for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jones is out on Sunday - Daboll

Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:37 am
.
Can't wait to watch our final preaseason  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:39 am : link
game this Sunday night!
I believe the ALCS starts Sunday night.  
bceagle05 : 11:40 am : link
Suddenly Rangers/Astros seems thrilling.
This is good to see  
mik999999 : 11:42 am : link
For the first time this season, someone is actually protecting Daniel Jones.
They  
AcidTest : 11:44 am : link
will obviously have to elevate DeVito. Him playing is a real possibility because I'm not sure Taylor will last long behind this OL either. The Dolphins started pounding him immediately.
RE: This is good to see  
BrettNYG10 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16245896 mik999999 said:
Quote:
For the first time this season, someone is actually protecting Daniel Jones.


lol
 
christian : 11:46 am : link
Maybe for once the Giants can be on the other side of a backup quarterback winning an improbable game.
No surprise.  
barens : 11:47 am : link
.
I don't want Jones playing again  
jnoble : 11:47 am : link
... until Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz come back
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16245902 christian said:
Quote:
Maybe for once the Giants can be on the other side of a backup quarterback winning an improbable game.


cant forget colt mccoy like that.
Don't worry  
mittenedman : 11:49 am : link
It's just a sport science maintenance day that was pre-planned months ago.
What an absolute  
terz22 : 11:51 am : link
Disaster of a season this has become.
This has a similar  
joeinpa : 11:51 am : link
Feel to many Giants injuries that are labeled day to day; they linger week to week.

But neck injuries and contact not a good combo; playing by behind this offensive line made this inevitable

Last chance to make this season semi relevant is next week,

If these injuries persist, that hope will soon end
BTW  
mittenedman : 11:51 am : link
The eerie similarities to McAdoo/Judge year 2 are piling up.
Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11:53 am : link
and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan
Smart move even if  
section125 : 11:54 am : link
not medically ordered.

Now we should start a pool on when TT will be knocked out of the game.

With Jones out, Barkley will also be out, IMHO.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16245908 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16245902 christian said:


Quote:


Maybe for once the Giants can be on the other side of a backup quarterback winning an improbable game.



cant forget colt mccoy like that.


Damn, you're right.
RE: BTW  
section125 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16245913 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The eerie similarities to McAdoo/Judge year 2 are piling up.


It does when you look for them....
RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
DaveInTampa : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan


This game is almost a no-win for Schoen. If TT is somehow able to move the ball and score points behind this makeshift OL, imagine the media reaction
Giants are going to lose to Buffalo, with or without Jones  
US1 Giants : 11:59 am : link
Sitting Jones is a good decision.
RE: Giants are going to lose to Buffalo, with or without Jones  
Banks : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16245930 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Sitting Jones is a good decision.

agree
I remember Mathias Kiwanuka remarking  
bceagle05 : 12:02 pm : link
about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.
Tyrod Taylor revenge game  
widmerseyebrow : 12:07 pm : link
5 TDs through the air, 1 on the ground. You heard it here first.
RE: I remember Mathias Kiwanuka remarking  
rebel yell : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16245934 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.


No sense parading him out there for this shit show. Let the guy heal. Maybe that takes all season. At this point the season appears lost anyway.
Better off  
jeff57 : 12:08 pm : link
They’re going to lose anyway,
RE: RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
section125 : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16245925 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan



This game is almost a no-win for Schoen. If TT is somehow able to move the ball and score points behind this makeshift OL, imagine the media reaction


Suppose the "makeshift" line that is now playing together for more than 15 minutes actually works as a unit and gives TT a second or two longer to throw; picks up a stunt correctly because of time together; opens a few decent holes for the RBs?
The players practicing together for a week may actually act in unison...

Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
RE: I remember Mathias Kiwanuka remarking  
GiantGrit : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16245934 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.


One of the reasons I like rooting for the Giants, they seem to truly care about their guys
RE: I remember Mathias Kiwanuka remarking  
jvm52106 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16245934 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.


A few games would be a big positive. I am thinking this could be more long term than many want to think or agree with. The issue from 2 years ago was never really shared and this injury seems like it is tied to that based on his physical reaction and the lingering effects afterward.
NYG is extremely conservative with injuries  
Chris684 : 12:24 pm : link
2nd neck injury in 3 years behind this OL? Gonna be awhile.
Trap game for buffalo  
penkap75 : 12:24 pm : link
. </s>
Just as well  
HomerJones45 : 12:25 pm : link
he needs a week to re-group anyway.

Get the popcorn ready if Tyrod by some miracle happens to have a decent game against the Bills.
Line now up to 15.5  
DaveInTampa : 12:26 pm : link
.
Get well  
JonC : 12:27 pm : link
and let's get a top 2-3 draft pick.
RE: BTW  
Section331 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16245913 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The eerie similarities to McAdoo/Judge year 2 are piling up.


I don’t see it. Little acknowledged fact - BBI vastly overrated Judge’s first year. 6-10 is nothing to crow about. The fact that they were in the running for the division title in week 17 doesn’t change the fact that 6-10 is a bad football team.

I think the better comparison is the Bills team that Schoen and Daboll were involved with. Over performed at 9-7 in year 1, but slipped to 6-10 in year 2. This season shouldn’t be a surprise. A brutal opening schedule while trying to integrate a lot of young players.

By snap count, the Giants are the youngest team in the league. We have rookies and 2nd year players on the OL and in the secondary, that is a recipe for disaster, and that’s be fore all of the injuries.
 
christian : 12:32 pm : link
There's nothing good about Jones missing a game. He's the best chance the Giants have to win. But there's also much work to be done to evaluate him and the other players.

This is developing into yet another plausible deniability year for Jones where the Giants aren't getting to see if he's progressing.
What about the others?  
PepperJ52 : 12:37 pm : link
No word on status of Thomas, JMS and Barkley or any of the other Giants who missed or were LP this week? I’m guessing there’s no way those first three are playing this week, but is there any news on them either way?
Never mind ^  
PepperJ52 : 12:39 pm : link
Just saw the new update in the media thread
I suspect Schoen and Daboll know what they have  
Dave on the UWS : 12:42 pm : link
or don't have in Jones. Lets see how the year plays out.
Glad they are doing the smart thing with his health.
RE: Can't wait to watch our final preaseason  
Optimus-NY : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16245894 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
game this Sunday night!


lmao
This might be a good opp to reset  
dancing blue bear : 12:53 pm : link
The coaches and game plan.


The giants needed to rei it in, run more and try to play ugly games. They may be forced to now
What quarter does Taylor go down injured  
ZogZerg : 12:55 pm : link
And DeVito enter the Game.
I'm thinking NLT 2nd quarter.
RE: Get well  
Danny Kanell : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16245961 JonC said:
Quote:
and let's get a top 2-3 draft pick.


+1
RE: RE: Get well  
NorcalNYG : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16246001 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16245961 JonC said:


Quote:


and let's get a top 2-3 draft pick.



+1


+2
RE: I remember Mathias Kiwanuka remarking  
Carl in CT : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16245934 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.


BC (I don’t know anything here so please don’t assume I do). He hurt it last year, now this year let’s hope it’s not a career thing. Would be a huge blow.
RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
mphbullet36 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan


I don't want to be that guy...but if we don't have Thomas/JMS/Neal playing...

I don't see how Tyrod makes it through the game healthy. I worry for his safety.
Yeesh  
Professor Falken : 1:18 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Daboll ruled out QB Daniel Jones, LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart and OLB Azeez Ojulari.
11:32 AM · Oct 13, 2023
·
RE: Get well  
The Mike : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16245961 JonC said:
Quote:
and let's get a top 2-3 draft pick.


This^

Though it probably needs to be top two...
It would have been reckless to start him  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:25 pm : link
...There is no way they win on Sunday, so why risk aggravating his injury, even if it is unrelated to what he had in 2021?

Same goes for Barkley. Save him for the next real test - Washington on 10/22.
RE: Tyrod Taylor revenge game  
Amtoft : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16245940 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
5 TDs through the air, 1 on the ground. You heard it here first.


and we still lose by 13
Won’t be able to watch game Sunday  
Breeze_94 : 1:45 pm : link
It’s been years since I’ve missed a game…yet I’m not even bothered that I won’t be able to watch

RE: This is good to see  
Joe Beckwith : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16245896 mik999999 said:
Quote:
For the first time this season, someone is actually protecting Daniel Jones.

I’d do a 😂, but it’s truly so😭 that I can only 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
RE: RE: RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16245944 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16245925 DaveInTampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan



This game is almost a no-win for Schoen. If TT is somehow able to move the ball and score points behind this makeshift OL, imagine the media reaction



Suppose the "makeshift" line that is now playing together for more than 15 minutes actually works as a unit and gives TT a second or two longer to throw; picks up a stunt correctly because of time together; opens a few decent holes for the RBs?
The players practicing together for a week may actually act in unison...

Not likely, but stranger things have happened.

Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?
RE: This might be a good opp to reset  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16245993 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
The coaches and game plan.


The giants needed to rei it in, run more and try to play ugly games. They may be forced to now

Oh, I'd say they've been playing ugly games already.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
section125 : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16246058 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16245944 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16245925 DaveInTampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan



This game is almost a no-win for Schoen. If TT is somehow able to move the ball and score points behind this makeshift OL, imagine the media reaction



Suppose the "makeshift" line that is now playing together for more than 15 minutes actually works as a unit and gives TT a second or two longer to throw; picks up a stunt correctly because of time together; opens a few decent holes for the RBs?
The players practicing together for a week may actually act in unison...

Not likely, but stranger things have happened.


Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?


One never knows, but from what little I have seen, TT has moments of brilliance followed by more truly WTF incidents. But yes, I sometimes think TT sees thing quicker.
Ojulari  
Joe Beckwith : 2:05 pm : link
will go the way of Elerson Smith at year end.

RE: Ojulari  
AcidTest : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16246069 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
will go the way of Elerson Smith at year end.


Good analogy.
RE: Taylor Just May Surpise Us  
BlueHurricane : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan


He blows and I will bet there is a better chance he is injured during the game than there is of him playing well.
Done for the year?  
Giant John : 2:57 pm : link
Starting to feel that vibe..
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 