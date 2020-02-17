Pugh signed to practice squad

to 2011 we were awesome. And to think we complained back then due to the up and down seasons. Not every year in the 80s was good. Not every year in the 00s was good. 91-92-95-96 were tough. But we always found our way back to a good run of sustained consistency. Now we always find our way back to slop shit fest nonsense. For every good year, we get back 5 bad ones.
What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. Here. You don't have Gettleman to kick around anymore. Now it's Schoen's turn I guess.
RE: Again, L'ael Collins out there and we pick up Pugh
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Wow! I can't disagree with a thing here. How the hell can the people who are paid to know these things not see what is clearly incompetence at a level not seen in the pros?
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????
This franchise is a fucking disaster!
A disaster!
Collins is still hurt. They could sign him right now and he couldn't help them until who knows when. Bengals cut him off PUP.
Collins passed a physical according to Pro Football Rumors quoting ESPN.
"Former Bengals’ OT La’el Collins, who missed training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, passed his physical today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Collins expected to soon find work."
More than 10 teams have contacted him. My guess is he wants more money and would probably take longer to get game ready. He also has had a back issue that required "maintenance" all last season.
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
Schoen has not been the impressive. Seems pretty ordinary.
Hopefully this is because Lemieux is out for some time
Pugh was cleared to return at about the same time Hausnauer was hurt (BTW I recall BBI Eric saying Hausnauers injury might be bigger than we think). The Giants decided to sign Harlow to replace him instead.
Minimizing adjectives, obviously the OL plan failed disastrously.
One more reasonably competent OL might do the trick and stabilize things before it's too late, although if the injured guys aren't back next week it already is to too late.
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
He’s played it for the Giants before, however I believe he was used mostly at Guard for the Cardinals. Either way, he was never a bad lineman, more on the average side, but it was his injuries that everyone was getting tired of. That said, I think he’s been available more then Lemieux which isn’t saying much. He’ll be an experienced voice however in the room.
Right after the 49rs game I posted we should consider moving Neal to Guard and sign Pugh and Collins in order to give us a chance moving forward.
We signed Pugh but obviously that’s not enough to fix this mess.
I’m pissed we didn’t make these moves on our mini bye.
La'el Collins isn't good anymore. He's just a name.
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).
They only practice 90 minutes. That's part of the problem any team with developing players has.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. Here. You don't have Gettleman to kick around anymore. Now it's Schoen's turn I guess.
This is putting a band aid on an amputation.
Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????
This franchise is a fucking disaster!
A disaster!
Collins is still hurt. They could sign him right now and he couldn't help them until who knows when. Bengals cut him off PUP.
Hopefully Ezeudu's time at LT will help him play LG better once Thomas returns.
The pass blocking was pretty good early on. Either no one was getting open, or Jones wasn't finding them.
Jeff Hatch looking for work?
looked pretty good his first game, but not since. Lemieux was an absolute joke last night.
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Wow! I can't disagree with a thing here. How the hell can the people who are paid to know these things not see what is clearly incompetence at a level not seen in the pros?
It is independent of JMS. This was in the works since last week.
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
Lol. A future trivia question.
Quote:
A guy the Cardinals dumped!
This is putting a band aid on an amputation.
Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????
This franchise is a fucking disaster!
A disaster!
Collins is still hurt. They could sign him right now and he couldn't help them until who knows when. Bengals cut him off PUP.
Collins passed a physical according to Pro Football Rumors quoting ESPN.
"Former Bengals’ OT La’el Collins, who missed training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, passed his physical today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Collins expected to soon find work."
More than 10 teams have contacted him. My guess is he wants more money and would probably take longer to get game ready. He also has had a back issue that required "maintenance" all last season.
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
I know the sky is falling but the O-Line is the biggest issue by far. Need AT back. Ezudu back to G. Hopefully JMS back and they can hopefully start to get some consistency.
The Giants dominated the first quarter and then lost JMS and everything went to shit.
Cool story
Quote:
on the phone.
Jeff Hatch looking for work?
Isn’t he in jail for drug related offenses?
Minimizing adjectives, obviously the OL plan failed disastrously.
One more reasonably competent OL might do the trick and stabilize things before it's too late, although if the injured guys aren't back next week it already is to too late.
Better than standing pat.
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s been a poorly run franchise for awhile.
That said I still believe in Schoen, they need to get the QB right
I feel it could be coaching too.
RB Taiwan Jones released from PS
I know the sky is falling but the O-Line is the biggest issue by far. Need AT back. Ezudu back to G. Hopefully JMS back and they can hopefully start to get some consistency.
The Giants dominated the first quarter and then lost JMS and everything went to shit.
We need to rest A.T. and JMS until they are 110% healthy even if it's for the rest of the year. No rushing players back, it's been a problem for years. Let them rest and let us lose.
Pugh is a competent veteran. this move makes me feel slightly better
Add Richie Suebert as our 6th OL and sign me up!
He’s played it for the Giants before, however I believe he was used mostly at Guard for the Cardinals. Either way, he was never a bad lineman, more on the average side, but it was his injuries that everyone was getting tired of. That said, I think he’s been available more then Lemieux which isn’t saying much. He’ll be an experienced voice however in the room.
Neal had shown nothing
No center on the team
McKethan missed his first year
Lemieux was always hurt and terrible when played
Peart was always terrible
Ezeudu had done nothing
Bredeson showed a little
I mean somehow Schoen thought be had the makings of a solid line.¹what does that say about Schoens ability to judge talent.
Simply horrible
We signed Pugh but obviously that’s not enough to fix this mess.
I’m pissed we didn’t make these moves on our mini bye.
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).
Quote:
how did they not KNOW that these players couldn't block? Most of these guys have been here for 2 years now. They have been practicing here for 2 years now. How on earth does this staff not know that Moe, Larry and shirley can't block for shit? It took LAST night's game to show them? I am not even talking about Neal as he's probably still worth a few more games since he was such a high pick. EVERYONE else?
Fans don't know because we aren't there in practice every day. The staff should have seen last night coming.
Why do I even care anymore. Fucking team has destroyed my love for the game.
The next time someone here says the NFL product isn't that good anymore I will remind them it aint the NFL that sucks. It's this fucking franchise. THEY suck. That's why you don't want to watch anymore.
The problem is that our OL probably doesn't look so bad in practice. After all, they're only being asked to block our defense, which doesn't appear to be a huge challenge even for backup OLs (as we saw last night).
They only practice 90 minutes. That's part of the problem any team with developing players has.
Your act sometimes gets in the way of the topic of a thread
This is putting a band aid on an amputation.
Doesn't Schoen and Daboll read the room right now????????
This franchise is a fucking disaster!
A disaster!
Again, Collins is still hurt and the Bengals have a struggling OL and they dumped him.