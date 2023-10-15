New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Game Discussion Thread

spread, and played with the most passion yet this season.....Taylor is far superior at managing the pocket pressures, jones seems to just stand there and get pulverized......and 58 in the middle of the D has to be up there in Sy's post evaluation.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Indeed. Not impressive.
Blatant hold
Yup
Yup. PI, but you're not going to get that call in that situation.
+1. Terrible late game effort by the Bills.
Yup. We all knew that we weren't gonna get that call there though.
end the second half passing when you should run.
FUCK
Quote:
That's so clearly PI, but you don't get two.
Yup. PI, but you're not going to get that call in that situation.
Why not? I see it weekly for the chiefs
We had a shot at the end.
Or his jersey isn’t dragged to the turf on the throw.
end the second half passing when you should run.
FUCK
Agree
They couldn’t have stopped it
Even a roll out to the right.
Yeah. Defender wanted his jersey before game was over. Sucks that refs won’t call DPI when it happens twice in a row. Waller also needed to be selling that call more.
I hear you man.
Even a roll out to the right.
I thought that was a very low percentage play regardless of interference.
Win-win.
Even a roll out to the right.
Yeah thought the same.
Also hope he was paying attention at the end of first half!
Taylor can navigate the holes better and more agile.
Good point. Tyrod is no slouch.
TT totally outplayed all of dj's performances this year sans the cardinals 2nd half
Quote:
at least TT was getting the ball out!
TT totally outplayed all of dj's performances this year sans the cardinals 2nd half
Can’t really say that when he was personally responsible for the decisive self-inflicted wound.
One of those days in the NFL. Get them every year where the prohibitive underdog puts up an unexpected tough game.
See the Browns and Jets. And tonight NYG.
The game was there for the taking.
Nice job by Wink's D.