Giants optimistic Jones will play vs. Buffalo

Jordan Raanan
The Giants are "optimistic" about Daniel Jones playing this week vs. Buffalo, per Brian Daboll. He's "moving in the right direction" and doesn't feel poorly after injuring his neck on Sunday.
Barkley and Thomas each week since they were hurt, right?
I'll believe it when I see it. If Thomas doesn't play, it would be downright stupid to put Jones out there against Buffalo. Given Jones' neck injury, regardless of whether Peart, Ezeudu or some guy off the street is at LT, it's actually dangerous for him.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the Giants' had a completely different approach than he expected. "We saw absolutely positively an extreme version of an antithesis of the defense that we prepared for."
The Giants only blitzed on 12.5% of Tua's drop backs. McDaniel probably expected a game plan similar to what Wink used against San Fran (84.6% blitz rate). The change-up may have contributed to the turnovers, but otherwise, was clearly not too much for Miami to overcome.
Look, the season has been a dumpstah fire, but this could and still might be a serious injury for Jones. No one questions how tough the kid is and I am glad to see this update hopefully as a sign that he is going to be ok health wise.
I’m still in the camp that the OL play has literally been the worst I have ever seen (like, EVER) and this kid has had the life beat out of him.
Daboll said he thinks RG Marcus McKethan (knee) and CB Deonte Banks (ankle) will be able to play this week. Too early to say on C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and ILB Micah McFadden (ankle).
Giants optimistic Jones will play awful vs. Buffalo
Just how bad was the Giants play at right guard alone yesterday: Marcus McKethan (14 pass block snaps) and Jalen Mayfield got a 0.0 PFF pass blocking grade after McKethan was injured.
Mayfield was tied for 50th out of 50 qualifying guards this week with a pass block win rate of 75%. McKethan before he was injured was 33%!
He gutted it out in a blowout he had no business remaining in there, then they rushed him back and got re injured. At this point, everyone should sit until 100%. They've already shot their load on the season.
They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.
Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.
To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?
Barkley gets injured every season. It's nothing new. He'll be gone next year, thankfully.
A) That doesn't change the recovery time for a high ankle sprain and B) Did you see the play he was injured on? It had nothing to do with Barkley or his injury history. To lump it in with that is lazy and flat out wrong.
Jones won't make it through the season at this rate.
They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.
Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.
I said that about them playing him when they shouldn't have, and yes, he suffered a set back, which was clear to anyone playing attention.
RE: I'd sit him this week and let TT make a return to Buffalo....
They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.
Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.
I said that about them playing him when they shouldn't have, and yes, he suffered a set back, which was clear to anyone playing attention.
My point is with hamstring injuries there is no clear cut time table. I am not aware he reinjured it. Reinjuring it basically means he healed up. After watching him in that Dallas game, he should have been pulled immediately let alone play practically the whole game. There is nothing you can do for hamstrings except just slowly progress more and more. It isn't like a broken bone where you can take an x-ray and say it is healed. It isn't like an ACL where you know the surgery held and there are protocols to follow with timelines and milestones. A hamstring has to have rest and slowly build up and sometimes even when you think it is healed and you push it then it goes again. So, maybe he did have a setback but imo that is because of him playing through it all game and making the initial injury worse than it should have been.
RE: we don't know, but the issue with having Thomas
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.
Laguhable.
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
RE: RE: RE: How long is your expectation for a player
To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?
Barkley gets injured every season. It's nothing new. He'll be gone next year, thankfully.
A) That doesn't change the recovery time for a high ankle sprain and B) Did you see the play he was injured on? It had nothing to do with Barkley or his injury history. To lump it in with that is lazy and flat out wrong.
Not really. It's always the same old song and ance with him every single season otuside of his rookie year.
RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.
Laguhable.
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.
Looking at his recovery path, they had him on the road towards returning a couple weeks ago, then had him back in practice potentially to play, it may have been on a Wednesday, and suddenly he was declared week to week.
For DJ...Pump up Justin Pugh with some Centrum Silver!
If he can play LG at a decent level that could move Bredeson to RG which would be better than what we have. Plus it would help Evan Neal out having a solid, if not spectacular, starter next to him. There is a communication issue on the right side and Bredeson seems to be trusted by the coaching staff since they play him at 3 positions.
Yes, It would help to have JMS, AT and SB back. I really think this one unit is the downfall of the whole team. If they played better we would run the ball more effectively and that helps a defense big time. I think the staff counted on the two North Carolina boys to replace Gates and Feliciano as depth but injuries forced them in before they were ready. Lets face it, we have no backup left tackle!
But please enough about Tyre Phillips, he filled in well at RT but I don't think he was ever mobile enough to play Left Tackle which again is a big issue depth wise. He seemed slow footed, a Right Tackle only. Now if Neal gets hurt, well new discussion!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.
Laguhable.
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.
Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.
Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.
Looking at his recovery path, they had him on the road towards returning a couple weeks ago, then had him back in practice potentially to play, it may have been on a Wednesday, and suddenly he was declared week to week.
I get what you are saying but that is the thing with hamstrings and muscle injuries. You won't know until you know and if you think you are good and you feel it go again then, yes, it'll take longer.
Jones said the pain/discomfort felt similar, that does not tell us anything about the injury. It is frustrating, I get it. Jones possibly being able to play really does not tell us anything about other player’s injuries.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.
Laguhable.
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.
Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.
Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.
Yep, all "ridiculous" things..
The ridiculous thing is you comparing injuries and saying it is laughable that they aren't back. Yes, it is ridiculous. I know what Jones said. Pain doesn't mean he's injured. Until there are mris and anything else, we don't know. Last time he got injured everyone called him a pussy for being out so long and then we saw the scar on his neck in the offseason and were like oh this was worse than we thought. Stop pretending like you know the severity of their injuries. The only reason we knew Barkley had a high ankle sprain was because of Barkley, not Daboll. Daboll has been playing games with the injuries this year to make teams prepare for these players. Take anything he says with a grain of salt.
Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.
Laguhable.
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.
Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.
Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.
Yep, all "ridiculous" things..
The ridiculous thing is you comparing injuries and saying it is laughable that they aren't back. Yes, it is ridiculous. I know what Jones said. Pain doesn't mean he's injured. Until there are mris and anything else, we don't know. Last time he got injured everyone called him a pussy for being out so long and then we saw the scar on his neck in the offseason and were like oh this was worse than we thought. Stop pretending like you know the severity of their injuries. The only reason we knew Barkley had a high ankle sprain was because of Barkley, not Daboll. Daboll has been playing games with the injuries this year to make teams prepare for these players. Take anything he says with a grain of salt.
It is riculous. Some of these guys get injured eery single year. And then Barkely will wonder why next year when no one gives him eevery last dime he's asking for. Thomas has been out going on over a month now, and Barkley a month. But, nothing new for him.
and I saw at least a few 3 man rushes, yet we gave up 10 explosive plays. That's my main problem with the coaches, they seem to be getting more conservative/timid instead of being creative and taking some chances.
I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.
The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.
Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.
I don't think so. Stingers are types of neck injuries not the other way around. Not all neck injuries are stingers. I have gotten plenty when I played. They call them stingers because that is exactly how they feel. It burns with pain like a motherfucker but that is more from head on collisions. Jones got whiplash that could have aggrevated his previous injury but I'd be very surprised if it was a stinger.
and I saw at least a few 3 man rushes, yet we gave up 10 explosive plays. That's my main problem with the coaches, they seem to be getting more conservative/timid instead of being creative and taking some chances.
I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.
The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.
Yet when he wasn't conservative, we had Hawkins one on one with Hill. That was embarrassing.
Now that Bobby Okereke's play is catching up to Wink Martindale's system, he's one guy on #NYGiants I believe can fill a void from the leadership perspective I have been talking about the last two weeks.
Interesting to see Okereke's development in this locker room. More tomorrow
and I doubt they would be worse off with the PS players filling in.
When will this franchise ever make the OL a top priority issue in the off season? This has gone on like this for the past decade. They've brought in new coaching staffs ever few years and have changed the GM a couple of times, but this franchise still has a severe deficiency with the damn OL!
I had faith that Schoen was going to address this horrific need, but all he's done is shuffling below adequate players to assume the role of protecting the QB, and blocking for the backs.
What in the name of God has happened to the Defence?! I was happy about how the D was playing last season, but this year they haven't arrived yet.
We constantly make the OL a top priority. No other teqm has spent the resources that we did on the OL the last 3 years or so.
Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.
I don't think so. Stingers are types of neck injuries not the other way around. Not all neck injuries are stingers. I have gotten plenty when I played. They call them stingers because that is exactly how they feel. It burns with pain like a motherfucker but that is more from head on collisions. Jones got whiplash that could have aggrevated his previous injury but I'd be very surprised if it was a stinger.
I know that, that’s why I said “not saying that’s what DJ has”. My point was neck injury doesn’t = death sentence and players play through them all the time. They don’t play through HAS, Atleast not the first 2-3 weeks.
RE: RE: RE: Jones will have a relapse unless Andrew Thomas comes back
but it soon will be if he plays behind this OL in this offense. Get rid of the ball quickly and fans bitch and opponents jump the routes. Try to go deep and he gets flushed out of the pocket and sacked.
As for the OL, contrary to some comments, fixing the OL is not a problem of effort. Rather it is a problem of incorrectly evaluating the talent (except AT) and of apparently not being able to coach up the kids they draft/sign. Since there has been constant turnover in coaching perhaps it is a scouting issue?
both been "questionable" for like 3 straight weeks?
Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.
They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.
Exactly. And with some of these guys, they miss multiple games EVERY year. I get that it's bad luck, but Jesus.
Exactly. And with some of these guys, they miss multiple games EVERY year. I get that it's bad luck, but Jesus.
This is getting ridiculous. Do you want Daboll to call up the Bills coach today and tell him Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Schmitz, McKethan, Ojulari and McFadden are all out. Or that they are all going to play. And that Pugh isn't ready. Or that he is definitely playing. What the heck do you guys expect him to say.
to read defenses and make quick decisions contributes mightily to him being in harms way. Yes the offensive line has been injured and has played poorly but Jones has had a big hand in the offense being putrid. In this past game Jones 20 pass attempts 6 sacks. Taylor 12 pass attempts 1 sack. As soon as another quarterback plays you are going to see the sack per pass attempt number drop significantly. Not saying Taylor is great. He is a career back up. But he processes information faster than Jones.
to read defenses and make quick decisions contributes mightily to him being in harms way. Yes the offensive line has been injured and has played poorly but Jones has had a big hand in the offense being putrid. In this past game Jones 20 pass attempts 6 sacks. Taylor 12 pass attempts 1 sack. As soon as another quarterback plays you are going to see the sack per pass attempt number drop significantly. Not saying Taylor is great. He is a career back up. But he processes information faster than Jones.
I would say you are barking up the wrong QB. Taylor was at the top of the league in sacks taken his last two years in Buffalo, even though he is a very agile and athletic guy and, of course, quite a number of years younger than he is now.
One of the main reasons both coaches and fans became frustrated with him.
that some of you think you know just what Jones injured and how severe it is. Just because he said it "feels" like last time doesn't mean it is last time's injury. He as being badgered by the media and he just gave an answer.
If Jones can play, he will play. The SOB is tough as nails. You can wrench a muscle in your neck without it being serious. I have had them where I could not straighten up my head and two days later it was fine. I'd be more worried about a concussion with that whiplash.
The speculation on injuries and their severity around here is borderline assinine.
Sorry for being a dick, but geezus let the week play out before we retire Jones with an amputated head.....I am more worried about the offensive play calling than Jones.
A high ankle sprain is 6-8 weeks sometimes longer. I know they said it was more mild, but no details were given that I recall. I expected Barkley out at least a month. I wouldn't risk him, jones, or Thomas against the frickin bills
The armchair medical expert insight here is just stupid. Let the people who have actually examined DJ (and other players) give us their PROFESSIONAL opinion as to the extent of the injury and estimated recovery timeline.
What pisses me off about the Giants coaching and management is this...
Their "franchise QB" has been targeted during every single game this season by the opposition and now that Jones gets a neck injury from a very hideous play, they want to speculate whether he'll be ready to play in the next game. Daboll said in this week's apology session that everyone has to play better. No kidding Dabs! That includes the coaching staff.
Why in the name of God Schoen never attempted to investigate signing a better option to substitute for Jones barring injury is a complete mystery to me. Tyrod Taylor is injury prone, he is also completely hopeless with this horrific OL (he panics as soon as he is chased and is liable to give the ball away on nearly every play), DeVito is a tiny QB who would probably do well in arena football, he's not adequate enough to take the reins if the starter is injured.
Joe Schoen has let the fans down tremendously!
The armchair medical expert insight here is just stupid. Let the people who have actually examined DJ (and other players) give us their PROFESSIONAL opinion as to the extent of the injury and estimated recovery timeline.
Sure, except he is getting destroyed on a weekly basis. He was bound to get hurt eventually. Part of why I think he should sit for a week is because that gives them another week to get their act together on the OL, either by getting AT back, getting Pugh or someone else out there, or just better coaching. Unlikely, but we all know there is really no way they are going to win this week anyway.
RE: I know it's all about the money but I ve got to
Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.
If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
Did you just write that with a straight face?
If anything, Team Jones is probably thinking he deserves more money with the beating he's taking...
No, that was sarcasm. But I do think DJ can be a good qb when AT’s playing.
I'll believe it when I see it. If Thomas doesn't play, it would be downright stupid to put Jones out there against Buffalo. Given Jones' neck injury, regardless of whether Peart, Ezeudu or some guy off the street is at LT, it's actually dangerous for him.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the Giants' had a completely different approach than he expected. "We saw absolutely positively an extreme version of an antithesis of the defense that we prepared for."
The Giants only blitzed on 12.5% of Tua's drop backs. McDaniel probably expected a game plan similar to what Wink used against San Fran (84.6% blitz rate). The change-up may have contributed to the turnovers, but otherwise, was clearly not too much for Miami to overcome.
Maybe throw Devito to the wolves versus Buffalo if Thomas and JMS are still out.
Brian Daboll said he is "optimistic" that Daniel Jones will be able to play this week after talking with the QB about how he feels. No test results yet. #Giants
I’m still in the camp that the OL play has literally been the worst I have ever seen (like, EVER) and this kid has had the life beat out of him.
#NYGiants Daboll - has yet to get the full results from the medics on jones, but feels after speaking with jones that he is hopeful of facing the bills
Brian Daboll says he's optimistic on Daniel Jones' availability for this weekend's game against the Bills
"(He) doesn't feel terrible today."
Especially if Andrew Thomas doesn't return.
#NYGiants Daboll - teams will always go thru adversity, just never know when it will happen.....and you keep working and going through the tape with the players
#NYGiants Daboll - talks to the ownership group every day about things that can be improved....
Brian Daboll says Saquon Barkley "is probably closer" to returning than Andrew Thomas. #Giants
#NYGiants📷 Daboll - "yet to be determined" on barkley and thomas vs bills..."saquon is probably closer than thomas is"
#NYGiants Daboll - will cross the bridge when he gets more info from the doctors on the jones scan...too early to say anything more
DJ needs a TO and maybe, just maybe, the team gets a boost with the backup in there.
Let DJ come back when Thomas is back.
#NYGiants Daboll - jones is a very tough competitor and he took some shots......
#NYGiants Daboll - didn't finish in the red zone and gave up 10 explosive plays without getting any vs miami
#NYGiants Daboll - certain things are improving....certain things aren't or maybe are taking a step back and have to be fixed
#NYGiants Daboll -campbell would have been the 3rd QB in miami....also had another possible wildcat QB ready to go
#NYGiants Daboll -you rotate guys in camp because guys have to get used to playing different spots - there will be injuries....will continue working with the guys....mckethan? "think he will be ok"
#NYGiants Daboll - the WRs have mostly been where they needed to be...have done a good job of creating space for the QB to throw....but got to make some more of the available catches, too
#NYGiants Daboll - it's week to week and day to day of trying to improve....that's what you can control and that's what you do
#NYGiants Daboll on going back to buffalo - "it's the next game".....been in the league a long time and played former teams and faces before
#NYGiants Daboll - optimistic mckethan will be available vs bills
#NYGiants Daboll - ojulari ankle will know "more wednesday"...too early to tell on schmitz and lemieux.....robinson likely not to work on wed (knee)...banks likely to be limited on wed
Daboll said he thinks RG Marcus McKethan (knee) and CB Deonte Banks (ankle) will be able to play this week. Too early to say on C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and ILB Micah McFadden (ankle).
Other injury updates for #NYGiants from Brian Daboll:
Tae Banks (ankle) might be limited Wednesday, but doesn't see an issue for Sunday
"Too early" to tell on John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), Micah McFadden (ankle)
We'll see on Wednesday about Azeez Ojulari (ankle)
Nothing of concern with Adoree' Jackson
And the coaches are throwing gasoline on the fire by lining up in shotgun every play and calling the same running play over and over.
There were areas where the team did better. Running game, turnovers, time of possession, Waller having an impact, etc. (my words)
Just how bad was the Giants play at right guard alone yesterday: Marcus McKethan (14 pass block snaps) and Jalen Mayfield got a 0.0 PFF pass blocking grade after McKethan was injured.
Mayfield was tied for 50th out of 50 qualifying guards this week with a pass block win rate of 75%. McKethan before he was injured was 33%!
This.
If I were Daniel, unless Thomas and Schmitz are back, I have a relapse
But this kid has no quit in him
He has a previous neck injury to boot
The response from Giant Land : We're optimistic over here folks
Yeah what else is new
What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
DJ needs a TO and maybe, just maybe, the team gets a boost with the backup in there.
Let DJ come back when Thomas is back.
This is how I see it as well.
My point is with hamstring injuries there is no clear cut time table. I am not aware he reinjured it. Reinjuring it basically means he healed up. After watching him in that Dallas game, he should have been pulled immediately let alone play practically the whole game. There is nothing you can do for hamstrings except just slowly progress more and more. It isn't like a broken bone where you can take an x-ray and say it is healed. It isn't like an ACL where you know the surgery held and there are protocols to follow with timelines and milestones. A hamstring has to have rest and slowly build up and sometimes even when you think it is healed and you push it then it goes again. So, maybe he did have a setback but imo that is because of him playing through it all game and making the initial injury worse than it should have been.
Correct
Yes, It would help to have JMS, AT and SB back. I really think this one unit is the downfall of the whole team. If they played better we would run the ball more effectively and that helps a defense big time. I think the staff counted on the two North Carolina boys to replace Gates and Feliciano as depth but injuries forced them in before they were ready. Lets face it, we have no backup left tackle!
But please enough about Tyre Phillips, he filled in well at RT but I don't think he was ever mobile enough to play Left Tackle which again is a big issue depth wise. He seemed slow footed, a Right Tackle only. Now if Neal gets hurt, well new discussion!
I get what you are saying but that is the thing with hamstrings and muscle injuries. You won't know until you know and if you think you are good and you feel it go again then, yes, it'll take longer.
Jones even said he feels like he felt the last time he hurt his neck
It is riculous. Some of these guys get injured eery single year. And then Barkely will wonder why next year when no one gives him eevery last dime he's asking for. Thomas has been out going on over a month now, and Barkley a month. But, nothing new for him.
Jones even said he feels like he felt the last time he hurt his neck
No, no. A hamstring and ankle injuries are much more worrisome than a fucking neck...
Might give him cover, - "well the medicals came back and we need to be patient/precautionary".
I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.
The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.
I don't think so. Stingers are types of neck injuries not the other way around. Not all neck injuries are stingers. I have gotten plenty when I played. They call them stingers because that is exactly how they feel. It burns with pain like a motherfucker but that is more from head on collisions. Jones got whiplash that could have aggrevated his previous injury but I'd be very surprised if it was a stinger.
I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.
The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.
Yet when he wasn't conservative, we had Hawkins one on one with Hill. That was embarrassing.
This.
+2
Now that Bobby Okereke's play is catching up to Wink Martindale's system, he's one guy on #NYGiants I believe can fill a void from the leadership perspective I have been talking about the last two weeks.
Interesting to see Okereke's development in this locker room. More tomorrow
I know that, that’s why I said “not saying that’s what DJ has”. My point was neck injury doesn’t = death sentence and players play through them all the time. They don’t play through HAS, Atleast not the first 2-3 weeks.
Good news...Von Miller is back, too!
As for the OL, contrary to some comments, fixing the OL is not a problem of effort. Rather it is a problem of incorrectly evaluating the talent (except AT) and of apparently not being able to coach up the kids they draft/sign. Since there has been constant turnover in coaching perhaps it is a scouting issue?
Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.
They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.
#NYGiants Daboll - has yet to get the full results from the medics on jones, but feels after speaking with jones that he is hopeful of facing the bills
It is so on-brand for Dottino to refer to doctors and trainers as "medics" like he thinks he's on the battlefield.
I thought about some of the QB's that could come in if needed and all I see are older, statue QB's that would be massacred by opposing defenses:
Foles, Wentz, McCoy, etc. Same with DeVito if we were to put him in. Unless our QB has 4.3 speed, he is going to get run over like our two yesterday.
We should go back to the days of max protect even if it limits our offense. Our offense hasn't done anything anyway.
Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.
They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.
Exactly. And with some of these guys, they miss multiple games EVERY year. I get that it's bad luck, but Jesus.
This is getting ridiculous. Do you want Daboll to call up the Bills coach today and tell him Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Schmitz, McKethan, Ojulari and McFadden are all out. Or that they are all going to play. And that Pugh isn't ready. Or that he is definitely playing. What the heck do you guys expect him to say.
I would say you are barking up the wrong QB. Taylor was at the top of the league in sacks taken his last two years in Buffalo, even though he is a very agile and athletic guy and, of course, quite a number of years younger than he is now.
One of the main reasons both coaches and fans became frustrated with him.
If Jones can play, he will play. The SOB is tough as nails. You can wrench a muscle in your neck without it being serious. I have had them where I could not straighten up my head and two days later it was fine. I'd be more worried about a concussion with that whiplash.
The speculation on injuries and their severity around here is borderline assinine.
Sorry for being a dick, but geezus let the week play out before we retire Jones with an amputated head.....I am more worried about the offensive play calling than Jones.
Why in the name of God Schoen never attempted to investigate signing a better option to substitute for Jones barring injury is a complete mystery to me. Tyrod Taylor is injury prone, he is also completely hopeless with this horrific OL (he panics as soon as he is chased and is liable to give the ball away on nearly every play), DeVito is a tiny QB who would probably do well in arena football, he's not adequate enough to take the reins if the starter is injured.
Joe Schoen has let the fans down tremendously!
Sure, except he is getting destroyed on a weekly basis. He was bound to get hurt eventually. Part of why I think he should sit for a week is because that gives them another week to get their act together on the OL, either by getting AT back, getting Pugh or someone else out there, or just better coaching. Unlikely, but we all know there is really no way they are going to win this week anyway.
If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
Quote:
Wonder if a part of Jones wishes he had become a free agent and gone somewhere else for less money.
Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.
If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
Holy crap that is stupid....
If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
Did you just write that with a straight face?
If anything, Team Jones is probably thinking he deserves more money with the beating he's taking...
Quote:
Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.
If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
Did you just write that with a straight face?
If anything, Team Jones is probably thinking he deserves more money with the beating he's taking...