Evan Neal Apology on Twitter

Jon C. in MD : 10/4/2023 9:45 pm
This looks to be from his actual Twitter.

He posted as an image of something he typed in Notes, so I can't copy and paste it here. But you can see it if you click the link.
Link - ( New Window )
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 10/4/2023 9:46 pm : link
Young  
Giantsbigblue : 10/4/2023 9:46 pm : link
Man made a mistake in the heat of the moment. I can forgive him for that. Hopefully he gets better.
Good.  
BuryMeInBlue : 10/4/2023 9:48 pm : link
Now he has to back up those sentiments with a better attitude and gameplay. Get your head out of your ass, kid.
I will say "I let the frustration in my play..."  
BestFeature : 10/4/2023 9:49 pm : link
makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.
Who forced him to write that?  
The_Boss : 10/4/2023 9:49 pm : link
Hanlon?
That sounds legit.  
Joe Beckwith : 10/4/2023 9:50 pm : link
I don’t know if it was from his heart or prompted by someone in his face, but it addressed all the issues, including frustration in his own play.
This is 1000% from hanlon  
GiantsFan84 : 10/4/2023 9:51 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 10/4/2023 9:51 pm : link
Good on him.
Obvious PR from the team...  
newjerseygiants : 10/4/2023 9:54 pm : link
Still a douche
Well i you read the previous post here  
Chef : 10/4/2023 9:55 pm : link
regarding this.. fuck him! cut him! and listening to long to Don LeGreca...
RE: This is 1000% from hanlon  
BestFeature : 10/4/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16234885 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Do you think Hanlon would have him criticize his own game?
I might create a burger at my restaurant  
Jonesin 4 A Ship : 10/4/2023 9:57 pm : link
after Evan Neal and call it the "turnstile" lol
Good for him  
gersh : 10/4/2023 9:58 pm : link
Now move on and let the kid be
I’m sure he’s more pissed off about his play than you are and is doing more to get better than most of us have have at anything in our life
RE: I will say  
Chef : 10/4/2023 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:
Quote:
makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.


Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...
Ok good for him - I accept it  
PatersonPlank : 10/4/2023 9:58 pm : link
He's a 22 year old. Lord knows how I would have dealt with this crap when I was 22, likely a lot lot worse (I was kind of an ass)
Eat  
Silver Spoon : 10/4/2023 10:01 pm : link
Shit. Obviously forced by the idiots from the top.
Don't even get a video. Pretty lame. And we all know he was forced to  
Blame It On Rio : 10/4/2023 10:02 pm : link
by Grandpa Mara.
He could have just used a Terminator clip  
ghost718 : 10/4/2023 10:06 pm : link
like Giant fans

I think he’s a good kid who got frustrated  
bigblue12 : 10/4/2023 10:10 pm : link
I’m good with the apology. It can’t be easy to be told how bad you suck constantly. I have no reason to think he’s not trying hard. Hopefully he learns from it
I'd give him  
Southern Man : 10/4/2023 10:10 pm : link
the benefit of the doubt.
Eh  
GiantGrit : 10/4/2023 10:14 pm : link
Weak apology.
He can't even  
thrunthrublue : 10/4/2023 10:15 pm : link
block "X", we already how he handles the "O"'s ..like in "OH, BLOCK THEM?" Young man needs a coaching mentor cause the current O line coach looks like he stays, no matter how bad a job he does, but take comfort in the fact that Specials coach McGaughey, with his unit ranked LAST in the league also has job security, Daboll, may be loyal, to a fault.....but so is Mara.
RE: RE: This is 1000% from hanlon  
FStubbs : 10/4/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16234892 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 16234885 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


.



Do you think Hanlon would have him criticize his own game?


For damage control? Absolutely.
RE: This is 1000% from hanlon  
Chris in Philly : 10/4/2023 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16234885 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Ludicrous.
RE: This is 1000% from hanlon  
Optimus-NY : 10/4/2023 10:17 pm : link
In comment 16234885 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Yup, but better to see it than not see it.
He's 22, the apology is well received by me.  
NorcalNYG : 10/4/2023 10:18 pm : link
I'm sure he was baited into the answer with like 5 straight questions telling him the fans think he's awful.
RE: RE: I will say  
BestFeature : 10/4/2023 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16234896 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:


Quote:


makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.



Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...


I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.
Fuck this guy.  
CaLLaHaN : 10/4/2023 10:22 pm : link
One of the worst lineman I ever seen.

What a mistake of a draft pick.
He is 22 and I promise never been booed  
larryflower37 : 10/4/2023 10:23 pm : link
In his life. He is fighting for a living and everything he has worked for since he was probably 10 years old.
He is out there doing all he can to be successful, give the kid a break. funny have the fans on here want to see dogs and people showing heart and he does and everyone is so upset
don't really  
Pork Chop : 10/4/2023 10:24 pm : link
have a problem with the apology. best outcome is he actually has a good game and gets the fans behind him. I'm rooting for him.
I don't accept  
pjcas18 : 10/4/2023 10:25 pm : link
this apology because he owes me nothing.

I only care what he does on the field and not what he says or posts on social media.
Get his frustration  
Steve L : 10/4/2023 10:30 pm : link
But get ours.
RE: Fuck this guy.  
Silver Spoon : 10/4/2023 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16234926 CaLLaHaN said:
Quote:
One of the worst lineman I ever seen.

What a mistake of a draft pick.


Fuck this guy. What he said was despicable. Many people flip burgers, including many in the stadium where he plays like a piece of trash. His apology is meaningless, and we should know it was forced by Mealy Mouth. This team has become so unlikeable. At some point Schoen needs to man up. His draft picks have been putrid.
RE: RE: RE: I will say  
Chef : 10/4/2023 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16234924 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 16234896 Chef said:


Quote:


In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:


Quote:


makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.



Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...



I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.


I think that criticizing his own play deflects blame and atention back to himself... easing the fallout....
As LPG said think it don't say it. As far as apology  
Blue21 : 10/4/2023 10:35 pm : link
we knew this was coming. But whatever just play good. Improve and win some games and everyone will be happy.
Should take the air out of this  
bceagle05 : 10/4/2023 10:36 pm : link
but it won’t. Block someone please.
......  
Route 9 : 10/4/2023 10:39 pm : link
Hahahaha

What a pussy
Carl Banks response  
Matt123 : 10/4/2023 10:40 pm : link
From Twitter:

"So unfortunate. I'm sure this will be the career moment that he wishes he could press delete. .. an apology is necessary. Then just fckin play.. I will give him Grace because he will need it.
As fans, you should be upset and offended."

"Frustration" is an interesting choice of word...  
Chef : 10/4/2023 10:41 pm : link
It really is just a pussy way of saying "pissed off and had it" Something you would say at work if you will...
RE: Carl Banks response  
Silver Spoon : 10/4/2023 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16234954 Matt123 said:
Quote:
From Twitter:

"So unfortunate. I'm sure this will be the career moment that he wishes he could press delete. .. an apology is necessary. Then just fckin play.. I will give him Grace because he will need it.
As fans, you should be upset and offended."


His apology is worthless. He knows what he said and meant every word. Mealy Mouth sent his lapdog to try and fix it up. However, his lapdog is no Winston Wolf.
If we could get a 2nd rd pick  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/4/2023 10:43 pm : link
I’d trade him.
Nothing said will get fans back on his side.  
BigBlue in Keys : 10/4/2023 10:44 pm : link
Start pancaking people and they'll forget about the burgers. Until then they'll be flipping you off.
This season  
mittenedman : 10/4/2023 10:45 pm : link
is a fascinating failure. I never thought I’d see anything as bad as McAdoo and Judge again…..but here we are.

All that organizational rot we kicked out the door - DG, Pettit, scouts, white boards and magnets - and here we are.
am hoping  
thrunthrublue : 10/4/2023 10:50 pm : link
the pats suck so bad BB leaves the team, and he gets welcomed to the Meadowlands with open arms....especially with BD and JS heading for a career destroying 1-16 season....yet another total cleaning but, this time.....BB returns so fans, no matter their record he will field a defense that punishes.......destroys.....tackles! Makes Sunday games worth watching again, especially if he gets a lot of first rounders to forge into warriors, and nothing could be better than one more Lombardi in the case, #5, with BB at the helm. Full stop. Roll the credits......
What he said there really is no coming back from  
moespree : 10/4/2023 10:51 pm : link
It's incredibly condescending, dismissive, arrogant and just plain nasty to people who didn't deserve it.

I get he is frustrated but you simply have to possess some level of self control. Some level of understanding that saying something like this is stupid and destructive.

It's a disaster for the new regime because it feels a hell of a lot like all the old regimes and nothing new about it.
RE: This season  
Route 9 : 10/4/2023 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16234966 mittenedman said:
Quote:
is a fascinating failure. I never thought I’d see anything as bad as McAdoo and Judge again…..but here we are.

All that organizational rot we kicked out the door - DG, Pettit, scouts, white boards and magnets - and here we are.


McAdoo is a genius compared to all the jerk offs we've had since him
RE: RE: RE: RE: I will say  
Optimus-NY : 10/4/2023 11:02 pm : link
In comment 16234945 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16234924 BestFeature said:


Quote:


In comment 16234896 Chef said:


Quote:


In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:


Quote:


makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.



Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...



I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.



I think that criticizing his own play deflects blame and atention back to himself... easing the fallout....


Precisely, which is why he didn't write it. He's not self-conscious or smart enough to. Neal has always talked about how much better he thinks he is. This isn't his style. Kudos to Hanlon's PR team.
RE: This season  
FStubbs : 10/4/2023 11:09 pm : link
In comment 16234966 mittenedman said:
Quote:
is a fascinating failure. I never thought I’d see anything as bad as McAdoo and Judge again…..but here we are.

All that organizational rot we kicked out the door - DG, Pettit, scouts, white boards and magnets - and here we are.


As someone pointed out, we haven't actually pushed out very many if any scouts.
That Apology was not sincere it was contrived  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 10/4/2023 11:25 pm : link
The fans are not going to forget those comments
I don't care if Neal is a good dude  
averagejoe : 10/4/2023 11:33 pm : link
or a bag of shit. Just block somebody .
I don’t know  
JayBid : 12:01 am : link
If he wrote it or not. Criticizing his own play definitely helps lend credibility to his apology, but very well could just be PR.

He’s 22 and emotional. I understand that. I hope he’s sincere in future interviews when it addressing this.

I know it’s a Neal topic, but I’m so annoyed With the lack of leadership in Daboll. This guy needs to make a statement, and actually lead this team. It’s tough to watch.
RE: He is 22 and I promise never been booed  
Red Right Hand : 12:04 am : link
In comment 16234928 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
In his life. He is fighting for a living and everything he has worked for since he was probably 10 years old.
He is out there doing all he can to be successful, give the kid a break. funny have the fans on here want to see dogs and people showing heart and he does and everyone is so upset
Be a fucking dog against your opponents, not your own fans,soft targets that can't fight back, and by whose largesse you owe everything you have. Fucking imgrate.
RE: Good for him  
giantstock : 12:51 am : link
In comment 16234895 gersh said:
Quote:
Now move on and let the kid be
I’m sure he’s more pissed off about his play than you are and is doing more to get better than most of us have have at anything in our life


He has a major conundrum. His best attribute is run blocking. Until Barkley comes back, the team can't run much.

To compound things, the defense is bad. As a result, the Giants are going to need to pass more - and yet not only he- but most of the OL is much, much, much worse at pass blocking.

To make matters even worse, the QB is awful when he is under duress needing to go back and pass often. He needs a running game or maybe if he had an elite receiver. And the receivers are not good overall.

So, everything builds up and you wind up having problems escalate at an exponential level that realistically can't be overcome.

This  
mitch300 : 1:11 am : link
Was not written by Neal. The frustration comment would sound better if this interview took place right after the game. Emotions are raw and I would give him some leway if that’s when he made the comments.
Who cares…  
Justlurking : 1:29 am : link
Attacking this guy more does nothing. We need his ass to wake up and develop. Hopefully this helps the lightbulb go on. He can call all the fans jerkoffs and morons if he stops getting our QB killed
Sounds sincere  
bluefin : 2:41 am : link
He’s been a class act throughout his young career, looking forward to seeing him become a great pro.
Wrong in what he said yes  
eli4life : 3:05 am : link
But I can imagine some of the shit he heard people say about him. Not an excuse but I can understand him losing his cool combined with the team and himself playing so poorly that they would need to improve a lot just to be considered a bad team. At least he didn’t cold cock someone. He young made a mistake hopefully he learned from it and we can move on without having to deal with it ever again
He meant what he said.  
rocco8112 : 5:21 am : link
Wasn't heat of moment, was demeaning and an insight into his true thinking. Guy is likely an asshole and he should want to boo himself his play has been so poor. This insight into his attitude makes me think he is lock now to be a bust.

Season circling the drain.
Neal made moronic insensitive remarks  
Maijay : 5:36 am : link
but he is still a kid in my eyes. He deserves all the criticism directed towards him. I am sure the team told him he was totally out of line and better post a sincere apology. Neal, because of his football superiority as a student athlete became an entitled spoiled kid where praise was expected by him.

This incident, hopefully, will make grow as a human being. However, Neal has all the earmarks of becoming a colossal bust. Whether his apology was scripted by Hanlon or by him is anybody's guess. Let's hope he learns from his mistake and for us becomes the football player we want and need.
RE: Neal made moronic insensitive remarks  
KDavies : 6:27 am : link
In comment 16235062 Maijay said:
Quote:
but he is still a kid in my eyes. He deserves all the criticism directed towards him. I am sure the team told him he was totally out of line and better post a sincere apology. Neal, because of his football superiority as a student athlete became an entitled spoiled kid where praise was expected by him.

This incident, hopefully, will make grow as a human being. However, Neal has all the earmarks of becoming a colossal bust. Whether his apology was scripted by Hanlon or by him is anybody's guess. Let's hope he learns from his mistake and for us becomes the football player we want and need.


He’s a grown man. I went to war with men 4-5 years younger
Neal is at fault, yes….  
5BowlsSoon : 7:00 am : link
But so is Bobby Johnson, OL coach. He is at fault for not coaching Neal up. And Schoen and Daboll are at fault for not getting guys like Neal the best coaches available. Hiring your friend and long time associate is admirable but says nothing to the team, the players, and especially the fans.

Same goes for ST coach who has been less than mediocre for many years here. I get that he is a cancer survivor and applaud him for that, but if he is not capable of being a good coach in the NFL, maybe he needs to try HS football instead.
RE: I don't accept  
bradshaw44 : 7:01 am : link
In comment 16234932 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
this apology because he owes me nothing.

I only care what he does on the field and not what he says or posts on social media.


Yep.
RE: He is 22 and I promise never been booed  
uther99 : 7:07 am : link
In comment 16234928 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
In his life. He is fighting for a living and everything he has worked for since he was probably 10 years old.


He got 24m guaranteed, more than I will make in lifetime
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:41 am : link
Fine by me. Would appreciate it if he started playing like a NFL player let alone the 7th pick in the entire draft. Kid is young, he made a really stupid error and hopefully realized it.

What's funny is that Neal does "seem" humble and comes from practically nothing, after watching his Giant Profiles on youtube I came away impressed.

I really do think he was just a young idiot when he said that.
RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived  
ryanmkeane : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16235007 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
The fans are not going to forget those comments

Come on man.
If Neal got drafted by the  
mittenedman : 7:45 am : link
Cowboys he’s be fucking mauling people.

They’d have just plugged him in at G and let him bang.

We just had to play him at T and destroy his confidence first. The black hole of Offensive Line play.
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:54 am : link
I would love to actually hear from Bobby Johnson and have him answer as to what the fucking is going on. NFL players don't just all of a sudden become cinder blocks and start blocking for the wrong team.

What the fuck is it with our OL coaching.
RE: If Neal got drafted by the  
j_rud : 7:55 am : link
In comment 16235114 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Cowboys he’s be fucking mauling people.

They’d have just plugged him in at G and let him bang.

We just had to play him at T and destroy his confidence first. The black hole of Offensive Line play.


Now here's an interesting approach. Rather than criticize Neal this guy wants to match him stupid for stupid.
RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived  
armstead98 : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16235007 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
The fans are not going to forget those comments


What would a sincere apology look like?
The overreactions to this are astounding to me  
gersh : 8:16 am : link
He’s a kid who is angry and ashamed of his performance.
Most adults would want to do the same thing under the circumstances.

I’ve seen enough from him as a person to know he’s a good kid upset at what is happening. Lighten up on him. If he ends up not being a good football player - that will be the ultimate punishment - to him.
RE: RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived  
BigBlueShock : 8:20 am : link
In comment 16235126 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16235007 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


The fans are not going to forget those comments



What would a sincere apology look like?

He didn’t say these things right after the game. He said them two days later. He had two days to come to his senses and STILL went out and made those comments. You honestly think 2 hours later he suddenly had a moment of clarity?

He’s not sorry about what he said. He’s sorry about the backlash he’s receiving. Also, getting in front of a camera and talking to us would go a whole lot further than simply blasting off a quick “apology” on social media
RE: The overreactions to this are astounding to me  
BigBlueShock : 8:22 am : link
In comment 16235135 gersh said:
Quote:
He’s a kid who is angry and ashamed of his performance.
Most adults would want to do the same thing under the circumstances.

I’ve seen enough from him as a person to know he’s a good kid upset at what is happening. Lighten up on him. If he ends up not being a good football player - that will be the ultimate punishment - to him.

You guys have to stop saying this. He’s NOT a kid. He’s an adult. And a professional. Allegedly
Evan  
RicFlair : 8:22 am : link
can stuff his sorrys in a sack.
He can voice his displeasure regarding the fans  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8:41 am : link
without being a condescending asshole.

He comes off as arrogant and smug. Could speak to the issues he's having in the NFL.
RE: He can voice his displeasure regarding the fans  
mfsd : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16235162 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
without being a condescending asshole.

He comes off as arrogant and smug. Could speak to the issues he's having in the NFL.


Yup.

There was an amusing hypocrisy to his lame use of a Game of Thrones quote - for a "lion" who claims he doesn't concern himself with the opinions of the sheep, he sure went to a lot of trouble to let everyone know how concerned he is about the opinions of the sheep

He also sounds like a typical selfish modern athlete - the Giants OL sucked balls as a unit, but he seems to think claiming his tape wasn't that bad is a mitigating factor.

In other words, my teammates sucked more than me, so I shouldn't be criticized

RE: RE: RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived  
ThomasG : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16235139 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16235126 armstead98 said:


Quote:


In comment 16235007 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


The fans are not going to forget those comments



What would a sincere apology look like?


He didn’t say these things right after the game. He said them two days later. He had two days to come to his senses and STILL went out and made those comments. You honestly think 2 hours later he suddenly had a moment of clarity?



I think the Giants FO, his teammates, family and agent all provided him the moments of clarity he needed during those 2 hours.

And that resulted in this apology.
What do the Giants lose by trading him?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:52 am : link
Just get some dope to believe he still has potential. I think Ezeudu is better than him anyway.
RE: RE: The overreactions to this are astounding to me  
KDavies : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16235141 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16235135 gersh said:


Quote:


He’s a kid who is angry and ashamed of his performance.
Most adults would want to do the same thing under the circumstances.

I’ve seen enough from him as a person to know he’s a good kid upset at what is happening. Lighten up on him. If he ends up not being a good football player - that will be the ultimate punishment - to him.


You guys have to stop saying this. He’s NOT a kid. He’s an adult. And a professional. Allegedly


Right? I mean, I'm getting old and I'll refer to the Mets young players as "kids" colloquially. However, referring to a 22 year old man as a kid to absolve him of responsibility for his actions is comical.

He's a grown man. He made a mistake. Being a child is no excuse since he is 22. Play well and all is forgiven IMO
While I was an adult at 22  
Essex : 9:04 am : link
I certainly said stupid things at the time. I have no problem moving on—it’s just words. He is frustrated and apologized—it happens and let’s move on
