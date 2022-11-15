I lost a lot of respect for Daboll last night Essex : 8:45 am

I think he can be a good coach and this season has been awful and those two things can still coexist. Sometimes things happen and we need to let coaches have as much time to grow, something we haven’t done here. So, my point is that I get things don’t always go straight up and he can still be a great coach even despite this horrid start.



With that said, to embarrass your QB on national TV like that when he knows the whole world is going to come down on him was low class and not good leadership, especially when his coaching staff has looked so horrible themselves (not having a punt returner, crappy tackling, fundamentals). They are the ones who gave Jones the contract, they are the ones who put this team together and they were the ones who let up 11 sacks. That Jones is not the answer is probably on them for choosing to resign him to begin with. Save that shit for the locker room, nobody needs to show someone up on national tv. It was a very bad moment for Daboll. That doesn’t excuse Jones, but do it in the locker room, especially since the coaching has been dreadful.