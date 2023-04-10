Evan Neal Apology on Twitter

block "X", we already how he handles the "O"'s ..like in "OH, BLOCK THEM?" Young man needs a coaching mentor cause the current O line coach looks like he stays, no matter how bad a job he does, but take comfort in the fact that Specials coach McGaughey, with his unit ranked LAST in the league also has job security, Daboll, may be loyal, to a fault.....but so is Mara.
In his life. He is fighting for a living and everything he has worked for since he was probably 10 years old.
He is out there doing all he can to be successful, give the kid a break. funny have the fans on here want to see dogs and people showing heart and he does and everyone is so upset
Fuck this guy. What he said was despicable. Many people flip burgers, including many in the stadium where he plays like a piece of trash. His apology is meaningless, and we should know it was forced by Mealy Mouth. This team has become so unlikeable. At some point Schoen needs to man up. His draft picks have been putrid.
"So unfortunate. I'm sure this will be the career moment that he wishes he could press delete. .. an apology is necessary. Then just fckin play.. I will give him Grace because he will need it.
As fans, you should be upset and offended."
His apology is worthless. He knows what he said and meant every word. Mealy Mouth sent his lapdog to try and fix it up. However, his lapdog is no Winston Wolf.
the pats suck so bad BB leaves the team, and he gets welcomed to the Meadowlands with open arms....especially with BD and JS heading for a career destroying 1-16 season....yet another total cleaning but, this time.....BB returns so fans, no matter their record he will field a defense that punishes.......destroys.....tackles! Makes Sunday games worth watching again, especially if he gets a lot of first rounders to forge into warriors, and nothing could be better than one more Lombardi in the case, #5, with BB at the helm. Full stop. Roll the credits......
Be a fucking dog against your opponents, not your own fans,soft targets that can't fight back, and by whose largesse you owe everything you have. Fucking imgrate.
Now move on and let the kid be
I’m sure he’s more pissed off about his play than you are and is doing more to get better than most of us have have at anything in our life
He has a major conundrum. His best attribute is run blocking. Until Barkley comes back, the team can't run much.
To compound things, the defense is bad. As a result, the Giants are going to need to pass more - and yet not only he- but most of the OL is much, much, much worse at pass blocking.
To make matters even worse, the QB is awful when he is under duress needing to go back and pass often. He needs a running game or maybe if he had an elite receiver. And the receivers are not good overall.
So, everything builds up and you wind up having problems escalate at an exponential level that realistically can't be overcome.
Was not written by Neal. The frustration comment would sound better if this interview took place right after the game. Emotions are raw and I would give him some leway if that’s when he made the comments.
But I can imagine some of the shit he heard people say about him. Not an excuse but I can understand him losing his cool combined with the team and himself playing so poorly that they would need to improve a lot just to be considered a bad team. At least he didn’t cold cock someone. He young made a mistake hopefully he learned from it and we can move on without having to deal with it ever again
Wasn't heat of moment, was demeaning and an insight into his true thinking. Guy is likely an asshole and he should want to boo himself his play has been so poor. This insight into his attitude makes me think he is lock now to be a bust.
but he is still a kid in my eyes. He deserves all the criticism directed towards him. I am sure the team told him he was totally out of line and better post a sincere apology. Neal, because of his football superiority as a student athlete became an entitled spoiled kid where praise was expected by him.
This incident, hopefully, will make grow as a human being. However, Neal has all the earmarks of becoming a colossal bust. Whether his apology was scripted by Hanlon or by him is anybody's guess. Let's hope he learns from his mistake and for us becomes the football player we want and need.
He’s a grown man. I went to war with men 4-5 years younger
But so is Bobby Johnson, OL coach. He is at fault for not coaching Neal up. And Schoen and Daboll are at fault for not getting guys like Neal the best coaches available. Hiring your friend and long time associate is admirable but says nothing to the team, the players, and especially the fans.
Same goes for ST coach who has been less than mediocre for many years here. I get that he is a cancer survivor and applaud him for that, but if he is not capable of being a good coach in the NFL, maybe he needs to try HS football instead.
I would love to actually hear from Bobby Johnson and have him answer as to what the fucking is going on. NFL players don't just all of a sudden become cinder blocks and start blocking for the wrong team.
He’s a kid who is angry and ashamed of his performance.
Most adults would want to do the same thing under the circumstances.
I’ve seen enough from him as a person to know he’s a good kid upset at what is happening. Lighten up on him. If he ends up not being a good football player - that will be the ultimate punishment - to him.
RE: RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived
He didn’t say these things right after the game. He said them two days later. He had two days to come to his senses and STILL went out and made those comments. You honestly think 2 hours later he suddenly had a moment of clarity?
He’s not sorry about what he said. He’s sorry about the backlash he’s receiving. Also, getting in front of a camera and talking to us would go a whole lot further than simply blasting off a quick “apology” on social media
RE: The overreactions to this are astounding to me
You guys have to stop saying this. He’s NOT a kid. He’s an adult. And a professional. Allegedly
He comes off as arrogant and smug. Could speak to the issues he's having in the NFL.
Yup.
There was an amusing hypocrisy to his lame use of a Game of Thrones quote - for a "lion" who claims he doesn't concern himself with the opinions of the sheep, he sure went to a lot of trouble to let everyone know how concerned he is about the opinions of the sheep
He also sounds like a typical selfish modern athlete - the Giants OL sucked balls as a unit, but he seems to think claiming his tape wasn't that bad is a mitigating factor.
In other words, my teammates sucked more than me, so I shouldn't be criticized
RE: RE: RE: That Apology was not sincere it was contrived
I think the Giants FO, his teammates, family and agent all provided him the moments of clarity he needed during those 2 hours.
Right? I mean, I'm getting old and I'll refer to the Mets young players as "kids" colloquially. However, referring to a 22 year old man as a kid to absolve him of responsibility for his actions is comical.
He's a grown man. He made a mistake. Being a child is no excuse since he is 22. Play well and all is forgiven IMO
I certainly said stupid things at the time. I have no problem moving on—it’s just words. He is frustrated and apologized—it happens and let’s move on
Do you think Hanlon would have him criticize his own game?
I’m sure he’s more pissed off about his play than you are and is doing more to get better than most of us have have at anything in our life
Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...
Quote:
.
Do you think Hanlon would have him criticize his own game?
For damage control? Absolutely.
Ludicrous.
Yup, but better to see it than not see it.
Quote:
makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.
Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...
I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.
What a mistake of a draft pick.
I only care what he does on the field and not what he says or posts on social media.
What a mistake of a draft pick.
Quote:
In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:
Quote:
makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.
Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...
I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.
I think that criticizing his own play deflects blame and atention back to himself... easing the fallout....
What a pussy
All that organizational rot we kicked out the door - DG, Pettit, scouts, white boards and magnets - and here we are.
I get he is frustrated but you simply have to possess some level of self control. Some level of understanding that saying something like this is stupid and destructive.
It's a disaster for the new regime because it feels a hell of a lot like all the old regimes and nothing new about it.
McAdoo is a genius compared to all the jerk offs we've had since him
Quote:
In comment 16234896 Chef said:
Quote:
In comment 16234879 BestFeature said:
Quote:
makes this sound at least somewhat like it's from him and not Hanlon or someone else in Giants PR. I doubt someone would write that part of it for him. So the apology appears sincere.
Dude.. Neal did not write or post this...
I'm sure it got cleaned up but I do wonder if Giants PR would criticize his play.
I think that criticizing his own play deflects blame and atention back to himself... easing the fallout....
Precisely, which is why he didn't write it. He's not self-conscious or smart enough to. Neal has always talked about how much better he thinks he is. This isn't his style. Kudos to Hanlon's PR team.
As someone pointed out, we haven't actually pushed out very many if any scouts.
He’s 22 and emotional. I understand that. I hope he’s sincere in future interviews when it addressing this.
I know it’s a Neal topic, but I’m so annoyed With the lack of leadership in Daboll. This guy needs to make a statement, and actually lead this team. It’s tough to watch.
Season circling the drain.
Yep.
He got 24m guaranteed, more than I will make in lifetime
What's funny is that Neal does "seem" humble and comes from practically nothing, after watching his Giant Profiles on youtube I came away impressed.
I really do think he was just a young idiot when he said that.
Come on man.
They’d have just plugged him in at G and let him bang.
We just had to play him at T and destroy his confidence first. The black hole of Offensive Line play.
What the fuck is it with our OL coaching.
They’d have just plugged him in at G and let him bang.
We just had to play him at T and destroy his confidence first. The black hole of Offensive Line play.
Now here's an interesting approach. Rather than criticize Neal this guy wants to match him stupid for stupid.
What would a sincere apology look like?
Quote:
The fans are not going to forget those comments
What would a sincere apology look like?
He didn’t say these things right after the game. He said them two days later. He had two days to come to his senses and STILL went out and made those comments. You honestly think 2 hours later he suddenly had a moment of clarity?
He’s not sorry about what he said. He’s sorry about the backlash he’s receiving. Also, getting in front of a camera and talking to us would go a whole lot further than simply blasting off a quick “apology” on social media
He comes off as arrogant and smug. Could speak to the issues he's having in the NFL.
He comes off as arrogant and smug. Could speak to the issues he's having in the NFL.
Yup.
There was an amusing hypocrisy to his lame use of a Game of Thrones quote - for a "lion" who claims he doesn't concern himself with the opinions of the sheep, he sure went to a lot of trouble to let everyone know how concerned he is about the opinions of the sheep
He also sounds like a typical selfish modern athlete - the Giants OL sucked balls as a unit, but he seems to think claiming his tape wasn't that bad is a mitigating factor.
In other words, my teammates sucked more than me, so I shouldn't be criticized
Quote:
In comment 16235007 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
The fans are not going to forget those comments
What would a sincere apology look like?
He didn’t say these things right after the game. He said them two days later. He had two days to come to his senses and STILL went out and made those comments. You honestly think 2 hours later he suddenly had a moment of clarity?
I think the Giants FO, his teammates, family and agent all provided him the moments of clarity he needed during those 2 hours.
And that resulted in this apology.
Quote:
Right? I mean, I'm getting old and I'll refer to the Mets young players as "kids" colloquially. However, referring to a 22 year old man as a kid to absolve him of responsibility for his actions is comical.
He's a grown man. He made a mistake. Being a child is no excuse since he is 22. Play well and all is forgiven IMO