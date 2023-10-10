for display only
Who is your most disappointing Giants player this season?

GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/10/2023 1:22 pm
Mine is McKinney for multiple reasons (yes even more than Neal).
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2023 1:25 pm : link
Neal. I thought he would look a lot better in his second season, but he hasn't. Throw in his tone deft comments...
Hard To Pick Just One  
Trainmaster : 10/10/2023 1:28 pm : link
Neal
Thibs
L Williams
McKinney
Waller
Campbell


For non players, Wink and his defense might be #1.



what a  
SirYesSir : 10/10/2023 1:28 pm : link
sophie's choice...
Coaching - Daboll/Kafka/Wink  
upnyg : 10/10/2023 1:29 pm : link
Coaching is a problem right now as well as the obvious in play and execution.
Jones.  
section125 : 10/10/2023 1:30 pm : link
He is just not getting it done - and yes I know the line is the worst in the past ten years(maybe ever) of NFL play.
Despite the Eagles playoff disaster I thought he was getting better. He seems to have gotten worse.
RE: Coaching - Daboll/Kafka/Wink  
Giantsbigblue : 10/10/2023 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16243457 upnyg said:
Quote:
Coaching is a problem right now as well as the obvious in play and execution.


+1
Two way tie  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/10/2023 1:46 pm : link
Between McKinney and Neal.
It's hard to evaluate individual  
gfinop : 10/10/2023 1:48 pm : link
players when the whole team sucks!

It's hard to determine cause and effect.
Neal  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10/10/2023 1:50 pm : link
then Jones.

The defense is not all that impressive either.
Evan Neal in a landslide.  
mittenedman : 10/10/2023 1:53 pm : link
Next man up? Adoree Jackson. IMO he had his career years the last 2 years for the Giants, and now he's on the decline.

With 20/20 hindsight, it wasn't just Hawkins looking great on the outside in camp, but Adoree taking a step back. The coaches saw it and tried to get in front of it.
The only answer is Daniel Jones  
GGGGmen : 10/10/2023 1:56 pm : link
You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame a RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.
Schoen and Daboll  
kelly : 10/10/2023 2:00 pm : link
They put this team on the field
RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
larryflower37 : 10/10/2023 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame an RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.

Not that I am defending Jones but there is subpar line play and there is historically bad line play.
They are on pace for 99 sacks 2nd most in history and the most pressures all-time since the stat was recorded. This is on pace to be considered the worst collective of linemen in the history of the game.....
RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
bluewave : 10/10/2023 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame a RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.


Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".
Unfair to only name one guy for this trainwreck.  
nygiantfan : 10/10/2023 2:05 pm : link
In order of most disappointing:

1. Neal
2. Jones
3. Ojulari
4. L. Williams
5. Thibodeaux
6. Glowinski
7. Bredeson
8. A. Jackson
9. McKinney
10. Waller
RE: RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
bluewave : 10/10/2023 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16243496 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame an RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.


Not that I am defending Jones but there is subpar line play and there is historically bad line play.
They are on pace for 99 sacks 2nd most in history and the most pressures all-time since the stat was recorded. This is on pace to be considered the worst collective of linemen in the history of the game.....


Stop speaking logic, you're going to make everyone's head explode here!
Ranked  
AJ23 : 10/10/2023 2:09 pm : link
1. L. Williams
2. A'Shawn Robinson
3. Adoree Jackson
4. Xavier McKinney
5. Dexter Lawrence

For as much that has gone wrong on the offensive side of the ball, there are zero excuses for why it took this defense until Week 5 to look even half-competent. And in that game, they still allowed 30+ points. Our run defense is porous and the best players on defense have been Banks and Thibs, imv. Okereke gets a pass from me (for now) because he's new to the system and has shown improvement.
RE: RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/10/2023 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16243500 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame a RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.



Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".

OMG leave this oline intact?
Neal  
Blue21 : 10/10/2023 2:10 pm : link
.
Leonard Williams  
truebluelarry : 10/10/2023 2:12 pm : link
Mostly because my expectations for him were quite high.
The O-Line is too easy pickings, and they were suspect coming into the season anyway. It's not like they had a high bar.
There's a bunch  
HBart : 10/10/2023 2:14 pm : link
Glowinski - He's been OK since but whatever lobotomized him opening night set this train-wreck in motion.
Campbell
Ojulari
Waller
Neal
Jones  
mfjmfj : 10/10/2023 2:18 pm : link
then Daboll, although obviously not a player.

I have been a Jones supporter. But he has gotten objectively worse this year, regardless of line play. I think we may have finally broken him, a la David Carr.

Like most I loved Daboll. But this team came out of preseason totally unprepared. They have never recovered from that. However he handled camp this year he has to radically change. Maybe the most obvious is not shuffle the OL and get them a lot more in game work.

I had hopes for Neal, but not big expectations. And I think he is getting better.
RE: RE: RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
bluewave : 10/10/2023 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16243510 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16243500 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame a RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.



Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".


OMG leave this oline intact?


Absolutely not, but I was just proving the point: No QB, even if they are wearing a damn cape with an 'S' on it, is going to do well behind this OL...
The better way for me to answer this...  
bw in dc : 10/10/2023 2:21 pm : link
to me is this:

Anybody outside Sexy and Banks are candidates for the OP's ask.
RE: The better way for me to answer this...  
MotownGIANTS : 10/10/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16243528 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to me is this:

Anybody outside Sexy and Banks are candidates for the OP's ask.


This right here!
Andrew Thomas  
aquidneck : 10/10/2023 2:42 pm : link
We've gotten less than 1/4 of play out of him all season.
Very disappointed in  
Modzelewski : 10/10/2023 2:43 pm : link
Paris Campbell
Adoree Jackson
Xavier McKinney
Leonard Williams
Evan Neal
Azeez Ojulari
Mark Glowinski
A'Shawn Robinson
Boogie Basham
Waller  
Spider43 : 10/10/2023 2:44 pm : link
For me. I really thought he was going to ball for us. He looks slow, and old.
RE: Unfair to only name one guy for this trainwreck.  
dlauster : 10/10/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16243501 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In order of most disappointing:

1. Neal
2. Jones
3. Ojulari
4. L. Williams
5. Thibodeaux
6. Glowinski
7. Bredeson
8. A. Jackson
9. McKinney
10. Waller


I'd swap #5 and #9. But good list for sure.
Too many to name  
Toth029 : 10/10/2023 2:58 pm : link
However a top three to me is

Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson, Parris Campbell

Would have listed Bobby Okereke until last week. Made more plays around the line and his pass coverage was improved.
Also  
Toth029 : 10/10/2023 2:59 pm : link
Wanted to include Azeez but I honestly didn't have much anticipation for him to make any impact. Guy has been a dud for me as an all around package.
I'll have to go with  
USAF NYG Fan : 10/10/2023 3:02 pm : link
the 12th man
I would like to compare this to the ''Predict the Giants MPV'' thread  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/10/2023 3:04 pm : link
...For me it's Thibodeaux. Before the season I didn't even care about him getting stats; I just wanted disruptive, impact play.

What we've got is a few coverage sacks and a guy that gets ridden out the play by no-name TEs. Very disappointing.
Easier the other way…  
thrunthrublue : 10/10/2023 3:24 pm : link
Gano and Hammer are Pros…..the rest, top to bottom, MEH.
NFL data  
Giants : 10/10/2023 3:34 pm : link
When some here turn negative on DJ and say other QB get by with a subpar OL. They don't get how bad this OL is. NFL data shows this is the worst OL going back to 1970. Its more than just a subpar OL, it's the worst OL in 53 years.
RE: NFL data  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 10/10/2023 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16243602 Giants said:
Quote:
When some here turn negative on DJ and say other QB get by with a subpar OL. They don't get how bad this OL is. NFL data shows this is the worst OL going back to 1970. Its more than just a subpar OL, it's the worst OL in 53 years.

And they let Gates and Feliciano walk - what were they thinking?
Gates  
Toth029 : 10/10/2023 3:41 pm : link
Got $5M over three years from Washington. He wasn't a stud or anything but the Giants didn't view him as their C. And he isn't very good as a OG. Feliciano I would have liked back as a OG but alas.
There is a lot to complain about regarding the Giants OL  
nygiantfan : 10/10/2023 3:48 pm : link
but not retaining Gates or Feliciano don't make the list.
Easy  
GoDeep13 : 10/10/2023 4:19 pm : link
1. Ojulari - He makes such a big difference to this defense when healthy. He lets Thibs be Thibs and the blitz packages work better but the guy is NEVER healthy. I agree with what Banks said that he could be a double digit sack guy but he’s never on the field long enough to make it happen and catch his rhythm.

2. Okereke - He’s shown some nice flashes but I expected a lot more stable play as a baseline. He’s been boom or bust on a series by series bases.

3. Parris Campbell - Thought he’d be building on his last season and have been making plays on drag routes and crossers all season.

4. McKinney - Didn’t really think X was gonna be a guy but expect more from a guy in a contract year trying to prove himself. Didn’t like the prospects of resigning him before the season and am a hard no as it stands now.

5. Evan Neal - didn’t expect much. Thought he looked much of the same in preseason that he did his rookie year. Still expected better baseline than what we are getting.
Okereke  
RCPhoenix : 10/10/2023 6:19 pm : link
The run D has been horrendous.
Relative to economic value, positional impact and implied expectations  
The Mike : 10/10/2023 8:15 pm : link
It is DJ.

The only reason Schoen paid him like an elite quarterback is because he believed DJ could take a step forward and operate a modern NFL offense in an elite manner. He clearly cannot. And Schoen's decision to allocate nearly twenty percent of the cap to a guy who is no better than Mayfield, Dobbs or Minshew is easily one of the dumbest decisions in sports history.
AT  
US1 Giants : 10/10/2023 8:17 pm : link
Not his fault. However, his injury has been devastating to this team.
Neal.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/10/2023 8:18 pm : link
If the Giants were going to develop into a contender in 2023 or 2024, it was going to be because Neal took a step.
RE: RE: RE: The only answer is Daniel Jones  
Johnny5 : 10/10/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16243510 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16243500 bluewave said:


Quote:


In comment 16243491 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


You pay a franchise QB he better play like one. Can blame a RT all you want but plenty of QBs in this league get by just fine with subpar O-line play. Jones has been terrible.



Then I'm fine with keeping coaches and drafting Caleb Willams and leaving the OL intact... If all is true from what everyone is saying, we shouldn't have to draft and OL for a few years and Caleb Williams, if he's worth it, should be the rising tide that lifts all boats or he's "Just Not The Guy!".


OMG leave this oline intact?

Of course, I mean we should definitely also completely ruin another QB.
RE: Neal.  
Johnny5 : 10/10/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16243820 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
If the Giants were going to develop into a contender in 2023 or 2024, it was going to be because Neal took a step.

Yes agreed. So many people here posted that "as the OL goes, so goes our season." And yet everyone seems surprised. The only thing I'm surprised about is how bad the defense is.

I have a feeling that if Thomas and Schmitz didn't get hurt, we would have looked a lot better on offense so far. Especially with Barkley back in the mix.
Mister  
Joe Beckwith : 10/10/2023 10:45 pm : link
Offensive S(tinkin ). Line.
RE: Schoen and Daboll  
prdave73 : 12:03 am : link
In comment 16243495 kelly said:
Quote:
They put this team on the field


agree 100%
