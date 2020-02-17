Jones is out on Sunday - Daboll

about how conservative the Giants are with neck injuries - he suffered one and felt he was ready to return much earlier than the Giants cleared him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Jones misses a few games too.
No sense parading him out there for this shit show. Let the guy heal. Maybe that takes all season. At this point the season appears lost anyway.
and play a good game and actually move the ball. The defense has to challenge themselves and keep them in the game. I will still watch. Im not a fair weather fan
This game is almost a no-win for Schoen. If TT is somehow able to move the ball and score points behind this makeshift OL, imagine the media reaction
Suppose the "makeshift" line that is now playing together for more than 15 minutes actually works as a unit and gives TT a second or two longer to throw; picks up a stunt correctly because of time together; opens a few decent holes for the RBs?
The players practicing together for a week may actually act in unison...
One of the reasons I like rooting for the Giants, they seem to truly care about their guys
A few games would be a big positive. I am thinking this could be more long term than many want to think or agree with. The issue from 2 years ago was never really shared and this injury seems like it is tied to that based on his physical reaction and the lingering effects afterward.
The eerie similarities to McAdoo/Judge year 2 are piling up.
I don’t see it. Little acknowledged fact - BBI vastly overrated Judge’s first year. 6-10 is nothing to crow about. The fact that they were in the running for the division title in week 17 doesn’t change the fact that 6-10 is a bad football team.
I think the better comparison is the Bills team that Schoen and Daboll were involved with. Over performed at 9-7 in year 1, but slipped to 6-10 in year 2. This season shouldn’t be a surprise. A brutal opening schedule while trying to integrate a lot of young players.
By snap count, the Giants are the youngest team in the league. We have rookies and 2nd year players on the OL and in the secondary, that is a recipe for disaster, and that’s be fore all of the injuries.
No word on status of Thomas, JMS and Barkley or any of the other Giants who missed or were LP this week? I’m guessing there’s no way those first three are playing this week, but is there any news on them either way?
BC (I don’t know anything here so please don’t assume I do). He hurt it last year, now this year let’s hope it’s not a career thing. Would be a huge blow.
Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?
Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?
One never knows, but from what little I have seen, TT has moments of brilliance followed by more truly WTF incidents. But yes, I sometimes think TT sees thing quicker.
cant forget colt mccoy like that.
But neck injuries and contact not a good combo; playing by behind this offensive line made this inevitable
Last chance to make this season semi relevant is next week,
If these injuries persist, that hope will soon end
Now we should start a pool on when TT will be knocked out of the game.
With Jones out, Barkley will also be out, IMHO.
Quote:
Maybe for once the Giants can be on the other side of a backup quarterback winning an improbable game.
Damn, you're right.
It does when you look for them....
agree
No sense parading him out there for this shit show. Let the guy heal. Maybe that takes all season. At this point the season appears lost anyway.
Quote:
Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
One of the reasons I like rooting for the Giants, they seem to truly care about their guys
A few games would be a big positive. I am thinking this could be more long term than many want to think or agree with. The issue from 2 years ago was never really shared and this injury seems like it is tied to that based on his physical reaction and the lingering effects afterward.
Get the popcorn ready if Tyrod by some miracle happens to have a decent game against the Bills.
I don’t see it. Little acknowledged fact - BBI vastly overrated Judge’s first year. 6-10 is nothing to crow about. The fact that they were in the running for the division title in week 17 doesn’t change the fact that 6-10 is a bad football team.
I think the better comparison is the Bills team that Schoen and Daboll were involved with. Over performed at 9-7 in year 1, but slipped to 6-10 in year 2. This season shouldn’t be a surprise. A brutal opening schedule while trying to integrate a lot of young players.
By snap count, the Giants are the youngest team in the league. We have rookies and 2nd year players on the OL and in the secondary, that is a recipe for disaster, and that’s be fore all of the injuries.
This is developing into yet another plausible deniability year for Jones where the Giants aren't getting to see if he's progressing.
Glad they are doing the smart thing with his health.
lmao
The giants needed to rei it in, run more and try to play ugly games. They may be forced to now
I'm thinking NLT 2nd quarter.
Quote:
and let's get a top 2-3 draft pick.
BC (I don’t know anything here so please don’t assume I do). He hurt it last year, now this year let’s hope it’s not a career thing. Would be a huge blow.
I don't want to be that guy...but if we don't have Thomas/JMS/Neal playing...
I don't see how Tyrod makes it through the game healthy. I worry for his safety.
@DDuggan21
Daboll ruled out QB Daniel Jones, LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart and OLB Azeez Ojulari.
11:32 AM · Oct 13, 2023
·
Though it probably needs to be top two...
Same goes for Barkley. Save him for the next real test - Washington on 10/22.
and we still lose by 13
I’d do a 😂, but it’s truly so😭 that I can only 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Quote:
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?
The giants needed to rei it in, run more and try to play ugly games. They may be forced to now
Oh, I'd say they've been playing ugly games already.
Quote:
In comment 16245925 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16245916 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Not likely, but stranger things have happened.
Imagine if they do none of those things but the QB makes quicker and better decisions on the few rare opportunities that the makeshift line affords him and that leads to a cascading effect on the gameflow?
One never knows, but from what little I have seen, TT has moments of brilliance followed by more truly WTF incidents. But yes, I sometimes think TT sees thing quicker.
Good analogy.
He blows and I will bet there is a better chance he is injured during the game than there is of him playing well.