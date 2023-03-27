Is anyone impressed by Joe Schoen?

So much has crashed and burned in five short games, all the decisions I questioned last offseason are back on the table. At the same time, he'll be given time to continue the tear down and talent rebuild, pare down the cap situation (I hope he reverses course in this regard) and to make a new QB pick.
I suspect there's still significant group-think going on inside the building that just isn't working. If I'm correct, I hope to see a leaner meaner Schoen making decisions next Winter.
he made some mistakes this year but i like that they are shaking trees
now and looking for every veteran OL they can get their hands on. maybe too little too late but he appears to not be stubborn about it.
the most impressive thing year 1 was putting together a coaching staff, so the coaching staff looking this unprepared for this year is the concern. the FO is sort of secondary since like most im sure a lot of the moves they made tied in with what the coaching staff wanted to do.
impressed with his flexibility and ability to realize when something isn't working and make moves to correct it. Neal is what it is, people miss on picks on all the time. He did what he had to do with Jones.
But from what I’ve seen so far I’m not particularly impressed. He found some solid cheap free agents last year in Hodgins, Pinnock, and Feliciano, but his draft picks haven’t been great thus far. At least the 2022 crop.
Thibs is streaky, Neal is getting closer to bust status by the minute, and a good portion of the other draftees were on IR before they could do anything impactful.
From this years draft class Banks seems to be on the right path, and JMS looked ok in early action. Hyatt is never on the field, Gray has not seen many carries, and Hawkins has not been as great as they were making him out to be in camp. He looks more like his 6th round draft slot at the moment.
Again, it’s early, but these drafts don’t appear to be much better than DG’s right now. That has to change if this team wants to move the needle.
Thibs? Maybe Banks and JMS. It is hard for me to say that the roster has gotten better. Right now, what we are saying is that we are a Thomas and Barkley injury away from the worst roster in football. I can't see how that is better. We scored one offensive touchdown in three games in this NFL. That is like the end of the Joe Judge era, not better than it. So, I am highly skeptical we are a better team than the one Schoen inherited.
in the organization that needed to be cleaned out. Two seasons is not nearly long enough to make a case for his success or failure.
I'm not defending him, but there's way more behind the scenes things that we'll never see, never knew if they were an issue, or how things get handled/changed. All we see is the product on the field and the glimpses we get via the media.
The roster is better than it was when he took over, and they are no longer in cap hell, though the cap could have been managed better than he has. For whatever reason, the better talent is not performing better than lesser previous rosters. That's probably leading to coaching changes and player (vets) getting released this offseason.
How he handles that is gonna go a long way in determining his future as the NYG GM.
George was Young (pun intended) and knew the league. He was really smart (maybe too life smart which is a different discussion).
Joe Schoen knows the league. He's young and he's NFL smart. That doesn't mean he'll be a good GM for the Giants. But I think it means he has a shot. It would be nice for the Giants to finally have some injury luck. Last year their entire draft class got hurt. This year they lost their best and most important player in the first half of the first game. Not an excuse but a fact.
The NFL and the world was a very different place when George Young became GM of the Giants. I'm not saying Joe Schoen is going to be a Giants 2 time Super Bowl winning GM like George Young was. What I am saying/comparing is that they both inherited a decade plus of dysfunction and horrible football from a Giants organization that had fallen way behind the trends of the NFL.
I'm rooting for him and no matter how frustrated I get during the games trying to look at the bigger picture. We are doing the team we root no good by turning on the GM and HC so quickly after what they did last year.
They have completely f**ked up the 2023 season. Let's see if they can recover somewhat the rest of this year and next year. If this type of embarrassing, horrible football lasts this entire year and into next year I think they'll be in danger of being replaced when 2024 ends. I don't think that's going to happen. I think they're going to get the team turned around in the second half of this season.
is worse than when he took over and he's had two offseasons, so no
Worse?
Did you forget last year?
There's a lot of stuff going on right now, but this roster is not worse than it was.
I could similarly ask you if you've watched the games this year.
No, I didn't forget last year. But I expect continued improvement. I can deal with 1-4, but the team has been entirely non-competitive in 4 1/2 of the 5 games this year. So, no, I am not impressed with Schoen.
As for 2021, the Giants were 4-7 in 11 games with Jones starting. 0-6 when he was out. I expect worse than that this year, and again the team is not even remotely competitive
Give him some time. I will say, he's hit on some mid to later round picks. Haven't seen that in a while. Thibs is coming along. Neal was considered a top of the draft prospect! How is that bad drafting? Sometimes these players don't work out. Personally I don't get it with him, but not only does he look confused out there, but he's reacting too slowly to action around him and he's not quick enough to recover. Topic for another thread. Anyway, Banks looks like he might be a pretty damn good CB. He's brought in Free Agents like Waller and Okereke, that we were all excited to add. I think it's on the coaches now to put this team in better positions and start developing them. I think the whole org failed on the Oline, believing what they had was good enough.
need about 5 years. I know we're off to a bad start to this season but these guys need some time. I think they'll be ok eventually and I think they drafted some talent, this team is just in a state of disarray right now.
Improvement is not linear, sometimes teams just dont perform well regardless of talent or no talent, sometimes its just not the right mix..
Maybe missing their stud LT and best playmaker also have contributed to the offense looking like shit?
The Niners bottomed out at one point to...Teams bottom out, it haple s bit last yesr bought schoen and Daboll another year
were mainly because they were the best options available. While I understand that, I still am not a fan of Jones, Slayton, and even Waller had warts known previously that are showing up now. They brought in a pile of undersized #3 type receivers, and we were all scratching our heads why not a solid swing tackle, and at least one starter at OG, etc.
A bad football team should not be capped out, to boot. Some of it will be mitigated when Leo and Adoree are off the books, and they've got ~25 expiring deals on tap. But, Jones will be on the books in 2024 while they wade through this difficult season and beyond.
As Terps often says, the half-measures are killers, and it makes their self-scouting look bad imv. These are aspects I really hope improve as Schoen gets into his next offseason or two. I'm hoping it's transitional issues and finishing unfucking the DG mistakes, while he also grows as a talent evaluator and decision maker.
and before people bring up Judge and Mcadoo fired after 2 years
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
This is my concern as well. I didn’t think they’d make the playoffs this year with the brutal schedule. Particularity all of the early season night games which this team historically sucks at. But I wasn’t expecting them to get blown out almost every week either. They have been extremely boring to watch and play with no fire.
This roster was devoid of talent (minus a few pieces most can agree on) with a horrible cap situation. The team competed last year and made a playoff game with guys off other teams PS making significant impact because they had no cap room to do otherwise. The reason this team didn't sign any big money FA's except for Okereke is there was a lack of talent in FA and Schoen was not sold that this team was close to winning right now. The team will have a completely new look next offseason.
As for the draft, it takes time for guys to develop. I do think it's imperative they move Neal to G and get someone else in at RT, but nobody was questioning that pick in last years draft. Kayvon isn't the game wrecker we need off the edge right now, but there can be a lot of questions on how guys are being used in this D to capitalize on their strengths. On O, they had to add depth on the line, but had limited resources and I believe Bobby Johnson is a big part of the problem. For guys to see the same stunts and twists week in and out and not be able to pick it up is poor coaching, period.
So are there misses? Sure, every GM has them. But it's a lot of compounded issues all at once.
RE: I have been very clear that I am not giving up on the season
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
In his first season, they cut $40 million from the cap. The only free agents they signed with more than a 1-year were Glowinski and Taylor. The other 23 free agents were 1-year deals and band-aids.
In the 2022 draft, Thibodeux, Wan'Dale, Flott, Bellinger, McFadden, and Davidson all look like they have NFL futures. Still too early to tell about Ezeudu, Belton, McKethan, and Beavers. Two of those players are coming off ACL. The big miss here is Neal, who was a consensus top pick and a guy who easily handles pass rushers in the SEC.
In the offseason, he made the determination that the players to re-sign to long-term deals were Jones, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas. That's where the $$$ were spent. The only big-ticket new free agent was Okereke, who has been coming on. Nunez-Roches is the only other player signed to more than a 1-year deal and he was relatively "cheap." The other 12 free agents were 1-year deals. He decided that investing long term in Saquon was not a good idea, but keeping him around one more year was.
2023 draft. Banks, Schmitz, Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, and Owens have all show things.
Overall, his drafting, especially in the late rounds has been excellent. They are not spending a lot on free agents other than Jones, Dexter Lawerence, Andrew Thomas, and Okereke. Everyone else has been on short-term deals.
Seems to me that most of the decisions were good. The problems are (1) the OL (injuries to Thomas and Schmitz, and the lack of development by Neal and Ezeudu), (2) the decision to not tag Jones and let Barkley walk.
RE: and before people bring up Judge and Mcadoo fired after 2 years
they both wrote their own ticket out of town, they werent fired because of losing, they were fires because of dysfunction..
Mcadoo was fired because he kicked a hall of fame QB while he was down and an icon to the Giants and pissed off every fan..If he handled that situation better he probably gets a 3rd year..
Jidge talked himself out of town, the way he talked to the media and went on that 10 minute rant, he got himself fired, it wasnt the losing, he was going to get another year and he got himself fired..
Why was Shurmur fired then? The offense looked very good at times under him. Also, I was all on board and still think it was great we fired Joe Judge, because he should have never been HIRED in the first place. But, let's be honest, he had a few bad press conferences, if we are letting coaches go who have futures because they don't handle losing particularly well or do some oddball stuff in a presser than that is pretty stupid if we feel they are building a winning program.
not sure how anyone could be that impressed as it's still early in his tenure. Year 1 was nice but did Schoen really anything special other than unearth some decent pros via low cost methods? I'm talking guys like Bellinger, Hodgins and a few others. His big ticket signings or re-signings look ok.
Schoen and everyone associated with this franchise should be obsessed with one simple mantra: Find great players. This team is so desperate for greatness it's literally slamming us in the face week in week out. FIND GREATNESS. See great player--draft or sign great player. Until Schoen meets this need he's worthless to me.
I like Thibs and think he's always going to start in the NFL and generate big plays for a defense, even if he's far from perfect. We will see about Neal. Mid round picks don't look bad, don't look great. It's early.
Find me a legendary player or 3. I can't stress this enough. Don't tell me one player doesn't make a difference. They make the world of difference. Find them. I don't care if we have to cheat, lie and steal. Find me players worthy of Giants lore and history. Enough with this bullshit.
They won games by the skin of their teeth last year
It always takes time to evaluate how a draft class really is. I still feel like the contracts he's handed out have been good ones and the picks made sense at the time. Neal has been abysmal but no one thought that was a bad pick when he made it given value and need.
I'm more concerned with how we went from looking like one of the best coached teams last year to looking like one of the worst coached teams. And how is it that we haven't seen improvement by a bunch of these players? It's disappointing that Neal hasn't gotten better under Johnson but also why does it look like the OL and the QB have no idea how the protection is supposed to work on some of these plays?
RE: RE: I have been very clear that I am not giving up on the season
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
I don't agree with this at all. The Eagles won the SUper Bowl in 2017 and both Wentz and Jason Peters were out for the year among others. ANd, it is not that we are losing games, we are not even competitive without those two. Does Joe Judge get fired if the season ended the day after the first Eagles game in 2021 when we won? Not a chance. We look that bad now. Now, I don't think anyone should get fired, but I do think it is fair to say that Schoen has not built a solid foundation here in two years. I think any GM should get three to four years and a coach three years--so I am not calling for anyone's head, but in the immortal words of John Mara, Schoen needs to "understand" that he has to up his "batting average"
It’s miserable being a laughingstock again I get it
First time GM and first time head coach are met with adversity when a difficult schedule collides with injuries to a key unit with poor depth. You can’t develop quality depth across the roster in two offseasons (1 cap strapped) and, oh by the way, the entire league has poor OL depth.
The cupcake camp Daboll runs worked last year and did not this year. He’ll learn from it.
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
RE: RE: RE: I have been very clear that I am not giving up on the season
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
I don't agree with this at all. The Eagles won the SUper Bowl in 2017 and both Wentz and Jason Peters were out for the year among others. ANd, it is not that we are losing games, we are not even competitive without those two. Does Joe Judge get fired if the season ended the day after the first Eagles game in 2021 when we won? Not a chance. We look that bad now. Now, I don't think anyone should get fired, but I do think it is fair to say that Schoen has not built a solid foundation here in two years. I think any GM should get three to four years and a coach three years--so I am not calling for anyone's head, but in the immortal words of John Mara, Schoen needs to "understand" that he has to up his "batting average"
Nick Foles stepped in and played fantastic, thats why they won..
If you take Kelce and Jones off their team are the chiefs a SB contender?
If you take Diggs and ? off their team are they still a sb contender? Allen is their best player but right now they are so beat up i dont even know who would be the other player that would cripple them..
If Dallas lost Zach Martin and Parsons? how would they be?
If Niners lost Bosa and CMC off their team how would they be? still best team in the NFL?
You take off the best 2 players off a team regardless of position they are going to be worse, maybe not as bad as they have shown but teams are considerably worse
seeing comments that Neal shouldn't have been drafted as high as he was as he clearly doesn't have the ability to pass protect. What's the best conference in football with the best pass rushers? Didn't Neal just give up one sack in his career at three different positions?
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
were mainly because they were the best options available. While I understand that, I still am not a fan of Jones, Slayton, and even Waller had warts known previously that are showing up now. They brought in a pile of undersized #3 type receivers, and we were all scratching our heads why not a solid swing tackle, and at least one starter at OG, etc.
A bad football team should not be capped out, to boot. Some of it will be mitigated when Leo and Adoree are off the books, and they've got ~25 expiring deals on tap. But, Jones will be on the books in 2024 while they wade through this difficult season and beyond.
As Terps often says, the half-measures are killers, and it makes their self-scouting look bad imv. These are aspects I really hope improve as Schoen gets into his next offseason or two. I'm hoping it's transitional issues and finishing unfucking the DG mistakes, while he also grows as a talent evaluator and decision maker.
I agree with all of this JC. Only difference is I like Jones better than you do, but it's moot at this point. This team will not be competitive enough before it's time to move on from him anyway. I have a feeling we will not be competitive in the division for another 3 years whether Schoen (well and Daboll) is the goods or not. And that's if - IF - we get another decent QB (which is far from a guarantee). Ugh.
Dallas, SF who just held dallas to 10 points, Cardinals who they beat, Sea and the dolphins...3 of the best teams in the NFL..
I get it its bad and they have looked like shit, i am not arguing that but geez a little context
Seattle's defense stinks and they did not score a TD. Context sounds like an excuse and the Cardinals and Rams had no issues scoring on the Niners and the Cowboys have defense has let up some points when they haven't played Zach Wilson, Mak Jones, and Daniel Jones.
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
How much money has he had to spend? how quickly do you think draft picks come in and contribute? yeah some do, a select few, but to expect a turnaround after 2 offseasons coming off a dumpster fire is a little unfair no?
address this more in my game preview, but some of this is a perfect shit storm. The Giants played the wrong teams at the wrong time after they got punched in the mouth by the Cowboys and then lost Thomas, Barkley, and Schmitz.
The Giants were never going to beat the 49ers, Dolphins (and Bills). Those teams are in a different league.
The more damning losses are the Cowboys and Seahawks.
missing their top 2 lineman? How did they do against SF missing Lineman?
Yeah missing your best lineman will make your team non ckmpetitive
I watched the game, Dallas was fine moving the ball all game. They turned the ball over and were horrible in the red zone. I don't know what the numbers are but I guarantee you they had over 400 yards that day. Their offense was functional, it just was not efficient.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
Agreed. I remember a lot of similar excuses for DG.
Look, this can still turn around. But you have to be at least be dubious right now with everyone in this organization.
and I think he has made a lot of good moves/decisions given the inherited mess. I think he has made very sensible decisions in his two drafts, and used his few free agent dollars in a prudent fashion.
I wouldn't even have minded if he acted more aggressively in year 1 in a few areas like shedding Leonard Williams and putting Barkley at risk by tagging Jones. I understood what/why he did but I think too much weight was placed on Jones playing really well at the end of last season versus a crappy Minnesota defense (twice). Nevertheless, I would be shocked if he isn't thinking about every decent college QB right now.
Schoen unfortunately is stuck in the mud with the same problem his predecessors had...not being able to stabilize the OL. This is becoming almost a historic-level joke at this point that no football mind has been able to solve. Him and Daboll have simply got to figure it out and maybe even get a bit lucky.
This is what's concerning to me. The fact that the organization seemed completely unprepared to lose Thomas (or anyone really) to injury. The way the OL was handled this whole offseason (aside from signing JMS) is really REALLY disturbing. Keeping Peart over Tyre Phillips? WTF? And then putting McKethan out at LT after practicing him at LG, NOTING him as the backup RG, and after you kept Peart as the swing? What in the actual phucque? Moving people around all preseason and not playing your brand new starting OL together at all in preseason? Baffling.
So you are judging an Oline missing the best LT in football, their starting center, a guard playing left tackle, a guard playing center?
Giants are basically trying to mask 5 OL right now
The team is 11-12-1 since his hiring. It's very early, he's got some difficult decisions this off-season. I'm hopeful with the Schoen/Daboll regime. We need to get out of these phase where the franchise resets every two years.
him. I thought Thibs had a higher bust potential. Neal checked all the boxes. Athletic, versatile, hard worker, smart, great success against top flight competition. I just don't get it. The whole OL sucks except Thomas who is injured. Is every player signed or picked that bad? I find it hard to believe. Nobody is progressing/being "Coached up". All I can figure is that it is the offensive coaching/scheming and OL coaching in particular.
But I do know, another year like this next year, I wouldn’t trust them to build the team around the next QB and another fresh start should be in the works. This year looks like total organizational failure. A huge pet peeve of mine going into season was not grabbing a decent vet swing tackle considering how piss poor Neal looked like. I talked myself into him giving us competent play because what choice where we given? I prefer optimism going into season until proven otherwise.
What scares me is they know probably they are on hot seat. So if they go on spending spree next year. Two years in a row with playoffs. That’s the barometer. We’ve seen how one spending spree can buy you a playoff season like in 2016 with that’s elite D, but it doesn’t give sustained success unless you are drafting well.
I've already said he's open to criticism for the OL and Jones.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
Again, the question was not whether we should start over and fire the GM. It was whether we were impressed by Schoen. Right now they’ve been completely non-competitive against every team except for the 2nd half vs. the Cardinals. Why should I be impressed? I’m not.
Doesn’t mean I’m out with pitchforks calling for him to be fired. If the Giants look this terrible the rest of the season and wind up with 1-2 wins? I would find it hard to justify keeping Schoen on
of cap resources spent, I am under the impression that you guys will only be upset about Jones?
I assume you were OK with the contracts Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence got?
Again, the only other guy to have money spent on him was Okereke.
Schoen hasn't spent big money on anyone else, almost everyone else has been 1-year contracts.
the $15m on campbell, nacho (2 year), robinson (void year) isn't looking so hot right now.
imagine that $ had been invested in the OL? and that the glowinski 6m per year wasn't a total waste also. that is basically 10% of the cap totally wasted right now. last week's opponent miami signed connor williams for the same amount the nyg paid glowinski in 2022 and he's been one of the best IOL in football for 2 years. 0 sacks and just 2 pressures allowed this year in 5 games - which is probably better than any single game glowinski has played.
this isn't an abstract criticism either - they let 2 starters from last year's OL walk. this was a calculated gamble that failed. tyree phillips was expected to be their experienced swing tackle and apparently their assessment of him is that he's just a practice squad player they dont even have interest in right now. last year's OL wasn't all that good and they gambled this entire season on young guys they selected that have been a disaster with 3 of their top 7 OL by snaps from a year ago walk out the door.
He's fucked up big-time on the OL, and the Jones contract situation wasn't ideally handled (he should be on the franchise or 5th year option), but I think people are jumping the gun to trash everything else.
From his draft: Thibs, Banks, Flott, Bellinger, Robinson, JMS, Hyatt, McFadden, and Davidson have all shown something. Gray and Belton have some good traits and have plenty of time to contribute. What has flopped are Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan, and that admittedly has a big impact, although they all could still be serviceable players with time and in the right position.
The OL sucking - and the questions on Jones - have so many downstream effects. We can't evaluate the receiving core because we can't get them the ball. We can't see thibs and the young CBs and safeties do thier thing because we never get a lead. This team really isn't built to operate in a game state where they are constantly behind.
last year, Gettleman left no room at all for FA, and no way to create it without robbing from the future.
I don't condemn him for the DJ contract. It isn't onerous. They already borrowed from the future using it, so it's going to seem worse down the road, but overall it's what middle of the road QBs will get.
In the preseason, everyone was giddy about Waller, saying he would make up for the lack at WR. The only issue was his ability to remain on the field.
I thought a little more could have been done with OL, but they did draft a C. Injuries, failure of youngsters to improve, and some of the vets regressing, have made a mess of it. Still, I think some mistakes were made. Everyone in the league thought Neal would be better. Maybe the mistake was drafting a LT to play RT, but he still should be better at it.
Overall, he's done OK.
Imo, the question was whether you are impressed by Schoen
the issue whether he should be replaced is not a serious one at the moment. I think a GM (and Gettleman got this) needs 4 years to show you a body of work. At that point, when you can evaluate two or three draft classes and four FAs then you can make a judgment on a GM. As of now, I am not impressed by the current roster, but he has time and I don't think it is beyond realistic expectations for him to be a decent GM.
Nunez-Roches was given a 3-year deal that averages $4 million. Not great, but not a game changer. As I said above, he and Okereke were the only new guys to get multi-year deals.
Parris Campbell was given a 1-year deal worth $4.7 million. Didn't seem outrageous at the time. Robinson is another 1-year rental not costing much. Both Nunez and Robinson are still huge upgrades over Justin Ellis and Nick Williams. They haven't been the problem. They were signed as depth and they have provided depth. Campbell was low-risk gamble.
I'm extremely curious to see what happens in January-April with Schoen and Daboll.
I'd hate to miss out on that and have go through another regime change. The results will be so predictable.
"Hey, we finally got our GM and HC! I love the moves they are making! Give them a year, they have to clean up this mess!"
Fast forward to 2025.
"Is anyone impressed with our GM and HC? We need new blood!"
As much as the losing is sucking the sports life out of me, the constant regime changes are doing the same.
It's so tiresome. It's like everyone is being penalized for overachieving last year. Schoen is going to be here for 4 years minimum most likely, that's what Gettleman got. 11-12-1 with a playoff win. That's what he's graded on now.
And let's not forget about the new resources brought into the front office, more so than I can ever remember at any time. They created a role for Ryan Cowden. But nah, he sucks. Let's start over.
To Joe was having a successful season last year, expectations went crazy and now he's being dumped on.
Are we playing worse than last year? Yes. I have no issue conceding that, however if we were having this season 1 year ago the narrative would have been:
"We're missing our two best offensive players and have 4 stringers playing on the OL right now. Our defense is bad because we've played good offenses and they still need time to gel".
Unfortunately its year 2 so people are out for blood.
Give the guy a couple more years, we can't keep running GM's and coaches out of town. Someone needs the time to have their plan come to fruition.
And BTW, the one move I'm still 50/50 about is the Jones contract, and I still contend that it was done with the thinking that they may be replacing him during it and it was structured to provide an out after year 2. Schoen clearly noticed there was some risk and built in a mitigation strategy.
To Joe was having a successful season last year, expectations went crazy and now he's being dumped on.
Are we playing worse than last year? Yes. I have no issue conceding that, however if we were having this season 1 year ago the narrative would have been:
"We're missing our two best offensive players and have 4 stringers playing on the OL right now. Our defense is bad because we've played good offenses and they still need time to gel".
Unfortunately its year 2 so people are out for blood.
Give the guy a couple more years, we can't keep running GM's and coaches out of town. Someone needs the time to have their plan come to fruition.
And BTW, the one move I'm still 50/50 about is the Jones contract, and I still contend that it was done with the thinking that they may be replacing him during it and it was structured to provide an out after year 2. Schoen clearly noticed there was some risk and built in a mitigation strategy.
Yep. In the fans mind they would have been better going 6-11 last year and not committing anything to Jones & Barkley, because they wouldn't have.
Instead, Daboll pulled a rabbit out of his hat and created a standard that wasn't realistic.
Read my posts above on the draft. 2023 looks like a huge success. When it was over, we all thought it was only a 3-player draft because of the trades. We didn't even think Hawkins, Riley, and Owens were any good. His late-round drafting has been superb and the top three picks from the last draft look really good.
What's the issue? Neal is a bust and KT isn't setting the NFL on fire.
In hindsight, the Giants shouldn't have spent either of their top picks on an OT (I suggested that before the draft and was crucified). They should have drafted the WR the Jets took. That would have made BBI fun after the draft. "How the fuck does Schoen and Daboll draft Wilson over Neal?"
RT for the next 12 games. I think if he doesn't make considerable improvement the Giants will move on to someone else at RT. The missed protection again letting a DE run free at Jones was glaring but that might be more on Jones and the center (whoever is not adjusting the protections) than on Neal. I thought he played better vs Miami than he did the first 4 games.
we can act like these were all low risk gambles but they add up to a big chunk of cap space and the reality is all are to date the same level mistakes we rightfully killed prior staffs for. glowinski is a new version of the omahmeh/schwartz signings, campbell may as well be jonathan stewart or kyle rudolph, nunes roches/robinson so far just as useless as kareem martin or cullen jenkins.
this is why saying they should have or should let barkley go instead of a 1 year tag is crazy to me. when healthy he is an impact player on a no risk 1 year deal. similar $ spent in FA rarely brings in impact players, especially on 1 year deals.
I think he’ll be a better GM because of it. I also wonder if he was as high on this roster coming into this season as people assume he was. For all the attention it got, last year’s offseason was fairly conservative.
This never was going to be an easy ride. He's made good decisions -- locking down Andrew Thomas, Dex. Not extending Williams and McKinney I still think the DJ contract, especially the way it's constructed, made sense. Waller, Banks, Schmitz, Hyatt are good talent additions. Thibs is developing into a really good player. Jury still out on Neal. He isn't batting 1,000. No one does.
Yup, I already said they should have tagged Jones and let Barkley go. They gambled and lost. It was a pretty big gamble too.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
i dont have a big problem with their decision on jones/barkley.
i would have extended barkley and tagged jones because it was lower risk and about half the guaranteed money (50m gtd vs 95m gtd), but i still see the argument for extending jones below where the QB market immediately after he signed with hurts, herbert, burrow, etc.
both of those players are a better use of cap space than the ~50m-60m gtd they've spent on other teams players in the last 2 years.
1. They could have picked up the 5th year option for a much maligned QB coming off a serious/mysterious neck injury without ever having coached the guy.
They made a solid decision to see the guy play in 2022.
2. They could have Franchise Tagged him....at $31M, full cap hit this season. Ok, that likely means no Okereke, and the inability to re-sign Slayton....and quite likely the inability to trade for Waller.
This was never going to happen.
3. They should have negotiated harder and not paid the $40MM/year.
Ok, a fair argument. Has anyone considered the negotiation was likely the Giants wanted to pay less, but have a different contract structure then they wound up with? Essentially a 2 year deal...setting up the ability to get out with limited dead cap after 2024. It's pretty apparent that the negotiations dragged on as the Giants were likely pushing for lower apy with additional years, while Jones' team was pushing for more $$ up front.
The "they were negotating against themselves crowd" fails to realize the time element to this. If they did not get the deal currently in place by the deadline, the cap hit for this season was dramaticaly higher.
No serious person was talking about walking away from Jones at the end of last season when her performed well down the stretch and got this team their first playoff win since 2011.
Yeah, I think Schoen is playing chess while we all watch the checkers game (2023 season) play out in front of us.
My biggest concerns, obviously, are the lack of depth on the Oline and the pass rush. Hopefully these are of the highest priority moving forward.
do you recall if/when Schoen gave an in-season presser last year? I remember many of us were ticked when DG was having trash seasons and never coming to the mic to answer for any of it. Would like to hear from Schoen this year but not sure if it's his policy to do so during the season.
His drafts have been just ok. His free agent acquisitions have been ok.
His appraisal skills are iffy. He went into this season acting like the team was ready to seriously compete and blew through warning signs from last season. His contract negotiating has been bad. He got seriously played by Jones' people and he's handed out contracts to guys like Shepard and Taylor that are a waste of mone.
Maybe Jon is right about the group think because I see hedging and compromises and no commitment to a particular path.
He needs to up his game or he won't be here very long.
Read my posts above on the draft. 2023 looks like a huge success. When it was over, we all thought it was only a 3-player draft because of the trades. We didn't even think Hawkins, Riley, and Owens were any good. His late-round drafting has been superb and the top three picks from the last draft look really good.
What's the issue? Neal is a bust and KT isn't setting the NFL on fire.
In hindsight, the Giants shouldn't have spent either of their top picks on an OT (I suggested that before the draft and was crucified). They should have drafted the WR the Jets took. That would have made BBI fun after the draft. "How the fuck does Schoen and Daboll draft Wilson over Neal?"
Drafting a WR there was not unreasonable in 2022. But some type of prudent solution was required for RT/OT so what was your recommendation? Keep in mind free agency was basically over. Let us know as this would make that hindsight more complete than sounding disingenuous.
do you recall if/when Schoen gave an in-season presser last year? I remember many of us were ticked when DG was having trash seasons and never coming to the mic to answer for any of it. Would like to hear from Schoen this year but not sure if it's his policy to do so during the season.
IIRC, he spoke to the media somewhere around the bye week last season
I'm extremely curious to see what happens in January-April with Schoen and Daboll.
I'd hate to miss out on that and have go through another regime change. The results will be so predictable.
"Hey, we finally got our GM and HC! I love the moves they are making! Give them a year, they have to clean up this mess!"
Fast forward to 2025.
"Is anyone impressed with our GM and HC? We need new blood!"
As much as the losing is sucking the sports life out of me, the constant regime changes are doing the same.
I think JM and ST are tired of paying people no longer part of the organization for 3 years , and ride those two until they are deemed failures, or the team turns around and gets competitive and they get extended.
I still believe in them, and give them a learning curve.
Almost every possible thing that could go wrong this year has already. That’s a lot for a 1+ year GM and HC.
Hopefully injured players heal and we can see some of what they can do.
Schoen looked at this as a 2 year window with Jones & Barkley. NYG can get out of Jones contract after 2024 or extend it if he reached another level. NYG can franchise Barkley twice. Due to last year's unexpected success and playoff win, the organization likely decided they wanted to build off that after Daboll's first year. It hasn't worked, but there isn't a ton of damage either. They'll have a top 7 pick and most likely draft a QB and the clock resets for everyone.
This is a transitional period if Jones doesn't work out, if he does then they continue building with him. Some posters make it seem that Jones has the Watson contract in Cleveland.
Whether he can quickly pivot from such a disastrous mistake will determine whether he is here after 2024. If he does, as John Lynch did after Trey Lance, I do think he will be given more time. He clearly has quality football knowledge and the intelligence/capacity to make good decisions. If he doesn't, he will be gone and another rebuild will begin in 2025.
If that is the case, remarkably, DJ will have gotten a second GM and a third coach fired in just six years in this league. A causal trail of executive and coaching casualties exceeded in the annals of history perhaps only by Albert Gitchell...
Schoen looked at this as a 2 year window with Jones & Barkley. NYG can get out of Jones contract after 2024 or extend it if he reached another level. NYG can franchise Barkley twice. Due to last year's unexpected success and playoff win, the organization likely decided they wanted to build off that after Daboll's first year. It hasn't worked, but there isn't a ton of damage either. They'll have a top 7 pick and most likely draft a QB and the clock resets for everyone.
This is a transitional period if Jones doesn't work out, if he does then they continue building with him. Some posters make it seem that Jones has the Watson contract in Cleveland.
You're right, but $81M guaranteed is still a lot of money for a guy whose production is worth 1/20th of that at best. As usual the Giants were bidding against themselves. They've been doing that for years so you know it isn't a Schoen issue.
John Mara may be a nice man but he needs to go away.
Right. I never understood why NYG showed their cards and said "we want Jones back", from a negotiation stand point that makes no sense. If you can criticize Schoen, I think he misjudged the QB market. I get Jones is younger, but he should not be paid more than Carr and Garoppolo based on their body of work.
It's clear they wanted the tag for Barkley based on his demands, but you could have had Jones test the market. Who was giving him $81M guaranteed?
And lighting them on fire too early here. I still don't have a problem with the process involved with the Jones contract but we hit the worst outcome here and that's likely going to result in dead cap. But it is structured in a way, where if we get out next year then we can elect to eat a lot of that cap in a transition year. Yes it's a big hit but it's because of the position and supply/demand. I think his process has been sound the first two offseasons.
Bigger issue is the first draft, which is the only one we can really start to evaluate. There is always a shine on a rookie class, a lot of people thought we crushed last years at this point. But that class is looking extremely underwhelming given the draft capital we had. Because of the roster purge, we were relying on that class to be filling out a lot of important spots by year 2 and the early returns are a solid Edge + a blocking TE. Everybody else is only starting or getting meaningful snaps out of necessity.
I'm sure somebody else emerges as a role player - whether that be an OL or a guy like Davidson/Flott/Belton stepping up but I do think it's safe to write any of those guys off as a slam dunk consensus 2nd contract guy.
Barring Joe Judge/Gettleman levels of dysfunction beyond the product on the field, I am firmly in the camp that Daboll/Schoen deserve a 3rd year at a minimum even if they only win a a couple of games this year after what they were able to accomplish last year. And if it results in them resetting at QB next year, it should result in a year 4 if there are any signs of life.
#1 and #2 point to a lack of faith in Jones beyond 2023.
And it has been pointed out that his contract is really an out after two years. If that was the net feeling about Jones in the FO and coaching staff after 2022, then letting him walk and signing a competent 1 year starter like Mayfield for 4 million would have been a shrewd move. But the Giants would have been eviscerated by NY media and Mara would never let it happen.
The Jones contract felt like a half measure. Either you believe he is the future or you don't. The resulting contract tells me there was disagreement there.
Yup, I already said they should have tagged Jones and let Barkley go. They gambled and lost. It was a pretty big gamble too.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
I don't think it was a gamble at all. Extending Jones saved over $15 million in cap this season versus franchise tag. His '24 numbers are the same as franchise tag.
They needed that cap money this season. Tagging Barkley was a no-brainer because he's engrained in the franchise, an excellent player, and you're getting always gambling with health with RBs anyway.
Like it was said at the time, Jones is essentially on a 2 year deal. After that it's $20MM in dead money for 2 years if they want to make a change. Low risk, high reward, and frankly no option. There's no way you don't bring Jones back for '23. 24 is the THE season for everyone including Jones.
I’ve said this multiple times, and I know it sounds like a massive excuse if two top ten picks don’t pan out (one looks like a certified bust; KT may never be elite but he’ll be solid)….
For all of the talk around here about nepotism, the Giants organization being rotted you have to also cut him slack on his first draft not only with the Giants but also his first as a GM. Again, hard to stomach if Neal busts but it is what it is.
His 2nd draft looks a lot better, on a bad team Deonte Banks is quietly playing like a CB1. Kid is gonna be a stud. I like JMS who looks solid to me. I like the rest of his draft as well. So year 2 , bringing his guys in, I like where things are headed.
The 2021 draft busting hurts how quickly this team will get to contending. Neither the first, or most likely the second round pick will get a second contract here. Can’t happen.
They have 6 picks right now. The goal should be to trade some vets and get near 8-9, trade back and use as many lotto tickets as possible.
The Giants have been so bad for so long - I’m giving these guys 3 full years before I start assessing job security.
This next draft will most likely be the biggest deciding factor for this regime.
The only questionable draft pick is Neal, and jury is still out. I swear, some fans want all-pros in the 6th round. It doesn't work that way for most every team and every draft.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
The only top-5 drafted OT on this roster is better than serviceable.
Got their draft positions transposed. I don't think it's too much to ask for a servicable OL in the top 7 either...
It's not, but Neal was a top prospect across every draft board in the league. It wasn't like he was a reach or came with red flags. He just hasn't been what it seemed that he would be.
He isn't the first highly-drafted OL prospect to teeter on the edge of becoming a full-fledged bust, and he won't be the last. Prospects bust sometimes. All of the logic that went into choosing Neal over Ekwonu or Cross was identical to choosing Thomas over Wills, Wirfs, and Becton. Thomas became an all-pro; Neal has not even shown the ability to play pro football.
That shit happens. Unless you can identify a scouting/grading/stacking issue, it's hard to put that on Schoen. I think Neal would have been in the mix for 31 other GMs at that exact same spot if they were working with the Giants' roster. I still think Bobby Johnson is the biggest issue with the OL. Any OL coach who talks glowingly about Shane Lemieux (as an obvious example) doesn't have a ton of credibility, IMO.
Whether he can quickly pivot from such a disastrous mistake will determine whether he is here after 2024. If he does, as John Lynch did after Trey Lance, I do think he will be given more time. He clearly has quality football knowledge and the intelligence/capacity to make good decisions. If he doesn't, he will be gone and another rebuild will begin in 2025.
Jones is 100% Schoen's guy. The praise Schoen heaped on Jones before and after the signing was effusive. And telling.
I would have gone a different direction, but fine. Let's give Schoen the benefit of the doubt to see how Jones deals with being paid to be the man and face of the franchise. So far, it's a disaster.
Now, assuming Jones continues to sink, it would be impressive if Schoen takes the hit, pivots and looks for another solution in 2024...
you are naturally going to be very thin at certain positions, so injuries are going to have a disproportionate impact.
Also, when you are in a re-build you are going to have a very young team. I believe the Giants have the youngest roster in the NFL. Young players take time to develop and are going to make a lot of mistakes.
So I think it is very difficult at this point to indict Schoen with a young and thin roster. .
A GM can’t accurately be evaluated in this short a time
This season is effectively over. Now it's just about getting young guys reps and trading any expensive vets they can. The next big moment is shaping up to be the draft. We'll learn a lot about their headspace then. If they go and draft a tight end like GBN suggests, sound the alarms.
then we might as well not even debate, defend or condemn any GM/HC here ever again.
Also, you can't move the goalposts every 6 months. The team gets off to a bad start and gone are the days of praise Schoen and who cares about Mara he finally hired outside the box and we're back to hiding behind trees pointing to the grassy knoll.
Maybe Schoen and Daboll thought Jones was the best QB available at that point in time. Maybe they simply said Jones is a solid starting QB evidenced by what we just sat through for the entire 2022 season, and paying him avg starting money falls in line with our assesements.
Stop with this already. Blame Mara for hiring the wrong guys anytime you want. Blaming him for some secret under the radar meddling is a huge leap especially since you all said he'd never hire outside the team. He did. Twice.
render one of the Mara lackeys as a mere figure head? Didn't they completely revamp the scouting? They also LET JONES TWIST IN THE WIND for the entire 2022 season. But now, now that he's struggling behind the worst offense in NFL history we're back to the Mara stuff? Why didn't Mara step in 2022 August and demand Jones get the FT? After all, he stepped in this past Spring.
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
The Giants are 11-12-1 in their reign. They won a playoff game.
The first 24 games of the Gettleman era: 7-17.
If you want to blame Schoen for "picking Jones", fine. Gettleman picked Eli which was wrong and still got to draft a QB a year later which seemed like a panic move (JonC has alluded to this.)
Impressed??
just the question itself strikes me as reactionary
why do we always need to jump to conclusions so quickly?
We had a perfectshitstorm of bad luck occur for the first 5 games...
the only thing I put on ANYONE is why the OL and ST coaches still have a job
other than that it is way to soon to pass judgement on Schoen
Personally I like what I have seen from him so far,do I agree with everything he has done?
Of course not
But all things considered I would give him a B+
I meant the 5th year option, not the FT (Semantics)
you guys are talking over each other "weighing in" and "forcing" are two different things and Mara could have weighed in without forcing anything. I doubt Schoen signs Jones to his deal without "informing" Mara that is his plan.
I have spent a large portion of my time as a Giants fan which dates back over 50 years blaming, justifiably, the Mara's for way, way too many seasons like this one is becoming.
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
Earlier that day, co-owner John Mara reached out to his quarterback, hoping this one final outreach would help convince Jones how much he was wanted.
Quote:
“I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here,” Mara said Monday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “We’re finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven’t been able to do since we drafted you and we have a chance to build this roster to be a successful team and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. I was very pleased he ended up signing the deal.”
Quote:
“If we put the pieces around him there’s no limit to how high he can climb,” said Mara, who added he is “very confident” the Giants can eventually win a Super Bowl with Jones as the starting quarterback.
“I think he showed how good a quarterback he can be last year and if we continue to improve our roster there’s no limit to how well he can play,” Mara said.
Yeah, but Schoen was supposed to just rip the bandaid off and start over. He managed the situation as best as he could. Link - ( New Window )
The first 2 years under Schoen actually remind me a lot of the first 2
When Rose took over the Knicks, I think most looked it is as being a total tear down/rebuild situation much like what we had all expected from the Giants when Schoen took over.
Much like Thibodeau and the Knicks, Daboll was able to get more than expected out of the team in the first year leading to an unlikely playoff run. The early success fooled the front office into thinking that they were further along than they actually were, and led to some questionable moves in the offseason. For the Knicks they spent a bunch of money on Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, for the Giants a big contract for Jones, tagging Barkley, etc.
Year 2 for the Knicks, they pretty much crashed back down to Earth, missed the playoffs, and the front office went back to taking a more patient approach to the rebuild and were lucky to hit a home run with the signing of Jalen Brunson.
It looks like we are seeing the same thing happen to the Giants in Year 2 under Schoen, but it is still yet to be determined how this will alter the way he looks to build the team moving forward, or if they will be able to make an addition that has the impact of a Jalen Brunson to the Knicks (arguably the most likely version of this would be hitting on a rookie contract QB).
I have spent a large portion of my time as a Giants fan which dates back over 50 years blaming, justifiably, the Mara's for way, way too many seasons like this one is becoming.
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
Yep can't argue any of this.
All we can go on is what we are being told and what we see. From my vantage point, I think Schoen was and is allowed to do whatever the hell he wants to do, barring maybe some exceptions.
Mara is an easy target, no one zeroes in on him like I can believe me. I just can't proclaim Mara is pulling too many strings unless there is a lot of evidence to support it. IN this town? With this insanely busy and competetive media market?
Has one reputable source come out over the last 20-30 years and ever said that Mara is wielding a heavy hand? That he's forcing GMs into decisions that said GM might not have made without the owner's weight? Other than the occasional whisper or occasional hint, not a fucking word. How come the same media had no problems exposing George Steinbrenner? Or Dolan? Or the Jets owner (who doesn't even show up or care, my point stands) or the Mets bad ownership prior to Cohen?
Mara isn't beyond reproach. If he was pulling strings we'd know about it. He's just bad at hiring people. We do know that.
The DJ situation was handled exactly the way it should have been AT THE TIME
When Schoen chose not to take the 5th yr option it was the right move
At the time the contract was due to be negotiated Schoen did the right thing
Not sure what else to do about those moves now....but I personally applauded them
I cheered when he drafted Neal and Thibs
We all did by and large
I have spent a large portion of my time as a Giants fan which dates back over 50 years blaming, justifiably, the Mara's for way, way too many seasons like this one is becoming.
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
Mara isn't beyond reproach. If he was pulling strings we'd know about it. He's just bad at hiring people. We do know that.
I agree we know he's bad at hiring people. IMO sometimes he was bad at hiring people because he knew they would do exactly what he wanted them to. I think DG was exactly that scenario.
He has had two years of Draft and FA. Who has he added that is a long-term keeper
I'm not defending him, but there's way more behind the scenes things that we'll never see, never knew if they were an issue, or how things get handled/changed. All we see is the product on the field and the glimpses we get via the media.
The roster is better than it was when he took over, and they are no longer in cap hell, though the cap could have been managed better than he has. For whatever reason, the better talent is not performing better than lesser previous rosters. That's probably leading to coaching changes and player (vets) getting released this offseason.
How he handles that is gonna go a long way in determining his future as the NYG GM.
Deonte banks and JMS seem like they are going to be keepers..
Micah Mcfadden has played well and starting..
Thibs has 4 sacks in 3 games and looks to be getting better
Wandale Robinson is a very good slot/gadget receiver..
Bellinger is a solid Tight end
Okereke after a rough first couple of weeks has gotten more ckmfortable and making plays..
Others have showed glimpses but not ready to call them keepers
Joe Schoen knows the league. He's young and he's NFL smart. That doesn't mean he'll be a good GM for the Giants. But I think it means he has a shot. It would be nice for the Giants to finally have some injury luck. Last year their entire draft class got hurt. This year they lost their best and most important player in the first half of the first game. Not an excuse but a fact.
The NFL and the world was a very different place when George Young became GM of the Giants. I'm not saying Joe Schoen is going to be a Giants 2 time Super Bowl winning GM like George Young was. What I am saying/comparing is that they both inherited a decade plus of dysfunction and horrible football from a Giants organization that had fallen way behind the trends of the NFL.
I'm rooting for him and no matter how frustrated I get during the games trying to look at the bigger picture. We are doing the team we root no good by turning on the GM and HC so quickly after what they did last year.
They have completely f**ked up the 2023 season. Let's see if they can recover somewhat the rest of this year and next year. If this type of embarrassing, horrible football lasts this entire year and into next year I think they'll be in danger of being replaced when 2024 ends. I don't think that's going to happen. I think they're going to get the team turned around in the second half of this season.
I could similarly ask you if you've watched the games this year.
No, I didn't forget last year. But I expect continued improvement. I can deal with 1-4, but the team has been entirely non-competitive in 4 1/2 of the 5 games this year. So, no, I am not impressed with Schoen.
As for 2021, the Giants were 4-7 in 11 games with Jones starting. 0-6 when he was out. I expect worse than that this year, and again the team is not even remotely competitive
Quote:
is worse than when he took over and he's had two offseasons, so no
Worse?
Did you forget last year?
There's a lot of stuff going on right now, but this roster is not worse than it was.
I could similarly ask you if you've watched the games this year.
No, I didn't forget last year. But I expect continued improvement. I can deal with 1-4, but the team has been entirely non-competitive in 4 1/2 of the 5 games this year. So, no, I am not impressed with Schoen.
As for 2021, the Giants were 4-7 in 11 games with Jones starting. 0-6 when he was out. I expect worse than that this year, and again the team is not even remotely competitive
Improvement is not linear, sometimes teams just dont perform well regardless of talent or no talent, sometimes its just not the right mix..
Maybe missing their stud LT and best playmaker also have contributed to the offense looking like shit?
The Niners bottomed out at one point to...Teams bottom out, it haple s bit last yesr bought schoen and Daboll another year
A bad football team should not be capped out, to boot. Some of it will be mitigated when Leo and Adoree are off the books, and they've got ~25 expiring deals on tap. But, Jones will be on the books in 2024 while they wade through this difficult season and beyond.
As Terps often says, the half-measures are killers, and it makes their self-scouting look bad imv. These are aspects I really hope improve as Schoen gets into his next offseason or two. I'm hoping it's transitional issues and finishing unfucking the DG mistakes, while he also grows as a talent evaluator and decision maker.
Mcadoo was fired because he kicked a hall of fame QB while he was down and an icon to the Giants and pissed off every fan..If he handled that situation better he probably gets a 3rd year..
Jidge talked himself out of town, the way he talked to the media and went on that 10 minute rant, he got himself fired, it wasnt the losing, he was going to get another year and he got himself fired..
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
is worse than when he took over and he's had two offseasons, so no
Worse?
Did you forget last year?
There's a lot of stuff going on right now, but this roster is not worse than it was.
I could similarly ask you if you've watched the games this year.
No, I didn't forget last year. But I expect continued improvement. I can deal with 1-4, but the team has been entirely non-competitive in 4 1/2 of the 5 games this year. So, no, I am not impressed with Schoen.
As for 2021, the Giants were 4-7 in 11 games with Jones starting. 0-6 when he was out. I expect worse than that this year, and again the team is not even remotely competitive
This is my concern as well. I didn’t think they’d make the playoffs this year with the brutal schedule. Particularity all of the early season night games which this team historically sucks at. But I wasn’t expecting them to get blown out almost every week either. They have been extremely boring to watch and play with no fire.
As for the draft, it takes time for guys to develop. I do think it's imperative they move Neal to G and get someone else in at RT, but nobody was questioning that pick in last years draft. Kayvon isn't the game wrecker we need off the edge right now, but there can be a lot of questions on how guys are being used in this D to capitalize on their strengths. On O, they had to add depth on the line, but had limited resources and I believe Bobby Johnson is a big part of the problem. For guys to see the same stunts and twists week in and out and not be able to pick it up is poor coaching, period.
So are there misses? Sure, every GM has them. But it's a lot of compounded issues all at once.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
In his first season, they cut $40 million from the cap. The only free agents they signed with more than a 1-year were Glowinski and Taylor. The other 23 free agents were 1-year deals and band-aids.
In the 2022 draft, Thibodeux, Wan'Dale, Flott, Bellinger, McFadden, and Davidson all look like they have NFL futures. Still too early to tell about Ezeudu, Belton, McKethan, and Beavers. Two of those players are coming off ACL. The big miss here is Neal, who was a consensus top pick and a guy who easily handles pass rushers in the SEC.
In the offseason, he made the determination that the players to re-sign to long-term deals were Jones, Dexter Lawrence, and Andrew Thomas. That's where the $$$ were spent. The only big-ticket new free agent was Okereke, who has been coming on. Nunez-Roches is the only other player signed to more than a 1-year deal and he was relatively "cheap." The other 12 free agents were 1-year deals. He decided that investing long term in Saquon was not a good idea, but keeping him around one more year was.
2023 draft. Banks, Schmitz, Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, and Owens have all show things.
Overall, his drafting, especially in the late rounds has been excellent. They are not spending a lot on free agents other than Jones, Dexter Lawerence, Andrew Thomas, and Okereke. Everyone else has been on short-term deals.
Seems to me that most of the decisions were good. The problems are (1) the OL (injuries to Thomas and Schmitz, and the lack of development by Neal and Ezeudu), (2) the decision to not tag Jones and let Barkley walk.
Mcadoo was fired because he kicked a hall of fame QB while he was down and an icon to the Giants and pissed off every fan..If he handled that situation better he probably gets a 3rd year..
Jidge talked himself out of town, the way he talked to the media and went on that 10 minute rant, he got himself fired, it wasnt the losing, he was going to get another year and he got himself fired..
Why was Shurmur fired then? The offense looked very good at times under him. Also, I was all on board and still think it was great we fired Joe Judge, because he should have never been HIRED in the first place. But, let's be honest, he had a few bad press conferences, if we are letting coaches go who have futures because they don't handle losing particularly well or do some oddball stuff in a presser than that is pretty stupid if we feel they are building a winning program.
Schoen and everyone associated with this franchise should be obsessed with one simple mantra: Find great players. This team is so desperate for greatness it's literally slamming us in the face week in week out. FIND GREATNESS. See great player--draft or sign great player. Until Schoen meets this need he's worthless to me.
You did a lot of things too early. How would you know yet whether there are any keepers from the 2023 class? And most of the 2022 draft class negativity is really just about Neal.
If you're going to judge a GM by a single OL bust (albeit one in the top-10 of the draft), you're going to be dissatisfied with almost every GM in the league.
Find me a legendary player or 3. I can't stress this enough. Don't tell me one player doesn't make a difference. They make the world of difference. Find them. I don't care if we have to cheat, lie and steal. Find me players worthy of Giants lore and history. Enough with this bullshit.
It always takes time to evaluate how a draft class really is. I still feel like the contracts he's handed out have been good ones and the picks made sense at the time. Neal has been abysmal but no one thought that was a bad pick when he made it given value and need.
I'm more concerned with how we went from looking like one of the best coached teams last year to looking like one of the worst coached teams. And how is it that we haven't seen improvement by a bunch of these players? It's disappointing that Neal hasn't gotten better under Johnson but also why does it look like the OL and the QB have no idea how the protection is supposed to work on some of these plays?
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
I don't agree with this at all. The Eagles won the SUper Bowl in 2017 and both Wentz and Jason Peters were out for the year among others. ANd, it is not that we are losing games, we are not even competitive without those two. Does Joe Judge get fired if the season ended the day after the first Eagles game in 2021 when we won? Not a chance. We look that bad now. Now, I don't think anyone should get fired, but I do think it is fair to say that Schoen has not built a solid foundation here in two years. I think any GM should get three to four years and a coach three years--so I am not calling for anyone's head, but in the immortal words of John Mara, Schoen needs to "understand" that he has to up his "batting average"
First time GM and first time head coach are met with adversity when a difficult schedule collides with injuries to a key unit with poor depth. You can’t develop quality depth across the roster in two offseasons (1 cap strapped) and, oh by the way, the entire league has poor OL depth.
The cupcake camp Daboll runs worked last year and did not this year. He’ll learn from it.
It was never going to be linear.
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
I don't agree with this at all. The Eagles won the SUper Bowl in 2017 and both Wentz and Jason Peters were out for the year among others. ANd, it is not that we are losing games, we are not even competitive without those two. Does Joe Judge get fired if the season ended the day after the first Eagles game in 2021 when we won? Not a chance. We look that bad now. Now, I don't think anyone should get fired, but I do think it is fair to say that Schoen has not built a solid foundation here in two years. I think any GM should get three to four years and a coach three years--so I am not calling for anyone's head, but in the immortal words of John Mara, Schoen needs to "understand" that he has to up his "batting average"
Nick Foles stepped in and played fantastic, thats why they won..
If you take Kelce and Jones off their team are the chiefs a SB contender?
If you take Diggs and ? off their team are they still a sb contender? Allen is their best player but right now they are so beat up i dont even know who would be the other player that would cripple them..
If Dallas lost Zach Martin and Parsons? how would they be?
If Niners lost Bosa and CMC off their team how would they be? still best team in the NFL?
You take off the best 2 players off a team regardless of position they are going to be worse, maybe not as bad as they have shown but teams are considerably worse
Sometimes things just don't make sense.
I get it its bad and they have looked like shit, i am not arguing that but geez a little context
but if we are a Barkley and THomas injury away from being the worst team in football, this team has no foundation at this point. A LT is really important and a RB is somewhat important, the only position your season should rely on is QB.
Remember, the Joe Judge 2021 team was not a good football team when Jones got hurt, but it beat the Eagles and was a fringe playoff contender. The team that finished the season looks like the team we see NOW and Jones isn't hurt.
A lot of teams if they lost their 2 best players would be done regardless if its QB or not...
I don't agree with this at all. The Eagles won the SUper Bowl in 2017 and both Wentz and Jason Peters were out for the year among others. ANd, it is not that we are losing games, we are not even competitive without those two. Does Joe Judge get fired if the season ended the day after the first Eagles game in 2021 when we won? Not a chance. We look that bad now. Now, I don't think anyone should get fired, but I do think it is fair to say that Schoen has not built a solid foundation here in two years. I think any GM should get three to four years and a coach three years--so I am not calling for anyone's head, but in the immortal words of John Mara, Schoen needs to "understand" that he has to up his "batting average"
Nick Foles stepped in and played fantastic, thats why they won..
If you take Kelce and Jones off their team are the chiefs a SB contender?
If you take Diggs and ? off their team are they still a sb contender? Allen is their best player but right now they are so beat up i dont even know who would be the other player that would cripple them..
If Dallas lost Zach Martin and Parsons? how would they be?
If Niners lost Bosa and CMC off their team how would they be? still best team in the NFL?
You take off the best 2 players off a team regardless of position they are going to be worse, maybe not as bad as they have shown but teams are considerably worse
But all of those teams would still be competitive. You are making a strawman argument. I am not saying losing top players won't affect your team or bottom line, but we are not even competitive. That is my point and that is the marker of improvement with me. If we were 1-4 and lost some games 38-24 after scoring 3 tds etc and being somewhat competitive, I can chalk that up to injuries etc. The performance has been the problem--not the record.
This is his team and his product right now is a lemon.
I know BBI is addicted to nice guys who look and sound the part, but I don't know how you can defend him right now.
Our O-line is a shit show. Fix it...and lots of good will come of it.
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
A bad football team should not be capped out, to boot. Some of it will be mitigated when Leo and Adoree are off the books, and they've got ~25 expiring deals on tap. But, Jones will be on the books in 2024 while they wade through this difficult season and beyond.
As Terps often says, the half-measures are killers, and it makes their self-scouting look bad imv. These are aspects I really hope improve as Schoen gets into his next offseason or two. I'm hoping it's transitional issues and finishing unfucking the DG mistakes, while he also grows as a talent evaluator and decision maker.
I agree with all of this JC. Only difference is I like Jones better than you do, but it's moot at this point. This team will not be competitive enough before it's time to move on from him anyway. I have a feeling we will not be competitive in the division for another 3 years whether Schoen (well and Daboll) is the goods or not. And that's if - IF - we get another decent QB (which is far from a guarantee). Ugh.
I really like the draft for the future. The way the board fell, we definitely made some good choices.
But i also liked our 2022 Draft so, what do I know
I get it its bad and they have looked like shit, i am not arguing that but geez a little context
Seattle's defense stinks and they did not score a TD. Context sounds like an excuse and the Cardinals and Rams had no issues scoring on the Niners and the Cowboys have defense has let up some points when they haven't played Zach Wilson, Mak Jones, and Daniel Jones.
Yeah missing your best lineman will make your team non ckmpetitive
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
How much money has he had to spend? how quickly do you think draft picks come in and contribute? yeah some do, a select few, but to expect a turnaround after 2 offseasons coming off a dumpster fire is a little unfair no?
The Giants were never going to beat the 49ers, Dolphins (and Bills). Those teams are in a different league.
The more damning losses are the Cowboys and Seahawks.
Yeah missing your best lineman will make your team non ckmpetitive
I watched the game, Dallas was fine moving the ball all game. They turned the ball over and were horrible in the red zone. I don't know what the numbers are but I guarantee you they had over 400 yards that day. Their offense was functional, it just was not efficient.
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
How much money has he had to spend? how quickly do you think draft picks come in and contribute? yeah some do, a select few, but to expect a turnaround after 2 offseasons coming off a dumpster fire is a little unfair no?
The question was whether we were impressed by Schoen, not whether we expected a complete turnaround. I am both not impressed by Schoen and was not expecting a complete turnaround. Not too hard to ask for an OL that is not historically bad.
I assume you were OK with the contracts Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence got?
Again, the only other guy to have money spent on him was Okereke.
Schoen hasn't spent big money on anyone else, almost everyone else has been 1-year contracts.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
Agreed. I remember a lot of similar excuses for DG.
Look, this can still turn around. But you have to be at least be dubious right now with everyone in this organization.
Dude doesn’t even look like a JuCo OL.
I wouldn't even have minded if he acted more aggressively in year 1 in a few areas like shedding Leonard Williams and putting Barkley at risk by tagging Jones. I understood what/why he did but I think too much weight was placed on Jones playing really well at the end of last season versus a crappy Minnesota defense (twice). Nevertheless, I would be shocked if he isn't thinking about every decent college QB right now.
Schoen unfortunately is stuck in the mud with the same problem his predecessors had...not being able to stabilize the OL. This is becoming almost a historic-level joke at this point that no football mind has been able to solve. Him and Daboll have simply got to figure it out and maybe even get a bit lucky.
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
This is what's concerning to me. The fact that the organization seemed completely unprepared to lose Thomas (or anyone really) to injury. The way the OL was handled this whole offseason (aside from signing JMS) is really REALLY disturbing. Keeping Peart over Tyre Phillips? WTF? And then putting McKethan out at LT after practicing him at LG, NOTING him as the backup RG, and after you kept Peart as the swing? What in the actual phucque? Moving people around all preseason and not playing your brand new starting OL together at all in preseason? Baffling.
competitive. Three weeks ONE TD. That one TD if I am rembering correctly was from a drive that started on SF 35 yard line (because of a 15 yards catch interference call) and aided by a 20+ yard PI call!!
I cannot stress this enough. We are not bad, we are historically bad at the moment.
The OL is the car's engine. Their two best OLs are now hurt. Bredeson is not a center. Neal looks like a bust. Ezedudu should not be at tackle right now given they didn't even prep him for the position. McKethan only came off of the PUP during camp after missing his entire rookie season. Glowinksi has regressed. They are playing PS players on the line now.
If your car doesn't have an engine, it can't drive.
And Schoen is the engineer who is tasked with designing the engine. If he's had two offseasons to design the engine, and the engine doesn't make it off the lot, why should we as fans be impressed by him?
How much money has he had to spend? how quickly do you think draft picks come in and contribute? yeah some do, a select few, but to expect a turnaround after 2 offseasons coming off a dumpster fire is a little unfair no?
The question was whether we were impressed by Schoen, not whether we expected a complete turnaround. I am both not impressed by Schoen and was not expecting a complete turnaround. Not too hard to ask for an OL that is not historically bad.
So you are judging an Oline missing the best LT in football, their starting center, a guard playing left tackle, a guard playing center?
Giants are basically trying to mask 5 OL right now
JFC, that is an indictment on everyone.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
Gettleman would have already given Williams, Jackson, and McKinney new contracts. (I'm pretty sure the first two will be gone and McKinney is still on the fence).
What scares me is they know probably they are on hot seat. So if they go on spending spree next year. Two years in a row with playoffs. That’s the barometer. We’ve seen how one spending spree can buy you a playoff season like in 2016 with that’s elite D, but it doesn’t give sustained success unless you are drafting well.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
I didn't say anything about starting over (yet).
But Schoen needs to be more scrutinized right now. The honeymoon is over.
I'd hate to miss out on that and have go through another regime change. The results will be so predictable.
"Hey, we finally got our GM and HC! I love the moves they are making! Give them a year, they have to clean up this mess!"
Fast forward to 2025.
"Is anyone impressed with our GM and HC? We need new blood!"
As much as the losing is sucking the sports life out of me, the constant regime changes are doing the same.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
Again, the question was not whether we should start over and fire the GM. It was whether we were impressed by Schoen. Right now they’ve been completely non-competitive against every team except for the 2nd half vs. the Cardinals. Why should I be impressed? I’m not.
Doesn’t mean I’m out with pitchforks calling for him to be fired. If the Giants look this terrible the rest of the season and wind up with 1-2 wins? I would find it hard to justify keeping Schoen on
I assume you were OK with the contracts Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence got?
Again, the only other guy to have money spent on him was Okereke.
Schoen hasn't spent big money on anyone else, almost everyone else has been 1-year contracts.
the $15m on campbell, nacho (2 year), robinson (void year) isn't looking so hot right now.
imagine that $ had been invested in the OL? and that the glowinski 6m per year wasn't a total waste also. that is basically 10% of the cap totally wasted right now. last week's opponent miami signed connor williams for the same amount the nyg paid glowinski in 2022 and he's been one of the best IOL in football for 2 years. 0 sacks and just 2 pressures allowed this year in 5 games - which is probably better than any single game glowinski has played.
this isn't an abstract criticism either - they let 2 starters from last year's OL walk. this was a calculated gamble that failed. tyree phillips was expected to be their experienced swing tackle and apparently their assessment of him is that he's just a practice squad player they dont even have interest in right now. last year's OL wasn't all that good and they gambled this entire season on young guys they selected that have been a disaster with 3 of their top 7 OL by snaps from a year ago walk out the door.
I predicted this a month ago and was told I was nuts by some. There were literally posts directed at me, "Who is saying we need to replace the GM and coach?"
You think BBI is bad? Look at mainstream social media.
From his draft: Thibs, Banks, Flott, Bellinger, Robinson, JMS, Hyatt, McFadden, and Davidson have all shown something. Gray and Belton have some good traits and have plenty of time to contribute. What has flopped are Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan, and that admittedly has a big impact, although they all could still be serviceable players with time and in the right position.
The OL sucking - and the questions on Jones - have so many downstream effects. We can't evaluate the receiving core because we can't get them the ball. We can't see thibs and the young CBs and safeties do thier thing because we never get a lead. This team really isn't built to operate in a game state where they are constantly behind.
I don't condemn him for the DJ contract. It isn't onerous. They already borrowed from the future using it, so it's going to seem worse down the road, but overall it's what middle of the road QBs will get.
In the preseason, everyone was giddy about Waller, saying he would make up for the lack at WR. The only issue was his ability to remain on the field.
I thought a little more could have been done with OL, but they did draft a C. Injuries, failure of youngsters to improve, and some of the vets regressing, have made a mess of it. Still, I think some mistakes were made. Everyone in the league thought Neal would be better. Maybe the mistake was drafting a LT to play RT, but he still should be better at it.
Overall, he's done OK.
Parris Campbell was given a 1-year deal worth $4.7 million. Didn't seem outrageous at the time. Robinson is another 1-year rental not costing much. Both Nunez and Robinson are still huge upgrades over Justin Ellis and Nick Williams. They haven't been the problem. They were signed as depth and they have provided depth. Campbell was low-risk gamble.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
I'd hate to miss out on that and have go through another regime change. The results will be so predictable.
"Hey, we finally got our GM and HC! I love the moves they are making! Give them a year, they have to clean up this mess!"
Fast forward to 2025.
"Is anyone impressed with our GM and HC? We need new blood!"
As much as the losing is sucking the sports life out of me, the constant regime changes are doing the same.
It's so tiresome. It's like everyone is being penalized for overachieving last year. Schoen is going to be here for 4 years minimum most likely, that's what Gettleman got. 11-12-1 with a playoff win. That's what he's graded on now.
And let's not forget about the new resources brought into the front office, more so than I can ever remember at any time. They created a role for Ryan Cowden. But nah, he sucks. Let's start over.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
Why based on his drafting?
Are we playing worse than last year? Yes. I have no issue conceding that, however if we were having this season 1 year ago the narrative would have been:
"We're missing our two best offensive players and have 4 stringers playing on the OL right now. Our defense is bad because we've played good offenses and they still need time to gel".
Unfortunately its year 2 so people are out for blood.
Give the guy a couple more years, we can't keep running GM's and coaches out of town. Someone needs the time to have their plan come to fruition.
And BTW, the one move I'm still 50/50 about is the Jones contract, and I still contend that it was done with the thinking that they may be replacing him during it and it was structured to provide an out after year 2. Schoen clearly noticed there was some risk and built in a mitigation strategy.
I've already said he's open to criticism for the OL and Jones.
If you think that's enough to start over again, so be it.
I think that would be a mistake based on his drafting and free agent approach to date.
What are people most upset with? The quarterback and Neal. If Neal was who everyone thought he was, and Thomas and Schmitz weren't hurt, don't you think the OL would be pretty good right now?
Why based on his drafting?
Because other than Neal it has been good
Are we playing worse than last year? Yes. I have no issue conceding that, however if we were having this season 1 year ago the narrative would have been:
"We're missing our two best offensive players and have 4 stringers playing on the OL right now. Our defense is bad because we've played good offenses and they still need time to gel".
Unfortunately its year 2 so people are out for blood.
Give the guy a couple more years, we can't keep running GM's and coaches out of town. Someone needs the time to have their plan come to fruition.
And BTW, the one move I'm still 50/50 about is the Jones contract, and I still contend that it was done with the thinking that they may be replacing him during it and it was structured to provide an out after year 2. Schoen clearly noticed there was some risk and built in a mitigation strategy.
Yep. In the fans mind they would have been better going 6-11 last year and not committing anything to Jones & Barkley, because they wouldn't have.
Instead, Daboll pulled a rabbit out of his hat and created a standard that wasn't realistic.
The only questionable draft pick is Neal, and jury is still out. I swear, some fans want all-pros in the 6th round. It doesn't work that way for most every team and every draft.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
Fans are criticizing Hawkins already
No, its not to much to ask for. Every GM misses on a top 10 pick, and Neal hasn't "busted" yet
We're 1-4 with a minus 90 point differential. Seriously, just let that sink in. It's like we're an expansion team in YR1.
If we were 1-4 and competitive in every game with a more reasonable differential - say, minus 25 - the tone would be different. But we aren't even competitive.
Forget the O, the D has been relatively healthy and they are a total sieve.
I would have liked more than just one OL out of the 2023 draft
What's the issue? Neal is a bust and KT isn't setting the NFL on fire.
In hindsight, the Giants shouldn't have spent either of their top picks on an OT (I suggested that before the draft and was crucified). They should have drafted the WR the Jets took. That would have made BBI fun after the draft. "How the fuck does Schoen and Daboll draft Wilson over Neal?"
is anyone upset with the 2023 draft? It still looks like a home run.
I would have liked more than just one OL out of the 2023 draft
So who don't you draft? Banks or Hyatt? Be specific.
We were thrilled with Reese's first draft but then the mid-to-late round picks turned to garbage. Same with Gettleman.
Draft is a crap shoot. You have to hit on some mid to late round picks.
Parris Campbell was given a 1-year deal worth $4.7 million. Didn't seem outrageous at the time. Robinson is another 1-year rental not costing much. Both Nunez and Robinson are still huge upgrades over Justin Ellis and Nick Williams. They haven't been the problem. They were signed as depth and they have provided depth. Campbell was low-risk gamble.
we can act like these were all low risk gambles but they add up to a big chunk of cap space and the reality is all are to date the same level mistakes we rightfully killed prior staffs for. glowinski is a new version of the omahmeh/schwartz signings, campbell may as well be jonathan stewart or kyle rudolph, nunes roches/robinson so far just as useless as kareem martin or cullen jenkins.
this is why saying they should have or should let barkley go instead of a 1 year tag is crazy to me. when healthy he is an impact player on a no risk 1 year deal. similar $ spent in FA rarely brings in impact players, especially on 1 year deals.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
i dont have a big problem with their decision on jones/barkley.
i would have extended barkley and tagged jones because it was lower risk and about half the guaranteed money (50m gtd vs 95m gtd), but i still see the argument for extending jones below where the QB market immediately after he signed with hurts, herbert, burrow, etc.
both of those players are a better use of cap space than the ~50m-60m gtd they've spent on other teams players in the last 2 years.
The only questionable draft pick is Neal, and jury is still out. I swear, some fans want all-pros in the 6th round. It doesn't work that way for most every team and every draft.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
The only top-5 drafted OT on this roster is better than serviceable.
1. They could have picked up the 5th year option for a much maligned QB coming off a serious/mysterious neck injury without ever having coached the guy.
They made a solid decision to see the guy play in 2022.
2. They could have Franchise Tagged him....at $31M, full cap hit this season. Ok, that likely means no Okereke, and the inability to re-sign Slayton....and quite likely the inability to trade for Waller.
This was never going to happen.
3. They should have negotiated harder and not paid the $40MM/year.
Ok, a fair argument. Has anyone considered the negotiation was likely the Giants wanted to pay less, but have a different contract structure then they wound up with? Essentially a 2 year deal...setting up the ability to get out with limited dead cap after 2024. It's pretty apparent that the negotiations dragged on as the Giants were likely pushing for lower apy with additional years, while Jones' team was pushing for more $$ up front.
The "they were negotating against themselves crowd" fails to realize the time element to this. If they did not get the deal currently in place by the deadline, the cap hit for this season was dramaticaly higher.
No serious person was talking about walking away from Jones at the end of last season when her performed well down the stretch and got this team their first playoff win since 2011.
Yeah, I think Schoen is playing chess while we all watch the checkers game (2023 season) play out in front of us.
My biggest concerns, obviously, are the lack of depth on the Oline and the pass rush. Hopefully these are of the highest priority moving forward.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
The only top-5 drafted OT on this roster is better than serviceable.
Got their draft positions transposed. I don't think it's too much to ask for a servicable OL in the top 7 either...
His appraisal skills are iffy. He went into this season acting like the team was ready to seriously compete and blew through warning signs from last season. His contract negotiating has been bad. He got seriously played by Jones' people and he's handed out contracts to guys like Shepard and Taylor that are a waste of mone.
Maybe Jon is right about the group think because I see hedging and compromises and no commitment to a particular path.
He needs to up his game or he won't be here very long.
What's the issue? Neal is a bust and KT isn't setting the NFL on fire.
In hindsight, the Giants shouldn't have spent either of their top picks on an OT (I suggested that before the draft and was crucified). They should have drafted the WR the Jets took. That would have made BBI fun after the draft. "How the fuck does Schoen and Daboll draft Wilson over Neal?"
Drafting a WR there was not unreasonable in 2022. But some type of prudent solution was required for RT/OT so what was your recommendation? Keep in mind free agency was basically over. Let us know as this would make that hindsight more complete than sounding disingenuous.
is worse than when he took over and he's had two offseasons, so no
Worse?
Did you forget last year?
There's a lot of stuff going on right now, but this roster is not worse than it was.
IIRC, he spoke to the media somewhere around the bye week last season
I'd hate to miss out on that and have go through another regime change. The results will be so predictable.
"Hey, we finally got our GM and HC! I love the moves they are making! Give them a year, they have to clean up this mess!"
Fast forward to 2025.
"Is anyone impressed with our GM and HC? We need new blood!"
As much as the losing is sucking the sports life out of me, the constant regime changes are doing the same.
I think JM and ST are tired of paying people no longer part of the organization for 3 years , and ride those two until they are deemed failures, or the team turns around and gets competitive and they get extended.
I still believe in them, and give them a learning curve.
Almost every possible thing that could go wrong this year has already. That’s a lot for a 1+ year GM and HC.
Hopefully injured players heal and we can see some of what they can do.
This is a transitional period if Jones doesn't work out, if he does then they continue building with him. Some posters make it seem that Jones has the Watson contract in Cleveland.
If that is the case, remarkably, DJ will have gotten a second GM and a third coach fired in just six years in this league. A causal trail of executive and coaching casualties exceeded in the annals of history perhaps only by Albert Gitchell...
This is a transitional period if Jones doesn't work out, if he does then they continue building with him. Some posters make it seem that Jones has the Watson contract in Cleveland.
You're right, but $81M guaranteed is still a lot of money for a guy whose production is worth 1/20th of that at best. As usual the Giants were bidding against themselves. They've been doing that for years so you know it isn't a Schoen issue.
John Mara may be a nice man but he needs to go away.
It's clear they wanted the tag for Barkley based on his demands, but you could have had Jones test the market. Who was giving him $81M guaranteed?
That wasn't the question posed.
The question is are you impressed with how Schoen has done his job.
Those bringing up the "he needs more time" excuse are ostensibly saying Schoen is still in his honeymoon stage. So, back off...
Bigger issue is the first draft, which is the only one we can really start to evaluate. There is always a shine on a rookie class, a lot of people thought we crushed last years at this point. But that class is looking extremely underwhelming given the draft capital we had. Because of the roster purge, we were relying on that class to be filling out a lot of important spots by year 2 and the early returns are a solid Edge + a blocking TE. Everybody else is only starting or getting meaningful snaps out of necessity.
I'm sure somebody else emerges as a role player - whether that be an OL or a guy like Davidson/Flott/Belton stepping up but I do think it's safe to write any of those guys off as a slam dunk consensus 2nd contract guy.
Barring Joe Judge/Gettleman levels of dysfunction beyond the product on the field, I am firmly in the camp that Daboll/Schoen deserve a 3rd year at a minimum even if they only win a a couple of games this year after what they were able to accomplish last year. And if it results in them resetting at QB next year, it should result in a year 4 if there are any signs of life.
1. They could have picked up the 5th year option for a much maligned QB coming off a serious/mysterious neck injury without ever having coached the guy.
They made a solid decision to see the guy play in 2022.
2. They could have Franchise Tagged him....at $31M, full cap hit this season. Ok, that likely means no Okereke, and the inability to re-sign Slayton....and quite likely the inability to trade for Waller.
This was never going to happen.
3. They should have negotiated harder and not paid the $40MM/year.
Ok, a fair argument. Has anyone considered the negotiation was likely the Giants wanted to pay less, but have a different contract structure then they wound up with? Essentially a 2 year deal...setting up the ability to get out with limited dead cap after 2024. It's pretty apparent that the negotiations dragged on as the Giants were likely pushing for lower apy with additional years, while Jones' team was pushing for more $$ up front.
The "they were negotating against themselves crowd" fails to realize the time element to this. If they did not get the deal currently in place by the deadline, the cap hit for this season was dramaticaly higher.
No serious person was talking about walking away from Jones at the end of last season when her performed well down the stretch and got this team their first playoff win since 2011.
Yeah, I think Schoen is playing chess while we all watch the checkers game (2023 season) play out in front of us.
My biggest concerns, obviously, are the lack of depth on the Oline and the pass rush. Hopefully these are of the highest priority moving forward.
#1 and #2 point to a lack of faith in Jones beyond 2023.
And it has been pointed out that his contract is really an out after two years. If that was the net feeling about Jones in the FO and coaching staff after 2022, then letting him walk and signing a competent 1 year starter like Mayfield for 4 million would have been a shrewd move. But the Giants would have been eviscerated by NY media and Mara would never let it happen.
The Jones contract felt like a half measure. Either you believe he is the future or you don't. The resulting contract tells me there was disagreement there.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
I don't think it was a gamble at all. Extending Jones saved over $15 million in cap this season versus franchise tag. His '24 numbers are the same as franchise tag.
They needed that cap money this season. Tagging Barkley was a no-brainer because he's engrained in the franchise, an excellent player, and you're getting always gambling with health with RBs anyway.
Like it was said at the time, Jones is essentially on a 2 year deal. After that it's $20MM in dead money for 2 years if they want to make a change. Low risk, high reward, and frankly no option. There's no way you don't bring Jones back for '23. 24 is the THE season for everyone including Jones.
I’ve said this multiple times, and I know it sounds like a massive excuse if two top ten picks don’t pan out (one looks like a certified bust; KT may never be elite but he’ll be solid)….
For all of the talk around here about nepotism, the Giants organization being rotted you have to also cut him slack on his first draft not only with the Giants but also his first as a GM. Again, hard to stomach if Neal busts but it is what it is.
His 2nd draft looks a lot better, on a bad team Deonte Banks is quietly playing like a CB1. Kid is gonna be a stud. I like JMS who looks solid to me. I like the rest of his draft as well. So year 2 , bringing his guys in, I like where things are headed.
The 2021 draft busting hurts how quickly this team will get to contending. Neither the first, or most likely the second round pick will get a second contract here. Can’t happen.
They have 6 picks right now. The goal should be to trade some vets and get near 8-9, trade back and use as many lotto tickets as possible.
The Giants have been so bad for so long - I’m giving these guys 3 full years before I start assessing job security.
This next draft will most likely be the biggest deciding factor for this regime.
No fan expects an all-Pro in the 6th. But is it too much to ask for a serviceable OT in the top 5?
The only top-5 drafted OT on this roster is better than serviceable.
Got their draft positions transposed. I don't think it's too much to ask for a servicable OL in the top 7 either...
It's not, but Neal was a top prospect across every draft board in the league. It wasn't like he was a reach or came with red flags. He just hasn't been what it seemed that he would be.
He isn't the first highly-drafted OL prospect to teeter on the edge of becoming a full-fledged bust, and he won't be the last. Prospects bust sometimes. All of the logic that went into choosing Neal over Ekwonu or Cross was identical to choosing Thomas over Wills, Wirfs, and Becton. Thomas became an all-pro; Neal has not even shown the ability to play pro football.
That shit happens. Unless you can identify a scouting/grading/stacking issue, it's hard to put that on Schoen. I think Neal would have been in the mix for 31 other GMs at that exact same spot if they were working with the Giants' roster. I still think Bobby Johnson is the biggest issue with the OL. Any OL coach who talks glowingly about Shane Lemieux (as an obvious example) doesn't have a ton of credibility, IMO.
Jones is 100% Schoen's guy. The praise Schoen heaped on Jones before and after the signing was effusive. And telling.
I would have gone a different direction, but fine. Let's give Schoen the benefit of the doubt to see how Jones deals with being paid to be the man and face of the franchise. So far, it's a disaster.
Now, assuming Jones continues to sink, it would be impressive if Schoen takes the hit, pivots and looks for another solution in 2024...
Also, when you are in a re-build you are going to have a very young team. I believe the Giants have the youngest roster in the NFL. Young players take time to develop and are going to make a lot of mistakes.
So I think it is very difficult at this point to indict Schoen with a young and thin roster. .
Yup, I already said they should have tagged Jones and let Barkley go. They gambled and lost. It was a pretty big gamble too.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
I don't think it was a gamble at all. Extending Jones saved over $15 million in cap this season versus franchise tag. His '24 numbers are the same as franchise tag.
They needed that cap money this season. Tagging Barkley was a no-brainer because he's engrained in the franchise, an excellent player, and you're getting always gambling with health with RBs anyway.
Like it was said at the time, Jones is essentially on a 2 year deal. After that it's $20MM in dead money for 2 years if they want to make a change. Low risk, high reward, and frankly no option. There's no way you don't bring Jones back for '23. 24 is the THE season for everyone including Jones.
Where are you getting that? The projected 2024 QB franchise tag is $38.0M; DJ's 2024 cap number currently stands at $47.1M.
Your point is valid, but your supporting facts aren't. Even the escape hatch iteration of DJ's contract is north of two tags. His 2024 number is well above the projected tag value and the 120% number for QBs on the 2023 tag who get re-tagged.
Where your point does have traction is on the 2023 savings vs. the tag. But it sucks that we're not actually going to gain any benefit in the standings from the only cheap year in DJ's contract. It only gets tougher from here.
Yup, I already said they should have tagged Jones and let Barkley go. They gambled and lost. It was a pretty big gamble too.
But I don't see big issues with the other guys. They needed to upgrade the ability of their back-up DLs to play run defense. Robinson and Nunez haven't been the problem.
Weird thing is - again - Parris Campbell was having a great camp. Is he just not a good player or is the QB and OL affecting him too?
I don't think it was a gamble at all. Extending Jones saved over $15 million in cap this season versus franchise tag. His '24 numbers are the same as franchise tag.
They needed that cap money this season. Tagging Barkley was a no-brainer because he's engrained in the franchise, an excellent player, and you're getting always gambling with health with RBs anyway.
Like it was said at the time, Jones is essentially on a 2 year deal. After that it's $20MM in dead money for 2 years if they want to make a change. Low risk, high reward, and frankly no option. There's no way you don't bring Jones back for '23. 24 is the THE season for everyone including Jones.
It certainly was a gamble. The gamble was that Jones's play would elevate to that of a top shelf NFL starting quarterback in a way he had never exhibited. Mara said it himself: they'd done everyone to screw him up. So the team knew he hadn't been a productive player. The gamble was that the surrounding infrastructure was the reason for Jones's lack of production. Even now that continues to be the company line from Mara's roster of acolyte reporters.
It was a gamble with Barkley too: there's no proof that even at his best and healthier he has much of an impact on the offense - they've been a poor offensive team since before he got here and he hasn't changed that. With Barkley the gamble was just a lot smaller in cost.
The soccer lining is that the Giants weren't going to be good this year either way. They could have let them both walk and used the money some other way and they'd still likely be staring at 1-5.
This season is effectively over. Now it's just about getting young guys reps and trading any expensive vets they can. The next big moment is shaping up to be the draft. We'll learn a lot about their headspace then. If they go and draft a tight end like GBN suggests, sound the alarms.
Also, you can't move the goalposts every 6 months. The team gets off to a bad start and gone are the days of praise Schoen and who cares about Mara he finally hired outside the box and we're back to hiding behind trees pointing to the grassy knoll.
Maybe Schoen and Daboll thought Jones was the best QB available at that point in time. Maybe they simply said Jones is a solid starting QB evidenced by what we just sat through for the entire 2022 season, and paying him avg starting money falls in line with our assesements.
Stop with this already. Blame Mara for hiring the wrong guys anytime you want. Blaming him for some secret under the radar meddling is a huge leap especially since you all said he'd never hire outside the team. He did. Twice.
This is Schoen and Daboll's fucking baby.
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
I am with Steve
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
The Giants are 11-12-1 in their reign. They won a playoff game.
The first 24 games of the Gettleman era: 7-17.
If you want to blame Schoen for "picking Jones", fine. Gettleman picked Eli which was wrong and still got to draft a QB a year later which seemed like a panic move (JonC has alluded to this.)
This off-season will be very crucial.
just the question itself strikes me as reactionary
why do we always need to jump to conclusions so quickly?
We had a perfectshitstorm of bad luck occur for the first 5 games...
the only thing I put on ANYONE is why the OL and ST coaches still have a job
other than that it is way to soon to pass judgement on Schoen
Personally I like what I have seen from him so far,do I agree with everything he has done?
Of course not
But all things considered I would give him a B+
The concern over the evaluation of the OL certainly gets my attention.
Neither are going anywhere soon. Many of u have lived through the nature of being a Giants fan deep valleys with four peaks to post a flag upon.
People who cheered when Jones left hurt are pond scum.
I will say they are close to unwatchable at this juncture.
The latest results need to be put in perspective:
It’s less than one month of football. We are down our top 2 players on offense. We are down our top 2 OL, none of those a guard.
Most importantly, we are clearly being outcoached. I put most of this on the coaches, some on the players.
Now is the coaches test: year 2 is always harder than year 1. You have been figured out, can you counter.
The rot that infested the Gman for more than a decade takes time to fix. The coaches deserve more time, and so does the front office.
I’ll judge Schoen in 2025.
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
Because you can't tag players in August and even if you could, it would be insane to decline the 5yo and then apply the FT pre-emptively.
Your frustration is now depleting your common sense. Also, if you honestly think the owner of the team didn't have a right to weigh in on whatever was decided on their starting quarterback, you're being as naive as those who think Mara unilaterally demanded that DJ be re-signed.
My frustration has nothing to do with this take.
The Jones contract felt like a half measure. Either you believe he is the future or you don't. The resulting contract tells me there was disagreement there.
This is a good point. Either give Jones a real multi year deal or let him walk. I hadn't though of it like that before
render one of the Mara lackeys as a mere figure head? Didn't they completely revamp the scouting? They also LET JONES TWIST IN THE WIND for the entire 2022 season. But now, now that he's struggling behind the worst offense in NFL history we're back to the Mara stuff? Why didn't Mara step in 2022 August and demand Jones get the FT? After all, he stepped in this past Spring.
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
Because you can't tag players in August and even if you could, it would be insane to decline the 5yo and then apply the FT pre-emptively.
Your frustration is now depleting your common sense. Also, if you honestly think the owner of the team didn't have a right to weigh in on whatever was decided on their starting quarterback, you're being as naive as those who think Mara unilaterally demanded that DJ be re-signed.
So you're saying Mara FORCED or demanded that Schoen sign DJ long term? Don't parse this as he "weighed in"--he acatually forced Schoen and Daboll's hand?
I am the one losing the common sense....Or perhaps some of you are gaining paranoia and cynicism.
I don't buy that Mara forced this. Ill keep it simple for you all. Nonsense.
The Jones contract felt like a half measure. Either you believe he is the future or you don't. The resulting contract tells me there was disagreement there.
This is a good point. Either give Jones a real multi year deal or let him walk. I hadn't though of it like that before
Or they paid him what market value dictated. HE was a good QB in 2022. he got paid for it. Now he's struggling. The OL is brutal but Jones has struggled too.
render one of the Mara lackeys as a mere figure head? Didn't they completely revamp the scouting? They also LET JONES TWIST IN THE WIND for the entire 2022 season. But now, now that he's struggling behind the worst offense in NFL history we're back to the Mara stuff? Why didn't Mara step in 2022 August and demand Jones get the FT? After all, he stepped in this past Spring.
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
Because you can't tag players in August and even if you could, it would be insane to decline the 5yo and then apply the FT pre-emptively.
Your frustration is now depleting your common sense. Also, if you honestly think the owner of the team didn't have a right to weigh in on whatever was decided on their starting quarterback, you're being as naive as those who think Mara unilaterally demanded that DJ be re-signed.
So you're saying Mara FORCED or demanded that Schoen sign DJ long term? Don't parse this as he "weighed in"--he acatually forced Schoen and Daboll's hand?
I am the one losing the common sense....Or perhaps some of you are gaining paranoia and cynicism.
I don't buy that Mara forced this. Ill keep it simple for you all. Nonsense.
you guys are talking over each other "weighing in" and "forcing" are two different things and Mara could have weighed in without forcing anything. I doubt Schoen signs Jones to his deal without "informing" Mara that is his plan.
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
“I think he showed how good a quarterback he can be last year and if we continue to improve our roster there’s no limit to how well he can play,” Mara said.
Yeah, but Schoen was supposed to just rip the bandaid off and start over. He managed the situation as best as he could.
Link - ( New Window )
When Rose took over the Knicks, I think most looked it is as being a total tear down/rebuild situation much like what we had all expected from the Giants when Schoen took over.
Much like Thibodeau and the Knicks, Daboll was able to get more than expected out of the team in the first year leading to an unlikely playoff run. The early success fooled the front office into thinking that they were further along than they actually were, and led to some questionable moves in the offseason. For the Knicks they spent a bunch of money on Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, for the Giants a big contract for Jones, tagging Barkley, etc.
Year 2 for the Knicks, they pretty much crashed back down to Earth, missed the playoffs, and the front office went back to taking a more patient approach to the rebuild and were lucky to hit a home run with the signing of Jalen Brunson.
It looks like we are seeing the same thing happen to the Giants in Year 2 under Schoen, but it is still yet to be determined how this will alter the way he looks to build the team moving forward, or if they will be able to make an addition that has the impact of a Jalen Brunson to the Knicks (arguably the most likely version of this would be hitting on a rookie contract QB).
He and his brother are there at the Combine when the team interviews prospects. They are actually in the war room on draft day.
You won't watch anything scarier than that visual this Halloween season.
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
Yep can't argue any of this.
All we can go on is what we are being told and what we see. From my vantage point, I think Schoen was and is allowed to do whatever the hell he wants to do, barring maybe some exceptions.
Mara is an easy target, no one zeroes in on him like I can believe me. I just can't proclaim Mara is pulling too many strings unless there is a lot of evidence to support it. IN this town? With this insanely busy and competetive media market?
Has one reputable source come out over the last 20-30 years and ever said that Mara is wielding a heavy hand? That he's forcing GMs into decisions that said GM might not have made without the owner's weight? Other than the occasional whisper or occasional hint, not a fucking word. How come the same media had no problems exposing George Steinbrenner? Or Dolan? Or the Jets owner (who doesn't even show up or care, my point stands) or the Mets bad ownership prior to Cohen?
Mara isn't beyond reproach. If he was pulling strings we'd know about it. He's just bad at hiring people. We do know that.
When Schoen chose not to take the 5th yr option it was the right move
At the time the contract was due to be negotiated Schoen did the right thing
Not sure what else to do about those moves now....but I personally applauded them
I cheered when he drafted Neal and Thibs
We all did by and large
Schoen and Daboll. It's them. No one else. It aint Mara. It isn't Joe Judge. It isn't DG. It isn't Jimmy Hoffa.
Because you can't tag players in August and even if you could, it would be insane to decline the 5yo and then apply the FT pre-emptively.
Your frustration is now depleting your common sense. Also, if you honestly think the owner of the team didn't have a right to weigh in on whatever was decided on their starting quarterback, you're being as naive as those who think Mara unilaterally demanded that DJ be re-signed.
So you're saying Mara FORCED or demanded that Schoen sign DJ long term? Don't parse this as he "weighed in"--he acatually forced Schoen and Daboll's hand?
I am the one losing the common sense....Or perhaps some of you are gaining paranoia and cynicism.
I don't buy that Mara forced this. Ill keep it simple for you all. Nonsense.
No, but you're suggesting Mara had no say at all. There's a lot of say between no input and unilaterally forcing a decision.
I'm sure Mara made his opinion known. And I'm sure his opinion was pro-DJ. I'm not saying that Mara forced Schoen to sign DJ or dictated the terms or anything else. But if the Giants front office operates like any other front office I've ever seen up close, you don't have to do what the owner wants all the time, but you do have to justify it when you want to do something other than what the owner wants.
2022 didn't leave a lot of room for Schoen or Daboll to make a case against Mara regarding DJ even if they weren't 100% sold. That's all I'm saying. Not that it was Mara's call. But if Mara was strongly in favor of bringing back DJ, it would have been difficult for Schoen to overcome that sentiment after 2022 if he wanted to. That's not a suggestion that Schoen (or Daboll) wanted DJ gone. Just that Mara would absolutely have been involved in the decision and his voice would have carried a decent amount of weight. It's entirely possible that Schoen/Daboll/Mara were all in lockstep on DJ anyway, in which case it doesn't matter if Mara's thumb was on the scale.
But I guarantee Mara didn't duck his head into Joe's office and say something to the effect of, "whatever you decide to do with the most important roster spot of my family's multi-billion dollar business is up to you - fingers crossed!"
Not this time. Since the day Joe Judge was fired, whether that was forced by the Tisch side or not, I don't have as ingle issue with ownership. They have done exactly what I have been hoping for since 2012. They went outside their organization, they interview multiple people and they choose the one they thought was the best fit. They let the GM pick his HC. We know that for a fact thanks to the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The GM inherited a front office, with ownership a big part of it, that had fallen way behind the NFL curve with multiple layers of the football operation well past their expiration date. I think he's played the hand he was dealt as well as possible in the two off season's he's had. But he is what his record says he is. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something that turns out well in the end.
only 49 years a fan though.
Look, Sy expected them to be much better than they have been. There is a disconnect somewhere.
I agree we know he's bad at hiring people. IMO sometimes he was bad at hiring people because he knew they would do exactly what he wanted them to. I think DG was exactly that scenario.