New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:52 pm
...
I like the idea  
cpgiants : 2:28 pm : link
That maybe we should use the number 5 overall pick to do more than just set an edge
I see a guy in a golladay jersey  
jgambrosio : 2:28 pm : link
No impact or analysis on the game in this statement but just had it say it since it's hilarious
Vilma has sounded stupid on this game since he said  
Blame It On Rio : 2:28 pm : link
Tua had a great arm pregame
let's go into the half with a lead  
markky : 2:28 pm : link
believe and it can happen.
4 sacks in 3 games with a fumble recovery and a near-pick pass def.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:28 pm : link
Please continue complaining
Shoutout to Vilma  
Br00klyn : 2:29 pm : link
For trying to find positive things to say about the giants for a lot of the first half. That is one hell of a tough task
Thibs made his move  
Ike#88 : 2:30 pm : link
and the next play they had 3 on him
I’ll take it  
Sec 103 : 2:30 pm : link
Making a game outta dis
328 yards of offense  
Giants86 : 2:30 pm : link
Bend but don’t break. Haha
Dolphins just gave up on trying to score a TD.  
BigBlueNH : 2:30 pm : link
Don't they realize who they're playing against. We have up 330 yards in that half!
Score should be tied  
blink667 : 2:31 pm : link
Giving up a 94 yd run play was bs.
Did they really just say Giants should be pleased with this half?  
Blue21 : 2:31 pm : link
Giants O has done nothing and the Dolphins with the exception of the one pick have marched and down the field at will. And guess who gets the ball to start half
As bad as the D is...they are capable of big plays  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:31 pm : link
If Waller doesn't drop 2 balls, this game looks different
You're going to see  
JayBid : 2:32 pm : link
this defense shift to a 4-3 look in the second half. Thibs needs to rush the passer.
RE: 4 sacks in 3 games with a fumble recovery and a near-pick pass def.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16239254 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Please continue complaining


He's not the problem.
Very much  
bronxboy : 2:32 pm : link
in the game. Banks got away with PI. Has real bad habit of not looking back for ball.
RE: 328 yards of offense  
blink667 : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16239258 Giants86 said:
Quote:
Bend but don’t break. Haha


more like bend over, there's another half to go.
No 27 for the Giants  
yalebowl : 2:32 pm : link
Rodney Hampton
Ron Dayne
Brandon Jacobs

Jason Pinnock
RE: As bad as the D is...they are capable of big plays  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16239262 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
If Waller doesn't drop 2 balls, this game looks different


If you look real close, you'll see the Giants version of Evan Engram.
RE: Did they really just say Giants should be pleased with this half?  
AcidTest : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16239261 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Giants O has done nothing and the Dolphins with the exception of the one pick have marched and down the field at will. And guess who gets the ball to start half


Totally agree. Miami has been its own worst enemy with the two turnovers. We've done nothing on offense and have shown no ability to stop them.
I saw more lead blocking by our D on the pick-six  
GiantBlue : 2:33 pm : link
Than at any time this season by our offense.

Maybe our D should teach our O to block.
I have respect for Vic fangio  
cpgiants : 2:34 pm : link
But this Dolphins defense is really not any good. You got to get into the end zone a few times
RE: RE: Did they really just say Giants should be pleased with this half?  
mittenedman : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16239269 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16239261 Blue21 said:


Quote:


Giants O has done nothing and the Dolphins with the exception of the one pick have marched and down the field at will. And guess who gets the ball to start half



Totally agree. Miami has been its own worst enemy with the two turnovers. We've done nothing on offense and have shown no ability to stop them.


That’s the risk you take when you play like they do. They aren’t conservative. Giants will have more opportunities for turnovers.
RE: I saw more lead blocking by our D on the pick-six  
Giantsbigblue : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16239270 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Than at any time this season by our offense.

Maybe our D should teach our O to block.


Maybe the O can teach them to tackle in return
RE: Very much  
NorcalNYG : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16239265 bronxboy said:
Quote:
in the game. Banks got away with PI. Has real bad habit of not looking back for ball.


Jesus, it wasn't pi just cuz he face guarded him, he mirrored the receiver
I’m with Acid  
cosmicj : 2:36 pm : link
Not optimistic. I don’t see any fire on the Giants side today and the Dolphins are marching down the field effortlessly.
The  
AcidTest : 2:36 pm : link
OL is horrible as usual. Jones has pressure in his face and around the edges on most plays. Maybe we should consider using a sixth OL.
RE: RE: Very much  
Mike from Ohio : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16239275 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16239265 bronxboy said:


Quote:


in the game. Banks got away with PI. Has real bad habit of not looking back for ball.



Jesus, it wasn't pi just cuz he face guarded him, he mirrored the receiver


He clearly made contact before the ball got there. It was absolutely PI.
RE: The  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16239277 AcidTest said:
Quote:
OL is horrible as usual. Jones has pressure in his face and around the edges on most plays. Maybe we should consider using a sixth OL.


Gray was running great early...we completely abandon the run of course
 
ryanmkeane : 2:39 pm : link
Really looking forward to the Jones post game narrative if we lose
RE: I’m with Acid  
Ron Johnson : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16239276 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Not optimistic. I don’t see any fire on the Giants side today and the Dolphins are marching down the field effortlessly.



Marching? They’re dumping the ball off and watching it go 60 yards
RE: RE: RE: Very much  
Everyone Relax : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16239279 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16239275 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16239265 bronxboy said:


Quote:


in the game. Banks got away with PI. Has real bad habit of not looking back for ball.



Jesus, it wasn't pi just cuz he face guarded him, he mirrored the receiver



He clearly made contact before the ball got there. It was absolutely PI.

It wasn’t PI bc it wasn’t called. I’ll never cry about being on the receiving end of a questionable no call given what we’ve seen
326 yards of offense  
HewlettGiant : 2:40 pm : link
Dolphins do what they want at will
RE: …  
bluewave : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16239282 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Really looking forward to the Jones post game narrative if we lose


Going to love the narrative that it's not the OL and Jones is the problem...
RE: I see a guy in a golladay jersey  
shyster : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16239251 jgambrosio said:
Quote:
No impact or analysis on the game in this statement but just had it say it since it's hilarious


Everything else was in the wash.
My narrative is that both Jones AND the OL are a problem.  
cosmicj : 2:41 pm : link
Pay attention how much better Tua’s pocket skills are than Jones’.
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16239282 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Really looking forward to the Jones post game narrative if we lose


Literally nobody was talking about Jones for the last 20 minutes. Your obsession with him is no different than air’s. You both seem oblivious to the rest of the team. It’s weird.
RE: RE: RE: Very much  
NorcalNYG : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16239279 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16239275 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16239265 bronxboy said:


Quote:


in the game. Banks got away with PI. Has real bad habit of not looking back for ball.



Jesus, it wasn't pi just cuz he face guarded him, he mirrored the receiver



He clearly made contact before the ball got there. It was absolutely PI.


It could have gone either way, it wasn't a clear blatant pi. I agree he needs to get his head around, but he is one of the few bright spots on the team right now
Get back to a heavy dose of Eric Gray  
Chris684 : 2:43 pm : link
Take your shots with Waller.
RE: RE: …  
NorcalNYG : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16239289 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16239282 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Really looking forward to the Jones post game narrative if we lose



Literally nobody was talking about Jones for the last 20 minutes. Your obsession with him is no different than air’s. You both seem oblivious to the rest of the team. It’s weird.


Absolutely, the folks that say DJ is the absolute future and flawless are equal in my eyes to those that say he is flat awful.
RE: RE: …  
DefenseWins : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16239289 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You both seem oblivious to the rest of the team. It’s weird.


I would characterize it as being mentally unhealthy
I've been one of the biggest  
allstarjim : 2:44 pm : link
DJ critics here. I'd give DJ a B- for the first half. That's not bad, plenty of room for improvement.

The C and RG I'd give an F.
If you are going to throw...  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:44 pm : link
Throw at Eli apple.
-every winning OC ever
RE: RE: I saw more lead blocking by our D on the pick-six  
markky : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16239274 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16239270 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Than at any time this season by our offense.

Maybe our D should teach our O to block.



Maybe the O can teach them to tackle in return


LOL!
Stands  
SomeFan : 2:44 pm : link
look only 1/3 full
So far today, Jones has taken two sacks right  
cosmicj : 2:44 pm : link
Around the opponents’ 30, a major no-no and failed to see an open receiver right in front of him and proceeded to get stopped for a 3rd down. I like some of his passes, so he is doing better than last week. But no, not great.
Talking about tackling for a goddamn month  
j_rud : 2:44 pm : link
.
Is there a hurricane hitting Miami  
Ron Johnson : 2:45 pm : link
Stadium is 25% full
Flott  
SomeFan : 2:45 pm : link
with nice coverage
Flott  
Giantsbigblue : 2:45 pm : link
Always seems to look good when playing. Wonder why he is buried
