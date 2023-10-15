New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Post-Game Discussion

Offense was not good. Giants just don't have good offensive play-callers. You can clearly see the difference between the Bills play-calls vs the Giants?! It's night and day??! Daboll not challenging that Brieda run play??? He is clueless?? They just don't don't know how to unitize speed players like Hyatt?? Now I'm starting to think is was not all Kenny Galloday..
bad officiating throughout the game, including on the last play. A better throw by Taylor probably gets a TD, and the play call was too obvious, but Waller was definitely held.
Daboll, Taylor, and Kafka lost the game IMO.
Daboll wasted about 12 seconds before calling a TO in the first half.
Taylor audibled to a run with 14 seconds in the first half and no TOs.
Kafka called too many runs to Barkley, especially on third down.
Kudos to the defense. They played hard. Okereke was pheoneomal and Lawrence and Williams got pressure up the middle. But even then, we didn't hold the edge, especially when he flushed Allen to the right, McFadden overran a zillion potential sacks, and KT didn't to much.
The OL was actually serviceable, at least in run protection, especially Pugh. But the lack of pass protection is still glaring.
We hung with one of the better teams in the league and honestly should have won. I am mostly pleased given the situation, but between the 4th and inches, the halftime audible, and the constant ref bullshit I can only think what could have been
You knew that screw up at the half would cost them. Instead of having to score a TD, which is now a 3 game streak of not scoring, they’d kick a FG. But, as they say, losing teams invent entertaining ways to lose.
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
the defense playing amazing. I thought Taylor would be an improvement over the current PTSD version of Jones. But they still didn’t score any TDs. Daboll is an offensive coach who isn’t getting the job done at all on that side of the ball. The mistake at the end of the half is his fault because ultimately he’s responsible for everything that happens out there.
The defense gave an inspired effort. Bobby O was GREAT. The corners were good.
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
The Giants played awful with all these players healthy. What world are you living in?
They had the ball at the 1 with a chance to win a game they should have been blown out in. Nobody was saying at 6pm that the Giants would hold that team to 14 points AND keep the QB pretty clean against the most effective pass rush in the league. While playing with their 3rd Left Tackle
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
The Giants played awful with all these players healthy. What world are you living in?
Thomas got hurt in the first quarter of our first game.
You knew that screw up at the half would cost them. Instead of having to score a TD, which is now a 3 game streak of not scoring, they'd kick a FG. But, as they say, losing teams invent entertaining ways to lose.
Yes. At least they kept it close. God, how we have to lower our standards for this team.
Pretty clear the brain fart at the end of the half was on TT. OL was better, but still severely limits what we can do. Had an excellent chance to win, and couldn't have asked for much more.
If I'm a Bill's fan, I'm wondering why we passed on 3rd down and then tried that long FG. Did they think our high powered O was a serious threat to march 90 yards in 90 seconds with no TOs? THAT was bad coaching that almost gave us the game.
And then a cluster of OL injuries to our other mediocre players. This equals a the worst OL I’ve ever seen. Don’t think we see a rebound to mediocre on that unit but “functional” is in the cards.
Remember when everybody said variance would catch up to the Giants and there were daily threads about how that was bullshit? Well it wasn’t. And the other side of that is a better team than the one we’ve watched to this point.
1) Biggest play was not getting a FG at end of first half.
2) Although Taylor cost us the FG, and he made a poor decision to run rather than throw the ball away in the final 20 seconds, he's a gamer. Excellent guy to have on the roster.
3) Justin Pugh should earn a Stud from Sy.
4) Wink Martindale should earn a Stud, too.
5) Oreke was colossal.
6) Team heart can't be questioned. Best effort (factoring in injuries, opponent, road game, etc.etc.) in a night game in recent memory.
I’m interested to hear thoughts on Barkley. Do you feel he is explosive or do you feel like he’s kind of like a hit and miss. It just seems like he does not have the power to break through the middle and he stutter steps which kills us and always ends up in a loss of yards. The only time he is good is when the sad sack offensive line actually blocks and creates a hole for him (like a couple times tonight). I’m just interested in everybody’s take because if we traded him tomorrow I would not be upset. He just doesn’t seem like he has the powerhouse push like so many other RB’s do and I understand he’s coming off the ankle I get that but I’m just interested in to seeing what you guys thought. I’m just not impressed. I was not upset when we got rid of OBJ and I would not be upset if we got rid of Barkley.
for the play before halftime, but at the end of the day it's one fuckin yard. Not only could Saquon and this OLine not get a yard when they needed it in that moment but Daboll didn't even believe in them enough to go for it on 4th inches later on.
And then they threw it on the goalline to end the game.
If you can't rely on the run game in short yardage situations then you're gonna lose games. It's as simple as that.
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...
I'm interested to hear thoughts on Barkley. Do you feel he is explosive or do you feel like he's kind of like a hit and miss. It just seems like he does not have the power to break through the middle and he stutter steps which kills us and always ends up in a loss of yards. The only time he is good is when the sad sack offensive line actually blocks and creates a hole for him (like a couple times tonight). I'm just interested in everybody's take because if we traded him tomorrow I would not be upset. He just doesn't seem like he has the powerhouse push like so many other RB's do and I understand he's coming off the ankle I get that but I'm just interested in to seeing what you guys thought. I'm just not impressed. I was not upset when we got rid of OBJ and I would not be upset if we got rid of Barkley.
Pretty hard to make plays when you are hit three yards in the back field. He is not and never was a power runner. He is a big back, with speed and elusiveness. He make knock someone over downfield, but he is not a power back.
Also, this was his 1st game in 5 weeks with a makeshift line.
I was actually surprised how fast he was in the 2nd half.
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...
I dont think it needs to be explicitly stated that when people say 'great' it's in the context of *this team*, not the NFL as a whole.
Holding that team to 14 points is great even outside the bubble of the Giants. "They didn't do it when they needed to" is such a weird comment to make. Yeah, they should just shut out every team in a perfect world, that would be super fun as a fan.
That's not how it works. You know they're not capable of that, so why expect them to just be that?
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well
.. (no TD's)...
No, you are just being pissy. They held the Bills to 14 points. All I said was I hoped the defense played well, and they did, no matter what you think.
Yes they had some chances to sack Allen on the 2nd TD drive. Never said they played a perfect game.
So you are going to tell me you expected the Giants to hold the Bills to 14 points?
He was mazing tonight. Banks was excellent too. Flott in the slot is something I'd like to see more often. He just needs to stay on the field. Giants need another edge rusher and DE too in the draft. It's gonna be interesting to see how they handle safety this offseason in FA and the Draft.
-suspect officiating
-poor time management
-failure to execute in the red zone and goal line
You are correct, but considering how many backups were on the line, with one guy sitting home two weeks ago, coming off ACL surgery, it was at least a truly competitive game. Only the 2nd one this year.
Kafka continues to underwhelm with his play calling in the RZ. I am beginning to wonder what he is thinking. Hate his backwards plays too.
now confirmed the ref made 3 significant blunders in the game. Two in the 1st half and this one.
The fact that NBC went back to it, which is never done, means that the officials made a bad call and everyone knows.
Great take right here^^^
I’m convinced that players will foul more frequently because they’re taking advantage of the odds. The refs are less likely to throw a flag on 2 successive downs, so why not tug the jersey or grab the arm. Keep doing it. In that spot, no ref will pull the flag on 2 or 3 successive plays because he will appear like he’s “controlling the game” rather than making the right call. Wouldn’t be surprised if the League quietly discourages it too.
Second worst goal line call maybe in the lsat five years
Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can’t believe you don’t spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn’t.
Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can't believe you don't spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn't.

Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Pete, go back and watch the play. The spot was exactly correct. Brieda's shoulder hit the ground just short of the 10 yardline. He rolled across the defender from the 12 to just short of the 10.
I thought exactly what you and others thought, but the replay shows otherwise.
I always thought a fake to the tailback and a rollout is the best play on the 1 yard line - Tyrod is nimble and would have had time to choose from 3 receivers (Waller, Slayton and Bellinger releasing from his block) going across the right side of the end zone maybe even run it in himself. So glad we played a good game but damn I wished we had won.
Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can’t believe you don’t spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn’t.
Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Pete, go back and watch the play. The spot was exactly correct. Brieda's shoulder hit the ground just short of the 10 yardline. He rolled across the defender from the 12 to just short of the 10.
I thought exactly what you and others thought, but the replay shows otherwise.
I’ll have to take your word for it. Knowing how it ends, I don’t think I can rewatch it.
I always thought a fake to the tailback and a rollout is the best play on the 1 yard line - Tyrod is nimble and would have had time to choose from 3 receivers (Waller, Slayton and Bellinger releasing from his block) going across the right side of the end zone maybe even run it in himself. So glad we played a good game but damn I wished we had won.
This.....I totally agree with this. It needs to be extended with options.
Can't understand all the angst on BBI over Buffalo game
Giants were given a snowball's chance in hell, and yet they still managed to play a very competitive game -- a far cry from their awful, lackadaisical performances against Dallas, San Fran, Seattle and Miami.
Time to lower the thermostat on your expectations for this season.
Football game. Parcells-like game. Good D, and ran the ball. Only exception was our Run D, which at times is still an issue in the middle. We continue to get gashed.is it the LBers not filling the right gaps or just getting washed out?
and BUF is IMO highly overrated. And so is Allen. Great talent but not a great QB, doesn't make good decisions. They've lost to the Jets, JAX and hung on by the skin of their teeth against a team thank can't score.
Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season
This was the Wink defense I have been expecting to see all year.
It is unfathomable to see how poor the OL plays
Trust me. TT isn't the answer
Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season
They held Buffalo to 14 pts on their field on primetime, it may not have been “great” but that was a very good effort by the D. Knowing that the offense wasn’t going to gibe them much to play with.
Great job.
I can't be mad at that last non-call. I won't be.
We were fortunate they were paying attention on the previous play. Also, if Tyrod doesn't have that idiot attack at halftime, we win.
The coaches and players screwed themselves. If Tyrod Taylor had a fucking brain they are kicking a FG and going home a winner.
Why? All you can ask for is giving your key player a one on one shot to win the game.
Should have ran something tricky. It's always so conservative
First half fucked us. Oh well. On with the tank!
This was worse, because now it's 11:40pm and I'm all wired - no fucking way I'll be asleep before 1:30.
Screw these night games. Unless they are Saturday night they can all fuck off for good.
Too high - 1 foot too high.
It was nice to be in a game for sure.........but I will say the play calling is really lacking.
I don't hate the last call (esp because it was PI again), but if you ever wanted Barkley to just go over the top, that was the spot.
That said, missed opportunities..
Hell no. The Giants had multiple opportunities to seal that win. I thought Taylor played his ass off.
Daboll, Taylor, and Kafka lost the game IMO.
Daboll wasted about 12 seconds before calling a TO in the first half.
Taylor audibled to a run with 14 seconds in the first half and no TOs.
Kafka called too many runs to Barkley, especially on third down.
Kudos to the defense. They played hard. Okereke was pheoneomal and Lawrence and Williams got pressure up the middle. But even then, we didn't hold the edge, especially when he flushed Allen to the right, McFadden overran a zillion potential sacks, and KT didn't to much.
The OL was actually serviceable, at least in run protection, especially Pugh. But the lack of pass protection is still glaring.
Pitiful that this team can't line up and run for one yard.
....the HC and QB lost this game.
Great job.
I mean holy F are they blind?!
The coaches and players screwed themselves. If Tyrod Taylor had a fucking brain they are kicking a FG and going home a winner.
That could also be argued, but if they see that hold on Waller, I think they score on next play.
Agree, which make me think once again, What are the Coaches doing?????????? It takes getting a free agent to improve the Oline? Lol.
Hell no. The Giants had multiple opportunities to seal that win. I thought Taylor played his ass off.
how many TDs was he responsible for?
Commanders better be ready for a pissed off Giants team getting back some of their guys.
I keep hearing that they wont be bad enough. Really? They can't score A TD, how bad is that? Who is worse?
Yeah I don't think we're picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don't see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
Commanders better be ready for a pissed off Giants team getting back some of their guys.
Giants are more likely to come out flat. This was a dragged out gut loss.
Also debatable who comes back next week.
Great job.
Agree and that play on the one yard line before halftime did them in. Equal blame to the head coach, the office of coordinator and the quarterback.
The defense gave an inspired effort. Bobby O was GREAT. The corners were good.
It is what it is (tm Antrel Rolle).
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
The Giants played awful with all these players healthy. What world are you living in?
right through his hands both feet would have been in
Too high - 1 foot too high.
Giants had 3 scores and Buffalo 2.
As has been the case for years - FG’s get you losses
Frustrating as it gets
The fact that NBC went back to it, which is never done, means that the officials made a bad call and everyone knows.
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
It was nice to be in a game for sure.........but I will say the play calling is really lacking.
I don't hate the last call (esp because it was PI again), but if you ever wanted Barkley to just go over the top, that was the spot.
That was the predictable play call , and SB fail near the first half end removed that call. I think DW was held “outside 5 yards” on the last pass.
Great job.
Ah now we can blame the qb
That's a bad miss by the ref's
Is OP talking about Slayton?
They had the ball at the 1 with a chance to win a game they should have been blown out in. Nobody was saying at 6pm that the Giants would hold that team to 14 points AND keep the QB pretty clean against the most effective pass rush in the league. While playing with their 3rd Left Tackle
Waller got mugged and the official had a crystal clear view of it.
Like I said earlier we are a team of almost.. The first half ended as a complete fuck up and the end of the game finished as a complete So Close...
We are 1-5 and while we may end up 8-9 on the season ( ha), we are far more likely to be 4-13 or 3-14..
Tonight Daboll wasn't very good but truthfully this team played harder than previously seen, so at least we didn't just lay down and get blown out..
Barkley to the Bills would be a nice trade or Cleveland or SF if McCaffrey will be sidelined a bit..
Very disappointing overall but at this point you can see just how much still needs to be fixed.. We have some talent , some injured talent and a whole lot of bottom feeders..
I would have prefered a roll out.
Thomas got hurt in the first quarter of our first game.
Yes. At least they kept it close. God, how we have to lower our standards for this team.
He was very solid i thought
If I'm a Bill's fan, I'm wondering why we passed on 3rd down and then tried that long FG. Did they think our high powered O was a serious threat to march 90 yards in 90 seconds with no TOs? THAT was bad coaching that almost gave us the game.
Remember when everybody said variance would catch up to the Giants and there were daily threads about how that was bullshit? Well it wasn’t. And the other side of that is a better team than the one we’ve watched to this point.
3) Justin Pugh should earn a Stud from Sy.
4) Wink Martindale should earn a Stud, too.
5) Oreke was colossal.
6) Team heart can't be questioned. Best effort (factoring in injuries, opponent, road game, etc.etc.) in a night game in recent memory.
We were definitely competitive, but couldn't overcome our own boneheaded mistakes.
Watched the whole game, but never really payed attention to him. I assume that is a good thing. Anyone notice how he played?
He was very solid i thought
TT got rid of the ball quickly and they barely passed in the second half before the final drive.
The illegal man downfield penalty was soft, but a killer nonetheless.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.

Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
And then they threw it on the goalline to end the game.
If you can't rely on the run game in short yardage situations then you're gonna lose games. It's as simple as that.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...
Pretty hard to make plays when you are hit three yards in the back field. He is not and never was a power runner. He is a big back, with speed and elusiveness. He make knock someone over downfield, but he is not a power back.
Also, this was his 1st game in 5 weeks with a makeshift line.
I was actually surprised how fast he was in the 2nd half.
I think it’s totally record dependent. If they’re 2-6 or worse, I think it could be a firesale.
they can use the money to sign another breakaway RB - LOL
He'll be back.
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.
FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.
Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.
See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...
I dont think it needs to be explicitly stated that when people say 'great' it's in the context of *this team*, not the NFL as a whole.
Holding that team to 14 points is great even outside the bubble of the Giants. "They didn't do it when they needed to" is such a weird comment to make. Yeah, they should just shut out every team in a perfect world, that would be super fun as a fan.
That's not how it works. You know they're not capable of that, so why expect them to just be that?
No, you are just being pissy. They held the Bills to 14 points. All I said was I hoped the defense played well, and they did, no matter what you think.
Yes they had some chances to sack Allen on the 2nd TD drive. Never said they played a perfect game.
So you are going to tell me you expected the Giants to hold the Bills to 14 points?
-suspect officiating
-poor time management
-failure to execute in the red zone and goal line
We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?
The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.
-suspect officiating
-poor time management
-failure to execute in the red zone and goal line
You are correct, but considering how many backups were on the line, with one guy sitting home two weeks ago, coming off ACL surgery, it was at least a truly competitive game. Only the 2nd one this year.
Kafka continues to underwhelm with his play calling in the RZ. I am beginning to wonder what he is thinking. Hate his backwards plays too.
be surprised if Barkley is traded, but I doubt he'll be back next year. He already has a pretty long injury history and Schoen will need to use the money he'd spend on him to try and shore up the OL.
I think it’s totally record dependent. If they’re 2-6 or worse, I think it could be a firesale.
Even Quon Quon acknowledges it. Personally, I don't think it will happen, no matter what the record is. But if Schoen is smart, he'd pull the trigger if our record allowed it.
The fact that NBC went back to it, which is never done, means that the officials made a bad call and everyone knows.
Great take right here^^^
I’m convinced that players will foul more frequently because they’re taking advantage of the odds. The refs are less likely to throw a flag on 2 successive downs, so why not tug the jersey or grab the arm. Keep doing it. In that spot, no ref will pull the flag on 2 or 3 successive plays because he will appear like he’s “controlling the game” rather than making the right call. Wouldn’t be surprised if the League quietly discourages it too.
How can a DB grab Waller with both hands at the LOS and not letting go all the through the attempted catch ?
Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
Pete, go back and watch the play. The spot was exactly correct. Brieda's shoulder hit the ground just short of the 10 yardline. He rolled across the defender from the 12 to just short of the 10.
I thought exactly what you and others thought, but the replay shows otherwise.
I’ll have to take your word for it. Knowing how it ends, I don’t think I can rewatch it.
This.....I totally agree with this. It needs to be extended with options.
Giants were given a snowball's chance in hell, and yet they still managed to play a very competitive game -- a far cry from their awful, lackadaisical performances against Dallas, San Fran, Seattle and Miami.
Time to lower the thermostat on your expectations for this season.
We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?
The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.
Barkley ran to the weak side of the line too, where all of the tight ends were blocking and only one of them actually got a hat on someone.
Left a lot to be desired.
We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?
The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.
Barkley ran to the weak side of the line too, where all of the tight ends were blocking and only one of them actually got a hat on someone.
The TE side of the line is the strong side. So he was running to the strong side.
Dallas has Lamb, Was has McLaurin, Phil has Brown, etc. Giants still have no one close to this level that scares any defensive backfield
Still its much easier when you can actually get to the goalline.. there are long instances where we are hoping that we don't lose yards and go 3 and out..
Taylor played pretty well and they made some adjustments in the pass game which CW mentioned.
Buffalo had three key D starters out but overall they don't look like a impressive team right now.
Lot of credit to Pugh for stepping in and then having to go to LT. Looks like Okereke is developing as a leader of the D.
But this team sucks, they haven't scored an offensive TD since the niner game.
The team is not good at all and the coach is responsible for it all with mental errors and clock mismanagement to boot.
But, they can't score and have the worst offense in the league. A league where everything favors the offense.
Many are saying now an easier portion of the schedule starts. I guess, but the Giants are bottom feeders again looking up at the league. Commanders will likely be road favorites.
I have no confidence for next week. The team can't score at all. Take out the half against the Cards and the offense is historic in how bad it performs.
Today the S very tough and a fun strange game to watch. Okereke lights fucking out great performance. The offense still no TD's and they had the ball on the one twice getting no points.