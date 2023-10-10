Sy'56 Giants-Dolphins Game Review Now Available

I found "Plain and simple he looked tired, out of shape, and unathletic. " re Neal to be interesting and frankly totally unexpected. From all accounts I've read he was noted as a hard worker. This is very disturbing.
Agree on Wink, I've been saying it all season and longer. The defense it terrible but going mainly unnoticed because the offense can't score.
what could be driving his lack of involvement in the offense? Is it the offensive line not holding up long enough for Jones to locate him? Is it the route tree discussion? As Hyatt's a rookie, is Jones simply not comfortable throwing to him as he is with Hodgins, Campbell, and Shepard?
This is what I have been saying for weeks. Aside from Thomas and maybe Schmitz, all the rest of our OL have slow feet and little lateral agility or mobility. That includes Neal, Ezeudu, and McKethan, all of whom were drafted by Schoen. Because they were his draft picks, they will all get another year to prove themselves, but Bredeson, Lemieux, Peart, and Glowinski will be gone. Neal will also likely be moved to guard next season.
Jones is part of the problem. He's missing throws, not seeing hot reads and other open receivers, and possibly not setting protections correctly. But the relentless pressure he's under on almost every play has messed up his internal clock IMO. He understandably doesn't trust his OL to give him more than two or three seconds to scan the field. The end result is that he's rushing throws and missing receivers.
KT looks like a pass rusher only. He gets washed out of most run plays, even by TEs. And right now he's being double teamed because everyone know we have no other credible pass rush threat on the other side.
As far as the offensive line goes, is this a talent issue, injury issue, coaching issue, mix of all 3?
It has been forever since we've had even an average offensive line, half of me thinks its almost impossible to whiff on so many players so it much be coaching, but then there's the fact that we've also had multiple coaches, so I find it hard we haven't gotten at least one right.
Do you have any theories as to why we've been so consistently bad for so long?
Sy’s reviews are great because I always learn from them. Had no idea about McKinney’s very positive game. But Sy, in the Tyreek Hill TD, wasn’t McKinney partially at fault for not doubling him, esp with Hawkins a step behind?
from Sy's review is, he let the off the field stuff affect him on the field. Can't happen. He needs to grow up, start getting more aggressive and impose HIS will on the opponent.
He's not going to be better at guard either, where short area agility is important.
He was drafted to play tackle. He's a big man. Play like it!
this mess. At least I can turn off the TV or go to another game.
I have bitched about other teams having quick passing plays that the ball is out almost immediately and to the WR before the defense can react. The Giants just do not have that. Is it Kafka's play calling or is Jones just unable to make that kind of play. If it is Jones, then why did the Giants give him a $160 mill deal?
15 Dud Awards with a little over half of them (8) going to the offensive line**. Last season, the offensive line "only" accrued 35% of the Dud Awards (20 out of 57) so things have gone from terrible to an outright disaster. Say this for the Giants: they are maintaining a decade-long tradition of inept O-line play.
*Evan Neal 3 Duds
Marcus McKethan 2 Duds
Joshua Ezeudu 1 Dud
Mark Glowinski 1 Dud
Ben Bredeson 1 Dud
and quite frankly these issues may be too hard to overcome period BUT, for now I would move him to Guard. I know, easier said than done but hear me out.
Assuming Thomas is back soon:
LT- Thomas
LG- Pugh
C- JMS
RG- Neal
RT- Peart
In some ways this reminds me of what we did at the later part of 1988. Earlier in the year Elliot struggled so he was removed from RT and Doug Riensenberg was put in. Later on Elliott went to LT, William Roberts moved into LG. That was the start of our Oline dominance heading forward.
If we want to go run heavy then we need Neal at G and Pugh at G. Peart at RT is stopgap but the best option we would have right now.
I am all for experimenting with Evan Neal at RG. But it's cold comfort to see Matt Peart's name at RT!
Sy, can you tell what really happened on that Hill TD catch
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Talked to an NFL offensive coach and an NFL scout who both believe #Giants Josh Ezeudu's best position moving forward is tackle, not guard. He played OT at #UNC.
So, why was he not getting 2nd team OT reps during training camp?
My guess (my words) is #nyg were trying to build a "best six" OL where Ezeudu could be main backup at 4 positions and figured he needed more work at guard than tackle to pull it off. Weren't expecting to be in this spot without Andrew Thomas for so long, so early.
it was VERY hot and humid in Miami Sun (I lived there for 14 years), you can get worn down VERY quickly, especially while trying to keep up with a veritable track team.
I think the first half was more indicative of where he's at right now.
and get things straightened out, then they have to do a really thorough AND honest evaluation of every player, every coach.
They will come to the conclusion that they need to move on from a number of coaches (Wink being one), and there are a lot of players who don't fit.
Neal might have to move to guard. If they decide that, is there a roster solution for RT? They need to come up with the right answers and make the right decisions or we will continue to see sustained failure and they won't survive that.
RE: RE: Sy's final two sentences are really quite damning,
The problem is everyone things spending a first round pick on an OL is the solution. What if a better player is there that can rush the passer? Be a WR1?
Spending money on them? With what money now?
NYG has invested plenty in the OL - BUT THEY PICK THE WRONG PLAYERS
you were pleased when we selected Neal weren't you?
Winks mind last year with less defensive talent. I'm not saying there aren't young defensive minds changing the game. But i believe we all though (SY included maybe) that this defense was moving in the right direction. The additions of simmons and basham were largely viewed as positive cheap acquisitions that might pay off big. Ward seems like adifferent player than he was last year...
you were pleased when we selected Neal weren't you?
Absolutely - I thought he was the right pick of the OL at the time.
you were pleased when we selected Neal weren't you?
Absolutely - I thought he was the right pick of the OL at the time.
if Wink has forgotten how to coach? Suggesting Wink is less of the problem and it's more the players. Well, maybe it's also Wink. As Sy indicates, Wink may be an "old school coach" who is losing touch...
Sy, can you expand on this:
Quote:
Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls.
Where is this showing up?
Do you think Jones has been given full command of the offense? Is he allowed to get the team out of called plays and into better plays based on the defensive?
If you watch Mahomes play, he's at the LOS, reading the D, and then clearly checking into other plays. Do you think you see any of that with Jones (beyond basic checks like identifying the Mike, etc)?
Sy’s reviews are great because I always learn from them. Had no idea about McKinney’s very positive game. But Sy, in the Tyreek Hill TD, wasn’t McKinney partially at fault for not doubling him, esp with Hawkins a step behind?
Mckethan is playing his 5th career game as a 6th round pick who missed all of last year with a torn acl and had to rehab. He shouldn't be playing but for injuries. This is a player that's supposed to be developmental.
RE: RE: Here's my cheap advice for Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll
^This. We've drafted and signed a ton of OL in the last 10 years. Most can't play.
The thing Miami does well is quick throws that get their guys in space.
If the Giants can do that, that would go a long way to helping mitigate the line issues. It's easier said than done because we don't have the same team speed, but even the threat off it would take some pressure off having a jailbreak on Jones every play
The stat about Tua getting the ball out in 2.15 sec on avg
I hear ya, but I'm not sure a quick, instantaneous, dart throw to the flat is something Daniel Jones is very good at.
if Wink has forgotten how to coach? Suggesting Wink is less of the problem and it's more the players. Well, maybe it's also Wink. As Sy indicates, Wink may be an "old school coach" who is losing touch...
Sy, can you expand on this:
Quote:
Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls.
Where is this showing up?
Do you think Jones has been given full command of the offense? Is he allowed to get the team out of called plays and into better plays based on the defensive?
If you watch Mahomes play, he's at the LOS, reading the D, and then clearly checking into other plays. Do you think you see any of that with Jones (beyond basic checks like identifying the Mike, etc)?
If we can't get the blocking assignments correct for the plays called in the huddle...can anyone be trusted to get them right on an audible? Best case scenario might be to "kill" the play and have a default play we know we can run
Is amazing. You combine that with the speed Miami has and you have a space age offense. Really interesting.
This is exactly what I am saying. And it is not just Tua. Purdy was doing it against Dallas, too. Mahomes has/does it.
Is it Jones or is it Kafka's plays/playcalling. It seems that all the Giants have is slow developing plays that never get completed.
There a minority of times where Jones gets the ball out quickly to the intended receiver. These look like one-read plays. The issue is if Jones doesn’t think the receiver is open. In that case, the play self-destructs.
to throw that quickly, too. I've always been impressed with Tua's ability there, going back to his Alabama days. GREAT ball placement. The Dolphins catch those quick passes in phase and get huge chunks of YAC because of it. The old Kurt Waner style.
It's Purdy's best quality too. He isn't an elite QB but he knows where to go with the ball and places it correctly. This is not DJ's game.
Of course it is a one read play. You cannot take the snap go through three reads and then hit a WR in a second and a half.
That is my point. These QBs see the defense, and immediately fire the ball. Ball gets out before the CB/DB can react or find the ball.
On Martindale, I believe there was a quote from Mike McDaniel basically saying that Giants defensive scheme played was nothing they had prepared for, which I took as a compliment to Martindale. I couldn't find the specific quote.
Defense kept the game close as long as they could against a fantastic offense. If the Giants offense could execute better and score some touchdowns this game would have been even closer. The Miami offense is setting records.
So I think it more Miami is that good then Martindale lost a step.
That is fair.
You can also look at it as...even though MIA was caught off guard - they STILL ran through them like a pee wee football team
That is fair.
You can also look at it as...even though MIA was caught off guard - they STILL ran through them like a pee wee football team
It sure looked the later. The Giants seemed to react as if stuck in quicksand.
did it lead to 1 or 2 TOs? Maybe, but we got burned big time, multiple time with 7 or 8 in coverage.
I have to that at the Okereke "tipped" ball to Pinock - the ball when right through his hands, was an easy pick that he missed. Luckily Pinnock was right there.
In regards to it doesn't matter who's playing QB or calling the plays, yes it sure as hell does. As Sy pointed out, Miami was getting the ball out quick, and I noticed they looked a lot more innovative in their plays. We love the 7 step drop, and then get dropped.
"hot and Humid" (those were my comments) doesn't affect a team that is based in NY, think again.
The longer you are in those conditions (when your body isn't used to it), the more it starts to affect you. Stamina, focus, strength- all take a hit.
If you've never lived there, its hard to fully understand.
In regards to Neal, it was noticeable in the second half how much he started to slip. Its not excusable, but somewhat understandable.
Its clear Sy thinks he's a bust at this point. Period!
I have a lot of respect for SY'56, appreciate his writeups, and I'm not a scout.
Yes, the defense has been poor at times, but this offense is almost unwatchable. Somehow it is worse then the Judge/Garret years. Jones and the Oline have me way more concerned than this defense. Deonte Banks is contributing, Okereke looks like a good signing. Dex is being Dex. Leonard Williams play is declining, but he will be gone next year. Thibs is getting some sacks. I can see this defense heading in the right direction for this rebuild. The offense? We may have the worst offense in the league. I guess the Patriots might be worse.
I have a lot of respect for SY'56, appreciate his writeups, and I'm not a scout.
Yes, the defense has been poor at times, but this offense is almost unwatchable. Somehow it is worse then the Judge/Garret years. Jones and the Oline have me way more concerned than this defense. Deonte Banks is contributing, Okereke looks like a good signing. Dex is being Dex. Leonard Williams play is declining, but he will be gone next year. Thibs is getting some sacks. I can see this defense heading in the right direction for this rebuild. The offense? We may have the worst offense in the league. I guess the Patriots might be worse.
Oddly on offense if Andrew Thomas and JMS come back, then 1 guy anywhere on the OL steps up their game, all of the sudden things are going to look completely different.
Our OL currently may be the worst position group in football, but there's reinforcements coming and hopefully that can at least get things to "functional".
We need the interior guys to step up the most. When you have pressure coming from the middle it's a different ball game for quarterbacks
I have a lot of respect for SY'56, appreciate his writeups, and I'm not a scout.
I want to see 8 games of a Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Neal-(RT) lineup.
I know Ezeudu is getting beat up, but he's in an impossible situation right now. I still think he has ability.
The slow developing plays were a staple of Garrett's offense and we (rightfully) killed him for it. Now we have a HC and an OC who don't exactly come from that same Coryell pedigree, but there seem to be similarities in the offense.
I know it probably seems like unfair criticism to lay that at the feet of DJ, but I think some of it belongs there. There are quick shots available to him, both in terms of hot routes from blitzes and hole shots that appear to be the result of clever play design, but I don't know if DJ is comfortable just trusting the play and pulling the trigger until he actually sees it open up. And of course waiting for it to open up defeats the purpose of the play's design.
I have a lot of respect for SY'56, appreciate his writeups, and I'm not a scout.
Yes, the defense has been poor at times, but this offense is almost unwatchable. Somehow it is worse then the Judge/Garret years. Jones and the Oline have me way more concerned than this defense. Deonte Banks is contributing, Okereke looks like a good signing. Dex is being Dex. Leonard Williams play is declining, but he will be gone next year. Thibs is getting some sacks. I can see this defense heading in the right direction for this rebuild. The offense? We may have the worst offense in the league. I guess the Patriots might be worse.
Oddly on offense if Andrew Thomas and JMS come back, then 1 guy anywhere on the OL steps up their game, all of the sudden things are going to look completely different.
Our OL currently may be the worst position group in football, but there's reinforcements coming and hopefully that can at least get things to "functional".
I want to see 8 games of a Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Neal-(RT) lineup.
I know Ezeudu is getting beat up, but he's in an impossible situation right now. I still think he has ability.
needs to go. We acquired Glowinski last year as a solid but unspectacular player and he underperformed. We took Neal with the #7 overall pick and he severely underperformed. Ezeudo was a highly regarded pick and has shown very little to this point. the overall play of the OL has been in the bottom 5 during his tenure. Now we are playing musical chairs to see what the best 5 is during the season???
Why do we play these rotation games with the OL when most other teams have their best 5 together most of the preseason? Everything I have ever read about an OL is that it needs to gel together and we rotate guys on a daily basis during camp. Thats what 2nd and 3rd string is for, to test out different looks but playing starters on the left then the right and back to the left just seems like the wrong way to go especially for a struggling unit. Let them build a cohesive unit and play next to the same guys everyday.
So 5 weeks into the season we are benching guys? Why wasnt this seen during training camp and preseason? That is purely on the coaches. Picking guys off the street and throwing them into action was a necessity last year, it should not have been a necessity this year.
"hot and Humid" (those were my comments) doesn't affect a team that is based in NY, think again.
The longer you are in those conditions (when your body isn't used to it), the more it starts to affect you. Stamina, focus, strength- all take a hit.
If you've never lived there, its hard to fully understand.
In regards to Neal, it was noticeable in the second half how much he started to slip. Its not excusable, but somewhat understandable.
Its clear Sy thinks he's a bust at this point. Period!
He is literally from Florida and played three years at Alabama. It's not like he is from Canada.
"hot and Humid" (those were my comments) doesn't affect a team that is based in NY, think again.
The longer you are in those conditions (when your body isn't used to it), the more it starts to affect you. Stamina, focus, strength- all take a hit.
If you've never lived there, its hard to fully understand.
In regards to Neal, it was noticeable in the second half how much he started to slip. Its not excusable, but somewhat understandable.
Its clear Sy thinks he's a bust at this point. Period!
He is literally from Florida and played three years at Alabama. It's not like he is from Canada.
Yeah, I live 70 miles North of Miami. It wasn't that hot.
I want to see 8 games of a Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Neal-(RT) lineup.
I know Ezeudu is getting beat up, but he's in an impossible situation right now. I still think he has ability.
Who's at RG?
In this scenario I'm moving neal to RG. I don't think he's going to learn to get quicker feet.
I want to see 8 games of a Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Neal-(RT) lineup.
I know Ezeudu is getting beat up, but he's in an impossible situation right now. I still think he has ability.
Who's at RG?
In this scenario I'm moving neal to RG. I don't think he's going to learn to get quicker feet.
This needs to happen asap. Maybe that is why they are looking at Lael Collins?
SY-- th 2nd potnetial long pass to Waller - that was a drop. It hit both his hands. Nr did I see the ball tipped beofre it his hands in the replay.
The 1st deep one was dropped on what should have been a good, but not exceptional catch; the 2nd one - the TD - was tipped but was actually in both hands..
This is what I meant by dysfunctional.
It's why I wrote the game preview I wrote before this game. When your OL can't function at even a basic level, it doesn't matter who your QB, RB, play-callers, etc. are.
Agree on Wink, I've been saying it all season and longer. The defense it terrible but going mainly unnoticed because the offense can't score.
AGREE! We know what Sheperd is/isn't. Same with Hodgins. Campbell has shown nothing. Wandale and Hyatt should be priority to develop.
This is what I have been saying for weeks. Aside from Thomas and maybe Schmitz, all the rest of our OL have slow feet and little lateral agility or mobility. That includes Neal, Ezeudu, and McKethan, all of whom were drafted by Schoen. Because they were his draft picks, they will all get another year to prove themselves, but Bredeson, Lemieux, Peart, and Glowinski will be gone. Neal will also likely be moved to guard next season.
Jones is part of the problem. He's missing throws, not seeing hot reads and other open receivers, and possibly not setting protections correctly. But the relentless pressure he's under on almost every play has messed up his internal clock IMO. He understandably doesn't trust his OL to give him more than two or three seconds to scan the field. The end result is that he's rushing throws and missing receivers.
KT looks like a pass rusher only. He gets washed out of most run plays, even by TEs. And right now he's being double teamed because everyone know we have no other credible pass rush threat on the other side.
It has been forever since we've had even an average offensive line, half of me thinks its almost impossible to whiff on so many players so it much be coaching, but then there's the fact that we've also had multiple coaches, so I find it hard we haven't gotten at least one right.
Do you have any theories as to why we've been so consistently bad for so long?
who plays where this coming week vs Buffalo?
But he is God awful, and he made the MIA NT (was it Seiler?) look like Justin Smith. Every time I focus in on him, he's getting the sh#t beat out of him and he's painfully slow.
He's not going to be better at guard either, where short area agility is important.
He was drafted to play tackle. He's a big man. Play like it!
It’s pretty simple. Some great coaches and pass rushers have a year of film to see all your weaknesses.
You see this all the time in the NFL with coaches and players. It’s happening to Daboll & Kafka now.
Quote:
Is quickly becoming a disaster first round pick. I don’t understand how a guy who sucked as rookie, could play worse in his 2nd year. We might need to trade him for a late round pick this offseason.
It’s pretty simple. Some great coaches and pass rushers have a year of film to see all your weaknesses.
You see this all the time in the NFL with coaches and players. It’s happening to Daboll & Kafka now.
That’s not an excuse. Neal also has a year of NFL coaching, NFL weight room and nutrition, and a year of film to study. It’s sink or swim in this league.
I have bitched about other teams having quick passing plays that the ball is out almost immediately and to the WR before the defense can react. The Giants just do not have that. Is it Kafka's play calling or is Jones just unable to make that kind of play. If it is Jones, then why did the Giants give him a $160 mill deal?
IMHO, the lack of use of Hyatt is utterly stupid.
Ward always seemed to me to be the worst sort of tweener from a physical standpoint.
Setting the edge vs run - he is too small and does not possess extraordinary quickness to mitigate lack of power.
Coverage - he runs like a lineman, and not an extraordinary one. Easy completion matchup.
Pass Rush - No power, no extraordinary quickness, not enough speed to finish the job, even if he wins.
To me, and I am definitely an amateur, seems like a no-fer. Yet Wink supposedly would always reserve a roster spot for this player.
15 Dud Awards with a little over half of them (8) going to the offensive line**. Last season, the offensive line "only" accrued 35% of the Dud Awards (20 out of 57) so things have gone from terrible to an outright disaster. Say this for the Giants: they are maintaining a decade-long tradition of inept O-line play.
*Evan Neal 3 Duds
Marcus McKethan 2 Duds
Joshua Ezeudu 1 Dud
Mark Glowinski 1 Dud
Ben Bredeson 1 Dud
BD's rushing offense was about 30-35% from Allen.
With the Giants Jones provides 30-35% of the rushing yards.
I wonder how much is scheme/emphasis and how much is talent. Not sure BD/JS really want to build a offense that features the RB's as a focal point. They seem to want to play mostly a perimeter game.
The rushing yards from the backs the last three games has been 24, 38 and 46 yards. Not surprising a lot of pressure on the OL in pass sets and Jones.
I am all for experimenting with Evan Neal at RG. But it's cold comfort to see Matt Peart's name at RT!
Did McKinney screw up and bit on the short route (you have him a good grade so I guess not)?
Did someone screw up and not help?
Thanks.
@rydunleavy
Talked to an NFL offensive coach and an NFL scout who both believe #Giants Josh Ezeudu's best position moving forward is tackle, not guard. He played OT at #UNC.
So, why was he not getting 2nd team OT reps during training camp?
My guess (my words) is #nyg were trying to build a "best six" OL where Ezeudu could be main backup at 4 positions and figured he needed more work at guard than tackle to pull it off. Weren't expecting to be in this spot without Andrew Thomas for so long, so early.
Hats off you you David!
I think the first half was more indicative of where he's at right now.
Quote:
In comment 16243172 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is quickly becoming a disaster first round pick. I don’t understand how a guy who sucked as rookie, could play worse in his 2nd year. We might need to trade him for a late round pick this offseason.
It’s pretty simple. Some great coaches and pass rushers have a year of film to see all your weaknesses.
You see this all the time in the NFL with coaches and players. It’s happening to Daboll & Kafka now.
That’s not an excuse. Neal also has a year of NFL coaching, NFL weight room and nutrition, and a year of film to study. It’s sink or swim in this league.
It's not an excuse? I never meant it to be. You asked how a player can look good year 1 and look worse year 2. I answered it. It happens a lot in the NFL.
The only thing harder than success, is sustained success. It's a competitive league with a lot of $$$ on the line for everyone involved.
Last two sentences, where? Which section? Would have been helpful to quote them for discussion purposes....
They will come to the conclusion that they need to move on from a number of coaches (Wink being one), and there are a lot of players who don't fit.
Neal might have to move to guard. If they decide that, is there a roster solution for RT? They need to come up with the right answers and make the right decisions or we will continue to see sustained failure and they won't survive that.
Quote:
yet no one has so far commented on them.
Last two sentences, where? Which section? Would have been helpful to quote them for discussion purposes....
That Wink is a step behind other coaches in the league and that Harbaugh saw it.
Martindale’s defense works when he has 2 corners that can cover on a island. This team doesn’t have a single corner that can do that. Banks can get there but not yet. Jackson seems to be regressing.
going into the 2024 off-season:
going into the 2024 off-season:
Quote:
you were pleased when we selected Neal weren't you?
Quote:
so what to do now???OL wise
Sy, can you expand on this:
Where is this showing up?
Do you think Jones has been given full command of the offense? Is he allowed to get the team out of called plays and into better plays based on the defensive?
If you watch Mahomes play, he's at the LOS, reading the D, and then clearly checking into other plays. Do you think you see any of that with Jones (beyond basic checks like identifying the Mike, etc)?
Who makes the final scouting calls / stacks and who has a lot of say in the scouting process may need to change.
Mckethan is playing his 5th career game as a 6th round pick who missed all of last year with a torn acl and had to rehab. He shouldn't be playing but for injuries. This is a player that's supposed to be developmental.
^This. We've drafted and signed a ton of OL in the last 10 years. Most can't play.
Great review. Thanks.
If the Giants can do that, that would go a long way to helping mitigate the line issues. It's easier said than done because we don't have the same team speed, but even the threat off it would take some pressure off having a jailbreak on Jones every play
If the Giants can do that, that would go a long way to helping mitigate the line issues. It's easier said than done because we don't have the same team speed, but even the threat off it would take some pressure off having a jailbreak on Jones every play
I hear ya, but I'm not sure a quick, instantaneous, dart throw to the flat is something Daniel Jones is very good at.
This is exactly what I am saying. And it is not just Tua. Purdy was doing it against Dallas, too. Mahomes has/does it.
Is it Jones or is it Kafka's plays/playcalling. It seems that all the Giants have is slow developing plays that never get completed.
Sy, can you expand on this:
Quote:
Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls.
Where is this showing up?
Do you think Jones has been given full command of the offense? Is he allowed to get the team out of called plays and into better plays based on the defensive?
If you watch Mahomes play, he's at the LOS, reading the D, and then clearly checking into other plays. Do you think you see any of that with Jones (beyond basic checks like identifying the Mike, etc)?
If we can't get the blocking assignments correct for the plays called in the huddle...can anyone be trusted to get them right on an audible? Best case scenario might be to "kill" the play and have a default play we know we can run
The Giants started the season with him as the swing tackle, despite anyone with eyes knowing he sucked.
And then after one game, when the Giants needed a swing tackle, they decide to skip over him and use a backup guard.
What the actual fuck? Who is making these bonehead decisions?
It's Purdy's best quality too. He isn't an elite QB but he knows where to go with the ball and places it correctly. This is not DJ's game.
I believe I noted it took a bad turn in the 2nd half.
But a game review is a game review. I understsnd everyone is reaching for something positive - I believe someone above said it was "hot and humid" in reference to Neal ? Is that an excuse?
Neal played poorly in this game. Period. He is falling off guys. Period. His footwork is a disaster. Period.
Makes zero sense Peart and Lemiuex made this roster. Someone needs to explain that to me. Unplayable...
Just sayin...
Quote:
It sure looked the later. The Giants seemed to react as if stuck in quicksand.
I have to that at the Okereke "tipped" ball to Pinock - the ball when right through his hands, was an easy pick that he missed. Luckily Pinnock was right there.
In regards to it doesn't matter who's playing QB or calling the plays, yes it sure as hell does. As Sy pointed out, Miami was getting the ball out quick, and I noticed they looked a lot more innovative in their plays. We love the 7 step drop, and then get dropped.
Quote:
Than this write up. It was bad at very end, but I thought he had a respectable game prior to.
I believe I noted it took a bad turn in the 2nd half.
But a game review is a game review. I understsnd everyone is reaching for something positive - I believe someone above said it was "hot and humid" in reference to Neal ? Is that an excuse?
Neal played poorly in this game. Period. He is falling off guys. Period. His footwork is a disaster. Period.
The longer you are in those conditions (when your body isn't used to it), the more it starts to affect you. Stamina, focus, strength- all take a hit.
If you've never lived there, its hard to fully understand.
In regards to Neal, it was noticeable in the second half how much he started to slip. Its not excusable, but somewhat understandable.
Its clear Sy thinks he's a bust at this point. Period!
Quote:
We need the interior guys to step up the most. When you have pressure coming from the middle it's a different ball game for quarterbacks
Quote:
I want to see 8 games of a Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Neal-(RT) lineup.
I know Ezeudu is getting beat up, but he's in an impossible situation right now. I still think he has ability.
Quote:
Who's at RG?
Why do we play these rotation games with the OL when most other teams have their best 5 together most of the preseason? Everything I have ever read about an OL is that it needs to gel together and we rotate guys on a daily basis during camp. Thats what 2nd and 3rd string is for, to test out different looks but playing starters on the left then the right and back to the left just seems like the wrong way to go especially for a struggling unit. Let them build a cohesive unit and play next to the same guys everyday.
So 5 weeks into the season we are benching guys? Why wasnt this seen during training camp and preseason? That is purely on the coaches. Picking guys off the street and throwing them into action was a necessity last year, it should not have been a necessity this year.
The longer you are in those conditions (when your body isn't used to it), the more it starts to affect you. Stamina, focus, strength- all take a hit.
If you've never lived there, its hard to fully understand.
In regards to Neal, it was noticeable in the second half how much he started to slip. Its not excusable, but somewhat understandable.
Its clear Sy thinks he's a bust at this point. Period!
He is literally from Florida and played three years at Alabama. It's not like he is from Canada.
Yeah, I live 70 miles North of Miami. It wasn't that hot.
These guys practice against Lawrence, Williams, Okereke, and Thibs.
You often hear how each side makes the other side better from players.
WTF going on with the Giants in practice? I can't imagine the coaches not seeing this in practice. They have a $40M investment to protect as well their jobs.
SMH: This makes you want to believe in the super natural.
There's no contact in practices and there hasn't been in years. This is league-wide.
No one's getting better at football during the season in practices.
This needs to happen asap. Maybe that is why they are looking at Lael Collins?
Nothing will change for the better until they are both gone.
They cannot evaluate talent and properly construct a roster.
The 1st deep one was dropped on what should have been a good, but not exceptional catch; the 2nd one - the TD - was tipped but was actually in both hands..