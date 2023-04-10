for display only
Is there any possibility of the Giants beating Miami?

cosmicj : 10/4/2023 7:57 pm
Miami really needs the win, until the second half v Buffalo, they were absolutely on fire, and they are favored by 11 currently.

Meanwhile, the Giants QB looked mentally destroyed on the sideline at the end of the Seattle game, Neal is lashing out, half the OL is injured and the team is making a lot of mistakes.

Anyone think there is any chance of a win? Will the Giants get really mad and beat Miami? I’m not asking for predictions but is there any possibility we turn it around?
you’d need  
Joey from GlenCove : 10/4/2023 8:00 pm : link
1. special team plays - which we know aren’t going to happen

2. turnovers - which we somehow haven’t gotten

3. win time of possession - maybe?

4. stout D / excellent tackling - unlikely.
If Thomas  
rocco8112 : 10/4/2023 8:00 pm : link
comes back I say there is, being generous, a two percent chance.
Until Thomas, JMS and Saquon come back  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10/4/2023 8:00 pm : link
They're dead in the water. Even if the defense plays well, the offense isn't putting up any points
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/4/2023 8:00 pm : link
Yes. Finkle needs to kidnap Tua.
I'd say we have, oh, I dunno,  
j_rud : 10/4/2023 8:01 pm : link
a sheep's chance in a lions den?
Not a chance  
Johnny5 : 10/4/2023 8:01 pm : link
This team is 100% broken. Miami dropped 70 on Denver and I'm expecting close to the same here. Our defense and special teams is worse than Denver. And we likely score less than Denver did against them.
Odds suggest about a 1 in 5 chance. Personally, if we are to  
Blame It On Rio : 10/4/2023 8:07 pm : link
take down the beast, I like our chances a lot more against Buffalo, than I do going down to Miami after they lost a game.

It's the NFL, anyone saying there isn't a chance, doesn't pay attention to what happens week to week around the league. Or they are oblivious.

That being said its going to take turnovers and special teams plays to do it, where the hell are those coming from lol
If Thomas and Barkley play  
Jay on the Island : 10/4/2023 8:08 pm : link
they have a small chance since Miami will be without Armstead at LT but I still think Miami wins comfortably.
Miami has scored 150 points in 4 games.  
cosmicj : 10/4/2023 8:09 pm : link
They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.

You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.

We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.

This could be absolutely brutal.
If Tua gets another concussion  
KDavies : 10/4/2023 8:10 pm : link
but that would require getting to the QB
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/4/2023 8:11 pm : link
We all know we're going to be 1-5 after Buffalo. Who are we kidding? This season is over.
RE: Miami has scored 150 points in 4 games.  
Blame It On Rio : 10/4/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16234714 cosmicj said:
Quote:
They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.

You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.

We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.

This could be absolutely brutal.


Honestly, we are at such a point of suckitude, and the entire league has seen it, they start taking us light and we can surprise because guys are going to the strip club on Wednesday night than hitting film. See it every year in the NFL. That being said, its hard to think that the Dolphins will do that off a loss, and the Bills going against their ex guys.

Might lay some on a like -27 alternate spread to help with the inevitable beatdown.
I'll give it a .5-1% chance  
NorcalNYG : 10/4/2023 8:15 pm : link
.
RE: I'd say we have, oh, I dunno,  
rebel yell : 10/4/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16234691 j_rud said:
Quote:
a sheep's chance in a lions den?

I like what you did there. I'll flip burgers and dogs for good luck too.
I have a FanDuel account...  
BillKo : 10/4/2023 8:19 pm : link
..and haven't bet this year on football.

I am taking Miami this week.

I can't see any way the Giants win.
No.  
Silver Spoon : 10/4/2023 8:21 pm : link
Next question.
On any given sunday - bigger underdog in SB42  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/4/2023 8:21 pm : link
But I would not bet the house on it.
I bet Miami -10.5  
Dave in PA : 10/4/2023 8:23 pm : link
I may be a masochist, but I’m not a sucker
This will be another blowout.  
Optimus-NY : 10/4/2023 8:27 pm : link
Fish by two TDs---which would be respectable.
no  
kelly : 10/4/2023 8:33 pm : link
and no again
Miami can name the score this Sunday  
The_Boss : 10/4/2023 8:40 pm : link
I think Miami scores at minimum 30 on us. In the end, I’m thinking we lose along the line of 37-13.
They'll  
Photoguy : 10/4/2023 8:55 pm : link
skull fuck us.
Sure  
Sammo85 : 10/4/2023 8:57 pm : link
But it’s unlikely.

Giants have questions at both T spots and are depleted with any OL depth. On defense, half the guys still can’t tackle and I’m really worried about the corners against this offense. Too many receivers to cover and then you have zone run game they’ll roll out.

I don’t think they’ll put over 40 points up but they don’t need to.
RE: Miami has scored 150 points in 4 games.  
Johnny5 : 10/4/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16234714 cosmicj said:
Quote:
They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.

You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.

We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.

This could be absolutely brutal.

My thinking as well.
RE: ...  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/4/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16234690 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes. Finkle needs to kidnap Tua.


Hilarious. Well played
No chance...  
gfinop : 10/4/2023 9:07 pm : link
I expect the Giants offense to score for the Dolphins or at least put them in a short FP to score easily.

Can the defense pitch a shut out and hold onto a TO for a score? May be the only chance.

Wishful thinking of a fan :-(
RE: RE: Miami has scored 150 points in 4 games.  
NorcalNYG : 10/4/2023 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16234794 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16234714 cosmicj said:


Quote:


They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.

You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.

We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.

This could be absolutely brutal.


My thinking as well.


I see us going into the bye week with 0-1 more win. I think we probably end up going into the bye 2-10 with 1 win being against the Commanders. I could easily see us 1-11 at the bye too and I will be rooting for the Giants of course but I wouldn't be upset if we were in line to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. I wouldn't complain one bit.
Remember when obj  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/4/2023 9:09 pm : link
Went ballistic in Miami? Yea tyrek hill is going to triple that showing
With no pass rush…  
thrunthrublue : 10/4/2023 9:22 pm : link
Facing a team with limitless offensive deception, receivers with world class speed, a giants team that misses every first tackle, our shell shocked qb happy to not look further down the field than the line of scrimmage tossing panicked dump offs on third and 9’s…special teams rated LAST in the league…..whatever the point spread is, Miami at home? Give the points and have a fresh cohiba ready to burn by the mid third quarter…..welcome to yet another hapless chapter in the ‘23 gi-AINTS pursuit of Caleb Williams!
Do you really me to lose my Survivor Pick...  
mvftw : 10/4/2023 9:24 pm : link
I just hope they don't break the scoring record on us...
Unless Tua gets hurt...  
bw in dc : 10/4/2023 9:40 pm : link
you have to assume Miami gets at least 30.

Now, I know Miami is one of the worst Ds in the NFL right now, but does anyone have any faith we can score 30 right now?

I can see McDaniel exploiting our LBs by having them cover Mostert and Achane is passing routes. Good luck...
If Tua gets hurt?  
cosmicj : 10/4/2023 9:46 pm : link
Well, backup Mike White threw a 68 yard TD v Denver.
RE: Miami has scored 150 points in 4 games.  
FStubbs : 10/4/2023 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16234714 cosmicj said:
Quote:
They have a decent chance of scoring the most points in a season ever ( record is 606 set by Denver - lol - in 2013: 16 game season) and possibly Points per game, too.

You know what’s funny? The Bills are right behind them at 139 points so far, but they have also given up a measly 55 points, which means they are beating teams by an average of 3 TDs.

We have to face the likelihood that the Giants are going to get killed in the next two weeks, by teams that are much better than Seattle and that can score TDs in droves.

This could be absolutely brutal.


I expect the only way the scores are somewhat respectable is if Miami or Buffalo rest guys in the 2nd half or just sleepwalk through the game.
Miami is vulnerable defensively  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/4/2023 10:22 pm : link
But the Giants can't score points.

And the Giants give up extra possessions, which Miami can turn into points easily.

It's a terrible match up. I expect a rams-giant type of 50 point game. NY can't control the clock and can't handle an offense that moves the ball fast.
Call me crazy  
Spider43 : 10/4/2023 10:27 pm : link

RE: Miami is vulnerable defensively  
The_Boss : 10/4/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16234925 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
But the Giants can't score points.

And the Giants give up extra possessions, which Miami can turn into points easily.

It's a terrible match up. I expect a rams-giant type of 50 point game. NY can't control the clock and can't handle an offense that moves the ball fast.


Seattle was vulnerable on Monday, but you’d never know it based on our ineptitude. This is the game Miami’s D stabilizes a bit. In no scenario do I see the NYG putting up 20 points in this one.
......  
Route 9 : 10/4/2023 10:37 pm : link
You are clearly on drugs. Hope you get the help you need.
RE: Miami is vulnerable defensively  
Route 9 : 10/4/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16234925 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
But the Giants can't score points.

And the Giants give up extra possessions, which Miami can turn into points easily.

It's a terrible match up. I expect a rams-giant type of 50 point game. NY can't control the clock and can't handle an offense that moves the ball fast.


Yeah exactly ... so what?

How many times over the last 10 fucking years have the Giants started a defense in the face who gives up tons of yards/points and they still look terrible.

......  
Route 9 : 10/4/2023 10:54 pm : link
Stared at a defense*
Their D  
mittenedman : 10/4/2023 10:59 pm : link
will outscore our O.
.  
Jim in Fairfax : 12:21 am : link
.  
Banks : 12:35 am : link
I like Daboll, but this team has played awful thus far. Fade them until they prove otherwise
No  
BleedBlue : 2:09 am : link
We stink in all 3 phases

We have a shit OL

A qb who is shell shocked and has zero confidence

Wrs who can’t get open

Key injuries

Can’t tackle

Undisciplined

Shit play calling


I honestly don’t even want to watch
I’m  
mitch300 : 3:20 am : link
Picking the dolphins in my survivor pool.
No chance  
bronxboy : 6:52 am : link
Chubb, Phillips, Wilkins and Van Ginkle are licking their chops.
No  
SomeFan : 7:55 am : link
but one can dream. Well, maybe with a lot of pressure on Tua and turnovers and great ya joint after the catch and our offense scores more than 28 points
RE: No  
SomeFan : 7:56 am : link
In comment 16235122 SomeFan said:
Quote:
but one can dream. Well, maybe with a lot of pressure on Tua and turnovers and great ya joint after the catch and our offense scores more than 28 points
”and little yards after the catch”
RE: .  
bluefin : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16235028 Jim in Fairfax said:
Quote:

no splashing the pot
Of course it's possible  
HBart : 8:44 am : link
It's the NFL, it's any given Sunday, the defense was disruptive last week and might be rounding into form. Every game has a handful of high leverage plays which the Giants by and large have been on the wrong end on - - some by shitty play, some by shitty breaks. Get a few of those, who knows.

But with AT out it's most unlikely, and with AT and JMS out it could get very ugly again.

Or maybe this is the week the offense and STs are ashamed and fed up enough to nut up.
Once Miami gets two scores ahead and Jones is forced to pass  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:46 am : link
they will break their old sack record.
