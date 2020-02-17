for display only
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:16 am
...
Can we score a TD today and hold them under 40?  
The_Boss : 9:20 am : link
Begging for moral victories at this point.
Going to be an interesting watch  
jc in c-ville : 9:20 am : link
One way or the other
There's gonna be a  
Sec 103 : 9:22 am : link
heartbreak tonight, I know.
Perhaps start cleaning yard in second half?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:24 am : link
Eric, please add my enthusiasm to the inactive list. Thanks.
Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
M.S. : 9:35 am : link

Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?
Going to be a massacre.  
Jerz44 : 9:37 am : link
12.5 spread not high enough.
RE: …  
newjerseygiants : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16238360 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Eric, please add my enthusiasm to the inactive list. Thanks.


haha, please just make the game watchable...
RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16238371 M.S. said:
Quote:

Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?

And he wears contacts - have to criticize him for that too lol.
I want the team to start playing for the future  
SteelGiant : 9:43 am : link
We are disaster either way, we should have no fear of getting embarrassed at this point, let’s at least learn what we can.

For example
I think the main receivers should be:
Waller/Hyatt/Robinson

Why is gray on the is team?
The only above average quality I liked about him was his pass catching ability, why are we not sending him out there for passing plays? I know he sucked at blocking but if you not planning on getting him involved when Barkley is out, why is on the team?

Bigger role for Isiah Simmons? Is he someone we want to move forward with next year?

Can we call all verts to force DJ to chuck the ball downfield? I really don’t care of the outcome, need to force the ball downfield to open up the underneath stuff that we want to use.

I could keep going but I think you get the point.

We should play fearless because we have already been embarrassed, show some freaking toughness. Who in this locker room wants to attempt to be a difference maker. Stop playing like you don’t want to make a mistake, because you are going to make plenty of them. If you are going to make them at least make them fast and with effort. Don’t care if we get roughness calls show some effing heart



RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
Fishmanjim57 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16238371 M.S. said:
Quote:

Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?


The reason for the offensive success last season came from giving the ball to Saquon Barkley or allowing Jones to run with the ball. Jones rarely has any success in his air game. This season Joe Schoen tried to get some targets for Jones to use in the air game but Jones's flawed playing has cancelled the possibility of success because Jones stares down at his targeted receivers pre-snap, the opposition keys from that thus making every play a massive failure. The fact that these issues have not been addressed by the coaching staff is dooming this team for failure. Jones is not playing for his contract the way he was last season, and the fact that the OL stands him in the backfield with zero protection doesn't even enable him to carry and run.
RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
BigBlueShock : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16238371 M.S. said:
Quote:

Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?

Ah. The ole sarcastic, preemptive strike from the Jones apologists to completely absolve our $40M QB from any and all responsibility for the absolute shit show we are about to watch.

Clever!
Will the defence show up for this game?  
Fishmanjim57 : 9:55 am : link
The D was absent against Dallas-San Fran-and the first half of the Arizona game. The D was on the field at times against Seattle, then they gave up.
The D was one of the parts of the game that I was very excited about before this season began, but here we are looking at disasters each week.
The offensive side the team is dealing with a Dave Brown of the 21 century who is being paid like a future Gold Jacket, and SB is injured (as usual).
RE: Going to be a massacre.  
TinVA : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16238374 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
12.5 spread not high enough.


X2
Just saw in Paul Schwartz game preview that Daboll's plan is  
Victor in CT : 10:05 am : link
to get Sterling Shepard more involved. WHY?! We know what he is. An avg, injury prone player who is now old.
We have no offensive line  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:07 am : link
And it is all on the QB…. 👍
RE: RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
M.S. : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16238391 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16238371 M.S. said:


Quote:



Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?


Ah. The ole sarcastic, preemptive strike from the Jones apologists to completely absolve our $40M QB from any and all responsibility for the absolute shit show we are about to watch.

Clever!

Ha! The funny thing is that I’m not a Daniel Jones apologist and wrote 3 years ago on BBI some of the serious short-comings in his game. But the fortunes of a QB are inextricably linked to the fortunes of his offensive line. And I invite my fellow BBIers to find one NFL coach — just one — who would say otherwise.
RE: Just saw in Paul Schwartz game preview that Daboll's plan is  
terz22 : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16238403 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
to get Sterling Shepard more involved. WHY?! We know what he is. An avg, injury prone player who is now old.


I mean if it means less Parris Campbell than I'm all for it.
RE: Just saw in Paul Schwartz game preview that Daboll's plan is  
The_Boss : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16238403 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
to get Sterling Shepard more involved. WHY?! We know what he is. An avg, injury prone player who is now old.


Paul’s pick is 31-17. That would be a moral victory in my eyes. This game should be the NFL’s version of Sonny Corleone at the toll plaza.
Start of Game Today  
Geno 78 : 10:14 am : link
The Game is being delayed ! The GIANT'S are bringing in an Offensive line that can block and a defense that can tackle!
can we get a turnover?  
Joey from GlenCove : 10:22 am : link
is that even possible?
Giants on Fox down here in Dallas  
Rick in Dallas : 10:33 am : link
Surprised!!!!
I just hope it is a competitive game.
We are what we are.  
GiantBlue : 10:37 am : link
We have a very young, injured and questionable OL with few weapons that scare opponents.

Honestly, there appears to be some credence that our QB is making it easier for DC's to scheme against us.

So....what do we do....let the OL grow together? get another QB that presents problems to defenses? Keep drafting skill players that actually present problems for defenses?

I thought Hyatt and Waller were going to be big difference makers, but maybe we expect too much from too young a group.
I don’t know about others, but this Sunday morning  
Blame It On Rio : 10:46 am : link
feels like a Sunday in late December the week after you get eliminated from the playoffs 😂.
RE: RE: Wait a minute, let's get this out of the way right now  
joeinpa : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16238386 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16238371 M.S. said:


Quote:



Daniel Jones doesn't process information quickly enough; can't make off-schedule throws; has poor pocket-awareness; can't throw his WRs open; always checks down with his passes and he lacks accuracy.

Have I covered everything?



The reason for the offensive success last season came from giving the ball to Saquon Barkley or allowing Jones to run with the ball. Jones rarely has any success in his air game. This season Joe Schoen tried to get some targets for Jones to use in the air game but Jones's flawed playing has cancelled the possibility of success because Jones stares down at his targeted receivers pre-snap, the opposition keys from that thus making every play a massive failure. The fact that these issues have not been addressed by the coaching staff is dooming this team for failure. Jones is not playing for his contract the way he was last season, and the fact that the OL stands him in the backfield with zero protection doesn't even enable him to carry and run.


Unlike some here who remember so well the history of posters, with the exception of a few regulars, I have very little recollection who wrote what.

Refresh my memory, did you post these sentiments with regulatory about Daniel last season?
Just play hard and with effort  
Sammo85 : 11:25 am : link
I can accept a loss earned by other team but I want to see genuine effort, and not only in garbage time 4th quarter stat padding.
RE: Will the defence show up for this game?  
HBart : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16238393 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
The D was absent against Dallas-San Fran-and the first half of the Arizona game. The D was on the field at times against Seattle, then they gave up.
The D was one of the parts of the game that I was very excited about before this season began, but here we are looking at disasters each week.
The offensive side the team is dealing with a Dave Brown of the 21 century who is being paid like a future Gold Jacket, and SB is injured (as usual).

The D was far from absent against SF. They played damn well for 3 quarters with no help.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
15m
The University of Miami played on this field last night and have seen some Giants receivers slipping during warmups.
Give Jones an even mediocre O-line  
Coopcomic : 11:37 am : link
...and then judge away. But, c'mon - the dog piling is amazing. Say the same of Joe Burrow? That's the elite guy, right? Huge contract - he has legit weapons, too. I'm not bashing Burrow, or suggesting Jones is better - I'm bashing the idea that a guy under a barrage of bullets isn't going to elevate the entire team because of some subjective bullshit that a guy is 'elite' or not.
RE: Give Jones an even mediocre O-line  
HomerJones45 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16238482 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
...and then judge away. But, c'mon - the dog piling is amazing. Say the same of Joe Burrow? That's the elite guy, right? Huge contract - he has legit weapons, too. I'm not bashing Burrow, or suggesting Jones is better - I'm bashing the idea that a guy under a barrage of bullets isn't going to elevate the entire team because of some subjective bullshit that a guy is 'elite' or not.
Having some cope with breakfast this morning.
Chubb is licking his chops  
Anakim : 12:08 pm : link
Man, we're playing 4 IOL...and Evan Neal
I don't think I have ever been so down before a Giants game  
PatersonPlank : 12:09 pm : link
as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:14 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Interesting development this week: Parris Campbell has been getting reps at kickoff returner. He hasn't done it since his rookie year, but his speed should translate well to that role.

Not sure he replaces Eric Gray today, but something to consider, especially if Campbell's offensive role is going to shrink with Wan'Dale Robinson getting more slot snaps.
I’m moving into my new townhouse in 2-3 weeks  
Giants86 : 12:15 pm : link
I’m really supposed to be furniture shopping etc.
I’m such a diehard I can’t miss a game. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but is used to it.
Lol. I did tell her if it’s blowout I will join her.
RE: Chubb is licking his chops  
joeinpa : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16238508 Anakim said:
Quote:
Man, we're playing 4 IOL...and Evan Neal


Ouch, that really puts it in perspective

But other teams have played with decimated lines and at least be somewhat adequate. There s no excuse for what we ve seen on the Giants front except incompetence
RE: I don't think I have ever been so down before a Giants game  
PepperJ52 : 12:27 pm : link
Did you sit out from watching the Giants in 2021? The final 4 games or so, the Giants’ hopes to even compete for more than a quarter were slim and none and slim skipped town long ago…
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)
RE: I’m moving into my new townhouse in 2-3 weeks  
Chris684 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16238517 Giants86 said:
Quote:
I’m really supposed to be furniture shopping etc.
I’m such a diehard I can’t miss a game. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but is used to it.
Lol. I did tell her if it’s blowout I will join her.


I’m with you. I can’t help myself.

Went to pick pumpkins with my family and without saying anything, made sure we were back by 1.
Who leads  
bronxboy : 12:42 pm : link
the Fins in sacks today?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants starting OL in pregame warmups:

LT Ezeudu
LG Glowinski
C Bredeson
RG McKethan
RT Neal
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants defense in its nickel package pregame. Cor'Dale Flott in the slot again.
Like  
AcidTest : 12:45 pm : link
everyone else, I think Miami wins easily. To have any chance we need to control the ball with an effective running game to keep their high-powered offense off the field as much as possible. We also need to limit YAC by tackling well and pressure Tua.
RE: ...  
PatersonPlank : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16238556 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants starting OL in pregame warmups:

LT Ezeudu
LG Glowinski
C Bredeson
RG McKethan
RT Neal


LOL
RE: RE: I don't think I have ever been so down before a Giants game  
PatersonPlank : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16238531 PepperJ52 said:
Quote:
Did you sit out from watching the Giants in 2021? The final 4 games or so, the Giants’ hopes to even compete for more than a quarter were slim and none and slim skipped town long ago…
In comment 16238510 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


as right now. I just don't see how we can compete today (hope I'm wrong)



I've watched pretty much every game since the 1970's. This season I had higher hopes, so for it to come to this sucks.
RE: RE: ...  
ThomasG : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16238562 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16238556 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants starting OL in pregame warmups:

LT Ezeudu
LG Glowinski
C Bredeson
RG McKethan
RT Neal



LOL


Just punt on 3rd down. Game will be closer that way.
a takeaway??  
Joey from GlenCove : 1:35 pm : link
what’s that?
