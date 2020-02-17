for display only
Pugh signed to practice squad

ajr2456 : 12:05 pm
Per Garafolo
from 1981  
djm : 12:17 pm : link
to 2011 we were awesome. And to think we complained back then due to the up and down seasons. Not every year in the 80s was good. Not every year in the 00s was good. 91-92-95-96 were tough. But we always found our way back to a good run of sustained consistency. Now we always find our way back to slop shit fest nonsense. For every good year, we get back 5 bad ones.

What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. Here. You don't have Gettleman to kick around anymore. Now it's Schoen's turn I guess.

RE: Again, L'ael Collins out there and we pick up Pugh  
Ben in Tampa : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16232001 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
A guy the Cardinals dumped!

This is putting a band aid on an amputation.

Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????

This franchise is a fucking disaster!

A disaster!


Collins is still hurt. They could sign him right now and he couldn't help them until who knows when. Bengals cut him off PUP.
I think we all knew  
RollBlue : 12:20 pm : link
If Thomas missed significant time, we'd be in some trouble. Ezeudu was not drafted to play LT, and we have a bunch of inexperienced players across the line.

Hopefully Ezeudu's time at LT will help him play LG better once Thomas returns.

The pass blocking was pretty good early on. Either no one was getting open, or Jones wasn't finding them.

RE: Get Tam Hopkins and Eric Brewer  
FranknWeezer : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16231988 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
on the phone.


Jeff Hatch looking for work?
Any chance  
bmgints : 12:23 pm : link
Weston Richburg is available too?
He goes to practice squad….  
thrunthrublue : 12:27 pm : link
Until he get awful enough to get to the starting lineup.
I  
AcidTest : 12:38 pm : link
guess being a locker room lawyer is not as bad as not being able to pass block. My guess is he's starting in a few weeks and that Lemieux is cut to make room for him on the roster.
Does anybody  
Carson53 : 12:38 pm : link
think Pugh would be worst than Lemieux or McKethan. McKethan
looked pretty good his first game, but not since. Lemieux was an absolute joke last night.
What's  
Ron Johnson : 12:41 pm : link
Bobby Hart doing these days?
RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
dlauster : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16231995 djm said:
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.


Wow! I can't disagree with a thing here. How the hell can the people who are paid to know these things not see what is clearly incompetence at a level not seen in the pros?
RE: Third best OL on the roster.  
Giantophile : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16231996 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Hope this doesn’t signal a long term JMS injury.


It is independent of JMS. This was in the works since last week.
RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
ajr2456 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16231995 djm said:
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.


Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.

That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
Had to be an interesting night for him.  
j_rud : 12:54 pm : link
I imagine he watched and was waiting to hear from his agent this morning.
Signed to practice squad  
JohnF : 12:54 pm : link
So another Pugh injury in 3..2...1...
Missed beg. of game  
Carson53 : 12:56 pm : link
how bad did the Schmitz injury look?
Looks like he is the first guy from the 2011 through  
St. Jimmy : 12:59 pm : link
2013 draft to get a second contract with the team. You can see how they got to where they are.
call up Chris Snee at this point  
fish3321 : 1:02 pm : link
. See if he wants to add weight and play some guard again LOL
RE: Looks like he is the first guy from the 2011 through  
cosmicj : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16232156 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
2013 draft to get a second contract with the team. You can see how they got to where they are.


Lol. A future trivia question.
RE: RE: Again, L'ael Collins out there and we pick up Pugh  
k2tampa : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16232014 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16232001 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


A guy the Cardinals dumped!

This is putting a band aid on an amputation.

Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????

This franchise is a fucking disaster!

A disaster!



Collins is still hurt. They could sign him right now and he couldn't help them until who knows when. Bengals cut him off PUP.


Collins passed a physical according to Pro Football Rumors quoting ESPN.

"Former Bengals’ OT La’el Collins, who missed training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, passed his physical today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Collins expected to soon find work."

More than 10 teams have contacted him. My guess is he wants more money and would probably take longer to get game ready. He also has had a back issue that required "maintenance" all last season.
RE: RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
HomerJones45 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16232140 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231995 djm said:


Quote:


how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.



Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.

That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
Schoen has not been the impressive. Seems pretty ordinary.
Hopefully this is because Lemieux is out for some time  
BlueHurricane : 1:16 pm : link
And not JMS. Lemieux hurt his abductor in the game too.

I know the sky is falling but the O-Line is the biggest issue by far. Need AT back. Ezudu back to G. Hopefully JMS back and they can hopefully start to get some consistency.

The Giants dominated the first quarter and then lost JMS and everything went to shit.
Lemieux  
Toth029 : 1:26 pm : link
Shouldn't have ever made the squad.
Please sign Rosey Brown  
yalebowl : 1:55 pm : link
Jumbo Elliott, David Diehl, Joe Taffoni, and Brad Benson
Any word on  
Biteymax22 : 2:01 pm : link
A corresponding move?
Its not going to matter  
cjac : 2:01 pm : link
because Jones is going to hold the ball too long, not see a wide open guy, and get sacked no matter who is blocking for him
RE: Its not going to matter  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16232347 cjac said:
Quote:
because Jones is going to hold the ball too long, not see a wide open guy, and get sacked no matter who is blocking for him


Cool story
RE: RE: Get Tam Hopkins and Eric Brewer  
Dang Man : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16232027 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 16231988 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


on the phone.



Jeff Hatch looking for work?

Isn’t he in jail for drug related offenses?
Some Of You Really KIll Me  
LTIsTheGreatest : 2:25 pm : link
After last night's game, a bunch of you were yelling they better get Justin Pugh in here ASAP. They do it, and you mock the move. Make up your minds!!
At least they're acting  
HBart : 2:34 pm : link
Pugh was cleared to return at about the same time Hausnauer was hurt (BTW I recall BBI Eric saying Hausnauers injury might be bigger than we think). The Giants decided to sign Harlow to replace him instead.

Minimizing adjectives, obviously the OL plan failed disastrously.

One more reasonably competent OL might do the trick and stabilize things before it's too late, although if the injured guys aren't back next week it already is to too late.

Better than standing pat.
RE: RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
NYPanos : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16232140 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16231995 djm said:


Quote:


how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.



Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.

That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right

I feel it could be coaching too.
RE: Any word on  
FranknWeezer : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16232346 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
A corresponding move?


RB Taiwan Jones released from PS
RE: Hopefully this is because Lemieux is out for some time  
NorcalNYG : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16232188 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
And not JMS. Lemieux hurt his abductor in the game too.

I know the sky is falling but the O-Line is the biggest issue by far. Need AT back. Ezudu back to G. Hopefully JMS back and they can hopefully start to get some consistency.

The Giants dominated the first quarter and then lost JMS and everything went to shit.


We need to rest A.T. and JMS until they are 110% healthy even if it's for the rest of the year. No rushing players back, it's been a problem for years. Let them rest and let us lose.
Can he play right tackle?  
barens : 3:13 pm : link
barens  
bc4life : 3:19 pm : link
good question.

Pugh is a competent veteran. this move makes me feel slightly better
RE: Please sign Rosey Brown  
mfsd : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16232336 yalebowl said:
Quote:
Jumbo Elliott, David Diehl, Joe Taffoni, and Brad Benson


Add Richie Suebert as our 6th OL and sign me up!
RE: Can he play right tackle?  
Simms11 : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16232530 barens said:
Quote:
.


He’s played it for the Giants before, however I believe he was used mostly at Guard for the Cardinals. Either way, he was never a bad lineman, more on the average side, but it was his injuries that everyone was getting tired of. That said, I think he’s been available more then Lemieux which isn’t saying much. He’ll be an experienced voice however in the room.
We cant evaluate even our own players  
kelly : 3:32 pm : link
We went into the draft and free agency thinking this o line was going to be solid?

Neal had shown nothing
No center on the team
McKethan missed his first year
Lemieux was always hurt and terrible when played
Peart was always terrible
Ezeudu had done nothing
Bredeson showed a little

I mean somehow Schoen thought be had the makings of a solid line.¹what does that say about Schoens ability to judge talent.

Simply horrible
people rave about versatility  
bc4life : 3:44 pm : link
also a lot to be said for allowing youngsters to develop at one position.
He immediately becomes  
UticaMike : 3:48 pm : link
our best guard, specifically in pass protection.
Pugh signed  
Cheech d : 3:59 pm : link
Right after the 49rs game I posted we should consider moving Neal to Guard and sign Pugh and Collins in order to give us a chance moving forward.
We signed Pugh but obviously that’s not enough to fix this mess.
I’m pissed we didn’t make these moves on our mini bye.
La'el Collins isn't good anymore. He's just a name.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:33 pm : link
The Bengals had no use for him and they suck at OL. He's toast.

Awesome  
NNJ Tom : 4:35 pm : link
Now we have crappy blocking WITH false starts and holding penalties.
Any Taiwan Jones  
bronxboy : 4:53 pm : link
highlights? Real smart signing a 35 year old RB who doesn't play running back. Yes he is great covering punts.
Wow.  
Beezer : 4:57 pm : link
RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16231995 djm said:
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.

The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).
RE: RE: this is the shit that drives me nuts  
HBart : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16232820 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16231995 djm said:


Quote:


how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?

Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.

Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.

The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.


The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).

They only practice 90 minutes. That's part of the problem any team with developing players has.
but all teh teams have the same amount of time  
bc4life : 6:55 pm : link
and are getting a much better result
RE: Its not going to matter  
joeinpa : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16232347 cjac said:
Quote:
because Jones is going to hold the ball too long, not see a wide open guy, and get sacked no matter who is blocking for him


Your act sometimes gets in the way of the topic of a thread
RE: Again, L'ael Collins out there and we pick up Pugh  
Jay on the Island : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16232001 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
A guy the Cardinals dumped!

This is putting a band aid on an amputation.

Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????

This franchise is a fucking disaster!

A disaster!

Again, Collins is still hurt and the Bengals have a struggling OL and they dumped him.
