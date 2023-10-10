A lot of Daniel Jones articles today re: OL, toughness

The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
It's been a concern of mine. Lombardi for all his faults brought this up a few months ago with "Disease of Me." I think it has a big impact with how Barkley was treated. The players in the locker room don't care about positional value, they knew how important he was last year in wins.
Ezedu didn't even get out of his stance to block. Jones was lucky Van winkle was small and the force to his back causing the whiplash to his neck was small as a result. If that was Bosa hitting him the same way, his career could have been over.
DJ is tough and yes, this offensive line is shit and totally responsible for what is going on there. No QB could be successful with that OL. Tiki is right also..it is a form of Malpractice.
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
[Quote}This seasons results prove his value to the team[/Quote]
Thisd season they suck with the same QB. How does this prove his value?
Also, I am well aware the OL sucks. But, this OL is not significantly different than last years in terms of Opening Day starters and filling in for a ton of injuries. The WR group and TE group were upgraded. So, yes, I still expect better results this year. That is not all on Jones. But, some of it is. Some is on coaching (positional - QB, OL and scheme - Kafka/Daboll for gameplans, play calling, and adjustments, or lack thereof).
All excuses went out the window for Jones in the game at home against Seattle. With even a decent Jones performance that night, this terrible season is still alive and well and would be even if we lose on Sunday against Buffalo.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
RE: Daniel Jones and this OL equally share the blame IMO
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The OL is the easy pickings right now. And probably most deserving.
Give it the rest of the season - DJ will have his turn in line.
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
Do you think it’s just a coincidence all these articles came out the same exact day?
Not a coincidence, it's pretty much all the beats were asking Daboll about yesterday. How many questions were there on anything else? It would be foolish to think they were going to write about anything but Jones today.
Of course he does. I mean have you ever seen him blame anyone else but Jones? I bet the blame jones to anyone else is about 150:1.
lol, I’ve said multiple times the offensive line stinks. Jones also stinks. Only one of those gets debated.
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
articles, but it doesn't matter. They "SEEM" to be (and a lot of the players who already have their "issues" with things, will be put off even more).
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
This is what creates a huge problem for the franchise. We are now left with the same questions about Jones we thought were answered, at least in part, last year. We are still trying to figure out if he is an average NFL QB or better (or, dare I say, worse?). We now have less resources to do so and are likely to have a draft position to have a shot at a top QB prospect. This level of play from the OL and Jones and the offensive coaching make that a very difficult decision in the draft. Stick with Jones and go OL or take Williams or Maye if either is there? I'm glad I don't have to make that call.
This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. The offensive line isn’t good, but Jones is also a cause of some of those issues. How much is up for debate. From Sy’s game review:
Quote:
Beyond the beating, Jones started and ended with similar poor throws: third-down passes to the right flat to a speedy Wan’Dale Robinson that, if placed correctly, would have resulted in a first down. Both throws were poor (they were easy passes to make), both resulted in a punt instead of a fresh new set of downs. Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls. Who’s fault is that? I’m not sure. But he is showing up to the fire with a can of gasoline, not a water hose.
The same exact flaws that he showed at Duke still show up in year 5, and get magnified because the offensive line isn’t good. The offensive line isn’t good, the pass rush isn’t good, the safeties haven’t been good, the coaching hasn’t been good and Daniel Jones hasn’t been good. What level of blame you want to assign to each is irrelevant to me, I just care about the Giants improving the team.
Improving at QB takes swapping out one player, it’s the quickest route to improvement by 2025 and the only change the Giants haven’t made since 2019.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
And it's in reference to his ability to handle abuse, I think of that quote from Patton: "No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country"
I know...historically bad offensive line. But this just reminds me what a bad place this team is at the moment, that the best thing we can say about our 5th year quarterback is they show strength in the face of being treated like a pinata.
articles, but it doesn't matter. They "SEEM" to be (and a lot of the players who already have their "issues" with things, will be put off even more).
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
We already saw it from McKinney. Just wait until the Giants lose to the Jets 13-6 and someone in the media brings up a missed tackle.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
Last year, we had a potentially starting OG at OC, backups at OG, for short time a backup at LT or RT due to injuries. We had a rookie at LG for a period. That OL was about the same, talent-wise, as this one to start the season and not much better as we dealt with injuries either. They were not good, but their play was not this bad. In my opinion, the talent was similar.
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
This is what creates a huge problem for the franchise. We are now left with the same questions about Jones we thought were answered, at least in part, last year. We are still trying to figure out if he is an average NFL QB or better (or, dare I say, worse?). We now have less resources to do so and are likely to have a draft position to have a shot at a top QB prospect. This level of play from the OL and Jones and the offensive coaching make that a very difficult decision in the draft. Stick with Jones and go OL or take Williams or Maye if either is there? I'm glad I don't have to make that call.
In comment 16243297 ajr2456 said:
[quote] This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. The offensive line isn’t good, but Jones is also a cause of some of those issues. How much is up for debate. From Sy’s game review:
Quote:
Beyond the beating, Jones started and ended with similar poor throws: third-down passes to the right flat to a speedy Wan’Dale Robinson that, if placed correctly, would have resulted in a first down. Both throws were poor (they were easy passes to make), both resulted in a punt instead of a fresh new set of downs. Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls. Who’s fault is that? I’m not sure. But he is showing up to the fire with a can of gasoline, not a water hose.
The same exact flaws that he showed at Duke still show up in year 5, and get magnified because the offensive line isn’t good. The offensive line isn’t good, the pass rush isn’t good, the safeties haven’t been good, the coaching hasn’t been good and Daniel Jones hasn’t been good. What level of blame you want to assign to each is irrelevant to me, I just care about the Giants improving the team.
Improving at QB takes swapping out one player, it’s the quickest route to improvement by 2025 and the only change the Giants haven’t made since 2019. [/quote
You seem to spend an inordinate amount of time discussing the same things about Jones and hardly any on the rest of the team. So you want a new QB. I get that.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think anyone has every questioned his toughness
articles, but it doesn't matter. They "SEEM" to be (and a lot of the players who already have their "issues" with things, will be put off even more).
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
We already saw it from McKinney. Just wait until the Giants lose to the Jets 13-6 and someone in the media brings up a missed tackle.
McKinney has been awful this year. He’s a mental midget. Who cares what he thinks.
We have a bunch of babies on this team… McKinney and Neal come to mind really fucking quick. Jihad award rather go after opponents than make a play. Williams is a fake tough guy who hasn’t made a play all year.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
In comment 16243297 ajr2456 said:
[quote] [/quote
You seem to spend an inordinate amount of time discussing the same things about Jones and hardly any on the rest of the team. So you want a new QB. I get that.
There’s no debate about the oline being bad, what discussion is there really to have until we know where the Giants are picking and who is available in free agency?
This is a historically great QB draft and the Giants are
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
RE: This is a historically great QB draft and the Giants are
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
That depends. First, I think Williams is a sure fire star, but we would have to be #1 for him. Maye seems to be the only other close. If he's there do you take him? If he's gone, do you feel strongly enough about any of the others to take them in the top 5?
Tells me how the coaching staff is feeling about Jones at this point.
And the thought that Jones can't possibly be evaluated because the OL sucks is laughable. I have confidence that Daboll, Kafka and Schoen aren't having any trouble analyzing DJ's play... and that it will lead to a new QB in the draft.
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
There is no doubt he messed up on the pick 6. I also don't think he trust his line to pick up his head and look downfield at this point.
The Burrow point is fair but I think playoff games give a different context. Eli took shots he would never let himself take in the the regular season during the playoffs. Those are win or go home moments where the adrenaline keeps you going.
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
Bingo. You can't deny how bad the OL play has been and it is sure to have a cumulative impact. But, as you say, a good QB still makes plays when they are there. That also has a cumulative impact. Make a few of those throws he's missing and a D backs off a bit. His a guy in stride as opposed to behind him or at his ankles and maybe he gets those YAC to move the chains instead of going down immediately.
The on thing that is really baffling me is Hyatt. Why did they bother to draft him if they refuse to use him. He seems to run good routes and has good hands. Defenses already seem to be aware of his speed. It should be more about putting him in to run fly patterns. How about trying to get him on a slant, which should get him a step and should help counter the pass rush. He and Robinson should be pass rush/blitz killers.
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara).
The conjecture around here—often presented as straight-up fact—regarding Mara’s motivations and his in personnel decisions is just ridiculous. Comments like this are on thread after thread. Can’t we just stop with the Mara conspiracy theories?
RE: This is a historically great QB draft and the Giants are
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
There are plenty on this board who still think Jones can be great with a better supporting cast. And I'm absolutely sure that if we have a lottery pick, they want to continue investing in players to help Jones get there.
You see, many of those posters live in "The Land of Make Believe" and think we should only draft a QB who is a "sure thing". They are more comfortable with the player we know...
And since you and I know that that is an impossible ask, that mindset from that group makes it impossible to move forward.
Lastly, I believe those posters would rather have a special person at QB than a special player.
RE: This is a historically great QB draft and the Giants are
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
Hell, I would say that even if Jones has a turnaround this season and reaches the level he was at last season (I think ascending past that is out the window), it would still make sense to take a QB early. The value is there and Jones has essentially one year before the Giants can move on with minimal penalty, and even if Jones balls out in 24, the Giants get another trial year in 25 and will have their successor QB already on the roster if Jones falters.
The worst the Giants can do is pass on a QB-strong draft and than be stuck in the exact scenario they were in 2019 and 2022; reaching on their QB pick (2019) or having no options because the QB class was terrible (2022).
RE: Daniel Jones and this OL equally share the blame IMO
All excuses went out the window for Jones in the game at home against Seattle. With even a decent Jones performance that night, this terrible season is still alive and well and would be even if we lose on Sunday against Buffalo.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
Now everything is FUBAR
Its funny but you now have professional football players coming to the defense of Dan including HoF QBs.. the OL is putrid, no one can be successful long term in getting the beating hes been taking this year.
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
Hell, I would say that even if Jones has a turnaround this season and reaches the level he was at last season (I think ascending past that is out the window), it would still make sense to take a QB early. The value is there and Jones has essentially one year before the Giants can move on with minimal penalty, and even if Jones balls out in 24, the Giants get another trial year in 25 and will have their successor QB already on the roster if Jones falters.
The worst the Giants can do is pass on a QB-strong draft and than be stuck in the exact scenario they were in 2019 and 2022; reaching on their QB pick (2019) or having no options because the QB class was terrible (2022).
There is no doubt in my mind they will take a QB next year.
Most likely with a Top 5 pick, but if not there, somewhere in the first three rounds.
RE: Daniel Jones and this OL equally share the blame IMO
All excuses went out the window for Jones in the game at home against Seattle. With even a decent Jones performance that night, this terrible season is still alive and well and would be even if we lose on Sunday against Buffalo.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
are NC local Jones people and not real Giants fans? They were Panthers fans before and after they finally get rid of this overpaid, over-pampered-the-owner-"Quarterback," they will move back to being Cowboys fans or whatever since the panthers suck.
It's malpractice to put a QB behind this OL, and he (Tiki) would be scared to be back there.
Imagine a pool table on a rocking boat. There are probably a handful of humans who could, through otherworldly ability, manage to look like pros (in QB terms, Mahomes). Everyone else including most pros and pool hall sharks would be lost.
Jones was amazing the 2nd half of Arizona. The team was. The Cards are who they are (which isn't so bad after all), the makeshift OL was far less makeshift, and Barkley played and played well. And Jones didn't just do his part. He was a force. Unless he's permanently scarred by the beating he's taken since, that level of QB play will win a lot of games including a fair share against tough opponents.
That said, I agree with bw re both the staff and Jones. They've got to change the approach. If the OL is a sieve, for whatever reason, can no longer just say we'll keep on working and do better. Too late for that. The approach has to change. They need to get some deep balls in the air quick for receivers to run under or contest for it. More risk but no choice. Two of Jones pre-draft weaknesses were a tendency to hold the ball an extra step, and just average release speed. With this OL, rather than improvement opportunities, those are code-red hair on fire issues. Nothing changes overnight but the game planning needs to rip out anything that requires close to 3 seconds until the OL proves it can protect that long at least a fair amount of time.
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
There are plenty on this board who still think Jones can be great with a better supporting cast. And I'm absolutely sure that if we have a lottery pick, they want to continue investing in players to help Jones get there.
You see, many of those posters live in "The Land of Make Believe" and think we should only draft a QB who is a "sure thing". They are more comfortable with the player we know...
And since you and I know that that is an impossible ask, that mindset from that group makes it impossible to move forward.
Lastly, I believe those posters would rather have a special person at QB than a special player.
What if we just miss out on Williams and Maye? Would go QB in the 5-7 range with any of the other guys? Are there even any OL worthy of a pick that high?
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
No one knows - but that doesn't stop many of us from forming opinions and expressing them strongly.
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
That is not true. Franchise tagging him would have saved about 10 mil in cap this year. That could have bought a nice o-line player or a TE who could block. Not to mention next year (and realistically the year after that).
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
The notion that Jones is being absolved by the media or the fan base is rather silly. The players know what's been happening. The O-line players know what's been happening. The players see on tape what's been happening.
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
Does doing whatever to "prop him up" include putting a credible offensive line in front of him. I wonder if we're watching the same games.
How much time is an o-line supposed to give a QB according to some of the "blame the o-line people"? Not to say they have been playing great but, they look more or less like some of the other teams i have watched recently ; like the Jets and last night on MNF the Raiders.
Or is it always supposed to be like the 2nd half of the AZ game ; when the Cardinals were in prevent D thinking they could run out the clock with a 3 TD lead and not blitzing? Or like pre-season when teams don't blitz out of courtesy.
Why do I have a suspicion it would then be "well nobody ever gets open"....
are NC local Jones people and not real Giants fans? They were Panthers fans before and after they finally get rid of this overpaid, over-pampered-the-owner-"Quarterback," they will move back to being Cowboys fans or whatever since the panthers suck.
None of them.
What a ridiculous post.
OK um, how do you really know?
And did Eli Manning ever get this kind of kids gloves treatment? Or was it "he doesn't have it" as my neighbor used to say? Meanwhile I watched his peers Big Ben and Rivers play for 2 more seasons -- 3 really if you count that Eli was mostly a back-up his last year-- despite both being not-as-good QBs.
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
OK um, how do you really know?
And did Eli Manning ever get this kind of kids gloves treatment? Or was it "he doesn't have it" as my neighbor used to say? Meanwhile I watched his peers Big Ben and Rivers play for 2 more seasons -- 3 really if you count that Eli was mostly a back-up his last year-- despite both being not-as-good QBs.
Call it an educated guess from someone who has been on BBI for over 23 years as opposed to someone who has been here less than two months. (Unless of course you're a dupe... then apologies.)
It's also worth noting that most of DJ's critics were on BBI before Jones was drafted.
The thought that there are former Panther fans who switched their NFL allegiance to the Giants because NY drafted a Duke QB, and will start rooting for the Cowboys after DJ leaves the Giants is so mind-numbingly stupid, I shouldn't even have addressed it.
And yes, the same scenario played out with Eli. Some BBI'ers were critical early in his career and then late in Eli's career as well. To other posters, Eli could do no wrong and was always poised to have a great year.
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
Last year, we had a potentially starting OG at OC, backups at OG, for short time a backup at LT or RT due to injuries. We had a rookie at LG for a period. That OL was about the same, talent-wise, as this one to start the season and not much better as we dealt with injuries either. They were not good, but their play was not this bad. In my opinion, the talent was similar.
Seriously Matt? Not counting Philly, Thomas missed part of one game. Glowinski started 16, Neal missed 4 games. Feliciano missed one. Bredeson and Ezeudu rotated til Ezeudu got hurt (combined 12 starts). But more importantly, they rarely had more than one guy out at a time (maybe one game?). Gates started 8 games (5 at LG) Phillips started 5 games. Lemieux started one game. Peart started zero, Hamilton, zero. Cunningham 1. And a bunch of those were the Philly game.
Sunday there were four guys who were backups or playing out of position. One was a backup guard playing left tackle. Two practice squad guys played.
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
you are completely missing the point. So, what if we were paying him the NFL minimum salary? Would this offensive production be acceptable then because we were not overpaying the QB?
To the other guy.. just because we potentially COULD HAVE spent some of his salary on the OL does not mean we would have and it does not mean we would have chosen the right players. How many times do I need to read here that we have not been ignoring the OL?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What media is giving Jones a pass?
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
In what way?
I agree, this is actually the opposite of an oversimplification. An oversimplification would be "the quarterback sucks." Rather, this poster actually raised a number of valid points, at the same time highlighting the single on field constant (as well as off field). These same fans excusing Jones would be killing other teams qbs for the same play.
Tells me how the coaching staff is feeling about Jones at this point.
And the thought that Jones can't possibly be evaluated because the OL sucks is laughable. I have confidence that Daboll, Kafka and Schoen aren't having any trouble analyzing DJ's play... and that it will lead to a new QB in the draft.
He's played for 4+ seasons, 59 games and 1900 passes. If they still are unable evaluate to evaluate him, they are dunces who should not be holding their positions.
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
you are completely missing the point. So, what if we were paying him the NFL minimum salary? Would this offensive production be acceptable then because we were not overpaying the QB?
To the other guy.. just because we potentially COULD HAVE spent some of his salary on the OL does not mean we would have and it does not mean we would have chosen the right players. How many times do I need to read here that we have not been ignoring the OL?
His play and production this year equates to NFL minimum salary. So yes it would be a lot more acceptable.
You should not expect this or get this from a 5th year qb who just signed a 160 million contract.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently). [/quote]
To piggyback off of this - throughout all this the offense has remained the same, Jones stats and results largely identical. This offense struggles to get 300 yds in a game, we struggle to put up 20 pts
Jones largely puts up approx 200 yds 1 TD per game . He has 2-3 games a year when he can get 300 or do yds 2 TDs against a bad team and/or poor defense
He has 2-3 games per year where he throws under 150 yds per game with 0 TDs and a turnover.
We cant on a decent losing stretch.
19- 9 straight (blame the OL)
20- 1-5 (blame the weapons)
21 - 2-6 (blame the coaches)
22- 2-5-1 (at year end)- blame the weapons
23- 1-4 (soon to be 1-5)- blame the OL
Its the same year over and over regardless of anyone else in the organization
The lone exception is one 6-1/7-2 stretch to start last season where no one could figure out the Saquon/Jones rushing attack that Daboll/Kafka designed. Once Seattle did last year its been back to how it always was
We can count on being obliterated by any very good team largely by halftime
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
I think Arcade is exactly right. It fits the facts. Jones has played with over a hundred players and worked with umpteen coaches. All of them apparently suck?
There will never be "no excuses" because it is the only plausible deniability of the imbecilic decision of drafting him in the first place.
And now the excuses will only mount to justify the even more stupefying act of doubling down after four years of, at best, DJ's middling quarterback play and paying him nearly twenty percent of the cap based on nothing more than the wishful thinking that some day he might be above average. It reminds me of the great Inspector Clouseau line to an eager bell boy..."if you keep up this great work, I will see to it that you shall become a bell man."
The Giants front office will take "We’ve done everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up" to its grave before it admits it wasted five monumentally critical years of time and energy, where it could have properly rebuilt this team, chasing wind mills with Dan Quixote...
Is to build around a staff who builds around a QB. We're a bit over 20 games into this era. Jones has played damn well in most of them. By years end we'll be having the same Jones argument regardless of even making the playoffs, and will again a year later unless we win a Super Bowl (and maybe then).
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
To evaluate Marcus Mariota. Or Mitchell Trubisky. Or Sam Darnold. Hell, it only took a couple of games to be certain about Josh Rosen. And Paxton Lynch. And Trey Lance.
But we need nearly a decade of time to determine DJ's capability, something that was self-evident to Sy, as well as most of the entire universe, before he was even drafted.
It is one thing if you've made the decisions on DJ and must live with and defend such an embarrassment by blowing smoke and making excuses to obfuscate the indefensible every minute of every day. It is quite another if you are a fan of professional football and actually believe such a crock of nonsense...
Is to build around a staff who builds around a QB. We're a bit over 20 games into this era. Jones has played damn well in most of them. By years end we'll be having the same Jones argument regardless of even making the playoffs, and will again a year later unless we win a Super Bowl (and maybe then).
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
Then we'll argue about the bets they make.
enough of this. He hasn’t played “damn well” in “most of them.” He’s been meh in most, had a couple of good performance matched by if not exceeded by putrid performances it’s finally starting to leak that he has severe limitations as a qb and isn’t elevating game anytime soon despite the fervent hopes of his admirers.
He’s only played “damn well” if you pat him on the back for victories and place blame everywhere else for his failures. Enough already: let’s be realistic and not stay high on hopeium.
Is to build around a staff who builds around a QB. We're a bit over 20 games into this era. Jones has played damn well in most of them. By years end we'll be having the same Jones argument regardless of even making the playoffs, and will again a year later unless we win a Super Bowl (and maybe then).
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
Then we'll argue about the bets they make.
enough of this. He hasn’t played “damn well” in “most of them.” He’s been meh in most, had a couple of good performance matched by if not exceeded by putrid performances it’s finally starting to leak that he has severe limitations as a qb and isn’t elevating game anytime soon despite the fervent hopes of his admirers.
He’s only played “damn well” if you pat him on the back for victories and place blame everywhere else for his failures. Enough already: let’s be realistic and not stay high on hopeium.
I guess we'd have to decide on a measure to define well/not well. Clearly my eyeballs don't agree with yours.
Experts opinions on Jones only matter when they’re in favor of Jones
The whole team stinks and so does Jones. Last year was smoke and mirrors and it was exposed by Philly. The Giants and Jones haven’t recovered and likely won’t with Jones at quarterback.
Wouldn’t anyone here want Jameis Winston at quarterback?
The only experts that matter are Schoen and Daboll. They’ve already made their decision. They think Jones is worth $84 million guaranteed. Why waste your time here why don’t you write them a letter?
It's been a concern of mine. Lombardi for all his faults brought this up a few months ago with "Disease of Me." I think it has a big impact with how Barkley was treated. The players in the locker room don't care about positional value, they knew how important he was last year in wins.
When they lose - it wasnt his fault.
How does it go over? Ask Jon Feliciano who apparently tweeted positively to 49ers criticism of Jones
Josh Ezeudu was in tears this week at his locker after the game possibly in “guilt “ and Evan Neal is exploding over fans. It does make you wonder.
This seasons results prove his value to the team, while also proving the team has no business paying a bunch of guaranteed money to a player that can't stay on the field.
This seasons results prove his value to the team, while also proving the team has no business paying a bunch of guaranteed money to a player that can't stay on the field.
Agreed. But, I think it's a problem when some guys get paid and others don't.
DJ is tough and yes, this offensive line is shit and totally responsible for what is going on there. No QB could be successful with that OL. Tiki is right also..it is a form of Malpractice.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
Quote:
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
Do you think it’s just a coincidence all these articles came out the same exact day?
Quote:
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
It's been a concern of mine. Lombardi for all his faults brought this up a few months ago with "Disease of Me." I think it has a big impact with how Barkley was treated. The players in the locker room don't care about positional value, they knew how important he was last year in wins.
Yet here he is again, unavailable.
Thisd season they suck with the same QB. How does this prove his value?
Also, I am well aware the OL sucks. But, this OL is not significantly different than last years in terms of Opening Day starters and filling in for a ton of injuries. The WR group and TE group were upgraded. So, yes, I still expect better results this year. That is not all on Jones. But, some of it is. Some is on coaching (positional - QB, OL and scheme - Kafka/Daboll for gameplans, play calling, and adjustments, or lack thereof).
Quote:
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
It's ridiculous.
The media loves this stuff, they love to pounce.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
Now everything is FUBAR
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
Now everything is FUBAR
LOL, Settle game? We suck so much right now we will struggle to beat anyone in the NFL. Return to health and schedule won't mean anything.
It's really unexplainable how this team just dropped off the cliff competitively.
Hope is a good thing I suppose (someone said that) - but this team isn't going anywhere this year.
We will be picking top 5.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The OL is the easy pickings right now. And probably most deserving.
Give it the rest of the season - DJ will have his turn in line.
If I'm evaluating order of fault it's:
1. Coaching staff
2. OL
3. DJ/defense.
Quote:
In comment 16243193 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The rest of the team feels that all the blame is being thrown at their feet and one player is getting absolved by the media (likely at the request of Mara)? That can’t be good for team morale.
Are you suggesting John Mara controls the media? Do you really believe that? Think that through for a moment.
Do you think it’s just a coincidence all these articles came out the same exact day?
Not a coincidence, it's pretty much all the beats were asking Daboll about yesterday. How many questions were there on anything else? It would be foolish to think they were going to write about anything but Jones today.
Quote:
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
Quote:
In comment 16243227 JT039 said:
Quote:
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
You must be a Mara plant (sarcasm)
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
Quote:
In comment 16243227 JT039 said:
Quote:
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
The same exact flaws that he showed at Duke still show up in year 5, and get magnified because the offensive line isn’t good. The offensive line isn’t good, the pass rush isn’t good, the safeties haven’t been good, the coaching hasn’t been good and Daniel Jones hasn’t been good. What level of blame you want to assign to each is irrelevant to me, I just care about the Giants improving the team.
Improving at QB takes swapping out one player, it’s the quickest route to improvement by 2025 and the only change the Giants haven’t made since 2019.
Quote:
In comment 16243223 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
I know...historically bad offensive line. But this just reminds me what a bad place this team is at the moment, that the best thing we can say about our 5th year quarterback is they show strength in the face of being treated like a pinata.
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
We already saw it from McKinney. Just wait until the Giants lose to the Jets 13-6 and someone in the media brings up a missed tackle.
That's just a fact.
When they lose - it wasnt his fault.
How does it go over? Ask Jon Feliciano who apparently tweeted positively to 49ers criticism of Jones
Josh Ezeudu was in tears this week at his locker after the game possibly in “guilt “ and Evan Neal is exploding over fans. It does make you wonder.
Jon's tweet was more about Daboll and Schoen. Not a shot at Jones at all.
"Hate to see it"
"Not trolling you jackys. I don’t like seeing my friends do bad"
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16243248 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16243223 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
Quote:
In comment 16243234 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16243227 JT039 said:
Quote:
You've made your feelings about DJ more than persistently. My response is this:
"When you can tell me he (DJ) has had an even AVERAGE surrounding cast for any sustained period of time, and played poorly, then I am ready to discuss his questionable merits as an NFL qb."
And this: "When the Giants are able to show an offensive line that can even ADEQUATELY, much less show superior blocking skills to protect him in passing plays, you cannot objectively evaluate his capacity to be a better than average, or top level qb."
Regarding this year's offensive line, They have been historically horrendous for 4 out of 5 games.
If you and some others can't agree with the above, I don't know what to tell you. And please, no straw man's bs about all needing to be "perfect" for DJ to do well. Note that I said adequate or superior, not perfect.
This is what creates a huge problem for the franchise. We are now left with the same questions about Jones we thought were answered, at least in part, last year. We are still trying to figure out if he is an average NFL QB or better (or, dare I say, worse?). We now have less resources to do so and are likely to have a draft position to have a shot at a top QB prospect. This level of play from the OL and Jones and the offensive coaching make that a very difficult decision in the draft. Stick with Jones and go OL or take Williams or Maye if either is there? I'm glad I don't have to make that call.
Totally agree!
[quote] This was supposed to be the year of no excuses. The offensive line isn’t good, but Jones is also a cause of some of those issues. How much is up for debate. From Sy’s game review:
Quote:
Beyond the beating, Jones started and ended with similar poor throws: third-down passes to the right flat to a speedy Wan’Dale Robinson that, if placed correctly, would have resulted in a first down. Both throws were poor (they were easy passes to make), both resulted in a punt instead of a fresh new set of downs. Jones is still hesitant post-snap on hot reads and there is a disconnect between him and the offensive line calls. Who’s fault is that? I’m not sure. But he is showing up to the fire with a can of gasoline, not a water hose.
The same exact flaws that he showed at Duke still show up in year 5, and get magnified because the offensive line isn’t good. The offensive line isn’t good, the pass rush isn’t good, the safeties haven’t been good, the coaching hasn’t been good and Daniel Jones hasn’t been good. What level of blame you want to assign to each is irrelevant to me, I just care about the Giants improving the team.
Improving at QB takes swapping out one player, it’s the quickest route to improvement by 2025 and the only change the Giants haven’t made since 2019. [/quote
You seem to spend an inordinate amount of time discussing the same things about Jones and hardly any on the rest of the team. So you want a new QB. I get that.
Quote:
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
This is the beats trying to dangle keys to distract us from organizational issues.
Dare I say it. They wil finish with a top 3 pick, and draft an OL or WR, and we are back at the same situation next year.
Quote:
articles, but it doesn't matter. They "SEEM" to be (and a lot of the players who already have their "issues" with things, will be put off even more).
I'm betting we will start seeing more and more "business decisions" taking place.
The organization is in a world of trouble and if they sanctioned these articles, then they truly are clueless.
We already saw it from McKinney. Just wait until the Giants lose to the Jets 13-6 and someone in the media brings up a missed tackle.
McKinney has been awful this year. He’s a mental midget. Who cares what he thinks.
We have a bunch of babies on this team… McKinney and Neal come to mind really fucking quick. Jihad award rather go after opponents than make a play. Williams is a fake tough guy who hasn’t made a play all year.
Real unlikeable team.
Quote:
In comment 16243223 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
[quote] [/quote
You seem to spend an inordinate amount of time discussing the same things about Jones and hardly any on the rest of the team. So you want a new QB. I get that.
There’s no debate about the oline being bad, what discussion is there really to have until we know where the Giants are picking and who is available in free agency?
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
And the thought that Jones can't possibly be evaluated because the OL sucks is laughable. I have confidence that Daboll, Kafka and Schoen aren't having any trouble analyzing DJ's play... and that it will lead to a new QB in the draft.
Quote:
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
There is no doubt he messed up on the pick 6. I also don't think he trust his line to pick up his head and look downfield at this point.
The Burrow point is fair but I think playoff games give a different context. Eli took shots he would never let himself take in the the regular season during the playoffs. Those are win or go home moments where the adrenaline keeps you going.
Quote:
IMV, the coaches should be smart enough to differentiate the impossible situations for Jones (when the OL acts like they are blindfolded) and when Jones actually has time to execute the play.
So, you toss out the plays where Jones has no chance (no grade applied) and grade the other plays.
I don't think you can legitimately grade anything. It's easy for us to move on to the next play and see things when we haven't had our ass kicked for 5 weeks straight. He would have to be crazy to trust anything at this point. We have to remember these guys are humans and these shots he is taking or hurting him physically and mentally.
You don't think you can grade a play like the P6 against Seattle?
I get where you are going with the accumulation of negative plays, but the really good ones make the plays when available.
A few years ago, the Titans beat the living piss out of Burrow in the playoffs. I think he got sacked 10X. And probably got hit another 5X+. Cincinnati's OL was brutal that year in general.
But he kept getting up and making some big plays. And the Bengals won.
The on thing that is really baffling me is Hyatt. Why did they bother to draft him if they refuse to use him. He seems to run good routes and has good hands. Defenses already seem to be aware of his speed. It should be more about putting him in to run fly patterns. How about trying to get him on a slant, which should get him a step and should help counter the pass rush. He and Robinson should be pass rush/blitz killers.
The conjecture around here—often presented as straight-up fact—regarding Mara’s motivations and his in personnel decisions is just ridiculous. Comments like this are on thread after thread. Can’t we just stop with the Mara conspiracy theories?
There are plenty on this board who still think Jones can be great with a better supporting cast. And I'm absolutely sure that if we have a lottery pick, they want to continue investing in players to help Jones get there.
You see, many of those posters live in "The Land of Make Believe" and think we should only draft a QB who is a "sure thing". They are more comfortable with the player we know...
And since you and I know that that is an impossible ask, that mindset from that group makes it impossible to move forward.
Lastly, I believe those posters would rather have a special person at QB than a special player.
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
Hell, I would say that even if Jones has a turnaround this season and reaches the level he was at last season (I think ascending past that is out the window), it would still make sense to take a QB early. The value is there and Jones has essentially one year before the Giants can move on with minimal penalty, and even if Jones balls out in 24, the Giants get another trial year in 25 and will have their successor QB already on the roster if Jones falters.
The worst the Giants can do is pass on a QB-strong draft and than be stuck in the exact scenario they were in 2019 and 2022; reaching on their QB pick (2019) or having no options because the QB class was terrible (2022).
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
Now everything is FUBAR
Its funny but you now have professional football players coming to the defense of Dan including HoF QBs.. the OL is putrid, no one can be successful long term in getting the beating hes been taking this year.
Quote:
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
Hell, I would say that even if Jones has a turnaround this season and reaches the level he was at last season (I think ascending past that is out the window), it would still make sense to take a QB early. The value is there and Jones has essentially one year before the Giants can move on with minimal penalty, and even if Jones balls out in 24, the Giants get another trial year in 25 and will have their successor QB already on the roster if Jones falters.
The worst the Giants can do is pass on a QB-strong draft and than be stuck in the exact scenario they were in 2019 and 2022; reaching on their QB pick (2019) or having no options because the QB class was terrible (2022).
There is no doubt in my mind they will take a QB next year.
Most likely with a Top 5 pick, but if not there, somewhere in the first three rounds.
We could have been 2-4 with a big future potential playoff scenario tiebreaker in our back pocket and with improving health and the tough schedule breaking finally, we would have a realistic chance.
Now everything is FUBAR
15 hits will do that.
Imagine a pool table on a rocking boat. There are probably a handful of humans who could, through otherworldly ability, manage to look like pros (in QB terms, Mahomes). Everyone else including most pros and pool hall sharks would be lost.
Jones was amazing the 2nd half of Arizona. The team was. The Cards are who they are (which isn't so bad after all), the makeshift OL was far less makeshift, and Barkley played and played well. And Jones didn't just do his part. He was a force. Unless he's permanently scarred by the beating he's taken since, that level of QB play will win a lot of games including a fair share against tough opponents.
That said, I agree with bw re both the staff and Jones. They've got to change the approach. If the OL is a sieve, for whatever reason, can no longer just say we'll keep on working and do better. Too late for that. The approach has to change. They need to get some deep balls in the air quick for receivers to run under or contest for it. More risk but no choice. Two of Jones pre-draft weaknesses were a tendency to hold the ball an extra step, and just average release speed. With this OL, rather than improvement opportunities, those are code-red hair on fire issues. Nothing changes overnight but the game planning needs to rip out anything that requires close to 3 seconds until the OL proves it can protect that long at least a fair amount of time.
Quote:
likely to have a top 10 pick. Is there anyone who doesn’t think we need to pick a QB with that 1st rounder?
There are plenty on this board who still think Jones can be great with a better supporting cast. And I'm absolutely sure that if we have a lottery pick, they want to continue investing in players to help Jones get there.
You see, many of those posters live in "The Land of Make Believe" and think we should only draft a QB who is a "sure thing". They are more comfortable with the player we know...
And since you and I know that that is an impossible ask, that mindset from that group makes it impossible to move forward.
Lastly, I believe those posters would rather have a special person at QB than a special player.
The team and line have been horrendous. That doesn't excuse his poor play. He's been one of the worst qbs in the league this year- not sure how thats debatable.
I swear Jones could be surrounded by all pros and fans would still find an excuse for this guy...
BTW Schoen and Daboll aren't figuring it out with Jones, we already know what think. ...... 84 million guaranteed.
Quote:
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
No one knows - but that doesn't stop many of us from forming opinions and expressing them strongly.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
Quote:
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
That is not true. Franchise tagging him would have saved about 10 mil in cap this year. That could have bought a nice o-line player or a TE who could block. Not to mention next year (and realistically the year after that).
The notion that Jones is being absolved by the media or the fan base is rather silly. The players know what's been happening. The O-line players know what's been happening. The players see on tape what's been happening.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
Does doing whatever to "prop him up" include putting a credible offensive line in front of him. I wonder if we're watching the same games.
Or is it always supposed to be like the 2nd half of the AZ game ; when the Cardinals were in prevent D thinking they could run out the clock with a 3 TD lead and not blitzing? Or like pre-season when teams don't blitz out of courtesy.
Why do I have a suspicion it would then be "well nobody ever gets open"....
None of them.
What a ridiculous post.
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
Quote:
OK um, how do you really know?
And did Eli Manning ever get this kind of kids gloves treatment? Or was it "he doesn't have it" as my neighbor used to say? Meanwhile I watched his peers Big Ben and Rivers play for 2 more seasons -- 3 really if you count that Eli was mostly a back-up his last year-- despite both being not-as-good QBs.
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
Quote:
In comment 16243427 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
OK um, how do you really know?
And did Eli Manning ever get this kind of kids gloves treatment? Or was it "he doesn't have it" as my neighbor used to say? Meanwhile I watched his peers Big Ben and Rivers play for 2 more seasons -- 3 really if you count that Eli was mostly a back-up his last year-- despite both being not-as-good QBs.
Call it an educated guess from someone who has been on BBI for over 23 years as opposed to someone who has been here less than two months. (Unless of course you're a dupe... then apologies.)
It's also worth noting that most of DJ's critics were on BBI before Jones was drafted.
The thought that there are former Panther fans who switched their NFL allegiance to the Giants because NY drafted a Duke QB, and will start rooting for the Cowboys after DJ leaves the Giants is so mind-numbingly stupid, I shouldn't even have addressed it.
And yes, the same scenario played out with Eli. Some BBI'ers were critical early in his career and then late in Eli's career as well. To other posters, Eli could do no wrong and was always poised to have a great year.
(Same exact QB blind spot.)
Quote:
In comment 16243621 JOrthman said:
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
Not so much the national but the local beats seem to kiss Mara's ring.
I'm glad I don't read any of those being out of the market. I find the podcasts that cover the Giants to be way more informative.
Quote:
In comment 16243635 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16243621 JOrthman said:
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
In what way?
Quote:
& I have no doubt these fawning articles from Jones are coming from higher ups in the Giants organization. I don't recall such articles about Dave Brown back in the '90s. The Giants gave the bag to Jones-for @ least the next two seasons-& will do whatever to prop him up.
And again, Jones is tough. No one would dispute that. & the OL is horrific...again, no argument there. But the white glove he gets from the media @ times is...come the fuck on. Sure, he's a nice dude from all accounts who works hard & isn't going to embarrass the franchise. But when one is making $40 million a season, our expectations should be a bit higher than nice kid who is stuck a porous OL, but isn't doing a bang up job either. Read what sy is writing...Jones isn't the whole problem for the woes on offense, but he isn't helping matters either.
The part I dont understand is how his annual salary always creeps into the discussion about what is happening on the field. If we franchise tagged him, we would still be seeing the same thing from this offense.
If he sucks and we end up being in position to draft a QB high, that QB will be on a rookie contract. Then we exit the Jones contract after next year.
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
Quote:
In comment 16243264 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16243248 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16243223 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yes, he's tough. Yes, the OL sucks. But the dude is making $40 million. But as sy writes, he's not helping matters either. And his pick 6 vs. Seattle was-for all intents & purposes-the death knell for the '23 Giants.
That may be true. Jones was really bad against Seattle. He didn't dig the hole that made that pick so damaging to the season. He had a smaller shovel than most other starters.
Vachianno put it well: Maybe that $40 million-per-year contract the New York Giants gave him in March will prove to be a colossal waste of money. Maybe he isn't an elite quarterback. Maybe the Giants would be better off moving on with another young quarterback in the next draft.
One question, though: With Jones playing behind this travesty of an offensive line, how would anyone know?
That's a great question. But, it is also one we thought was answered. He had a very similar OL last year and played well, but not great. We added weapons at TE and WR in hopes of improving the offense. But, Jones' play has regressed. I am 100% sure the OL play has been a huge contributing factor in that, but some of it lies with him. The warts that were being questioned through most of last season still exist. He still seems to be unable to make the pre-snap reads, to go through progressions (even when there is time), make the hot reads, read the coverage (which goes hand in hand with the progressions) and he is not accurate in the short to intermediate game. He is completing a good % of those plays, but is more often than not behind the receiver or very low, which makes it very difficult for the receiver to do anything after the catch. He also continues to wait for receivers to run themselves WIDE open, which just doesn't happen consistently in the NFL. A good QB throws his guys open.
Sorry. The O line he has been playing behind is not even close to the one last year. A backup guard playing left tackle? A third string guard starting? A starting guard playing center? Essentially a rookie 6th rounder playing right guard who, after getting hurt, was replaced by a practice squad player, and Neal. Has the starting 5 even been the same in any game yet?
Last year, we had a potentially starting OG at OC, backups at OG, for short time a backup at LT or RT due to injuries. We had a rookie at LG for a period. That OL was about the same, talent-wise, as this one to start the season and not much better as we dealt with injuries either. They were not good, but their play was not this bad. In my opinion, the talent was similar.
Seriously Matt? Not counting Philly, Thomas missed part of one game. Glowinski started 16, Neal missed 4 games. Feliciano missed one. Bredeson and Ezeudu rotated til Ezeudu got hurt (combined 12 starts). But more importantly, they rarely had more than one guy out at a time (maybe one game?). Gates started 8 games (5 at LG) Phillips started 5 games. Lemieux started one game. Peart started zero, Hamilton, zero. Cunningham 1. And a bunch of those were the Philly game.
Sunday there were four guys who were backups or playing out of position. One was a backup guard playing left tackle. Two practice squad guys played.
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
you are completely missing the point. So, what if we were paying him the NFL minimum salary? Would this offensive production be acceptable then because we were not overpaying the QB?
To the other guy.. just because we potentially COULD HAVE spent some of his salary on the OL does not mean we would have and it does not mean we would have chosen the right players. How many times do I need to read here that we have not been ignoring the OL?
Quote:
In comment 16243655 Arcade_Games said:
Quote:
In comment 16243635 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16243621 JOrthman said:
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
In what way?
I agree, this is actually the opposite of an oversimplification. An oversimplification would be "the quarterback sucks." Rather, this poster actually raised a number of valid points, at the same time highlighting the single on field constant (as well as off field). These same fans excusing Jones would be killing other teams qbs for the same play.
And the thought that Jones can't possibly be evaluated because the OL sucks is laughable. I have confidence that Daboll, Kafka and Schoen aren't having any trouble analyzing DJ's play... and that it will lead to a new QB in the draft.
Quote:
How can you not factor in his salary? He's the 10th highest paid player in the entire league. Should you not expect and demand more from him?
you are completely missing the point. So, what if we were paying him the NFL minimum salary? Would this offensive production be acceptable then because we were not overpaying the QB?
To the other guy.. just because we potentially COULD HAVE spent some of his salary on the OL does not mean we would have and it does not mean we would have chosen the right players. How many times do I need to read here that we have not been ignoring the OL?
His play and production this year equates to NFL minimum salary. So yes it would be a lot more acceptable.
You should not expect this or get this from a 5th year qb who just signed a 160 million contract.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently). [/quote]
To piggyback off of this - throughout all this the offense has remained the same, Jones stats and results largely identical. This offense struggles to get 300 yds in a game, we struggle to put up 20 pts
Jones largely puts up approx 200 yds 1 TD per game . He has 2-3 games a year when he can get 300 or do yds 2 TDs against a bad team and/or poor defense
He has 2-3 games per year where he throws under 150 yds per game with 0 TDs and a turnover.
We cant on a decent losing stretch.
19- 9 straight (blame the OL)
20- 1-5 (blame the weapons)
21 - 2-6 (blame the coaches)
22- 2-5-1 (at year end)- blame the weapons
23- 1-4 (soon to be 1-5)- blame the OL
Its the same year over and over regardless of anyone else in the organization
The lone exception is one 6-1/7-2 stretch to start last season where no one could figure out the Saquon/Jones rushing attack that Daboll/Kafka designed. Once Seattle did last year its been back to how it always was
We can count on being obliterated by any very good team largely by halftime
Quote:
In comment 16243635 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16243621 JOrthman said:
Quote:
maybe a little bit this year, maybe...
He's pretty much been thrown under the bus and ran over multiple times, by the majority of the national media since he got here.
I'm not saying he is blameless but let's at least put everything into context.
A lot of people here just want the media put all the blame on him to validate their own opinions.
Jones and Mara are the boogeyman around here.
It's been 5 years. In that time I have watched a GM fired, 2 HCs get fired. I have watched OCs get fired mid-season. I have watched o-lineman get drafted with top 10 draft picks; WRs get drafted in the 1st round and other signed for 70 million dollars. Then I have seen whole WR rooms completely re-made from top to bottom. I have seen promising TE talent get jettisoned, only to have banner years on another team. TEs traded for who were supposedly great players. Not to say all of those were homeruns but: During this whole time the only constant has been the QB (and the owner who was in full bloom love too apparently).
I think that is a big oversimplification.
I think Arcade is exactly right. It fits the facts. Jones has played with over a hundred players and worked with umpteen coaches. All of them apparently suck?
There will never be "no excuses" because it is the only plausible deniability of the imbecilic decision of drafting him in the first place.
And now the excuses will only mount to justify the even more stupefying act of doubling down after four years of, at best, DJ's middling quarterback play and paying him nearly twenty percent of the cap based on nothing more than the wishful thinking that some day he might be above average. It reminds me of the great Inspector Clouseau line to an eager bell boy..."if you keep up this great work, I will see to it that you shall become a bell man."
The Giants front office will take "We’ve done everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up" to its grave before it admits it wasted five monumentally critical years of time and energy, where it could have properly rebuilt this team, chasing wind mills with Dan Quixote...
Dave Gettleman got four full years to atom bomb this franchise. Failure after failure, hundreds of millions of dollars wasted.
Even if Jones is being hung out to dry by his surroundings, what is the upside here?
2018 was as well, until it wasn't.
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
Then we'll argue about the bets they make.
Guys like Dave Brown or Zach Wilson though...we know they suck.
But we need nearly a decade of time to determine DJ's capability, something that was self-evident to Sy, as well as most of the entire universe, before he was even drafted.
It is one thing if you've made the decisions on DJ and must live with and defend such an embarrassment by blowing smoke and making excuses to obfuscate the indefensible every minute of every day. It is quite another if you are a fan of professional football and actually believe such a crock of nonsense...
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
Then we'll argue about the bets they make.
He’s only played “damn well” if you pat him on the back for victories and place blame everywhere else for his failures. Enough already: let’s be realistic and not stay high on hopeium.
He still doesn't have 20 passing TDs under Daboll if you combined last season, the playoff game, and this year, lol
Quote:
Is to build around a staff who builds around a QB. We're a bit over 20 games into this era. Jones has played damn well in most of them. By years end we'll be having the same Jones argument regardless of even making the playoffs, and will again a year later unless we win a Super Bowl (and maybe then).
Then everything comes together. You have three years of performance and results to evaluate, Jones contract is at the next decision point, and both management and ownership need to make bets.
Then we'll argue about the bets they make.
enough of this. He hasn’t played “damn well” in “most of them.” He’s been meh in most, had a couple of good performance matched by if not exceeded by putrid performances it’s finally starting to leak that he has severe limitations as a qb and isn’t elevating game anytime soon despite the fervent hopes of his admirers.
He’s only played “damn well” if you pat him on the back for victories and place blame everywhere else for his failures. Enough already: let’s be realistic and not stay high on hopeium.
I guess we'd have to decide on a measure to define well/not well. Clearly my eyeballs don't agree with yours.
You guys act like one awful throw/play, and it was awful, means that the game was ruined and that “Jones was terrible.”
There’s a difference between being terrible in a game and not having a chance to actually play quarterback.
Jones does not have a chance to play his position right now. Ask Kurt Warner - ya know - a guy who played the actual position.
So yeah….everything sucks. But gimme a break with “Jones stinks right now.”
He’s got 4 guys on him within 2 seconds of every snap. Be realistic.
You guys act like one awful throw/play, and it was awful, means that the game was ruined and that “Jones was terrible.”
There’s a difference between being terrible in a game and not having a chance to actually play quarterback.
Jones does not have a chance to play his position right now. Ask Kurt Warner - ya know - a guy who played the actual position.
So yeah….everything sucks. But gimme a break with “Jones stinks right now.”
He’s got 4 guys on him within 2 seconds of every snap. Be realistic.
Ryan, why do you refuse to accept the point that two things can be true at the same time?? the OLine can stink, and so can Jones. What do you think is more realistic??
The whole team stinks and so does Jones. Last year was smoke and mirrors and it was exposed by Philly. The Giants and Jones haven’t recovered and likely won’t with Jones at quarterback.
Wouldn’t anyone here want Jameis Winston at quarterback?
The whole team stinks and so does Jones. Last year was smoke and mirrors and it was exposed by Philly. The Giants and Jones haven’t recovered and likely won’t with Jones at quarterback.
Wouldn’t anyone here want Jameis Winston at quarterback?
The only experts that matter are Schoen and Daboll. They’ve already made their decision. They think Jones is worth $84 million guaranteed. Why waste your time here why don’t you write them a letter?