
Quote:
In comment 16231226 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think that was your point.
I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass
You keep moving the goal posts, clown. The product on the field wasn’t what your panties were in a bunch for on this thread. You literally called him a bitch because he flipped a tablet. Pull your shit together. You’re all over the map
I'm really not.
Bingo. Well written.
Jones was god awful last night but he played his heart out. If Daboll thinks what he did was productive, he is a worse coach than he has shown.
I’m sure the kid was on the sideline hyperventilating because even he was at his wits end. He knew what the week would be. He knew everything he was gonna hear. He knew it was gonna be a nightmare for him the rest of the season. You don’t think he know? He know what the contract situation is. He gets other players mocking him everyday about it. The media and the fans won’t shut up about it, especially with the Saquon situation who CONTINUES to prove why we should never give him the contract because he just can’t stay healthy! Yet all these people want to say “see. You need Saquon. You need Saquon.” You’re damn right. Guess where he is? ON THE SIDELINE. HURT. Where is he when you always need him? ON THE SIDELINE. HURT.
Yes. Daniel stunk last night. That pick CANNOT happen and it closed the game for good. But since he’s been in blue. He’s the ONLY player I can say TRULY never gave us an ounce less than what he had. And I truly feel sorry for him. Cause he gave everyone a lightning rod of a play that will bury a really good kid that’s just in a shit sandwich of a situation.
Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him
Quote:
I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.
A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.
The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.
Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership
I think if you look at it again Jones also has a tablet he's looking at. He might have been looking at exactly what Daboll wanted him to look at. He also didn't throw the tablet, he tossed it into the lap of the coach sitting next to Jones.
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.
Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him
I'm not arguing he didn't ignore him...he should have been screaming in his face like he did against Tenn last season. Instead he walked off like his teenage daughter just told him she was pregnant.
When did we get so sensitive
Now? Everyone feels bad for poor little Daniel Jones because meanie coach yelled at him. We sure are in different times…
And for those saying Parcells wouldn’t have thrown a tablet, well of course because they didn’t exist. Would either you’re too young or just have terrible memories but Parcells was known for losing his shit on the sidelines. Ask Phil Simms
And Phil barked right back at him haha
Quote:
In comment 16231249 Sean said:
Quote:
I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.
A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.
The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.
Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership
As a coach sometimes the moment speaks for itself. You don’t need to pile on, the guy already feels it.
Yep, piss poor leadership.
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.
Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him
They are also the ones who were leaking articles to the press about wanting to bring him back after getting blown out by the Eagles at home in the midst of an 0-3-1 winless streak against the NFC East last year. Another half-measure psuedo "rebuild" from this franchise.
Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.
As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.
Wow, this is two times now I agree with you.
Daboll did a poor job overall (summer, into week 1 and through last night). That being said, I get why he was pissed. First off, Jones, with the team about to be back in the game, just completely throws a predetermined pass, to a very covered WR and it wasn't even an accurate throw. That is the other part, he clearly just threw to a spot and without any real chance for the receiver to make a play.
There was another pass, end of the first half, that he threw very similar (to the left), to WDR that was so covered and the pass itself was a joke- low and off schedule. In some ways that was a good thing, a better pass gets WDR killed or the ball picked off.
Jones also showed something very concerning and it was running to the right, holding the ball like he will pass all the way to the edge of the field before either being hit out of bounds or being hit as he tries a last second pass to very covered receivers or even worse threw it back into the field... That was a major bonehead move and he did multiple times.
I think what we got from him last year is his best work and now, with better "targets" but a rough Oline, he is regressed majorly. The Ints are building and the fumbles are back.
This team is lost at the moment and that is on Daboll..
I’m a firm believer that teams reflect their coach in many ways beyond X’s and O’s, and this is my main concern with Daboll. This team is a disaster mentally.
The opening drive against Dallas, and Seattle, looked like a well coached team that belonged on the field. After both the fg return, and int return for touchdowns, the wheels blew off completely.
That’s on him. That’s where he has to regroup his team and get them refocused! He’s not understanding that he has to grow as a head coach. He thinks being in the league 20 years somehow qualifies him alone.
Jones is like the hitter who bats 350 during the season and 250 in the playoffs. He doesnt perform under pressure.
But we can't block or tackle and the coach put these guys on the field.
I would bench anyone who shoulder tackle without wrapping up. Have to send a message.
Hey Schoen so glad we closed the gap if we had not imagine how bad we would be.
Gettlemen and Judge looking better every passing day.
But lets also point out that Brandon Staley has been a much better coach than Daboll this year. Think about that for a second....
Quote:
The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.
They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.
They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
Jones is Daboll's guy. He absolutely signed off.
I do agree that last year is looking more and more like a mirage...
This. For the life of me can people stop saying "Jones isn't Daboll's guy"?
Jones was drafted by Gettleman, yes. He was given a second contract by Schoen. Daboll came with Schoen from the same organization. Do we not think that Daboll had some input with Schoen on whether or not to keep Jones and at what price?
It's a copout. Last year, the Giants made the playoffs and won a playoff game with Jones as the QB. This year they are completely non-competitive. I could see not making the playoffs this year. Tough schedule. But they are completely noncompetitive.
The season is young, but if this shitshow continues, I do not for the life of me understand why any Giant fan would want Schoen/Daboll around this offseason to "pick their guy." They've had their chance. Do we want them to pick a new QB to get thrown to the wolves with a historically bad OL again? Give me a new regime if this is how the whole season goes.
I expect an apology from Daboll this week, because that's what I think happened already once, didn't it?
That being said - when you're a player that will be commanding 20% of the salary cap - it's ok to yell at him when he makes stupid decisions.
The most embarrassing part of the early results for me? We have opposing players/media begging the Gmen to pull Jones out of games to protect him - we just paid him!
Show them all up Daboll…not just your QB on national TV.
This guy is on the edge of losing this team imv.
But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
Show them all up Daboll…not just your QB on national TV.
This guy is on the edge of losing this team imv.
This sums it all up. You dont go after one player when the whole team fucking sucks.
Hes using Jones as a cop out for his shitty coaching.
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?
They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.
They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
They could have gone in another direction and they didn't. They chose the most expensive option and then gave into his demands like teams were lining up to sign Daniel Jones.
They made this bed, and now they have to hope the springs don't come out of the matrass.
Quote:
.
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
Right. He'd have called his QB "Danielle" all of you would lap it up.
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?
They ran it 29 times, Breida got 14 carries and then they got down..
I expect an apology from Daboll this week, because that's what I think happened already once, didn't it?
I take it you're referring to the Jack Anderson incident last year.
Wasn't quite the same scenario with Jones and Daboll didn't express regret when he was questioned by the reporters about it in the post-game.
I didn't think it was a good look when he went off on Anderson, a bottom of the roster guy, and I thought his expression of regret was well considered.
In this case, Jones makes a lot more money than Daboll and he could have engaged Daboll when Daboll was trying to engage him. He didn't; he ignored him.
daboll regrets outburst - ( New Window )
When did we get so sensitive
It’s beyond that. He’s not leading this team and it shows when things start to get difficult. The team is mentally weak, and it starts with actions like that.
It’s not like Daboll was actively going up and down the sideline showing emotion and then had a moment.
In the Dallas and Seattle game, he’s just stood there motionless like a deer caught in headlights. Almost in disbelief they are playing so poorly. He threw that tablet in disgust, while doing nothing leading up to it.
He needs to understand how to lead this team beyond the X’s and O’s
Quote:
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?
They ran it 29 times, Breida got 14 carries and then they got down..
That’s not accurate. They ran the ball on the opening drive, and then threw it for 3 straight drive without a run.
15 carries for 39 yards.
The run game was NOT working.
Quote:
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
.
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
Right. He'd have called his QB "Danielle" all of you would lap it up.
I would've laughed. Just like I'm laughing at you. "All of you" too funny. We watching the same team?
But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.
I mean on the second Evan Neal pushes Waller off of the man he’s blocking to allow him a free run into jones as he was about to hit Hyatt deep. It was the worst play I’ve ever seen by a lineman and directly lead to the hit which caused the errand throw. The first INT was the worst play of Jones’ career
But lets also point out that Brandon Staley has been a much better coach than Daboll this year. Think about that for a second....
Minimally so. He has ridiculously more talent all over his roster.
He also has a QB that is stratospherically better than Jones.
I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.
I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open
If that's the case...90% of BBI could do his job
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.
I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open
Waller was open and Jones should have thrown it there--obvs. With that said, the entire play was schemed to the left and the left tackle got pushed into Jones's face, so while Jones probably should have stepped up and seen Waller, as a coach you probably understood that the reason that he did not was that his internal clock has been messed up and Waller was not that wide open. The one thing about Waller was if he misses that throw to the outside, only Waller probably would have had a chance at it and NO INT. Lots of things about that play, all could have been addressed in a coaching session
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.
if giving up 1 big play is the dagger in a game then that just proves how dogshit Jones is, i am sorry giving up 17 points shoukd be a win, especially the way offenses are in todays NFL..
I truly thought we'd left these days behind. And the worst part is I'm not even upset. People giving me shit at work (Philly) and it's not even bothering me today. I'm just laughing along with them. Because last night was a fucking joke.
Quote:
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..
I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..
I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..
To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..
Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.
if giving up 1 big play is the dagger in a game then that just proves how dogshit Jones is, i am sorry giving up 17 points shoukd be a win, especially the way offenses are in todays NFL..
who resigned Jones? who is coaching our backup OL? who is not fixing the third and long situation? Daboll needs to look in the mirror if he has a problem.
[Quote]
In this case, Jones makes a lot more money than Daboll and he could have engaged Daboll when Daboll was trying to engage him. He didn't; he ignored him.
This is what i saw as well, and i didn't like it. There was one series where Jones walked off the field and didn't make eye contact with Daboll as he was talking to him, and then there was this incident where Jones appeared unresponsive prior to the tablet being flipped.
We all know that Jones sucked last night. Jones knows that Jones sucked last night. I'm fine with Daboll showing some frustration with the QB, because its consistent with the attitude he's shown on the sidelines thus far as a head coach. If he were to give Jones special treatment I'd be more concerned.
I bet you none of those QBs would get confused just trying to throw the ball out of bounds.
Let's stop comparing DJ to the elite QBs in the NFL. The OL is the biggest problem, but DJ is not a good OL away from being Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, or even Herbert (who probably also doesn't belong in the same group as the first three, IMO).
This guy seems like a bit of a front runner.It's one thing for fans looking in from the outside to be wishy washy,they think they know what's going,have ego's,etc.But the head coach shouldn't be like that.
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
Quote:
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
Preach my man
Quote:
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
Spoiler alert: our players are not good
Quote:
In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
Spoiler alert: our players are not good
They were good enough last year and we all thought they improved the talent this year.
Maybe a bunch of stuff going on behind the scenes we are not aware of.
I thought Aikman made a good point last night when he said BD has a very big challenge ahead of him trying to keep the team together. Interested to see how that plays out.
Very hard to recover if you lose a team.
Quote:
In comment 16231965 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??
With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus christ.
Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
Spoiler alert: our players are not good
They were good enough last year and we all thought they improved the talent this year.
Lol. Dabolll and Kafka schemed their asses off last year and caught the opposing teams by surprise. Now there is a full year of tape on the offense and teams know how to play us. The result is average and below average players being completely exposed.
I honestly think Jones was trying his best to keep it together. It looked like he was going to cry. He was concentrating on taking deep breathe after deep breathe when Daboll was in his face and after. Looked like he was almost having a panic attack.