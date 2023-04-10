Is there any possibility of the Giants beating Miami?

Miami really needs the win, until the second half v Buffalo, they were absolutely on fire, and they are favored by 11 currently.
Meanwhile, the Giants QB looked mentally destroyed on the sideline at the end of the Seattle game, Neal is lashing out, half the OL is injured and the team is making a lot of mistakes.
Anyone think there is any chance of a win? Will the Giants get really mad and beat Miami? I’m not asking for predictions but is there any possibility we turn it around?
2. turnovers - which we somehow haven’t gotten
3. win time of possession - maybe?
4. stout D / excellent tackling - unlikely.
It's the NFL, anyone saying there isn't a chance, doesn't pay attention to what happens week to week around the league. Or they are oblivious.
That being said its going to take turnovers and special teams plays to do it, where the hell are those coming from lol
You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.
We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.
This could be absolutely brutal.
Honestly, we are at such a point of suckitude, and the entire league has seen it, they start taking us light and we can surprise because guys are going to the strip club on Wednesday night than hitting film. See it every year in the NFL. That being said, its hard to think that the Dolphins will do that off a loss, and the Bills going against their ex guys.
Might lay some on a like -27 alternate spread to help with the inevitable beatdown.
I like what you did there. I'll flip burgers and dogs for good luck too.
I am taking Miami this week.
I can't see any way the Giants win.
Giants have questions at both T spots and are depleted with any OL depth. On defense, half the guys still can’t tackle and I’m really worried about the corners against this offense. Too many receivers to cover and then you have zone run game they’ll roll out.
I don’t think they’ll put over 40 points up but they don’t need to.
My thinking as well.
Hilarious. Well played
Can the defense pitch a shut out and hold onto a TO for a score? May be the only chance.
Wishful thinking of a fan :-(
Quote:
They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.
My thinking as well.
I see us going into the bye week with 0-1 more win. I think we probably end up going into the bye 2-10 with 1 win being against the Commanders. I could easily see us 1-11 at the bye too and I will be rooting for the Giants of course but I wouldn't be upset if we were in line to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. I wouldn't complain one bit.
Now, I know Miami is one of the worst Ds in the NFL right now, but does anyone have any faith we can score 30 right now?
I can see McDaniel exploiting our LBs by having them cover Mostert and Achane is passing routes. Good luck...
I expect the only way the scores are somewhat respectable is if Miami or Buffalo rest guys in the 2nd half or just sleepwalk through the game.
And the Giants give up extra possessions, which Miami can turn into points easily.
It's a terrible match up. I expect a rams-giant type of 50 point game. NY can't control the clock and can't handle an offense that moves the ball fast.
Seattle was vulnerable on Monday, but you’d never know it based on our ineptitude. This is the game Miami’s D stabilizes a bit. In no scenario do I see the NYG putting up 20 points in this one.
Yeah exactly ... so what?
How many times over the last 10 fucking years have the Giants started a defense in the face who gives up tons of yards/points and they still look terrible.
We have a shit OL
A qb who is shell shocked and has zero confidence
Wrs who can’t get open
Key injuries
Can’t tackle
Undisciplined
Shit play calling
I honestly don’t even want to watch
no splashing the pot
But with AT out it's most unlikely, and with AT and JMS out it could get very ugly again.
Or maybe this is the week the offense and STs are ashamed and fed up enough to nut up.