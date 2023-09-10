for display only
Giants optimistic Jones will play vs. Buffalo

Mike in Long Beach : 10/9/2023 1:28 pm
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants are "optimistic" about Daniel Jones playing this week vs. Buffalo, per Brian Daboll. He's "moving in the right direction" and doesn't feel poorly after injuring his neck on Sunday.

Giants fans...  
logman : 10/9/2023 1:30 pm
TBD
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/9/2023 1:31 pm
Does it even matter?
Just like when Saquon  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/9/2023 1:32 pm
felt like he could play against the Niners.
They must be trying to get the insurance to cover  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/9/2023 1:33 pm
next year’s money.
Just fucking sit him  
Jints in Carolina : 10/9/2023 1:33 pm
We're going to get killed.
Jones will have a relapse unless Andrew Thomas comes back  
ThomasG : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
.
Like they have been optimistic about  
regulator : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
Barkley and Thomas each week since they were hurt, right?

I'll believe it when I see it. If Thomas doesn't play, it would be downright stupid to put Jones out there against Buffalo. Given Jones' neck injury, regardless of whether Peart, Ezeudu or some guy off the street is at LT, it's actually dangerous for him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the Giants' had a completely different approach than he expected. "We saw absolutely positively an extreme version of an antithesis of the defense that we prepared for."

The Giants only blitzed on 12.5% of Tua's drop backs. McDaniel probably expected a game plan similar to what Wink used against San Fran (84.6% blitz rate). The change-up may have contributed to the turnovers, but otherwise, was clearly not too much for Miami to overcome.
Jones Should Sit  
Trainmaster : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
Until Thomas is back. Maybe until Thomas and JMS are back.

Maybe throw Devito to the wolves versus Buffalo if Thomas and JMS are still out.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
17m
Brian Daboll said he is "optimistic" that Daniel Jones will be able to play this week after talking with the QB about how he feels. No test results yet. #Giants
Glad to see this  
NJBlueTuna : 10/9/2023 1:34 pm
Look, the season has been a dumpstah fire, but this could and still might be a serious injury for Jones. No one questions how tough the kid is and I am glad to see this update hopefully as a sign that he is going to be ok health wise.


I’m still in the camp that the OL play has literally been the worst I have ever seen (like, EVER) and this kid has had the life beat out of him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:35 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
17m
#NYGiants Daboll - has yet to get the full results from the medics on jones, but feels after speaking with jones that he is hopeful of facing the bills
Why bother  
Gman11 : 10/9/2023 1:35 pm
unless they want to get him maimed for life.
....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:35 pm
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
17m
Brian Daboll says he's optimistic on Daniel Jones' availability for this weekend's game against the Bills

"(He) doesn't feel terrible today."
If  
Toth029 : 10/9/2023 1:35 pm
Hes not 100%, you sit him. You can't mess with neck injuries. What a joke.

Especially if Andrew Thomas doesn't return.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:36 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
17m
#NYGiants Daboll - teams will always go thru adversity, just never know when it will happen.....and you keep working and going through the tape with the players

#NYGiants Daboll - talks to the ownership group every day about things that can be improved....
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:36 pm
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
16m
Brian Daboll says Saquon Barkley "is probably closer" to returning than Andrew Thomas. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:36 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
16m
#NYGiants📷 Daboll - "yet to be determined" on barkley and thomas vs bills..."saquon is probably closer than thomas is"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:37 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
15m
#NYGiants Daboll - will cross the bridge when he gets more info from the doctors on the jones scan...too early to say anything more
I'd sit him this week and let TT make a return to Buffalo....  
BillKo : 10/9/2023 1:37 pm
....dress DeVito as the backup.

DJ needs a TO and maybe, just maybe, the team gets a boost with the backup in there.

Let DJ come back when Thomas is back.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:37 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
14m
#NYGiants Daboll - jones is a very tough competitor and he took some shots......

#NYGiants Daboll - didn't finish in the red zone and gave up 10 explosive plays without getting any vs miami

#NYGiants Daboll - certain things are improving....certain things aren't or maybe are taking a step back and have to be fixed
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:38 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
13m
#NYGiants Daboll -campbell would have been the 3rd QB in miami....also had another possible wildcat QB ready to go

#NYGiants Daboll -you rotate guys in camp because guys have to get used to playing different spots - there will be injuries....will continue working with the guys....mckethan? "think he will be ok"

#NYGiants Daboll - the WRs have mostly been where they needed to be...have done a good job of creating space for the QB to throw....but got to make some more of the available catches, too
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:39 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
10m
#NYGiants Daboll - it's week to week and day to day of trying to improve....that's what you can control and that's what you do

#NYGiants Daboll on going back to buffalo - "it's the next game".....been in the league a long time and played former teams and faces before

#NYGiants Daboll - optimistic mckethan will be available vs bills

#NYGiants Daboll - ojulari ankle will know "more wednesday"...too early to tell on schmitz and lemieux.....robinson likely not to work on wed (knee)...banks likely to be limited on wed
If you think DJ is a nice guy, sit him  
MeanBunny : 10/9/2023 1:39 pm
So he can live to see his children, get married and have a nice life.
If I was DJ, I would claim injury to neck and get Dr. to sign off on IR report. Then take your millions and run.
Because Evan Neal is going to get Jones KILLED. Neal is the WORST OL in Giants last 10 years including Flowers
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:39 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
7m
Daboll said he thinks RG Marcus McKethan (knee) and CB Deonte Banks (ankle) will be able to play this week. Too early to say on C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and ILB Micah McFadden (ankle).
Giants optimistic Jones will play awful vs. Buffalo  
averagejoe : 10/9/2023 1:39 pm
fixed it
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/9/2023 1:40 pm
'Certain things are improving?' Like what?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:40 pm
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Other injury updates for #NYGiants from Brian Daboll:

Tae Banks (ankle) might be limited Wednesday, but doesn't see an issue for Sunday

"Too early" to tell on John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), Micah McFadden (ankle)

We'll see on Wednesday about Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

Nothing of concern with Adoree' Jackson
I don't want to see  
mittenedman : 10/9/2023 1:40 pm
any QB behind this offensive line. It truly is insane. They cannot protect the QB.

And the coaches are throwing gasoline on the fire by lining up in shotgun every play and calling the same running play over and over.
Why even bother with Azeez Ojulari?  
Chris684 : 10/9/2023 1:41 pm
The guy can’t physically play football without getting hurt.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16242117 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
'Certain things are improving?' Like what?


There were areas where the team did better. Running game, turnovers, time of possession, Waller having an impact, etc. (my words)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 1:42 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Just how bad was the Giants play at right guard alone yesterday: Marcus McKethan (14 pass block snaps) and Jalen Mayfield got a 0.0 PFF pass blocking grade after McKethan was injured.

Mayfield was tied for 50th out of 50 qualifying guards this week with a pass block win rate of 75%. McKethan before he was injured was 33%!
RE: If you think DJ is a nice guy, sit him  
beechbouy : 10/9/2023 1:46 pm
In comment 16242113 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
So he can live to see his children, get married and have a nice life.
If I was DJ, I would claim injury to neck and get Dr. to sign off on IR report. Then take your millions and run.
Because Evan Neal is going to get Jones KILLED. Neal is the WORST OL in Giants last 10 years including Flowers


This.
Great news  
NorcalNYG : 10/9/2023 1:47 pm
!
Jones playing this week sounds almost criminal  
Jay on the Island : 10/9/2023 1:49 pm
with Thomas out again and JMS likely out again also. Peart and Neal at OT versus the Bills front is going to be a disaster.
So he went from last game of his career  
UConn4523 : 10/9/2023 1:49 pm
to playing this week? Lol. Those threads yesterday were fun.
RE: Jones will have a relapse unless Andrew Thomas comes back  
joeinpa : 10/9/2023 1:54 pm
In comment 16242084 ThomasG said:
Quote:
.


If I were Daniel, unless Thomas and Schmitz are back, I have a relapse

But this kid has no quit in him
RE: RE: Jones will have a relapse unless Andrew Thomas comes back  
ThomasG : 10/9/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16242147 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16242084 ThomasG said:


Quote:


.



If I were Daniel, unless Thomas and Schmitz are back, I have a relapse

But this kid has no quit in him


Bills banged up on Defense but wait until AJ Epenesa starts lining up against our Tackles. He doesn't have any quit in him either.

Who do you think survives that clash?i
After getting hit,Jones is on one knee,his arm is shaking  
ghost718 : 10/9/2023 2:04 pm
Gets up wobbly and walks off

He has a previous neck injury to boot

The response from Giant Land : We're optimistic over here folks

Yeah what else is new
Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:04 pm
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.
*Laughable.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:05 pm
.
How long is your expectation for a player  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:14 pm
To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?
Thomas  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:15 pm
They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.
The Thomas situation was mis managed from top to bottom  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:18 pm
He gutted it out in a blowout he had no business remaining in there, then they rushed him back and got re injured. At this point, everyone should sit until 100%. They've already shot their load on the season.
RE: How long is your expectation for a player  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16242184 UberAlias said:
Quote:
To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?


Barkley gets injured every season. It's nothing new. He'll be gone next year, thankfully.
.  
Banks : 10/9/2023 2:27 pm
I'd have all the injured sit this week. Any given Sunday and all, but if this is as close to a guaranteed loss as it gets and Jones will get hit a lot.
RE: Thomas  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16242187 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.


Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.
RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.


What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?
RE: RE: How long is your expectation for a player  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16242202 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16242184 UberAlias said:


Quote:


To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?



Barkley gets injured every season. It's nothing new. He'll be gone next year, thankfully.
A) That doesn't change the recovery time for a high ankle sprain and B) Did you see the play he was injured on? It had nothing to do with Barkley or his injury history. To lump it in with that is lazy and flat out wrong.
Jones won't make it through the season at this rate.  
kelly : 10/9/2023 2:34 pm
Sad. We pay a Qb 40 mill and put him behind this line.
RE: RE: Thomas  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16242211 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242187 UberAlias said:


Quote:


They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.



Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.
I said that about them playing him when they shouldn't have, and yes, he suffered a set back, which was clear to anyone playing attention.
RE: I'd sit him this week and let TT make a return to Buffalo....  
Del Shofner : 10/9/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16242105 BillKo said:
Quote:
....dress DeVito as the backup.

DJ needs a TO and maybe, just maybe, the team gets a boost with the backup in there.

Let DJ come back when Thomas is back.


This is how I see it as well.
we don't know, but the issue with having Thomas  
Dave on the UWS : 10/9/2023 2:39 pm
play AFTER hurting the hamstring is he may have made it worse (tear), by playing. THAT is an injury that takes a pretty long time to come back from, and he will STILL likely be hampered this season.
RE: RE: RE: Thomas  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16242218 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16242211 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242187 UberAlias said:


Quote:


They clearly tried to rush him back and he suffered a setback.



Tried to rush him back? I don't know about that. What I do know is this dumbass staff played him practically the whole Dallas game after he hurt his hamstring early in the game. That was the fuckin problem.

I said that about them playing him when they shouldn't have, and yes, he suffered a set back, which was clear to anyone playing attention.


My point is with hamstring injuries there is no clear cut time table. I am not aware he reinjured it. Reinjuring it basically means he healed up. After watching him in that Dallas game, he should have been pulled immediately let alone play practically the whole game. There is nothing you can do for hamstrings except just slowly progress more and more. It isn't like a broken bone where you can take an x-ray and say it is healed. It isn't like an ACL where you know the surgery held and there are protocols to follow with timelines and milestones. A hamstring has to have rest and slowly build up and sometimes even when you think it is healed and you push it then it goes again. So, maybe he did have a setback but imo that is because of him playing through it all game and making the initial injury worse than it should have been.
RE: we don't know, but the issue with having Thomas  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16242226 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
play AFTER hurting the hamstring is he may have made it worse (tear), by playing. THAT is an injury that takes a pretty long time to come back from, and he will STILL likely be hampered this season.


Correct
RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16242213 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.



What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?


Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.
RE: RE: RE: How long is your expectation for a player  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16242215 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16242202 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16242184 UberAlias said:


Quote:


To be out with a high ankle sprain? In your eyes, is it a one week injury?



Barkley gets injured every season. It's nothing new. He'll be gone next year, thankfully.

A) That doesn't change the recovery time for a high ankle sprain and B) Did you see the play he was injured on? It had nothing to do with Barkley or his injury history. To lump it in with that is lazy and flat out wrong.


Not really. It's always the same old song and ance with him every single season otuside of his rookie year.
RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16242230 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16242213 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.



What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?



Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.


Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.
Fair enough Robbie  
UberAlias : 10/9/2023 2:45 pm
Looking at his recovery path, they had him on the road towards returning a couple weeks ago, then had him back in practice potentially to play, it may have been on a Wednesday, and suddenly he was declared week to week.
For DJ...Pump up Justin Pugh with some Centrum Silver!  
edavisiii : 10/9/2023 2:46 pm
If he can play LG at a decent level that could move Bredeson to RG which would be better than what we have. Plus it would help Evan Neal out having a solid, if not spectacular, starter next to him. There is a communication issue on the right side and Bredeson seems to be trusted by the coaching staff since they play him at 3 positions.

Yes, It would help to have JMS, AT and SB back. I really think this one unit is the downfall of the whole team. If they played better we would run the ball more effectively and that helps a defense big time. I think the staff counted on the two North Carolina boys to replace Gates and Feliciano as depth but injuries forced them in before they were ready. Lets face it, we have no backup left tackle!

But please enough about Tyre Phillips, he filled in well at RT but I don't think he was ever mobile enough to play Left Tackle which again is a big issue depth wise. He seemed slow footed, a Right Tackle only. Now if Neal gets hurt, well new discussion!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16242237 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242230 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16242213 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.



What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?



Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.



Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.


Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.

Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.

Yep, all "ridiculous" things..
RE: Fair enough Robbie  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16242246 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Looking at his recovery path, they had him on the road towards returning a couple weeks ago, then had him back in practice potentially to play, it may have been on a Wednesday, and suddenly he was declared week to week.


I get what you are saying but that is the thing with hamstrings and muscle injuries. You won't know until you know and if you think you are good and you feel it go again then, yes, it'll take longer.
.  
ChrisRick : 10/9/2023 2:51 pm : link
ChrisRick : 10/9/2023 2:51 pm
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16242251 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16242237 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242230 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16242213 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.



What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?



Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.



Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.



Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.

Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.

Yep, all "ridiculous" things..


The ridiculous thing is you comparing injuries and saying it is laughable that they aren't back. Yes, it is ridiculous. I know what Jones said. Pain doesn't mean he's injured. Until there are mris and anything else, we don't know. Last time he got injured everyone called him a pussy for being out so long and then we saw the scar on his neck in the offseason and were like oh this was worse than we thought. Stop pretending like you know the severity of their injuries. The only reason we knew Barkley had a high ankle sprain was because of Barkley, not Daboll. Daboll has been playing games with the injuries this year to make teams prepare for these players. Take anything he says with a grain of salt.
A neck injury  
UConn4523 : 10/9/2023 2:54 pm
Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.
I think Ezeudu’s days at LT are over....  
Simms11 : 10/9/2023 2:54 pm : link
He’ll either be playing Guard if Pugh isn’t playing yet or backing up on the inside. Peart will end up at LT now IMHO.
Daboll is a bigger jerk than I thought  
5BowlsSoon : 10/9/2023 3:00 pm : link
If he plays Jones this week…..

Jones even said he feels like he felt the last time he hurt his neck
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones might very well play with a neck injury  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16242276 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242251 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16242237 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242230 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16242213 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16242166 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this isn't even his first neck injury. Meanwhile, Thomas and Barkley can't get on the field STILL.

Laguhable.



What is laughable about it? Guys are injured and miss time. You think they are faking it?



Of couse they're not faking it. I just find it amazing that guy with his second neck injury in 2 years is going to play when two guys who supposedly weren't going to miss much time at first are now going to miss yet another game.



Who said they weren't going to miss much time? Two, you can't compare injuries. Three, do we even know that Jones is injured? He said his neck was sore. That doesn't mean he injured it. Your frustration with the team is making you say ridiculous things right now.



Daboll said Barkley might be able to play at SF and that he heals fast. Thomas played the rest of the game vs. Dallas after getting injured on the first drive.

Jone said the pain he is experiencing is the same pain he had in his neck in 2021.

Yep, all "ridiculous" things..



The ridiculous thing is you comparing injuries and saying it is laughable that they aren't back. Yes, it is ridiculous. I know what Jones said. Pain doesn't mean he's injured. Until there are mris and anything else, we don't know. Last time he got injured everyone called him a pussy for being out so long and then we saw the scar on his neck in the offseason and were like oh this was worse than we thought. Stop pretending like you know the severity of their injuries. The only reason we knew Barkley had a high ankle sprain was because of Barkley, not Daboll. Daboll has been playing games with the injuries this year to make teams prepare for these players. Take anything he says with a grain of salt.


It is riculous. Some of these guys get injured eery single year. And then Barkely will wonder why next year when no one gives him eevery last dime he's asking for. Thomas has been out going on over a month now, and Barkley a month. But, nothing new for him.

seems  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 3:04 pm : link
odd Daboll would say what he said if the scans weren't back yet.
RE: Daboll is a bigger jerk than I thought  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16242299 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
If he plays Jones this week…..

Jones even said he feels like he felt the last time he hurt his neck


No, no. A hamstring and ankle injuries are much more worrisome than a fucking neck...
Hey Dr. Daboll  
bronxboy : 10/9/2023 3:11 pm : link
Is Aaron Robinson done with football?
We have examples now  
Coopcomic : 10/9/2023 3:11 pm : link
No way DJ is playing. Remember when Saquon hurt his ankle - the next day story was that he was much, much better - hell, he might play....So, count on Jones not playing.
Bills defense  
Sammo85 : 10/9/2023 3:11 pm : link
is banged up in few spots at LB and CB but they still have playmakers out there on D Line and in Secondary.
RE: seems  
Sammo85 : 10/9/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16242308 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
odd Daboll would say what he said if the scans weren't back yet.


Might give him cover, - "well the medicals came back and we need to be patient/precautionary".
Interesting that we didn't blitz much  
RollBlue : 10/9/2023 3:18 pm : link
and I saw at least a few 3 man rushes, yet we gave up 10 explosive plays. That's my main problem with the coaches, they seem to be getting more conservative/timid instead of being creative and taking some chances.

I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.

The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.
RE: A neck injury  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16242279 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.


I don't think so. Stingers are types of neck injuries not the other way around. Not all neck injuries are stingers. I have gotten plenty when I played. They call them stingers because that is exactly how they feel. It burns with pain like a motherfucker but that is more from head on collisions. Jones got whiplash that could have aggrevated his previous injury but I'd be very surprised if it was a stinger.
RE: Interesting that we didn't blitz much  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16242338 RollBlue said:
Quote:
and I saw at least a few 3 man rushes, yet we gave up 10 explosive plays. That's my main problem with the coaches, they seem to be getting more conservative/timid instead of being creative and taking some chances.

I want the guy who went for 2 at Tennessee last year, not the guy who punted on 4th and 5 from the Miami 45.

The biggest issue to me is the coaching not adapting, way too many 7 step drops, and still constantly getting gashed in the ground game - that's on the coaching.


Yet when he wasn't conservative, we had Hawkins one on one with Hill. That was embarrassing.
RE: RE: If you think DJ is a nice guy, sit him  
bluefin : 10/9/2023 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16242134 beechbouy said:
Quote:
In comment 16242113 MeanBunny said:


Quote:


So he can live to see his children, get married and have a nice life.
If I was DJ, I would claim injury to neck and get Dr. to sign off on IR report. Then take your millions and run.
Because Evan Neal is going to get Jones KILLED. Neal is the WORST OL in Giants last 10 years including Flowers



This.

+2
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/9/2023 3:24 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Now that Bobby Okereke's play is catching up to Wink Martindale's system, he's one guy on #NYGiants I believe can fill a void from the leadership perspective I have been talking about the last two weeks.
Interesting to see Okereke's development in this locker room. More tomorrow
Most of the OL cut be cut today...  
Fishmanjim57 : 10/9/2023 3:25 pm : link
and I doubt they would be worse off with the PS players filling in.
When will this franchise ever make the OL a top priority issue in the off season? This has gone on like this for the past decade. They've brought in new coaching staffs ever few years and have changed the GM a couple of times, but this franchise still has a severe deficiency with the damn OL!
I had faith that Schoen was going to address this horrific need, but all he's done is shuffling below adequate players to assume the role of protecting the QB, and blocking for the backs.
What in the name of God has happened to the Defence?! I was happy about how the D was playing last season, but this year they haven't arrived yet.
RE: Most of the OL cut be cut today...  
robbieballs2003 : 10/9/2023 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16242354 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
and I doubt they would be worse off with the PS players filling in.
When will this franchise ever make the OL a top priority issue in the off season? This has gone on like this for the past decade. They've brought in new coaching staffs ever few years and have changed the GM a couple of times, but this franchise still has a severe deficiency with the damn OL!
I had faith that Schoen was going to address this horrific need, but all he's done is shuffling below adequate players to assume the role of protecting the QB, and blocking for the backs.
What in the name of God has happened to the Defence?! I was happy about how the D was playing last season, but this year they haven't arrived yet.


We constantly make the OL a top priority. No other teqm has spent the resources that we did on the OL the last 3 years or so.
I know it's all about the money but I ve got to  
Blue21 : 10/9/2023 3:53 pm : link
Wonder if a part of Jones wishes he had become a free agent and gone somewhere else for less money.
RE: RE: A neck injury  
UConn4523 : 10/9/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16242343 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242279 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Used to be called a stinger and guys would play through them. Not saying that’s what DJ has but it wouldn’t surprise me of that was the case. And if that’s what he has it makes sense that he’d be out there before someone with a HAS since you very literally can’t put weight on it and run/cut/etc.



I don't think so. Stingers are types of neck injuries not the other way around. Not all neck injuries are stingers. I have gotten plenty when I played. They call them stingers because that is exactly how they feel. It burns with pain like a motherfucker but that is more from head on collisions. Jones got whiplash that could have aggrevated his previous injury but I'd be very surprised if it was a stinger.


I know that, that’s why I said “not saying that’s what DJ has”. My point was neck injury doesn’t = death sentence and players play through them all the time. They don’t play through HAS, Atleast not the first 2-3 weeks.
RE: RE: RE: Jones will have a relapse unless Andrew Thomas comes back  
FranknWeezer : 10/9/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16242159 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16242147 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16242084 ThomasG said:


Quote:


.



If I were Daniel, unless Thomas and Schmitz are back, I have a relapse

But this kid has no quit in him



Bills banged up on Defense but wait until AJ Epenesa starts lining up against our Tackles. He doesn't have any quit in him either.

Who do you think survives that clash?i


Good news...Von Miller is back, too!
Happy For Jones That It's Not Too Serious An Injury  
Jeffrey : 10/9/2023 3:57 pm : link
but it soon will be if he plays behind this OL in this offense. Get rid of the ball quickly and fans bitch and opponents jump the routes. Try to go deep and he gets flushed out of the pocket and sacked.

As for the OL, contrary to some comments, fixing the OL is not a problem of effort. Rather it is a problem of incorrectly evaluating the talent (except AT) and of apparently not being able to coach up the kids they draft/sign. Since there has been constant turnover in coaching perhaps it is a scouting issue?
Just  
Spider43 : 10/9/2023 4:04 pm : link
Sit the dude. Better safe than sorry. Better odds for Caleb or Drake ain't entirely bad either.
hasn't Thomas and BArkley  
djm : 10/9/2023 4:09 pm : link
both been "questionable" for like 3 straight weeks?

Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.

They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/9/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16242090 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
17m
#NYGiants Daboll - has yet to get the full results from the medics on jones, but feels after speaking with jones that he is hopeful of facing the bills

It is so on-brand for Dottino to refer to doctors and trainers as "medics" like he thinks he's on the battlefield.
Watching the game yesterday, I felt bad for Danny & Tyrod  
GiantBlue : 10/9/2023 4:13 pm : link
that they always seemed to be on the run because our awful OL can't block worth a damn.

I thought about some of the QB's that could come in if needed and all I see are older, statue QB's that would be massacred by opposing defenses:

Foles, Wentz, McCoy, etc. Same with DeVito if we were to put him in. Unless our QB has 4.3 speed, he is going to get run over like our two yesterday.

We should go back to the days of max protect even if it limits our offense. Our offense hasn't done anything anyway.
sometimes  
BigBlueCane : 10/9/2023 4:15 pm : link
you have to protect the player from himself.
RE: hasn't Thomas and BArkley  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/9/2023 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16242430 djm said:
Quote:
both been "questionable" for like 3 straight weeks?

Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.

They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.


Exactly. And with some of these guys, they miss multiple games EVERY year. I get that it's bad luck, but Jesus.
RE: RE: hasn't Thomas and BArkley  
k2tampa : 10/9/2023 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16242443 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16242430 djm said:


Quote:


both been "questionable" for like 3 straight weeks?

Every other player plays or maybe misses one game under the questionable label. Not NYG players. NO no....they fucking SIT. For MONTHS. But hey NYG nation, you are keeping the opposition on their toes let me tell you. You're also giving your fan base no reason to live this time of year.

They haven't even gotten test results back yet but they are optimistic Jones will play. What a steaming pile of bullshit that is.



Exactly. And with some of these guys, they miss multiple games EVERY year. I get that it's bad luck, but Jesus.


This is getting ridiculous. Do you want Daboll to call up the Bills coach today and tell him Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Schmitz, McKethan, Ojulari and McFadden are all out. Or that they are all going to play. And that Pugh isn't ready. Or that he is definitely playing. What the heck do you guys expect him to say.
Jones lack of ability  
Chris L. : 10/9/2023 4:39 pm : link
to read defenses and make quick decisions contributes mightily to him being in harms way. Yes the offensive line has been injured and has played poorly but Jones has had a big hand in the offense being putrid. In this past game Jones 20 pass attempts 6 sacks. Taylor 12 pass attempts 1 sack. As soon as another quarterback plays you are going to see the sack per pass attempt number drop significantly. Not saying Taylor is great. He is a career back up. But he processes information faster than Jones.
As Parcells once said  
Chris L. : 10/9/2023 4:40 pm : link
the greatest ability is availability.
Good news for DJ, the Bills currently lead the NFL in sacks  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/9/2023 4:41 pm : link
and just got Von Miller back. They're not going to have Milano, but I don't know that it matters. My kid's flag football team would give this line headaches.
RE: Jones lack of ability  
shyster : 10/9/2023 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16242471 Chris L. said:
Quote:
to read defenses and make quick decisions contributes mightily to him being in harms way. Yes the offensive line has been injured and has played poorly but Jones has had a big hand in the offense being putrid. In this past game Jones 20 pass attempts 6 sacks. Taylor 12 pass attempts 1 sack. As soon as another quarterback plays you are going to see the sack per pass attempt number drop significantly. Not saying Taylor is great. He is a career back up. But he processes information faster than Jones.


I would say you are barking up the wrong QB. Taylor was at the top of the league in sacks taken his last two years in Buffalo, even though he is a very agile and athletic guy and, of course, quite a number of years younger than he is now.

One of the main reasons both coaches and fans became frustrated with him.
It is freaking ridiculous  
section125 : 10/9/2023 4:55 pm : link
that some of you think you know just what Jones injured and how severe it is. Just because he said it "feels" like last time doesn't mean it is last time's injury. He as being badgered by the media and he just gave an answer.

If Jones can play, he will play. The SOB is tough as nails. You can wrench a muscle in your neck without it being serious. I have had them where I could not straighten up my head and two days later it was fine. I'd be more worried about a concussion with that whiplash.

The speculation on injuries and their severity around here is borderline assinine.

Sorry for being a dick, but geezus let the week play out before we retire Jones with an amputated head.....I am more worried about the offensive play calling than Jones.
Daboll’s injury designations have been weird  
leatherneck570 : 10/9/2023 5:13 pm : link
From the Barkley (high?) ankle sprain to his day to day designations and now this. I don’t trust any of the info he puts out there.
.  
Banks : 10/9/2023 5:31 pm : link
A high ankle sprain is 6-8 weeks sometimes longer. I know they said it was more mild, but no details were given that I recall. I expected Barkley out at least a month. I wouldn't risk him, jones, or Thomas against the frickin bills
Agreed  
redwhiteandbigblue : 10/9/2023 5:39 pm : link
The armchair medical expert insight here is just stupid. Let the people who have actually examined DJ (and other players) give us their PROFESSIONAL opinion as to the extent of the injury and estimated recovery timeline.
What pisses me off about the Giants coaching and management is this...  
Fishmanjim57 : 10/9/2023 5:59 pm : link
Their "franchise QB" has been targeted during every single game this season by the opposition and now that Jones gets a neck injury from a very hideous play, they want to speculate whether he'll be ready to play in the next game. Daboll said in this week's apology session that everyone has to play better. No kidding Dabs! That includes the coaching staff.
Why in the name of God Schoen never attempted to investigate signing a better option to substitute for Jones barring injury is a complete mystery to me. Tyrod Taylor is injury prone, he is also completely hopeless with this horrific OL (he panics as soon as he is chased and is liable to give the ball away on nearly every play), DeVito is a tiny QB who would probably do well in arena football, he's not adequate enough to take the reins if the starter is injured.
Joe Schoen has let the fans down tremendously!
RE: Agreed  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/9/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16242557 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
The armchair medical expert insight here is just stupid. Let the people who have actually examined DJ (and other players) give us their PROFESSIONAL opinion as to the extent of the injury and estimated recovery timeline.


Sure, except he is getting destroyed on a weekly basis. He was bound to get hurt eventually. Part of why I think he should sit for a week is because that gives them another week to get their act together on the OL, either by getting AT back, getting Pugh or someone else out there, or just better coaching. Unlikely, but we all know there is really no way they are going to win this week anyway.
RE: I know it's all about the money but I ve got to  
JoeSchoens11 : 10/9/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16242401 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Wonder if a part of Jones wishes he had become a free agent and gone somewhere else for less money.
Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.

If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!
RE: RE: I know it's all about the money but I ve got to  
section125 : 10/9/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16242622 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16242401 Blue21 said:


Quote:


Wonder if a part of Jones wishes he had become a free agent and gone somewhere else for less money.

Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.

If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!


Holy crap that is stupid....
RE: RE: I know it's all about the money but I ve got to  
bw in dc : 10/9/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16242622 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.

If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!


Did you just write that with a straight face?

If anything, Team Jones is probably thinking he deserves more money with the beating he's taking...
RE: RE: RE: I know it's all about the money but I ve got to  
JoeSchoens11 : 10/9/2023 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16242692 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16242622 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


Seems like there’s an obvious option available…have DJ take a $10M/yr pay cut with the condition that he’s not allowed on the field unless a healthy AT is playing.

If that’s not a win-win, I don’t know what is!



Did you just write that with a straight face?

If anything, Team Jones is probably thinking he deserves more money with the beating he's taking...
No, that was sarcasm. But I do think DJ can be a good qb when AT’s playing.
