New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/8/2023 4:04 pm
...
RE: RE: It's not just the O line  
gridirony : 10/8/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16240138 Bizfoodie said:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


513+ yards of Dolphin offense.
Not Neals. Peart's or any O linemans' fault.



Not even being funny but if the offense could sustain a drive and score the defense would’ve looked better. I don’t think the defense played terrible…they didn’t play good either. If the line played respectable maybe we loose a close game or steal a game we shouldn’t have won. The tackling and the decision to man up Hawkins with Tyreek hill were bad…but the offense and more specifically the oline loss this game easily.


Miami had 53 plays for 524 yards, 9.9 yards per play. So, what's your definition of terrible defense?
RE: RE: RE: Flott was lined up behind Hawkins but went forward.  
gridirony : 10/8/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16240594 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16240536 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16240505 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Obviously, there was a screw up but we can’t be sure what/who it was.



McKinney was the safety there. But what idiot calls a defense with Hill one on one with a rookie 6th rnd pick. I could see Banks, who can fly.



Addore said he had to go off the field because his helmet strap was broken, so Hawkins ran in for him.


Fire the helmet strap manufacturer and the team's equipment manager.
RE: RE: I totally understand why Harbaugh got rid of Wink  
shyster : 10/8/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16240613 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16240287 moespree said:


Quote:


2 down lineman on literally every play even with Miami running the ball down the Giants throat. Absurd level of stubbornness. Almost parody like actually.



He's one of the coaches I respect the most in this league IF he got rid of him it was definitely for a damn good reason.


Wink lasted four years as Harbaugh's DC. If Harbaugh had a fundamental conceptual issue with Wink's approach, one would think that would have been apparent earlier.

Also, in Wink's first three seasons as Ravens' DC, they were 2nd, 3rd, and 2nd in least points allowed by the 32 NFL teams.

The fourth season, 2021, the defense slipped to 19th ranked. Did Wink suddenly become less smart or were the players not as good?

Assistant coaches are easy targets because they are the most interchangeable. But it's usually about the roster.
RE: I can only imagine what Mara  
Khs1982 : 10/8/2023 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16240400 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
must be thinking? “ what the fuck is happening here? How do we go from being a playoff team to THIS?”
We are right there with him.
It’s so bad I don’t even have a
Suggestion for him.

Mine is to sell the team to competent owner PLEASE This is totally on him he makes the big decisions
RE: RE: I can only imagine what Mara  
jvm52106 : 10/8/2023 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16240671 Khs1982 said:
Quote:
In comment 16240400 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


must be thinking? “ what the fuck is happening here? How do we go from being a playoff team to THIS?”
We are right there with him.
It’s so bad I don’t even have a
Suggestion for him.


Mine is to sell the team to competent owner PLEASE This is totally on him he makes the big decisions


Stupid, stupid take..
RE: RE: RE: …  
FStubbs : 10/8/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16240592 Khs1982 said:
Quote:
In comment 16240300 ATL_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16240053 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I hate this organization.



Initially, I wanted to upvote this comment somehow.

But I don't hate the organization, I just hate where we are now and for the last dozen seasons. Schoen and Daboll were good hires, although inexperienced. And I don't know how to get out of the funk we're in, it's like we're paying for a crime that was committed somewhere, by someone.



Multiple coaches and GMS. Same result. The fault is in the front office but really the buck stops with owners. Need clean house in the front office especially family but the only real solution is for mara and Tisch to sell the team to someone who cares


Firing all the scouts is a must.
RE: RE: RE: I totally understand why Harbaugh got rid of Wink  
FStubbs : 10/8/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16240667 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16240613 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16240287 moespree said:


Quote:


2 down lineman on literally every play even with Miami running the ball down the Giants throat. Absurd level of stubbornness. Almost parody like actually.



He's one of the coaches I respect the most in this league IF he got rid of him it was definitely for a damn good reason.



Wink lasted four years as Harbaugh's DC. If Harbaugh had a fundamental conceptual issue with Wink's approach, one would think that would have been apparent earlier.

Also, in Wink's first three seasons as Ravens' DC, they were 2nd, 3rd, and 2nd in least points allowed by the 32 NFL teams.

The fourth season, 2021, the defense slipped to 19th ranked. Did Wink suddenly become less smart or were the players not as good?

Assistant coaches are easy targets because they are the most interchangeable. But it's usually about the roster.


Alternative opinion: Harbaugh recognized the NFL had caught on to Wink's scheme, realized he wasn't going to adjust, and parted ways before the bottom fell out.
Just watched. All blame on the offense.  
Sean : 10/8/2023 7:37 pm : link
Dolphins score often and fast. Very explosive. NYG gets 3 takeaways and the offense did nothing with it. Game was over then.
This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/8/2023 7:39 pm : link
.
Offense has been worse then the defense......  
Simms11 : 10/8/2023 7:42 pm : link
0 offensive TDs in first half of all games this year. Only 2 passing TDs all year. This is historically bad and I lived through the Giants of the late 70s.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I totally understand why Harbaugh got rid of Wink  
bw in dc : 10/8/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16240744 FStubbs said:
Quote:


Alternative opinion: Harbaugh recognized the NFL had caught on to Wink's scheme, realized he wasn't going to adjust, and parted ways before the bottom fell out.


That's certainly a reasonable view. I could see that plus Harbaugh feeling it was time for another voice. He jettisoned Roman, which really surprised me, because he built a great offense to fit a QB with unique skills.

The Ravens, while they have been competitive for a long time, have been stuck with trying to get to the next level. So, shaking it up is one way to try to change that...
RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Sean : 10/8/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.

This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.
McKinney  
Toth029 : 10/8/2023 7:49 pm : link
Made a heckuva knockout on the fumble.

Tua had two INTs and both were really bad, late decisions. I'm glad the defense capitalized on it, but they weren't exactly good today. Miami's yard per play was disgusting.
RE: McKinney  
BillKo : 10/8/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16240788 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Made a heckuva knockout on the fumble.

Tua had two INTs and both were really bad, late decisions. I'm glad the defense capitalized on it, but they weren't exactly good today. Miami's yard per play was disgusting.


Our defense literally looked like some of these college games where a Top 20 team runs over a second division team.
RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Giantsbigblue : 10/8/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.


It's not a competition. They both sucked
It’s obvious at this point this thing might end as 3-14 or worse  
The_Boss : 10/8/2023 7:57 pm : link
last year should grant Daboll and Schoen a stay of execution for this year, but I think they are both absolutely on the hot seat for 2024. The idea of resetting again is mind boggling.
Not  
Simms : 10/8/2023 8:02 pm : link
They are simply not watchable. No matter how many free medium Pepsi they provide.
So we decided the way to get better against the run  
kelly : 10/8/2023 8:04 pm : link
Was to pick up some FA defensive tackles but than only play two at a time?

How has that worked out?

Wegot players Wink wanted and the defense got worse. That is on Wink.
McKinney is a losing player  
Dave in PA : 10/8/2023 8:08 pm : link
His body language in the field sucks and he comes off as kind of a buffoon. So many misses in the top 2 rounds. Look no further for why this franchise is abysmal
RE: It’s obvious at this point this thing might end as 3-14 or worse  
Sean : 10/8/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16240807 The_Boss said:
Quote:
last year should grant Daboll and Schoen a stay of execution for this year, but I think they are both absolutely on the hot seat for 2024. The idea of resetting again is mind boggling.

Connect the dots. Mara was commenting on Jones the day Schoen was introduced. "We've done everything to screw this kid up." Mara declared the Giants "back" after beating the Vikings.

You really think Schoen could just rip the band aid off? I'm not even thinking of moving on yet.
RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/8/2023 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.


The defense gave up nearly a first down PER play.
The Dolphins had 400 yards last week  
ajr2456 : 10/8/2023 8:21 pm : link
Against the Bills. Averaged 7.5 yards per rush.

The defense wasn’t perfect but they weren’t the issue
RE: RE: It’s obvious at this point this thing might end as 3-14 or worse  
The_Boss : 10/8/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16240870 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240807 The_Boss said:


Quote:


last year should grant Daboll and Schoen a stay of execution for this year, but I think they are both absolutely on the hot seat for 2024. The idea of resetting again is mind boggling.


Connect the dots. Mara was commenting on Jones the day Schoen was introduced. "We've done everything to screw this kid up." Mara declared the Giants "back" after beating the Vikings.

You really think Schoen could just rip the band aid off? I'm not even thinking of moving on yet.


I think (absent starting a rookie QB) anything less than 7 wins next year, both get canned.
This team seems to be the same  
jvm52106 : 10/8/2023 8:32 pm : link
Team that was destroyed by the Eagles in the playoffs..

What truly bothers me is that our Oline gets beat at snap somewhere along the line on every play. At some point many of our Olinemen get beat at the same time.

This team has failed at Oline in the most epic of fashions and it just seems to be getting worse.

But, perhaps this is needed for a number of things. 1) a complete failure helps us move on from Barkley, Williams, Jackson quicker (in season) and building forward. 2) If Jones has a neck issue that is concerning then a move to a new QB (which may be the best choice regardless) will be in order. 3) With such a huge failure we need to make changes to the coaching staff and this could make that much easier to do...

Schoen isn't going anywhere and I doubt Daboll is going anywhere either..
im done with fancy toys like Waller until we build O line and D line  
jmalls23 : 10/8/2023 8:56 pm : link
only thing we should do in the draft going forward is getting nasty players with attitude on both sides of the ball. A kid like Hyatt will never touch the ball until we can block for more than 1 second
This thread is so ten years ago.  
IIT : 10/8/2023 9:08 pm : link
And every year after that.
RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Go Terps : 10/8/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.


Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.

With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.

We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.
RE: RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
BillKo : 10/8/2023 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16241062 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16240771 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.



Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.

With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.

We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.


17-10. Not that it makes a difference but it's so Giants. They give up 3 right before the half, then 7 before you can even get situated for the 3rd quarter. 24-10.
Francesa said tonight that everything they accomplished last year  
The_Boss : 10/8/2023 9:54 pm : link
Is gone. They are an embarrassment.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/8/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16241070 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16241062 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16240771 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.



Game was 14-10 at the half thanks to the defense making a play.

With the exception of two quarters in Arizona the offense has been non-competitive.

We're seeing the extent of the illusion that was the 2022 team.



17-10. Not that it makes a difference but it's so Giants. They give up 3 right before the half, then 7 before you can even get situated for the 3rd quarter. 24-10.


Lol get a pick 6 and give up 10 points before we even touch the ball again. Dominant
RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
speedywheels : 10/8/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16240771 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.


LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.

Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.

But yeah it’s on the offense.

🙄
Living under a rock, oh the irony.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/8/2023 10:03 pm : link
.
Just to be clear  
speedywheels : 10/8/2023 10:04 pm : link
Monday night was much more on the offense, no doubt.

But today? Get the fuck out of here with that shit.
No one hates Jones  
Go Terps : 10/8/2023 10:15 pm : link
People just hate losing.
RE: No one hates Jones  
jvm52106 : 10/8/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16241107 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People just hate losing.


You hate Jones.. I am not surprised you come out of the woodwork now..
So what are you trying to say  
Arcade_Games : 10/8/2023 10:28 pm : link
This offense is good? At least the d caused there turnovers. You would think on one of those they would take a shot . Instead they’re trying to create “explosive plays “ with wan dale running around in circles in the back field. Sooner or later you’re going to have to play like a real NFL team and have a QB that can actually pass from the pocket. We don’t have that now and it’s noticeable.
RE: So what are you trying to say  
bw in dc : 10/8/2023 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16241121 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
We don’t have that now and it’s noticeable.


I very much look forward to the day after these losses when we see video of missed opportunities by Jones.

It's very compelling info.
Jones....  
Bill E : 10/8/2023 10:43 pm : link
...is without a doubt, part of the problem. He has regressed from last year. But he is far from the only reason they've looked so bad this year.
Changing the QB alone will not right the ship.

It makes no sense to focus solely on that position. Yet, that is what many "quality" posters do.
It’s the most important position  
ajr2456 : 10/8/2023 10:45 pm : link
That’s why people focus on it.
NYG 14.5 point dogs next Sunday night  
The_Boss : 10/8/2023 10:46 pm : link
I’m sure Mike and Chris can’t wait to call that one…
When...  
Bill E : 10/8/2023 10:48 pm : link
... the whole team sucks, every position is important.
Simply changing the QB isn't gonna fix this hot mess.
It’ll make firing everything else  
ajr2456 : 10/8/2023 10:51 pm : link
Easier if they get it right
RE: It’ll make firing everything else  
ajr2456 : 10/8/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16241171 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Easier if they get it right


Fixing*
Haha...  
Bill E : 10/8/2023 10:53 pm : link
....ok.
RE: Jones....  
bw in dc : 10/8/2023 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16241150 Bill E said:
Quote:
...is without a doubt, part of the problem. He has regressed from last year. But he is far from the only reason they've looked so bad this year.
Changing the QB alone will not right the ship.

It makes no sense to focus solely on that position. Yet, that is what many "quality" posters do.


There has been endless talk about: Neal's incompetence, the incompetence of any Guard combination, the game planning/adjustments by Daboll/Kafka, the putrid pass rush, the tackling, Wink's one trick pony D, etc.

Most of us have conceded that Jones is not getting support.

But if the season continues to sink into the abyss, it makes sense to talk about upgrading QB.

I mean, what special qualities are you worried about losing with Jones?
I'm fine....  
Bill E : 10/8/2023 11:04 pm : link
...with replacing Jones if they can get someone they like.
But nothing changes as long as special teams aren't special, and the defense can't tackle or consistently pressure the QB.

My only point is that simply replacing the QB will not solve all the ills of this team.
OL is an issue no matter what  
Andrew in Austin : 10/8/2023 11:15 pm : link
I worry about anyone behind our OL. I have never seen anything like this. I do think we should draft a new QB next year, but I am scared we ruin them with our historical incompetence.

At the pace we are going it is highly likely we end up with no QBs alive this season.

DJ embodies a lot of things i like about sports - he has talent, grit, works his but off, and is team first. He now has an uphill climb to reset his brain to even get back to last year.
RE: RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/8/2023 11:56 pm : link
In comment 16241089 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16240771 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.



LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.

Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.

But yeah it’s on the offense.

🙄



Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.

They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.
The offense hasn't scored a TD since the SF game  
Sean : 12:22 am : link
The only TD scored today was from the defense. I think it would be agreed that if NYG had any chance today, they would have had to score 30 points. The offense scored 9 points. That's just nowhere near good enough against an offense as explosive as Miami.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This defense is embarrassingly bad.  
NorcalNYG : 12:30 am : link
In comment 16241267 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16241089 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 16240771 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16240759 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.


This game was entirely on the offense unless you're living under a rock. Dolphins were going to score points. Offense did nothing when it mattered.



LOL. More bullshit from the Jones haters.

Defense gave up 31 points. Under what scenario was the offense going to score 32+ points with no RB, an OL that is completely abysmal and WR that can’t get open? And even if they could get open, Jones would need more than 2 seconds to see them run their routes, which the OL clearly is incapable of doing; Jones got sacked SIX more times today, including one that severely injured him.

But yeah it’s on the offense.

🙄




Unless you have a concept of how good the dolphins offense is, its hard to have this debate and suggest the defense should have been better.

They turned over the dolphins THREE TIMES. When you play a great offense, and you're overmatched, and you do nothing with two gift turnovers, it's on your offense. The Giants defense is not equipped to do better than they did for a team that's setting nfl records on offense.


Yeah this whole blame it on the defense idea is perplexing to say the least
