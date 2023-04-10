Is there any possibility of the Giants beating Miami? cosmicj : 10/4/2023 7:57 pm

Miami really needs the win, until the second half v Buffalo, they were absolutely on fire, and they are favored by 11 currently.



Meanwhile, the Giants QB looked mentally destroyed on the sideline at the end of the Seattle game, Neal is lashing out, half the OL is injured and the team is making a lot of mistakes.



Anyone think there is any chance of a win? Will the Giants get really mad and beat Miami? I’m not asking for predictions but is there any possibility we turn it around?