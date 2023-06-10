Things that make you wonder how bad Daniel Jones really is HardTruth : 10/6/2023 2:01 pm

Daniel Jones is 22-35-1 as Giants starter a .388% in 58 games



Dave Brown was 23-30 as Giants starter a .433 % in 53 games



Sam Darnold is 21-34 as a starter in 57 games a .37% .

Darnold has 11767 yds passing with 61 TDs



Jones has 12368 yds with 62 TDs



Darnold is on a 1 yr 4.5 mil deal as a backup



Kenny Golladay caught 1 TD pass as a Giant. It was from a career practice squad journeyman in his only NFL game, Davis Webb. Golladay played 22 games with Daniel Jones on the Giants



Kadarius Toney played 11 games with Daniel Jones on the Giants. His one good game 13 for 138 yds came with Mike Glennon relieving an injured Jones. Toney had 3 catches for 43 yds when Jones got hurt right before half. So 10 for 97 yds from Glennon in 1 half. He otherwise had just 29 for 323 yds with Jones in 10.5 games



Saquon Barkley had 91 receptions and 721 yds with 4 TDs in 1 season with Eli Manning. His highest total with Jones has been 57 rec, 438 yds (different year) and 2 TDs



Daniel Jones hasnt thrown back to back 2 TD games since 2020



He only has done back to back 2 TD games twice. In his career. The other his rookie year



He hasn’t had a 3 TD passing game since his rookie season



Justin Fields threw 8 TDs in the last 8 quarters. That is more than 10% of the total of Jones 58 game career



Derrick Henry & Keenan Allen only have 1 less TD pass than Daniel Jones this season



Jones has 38 passing tds in the last 3+ seasons



26 QBs have thrown more than that in one single 16 game year



Jones had 36 TD pases in 2020, 2021, 2022 combined. YA Tittle threw 36 TD passes 1964 in a 14 game season for the



Baker Mayfield in 15 more career games has thrown 47 more TDs than Jones. On his current career pace, Jones would need nearly 44 games or 2.5 seasons to equal . Or a 12-3 season with 4802 yds and 47 TDs just to equal Baker Mayfield. Mayfield signed a 1 yr 4 mil deal.



Jones is 1-12 in prime time. His lone win was 20-12 over Washington



Daniel Jones has had the most success in his career vs Washington as he has 1350 yds 10 TDs and 3 ints on 6 games. He is avg 225 yds 1.67 TDs and just 0.5 INTs with a 98 rating



However his 7th game vs Washington was in prime time. In that game Jones had 160 yds with 0 TDs 0 Ints and lead the offense to just 12 pts (the defense scored a TD) with a 77.6 rating.



Jones .077 is the lowest win % of the 53 year prime time history. The next lowest of any QB is .222%. Jones would need to go 5-8 just to equal the next lowest QB of the last 50 years (Andy Dalton)



Jones in his prime time games is 1-12 compared to 21-23-1 outside of primetime and has 12 TDs to 18 ints on prime time compared to 50 TDs to 22 ints outside of prime time



In prime time the Giants have lost by an avg of 11.8 ppg. They have lost by double digits in 7 of 13 losses and by more than 20 in 4 losses.



Jones is the only QB to lose 6 prime time games by more than 17 pts



Last season, the Giants lost 3 times to the Eagles



Jones started 2 of those games. 38-7 in the playoffs and 48-22 in regular season (8 of those points cane from Tyod Taylor)



Jones had 169 yds and 1 TD in first game and 135 yds and an INT in playoffs



The Giants were outscored 86- 21 pts with Jones as QB



The closest the Giants came vs Eagles was the game QBd by Davis Webb, the career journeyman practice squader in his lone career start. Webb played with all backups vs Eagles starters in a game they needed to clinch home field.



The Giants lost 22-16. Webb scored more points then either Jones game (14 & 7) and Webb/Taylor put up 24 pts to Jones 21 despite playing in just 5 quarters vs Jones 7+.



Webb went unsacked vs Philly. Jones was sacked 5 times and 4 times.



Colt McCoy was sacked a total of 3 times in his 2 starts for Giants in 2020. An avg of 1.5 per game



In 2020, Jones was sacked 45 times in his 14 starts. An avg of 3.2 per game



Over the course of his career Jones is averaging a starter record of 5-9 per season with an average of 14 games player per year



Since the Giants 6-1 start last under Daboll they have went 5-9.



Over the course of his career,Jones has avg 2900 passing yds a season With 15 TDs



In these past 14 games, Jones has 3135 passing yds with 13 TDs