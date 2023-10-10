Who is your most disappointing Giants player this season?

He is just not getting it done - and yes I know the line is the worst in the past ten years(maybe ever) of NFL play.
Despite the Eagles playoff disaster I thought he was getting better. He seems to have gotten worse.
You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame an RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.
Not that I am defending Jones but there is subpar line play and there is historically bad line play.
They are on pace for 99 sacks 2nd most in history and the most pressures all-time since the stat was recorded. This is on pace to be considered the worst collective of linemen in the history of the game.....
Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".
Stop speaking logic, you're going to make everyone's head explode here!
1. L. Williams
2. A'Shawn Robinson
3. Adoree Jackson
4. Xavier McKinney
5. Dexter Lawrence
For as much that has gone wrong on the offensive side of the ball, there are zero excuses for why it took this defense until Week 5 to look even half-competent. And in that game, they still allowed 30+ points. Our run defense is porous and the best players on defense have been Banks and Thibs, imv. Okereke gets a pass from me (for now) because he's new to the system and has shown improvement.
Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".
I have been a Jones supporter. But he has gotten objectively worse this year, regardless of line play. I think we may have finally broken him, a la David Carr.
Like most I loved Daboll. But this team came out of preseason totally unprepared. They have never recovered from that. However he handled camp this year he has to radically change. Maybe the most obvious is not shuffle the OL and get them a lot more in game work.
I had hopes for Neal, but not big expectations. And I think he is getting better.
OMG leave this oline intact?
Absolutely not, but I was just proving the point: No QB, even if they are wearing a damn cape with an 'S' on it, is going to do well behind this OL...
When some here turn negative on DJ and say other QB get by with a subpar OL. They don't get how bad this OL is. NFL data shows this is the worst OL going back to 1970. Its more than just a subpar OL, it's the worst OL in 53 years.
And they let Gates and Feliciano walk - what were they thinking?
1. Ojulari - He makes such a big difference to this defense when healthy. He lets Thibs be Thibs and the blitz packages work better but the guy is NEVER healthy. I agree with what Banks said that he could be a double digit sack guy but he’s never on the field long enough to make it happen and catch his rhythm.
2. Okereke - He’s shown some nice flashes but I expected a lot more stable play as a baseline. He’s been boom or bust on a series by series bases.
3. Parris Campbell - Thought he’d be building on his last season and have been making plays on drag routes and crossers all season.
4. McKinney - Didn’t really think X was gonna be a guy but expect more from a guy in a contract year trying to prove himself. Didn’t like the prospects of resigning him before the season and am a hard no as it stands now.
5. Evan Neal - didn’t expect much. Thought he looked much of the same in preseason that he did his rookie year. Still expected better baseline than what we are getting.
The only reason Schoen paid him like an elite quarterback is because he believed DJ could take a step forward and operate a modern NFL offense in an elite manner. He clearly cannot. And Schoen's decision to allocate nearly twenty percent of the cap to a guy who is no better than Mayfield, Dobbs or Minshew is easily one of the dumbest decisions in sports history.
OMG leave this oline intact?
Of course, I mean we should definitely also completely ruin another QB.
Thibs
L Williams
McKinney
Waller
Campbell
For non players, Wink and his defense might be #1.
Despite the Eagles playoff disaster I thought he was getting better. He seems to have gotten worse.
+1
It's hard to determine cause and effect.
The defense is not all that impressive either.
With 20/20 hindsight, it wasn't just Hawkins looking great on the outside in camp, but Adoree taking a step back. The coaches saw it and tried to get in front of it.
Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".
1. Neal
2. Jones
3. Ojulari
4. L. Williams
5. Thibodeaux
6. Glowinski
7. Bredeson
8. A. Jackson
9. McKinney
10. Waller
Stop speaking logic, you're going to make everyone's head explode here!
2. A'Shawn Robinson
3. Adoree Jackson
4. Xavier McKinney
5. Dexter Lawrence
For as much that has gone wrong on the offensive side of the ball, there are zero excuses for why it took this defense until Week 5 to look even half-competent. And in that game, they still allowed 30+ points. Our run defense is porous and the best players on defense have been Banks and Thibs, imv. Okereke gets a pass from me (for now) because he's new to the system and has shown improvement.
OMG leave this oline intact?
The O-Line is too easy pickings, and they were suspect coming into the season anyway. It's not like they had a high bar.
Campbell
Ojulari
Waller
Neal
I have been a Jones supporter. But he has gotten objectively worse this year, regardless of line play. I think we may have finally broken him, a la David Carr.
Like most I loved Daboll. But this team came out of preseason totally unprepared. They have never recovered from that. However he handled camp this year he has to radically change. Maybe the most obvious is not shuffle the OL and get them a lot more in game work.
I had hopes for Neal, but not big expectations. And I think he is getting better.
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:
OMG leave this oline intact?
Absolutely not, but I was just proving the point: No QB, even if they are wearing a damn cape with an 'S' on it, is going to do well behind this OL...
Anybody outside Sexy and Banks are candidates for the OP's ask.
Anybody outside Sexy and Banks are candidates for the OP's ask.
This right here!
Adoree Jackson
Xavier McKinney
Leonard Williams
Evan Neal
Azeez Ojulari
Mark Glowinski
A'Shawn Robinson
Boogie Basham
1. Neal
2. Jones
3. Ojulari
4. L. Williams
5. Thibodeaux
6. Glowinski
7. Bredeson
8. A. Jackson
9. McKinney
10. Waller
I'd swap #5 and #9. But good list for sure.
Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson, Parris Campbell
Would have listed Bobby Okereke until last week. Made more plays around the line and his pass coverage was improved.
What we've got is a few coverage sacks and a guy that gets ridden out the play by no-name TEs. Very disappointing.
And they let Gates and Feliciano walk - what were they thinking?
2. Okereke - He’s shown some nice flashes but I expected a lot more stable play as a baseline. He’s been boom or bust on a series by series bases.
3. Parris Campbell - Thought he’d be building on his last season and have been making plays on drag routes and crossers all season.
4. McKinney - Didn’t really think X was gonna be a guy but expect more from a guy in a contract year trying to prove himself. Didn’t like the prospects of resigning him before the season and am a hard no as it stands now.
5. Evan Neal - didn’t expect much. Thought he looked much of the same in preseason that he did his rookie year. Still expected better baseline than what we are getting.
The only reason Schoen paid him like an elite quarterback is because he believed DJ could take a step forward and operate a modern NFL offense in an elite manner. He clearly cannot. And Schoen's decision to allocate nearly twenty percent of the cap to a guy who is no better than Mayfield, Dobbs or Minshew is easily one of the dumbest decisions in sports history.
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:
OMG leave this oline intact?
Of course, I mean we should definitely also completely ruin another QB.
Yes agreed. So many people here posted that "as the OL goes, so goes our season." And yet everyone seems surprised. The only thing I'm surprised about is how bad the defense is.
I have a feeling that if Thomas and Schmitz didn't get hurt, we would have looked a lot better on offense so far. Especially with Barkley back in the mix.
agree 100%