Giants-'Fins predictions?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:28 am
I think this one is going to be UGLY. I got 1:34 PM in the betting pool as to when Eric can start the 'Giants-Dolphins Post Game Discussion' thread.

Dolphins 42, Giants 10.
Dolphins 38 giants 13  
Knickstape : 9:30 am : link
This one gets outta hand fast
17-0 before the end of the 1st
28-17 Phins  
AnnapolisMike : 9:31 am : link
I think the Giants play a respectable game and keep it close.
Giants cover the spread but lose  
Tuckrule : 9:31 am : link
Fins 27
Giants 17
Giants 47  
ShockNRoll : 9:32 am : link
Dolphins 3

Hopefully not the other way around lol
We now switch to a more competitive ballgame  
logman : 9:35 am : link
We are overdue for a win  
jnoble : 9:35 am : link
Even the previously 0-4 hopeless looking Bears won big last night
Having Barkley back will help out a lot
Pain  
Adam G in Big D : 9:36 am : link
Dolphins 31  
Essex : 9:38 am : link
Giants 3
Dolphins 56  
Johnny5 : 9:40 am : link
Giants 3
I’m really curious how the Giants come out of the hate this  
cosmicj : 9:48 am : link
Sunday. Do they fight and lose or look beaten from the outset? We suck but as a sports soap opera, this franchise is pretty interesting.
Giants look a lot better offensively  
Sean : 9:49 am : link
Dolphins win 38-27
42-10  
46and2Blue : 9:51 am : link
dolphins
Dolphins 45  
eric2425ny : 9:52 am : link
Giants 13
RE: We are overdue for a win  
eric2425ny : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16236483 jnoble said:
Quote:
Even the previously 0-4 hopeless looking Bears won big last night
Having Barkley back will help out a lot


They were playing Washington and Sam Howell. We are playing the best offense in the NFL.
35-14  
Gmen703 : 9:53 am : link
Giants.
Maybe closer than people think  
Jints in Carolina : 9:53 am : link
31-24 Miami
Miami  
10thAve : 10:01 am : link
31-7. Giants score on their first drive then the wheels fall off.
Indigestion  
Chef : 10:03 am : link
borderline bleeding ulcers...
1-5  
Dnew15 : 10:06 am : link
another bad game  
floridafan : 10:06 am : link
35-10 phins.
Barkley will not play hard coming off an injury.
Said yesterday  
The_Boss : 10:07 am : link
37-13 Miami and it won’t really be that close.
Do you realize Jaylen Waddle hasn’t scored a TD yet?  
cosmicj : 10:10 am : link
He’s been off to a sort of slow start and despite that the Miami O is on pace to break or approach the NFL scoring record. Unreal.
RE: Do you realize Jaylen Waddle hasn’t scored a TD yet?  
Costy16 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16236541 cosmicj said:
Quote:
He’s been off to a sort of slow start and despite that the Miami O is on pace to break or approach the NFL scoring record. Unreal.


Which means he scores at least one this weekend.
If no AT and SB  
JonC : 10:24 am : link
no shot in this one. Expect Miami to play well and get well against NYG, as most teams do.
I'm tapped out on optimism with this franchise...  
Chris684 : 10:25 am : link
I think 1-5 is a near certainty.

Fins 38 - 17  
jestersdead : 10:26 am : link
I'd feel a lot better about this game if Miami had beaten Buffalo. But a loss last week will have them wanting to right the ship and put another lopsided victory on their belt. I just don't see how the Giants D can stop their offensive weapons
Banks : 10:27 am : link
37-20 fins. I'm thinking our offense has to score in one game
So here goes  
M.S. : 10:27 am : link

I have zero intention of watching this game. And having been a Giants fan since the very early 1960s, that's saying something since I have almost NEVER missed a game and certainly NOT willingly.

That said, I will not be upset having missed the biggest upset of the weekend with the Giants winning 24-23.

This game will be far closer  
jvm52106 : 10:29 am : link
than most think. I think Miami is a bit full of themselves, even after the defeat to Buffalo. Add in the fact that we are not playing well and the over confidence should be in full bloom.

The biggest issue for us isn't their passing attack it is their running game, where we have struggled mightily. They ran all over the Broncos- multiple backs with 3 plus TD's. We cannot allow their running game to get going on us.

We need to be physical with their Oline and their QB (TUA), we have get some hits on him.

Offensively we need to go up tempo, calling plays at the LOS and not allowing the defense time to rest and attack. That means we will need to play with the same personnel a lot but that keeps the defense from substituting too.

We have to dictate the pace, since our OLINE is unable to dictate with strength and force. We need a game plan similar to the one we used against GB in overseas last year. Be varied, used Barkley out of the backfield if he plays or Breida out of the backfield, motion guys around and be quicker about calling plays and running them.

Waller needs to be involved early but WDR could be a factor here as well. Use him out of the backfield too. Plus, we need to see Hyatt on the field, running deep routes and deep posts to draw the defense back or expose them if they do not draw back.

Jones has to play game manager a bit more this week to just settle stuff down. He is notorious for having things slide in one direction and then continue that way from series to series and even game to game. The second half of the Seattle game was one of the worst I have seen him play. The decision making, the mistakes were a huge ugly snowball that we cannot have carried over here. Jones has to make the offense go with his legs, quick throws and without getting behind the sticks and forcing things. He is not an off schedule QB at all.
73-3  
ZogZerg : 10:30 am : link
Dophins get the scoring record they missed out on.

I stay alive another week in my survivor pool.
82 - 5  
bradshaw44 : 10:32 am : link
We get a safety during garbage time when they have one of their emergency QBs playing just to get reps in case of emergency.
Toth029 : 10:35 am : link
36 Dolphins
13 Giants

Hopefully changes on coaches or players can be done but we'll see.
Don't think there is much of a chance to win  
AcesUp : 10:39 am : link
Although this is a spot the Dolphins can certainly come out flat. Media all over their nuts after breaking a record and then a huge divisional matchup against the Bills...then us. Hard to get up for that game.

However the Giants are a mess, so even the fins playing a flat game is probably good enough to win semi-comfortably without it even being a one-possession game.
Waddle and Hill torch our secondary for four TDS  
GiantBlue : 10:39 am : link
Mostert and Arcane each score one and TUA adds one.

Miami 52
Giants 17

I can't see any recovery from Monday night on a short week with travel to a distracting destination like Miami.

I predict  
Dr. D : 10:45 am : link
I'm going to be spending some time in our pool Sunday afternoon, with an adult bev, some music on and the TV muted, probably starting around 2:30-3:00. I'm afraid by that time I'm going to be in a Popeye frame of mind (I've had all I can stands, I can stands no more).

Would be nice if they surprise us, but not counting on it.
SteelGiant : 10:45 am : link
We couldn't score 10 points on the Seahawks  
TinVA : 10:51 am : link
I say Phins 49 Giants 3
Pain  
OBJ_AllDay : 10:53 am : link
lots of pain
Dolphins hang a 50 burger on the Giants, 50 - 13.  
Jack Stroud : 11:01 am : link
I think it'll be closer  
Sammo85 : 11:06 am : link
But I do think Giants lose and I do think they lose next week to Bills.

It's just as simple as matchups and ability to control both sides of ball better.

Unless Giants get a dominant performance or a total stinker effort by a team, any wins they get this year will be an absolute clawing, hard-fought, or luck filled affair.

People seem to not realize that this team only has 4 wins against over .500 teams since 2021, including the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and one of them was early in season last year.
