New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Post-Game Discussion

513+ yards of Dolphin offense.
Not Neals. Peart's or any O linemans' fault.
Not even being funny but if the offense could sustain a drive and score the defense would’ve looked better. I don’t think the defense played terrible…they didn’t play good either. If the line played respectable maybe we loose a close game or steal a game we shouldn’t have won. The tackling and the decision to man up Hawkins with Tyreek hill were bad…but the offense and more specifically the oline loss this game easily.
Miami had 53 plays for 524 yards, 9.9 yards per play. So, what's your definition of terrible defense?
RE: RE: RE: Flott was lined up behind Hawkins but went forward.
Initially, I wanted to upvote this comment somehow.
But I don't hate the organization, I just hate where we are now and for the last dozen seasons. Schoen and Daboll were good hires, although inexperienced. And I don't know how to get out of the funk we're in, it's like we're paying for a crime that was committed somewhere, by someone.
Multiple coaches and GMS. Same result. The fault is in the front office but really the buck stops with owners. Need clean house in the front office especially family but the only real solution is for mara and Tisch to sell the team to someone who cares
Firing all the scouts is a must.
RE: RE: RE: I totally understand why Harbaugh got rid of Wink
Alternative opinion: Harbaugh recognized the NFL had caught on to Wink's scheme, realized he wasn't going to adjust, and parted ways before the bottom fell out.
That's certainly a reasonable view. I could see that plus Harbaugh feeling it was time for another voice. He jettisoned Roman, which really surprised me, because he built a great offense to fit a QB with unique skills.
The Ravens, while they have been competitive for a long time, have been stuck with trying to get to the next level. So, shaking it up is one way to try to change that...
Team that was destroyed by the Eagles in the playoffs..
What truly bothers me is that our Oline gets beat at snap somewhere along the line on every play. At some point many of our Olinemen get beat at the same time.
This team has failed at Oline in the most epic of fashions and it just seems to be getting worse.
But, perhaps this is needed for a number of things. 1) a complete failure helps us move on from Barkley, Williams, Jackson quicker (in season) and building forward. 2) If Jones has a neck issue that is concerning then a move to a new QB (which may be the best choice regardless) will be in order. 3) With such a huge failure we need to make changes to the coaching staff and this could make that much easier to do...
Schoen isn't going anywhere and I doubt Daboll is going anywhere either..
im done with fancy toys like Waller until we build O line and D line
only thing we should do in the draft going forward is getting nasty players with attitude on both sides of the ball. A kid like Hyatt will never touch the ball until we can block for more than 1 second
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
This offense is good? At least the d caused there turnovers. You would think on one of those they would take a shot . Instead they’re trying to create “explosive plays “ with wan dale running around in circles in the back field. Sooner or later you’re going to have to play like a real NFL team and have a QB that can actually pass from the pocket. We don’t have that now and it’s noticeable.
...is without a doubt, part of the problem. He has regressed from last year. But he is far from the only reason they've looked so bad this year.
Changing the QB alone will not right the ship.
It makes no sense to focus solely on that position. Yet, that is what many "quality" posters do.
There has been endless talk about: Neal's incompetence, the incompetence of any Guard combination, the game planning/adjustments by Daboll/Kafka, the putrid pass rush, the tackling, Wink's one trick pony D, etc.
Most of us have conceded that Jones is not getting support.
But if the season continues to sink into the abyss, it makes sense to talk about upgrading QB.
I mean, what special qualities are you worried about losing with Jones?
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
But yeah it’s on the offense.
🙄
Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.
They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.
The only TD scored today was from the defense. I think it would be agreed that if NYG had any chance today, they would have had to score 30 points. The offense scored 9 points. That's just nowhere near good enough against an offense as explosive as Miami.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
But yeah it’s on the offense.
🙄
Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.
They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.
Yeah this whole blame it on the defense idea is perplexing to say the least
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
513+ yards of Dolphin offense.
Not Neals. Peart's or any O linemans' fault.
Not even being funny but if the offense could sustain a drive and score the defense would’ve looked better. I don’t think the defense played terrible…they didn’t play good either. If the line played respectable maybe we loose a close game or steal a game we shouldn’t have won. The tackling and the decision to man up Hawkins with Tyreek hill were bad…but the offense and more specifically the oline loss this game easily.
Miami had 53 plays for 524 yards, 9.9 yards per play. So, what's your definition of terrible defense?
Quote:
In comment 16240505 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Obviously, there was a screw up but we can’t be sure what/who it was.
McKinney was the safety there. But what idiot calls a defense with Hill one on one with a rookie 6th rnd pick. I could see Banks, who can fly.
Addore said he had to go off the field because his helmet strap was broken, so Hawkins ran in for him.
Fire the helmet strap manufacturer and the team's equipment manager.
Quote:
2 down lineman on literally every play even with Miami running the ball down the Giants throat. Absurd level of stubbornness. Almost parody like actually.
He's one of the coaches I respect the most in this league IF he got rid of him it was definitely for a damn good reason.
Wink lasted four years as Harbaugh's DC. If Harbaugh had a fundamental conceptual issue with Wink's approach, one would think that would have been apparent earlier.
Also, in Wink's first three seasons as Ravens' DC, they were 2nd, 3rd, and 2nd in least points allowed by the 32 NFL teams.
The fourth season, 2021, the defense slipped to 19th ranked. Did Wink suddenly become less smart or were the players not as good?
Assistant coaches are easy targets because they are the most interchangeable. But it's usually about the roster.
We are right there with him.
It’s so bad I don’t even have a
Suggestion for him.
Mine is to sell the team to competent owner PLEASE This is totally on him he makes the big decisions
Quote:
must be thinking? “ what the fuck is happening here? How do we go from being a playoff team to THIS?”
We are right there with him.
It’s so bad I don’t even have a
Suggestion for him.
Mine is to sell the team to competent owner PLEASE This is totally on him he makes the big decisions
Stupid, stupid take..
Quote:
In comment 16240053 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I hate this organization.
Initially, I wanted to upvote this comment somehow.
But I don't hate the organization, I just hate where we are now and for the last dozen seasons. Schoen and Daboll were good hires, although inexperienced. And I don't know how to get out of the funk we're in, it's like we're paying for a crime that was committed somewhere, by someone.
Multiple coaches and GMS. Same result. The fault is in the front office but really the buck stops with owners. Need clean house in the front office especially family but the only real solution is for mara and Tisch to sell the team to someone who cares
Firing all the scouts is a must.
Quote:
In comment 16240287 moespree said:
Quote:
2 down lineman on literally every play even with Miami running the ball down the Giants throat. Absurd level of stubbornness. Almost parody like actually.
He's one of the coaches I respect the most in this league IF he got rid of him it was definitely for a damn good reason.
Wink lasted four years as Harbaugh's DC. If Harbaugh had a fundamental conceptual issue with Wink's approach, one would think that would have been apparent earlier.
Also, in Wink's first three seasons as Ravens' DC, they were 2nd, 3rd, and 2nd in least points allowed by the 32 NFL teams.
The fourth season, 2021, the defense slipped to 19th ranked. Did Wink suddenly become less smart or were the players not as good?
Assistant coaches are easy targets because they are the most interchangeable. But it's usually about the roster.
Alternative opinion: Harbaugh recognized the NFL had caught on to Wink's scheme, realized he wasn't going to adjust, and parted ways before the bottom fell out.
Alternative opinion: Harbaugh recognized the NFL had caught on to Wink's scheme, realized he wasn't going to adjust, and parted ways before the bottom fell out.
That's certainly a reasonable view. I could see that plus Harbaugh feeling it was time for another voice. He jettisoned Roman, which really surprised me, because he built a great offense to fit a QB with unique skills.
The Ravens, while they have been competitive for a long time, have been stuck with trying to get to the next level. So, shaking it up is one way to try to change that...
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
Tua had two INTs and both were really bad, late decisions. I'm glad the defense capitalized on it, but they weren't exactly good today. Miami's yard per play was disgusting.
Tua had two INTs and both were really bad, late decisions. I'm glad the defense capitalized on it, but they weren't exactly good today. Miami's yard per play was disgusting.
Our defense literally looked like some of these college games where a Top 20 team runs over a second division team.
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
It's not a competition. They both sucked
How has that worked out?
Wegot players Wink wanted and the defense got worse. That is on Wink.
Connect the dots. Mara was commenting on Jones the day Schoen was introduced. "We've done everything to screw this kid up." Mara declared the Giants "back" after beating the Vikings.
You really think Schoen could just rip the band aid off? I'm not even thinking of moving on yet.
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
The defense gave up nearly a first down PER play.
The defense wasn’t perfect but they weren’t the issue
Quote:
last year should grant Daboll and Schoen a stay of execution for this year, but I think they are both absolutely on the hot seat for 2024. The idea of resetting again is mind boggling.
Connect the dots. Mara was commenting on Jones the day Schoen was introduced. "We've done everything to screw this kid up." Mara declared the Giants "back" after beating the Vikings.
You really think Schoen could just rip the band aid off? I'm not even thinking of moving on yet.
I think (absent starting a rookie QB) anything less than 7 wins next year, both get canned.
What truly bothers me is that our Oline gets beat at snap somewhere along the line on every play. At some point many of our Olinemen get beat at the same time.
This team has failed at Oline in the most epic of fashions and it just seems to be getting worse.
But, perhaps this is needed for a number of things. 1) a complete failure helps us move on from Barkley, Williams, Jackson quicker (in season) and building forward. 2) If Jones has a neck issue that is concerning then a move to a new QB (which may be the best choice regardless) will be in order. 3) With such a huge failure we need to make changes to the coaching staff and this could make that much easier to do...
Schoen isn't going anywhere and I doubt Daboll is going anywhere either..
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.
With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.
We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.
With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.
We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.
17-10. Not that it makes a difference but it's so Giants. They give up 3 right before the half, then 7 before you can even get situated for the 3rd quarter. 24-10.
Quote:
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.
With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.
We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.
17-10. Not that it makes a difference but it's so Giants. They give up 3 right before the half, then 7 before you can even get situated for the 3rd quarter. 24-10.
Lol get a pick 6 and give up 10 points before we even touch the ball again. Dominant
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
But yeah it’s on the offense.
🙄
But today? Get the fuck out of here with that shit.
You hate Jones.. I am not surprised you come out of the woodwork now..
I very much look forward to the day after these losses when we see video of missed opportunities by Jones.
It's very compelling info.
Changing the QB alone will not right the ship.
It makes no sense to focus solely on that position. Yet, that is what many "quality" posters do.
Simply changing the QB isn't gonna fix this hot mess.
Fixing*
Changing the QB alone will not right the ship.
It makes no sense to focus solely on that position. Yet, that is what many "quality" posters do.
There has been endless talk about: Neal's incompetence, the incompetence of any Guard combination, the game planning/adjustments by Daboll/Kafka, the putrid pass rush, the tackling, Wink's one trick pony D, etc.
Most of us have conceded that Jones is not getting support.
But if the season continues to sink into the abyss, it makes sense to talk about upgrading QB.
I mean, what special qualities are you worried about losing with Jones?
But nothing changes as long as special teams aren't special, and the defense can't tackle or consistently pressure the QB.
My only point is that simply replacing the QB will not solve all the ills of this team.
At the pace we are going it is highly likely we end up with no QBs alive this season.
DJ embodies a lot of things i like about sports - he has talent, grit, works his but off, and is team first. He now has an uphill climb to reset his brain to even get back to last year.
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
But yeah it’s on the offense.
🙄
Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.
They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.
Quote:
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.
This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.
Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.
But yeah it’s on the offense.
🙄
Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.
They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.
Yeah this whole blame it on the defense idea is perplexing to say the least