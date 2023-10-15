for display only
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/15/2023 7:56 pm
...
...  
christian : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
That's so clearly PI, but you don't get two.
Throwing  
AcidTest : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
it Waller was too obvious, but a better throw and he probably has a TD.
RE: Buffalos defense  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16249552 JT039 said:
Quote:
Is too soft


Indeed. Not impressive.
Speaking of pass interference  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
...
Wow  
BleedBlue : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
NFL FUCKING SUCKS


Blatant hold
Daboll  
NYPanos : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
Sucks
McDumbass  
HomerJones45 : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
Got a reprieve from the governor. Would have loved to see the Giants shove it up his smug ass
No call lol  
widmerseyebrow : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
.
RE: That was worse PI  
rnargi : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16249602 cjac said:
Quote:
Than the other one

Yup
RE: That was worse PI  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16249602 cjac said:
Quote:
Than the other one
yep
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249607 christian said:
Quote:
That's so clearly PI, but you don't get two.


Yup. PI, but you're not going to get that call in that situation.
RE: Speaking of pass interference  
cosmicj : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249612 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
...


+1. Terrible late game effort by the Bills.
PI doesn’t get much more blatant than that  
illmatic : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
The NFL has become extremely hard to watch and remain a fan of. I used to laugh and roll my eyes when people said refs cheat or that the games are fixed.
Waller held but  
Ike#88 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
if we had him break to his right he would have been wide open rather than basically running straight.
RE: Walker was held again  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249603 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but whatever, don’t expect to get that anymore


Yup. We all knew that we weren't gonna get that call there though.
fake the run to Barkley  
thrunthrublue : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
hit wandale in the flat.....I have to keep working on my Time Machine!
He was all over Waller  
Kanavis : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
With his back turned.
oh man  
sb2003 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
end the first half running when you should've passed.
end the second half passing when you should run.

FUCK
One last fuckage by the refs.  
BigBlueNH : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
Entertaining game. Tough loss. At least we showed life.
Twice on the one  
eric2425ny : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
Zero points. They lost this one themselves.
That was DEFINITELY pass interference  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
.
RE: RE: ...  
Everyone Relax : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249622 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16249607 christian said:


Quote:


That's so clearly PI, but you don't get two.



Yup. PI, but you're not going to get that call in that situation.

Why not? I see it weekly for the chiefs
Good game.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link

We had a shot at the end.
F#%k the refs  
yalebowl : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
But bad play call by Giants
RE: Throwing  
MetsAreBack : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249608 AcidTest said:
Quote:
it Waller was too obvious, but a better throw and he probably has a TD.


Or his jersey isn’t dragged to the turf on the throw.
RE: oh man  
NYPanos : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249633 sb2003 said:
Quote:
end the first half running when you should've passed.
end the second half passing when you should run.

FUCK


Agree
RE: Send Barkley over the top  
Ron Johnson : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249585 NY-Fan said:
Quote:
thats my play


They couldn’t have stopped it
Should have been a play to  
section125 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
flat. Too many bodies in the middle. I was expecting Barkley or Hodgins to rub off the TE.

Even a roll out to the right.

See some basic  
prdave73 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
play calls throw down the middle!!!!!!! lmao..
RE: ...  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249607 christian said:
Quote:
That's so clearly PI, but you don't get two.


Yeah. Defender wanted his jersey before game was over. Sucks that refs won’t call DPI when it happens twice in a row. Waller also needed to be selling that call more.
Where's a rub route?  
Gmen703 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
.
RE: PI doesn’t get much more blatant than that  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249624 illmatic said:
Quote:
The NFL has become extremely hard to watch and remain a fan of. I used to laugh and roll my eyes when people said refs cheat or that the games are fixed.


I hear you man.
They didn't give it to Barkley  
Chris L. : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
because they no better than anyone that he is too much of a pussy to pick up a yard when you really need it
RE: Should have been a play to  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16249647 section125 said:
Quote:
flat. Too many bodies in the middle. I was expecting Barkley or Hodgins to rub off the TE.

Even a roll out to the right.


I thought that was a very low percentage play regardless of interference.
I hope Jones was paying attention  
3rdWAM : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
at least TT was getting the ball out!
Good effort  
ThomasG : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
And still in play for #1 pick

Win-win.
RE: Should have been a play to  
GiantGrit : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16249647 section125 said:
Quote:
flat. Too many bodies in the middle. I was expecting Barkley or Hodgins to rub off the TE.

Even a roll out to the right.


Yeah thought the same.
Bills ain't that good  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
Giants had them tonight.
RE: I hope Jones was paying attention  
regischarlotte : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16249677 3rdWAM said:
Quote:
at least TT was getting the ball out!


Also hope he was paying attention at the end of first half!
I'm fine with the play call.  
CT Charlie : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
We schemed a way for Waller to be guarded by one of their shortest guys. If there's no PI, then Waller catches it.
We never gonna be able to run it in  
BigBlueNH : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
there, the way they were packed in. Pass was the right call.
Good game..stick with Tyrod. Stupid coaching  
MeanBunny : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
Some badddddd calls. Too many dumb penalties.
Taylor can navigate the holes better and more agile.
I would have had  
batman11 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
Taylor sprint right and drag Berlinger to the goal line. They didn’t throw to him all game. It would have been there.
Bellinger  
batman11 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
.
RE: I hope Jones was paying attention  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16249677 3rdWAM said:
Quote:
at least TT was getting the ball out!


Good point. Tyrod is no slouch.
RE: I hope Jones was paying attention  
NorcalNYG : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16249677 3rdWAM said:
Quote:
at least TT was getting the ball out!


TT totally outplayed all of dj's performances this year sans the cardinals 2nd half
they beat the  
thrunthrublue : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
spread, and played with the most passion yet this season.....Taylor is far superior at managing the pocket pressures, jones seems to just stand there and get pulverized......and 58 in the middle of the D has to be up there in Sy's post evaluation.
RE: RE: I hope Jones was paying attention  
regischarlotte : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16249717 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16249677 3rdWAM said:


Quote:


at least TT was getting the ball out!



TT totally outplayed all of dj's performances this year sans the cardinals 2nd half


Can’t really say that when he was personally responsible for the decisive self-inflicted wound.
RE: Bills ain't that good  
bw in dc : 10/15/2023 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16249685 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Giants had them tonight.


One of those days in the NFL. Get them every year where the prohibitive underdog puts up an unexpected tough game.

See the Browns and Jets. And tonight NYG.

The game was there for the taking.

Nice job by Wink's D.
The play calling worked tonight  
JT039 : 10/15/2023 11:56 pm : link
They exposed where Buffalo was missing Milano and White.
