Giants-'Fins predictions?

I'd feel a lot better about this game if Miami had beaten Buffalo. But a loss last week will have them wanting to right the ship and put another lopsided victory on their belt. I just don't see how the Giants D can stop their offensive weapons
than most think. I think Miami is a bit full of themselves, even after the defeat to Buffalo. Add in the fact that we are not playing well and the over confidence should be in full bloom.
The biggest issue for us isn't their passing attack it is their running game, where we have struggled mightily. They ran all over the Broncos- multiple backs with 3 plus TD's. We cannot allow their running game to get going on us.
We need to be physical with their Oline and their QB (TUA), we have get some hits on him.
Offensively we need to go up tempo, calling plays at the LOS and not allowing the defense time to rest and attack. That means we will need to play with the same personnel a lot but that keeps the defense from substituting too.
We have to dictate the pace, since our OLINE is unable to dictate with strength and force. We need a game plan similar to the one we used against GB in overseas last year. Be varied, used Barkley out of the backfield if he plays or Breida out of the backfield, motion guys around and be quicker about calling plays and running them.
Waller needs to be involved early but WDR could be a factor here as well. Use him out of the backfield too. Plus, we need to see Hyatt on the field, running deep routes and deep posts to draw the defense back or expose them if they do not draw back.
Jones has to play game manager a bit more this week to just settle stuff down. He is notorious for having things slide in one direction and then continue that way from series to series and even game to game. The second half of the Seattle game was one of the worst I have seen him play. The decision making, the mistakes were a huge ugly snowball that we cannot have carried over here. Jones has to make the offense go with his legs, quick throws and without getting behind the sticks and forcing things. He is not an off schedule QB at all.
Although this is a spot the Dolphins can certainly come out flat. Media all over their nuts after breaking a record and then a huge divisional matchup against the Bills...then us. Hard to get up for that game.
However the Giants are a mess, so even the fins playing a flat game is probably good enough to win semi-comfortably without it even being a one-possession game.
I'm going to be spending some time in our pool Sunday afternoon, with an adult bev, some music on and the TV muted, probably starting around 2:30-3:00. I'm afraid by that time I'm going to be in a Popeye frame of mind (I've had all I can stands, I can stands no more).
Would be nice if they surprise us, but not counting on it.
But I do think Giants lose and I do think they lose next week to Bills.
It's just as simple as matchups and ability to control both sides of ball better.
Unless Giants get a dominant performance or a total stinker effort by a team, any wins they get this year will be an absolute clawing, hard-fought, or luck filled affair.
People seem to not realize that this team only has 4 wins against over .500 teams since 2021, including the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and one of them was early in season last year.
17-0 before the end of the 1st
Giants 17
Hopefully not the other way around lol
Having Barkley back will help out a lot
Having Barkley back will help out a lot
They were playing Washington and Sam Howell. We are playing the best offense in the NFL.
Barkley will not play hard coming off an injury.
Which means he scores at least one this weekend.
I have zero intention of watching this game. And having been a Giants fan since the very early 1960s, that's saying something since I have almost NEVER missed a game and certainly NOT willingly.
That said, I will not be upset having missed the biggest upset of the weekend with the Giants winning 24-23.
I stay alive another week in my survivor pool.
13 Giants
Hopefully changes on coaches or players can be done but we'll see.
Miami 52
Giants 17
I can't see any recovery from Monday night on a short week with travel to a distracting destination like Miami.
