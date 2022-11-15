for display only
I lost a lot of respect for Daboll last night

Essex : 8:45 am
I think he can be a good coach and this season has been awful and those two things can still coexist. Sometimes things happen and we need to let coaches have as much time to grow, something we haven’t done here. So, my point is that I get things don’t always go straight up and he can still be a great coach even despite this horrid start.

With that said, to embarrass your QB on national TV like that when he knows the whole world is going to come down on him was low class and not good leadership, especially when his coaching staff has looked so horrible themselves (not having a punt returner, crappy tackling, fundamentals). They are the ones who gave Jones the contract, they are the ones who put this team together and they were the ones who let up 11 sacks. That Jones is not the answer is probably on them for choosing to resign him to begin with. Save that shit for the locker room, nobody needs to show someone up on national tv. It was a very bad moment for Daboll. That doesn’t excuse Jones, but do it in the locker room, especially since the coaching has been dreadful.
What would've Parcells done?  
Eli2020 : 8:47 am : link
ryanmkeane : 8:47 am : link
Jones is a big boy I’m sure he can handle it. He chewed him out even worse in Tennessee last year.
How did he embarrass Jones again?  
Matt M. : 8:47 am : link
Why? Because he threw the Surface (which might bring a fine, if you recall Brady a couple of years ago)? In response to his dismal QB ignoring him?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:48 am : link
I had no problem with it. I remember Parcells & Simms going back and forth at one another in ‘90 on MNF vs. the Colts.
RE: What would've Parcells done?  
BuryMeInBlue : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
Parcells wouldn't have displayed a lack of clock management skills and his players would have showed up. I'm not sure who showed up last night, but it didn't even remotely resemble a team that was prepared to play.
I said this in a couple threads already  
JT039 : 8:48 am : link
His actions were unacceptable last night. Singingly out one player and not the OL, not the STs, not the miss tackles - all it did was Daboll was looking for aa scapegoat for the team's ineptness.

Daboll has been a COLOSSAL failure so far this year. Someone needs to get in his face.
RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.
He should have thrown the tablet at Jones in the locker-room?  
ThomasG : 8:50 am : link
Daboll doesn’t know the camera is on him  
ajr2456 : 8:50 am : link
Is he not supposed to coach? We’ve seen worse from coaches on the sideline of high school games
Haha - Jones is lucky that Daboll didn't throw it at his head  
PatersonPlank : 8:52 am : link
He was showing Jones that he missed open receivers yet again. All the kid does is decide before the snap which receiver gets the ball.
I can't see how this even matters  
Bear vs Shark : 8:52 am : link
Out of all the things that went off the rails last night, I can't see why people are making a big deal of this.
RE: Daboll doesn’t know the camera is on him  
JT039 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16231131 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is he not supposed to coach? We’ve seen worse from coaches on the sideline of high school games


Hes absolutely allowed too. Problem has - he hasnt this year.
Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
Sean : 8:52 am : link
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.
RE: Daboll doesn’t know the camera is on him  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16231131 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is he not supposed to coach? We’ve seen worse from coaches on the sideline of high school games


Lol who the f is he coaching? I've seen pop warner teams look more prepared. This team had 11 days
RE: Daboll doesn’t know the camera is on him  
rebel yell : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16231131 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is he not supposed to coach? We’ve seen worse from coaches on the sideline of high school games


What? A camera is always on the HC...waiting for that exact reaction so all the pundits can show it over and over the next morning.
RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Essex : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
Parcells teams even in 1983 did not look as bad as the giants have this year. A lot of people would be looking for jobs this morning if they did. The coach better look in the mirror—because this team plays bad football—unprepared, poorly coached, etc.

He should hit himself in the head with the tablet not scapegoat someone (who admittedly sucked)
RE: Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16231141 Sean said:
Quote:
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.


Cowherd is an idiot. But if this is a real scenario I'd jump all over it
I was reinvigorated by it  
Sammo85 : 8:55 am : link
Jones was also blatantly ignoring Daboll who was trying to talk to him. Do we not criticize him? Just trying to find out the ground rules here.
RE: RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16231127 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:


Quote:


He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.


Oh how soon we forget
https://youtu.be/Pb_YtZ2F8v0?si=dBp0O4ywS3d3vIih&t=58 - ( New Window )
RE: Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
KDavies : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16231141 Sean said:
Quote:
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.


Bwahahahaaha

I'd take that deal in a second. Who is giving up a 1st round pick for a coach who has had his team ready to play in one half of the first four games?
RE: Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16231141 Sean said:
Quote:
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.


This seems very realistic, if you're an idiot. Wow, Colin Cowherd said it. Now, there's something to take seriously.
RE: RE: RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16231159 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16231127 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:


Quote:


He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.



Oh how soon we forget https://youtu.be/Pb_YtZ2F8v0?si=dBp0O4ywS3d3vIih&t=58 - ( New Window )


Only proves my point. Parcells wasn't a passive aggressive bitch
This is absolute BS  
nygiants16 : 8:58 am : link
If Daboll did nothing, people would be saying Daboll doesnt care, he is frustrated and i am glad he is frustrated...
Boo hoo, poor lil Danny  
Greg from LI : 8:58 am : link
Classic  
BigBlueShock : 8:59 am : link
I remember many threads when Pat Shurmer was the HC with people bitching that he never showed emotion on the sideline. Fans here were pleading for him to show a pulse and read the riot act to the players during games.

Now? Everyone feels bad for poor little Daniel Jones because meanie coach yelled at him. We sure are in different times…

And for those saying Parcells wouldn’t have thrown a tablet, well of course because they didn’t exist. Would either you’re too young or just have terrible memories but Parcells was known for losing his shit on the sidelines. Ask Phil Simms
RE: This is absolute BS  
JT039 : 8:59 am : link
In comment 16231171 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
If Daboll did nothing, people would be saying Daboll doesnt care, he is frustrated and i am glad he is frustrated...


Daboll isnt doing anything. Thats the problem. We have been embarrassed for 14 of the 16 quarters. Our team isnt prepared. He has no right to go after any player.
Thunderstruck27  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:59 am : link
I don't think that was your point.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:59 am : link
Jones blew up on DJ vs. Tennessee in the 22 opener and it was forgotten because we won. This would be a non issue if we prevailed last night.

And good for Dabs. Horrible performance from Jones.
RE: RE: Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
BillKo : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16231154 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231141 Sean said:


Quote:


Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.



Cowherd is an idiot. But if this is a real scenario I'd jump all over it


LOL, man a podcast will make you reach deep huh? Can't believe an actual TV personality would go there.

I have zero issue with it  
Chris684 : 9:00 am : link
However, who is getting in Daboll's face saying WTF has happened to this team since the Philly game?

Talent discrepancy aside, Daboll had a shit night in Philly that night. Training camp was a country club. None of these guys played at all in training camp. Special teams are dreadful, tackling is dreadful, we do that stupid Eagles tush push on 4th and clearly longer than 1 and without the Eagles interior OL.

There are no more excuses for anyone in that building. We are a laughing stock again.
RE: Thunderstruck27  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think that was your point.


I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking
RE: This is absolute BS  
Essex : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16231171 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
If Daboll did nothing, people would be saying Daboll doesnt care, he is frustrated and i am glad he is frustrated...

He cares because the throws a tablet to the ground. Wow, real tough guy. He should care by getting his guys to look prepared and like they know anything about football. These four games outside 20 minutes in Arizona is about as bad as I have ever seen us look. Daboll needs to look in the mirror at what a horrendous job he is doing.

And he can teach without throwing the tablet.
no problem at all with the HC  
bluepepper : 9:01 am : link
displaying his displeasure at a player on the sidelines. If it were Neal or Thibs or a LB no one would think twice about it. QBs are supposed to get kid glove treatment even when they're the highest paid guys by a long shot?
Flipping the pad is a bit over the top....  
BillKo : 9:01 am : link
....but if you're unhappy with the QB make a move big boy.

This is your ship.
Jones is not Daboll's guy.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:02 am : link
The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.

They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.

They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
Kicking a man when he is down  
JT039 : 9:02 am : link
is not coaching. Theres a time or place (film room, privately after the game, etc...)

Jones was god awful last night but he played his heart out. If Daboll thinks what he did was productive, he is a worse coach than he has shown.
RE: no problem at all with the HC  
JT039 : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16231191 bluepepper said:
Quote:
displaying his displeasure at a player on the sidelines. If it were Neal or Thibs or a LB no one would think twice about it. QBs are supposed to get kid glove treatment even when they're the highest paid guys by a long shot?


If he did yell at other players - I would agree with this. But have you seen him yell at any one else?
RE: Colin Cowherd on his podcast..  
The_Boss : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16231141 Sean said:
Quote:
Said that Daboll should force his way out to the Chargers and he's trapped here. Cowherd said there are teams that would give up a first round pick for Daboll.


Daboll is trapped with a shitty coaching staff and QB. Unfortunately he hired the staff and paid his QB (yes his QB; no longer Gettleman’s).
RE: Boo hoo, poor lil Danny  
Essex : 9:04 am : link
In comment 16231174 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Who chose to give him 80 million guaranteed?
Daboll's biggest transgression...  
bw in dc : 9:04 am : link
was leaving Jones in the game in the 4th qtr.

Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.

As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.
RE: Daboll's biggest transgression...  
JT039 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16231205 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was leaving Jones in the game in the 4th qtr.

Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.

As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.


Well stated.
RE: Jones is not Daboll's guy.  
The_Boss : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16231194 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.

They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.

They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.


The organization gave Jones that ridiculous contract. He is absolutely 100% Daboll’s guy now.
It looked theatrical....venting his frustration on Jones  
Kanavis : 9:07 am : link
It was a terrible play. And we all know Waller was open. Jones completely blew it. But this is something they can discuss and work on during the week.

A coach who doesn't seem to think that punt returning is an actual specialty, should have the tablet thrown at him. 6 special teams penalties. You sometimes had two Giant OL letting one SEA DL run free. Plays that everyone knows are coming. Plays to Campbell where you might as well start with the team aligned perpendicular to the LOS. A butt push that we all knew wasn't going to work. Leaving points on the board when you know your line is struggling. Punt coverage that is completely lost. No reading or evaluation of the coverage or defensive scheme. No audibles.

This is his team. His QB. This is some of the worst coaching we have ever seen. And we have seen poor coaching. Everyone wants to bring up the Parcells example. Well, do you think Parcells would EVER run out a special teams unit like that? Parcells yelled at everyone, including some vicious takedowns of BB. Daboll picks his spots and it's just theater.

Jones has warts and doesn't process correctly. We have all known that. So did he. Time to put players in a position to win.
RE: Boo hoo, poor lil Danny  
Essex : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16231174 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Who chose to give him 80 million guaranteed? Daboll and Schoen should hit each other with the tablet. Don’t scapegoat someone because you can’t teach an NFL OL to block and your QBs head is completely messed up (that isn’t to say he is that good anyway, but people who think the bad line play doesn’t affect Jones are idiots).
I agree  
mittenedman : 9:09 am : link
Throwing the tablet like a child.

The fans are throwing their tablet watching this nonsense of a team. Go play some more trap music at meetings and get the ping pong rolling.
RE: RE: Thunderstruck27  
BigBlueShock : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't think that was your point.



I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking

You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.

By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered
.  
Danny Kanell : 9:11 am : link
I have zero issue with it.
Soft  
TyreeHelmet : 9:12 am : link
Daboll has been terrible coaching this year but Jones was awful. He deserved it and should be able to take it. I’m so sick of the excuses for this guy.
I've  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:12 am : link
defended Daniel Jones.

But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.
RE: I agree  
Essex : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16231225 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Throwing the tablet like a child.

The fans are throwing their tablet watching this nonsense of a team. Go play some more trap music at meetings and get the ping pong rolling.


I should know my 12 YO kid literally threw the remote control at the TV—literally breaking it. So, I guess I am a little sensitive this type of juvenile behavior today—lol
RE: RE: RE: Thunderstruck27  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16231226 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't think that was your point.



I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking


You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.

By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered


I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:13 am : link
Eric, Jones sucked last night.
Shurmur got shit for standing lifeless  
Sean : 9:14 am : link
I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.

A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!
RE: Shurmur got shit for standing lifeless  
JT039 : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16231249 Sean said:
Quote:
I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.

A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!


So Coughlin held others accountable for their mistakes on the sideline other than the QB?

Daboll should take notes....
The  
Giantsbigblue : 9:15 am : link
Whole team has played like shit. I challenge anyone to name a player that has been constantly good this year. When your Offense, Defense, and special teams suck at every position, that's on the coaches.
RE: Shurmur got shit for standing lifeless  
Essex : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16231249 Sean said:
Quote:
I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.

A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!


Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.

The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.

Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thunderstruck27  
BigBlueShock : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16231245 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231226 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't think that was your point.



I literally said flipping a tablet was a bitch move.
Keep thinking


You’re seriously that upset over him flipping a tablet? Haha, I think you’re being the bitch in this whole thing.

By the way, Parcells called his WR Terry Glenn “she” in a press conference. You must have needed to be put in a straight jacket after you heard that with all your sensitivities being triggered



I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass

You keep moving the goal posts, clown. The product on the field wasn’t what your panties were in a bunch for on this thread. You literally called him a bitch because he flipped a tablet. Pull your shit together. You’re all over the map
RE: Jones is not Daboll's guy.  
bw in dc : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16231194 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.

They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.

They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.


Jones is Daboll's guy. He absolutely signed off.

I do agree that last year is looking more and more like a mirage...
To be clear  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:21 am : link
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Thunderstruck27  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16231282 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16231245 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231226 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16231188 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231179 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't think that was your point.




I'm sure you're thrilled with the product he's putting on the field. Dumbass


You keep moving the goal posts, clown. The product on the field wasn’t what your panties were in a bunch for on this thread. You literally called him a bitch because he flipped a tablet. Pull your shit together. You’re all over the map


I'm really not.
RE: To be clear  
BillKo : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.


Bingo. Well written.
RE: Kicking a man when he is down  
GoDeep13 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16231196 JT039 said:
Quote:
is not coaching. Theres a time or place (film room, privately after the game, etc...)

Jones was god awful last night but he played his heart out. If Daboll thinks what he did was productive, he is a worse coach than he has shown.
THAT is why it pissed me off. The offense was a shit show with both play calling AND blocking. The kid is getting his brains knocked out, defenders are sitting on the short stuff, you refuse to RUN THE BALL, you had a competition at guard all training camp because your guards suck well guess what the OL was made of yesterday due to injury…4 GUARDS! NOT INCLUDING THE ONE YOU BARELY ROTATED BECAUSE YOU TREATED HIM LIKE A GODDAM SURE STARTER ONLY TO BENCH HIM FOR A RS ROOKIE OFF IR 🤬. The only returning starter? Your PATHETIC right tackle that looks like Tarzan and planes like Janes polio ridden sister! The only reason we had a smidgen of a CHANCE to score on that drive was because Jones kept making off schedule plays amid chaos.

I’m sure the kid was on the sideline hyperventilating because even he was at his wits end. He knew what the week would be. He knew everything he was gonna hear. He knew it was gonna be a nightmare for him the rest of the season. You don’t think he know? He know what the contract situation is. He gets other players mocking him everyday about it. The media and the fans won’t shut up about it, especially with the Saquon situation who CONTINUES to prove why we should never give him the contract because he just can’t stay healthy! Yet all these people want to say “see. You need Saquon. You need Saquon.” You’re damn right. Guess where he is? ON THE SIDELINE. HURT. Where is he when you always need him? ON THE SIDELINE. HURT.

Yes. Daniel stunk last night. That pick CANNOT happen and it closed the game for good. But since he’s been in blue. He’s the ONLY player I can say TRULY never gave us an ounce less than what he had. And I truly feel sorry for him. Cause he gave everyone a lightning rod of a play that will bury a really good kid that’s just in a shit sandwich of a situation.
RE: To be clear  
BigBlueShock : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.

Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him
RE: RE: Shurmur got shit for standing lifeless  
GoDeep13 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16231266 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16231249 Sean said:


Quote:


I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.

A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!



Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.

The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.

Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership
As a coach sometimes the moment speaks for itself. You don’t need to pile on, the guy already feels it.
RE: I was reinvigorated by it  
k2tampa : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16231155 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Jones was also blatantly ignoring Daboll who was trying to talk to him. Do we not criticize him? Just trying to find out the ground rules here.


I think if you look at it again Jones also has a tablet he's looking at. He might have been looking at exactly what Daboll wanted him to look at. He also didn't throw the tablet, he tossed it into the lap of the coach sitting next to Jones.
RE: RE: To be clear  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16231302 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.


Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him


I'm not arguing he didn't ignore him...he should have been screaming in his face like he did against Tenn last season. Instead he walked off like his teenage daughter just told him she was pregnant.
I can’t believe  
joeinpa : 9:29 am : link
People are upset by this

When did we get so sensitive
RE: Classic  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16231175 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I remember many threads when Pat Shurmer was the HC with people bitching that he never showed emotion on the sideline. Fans here were pleading for him to show a pulse and read the riot act to the players during games.

Now? Everyone feels bad for poor little Daniel Jones because meanie coach yelled at him. We sure are in different times…

And for those saying Parcells wouldn’t have thrown a tablet, well of course because they didn’t exist. Would either you’re too young or just have terrible memories but Parcells was known for losing his shit on the sidelines. Ask Phil Simms

And Phil barked right back at him haha
RE: RE: RE: Shurmur got shit for standing lifeless  
KDavies : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16231307 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231266 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16231249 Sean said:


Quote:


I was fine with it. It was an awful throw and decision.

A lot of you must have not liked Coughlin either. Throwing up his hands at Kiwanuka in Tennessee. Slamming down the play sheet in front of Matt Dodge. How dare he!



Coughlin got crushed for the Kiwamuka thing because people thought he was afraid to make the sack because Coughlin would kill him if he got the personal foul.

The dodge thing I thought most people have always thought Coughlin was wrong.

Again, it’s not about Danny’s feelings it’s about leadership

As a coach sometimes the moment speaks for itself. You don’t need to pile on, the guy already feels it.


Yep, piss poor leadership.
RE: RE: To be clear  
GoDeep13 : 9:30 am : link
In comment 16231302 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.


Jones ignored him. Twice. He walked right by him with his head turned the first time then wasn’t even looking at him while he was confronting him and obviously showing him the play on the tablet. Again, Jones was completely ignoring him
Yes. I’m sure it felt like a bomb just went off next to him. It’s like a boxer. There’s a point where a guy is just out of it, the adrenaline has taken over and he’s moving a million miles a minute. Saw the same face in Dallas. He’s been David Carr’d. He gets sacked dazed at this point.
Agree with most here  
Lambuth_Special : 9:31 am : link
I'm not a Jones guy but Daboll owns this. You can publicly flip out on your QB, and I'm not clutching pearls about it, but and he and Schoen were the ones who wanted him back. They were the ones who "always believed in him" according to several sources but apparently couldn't back that up with the 5th year option, which would've saved this team a lot of trouble right now.

They are also the ones who were leaking articles to the press about wanting to bring him back after getting blown out by the Eagles at home in the midst of an 0-3-1 winless streak against the NFC East last year. Another half-measure psuedo "rebuild" from this franchise.
It looks like the whole team  
Kanavis : 9:33 am : link
Is ignoring the coaches. There are larger issues at work here than Jones. Everything is messed up. Scheme, plays, specials, alignment, process, all of it.
Oh no Daboll what are you doing to Daniel (clutching pearls)  
PatersonPlank : 9:33 am : link
RE: Daboll's biggest transgression...  
jvm52106 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16231205 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was leaving Jones in the game in the 4th qtr.

Totally pointless and gave me the impression Daboll wanted to punish Jones.

As much as I don't like Jones as a QB, this early season demise is also on Daboll.


Wow, this is two times now I agree with you.

Daboll did a poor job overall (summer, into week 1 and through last night). That being said, I get why he was pissed. First off, Jones, with the team about to be back in the game, just completely throws a predetermined pass, to a very covered WR and it wasn't even an accurate throw. That is the other part, he clearly just threw to a spot and without any real chance for the receiver to make a play.

There was another pass, end of the first half, that he threw very similar (to the left), to WDR that was so covered and the pass itself was a joke- low and off schedule. In some ways that was a good thing, a better pass gets WDR killed or the ball picked off.

Jones also showed something very concerning and it was running to the right, holding the ball like he will pass all the way to the edge of the field before either being hit out of bounds or being hit as he tries a last second pass to very covered receivers or even worse threw it back into the field... That was a major bonehead move and he did multiple times.

I think what we got from him last year is his best work and now, with better "targets" but a rough Oline, he is regressed majorly. The Ints are building and the fumbles are back.

This team is lost at the moment and that is on Daboll..
Yikes  
JayBid : 9:34 am : link
The most alarming part is that the Seahawks were dreadful themselves. They tried to give that game away many times, and we somehow not only got beat, we got embarrassed.

I’m a firm believer that teams reflect their coach in many ways beyond X’s and O’s, and this is my main concern with Daboll. This team is a disaster mentally.

The opening drive against Dallas, and Seattle, looked like a well coached team that belonged on the field. After both the fg return, and int return for touchdowns, the wheels blew off completely.

That’s on him. That’s where he has to regroup his team and get them refocused! He’s not understanding that he has to grow as a head coach. He thinks being in the league 20 years somehow qualifies him alone.
This is not a well coached team  
kelly : 9:34 am : link
That is on Daboll.

Jones is like the hitter who bats 350 during the season and 250 in the playoffs. He doesnt perform under pressure.

But we can't block or tackle and the coach put these guys on the field.

I would bench anyone who shoulder tackle without wrapping up. Have to send a message.

Hey Schoen so glad we closed the gap if we had not imagine how bad we would be.

Gettlemen and Judge looking better every passing day.
If we are going to point out how Jones has been  
JT039 : 9:34 am : link
is ok with me.

But lets also point out that Brandon Staley has been a much better coach than Daboll this year. Think about that for a second....
RE: RE: Jones is not Daboll's guy.  
KDavies : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16231283 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16231194 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.

They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.

They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.



Jones is Daboll's guy. He absolutely signed off.

I do agree that last year is looking more and more like a mirage...


This. For the life of me can people stop saying "Jones isn't Daboll's guy"?

Jones was drafted by Gettleman, yes. He was given a second contract by Schoen. Daboll came with Schoen from the same organization. Do we not think that Daboll had some input with Schoen on whether or not to keep Jones and at what price?

It's a copout. Last year, the Giants made the playoffs and won a playoff game with Jones as the QB. This year they are completely non-competitive. I could see not making the playoffs this year. Tough schedule. But they are completely noncompetitive.

The season is young, but if this shitshow continues, I do not for the life of me understand why any Giant fan would want Schoen/Daboll around this offseason to "pick their guy." They've had their chance. Do we want them to pick a new QB to get thrown to the wolves with a historically bad OL again? Give me a new regime if this is how the whole season goes.
We all wanted to scream at Danny last night so  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:35 am : link
but I get that you don't show your most important player up on national TV. Daboll knows the camera is always on him, and especially after a bad play. Does screaming at him motivate him to play better? Doesn't he already know he made a mistake?

I expect an apology from Daboll this week, because that's what I think happened already once, didn't it?
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:36 am : link
I will preface by saying I supported the resigning of Jones.

That being said - when you're a player that will be commanding 20% of the salary cap - it's ok to yell at him when he makes stupid decisions.

The most embarrassing part of the early results for me? We have opposing players/media begging the Gmen to pull Jones out of games to protect him - we just paid him!
I lost respect  
Giantsbigblue : 9:39 am : link
For Daboll but not for the tablet throwing. It's for the players all being unprepared. The only player that hasn't regressed this year is Gillian.
If your going to get in Jones face…then  
Rick in Dallas : 9:42 am : link
Get in the face of your offensive linemen,get in the face of your ST coach and OL coach .

Show them all up Daboll…not just your QB on national TV.
This guy is on the edge of losing this team imv.
RE: I've  
Blue21 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16231238 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
defended Daniel Jones.

But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.
This
Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
nygiants16 : 9:42 am : link
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it
RE: If your going to get in Jones face…then  
JT039 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16231377 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Get in the face of your offensive linemen,get in the face of your ST coach and OL coach .

Show them all up Daboll…not just your QB on national TV.
This guy is on the edge of losing this team imv.


This sums it all up. You dont go after one player when the whole team fucking sucks.

Hes using Jones as a cop out for his shitty coaching.
I also want to know who is calling the plays  
Essex : 9:43 am : link
we will never know, but it would be nice if the fans could hold someone accountable--
RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it


You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?
RE: Jones is not Daboll's guy.  
HomerJones45 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16231194 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
The organization was in a weird place with Jones by the end of last season.

They won playoff game on the road with Jones. Albeit, the Vikings were paper tigers and we played them well in both games. Couldn't get a QB in the draft without mortgaging a ton of future draft picks.

They had no choice IMO. But, it's a two year out contract and I think they'll move on from Jones as soon as they can.
They had choices. There were qb's to be had for a lot less money that could have been put into other areas. For example, Tampa is getting 70% completions and 7 td's out of Baker Mayfield at a tenth of Jones' cost. I'm not a Mayfield fan, but that is a value that gives them a lot of flexibility.

They could have gone in another direction and they didn't. They chose the most expensive option and then gave into his demands like teams were lining up to sign Daniel Jones.

They made this bed, and now they have to hope the springs don't come out of the matrass.
RE: RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16231127 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:


Quote:


.



He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.

Right. He'd have called his QB "Danielle" all of you would lap it up.
RE: RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
nygiants16 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16231389 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it



You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?


They ran it 29 times, Breida got 14 carries and then they got down..
RE: We all wanted to scream at Danny last night so  
shyster : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16231351 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:


I expect an apology from Daboll this week, because that's what I think happened already once, didn't it?


I take it you're referring to the Jack Anderson incident last year.

Wasn't quite the same scenario with Jones and Daboll didn't express regret when he was questioned by the reporters about it in the post-game.

I didn't think it was a good look when he went off on Anderson, a bottom of the roster guy, and I thought his expression of regret was well considered.

In this case, Jones makes a lot more money than Daboll and he could have engaged Daboll when Daboll was trying to engage him. He didn't; he ignored him.


daboll regrets outburst - ( New Window )
RE: I can’t believe  
JayBid : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16231317 joeinpa said:
Quote:
People are upset by this

When did we get so sensitive


It’s beyond that. He’s not leading this team and it shows when things start to get difficult. The team is mentally weak, and it starts with actions like that.

It’s not like Daboll was actively going up and down the sideline showing emotion and then had a moment.

In the Dallas and Seattle game, he’s just stood there motionless like a deer caught in headlights. Almost in disbelief they are playing so poorly. He threw that tablet in disgust, while doing nothing leading up to it.

He needs to understand how to lead this team beyond the X’s and O’s
RE: RE: RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
JayBid : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16231402 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231389 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it



You literally just lost an argument with yourself. "The running game was getting good yardage when they did run the ball"
Why didn't they run more?



They ran it 29 times, Breida got 14 carries and then they got down..



That’s not accurate. They ran the ball on the opening drive, and then threw it for 3 straight drive without a run.
Our running game  
JT039 : 9:51 am : link
with the RBs last night:

15 carries for 39 yards.

The run game was NOT working.
DJ was terrible last night  
dlauster : 9:54 am : link
but I agree with the premise of this thread. I said something similar in Bitey's thread just a bit ago.
RE: RE: RE: What would've Parcells done?  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16231399 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16231127 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231109 Eli2020 said:


Quote:


.



He probably wouldn't have flipped a tablet. Bitch move.


Right. He'd have called his QB "Danielle" all of you would lap it up.


I would've laughed. Just like I'm laughing at you. "All of you" too funny. We watching the same team?
RE: I've  
Justlurking : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16231238 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
defended Daniel Jones.

But the game was decided on his two turnovers last night.


I mean on the second Evan Neal pushes Waller off of the man he’s blocking to allow him a free run into jones as he was about to hit Hyatt deep. It was the worst play I’ve ever seen by a lineman and directly lead to the hit which caused the errand throw. The first INT was the worst play of Jones’ career
RE: If we are going to point out how Jones has been  
Sammo85 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16231346 JT039 said:
Quote:
is ok with me.

But lets also point out that Brandon Staley has been a much better coach than Daboll this year. Think about that for a second....


Minimally so. He has ridiculously more talent all over his roster.

He also has a QB that is stratospherically better than Jones.
RE: To be clear  
Justlurking : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.


I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open
RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
Essex : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it

Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.
RE: RE: To be clear  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16231446 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.



I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open


If that's the case...90% of BBI could do his job
RE: RE: To be clear  
Essex : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16231446 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 16231285 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


I could give a shit about Jones feelings. My point is that if Daboll felt the need to confront Jones...do it. Don't just flip the tablet and walk away. Lame.



I am certain he said throw the fucking ball to Waller and the tablet showed Waller wide open

Waller was open and Jones should have thrown it there--obvs. With that said, the entire play was schemed to the left and the left tackle got pushed into Jones's face, so while Jones probably should have stepped up and seen Waller, as a coach you probably understood that the reason that he did not was that his internal clock has been messed up and Waller was not that wide open. The one thing about Waller was if he misses that throw to the outside, only Waller probably would have had a chance at it and NO INT. Lots of things about that play, all could have been addressed in a coaching session
Jones wouldn't look at what Daboll was trying to show him  
widmerseyebrow : 10:05 am : link
Which is why Daboll flipped the tablet. But that's kicking Jones whiles he's down? OK then.
RE: RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
nygiants16 : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16231451 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it


Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.


if giving up 1 big play is the dagger in a game then that just proves how dogshit Jones is, i am sorry giving up 17 points shoukd be a win, especially the way offenses are in todays NFL..
And one other thing  
Essex : 10:07 am : link
to all the people saying our coaching improved so much. What was the issue in SF backbreaking 3rd and Long's thrown in the flats. What was the backbreaking play last night a 3rd and 10 throw to the right flat to Fant. That is some great coaching by Seattle as they saw a tendency on third and long and exploited it. Us fixing that issue-not so much.
This is what happens with dumpster fires.  
j_rud : 10:07 am : link
Everything is questioned, analyzed, broken down, regurgitate, etc.


I truly thought we'd left these days behind. And the worst part is I'm not even upset. People giving me shit at work (Philly) and it's not even bothering me today. I'm just laughing along with them. Because last night was a fucking joke.
RE: RE: RE: Why do we keep saying the team was unprepared?  
Essex : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16231486 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231451 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 16231383 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


I saw a defense that came out firing to start the game and played good enough to win the game..

I saw a running game that was getting good yardage when they did runnthe ball..

I saw Wandale Robinson open a lot..

To me its the Oline and Jones, execution has been horrible and when you can pick out plays where players are wide open thats not on the coach, thats on execution..

Is Daboll absolved from blame? absolutely not but this idea the team is coming out unprepared, i dont buy it


Have you seen our tackling--just as much as the pick Six that 50 yard screen to Fant was just as much a dagger in the ball game. Is PR a position in the NFL because we don't seem to have an answer there! Our playcalling is good? Not to run 3 possession in a row? TSo, the premise of your argument is that because the defense played ok last night against a very beat up Seattle offense--Daboll is a good coach--Wow--whoopy damn doo.



if giving up 1 big play is the dagger in a game then that just proves how dogshit Jones is, i am sorry giving up 17 points shoukd be a win, especially the way offenses are in todays NFL..


who resigned Jones? who is coaching our backup OL? who is not fixing the third and long situation? Daboll needs to look in the mirror if he has a problem.
RE: RE: We all wanted to scream at Danny last night so  
eclipz928 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16231408 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16231351 mikeinbloomfield said:

[Quote]

In this case, Jones makes a lot more money than Daboll and he could have engaged Daboll when Daboll was trying to engage him. He didn't; he ignored him.

This is what i saw as well, and i didn't like it. There was one series where Jones walked off the field and didn't make eye contact with Daboll as he was talking to him, and then there was this incident where Jones appeared unresponsive prior to the tablet being flipped.

We all know that Jones sucked last night. Jones knows that Jones sucked last night. I'm fine with Daboll showing some frustration with the QB, because its consistent with the attitude he's shown on the sidelines thus far as a head coach. If he were to give Jones special treatment I'd be more concerned.


Daboll is starting to lose me a little  
The_Taxman89_10 : 10:30 am : link
Can't put all this on Jones. I would've liked to seen Daboll waddle to his OL and get in their faces with the same fervor he did with Jones. I mean Jesus Christ, Allen, Burrow, Herbert and Mahomes wouldn't have much success with less than 2 seconds to throw on most plays. This OL has been abysmal. Even worse than last year which is saying A LOT.
RE: Daboll is starting to lose me a little  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:36 am : link
In comment 16231613 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
Can't put all this on Jones. I would've liked to seen Daboll waddle to his OL and get in their faces with the same fervor he did with Jones. I mean Jesus Christ, Allen, Burrow, Herbert and Mahomes wouldn't have much success with less than 2 seconds to throw on most plays. This OL has been abysmal. Even worse than last year which is saying A LOT.

I bet you none of those QBs would get confused just trying to throw the ball out of bounds.

Let's stop comparing DJ to the elite QBs in the NFL. The OL is the biggest problem, but DJ is not a good OL away from being Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, or even Herbert (who probably also doesn't belong in the same group as the first three, IMO).
I think there are a couple of major differences between Jones (the QB)  
Matt M. : 10:41 am : link
and the OL. First off, I think the OL just got flat out manhandled physically. There isn't much to go over there, but that will get addressed during the week. With the QB, it was a lot of mental issues. There are things you can look at on the tablet and adjust on the fly like coverages, reads, pre-snap assessment, etc.
How soon we forget  
ghost718 : 11:09 am : link
I remember Daboll doing something similar on the sidelines his first few games as coach,may have been in the pre season.Than all of sudden the Giants starting to play well,and Daboll was giving him Giant hugs for all to see.

This guy seems like a bit of a front runner.It's one thing for fans looking in from the outside to be wishy washy,they think they know what's going,have ego's,etc.But the head coach shouldn't be like that.
Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
BigBlue in Keys : 11:43 am : link
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?
Holy fuck this might be the worst thread of the day!  
BigBlue7 : 11:47 am : link
.
RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
BigBlue7 : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?


Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.
RE: RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
BigBlue in Keys : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?



Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.


Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?
RE: RE: RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
Giantsbigblue : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16231965 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?



Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.



Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?


Preach my man
RE: RE: RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
BigBlue7 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16231965 BigBlue in Keys said:
Quote:
In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?



Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.



Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?


Spoiler alert: our players are not good
RE: RE: RE: RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
Giantsbigblue : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16232135 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231965 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?



Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.



Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?



Spoiler alert: our players are not good


They were good enough last year and we all thought they improved the talent this year.
Agree BigBlue  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:55 pm : link
The HC is a big part of the problem. Giants look unprepared and you don't see that same spirit they had last season.

Maybe a bunch of stuff going on behind the scenes we are not aware of.

I thought Aikman made a good point last night when he said BD has a very big challenge ahead of him trying to keep the team together. Interested to see how that plays out.

Very hard to recover if you lose a team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Early in the game, before the tablet thing  
BigBlue7 : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16232144 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16232135 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231965 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


In comment 16231902 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16231880 BigBlue in Keys said:


Quote:


The faces/reactions Daboll had to every bad play had this look of "not my fault, these PLAYERS are making mistakes." It wasn't anger or disappointment, it was more what do you expect me to do with these players. When the entire team can't do basic football skills properly it comes down to the coaching. To a man this team looks incredibly unprepared. Last years success went to everyone's head??

With respect to only yelling at Jones #1 he deserved it. #2 if you can yell at the QB you can yell at everyone. Coach knows he is strong enough to take it. Isn't that a Parcells thing?



Unprepared? Yeah, you're right. he didn't game plan for our entire o-line sucking, our receivers not getting separation downfield and our QB unable see blatantly obvious corner and safety blitzes.

Jesus christ.



Absolutely unprepared! We looked unprepared with our starting OL in there. Our backups on OL are WOEFULLY unprepared. Many other teams have back ups too and don't look this bad. We don't have a guy that can return a punt! A defense that has often looked confused and can't wrap up and tackle. What part of this team has looked prepared?



Spoiler alert: our players are not good



They were good enough last year and we all thought they improved the talent this year.


Lol. Dabolll and Kafka schemed their asses off last year and caught the opposing teams by surprise. Now there is a full year of tape on the offense and teams know how to play us. The result is average and below average players being completely exposed.

RE: Jones wouldn't look at what Daboll was trying to show him  
OBJ_AllDay : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16231485 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Which is why Daboll flipped the tablet. But that's kicking Jones whiles he's down? OK then.


I honestly think Jones was trying his best to keep it together. It looked like he was going to cry. He was concentrating on taking deep breathe after deep breathe when Daboll was in his face and after. Looked like he was almost having a panic attack.
