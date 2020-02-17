New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Discussion

We are disaster either way, we should have no fear of getting embarrassed at this point, let’s at least learn what we can.
For example
I think the main receivers should be:
Waller/Hyatt/Robinson
Why is gray on the is team?
The only above average quality I liked about him was his pass catching ability, why are we not sending him out there for passing plays? I know he sucked at blocking but if you not planning on getting him involved when Barkley is out, why is on the team?
Bigger role for Isiah Simmons? Is he someone we want to move forward with next year?
Can we call all verts to force DJ to chuck the ball downfield? I really don’t care of the outcome, need to force the ball downfield to open up the underneath stuff that we want to use.
I could keep going but I think you get the point.
We should play fearless because we have already been embarrassed, show some freaking toughness. Who in this locker room wants to attempt to be a difference maker. Stop playing like you don’t want to make a mistake, because you are going to make plenty of them. If you are going to make them at least make them fast and with effort. Don’t care if we get roughness calls show some effing heart
RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now
Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.
Have I covered everything?
The reason for the offensive success last season came from giving the ball to Saquon Barkley or allowing Jones to run with the ball. Jones rarely has any success in his air game. This season Joe Schoen tried to get some targets for Jones to use in the air game but Jones's flawed playing has cancelled the possibility of success because Jones stares down at his targeted receivers pre-snap, the opposition keys from that thus making every play a massive failure. The fact that these issues have not been addressed by the coaching staff is dooming this team for failure. Jones is not playing for his contract the way he was last season, and the fact that the OL stands him in the backfield with zero protection doesn't even enable him to carry and run.
RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now
The D was absent against Dallas-San Fran-and the first half of the Arizona game. The D was on the field at times against Seattle, then they gave up.
The D was one of the parts of the game that I was very excited about before this season began, but here we are looking at disasters each week.
The offensive side the team is dealing with a Dave Brown of the 21 century who is being paid like a future Gold Jacket, and SB is injured (as usual).
Ah. The ole sarcastic, preemptive strike from the Jones apologists to completely absolve our $40M QB from any and all responsibility for the absolute shit show we are about to watch.
Clever!
Ha! The funny thing is that I’m not a Daniel Jones apologist and wrote 3 years ago on BBI some of the serious short-comings in his game. But the fortunes of a QB are inextricably linked to the fortunes of his offensive line. And I invite my fellow BBIers to find one NFL coach — just one — who would say otherwise.
RE: Just saw in Paul Schwartz game preview that Daboll's plan is
Unlike some here who remember so well the history of posters, with the exception of a few regulars, I have very little recollection who wrote what.
Refresh my memory, did you post these sentiments with regulatory about Daniel last season?
The D was far from absent against SF. They played damn well for 3 quarters with no help.
...and then judge away. But, c'mon - the dog piling is amazing. Say the same of Joe Burrow? That's the elite guy, right? Huge contract - he has legit weapons, too. I'm not bashing Burrow, or suggesting Jones is better - I'm bashing the idea that a guy under a barrage of bullets isn't going to elevate the entire team because of some subjective bullshit that a guy is 'elite' or not.
...and then judge away. But, c'mon - the dog piling is amazing. Say the same of Joe Burrow? That's the elite guy, right? Huge contract - he has legit weapons, too. I'm not bashing Burrow, or suggesting Jones is better - I'm bashing the idea that a guy under a barrage of bullets isn't going to elevate the entire team because of some subjective bullshit that a guy is 'elite' or not.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Interesting development this week: Parris Campbell has been getting reps at kickoff returner. He hasn't done it since his rookie year, but his speed should translate well to that role.
Not sure he replaces Eric Gray today, but something to consider, especially if Campbell's offensive role is going to shrink with Wan'Dale Robinson getting more slot snaps.
Did you sit out from watching the Giants in 2021? The final 4 games or so, the Giants’ hopes to even compete for more than a quarter were slim and none and slim skipped town long ago…
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)
everyone else, I think Miami wins easily. To have any chance we need to control the ball with an effective running game to keep their high-powered offense off the field as much as possible. We also need to limit YAC by tackling well and pressure Tua.
Did you sit out from watching the Giants in 2021? The final 4 games or so, the Giants’ hopes to even compete for more than a quarter were slim and none and slim skipped town long ago…
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)
I've watched pretty much every game since the 1970's. This season I had higher hopes, so for it to come to this sucks.
Perhaps start cleaning yard in second half?
haha, please just make the game watchable...
And he wears contacts - have to criticize him for that too lol.
For example
I think the main receivers should be:
Waller/Hyatt/Robinson
Why is gray on the is team?
The only above average quality I liked about him was his pass catching ability, why are we not sending him out there for passing plays? I know he sucked at blocking but if you not planning on getting him involved when Barkley is out, why is on the team?
Bigger role for Isiah Simmons? Is he someone we want to move forward with next year?
Can we call all verts to force DJ to chuck the ball downfield? I really don’t care of the outcome, need to force the ball downfield to open up the underneath stuff that we want to use.
I could keep going but I think you get the point.
We should play fearless because we have already been embarrassed, show some freaking toughness. Who in this locker room wants to attempt to be a difference maker. Stop playing like you don’t want to make a mistake, because you are going to make plenty of them. If you are going to make them at least make them fast and with effort. Don’t care if we get roughness calls show some effing heart
Ah. The ole sarcastic, preemptive strike from the Jones apologists to completely absolve our $40M QB from any and all responsibility for the absolute shit show we are about to watch.
Clever!
X2
Quote:
Ah. The ole sarcastic, preemptive strike from the Jones apologists to completely absolve our $40M QB from any and all responsibility for the absolute shit show we are about to watch.
Clever!
Ha! The funny thing is that I’m not a Daniel Jones apologist and wrote 3 years ago on BBI some of the serious short-comings in his game. But the fortunes of a QB are inextricably linked to the fortunes of his offensive line. And I invite my fellow BBIers to find one NFL coach — just one — who would say otherwise.
I mean if it means less Parris Campbell than I'm all for it.
Paul’s pick is 31-17. That would be a moral victory in my eyes. This game should be the NFL’s version of Sonny Corleone at the toll plaza.
I just hope it is a competitive game.
Honestly, there appears to be some credence that our QB is making it easier for DC's to scheme against us.
So....what do we do....let the OL grow together? get another QB that presents problems to defenses? Keep drafting skill players that actually present problems for defenses?
I thought Hyatt and Waller were going to be big difference makers, but maybe we expect too much from too young a group.
Quote:
Unlike some here who remember so well the history of posters, with the exception of a few regulars, I have very little recollection who wrote what.
Refresh my memory, did you post these sentiments with regulatory about Daniel last season?
The D was far from absent against SF. They played damn well for 3 quarters with no help.
15m
The University of Miami played on this field last night and have seen some Giants receivers slipping during warmups.
Interesting development this week: Parris Campbell has been getting reps at kickoff returner. He hasn't done it since his rookie year, but his speed should translate well to that role.
Not sure he replaces Eric Gray today, but something to consider, especially if Campbell's offensive role is going to shrink with Wan'Dale Robinson getting more slot snaps.
I’m such a diehard I can’t miss a game. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but is used to it.
Lol. I did tell her if it’s blowout I will join her.
Ouch, that really puts it in perspective
But other teams have played with decimated lines and at least be somewhat adequate. There s no excuse for what we ve seen on the Giants front except incompetence
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:
I’m such a diehard I can’t miss a game. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but is used to it.
Lol. I did tell her if it’s blowout I will join her.
I’m with you. I can’t help myself.
Went to pick pumpkins with my family and without saying anything, made sure we were back by 1.
Giants starting OL in pregame warmups:
LT Ezeudu
LG Glowinski
C Bredeson
RG McKethan
RT Neal
Giants defense in its nickel package pregame. Cor'Dale Flott in the slot again.
@DDuggan21
LOL
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)
I've watched pretty much every game since the 1970's. This season I had higher hopes, so for it to come to this sucks.
Quote:
Giants starting OL in pregame warmups:
LT Ezeudu
LG Glowinski
C Bredeson
RG McKethan
RT Neal
LOL
Just punt on 3rd down. Game will be closer that way.