Anyone remember 1983 and how Parcells handled 1984?

Born in 80 here. What were the expectations going into 83? I know we made the postseason in 81 & 82 was strike season.
'83 was a disaster that few saw coming. The team was supposed to be heading in the right direction. Everyone - and I do mean everyone - wanted Parcells gone. The Giants admit it themselves they almost canned him.
about how Parcells told him before the '84 season that from now on, "we're going to do things my way" (or words to that effect), I wonder if Simms was thinking - when we were 3-12-1 last season, who's "way" was that?
I agree. And I agree with your posts about the constant resets. This fanbase has been conditioned to just start over every two years. It's not even on my radar. Schoen has brought in a lot of new voices for the front office, most recently Ryan Cowden in June. Let's let this play out.
Daboll has mentioned the league can humble you. He has a bit of the "try to please everyone" in his personality. Parcells tried to do that in 83.
After the crash and burn, he looked at the team (the malcontents, the drug issues), looked at himself (trying to be everything to everyone), and said "screw this- if I'm going down, I'm doing it my way". That's not a quote obviously.
I suspect, as Eric is alluding to, that Daboll will take a long hard look at himself, at the team, at his coaching staff, get together with Schoen and together they will come out better for it.
This worse this team is this year, the better these two will be for it.
Humiliation can be a powerful motivator for honest self-reflection.
Ah yes, the Suburbanites! that was an awesome Oline......I met Bart Oates about 15 years ago, great guy, let me try his Super Bowl ring on LOL. Anyway, what a great memory.
After a miserable run 1982 was a strike year Giants finished 4-5. Ray Perkins leaves for College
Expectations going into 1983 were the Giants were building to consistent playoffs and had a new coach they go 3-12-1 George Young wants Parcells fired and so does the fans and media. He survives and does it his way, 2 years of building 9-7 and 10-6.
Than 1986 happens!!
everything about his background, scouting experience, experience in Buffalo suggests he should be a very good hire for GM.
The fact that virtually EVERY move and draft pick he's made has become a lemon doesn't make sense!
There's got to be more to what's going on than he "can't cut it".
The funny thing about this was right after last season, when the Giants made the playoffs and won the playoff game against the Vikings, followed by the defeat against Philadelphia, I thought the same thing that it would be a let down season. That being this season. I see the parallels. I hope you’re right, but they the Giants are missing one critical thing, a dog like LT. I just don’t see anyone on the team that has the dog in them. This team needs that dog and more. I do think we need a repeat of the 1984 draft, if this is going to start as any resemblance.
I got a little optimistic this morning walking my dogs
IF they were able to find a decent right tackle next off-season (FA or draft), move Neil inside, JMS in his second year, Thomas on the left - you could be going from disaster to strength. We are pretty much stuck for this year, but the part that is absolutely killing us could finally get fixed.
I did describe it as optimism.
RE: RE: He essentially reinvented himself and did things like Bil Parcells....
He was trying to be a Head Coach in 83 and never really knew what that meant. He had to rethink how they were doing things and became more hard-nosed about things. That really lit a fire under folks.
More than that.
'83 Giants had a drug problem. And there were tons of malcontents.
They purged the roster.
22 of the 47 players were rookies or second-year players.
The drug problems were a big reason why he moved so many guys out, especially when he realized he had a generational talent in LT that could see his life and career thrown away...and take Bill with him.
Parcells made these moves because he knew his job was in trouble going into 1984 as well. Remember, Young wanted Schnellenberger, who was talking to the Giants, but decided to go to the USFL for the new expansion club in Miami...which never actually happened as the USFL was starting to fall apart going into 1984. So the Giants decided to stay with Parcells for 1 more year. Belichick actually agreed to go the Vikings as a defensive coach because Parcells told him they were in trouble. Once Parcells got to keep the job, Belichick came back and was named defensive coordinator.
Giants changed up the offense, got younger, gave the job to Simms and away we went.
But I agree with you overall, I think the Giants came into this season thinking they had more going their way and they fell apart like a cheap suit. Also, if you recall, Parcells was much harder on his coaches in 1984. I wouldn't be shocked to see Daboll turn over the offensive assistants next year, and not just Bobby Johnson. I wouldn't be shocked if Kafka is shown the door. Hot coordinators are like middle relievers in baseball. Great one year, crap the next.
I'm just not sure if this is closer to year 2 of Jim Fassel where things fizzled on him. Daboll didn't exactly run the toughest camp around, though it's hard today with the CBA. But I'm seeing more parallels with Fassel right now more than Parcells. Fassel's defense at least kept playing well under Fox.
before the season ends, just so we have some idea if he can hack it there at this level. We really don't want spend all offseason counting on this to work itself out and then find out next September that it's not going to.
and put Simms firmly in the driver's seat and Simms finally stayed healthy. Simms threw for 4000 yards that year. I think people forget that Simms was a great passer- a strong arm, accurate and fearless. (It's a shame so much of his career was derailed by injuries.) A guy drafted the year before by the name of Joe Morris also got his way into the lineup.
They also hit on two draft picks in Banks and Roberts. They snagged Chris Godfrey as a FA from the USFL.
I think there is some historical revisionism in all this "everyone wanted Parcells fired." business. The 1970 team that went 9-5 only to crash and burn the following year was only 13 years previously. With the strike, 1983 didn't seem to be much different. In addition, the 83 draft was good with a lot of guys like Kinard and Marshall contributing out of the gate.
And you guys piss and moan about the schedule this season. In 1983, 1/3 of the schedule was against teams that won 12 or more games that season. 1/2 the schedule was against teams that made the playoffs- and in those days only 8 teams made the playoffs. Despite the brutal schedule and missing Simms, they played hard with a lot of moral victories.
There was reason for optimism with the draft and Simms' return.
the gate- 1) Parcells choose Brunner over Simms (who was coming off ACL surgery) and when he finally moved to Simms in game vs Philly Simms destroyed his thumb on an Eagles players helmet. It was nasty. Done for the year.
The 83 Giants had a ton of injuries as well.
The 83 offseason saw the Giants make a play for Warren Moon (but ultimately bowed out of that), but then settle on Simms as the QB. We drafted Hostetler in Rd 4.
We had rookies and UDFA's all over the place. Lionel Manuel, Bobby Johnson, Byron Williams all saw time with the WR corps. Joe Morris began getting playing with Woolfolk, ultimately becoming the main stay late in the year.
The Giants defense added Carl Banks to an already stout defense and traded back into RD 1 for William Roberts (though his biggest impact was a few years away still). He did start at LT though. Karl Nelson was the rookie starting RT and Brad Benson was a guard before moving back to LT.
We had Zeke Mowatt at TE was a huge addition and players from 83 draft Kinard, Marshall really stepped up.
and that is probably the worst label that can be applied to any football team. I'd rather be described as less talented, unprepared, and undisciplined.
We'll never have another LT. I'd take another Tuck. I'd take a Jacobs or Bradshaw right now because they ran with passion and violence.
I was watching the end of the ND/Louisville football game last Sat. That Louisville defense played with passion. They swarmed the running backs and tackled with purpose. They rushed the passer with purpose. Joe Alt, a probable top 10 pick in the 24 draft was knocked on his butt by a player whose name I can't recall. For all I know that player may not get drafted. But he played hard.
There has to be a purge. We need violent players on both sides of the ball.
Actually, it's not a bad analogy. They had a ton of injuries in 1983. Simms didn't get in the lineup till the sixth game (Parcells started Brunner) and almost immediately was knocked out for the rest of the year (hope that's not an omen for Jones). The silver lining was that a lot of young guys and backups got real experience. That resulted in a lot of experienced depth for the coming seasons when they made the playoffs.
HCs often have to go through some stuff,figure it out, and learn on the job. And you keep reminding us, aptly,that progress isn't always linear.
Come on man, the NFL is a trillion billion dollar organization, head coaching jobs are not for "on the job" training. Their training as come as assistants and a coach better be ready to be a head coach, picking the right assistants and putting players in the right place to be successful.
Didn’t USFL give us an OL when it essentially dissolved?
I think As a 24 game HC, he’s learning to be an HC, including managing people when things go well, or no so much.
This is a process for the top of the FO too. Being Assistant X and Head X requires a transition period, including screwing up. It’s growing pains while building, for the organization and fans.
This run of FAIL will have some players remove themselves from the team in ‘24.
As I recall 1983, Bill Parcells had both his Father and his Mother die within weeks of each other. That grief was piled on top of George Young's love affair with Howard Schnellenbarger. I really felt betrayed when Perkins left, after a taste of the Playoffs.
I had started following the Giants in 1970, and after witnessing 13 years of some very bad football, I wanted to see Bill Parcells succeed. But it honestly felt like the fates were against us.
The dysfunction of this organization and pressure in the NY market seems to eat coaches alive. We literally watched Judge have a nervous breakdown.
I’m not sure why we don’t think Daboll’s already done things his way. They brought him in with his own personal GM, and gave these guys free rein inside the building. What we’re looking at now is Daboll’s way.
Bisignano reported on the postgame pod Daboll looked like a beaten man after the game. All the fire from last year on the sidelines is gone. In CB’s take, it was alarming to see that with so much football left. He’s got to turn this around and start putting a professional product on the field.
After the '83 3-12-1 season, George Young came very close to replacing Parcells with Howard Schnellenberger from the University of Miami.
That ruined the Parcells/Young relationship and motivated Parcells to become the "my way or the highway" coach that we all now know.
Didn’t USFL give us an OL when it essentially dissolved?
I think As a 24 game HC, he’s learning to be an HC, including managing people when things go well, or no so much.
This is a process for the top of the FO too. Being Assistant X and Head X requires a transition period, including screwing up. It’s growing pains while building, for the organization and fans.
This run of FAIL will have some players remove themselves from the team in ‘24.
Gary Zimmerman was the OL that the Giants took in that USFL garage sale.
Zimmerman would become a Hall of Famer but he wanted no part of playing in New York so he was traded.
Parcells wanted Reggie White.
Can you imagine Reggie White and LT on the same defense?
I still regret never getting to see that happen. Nobody would've scored a point against that defense. *grin*
Of a major roster purge? His father didn't. But I don't have much reason to believe John will do the same. They say he's taken a step back and allowed Schoen to do what he wants, but is it 100% accurate?
and as Eric mentioned one of the things Parcells had to do was clean up and clean out the locker room.
Someone said Parcells had George Young and Daboll has Joe Schoen. I hate doing this because I was treated very well by George Young and the few times I was lucky enough to be in his presence I felt very lucky. He was exactly the guy you heard on the radio with Mike and the Mad Dog.
But let's look at the facts. George Young drafted Phil Simms and thank you Bum Phillips he drafted Lawrence Taylor two years later. The Giants front office and coaching staff rode those two players to 2 Super Bowl trophies.
Yes the Giants 1983 was a 3-12-1 disaster on Bill Parcells record. Yes before Parcells became head coach the Giants finally made and won a playoff in 1981. But the Giants record the 4 years before Parcells became HC was 23-34. The Giants record in the seven George Young seasons after Parcells left was 55-56-1 and they won 1 playoff game.
Bill Parcells record as the Giants HC was 77-49-1. That includes was 3-12-1 in year one and it includes the strike year that GY practically refused to participate in the three strike games that became 0-3 on Parcells record. From 1984-1990 in non strike games Parcells record was 74-33.
If we're going to talk about the early 80s and compare Joe Schoen to George Young I think we need to discuss George Young refusing to pay Mark Haynes who was 26 years old and an All Pro CB. Young traded him to Denver during the draft before the 1986 season. He also traded Gary Zimmerman to the Vikings at the same time. The Giants drafted the rights to Zimmerman with the 3rd pick in the USFL dispersal draft in 1984.
"Parcells lobbied Young to take White of the Memphis Showboats. ... But the Giants' offensive line was a mess and Young wanted offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, who was playing for the Los Angeles Express." Because Parcells was almost fired in his first year with the franchise, he "didn't have much clout in the organization at that point."
You might know the rest. If not: The Eagles had the next selection and took White after the Giants took Zimmerman, who didn't want to play for New York and was eventually traded to the Vikings. White logged 13 sacks in his rookie year with the Eagles in 1985 and ended up with 198 for his Hall of Fame career.
The Giants, of course, were just fine, winning two Super Bowls with Taylor and their dominant defense leading the way. But just imagine what the White-Taylor pairing could have done.
The negotiation rights to Zimmerman were traded to the Minnesota Vikings for two second-round choices. Haynes was shipped to the Denver Broncos for a second-round choice and a sixth-round choice, plus a second-round choice next year.
With five choices in the first two rounds, the Giants took five defensive players - the defensive end Eric Dorsey from Notre Dame, the cornerback Mark Collins from California State-Fullerton, the defensive tackle Erik Howard from Washington State, the linebacker Thomas Johnson from Ohio State and the safety Greg Lasker from Arkansas.
Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson and Erik Howard were important players on two Super Bowl defenses. Eric Dorsey who was the 1986 Giants #1 pick played the same position as Reggie White and was just average and Greg Lasker was a backup. None of the 5 were OLs like Zimmerman who Young had to have once Zimmerman said he would refuse to play in NY. Which he did loudly before the Giants picked him.
Mark Haynes wasn't as good for the Broncos as he was for the Giants but he didn't have Bill Parcells and eventually Bill Belichick to coach him once he got to Denver. Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White. Enough said.
I didn't write all that to bash George Young. I sports loved him and still do. But human nature is to remember the good times and block out the bad ones. George Young hit grand slams on two picks Simms and Taylor. They were his foundation picks. Everyone else, even great players like Bavaro and Banks were supporting cast.
Brain Daboll and Joe Schoen are going to take a type of humbling they never imagined this year. The same type that Young and Parcells took in 1983. If they're good enough, like those guys were, they'll recover and find their foundation picks too. I like both of them and I'm rooting for both of them.
Eric. I remember Belcher. But where was Brian Williams. Center from university of Minnesota
After the 1983 season, he would no longer be mr nice guy. If a player was thinking about the off-season or making business decisions or a locker room lawyer in ‘83, he was jettisoned. We may see a big purge after this year.
and put Simms firmly in the driver's seat and Simms finally stayed healthy. Simms threw for 4000 yards that year. I think people forget that Simms was a great passer- a strong arm, accurate and fearless. (It's a shame so much of his career was derailed by injuries.) A guy drafted the year before by the name of Joe Morris also got his way into the lineup.
They also hit on two draft picks in Banks and Roberts. They snagged Chris Godfrey as a FA from the USFL.
I think there is some historical revisionism in all this "everyone wanted Parcells fired." business. The 1970 team that went 9-5 only to crash and burn the following year was only 13 years previously. With the strike, 1983 didn't seem to be much different. In addition, the 83 draft was good with a lot of guys like Kinard and Marshall contributing out of the gate.
And you guys piss and moan about the schedule this season. In 1983, 1/3 of the schedule was against teams that won 12 or more games that season. 1/2 the schedule was against teams that made the playoffs- and in those days only 8 teams made the playoffs. Despite the brutal schedule and missing Simms, they played hard with a lot of moral victories.
There was reason for optimism with the draft and Simms' return.
This is exactly how I remember it. I don't recall the universal call for Parcells job either. I know the story of George Young and Parcells desire to "do it his way", which I learned much later. But Parcells had an authenticity that was refreshing in the aftermath of the Arnsparger/McVay years and Perkins' abrupt departure to Alabama after the 1982 strike year.
So it actually wasn't that surprising to me that the team struggled in 1983. Parcells always seemed to have the locker room though and LT was the best player in the league. Parcells simply had the wrong quarterback in 1983 and made the change to Simms in 1984. Along with a great draft in 1984 and a little bit of continuity, they made the playoffs in 1984 and the race to the 1986 championship was on...
I think the point being made here is that Daboll has gotten this far
being a players coach and "one of the guys". Eventually that doesn't work and there needs to a layer of respect/fear between the HC and players. Parcells learned that in 1983 and changed how he is doing things. He had the confidence to do this. I think Daboll does too. I don't think he crumbles like Judge or Big Mac.
I liked Parcells, didn't want him fired. But most people did.
One thing Parcells never had to deal with was guys the level of practice squadders on the OL.
I do agree that the Giants OL has never seemed well coached. But this is a pretty unprecedented level of street level talent.
There's nobody waiting in the wings for Daboll, nor should there be. He's in a perfect storm. We have no idea how awesome or craptastic we'll be with a stable OL with 4 green starters at least in place all game, no less AT healthy. Nobody in the ownership group is thinking twice about coaching.
I bet Daboll is. You see the way he is with players. He has no issue benching them any time. He's not going to make in-season coaching changes, not should he, but however this season goes he doesn't strike me as a guy who's going to turn a blind eye to the start of this season.
In 1984 I was working near the Taconic and went to at least 8-10 of
In 1984 I was working near the Taconic and went to at least 8-10 of the 3pm practices at Pace. I remember Parcells being a task master and his players were tough. Take a look at this picture from 1987. These guys look like football players. This years' camp had little real contact, and cupcake drills resembling a flag football league. Personal rest days on top of the many team off days. Preparation is a joke and it's nearly impossible to get a team of mostly young guys ready.
In 1984 I was working near the Taconic and went to at least 8-10 of
the 3pm practices at Pace. I remember Parcells being a task master and his players were tough. Take a look at this picture from 1987. (Slide 4) These guys look like football players. This years’ camp had little real contact, and cupcake drills resembling a flag football league. Personal rest days on top of the many team off days. Preparation is a joke and it’s nearly impossible to get a team of mostly young guys ready. Link - ( New Window )
It would be nice if this came to fruition but I don’t see the bones of making a physical team with this roster at all. There may be 3 or 4 guys on the entire team. SF, on the other hand, has physical players at every position. BUF right now isn’t a physical team so there’s some concern that’s not the brand of roster Schoen/Daboll are even trying to build.
The Giants teams in the 80s were physical. Arguably the most physical team of the decade. There’s going to need to be a ton of roster turnover probably requiring 2-3 more seasons to come close to that.
I think we can go 3, 12 and 1 without you. Van Pelt and Haynes were two of my favorite players. He started doing things his way.
Of course we had two HOF linebackers and one more borderline HOFer. Our line was much better and Simms is much better than Jones. Parcells really focused on ST. And they spent a lot of time practicing it.
Daboll will be given a chance to adjust. But he will not be excused if this team ends up giving the most sacks of all time or having the worst point differential in history. This team isn't just playing poorly, they look completely lost.
This in a nutshell. I think the illusions are gone and a lot of guys who thought they were safe are gone.
I was 7. Can you shed some light on this post.
Xs and Os don't seem to be Daboll's problem. But he may have to learn how hard to push, when to be a hardass and when to ease off. Parcells had to learn that on the job as HC.
1983: 3-12-1
1984: 9-7
'83 was a disaster that few saw coming. The team was supposed to be heading in the right direction. Everyone - and I do mean everyone - wanted Parcells gone. The Giants admit it themselves they almost canned him.
He was going to do it his own way
This in a nutshell. I think the illusions are gone and a lot of guys who thought they were safe are gone.
Like who? There are very few holdovers on the coaching staff beyond T Mac (who needs to be shit canned) and the roster has almost been completely turned over unless you are talking about Jones.
Xs and Os don't seem to be Daboll's problem. But he may have to learn how hard to push, when to be a hardass and when to ease off. Parcells had to learn that on the job as HC.
I missed that post.
More than that.
'83 Giants had a drug problem. And there were tons of malcontents.
They purged the roster.
22 of the 47 players were rookies or second-year players.
The changes in the OL from 83 to 84 were massive.
Parcells was in his first season in 83.
Daboll is in year 2.
Parcells had defensive HOFers or bubble HOFers all over the field.
Daboll doesn't have any.
I don't know....it's hard to find any hope right now. Ill take a double of whatever you're having.
Parcells was in his first season in 83.
Daboll is in year 2.
Parcells had defensive HOFers or bubble HOFers all over the field.
Daboll doesn't have any.
I don't know....it's hard to find any hope right now. Ill take a double of whatever you're having.
Accurate. Having Lawrence Taylor would change things too.
However, I don't see Joe Judge when I look at Daboll. I see a coach who just took a gut punch and is going to do his damndest to make sure it doesn't happen again.
They can't do anything now. It's too late.
After the crash and burn, he looked at the team (the malcontents, the drug issues), looked at himself (trying to be everything to everyone), and said "screw this- if I'm going down, I'm doing it my way". That's not a quote obviously.
I suspect, as Eric is alluding to, that Daboll will take a long hard look at himself, at the team, at his coaching staff, get together with Schoen and together they will come out better for it.
This worse this team is this year, the better these two will be for it.
Humiliation can be a powerful motivator for honest self-reflection.
Parcells was in his first season in 83.
Daboll is in year 2.
Parcells had defensive HOFers or bubble HOFers all over the field.
Daboll doesn't have any.
I don't know....it's hard to find any hope right now. Ill take a double of whatever you're having.
Agreed.
I think the better similarity was the doubt still surrounding the QB/Simms.
Daboll is learning that the players have to have a healthy fear of him.
Ah yes, the Suburbanites! that was an awesome Oline......I met Bart Oates about 15 years ago, great guy, let me try his Super Bowl ring on LOL. Anyway, what a great memory.
Expectations going into 1983 were the Giants were building to consistent playoffs and had a new coach they go 3-12-1 George Young wants Parcells fired and so does the fans and media. He survives and does it his way, 2 years of building 9-7 and 10-6.
Than 1986 happens!!
The fact that virtually EVERY move and draft pick he's made has become a lemon doesn't make sense!
There's got to be more to what's going on than he "can't cut it".
I did describe it as optimism.
He was trying to be a Head Coach in 83 and never really knew what that meant. He had to rethink how they were doing things and became more hard-nosed about things. That really lit a fire under folks.
More than that.
'83 Giants had a drug problem. And there were tons of malcontents.
They purged the roster.
22 of the 47 players were rookies or second-year players.
The drug problems were a big reason why he moved so many guys out, especially when he realized he had a generational talent in LT that could see his life and career thrown away...and take Bill with him.
Parcells made these moves because he knew his job was in trouble going into 1984 as well. Remember, Young wanted Schnellenberger, who was talking to the Giants, but decided to go to the USFL for the new expansion club in Miami...which never actually happened as the USFL was starting to fall apart going into 1984. So the Giants decided to stay with Parcells for 1 more year. Belichick actually agreed to go the Vikings as a defensive coach because Parcells told him they were in trouble. Once Parcells got to keep the job, Belichick came back and was named defensive coordinator.
Giants changed up the offense, got younger, gave the job to Simms and away we went.
But I agree with you overall, I think the Giants came into this season thinking they had more going their way and they fell apart like a cheap suit. Also, if you recall, Parcells was much harder on his coaches in 1984. I wouldn't be shocked to see Daboll turn over the offensive assistants next year, and not just Bobby Johnson. I wouldn't be shocked if Kafka is shown the door. Hot coordinators are like middle relievers in baseball. Great one year, crap the next.
I'm just not sure if this is closer to year 2 of Jim Fassel where things fizzled on him. Daboll didn't exactly run the toughest camp around, though it's hard today with the CBA. But I'm seeing more parallels with Fassel right now more than Parcells. Fassel's defense at least kept playing well under Fox.
They also hit on two draft picks in Banks and Roberts. They snagged Chris Godfrey as a FA from the USFL.
I think there is some historical revisionism in all this "everyone wanted Parcells fired." business. The 1970 team that went 9-5 only to crash and burn the following year was only 13 years previously. With the strike, 1983 didn't seem to be much different. In addition, the 83 draft was good with a lot of guys like Kinard and Marshall contributing out of the gate.
And you guys piss and moan about the schedule this season. In 1983, 1/3 of the schedule was against teams that won 12 or more games that season. 1/2 the schedule was against teams that made the playoffs- and in those days only 8 teams made the playoffs. Despite the brutal schedule and missing Simms, they played hard with a lot of moral victories.
There was reason for optimism with the draft and Simms' return.
The 83 Giants had a ton of injuries as well.
The 83 offseason saw the Giants make a play for Warren Moon (but ultimately bowed out of that), but then settle on Simms as the QB. We drafted Hostetler in Rd 4.
We had rookies and UDFA's all over the place. Lionel Manuel, Bobby Johnson, Byron Williams all saw time with the WR corps. Joe Morris began getting playing with Woolfolk, ultimately becoming the main stay late in the year.
The Giants defense added Carl Banks to an already stout defense and traded back into RD 1 for William Roberts (though his biggest impact was a few years away still). He did start at LT though. Karl Nelson was the rookie starting RT and Brad Benson was a guard before moving back to LT.
We had Zeke Mowatt at TE was a huge addition and players from 83 draft Kinard, Marshall really stepped up.
We'll never have another LT. I'd take another Tuck. I'd take a Jacobs or Bradshaw right now because they ran with passion and violence.
I was watching the end of the ND/Louisville football game last Sat. That Louisville defense played with passion. They swarmed the running backs and tackled with purpose. They rushed the passer with purpose. Joe Alt, a probable top 10 pick in the 24 draft was knocked on his butt by a player whose name I can't recall. For all I know that player may not get drafted. But he played hard.
There has to be a purge. We need violent players on both sides of the ball.
Actually, it's not a bad analogy. They had a ton of injuries in 1983. Simms didn't get in the lineup till the sixth game (Parcells started Brunner) and almost immediately was knocked out for the rest of the year (hope that's not an omen for Jones). The silver lining was that a lot of young guys and backups got real experience. That resulted in a lot of experienced depth for the coming seasons when they made the playoffs.
In comment 16242266 Simms11 said:
Didn’t USFL give us an OL when it essentially dissolved?
I think As a 24 game HC, he’s learning to be an HC, including managing people when things go well, or no so much.
This is a process for the top of the FO too. Being Assistant X and Head X requires a transition period, including screwing up. It’s growing pains while building, for the organization and fans.
This run of FAIL will have some players remove themselves from the team in ‘24.
I had started following the Giants in 1970, and after witnessing 13 years of some very bad football, I wanted to see Bill Parcells succeed. But it honestly felt like the fates were against us.
I’m not sure why we don’t think Daboll’s already done things his way. They brought him in with his own personal GM, and gave these guys free rein inside the building. What we’re looking at now is Daboll’s way.
Bisignano reported on the postgame pod Daboll looked like a beaten man after the game. All the fire from last year on the sidelines is gone. In CB’s take, it was alarming to see that with so much football left. He’s got to turn this around and start putting a professional product on the field.
In comment 16242271 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 16242266 Simms11 said:
Gary Zimmerman was the OL that the Giants took in that USFL garage sale.
Zimmerman would become a Hall of Famer but he wanted no part of playing in New York so he was traded.
Parcells wanted Reggie White.
Can you imagine Reggie White and LT on the same defense?
I still regret never getting to see that happen. Nobody would've scored a point against that defense. *grin*
I guess we'll see.
Someone said Parcells had George Young and Daboll has Joe Schoen. I hate doing this because I was treated very well by George Young and the few times I was lucky enough to be in his presence I felt very lucky. He was exactly the guy you heard on the radio with Mike and the Mad Dog.
But let's look at the facts. George Young drafted Phil Simms and thank you Bum Phillips he drafted Lawrence Taylor two years later. The Giants front office and coaching staff rode those two players to 2 Super Bowl trophies.
Yes the Giants 1983 was a 3-12-1 disaster on Bill Parcells record. Yes before Parcells became head coach the Giants finally made and won a playoff in 1981. But the Giants record the 4 years before Parcells became HC was 23-34. The Giants record in the seven George Young seasons after Parcells left was 55-56-1 and they won 1 playoff game.
Bill Parcells record as the Giants HC was 77-49-1. That includes was 3-12-1 in year one and it includes the strike year that GY practically refused to participate in the three strike games that became 0-3 on Parcells record. From 1984-1990 in non strike games Parcells record was 74-33.
If we're going to talk about the early 80s and compare Joe Schoen to George Young I think we need to discuss George Young refusing to pay Mark Haynes who was 26 years old and an All Pro CB. Young traded him to Denver during the draft before the 1986 season. He also traded Gary Zimmerman to the Vikings at the same time. The Giants drafted the rights to Zimmerman with the 3rd pick in the USFL dispersal draft in 1984.
You might know the rest. If not: The Eagles had the next selection and took White after the Giants took Zimmerman, who didn't want to play for New York and was eventually traded to the Vikings. White logged 13 sacks in his rookie year with the Eagles in 1985 and ended up with 198 for his Hall of Fame career.
The Giants, of course, were just fine, winning two Super Bowls with Taylor and their dominant defense leading the way. But just imagine what the White-Taylor pairing could have done.
With five choices in the first two rounds, the Giants took five defensive players - the defensive end Eric Dorsey from Notre Dame, the cornerback Mark Collins from California State-Fullerton, the defensive tackle Erik Howard from Washington State, the linebacker Thomas Johnson from Ohio State and the safety Greg Lasker from Arkansas.
Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson and Erik Howard were important players on two Super Bowl defenses. Eric Dorsey who was the 1986 Giants #1 pick played the same position as Reggie White and was just average and Greg Lasker was a backup. None of the 5 were OLs like Zimmerman who Young had to have once Zimmerman said he would refuse to play in NY. Which he did loudly before the Giants picked him.
Mark Haynes wasn't as good for the Broncos as he was for the Giants but he didn't have Bill Parcells and eventually Bill Belichick to coach him once he got to Denver. Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White. Enough said.
I didn't write all that to bash George Young. I sports loved him and still do. But human nature is to remember the good times and block out the bad ones. George Young hit grand slams on two picks Simms and Taylor. They were his foundation picks. Everyone else, even great players like Bavaro and Banks were supporting cast.
Brain Daboll and Joe Schoen are going to take a type of humbling they never imagined this year. The same type that Young and Parcells took in 1983. If they're good enough, like those guys were, they'll recover and find their foundation picks too. I like both of them and I'm rooting for both of them.
Eric. I remember Belcher. But where was Brian Williams. Center from university of Minnesota
Nice narrative.
But sometimes history sorta repeats itself and sometimes not.
Time will tell.
They also hit on two draft picks in Banks and Roberts. They snagged Chris Godfrey as a FA from the USFL.
I think there is some historical revisionism in all this "everyone wanted Parcells fired." business. The 1970 team that went 9-5 only to crash and burn the following year was only 13 years previously. With the strike, 1983 didn't seem to be much different. In addition, the 83 draft was good with a lot of guys like Kinard and Marshall contributing out of the gate.
And you guys piss and moan about the schedule this season. In 1983, 1/3 of the schedule was against teams that won 12 or more games that season. 1/2 the schedule was against teams that made the playoffs- and in those days only 8 teams made the playoffs. Despite the brutal schedule and missing Simms, they played hard with a lot of moral victories.
There was reason for optimism with the draft and Simms' return.
This is exactly how I remember it. I don't recall the universal call for Parcells job either. I know the story of George Young and Parcells desire to "do it his way", which I learned much later. But Parcells had an authenticity that was refreshing in the aftermath of the Arnsparger/McVay years and Perkins' abrupt departure to Alabama after the 1982 strike year.
So it actually wasn't that surprising to me that the team struggled in 1983. Parcells always seemed to have the locker room though and LT was the best player in the league. Parcells simply had the wrong quarterback in 1983 and made the change to Simms in 1984. Along with a great draft in 1984 and a little bit of continuity, they made the playoffs in 1984 and the race to the 1986 championship was on...
I do agree that the Giants OL has never seemed well coached. But this is a pretty unprecedented level of street level talent.
There's nobody waiting in the wings for Daboll, nor should there be. He's in a perfect storm. We have no idea how awesome or craptastic we'll be with a stable OL with 4 green starters at least in place all game, no less AT healthy. Nobody in the ownership group is thinking twice about coaching.
I bet Daboll is. You see the way he is with players. He has no issue benching them any time. He's not going to make in-season coaching changes, not should he, but however this season goes he doesn't strike me as a guy who's going to turn a blind eye to the start of this season.
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants teams in the 80s were physical. Arguably the most physical team of the decade. There’s going to need to be a ton of roster turnover probably requiring 2-3 more seasons to come close to that.
Haha were you at Michaels in PV when Bobby Johnson (the wr not the coach) got into the brawl with some dude whose girlfriend was (IIRC) throwing herself at him?
That's bringing back memories... I was furious after the beatdown we got from Chicago that 1st game in 87. Monday night no less. I have so many horrible memories of prime time games... lol
Of course we had two HOF linebackers and one more borderline HOFer. Our line was much better and Simms is much better than Jones. Parcells really focused on ST. And they spent a lot of time practicing it.
Daboll will be given a chance to adjust. But he will not be excused if this team ends up giving the most sacks of all time or having the worst point differential in history. This team isn't just playing poorly, they look completely lost.