Things that make you wonder how bad Daniel Jones really is

Daniel Jones is 22-35-1 as Giants starter a .388% in 58 games
Dave Brown was 23-30 as Giants starter a .433 % in 53 games
Sam Darnold is 21-34 as a starter in 57 games a .37% .
Darnold has 11767 yds passing with 61 TDs
Jones has 12368 yds with 62 TDs
Darnold is on a 1 yr 4.5 mil deal as a backup
Kenny Golladay caught 1 TD pass as a Giant. It was from a career practice squad journeyman in his only NFL game, Davis Webb. Golladay played 22 games with Daniel Jones on the Giants
Kadarius Toney played 11 games with Daniel Jones on the Giants. His one good game 13 for 138 yds came with Mike Glennon relieving an injured Jones. Toney had 3 catches for 43 yds when Jones got hurt right before half. So 10 for 97 yds from Glennon in 1 half. He otherwise had just 29 for 323 yds with Jones in 10.5 games
Saquon Barkley had 91 receptions and 721 yds with 4 TDs in 1 season with Eli Manning. His highest total with Jones has been 57 rec, 438 yds (different year) and 2 TDs
Daniel Jones hasnt thrown back to back 2 TD games since 2020
He only has done back to back 2 TD games twice. In his career. The other his rookie year
He hasn’t had a 3 TD passing game since his rookie season
Justin Fields threw 8 TDs in the last 8 quarters. That is more than 10% of the total of Jones 58 game career
Derrick Henry & Keenan Allen only have 1 less TD pass than Daniel Jones this season
Jones has 38 passing tds in the last 3+ seasons
26 QBs have thrown more than that in one single 16 game year
Jones had 36 TD pases in 2020, 2021, 2022 combined. YA Tittle threw 36 TD passes 1964 in a 14 game season for the
Baker Mayfield in 15 more career games has thrown 47 more TDs than Jones. On his current career pace, Jones would need nearly 44 games or 2.5 seasons to equal . Or a 12-3 season with 4802 yds and 47 TDs just to equal Baker Mayfield. Mayfield signed a 1 yr 4 mil deal.
Jones is 1-12 in prime time. His lone win was 20-12 over Washington
Daniel Jones has had the most success in his career vs Washington as he has 1350 yds 10 TDs and 3 ints on 6 games. He is avg 225 yds 1.67 TDs and just 0.5 INTs with a 98 rating
However his 7th game vs Washington was in prime time. In that game Jones had 160 yds with 0 TDs 0 Ints and lead the offense to just 12 pts (the defense scored a TD) with a 77.6 rating.
Jones .077 is the lowest win % of the 53 year prime time history. The next lowest of any QB is .222%. Jones would need to go 5-8 just to equal the next lowest QB of the last 50 years (Andy Dalton)
Jones in his prime time games is 1-12 compared to 21-23-1 outside of primetime and has 12 TDs to 18 ints on prime time compared to 50 TDs to 22 ints outside of prime time
In prime time the Giants have lost by an avg of 11.8 ppg. They have lost by double digits in 7 of 13 losses and by more than 20 in 4 losses.
Jones is the only QB to lose 6 prime time games by more than 17 pts
Last season, the Giants lost 3 times to the Eagles
Jones started 2 of those games. 38-7 in the playoffs and 48-22 in regular season (8 of those points cane from Tyod Taylor)
Jones had 169 yds and 1 TD in first game and 135 yds and an INT in playoffs
The Giants were outscored 86- 21 pts with Jones as QB
The closest the Giants came vs Eagles was the game QBd by Davis Webb, the career journeyman practice squader in his lone career start. Webb played with all backups vs Eagles starters in a game they needed to clinch home field.
The Giants lost 22-16. Webb scored more points then either Jones game (14 & 7) and Webb/Taylor put up 24 pts to Jones 21 despite playing in just 5 quarters vs Jones 7+.
Webb went unsacked vs Philly. Jones was sacked 5 times and 4 times.
Colt McCoy was sacked a total of 3 times in his 2 starts for Giants in 2020. An avg of 1.5 per game
In 2020, Jones was sacked 45 times in his 14 starts. An avg of 3.2 per game
Over the course of his career Jones is averaging a starter record of 5-9 per season with an average of 14 games player per year
Since the Giants 6-1 start last under Daboll they have went 5-9.
Over the course of his career,Jones has avg 2900 passing yds a season With 15 TDs
In these past 14 games, Jones has 3135 passing yds with 13 TDs
Daniel Jones should be thanking his lucky stars he was drafted by the Giants.
+100
Also "Lincoln" and "Kennedy" each have seven letters.
Both presidents were elected to Congress in '46 and later to the presidency in '60.
Both assassins, John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, were born in '39 and were known by their three names, composed of fifteen letters.
Booth ran from a theater and was caught in a warehouse; Oswald ran from a warehouse and was caught in a theater.
The assassins were both Southerners.
Both of the presidents' successors were named Johnson and born in '08.
Both Lincoln and Kennedy were particularly concerned with civil rights and made their views strongly known.
Both presidents were shot in the head on a Friday.
Lincoln had a secretary named Kennedy who told him not to go to Ford's Theatre. Kennedy had a secretary named Evelyn Lincoln and she warned him not to go to Dallas.
Both Oswald and Booth were killed before they could be put on trial
Daniel Jones should be thanking his lucky stars he was drafted by the Giants.
Sean, really you think this is a legit way to critique Jones? Not to be condescending, but you are a better poster than this.
Darnold: $4.5M
Mayfield: $1.7M
I also wonder why targets come here like Golladay and all of a sudden do nothing. We are seeing it with Waller now to four games in. I'm not correlating this with Jones, but I do wonder the reason.
As for the OP, the title was antagonistic. But all the OP did in the body of the post was cite statistics and some are troubling given the financial commitment next year.
Let's hope things turnaround this season, Joe. Which much prefer to see Jones play better and be in the wildcard chase.
He didn't do it in high school, he didn't do it in college and he's not doing it in the NFL. At what point do you say that he is who he is?
He's a plus athlete, apparently a plus plus human being, but we're still arguing about his QB skills years into his career.
Orlovsky breaks down sacks - ( New Window )
Darnold: $4.5M
Mayfield: $1.7M
I also wonder why targets come here like Golladay and all of a sudden do nothing. We are seeing it with Waller now to four games in. I'm not correlating this with Jones, but I do wonder the reason.
As for the OP, the title was antagonistic. But all the OP did in the body of the post was cite statistics and some are troubling given the financial commitment next year.
Let's hope things turnaround this season, Joe. Which much prefer to see Jones play better and be in the wildcard chase.
Your arguments about Jones are legit, the money is an issue, but this poster was trying to be a jerk and succeeding.
How many catches does he have this year?
How many catches does he have this year?
And Kadarius Toney has 9 catches for 57 yards with a unicorn throwing to him
The best counter-argument you have is to compare Jones to two QBs who immediately had to leave NFL?
Glennon retired. Fromm has only been a practice squad guy.
If thats it, I rest my case
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
Our line has been historically bad for years, fact.
He's had three coordinators in 4 years, fact.
Our WR's are in the bottom 5 in terms of talent, fact.
Our line this year has regressed, and is worse than last year, fact.
We have played 2 of the best defenses in the league this year, fact.
This is team game, and the facts your pick are largely contextual.
If we are in a position to make an improvement at the position, i'm all for it. The lack of tools we have given, and as bad as his situation has been, we may have impacted his psyche to the point of permanent damage. We may have to account for that. But Darnold and Mayfield? c'mon.
Actually, we think he is "A Problem".
One of many this team suffers from currently. Others suggest he's not to blame at all.
I wish they were true- that would give me hope.
Quote:
Truly want to compare then throw in Jake Fromm and Mike Glennons time when he went down. Colt McCoy as well
The best counter-argument you have is to compare Jones to two QBs who immediately had to leave NFL?
Glennon retired. Fromm has only been a practice squad guy.
If thats it, I rest my case
Jones made the offense semi functional. The team couldn't move with those 2 at qb. Colt McCoy couldn't throw either on this team.
Glennon had a journeyman starter career before he came here. Look at his numbers with the Giants compared to the rest of his career. Also he is out of the league cause the line got him injured
If thats the best company you can place him in
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
We can go toe to toe on US History any time you like and I am sure you will hold your own. But rest assured Joe, I am just as deeply passionate about Adams' lack of elite talent relative to Washington et al as I am about DJ's lack of elite talent relative to Mahomes et al.
In this case, however, methinks you are trying to hijack a truly brilliant thread by HardTruth... :)
If thats the best company you can place him in
The point is that Glennon was at least a functional qb before he came here. When he had to play with what Jones played with, he looked like the worst quarterback I've ever seen
Quote:
Have visited his tomb, home, his library.
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
We can go toe to toe on US History any time you like and I am sure you will hold your own. But rest assured Joe, I am just as deeply passionate about Adams' lack of elite talent relative to Washington et al as I am about DJ's lack of elite talent relative to Mahomes et al.
In this case, however, methinks you are trying to hijack a truly brilliant thread by HardTruth... :)
You dont want to mess with me when it comes to Jefferson!
Daniel Jones should be thanking his lucky stars he was drafted by the Giants.
Yes I would. But I would say that if he continues to play like last week (which was an aberration) I will change my mind.
Quote:
Have visited his tomb, home, his library.
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
We can go toe to toe on US History any time you like and I am sure you will hold your own. But rest assured Joe, I am just as deeply passionate about Adams' lack of elite talent relative to Washington et al as I am about DJ's lack of elite talent relative to Mahomes et al.
In this case, however, methinks you are trying to hijack a truly brilliant thread by HardTruth... :)
Of all the things Adams, the one that just amazed me is this.
He and Jefferson had formed a great friendship during their time in Philadelphia. But as President and Vice President they had a falling out
Later in life they rekindled their relationship through letters, although they never saw each other again
On Jefferson s death bed , the day he died, he was known to have uttered the words, “Adams lives”
He did not know Adams had died that morning
The date July 4 th 1826, the 50th Celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The two Founding Father who played as big a role as anyone in our Independence from England dying on that day……”As Adams was wont to say” Incredible “
Quote:
In comment 16236939 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Have visited his tomb, home, his library.
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
We can go toe to toe on US History any time you like and I am sure you will hold your own. But rest assured Joe, I am just as deeply passionate about Adams' lack of elite talent relative to Washington et al as I am about DJ's lack of elite talent relative to Mahomes et al.
In this case, however, methinks you are trying to hijack a truly brilliant thread by HardTruth... :)
Of all the things Adams, the one that just amazed me is this.
He and Jefferson had formed a great friendship during their time in Philadelphia. But as President and Vice President they had a falling out
Later in life they rekindled their relationship through letters, although they never saw each other again
On Jefferson s death bed , the day he died, he was known to have uttered the words, “Adams lives”
He did not know Adams had died that morning
The date July 4 th 1826, the 50th Celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The two Founding Father who played as big a role as anyone in our Independence from England dying on that day……”As Adams was wont to say” Incredible “
Truly one of the most amazing coincidences in history. But even more amazing and not as well known: The man who would become the father of American Music, Stephen Foster, was born the very same day they both died!
Definitely a Washington guy.
Quote:
In comment 16236962 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16236939 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Have visited his tomb, home, his library.
I have read multiple books on him, including all the letters he wrote to his wife Abgail.
Don’t know your background but feel I could hold my own with anyone here discussing the man
I m confident he understood that facts without context can be very misleading
We can go toe to toe on US History any time you like and I am sure you will hold your own. But rest assured Joe, I am just as deeply passionate about Adams' lack of elite talent relative to Washington et al as I am about DJ's lack of elite talent relative to Mahomes et al.
In this case, however, methinks you are trying to hijack a truly brilliant thread by HardTruth... :)
Of all the things Adams, the one that just amazed me is this.
He and Jefferson had formed a great friendship during their time in Philadelphia. But as President and Vice President they had a falling out
Later in life they rekindled their relationship through letters, although they never saw each other again
On Jefferson s death bed , the day he died, he was known to have uttered the words, “Adams lives”
He did not know Adams had died that morning
The date July 4 th 1826, the 50th Celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The two Founding Father who played as big a role as anyone in our Independence from England dying on that day……”As Adams was wont to say” Incredible “
Truly one of the most amazing coincidences in history. But even more amazing and not as well known: The man who would become the father of American Music, Stephen Foster, was born the very same day they both died!
Did not know that. But I love that era of history. Not as sharp on the topic as I once was, been many a year when I seemingly read at least 1 book a month on that era.
But like everything else that comes with age, my brain doesn’t work as well as it once did🤷♂️
Unless there is a legitimate vertical passing threat, in today's NFL, there is simply no way to beat good defenses.
Quote:
My biggest issues looking at the numbers is the money.
Darnold: $4.5M
Mayfield: $1.7M
I also wonder why targets come here like Golladay and all of a sudden do nothing. We are seeing it with Waller now to four games in. I'm not correlating this with Jones, but I do wonder the reason.
As for the OP, the title was antagonistic. But all the OP did in the body of the post was cite statistics and some are troubling given the financial commitment next year.
Let's hope things turnaround this season, Joe. Which much prefer to see Jones play better and be in the wildcard chase.
Your arguments about Jones are legit, the money is an issue, but this poster was trying to be a jerk and succeeding.
I truly am affraisd that the OP isn't trying to be a jerk and this is a serious post!
Hard to say, he was out of football for almost 2 years. Last game he played he looked like he was getting back to what he looked like with the Texans.
Fromm was sacked 6 times in 3 games
Jones has avg 2.95 sacks per game as a Giant
Fromm was sacked 6 times in 3 games
Jones has avg 2.95 sacks per game as a Giant
Are we cherry picking or do we want to tell the whole picture? You are picking and choosing things to help your point out.
Please explain to me why Toney has not took off with Mahomes but supposedly Jones was holding him back here? I mean he did play his best with Glennon in your own words.
Quote:
Mike Glennon was sacked 9 times in 4 games or 2.2x per game
Fromm was sacked 6 times in 3 games
Jones has avg 2.95 sacks per game as a Giant
Are we cherry picking or do we want to tell the whole picture? You are picking and choosing things to help your point out.
Please explain to me why Toney has not took off with Mahomes but supposedly Jones was holding him back here? I mean he did play his best with Glennon in your own words.
That is cherry picking and you're also cherry picking the less relevant stats when HardTruth pointed out other concrete stats directly related to DJ which were extremely damming.
We can throw Fromm out of this too. We know what Mike Glennon and Colt McCoy were before they had to play on the Giants.
I’m old enough to remember when Daniel Jones 4 and 5 TD games as a rookie didn’t count because of the opponent, but now we need to throw a party for Justin Fields due to TDs he threw in part against a defense that allowed 70 points the previous week.
I did not use language like “holding back” or anything of the sort
You may try to make that insinuation from some of the facts/stats I posted but I did not write that
Interesting
Interesting
The naysayers are ignoring the pertinent facts you posted and ironically cherry picking the lesser anecdotal ones from your post which is funny.
Jones did have 5 TDs and 4 TDs in his rookie year in 2019. He also hasnt thrown more than 2 in a game since.
You cannot win with this lot. My man listed 100 different stats that all done a glaring light on a problem and half of the results will be the same old homer excuses.
Quote:
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” John Adams
.
You cannot win with this lot. My man listed 100 different stats that all done a glaring light on a problem and half of the results will be the same old homer excuses.
* responses
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Im not sure that by arguing so you are de facto proving the point
If thats the best company you can place him in
The point is that Glennon was at least a functional qb before he came here. When he had to play with what Jones played with, he looked like the worst quarterback I've ever seen
There's a reason Glennon was on the scrapheap and was never even a consideration to start ahead of DJ, and it's not because of DJ.
Is this actually true? I assume you didn’t make it up as a joke?
Quote:
Sure, some of the backup qb comparisons and the journeyman wr info could have been excluded but the stats specific to Jones, his record and passing stats, seem very damming.
I’m old enough to remember when Daniel Jones 4 and 5 TD games as a rookie didn’t count because of the opponent, but now we need to throw a party for Justin Fields due to TDs he threw in part against a defense that allowed 70 points the previous week.
I'm old enough to remember when people who want to invalidate factual information didn't get such obvious shit wrong.
I'm jealous of the people who think a team can only have a single problem from which all other problems stem.
"The Oline is really bad. Since the Oline is really bad, everyone else must be really good. Fix the Oline and this team can go win a Superbowl!"
Bad teams usually have several problems.
They should be solving the mystery of ball sucking and putting a better, more competent product on the field this week. They have had long enough to diagnose the team, find its strengths and weaknesses, and game plan accordingly.
Looking forward to see what this team can bring after 4 weeks of delivering an absolute embarrassment to the fans.
Quote:
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” John Adams
Our line has been historically bad for years, fact.
He's had three coordinators in 4 years, fact.
Our WR's are in the bottom 5 in terms of talent, fact.
Our line this year has regressed, and is worse than last year, fact.
We have played 2 of the best defenses in the league this year, fact.
This is team game, and the facts your pick are largely contextual.
If we are in a position to make an improvement at the position, i'm all for it. The lack of tools we have given, and as bad as his situation has been, we may have impacted his psyche to the point of permanent damage. We may have to account for that. But Darnold and Mayfield? c'mon.
Over 4 games he has not improved, he's gotten a lot worse. If that trend continues than he's gone and I think that's fine.
Jones did have 5 TDs and 4 TDs in his rookie year in 2019. He also hasnt thrown more than 2 in a game since.
Thank you for the response. You stated that Justin Fields has thrown 8 TDs in his last 8 quarters. Four of those came against the Broncos the week after they allowed 70 points. The other four came against a team that’s now allowing 36 PPG the past 4 weeks.
Interestingly enough, the dope being idolized in the other thread loved to invalidate Daniel Jones rookie season numbers due to quality of opponent.
Daniel Jones was horrific Monday. He’s been terrible most of this season. I haven’t seen one person argue otherwise. I just get annoyed when people act as if every QB is being dealt the same hand. We can’t assume what Jones would do with Jalen Hurts situation. But we also can’t assume that other QBs would elevate a situation they’ve never dealt with. So when people point out what other Giants have done during Jones tenure, one can’t but help that ALL of them have been worse. That includes Eli Manning in 2019.
Quote:
Thats funny I thought they went to OT with the Eagles
Jones did have 5 TDs and 4 TDs in his rookie year in 2019. He also hasnt thrown more than 2 in a game since.
Thank you for the response. You stated that Justin Fields has thrown 8 TDs in his last 8 quarters. Four of those came against the Broncos the week after they allowed 70 points. The other four came against a team that’s now allowing 36 PPG the past 4 weeks.
Interestingly enough, the dope being idolized in the other thread loved to invalidate Daniel Jones rookie season numbers due to quality of opponent.
Daniel Jones was horrific Monday. He’s been terrible most of this season. I haven’t seen one person argue otherwise. I just get annoyed when people act as if every QB is being dealt the same hand. We can’t assume what Jones would do with Jalen Hurts situation. But we also can’t assume that other QBs would elevate a situation they’ve never dealt with. So when people point out what other Giants have done during Jones tenure, one can’t but help that ALL of them have been worse. That includes Eli Manning in 2019.
No one is saying all QBs are dealt the same hand. And I think we all intuitively get it that someone like Hurts isn't getting the 2-7 offsuit nearly as often as Jones is.
That said, sooner or later, DJ has to push his fucking chips in on a pair of pocket 10s or he's just going to get blinded down to nothing. He has to take some shots. They might not be as good as the shots that some other QBs get, but it's just not ok to not take any shots at all. If anything, he has to be even more aggressive because some of the shots that he does get might be the only shots he gets in those games and when he chooses not to even attempt those throws, the game might be out of reach by the next time he has another opportunity at one.
DJ has a tough row to hoe, but he doesn't do himself any favors, either.
Quote:
A lot of teams would have moved on by now. Forgetting moving on, NYG hasn't even drafted another QB since Jones was drafted (4 drafts).
Really? Name one team that would have moved on from Jones, one, just one.
The most likely answer is almost all other NFL teams would have moved on from Jones by now, but for argument’s sake, let’s look at how two other teams handled similar QBs.
Compare Baker Mayfield’s first 3 seasons to that of Jones. Mayfield passed for more yards (11,115 vs. 8,398) and threw for more TDs (75 vs. 45) than Jones. In Mayfield’s 4th year, when his passing yards dipped below Jones’s 4th year (195 yards less than Jones)… even though Mayfield still had more TD passes than Jones (17 vs. 15) the Browns moved on from Mayfield.
Now let’s compare Darnold to Jones. In their first 3 seasons, both QBs had 45 TD passes. Jones had 301 more passing yards than Darnold over that period (8,398 vs. 8,097). Comparable QB stats, yet after 3 seasons the Jets had seen enough and they dumped Darnold.
Obviously there’s no way to prove (one way or the other) how many teams would have moved on from Jones by now. But I agree with Sean’s premise that a significant number of teams would have been looking for another QB if Jones had been their QB for the last 4 years and an even higher number would not have given him a big contract this offseason.
Quote:
In comment 16236952 Sean said:
Quote:
A lot of teams would have moved on by now. Forgetting moving on, NYG hasn't even drafted another QB since Jones was drafted (4 drafts).
Really? Name one team that would have moved on from Jones, one, just one.
The most likely answer is almost all other NFL teams would have moved on from Jones by now, but for argument’s sake, let’s look at how two other teams handled similar QBs.
Compare Baker Mayfield’s first 3 seasons to that of Jones. Mayfield passed for more yards (11,115 vs. 8,398) and threw for more TDs (75 vs. 45) than Jones. In Mayfield’s 4th year, when his passing yards dipped below Jones’s 4th year (195 yards less than Jones)… even though Mayfield still had more TD passes than Jones (17 vs. 15) the Browns moved on from Mayfield.
Now let’s compare Darnold to Jones. In their first 3 seasons, both QBs had 45 TD passes. Jones had 301 more passing yards than Darnold over that period (8,398 vs. 8,097). Comparable QB stats, yet after 3 seasons the Jets had seen enough and they dumped Darnold.
Obviously there’s no way to prove (one way or the other) how many teams would have moved on from Jones by now. But I agree with Sean’s premise that a significant number of teams would have been looking for another QB if Jones had been their QB for the last 4 years and an even higher number would not have given him a big contract this offseason.
Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota another 2 that come to mind.
Browns played KC very tight in KC
On wiki it said
Overall, Mayfield finished the 2020 season with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games.[111] He was ranked 71st by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021
Yet he was still out in Cleveland a year later
Browns played KC very tight in KC
On wiki it said
Overall, Mayfield finished the 2020 season with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games.[111] He was ranked 71st by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021
Yet he was still out in Cleveland a year later
I feel deep in my intuition, heart and soul that we are going to get a qb this year whom will be a real good one.
Browns played KC very tight in KC
On wiki it said
Overall, Mayfield finished the 2020 season with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games.[111] He was ranked 71st by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021
Yet he was still out in Cleveland a year later
Yeah, that 2021 season was tough. Cleveland didn't offer Mayfield a new contract. Instead, they exercised his 5th year option. So, it was a "prove it again" approach. But Mayfield tore his labrum early in the season and kept trying to play through it. He just couldn't get healthy and his performance suffered.
Then it was pretty clear how Cleveland Central viewed their situation. They liked their overall team but felt they could improve the QB spot with Watson's availability. Yes, Watson had his horrible issues, but from a talent standpoint he was > Mayfield.
It still needs to playout to see if the bet was a good one.
Personally, I'm glad to see Mayfield playing well. I would never drafted him #1, but he's tough competitor and can make plays in the right system.
Quote:
With 263 yds and 3 TDs.
Browns played KC very tight in KC
On wiki it said
Overall, Mayfield finished the 2020 season with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games.[111] He was ranked 71st by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021
Yet he was still out in Cleveland a year later
Yeah, that 2021 season was tough. Cleveland didn't offer Mayfield a new contract. Instead, they exercised his 5th year option. So, it was a "prove it again" approach. But Mayfield tore his labrum early in the season and kept trying to play through it. He just couldn't get healthy and his performance suffered.
Then it was pretty clear how Cleveland Central viewed their situation. They liked their overall team but felt they could improve the QB spot with Watson's availability. Yes, Watson had his horrible issues, but from a talent standpoint he was > Mayfield.
It still needs to playout to see if the bet was a good one.
Personally, I'm glad to see Mayfield playing well. I would never drafted him #1, but he's tough competitor and can make plays in the right system.
He also had a big falling out with that arrogant Stefanski mofo, which was a big contributing factor I believe
Do I think he's a top 10 QB, no. But I think he's better than he's playing. This past game is the first time i think i saw him (on multiple plays) just looked lost. I think hes running scared because of this line.
He may be damaged goods going forward. Or may end up in a good system that plays to his strengths. Thought that was going to be here, but maybe not.
Do I think he's a top 10 QB, no. But I think he's better than he's playing. This past game is the first time i think i saw him (on multiple plays) just looked lost. I think hes running scared because of this line.
He may be damaged goods going forward. Or may end up in a good system that plays to his strengths. Thought that was going to be here, but maybe not.
The raiders, Vikings and patriots all have poor offensive lines. He needs a team like the 49ers or cowboys or eagles and he would be good imo
Do I think he's a top 10 QB, no. But I think he's better than he's playing. This past game is the first time i think i saw him (on multiple plays) just looked lost. I think hes running scared because of this line.
He may be damaged goods going forward. Or may end up in a good system that plays to his strengths. Thought that was going to be here, but maybe not.
Khalil Mack had 6 sacks against the raiders o line last week lol, Mac Jones is suffering the same kind of situation as Daniel Jones has although I think DJ is better than Mac which isn't saying much, Cousins isn't clutch or great but he gets the ball out quick and definitely helps the poor Vikings o line.
Quote:
People will be surprised one day seeing Jones on the Pats or Raiders or the Vikings and looking good.
Do I think he's a top 10 QB, no. But I think he's better than he's playing. This past game is the first time i think i saw him (on multiple plays) just looked lost. I think hes running scared because of this line.
He may be damaged goods going forward. Or may end up in a good system that plays to his strengths. Thought that was going to be here, but maybe not.
Khalil Mack had 6 sacks against the raiders o line last week lol, Mac Jones is suffering the same kind of situation as Daniel Jones has although I think DJ is better than Mac which isn't saying much, Cousins isn't clutch or great but he gets the ball out quick and definitely helps the poor Vikings o line.
I live in New England and was running into Lowes on Tuesday with an old beat up Giants shirt. I had a Patriots fan come up and talk to me about it being a rough night. I responded with how this team is a disaster. He said "at least you guys have a quarterback" which shocked me. But the X and O's guys here on radio are talking about how Mac had player the Eagles and Cowboys and how his timing is off to being rushed. The talk show host are crushing Mac though.
Quote:
In comment 16237422 upnyg said:
Quote:
People will be surprised one day seeing Jones on the Pats or Raiders or the Vikings and looking good.
Do I think he's a top 10 QB, no. But I think he's better than he's playing. This past game is the first time i think i saw him (on multiple plays) just looked lost. I think hes running scared because of this line.
He may be damaged goods going forward. Or may end up in a good system that plays to his strengths. Thought that was going to be here, but maybe not.
Khalil Mack had 6 sacks against the raiders o line last week lol, Mac Jones is suffering the same kind of situation as Daniel Jones has although I think DJ is better than Mac which isn't saying much, Cousins isn't clutch or great but he gets the ball out quick and definitely helps the poor Vikings o line.
I live in New England and was running into Lowes on Tuesday with an old beat up Giants shirt. I had a Patriots fan come up and talk to me about it being a rough night. I responded with how this team is a disaster. He said "at least you guys have a quarterback" which shocked me. But the X and O's guys here on radio are talking about how Mac had player the Eagles and Cowboys and how his timing is off to being rushed. The talk show host are crushing Mac though.
Yeah they got big o line problems too, maybe even worse than ours when ours is healthy. I'd definitely take DJ over Mac, but both Jones' aren't gonna cut it in the modern NFL.
Passing TDs? Not that I see in his gamelog. Total TDs? Only the Colts game last year and Cardinals this year.
Link - ( New Window )
Browns played KC very tight in KC
On wiki it said
Overall, Mayfield finished the 2020 season with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games.[111] He was ranked 71st by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021
Yet he was still out in Cleveland a year later
Jones was good in 2022. He earned it. That said he looks bad now. He’s got these next three months to pull a rabbit out of his hat or the giants will draft his replacement.
I think we’re drafting a new qb this April in round 1. Bright side is jones picked the right time to shit the bed from a nyg and fanbase pov. Think kerry Collins 2003.
Depressing I wish we could just ff to next April and be done with this season already. Sad.
Quote:
New Orleans?
Passing TDs? Not that I see in his gamelog. Total TDs? Only the Colts game last year and Cardinals this year. Link - ( New Window )
What about the Tampa game in his rookie year?
Quote:
New Orleans?
Passing TDs? Not that I see in his gamelog. Total TDs? Only the Colts game last year and Cardinals this year. Link - ( New Window )
Oops I missed the since his rookie year part. Yeah no.