New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/15/2023 11:18 pm
...
It’s not  
cjac : 10/15/2023 11:18 pm : link
Over!
I'm here to tell you....  
BillKo : 10/15/2023 11:20 pm : link
....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.
that was a perfect throw  
gtt350 : 10/15/2023 11:23 pm : link
right through his hands both feet would have been in
Trash team  
redbeard : 10/15/2023 11:23 pm : link
No moral victories. Is this fucking season over yet?
Giants offense doing what it does best...  
islander1 : 10/15/2023 11:23 pm : link
Which is nothing
Defense was great  
bluefin : 10/15/2023 11:24 pm : link
Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season
Gritty  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/15/2023 11:25 pm : link
Performance by the defense wasted
RE: Defense was great  
HewlettGiant : 10/15/2023 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16249458 bluefin said:
Quote:
Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season


great?

Low bar.........our expectations are so low that this was great? Could not get off the field
RE: RE: Defense was great  
Blue21 : 10/15/2023 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16249496 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16249458 bluefin said:


Quote:


Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season



great?

Low bar.........our expectations are so low that this was great? Could not get off the field
Totslly agree. Trophies for everyone I guess
Defense and Special teams showed up...but OL  
George from PA : 10/15/2023 11:27 pm : link
Will not allow a win.

This was the Wink defense I have been expecting to see all year.

It is unfathomable to see how poor the OL plays
RE: It’s not  
Blackmax00 : 10/15/2023 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16249379 cjac said:
Quote:
Over!

Trust me. TT isn't the answer
Defense was good.  
prdave73 : 10/15/2023 11:29 pm : link
Offense was not good. Giants just don't have good offensive play-callers. You can clearly see the difference between the Bills play-calls vs the Giants?! It's night and day??! Daboll not challenging that Brieda run play??? He is clueless?? They just don't don't know how to unitize speed players like Hyatt?? Now I'm starting to think is was not all Kenny Galloday..
......  
Route 9 : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
What fucking trash hahaha
RE: RE: Defense was great  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
In comment 16249496 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16249458 bluefin said:


Quote:


Close game on the road vs a top team - bodes well for the rest of the season



great?

Low bar.........our expectations are so low that this was great? Could not get off the field


They held Buffalo to 14 pts on their field on primetime, it may not have been “great” but that was a very good effort by the D. Knowing that the offense wasn’t going to gibe them much to play with.
That’s a loss  
Sammo85 : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
That can kind of lead to a longer losing streak.
Since we cannot win by the score of the game  
kelly : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
I guess we have to settle for moral wins and a medium pepsi
1 fn yard  
Joe Beckwith : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
And a no call
I hated  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
That last play to waller
Where has this defense been  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
All year
RE: Since we cannot win by the score of the game  
Route 9 : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16249595 kelly said:
Quote:
I guess we have to settle for moral wins and a medium pepsi


That's what this garbage organization has been doing for 10 years moral victories
Officiating was terrible.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
.
That was PI or holding again.  
Matt M. : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
BS no call there.
f that  
RasputinPrime : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
right call and he would have caught it if he didn't have someone all over him.
this is on teh coaching  
amindan54 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
Last year giants coaching staff was elite in the red zone

dogshit this year.
Refs royally screwed this team  
Simms11 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
I mean holy F are they blind?!
The refs giveth  
MDJintsFan : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
and the refs taketh away.
That was worse than the first one  
Matt M. : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
The defender never turned around. Should be an easy call.
RE: I'm here to tell you....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16249390 BillKo said:
Quote:
....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.


lol
The last play was far more egregious  
BlueHurricane : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
Than the second to last play.

Fuck the NFL
I don't know what's worse  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Getting our assess handed to us or getting kicked in the nuts like that
Will be interesting few weeks ahead  
Sammo85 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
But all doubt should be removed.

Sell what you can.
RE: The refs giveth  
islander1 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249628 MDJintsFan said:
Quote:
and the refs taketh away.


I can't be mad at that last non-call. I won't be.

We were fortunate they were paying attention on the previous play. Also, if Tyrod doesn't have that idiot attack at halftime, we win.
......  
Route 9 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Yeah you guys blaming the referees but don't point out the fact is stupid ass team left points on the board at the end of the first half. They have nobody to blame for themselves stupid asses.
RE: Refs royally screwed this team  
Costy16 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249627 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I mean holy F are they blind?!


The coaches and players screwed themselves. If Tyrod Taylor had a fucking brain they are kicking a FG and going home a winner.
RE: I hated  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249598 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
That last play to waller


Why? All you can ask for is giving your key player a one on one shot to win the game.
RE: 1 fn yard  
Blackmax00 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249597 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
And a no call

Should have ran something tricky. It's always so conservative
Damn chedk to the run at the end of the halfqby Taylor cost them  
Matt M. : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
the game.
Call and throw were fine  
widmerseyebrow : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Bills got away with a second PI.

First half fucked us. Oh well. On with the tank!


 
christian : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.
RE: I don't know what's worse  
islander1 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16249646 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Getting our assess handed to us or getting kicked in the nuts like that


This was worse, because now it's 11:40pm and I'm all wired - no fucking way I'll be asleep before 1:30.

Screw these night games. Unless they are Saturday night they can all fuck off for good.
Fucking brutal.  
bceagle05 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
This team won’t be bad enough to get a top three pick either. A useless 5-win season incoming.
Jerkoff refs  
Gforce11 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
That was a PI and he was looking at him and didn’t call it! Scumbags!
1-13 in last 14 night games  
jmalls23 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
losers
That play call is garbage  
dairborn : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
Play heavy set and send SB over the pile and make them stop it! Terrible call!
 
Micko : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
Sad that we suck. :(
RE: that was a perfect throw  
section125 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16249431 gtt350 said:
Quote:
right through his hands both feet would have been in


Too high - 1 foot too high.
The Refs are destroying the game of football  
TrueBlue'02 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
Horrific non-call on the last play.
got to give crazy mad props  
Giantsfan79 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
to Justin Pugh. He should get a gameball
It's alwasys  
prdave73 : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
basic calls?!? They don't try to trick anyone?? Their calls are very vanilla. Look at the play call in the end zone by the Bills, the faked everyone out! But not the Giants.. Throw it high!! lmao..
RE: …  
BillKo : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16249666 christian said:
Quote:
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.


It was nice to be in a game for sure.........but I will say the play calling is really lacking.

I don't hate the last call (esp because it was PI again), but if you ever wanted Barkley to just go over the top, that was the spot.
That end of the half clusterf  
Joe Beckwith : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
Which likely would have been 3, and another FG possibility could have been a 15-14W..
That said, missed opportunities..
RE: Damn chedk to the run at the end of the halfqby Taylor cost them  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16249664 Matt M. said:
Quote:
the game.


Hell no. The Giants had multiple opportunities to seal that win. I thought Taylor played his ass off.
That was a painful loss  
sb2003 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
But damn that felt good.
Really  
AcidTest : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
bad officiating throughout the game, including on the last play. A better throw by Taylor probably gets a TD, and the play call was too obvious, but Waller was definitely held.

Daboll, Taylor, and Kafka lost the game IMO.

Daboll wasted about 12 seconds before calling a TO in the first half.
Taylor audibled to a run with 14 seconds in the first half and no TOs.
Kafka called too many runs to Barkley, especially on third down.

Kudos to the defense. They played hard. Okereke was pheoneomal and Lawrence and Williams got pressure up the middle. But even then, we didn't hold the edge, especially when he flushed Allen to the right, McFadden overran a zillion potential sacks, and KT didn't to much.

The OL was actually serviceable, at least in run protection, especially Pugh. But the lack of pass protection is still glaring.
.  
Banks : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
We hung with one of the better teams in the league and honestly should have won. I am mostly pleased given the situation, but between the 4th and inches, the halftime audible, and the constant ref bullshit I can only think what could have been
You don't get two of those flags at the end  
HammerTime75 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
You just don't. No matter what.

Pitiful that this team can't line up and run for one yard.
RE: RE: I'm here to tell you....  
BillKo : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16249636 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16249390 BillKo said:


Quote:


....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.



lol


You disagree?
_____________  
I am Ninja : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
We didn't score a fucking touchdown AGAIN and people want to cry about officiating?

Fuck off you giant fucking pussy.
RE: RE: Refs royally screwed this team  
Simms11 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16249658 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249627 Simms11 said:


Quote:


I mean holy F are they blind?!



The coaches and players screwed themselves. If Tyrod Taylor had a fucking brain they are kicking a FG and going home a winner.


That could also be argued, but if they see that hold on Waller, I think they score on next play.
Time to start dumping players  
WillVAB : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
.
They fought hard and were ready to play.  
The_Boss : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
You knew that screw up at the half would cost them. Instead of having to score a TD, which is now a 3 game streak of not scoring, they’d kick a FG. But, as they say, losing teams invent entertaining ways to lose.
RE: got to give crazy mad props  
prdave73 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16249680 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
to Justin Pugh. He should get a gameball


Agree, which make me think once again, What are the Coaches doing?????????? It takes getting a free agent to improve the Oline? Lol.
Nothing wrong with the call there.  
Matt M. : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
That is the kind of play you got Waller for? One on one against a much smaller player in the end zone.
Rub route anyone?  
Gmen703 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
We were on the 1. Refs weren't gonna call PI again anyways.
RE: RE: Damn chedk to the run at the end of the halfqby Taylor cost them  
islander1 : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16249690 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16249664 Matt M. said:


Quote:


the game.



Hell no. The Giants had multiple opportunities to seal that win. I thought Taylor played his ass off.


how many TDs was he responsible for?
They should have won only scoring 15 points.  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
Way to go defense.

Commanders better be ready for a pissed off Giants team getting back some of their guys.
Twice on the 1 yards line and  
mvftw : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
No Points...Sad
RE: Fucking brutal.  
HewlettGiant : 10/15/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16249669 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
This team won’t be bad enough to get a top three pick either. A useless 5-win season incoming.


I keep hearing that they wont be bad enough. Really? They can't score A TD, how bad is that? Who is worse?
RE: …  
AcesUp : 10/15/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16249666 christian said:
Quote:
That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.


Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.
.  
Banks : 10/15/2023 11:46 pm : link
Holy shit, on replay the hold is fucking agregious. He held him the whole time
RE: They should have won only scoring 15 points.  
Sammo85 : 10/15/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16249716 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Way to go defense.

Commanders better be ready for a pissed off Giants team getting back some of their guys.


Giants are more likely to come out flat. This was a dragged out gut loss.

Also debatable who comes back next week.
RE: I'm here to tell you....  
Florida Giants Fan : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16249390 BillKo said:
Quote:
....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.


Agree and that play on the one yard line before halftime did them in. Equal blame to the head coach, the office of coordinator and the quarterback.
Oddly enough, the game went as I expected except for  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
the defense playing amazing. I thought Taylor would be an improvement over the current PTSD version of Jones. But they still didn’t score any TDs. Daboll is an offensive coach who isn’t getting the job done at all on that side of the ball. The mistake at the end of the half is his fault because ultimately he’s responsible for everything that happens out there.

The defense gave an inspired effort. Bobby O was GREAT. The corners were good.

It is what it is (tm Antrel Rolle).
No  
AcidTest : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
offensive TDs in 13 quarters. How is that even possible in today's NFL?
Watching the final play in slow motion  
JoeFootball : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
that would have been a TD without the hold.
RE: RE: …  
Sammo85 : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16249727 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16249666 christian said:


Quote:


That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.



Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.


The Giants played awful with all these players healthy. What world are you living in?
1 yard and goal......  
prdave73 : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
THROW THE BALL HIGH IN THE AIR!!!!!! Lmao... It's Giants football for the last 10+ years smdh...
RE: RE: that was a perfect throw  
carpoon : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16249675 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249431 gtt350 said:


Quote:



right through his hands both feet would have been in



Too high - 1 foot too high.


+1
Game  
stretch234 : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
Refs didn’t screw them over. The HC/QB screwed them over by getting no points at end of half

Giants had 3 scores and Buffalo 2.

As has been the case for years - FG’s get you losses

Frustrating as it gets
So Terry McCauley has  
section125 : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
now confirmed the ref made 3 significant blunders in the game. Two in the 1st half and this one.

The fact that NBC went back to it, which is never done, means that the officials made a bad call and everyone knows.
RE: RE: …  
Joe Beckwith : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16249687 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16249666 christian said:


Quote:


That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.



It was nice to be in a game for sure.........but I will say the play calling is really lacking.

I don't hate the last call (esp because it was PI again), but if you ever wanted Barkley to just go over the top, that was the spot.


That was the predictable play call , and SB fail near the first half end removed that call. I think DW was held “outside 5 yards” on the last pass.
Neal  
Chocco : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
Watched the whole game, but never really payed attention to him. I assume that is a good thing. Anyone notice how he played?
RE: I'm here to tell you....  
ajr2456 : 10/15/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16249390 BillKo said:
Quote:
....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.


Ah now we can blame the qb
RE: .  
JoeFootball : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16249728 Banks said:
Quote:
Holy shit, on replay the hold is fucking agregious. He held him the whole time


That's a bad miss by the ref's
RE: RE: RE: that was a perfect throw  
Gmen703 : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16249752 carpoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16249675 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16249431 gtt350 said:


Quote:



right through his hands both feet would have been in



Too high - 1 foot too high.



+1


Is OP talking about Slayton?
RE: RE: RE: I'm here to tell you....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16249701 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16249636 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16249390 BillKo said:


Quote:


....the HC and QB lost this game.

Great job.



lol



You disagree?


They had the ball at the 1 with a chance to win a game they should have been blown out in. Nobody was saying at 6pm that the Giants would hold that team to 14 points AND keep the QB pretty clean against the most effective pass rush in the league. While playing with their 3rd Left Tackle
The defense should push Taylor off the plane  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
This game was there for the taking. Stupid
As bad as they are  
Stufftherun : 10/15/2023 11:50 pm : link
and as many holes as they have, this loss was just as much on the coaching staff as it was any poor on the field play/decisions.
The game has no integrity  
TrueBlue'02 : 10/15/2023 11:50 pm : link
When the Refs make 3 game-result-changing blatant miscalls.
This game reminded me  
mittenedman : 10/15/2023 11:51 pm : link
of the 01 Giants @ Rams. We out played them but lost in frustrating fashion.

Waller got mugged and the official had a crystal clear view of it.
Hard to be mad at the refs at the end, they gave  
jvm52106 : 10/15/2023 11:51 pm : link
Us the PI on the previous play and that pass was a difficult one to complete. I don't like the type of play that is all or nothing (ie it is the one and only read/play.

Like I said earlier we are a team of almost.. The first half ended as a complete fuck up and the end of the game finished as a complete So Close...

We are 1-5 and while we may end up 8-9 on the season ( ha), we are far more likely to be 4-13 or 3-14..

Tonight Daboll wasn't very good but truthfully this team played harder than previously seen, so at least we didn't just lay down and get blown out..

Barkley to the Bills would be a nice trade or Cleveland or SF if McCaffrey will be sidelined a bit..

Very disappointing overall but at this point you can see just how much still needs to be fixed.. We have some talent , some injured talent and a whole lot of bottom feeders..

To all those thinking they could have run  
section125 : 10/15/2023 11:51 pm : link
that ball in, look at the defense. There were 10 guys bunched at the LoS. If you want to run, spreading it out would have moved players off the line.

I would have prefered a roll out.
RE: RE: RE: …  
AcesUp : 10/15/2023 11:51 pm : link
In comment 16249750 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249727 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 16249666 christian said:


Quote:


That was a super fun game. Get Thomas, JMS, and Jones back and they can play spoiler.



Yeah I don’t think we’re picking top 10. This is like the inverse of last year where this is a better team than the record shows. When the OL gets healthy, mostly Thomas, we should have a functional offense. Definitely don’t see a playoff team but think we see competitive football rest of the year.



The Giants played awful with all these players healthy. What world are you living in?


Thomas got hurt in the first quarter of our first game.
RE: They fought hard and were ready to play.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 10/15/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16249707 The_Boss said:
Quote:
You knew that screw up at the half would cost them. Instead of having to score a TD, which is now a 3 game streak of not scoring, they’d kick a FG. But, as they say, losing teams invent entertaining ways to lose.


Yes. At least they kept it close. God, how we have to lower our standards for this team.
I ain't mad  
Spider43 : 10/15/2023 11:52 pm : link
We showed tons of fight, we didn't stink up the joint again in primetime, we covered, and the game went down to the last second. We should have won too, but I ain't mad.
RE: Neal  
Aaroninma : 10/15/2023 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16249760 Chocco said:
Quote:
Watched the whole game, but never really payed attention to him. I assume that is a good thing. Anyone notice how he played?


He was very solid i thought
No problem with the coaching in this game.  
BigBlueNH : 10/15/2023 11:54 pm : link
Pretty clear the brain fart at the end of the half was on TT. OL was better, but still severely limits what we can do. Had an excellent chance to win, and couldn't have asked for much more.

If I'm a Bill's fan, I'm wondering why we passed on 3rd down and then tried that long FG. Did they think our high powered O was a serious threat to march 90 yards in 90 seconds with no TOs? THAT was bad coaching that almost gave us the game.
Thomas hurt early  
AcesUp : 10/15/2023 11:54 pm : link
And then a cluster of OL injuries to our other mediocre players. This equals a the worst OL I’ve ever seen. Don’t think we see a rebound to mediocre on that unit but “functional” is in the cards.

Remember when everybody said variance would catch up to the Giants and there were daily threads about how that was bullshit? Well it wasn’t. And the other side of that is a better team than the one we’ve watched to this point.
1) Biggest play was not getting a FG at end of first half.  
CT Charlie : 10/15/2023 11:54 pm : link
2) Although Taylor cost us the FG, and he made a poor decision to run rather than throw the ball away in the final 20 seconds, he's a gamer. Excellent guy to have on the roster.
3) Justin Pugh should earn a Stud from Sy.
4) Wink Martindale should earn a Stud, too.
5) Oreke was colossal.
6) Team heart can't be questioned. Best effort (factoring in injuries, opponent, road game, etc.etc.) in a night game in recent memory.
2 Goal Line plays to end each half  
moespree : 10/15/2023 11:56 pm : link
And zero points from either of them. Going to be hard to win much when that happens.
I  
AcidTest : 10/15/2023 11:57 pm : link
thought we would lose by three TDs.

We were definitely competitive, but couldn't overcome our own boneheaded mistakes.
RE: RE: Neal  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/15/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16249817 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
In comment 16249760 Chocco said:


Quote:


Watched the whole game, but never really payed attention to him. I assume that is a good thing. Anyone notice how he played?



He was very solid i thought


TT got rid of the ball quickly and they barely passed in the second half before the final drive.

The illegal man downfield penalty was soft, but a killer nonetheless.
They played their asses off.  
section125 : 10/15/2023 11:57 pm : link
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.

FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.

Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.

Thoughts on Barkley  
Florida Giants Fan : 10/15/2023 11:58 pm : link
I’m interested to hear thoughts on Barkley. Do you feel he is explosive or do you feel like he’s kind of like a hit and miss. It just seems like he does not have the power to break through the middle and he stutter steps which kills us and always ends up in a loss of yards. The only time he is good is when the sad sack offensive line actually blocks and creates a hole for him (like a couple times tonight). I’m just interested in everybody’s take because if we traded him tomorrow I would not be upset. He just doesn’t seem like he has the powerhouse push like so many other RB’s do and I understand he’s coming off the ankle I get that but I’m just interested in to seeing what you guys thought. I’m just not impressed. I was not upset when we got rid of OBJ and I would not be upset if we got rid of Barkley.
Tyrod should certainly take some blame  
eclipz928 : 10/15/2023 11:58 pm : link
for the play before halftime, but at the end of the day it's one fuckin yard. Not only could Saquon and this OLine not get a yard when they needed it in that moment but Daboll didn't even believe in them enough to go for it on 4th inches later on.

And then they threw it on the goalline to end the game.

If you can't rely on the run game in short yardage situations then you're gonna lose games. It's as simple as that.
Giants were robbed  
giantstock : 12:00 am : link
Some awful calls.
Kim Jones asking if Saquon should’ve gotten the ball.  
bceagle05 : 12:00 am : link
She never lets us with the Penn State homerism.
*lets up  
bceagle05 : 12:01 am : link
.
I'd  
AcidTest : 12:01 am : link
be surprised if Barkley is traded, but I doubt he'll be back next year. He already has a pretty long injury history and Schoen will need to use the money he'd spend on him to try and shore up the OL.
RE: They played their asses off.  
jvm52106 : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16249854 section125 said:
Quote:
I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.

FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.

Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.


See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...
RE: Thoughts on Barkley  
section125 : 12:02 am : link
In comment 16249857 Florida Giants Fan said:
Quote:
I’m interested to hear thoughts on Barkley. Do you feel he is explosive or do you feel like he’s kind of like a hit and miss. It just seems like he does not have the power to break through the middle and he stutter steps which kills us and always ends up in a loss of yards. The only time he is good is when the sad sack offensive line actually blocks and creates a hole for him (like a couple times tonight). I’m just interested in everybody’s take because if we traded him tomorrow I would not be upset. He just doesn’t seem like he has the powerhouse push like so many other RB’s do and I understand he’s coming off the ankle I get that but I’m just interested in to seeing what you guys thought. I’m just not impressed. I was not upset when we got rid of OBJ and I would not be upset if we got rid of Barkley.


Pretty hard to make plays when you are hit three yards in the back field. He is not and never was a power runner. He is a big back, with speed and elusiveness. He make knock someone over downfield, but he is not a power back.

Also, this was his 1st game in 5 weeks with a makeshift line.

I was actually surprised how fast he was in the 2nd half.
I’m getting  
butler : 12:03 am : link
too old for this shit
RE: I'd  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:04 am : link
In comment 16249886 AcidTest said:
Quote:
be surprised if Barkley is traded, but I doubt he'll be back next year. He already has a pretty long injury history and Schoen will need to use the money he'd spend on him to try and shore up the OL.


I think it’s totally record dependent. If they’re 2-6 or worse, I think it could be a firesale.
RE: I'd  
stoneman : 12:05 am : link
In comment 16249886 AcidTest said:
Quote:
be surprised if Barkley is traded, but I doubt he'll be back next year. He already has a pretty long injury history and Schoen will need to use the money he'd spend on him to try and shore up the OL.


they can use the money to sign another breakaway RB - LOL

He'll be back.
RE: RE: They played their asses off.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:07 am : link
In comment 16249889 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249854 section125 said:


Quote:


I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.

FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.

Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.




See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well.. (no TD's)...

I dont think it needs to be explicitly stated that when people say 'great' it's in the context of *this team*, not the NFL as a whole.

Holding that team to 14 points is great even outside the bubble of the Giants. "They didn't do it when they needed to" is such a weird comment to make. Yeah, they should just shut out every team in a perfect world, that would be super fun as a fan.
That's not how it works. You know they're not capable of that, so why expect them to just be that?
RE: RE: They played their asses off.  
section125 : 12:07 am : link
In comment 16249889 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249854 section125 said:


Quote:


I said that if the defense showed up to play I would be happy. They sure did show up.

FWIW, aside from the dumbass audible at the end of the 1st half, Taylor played very well. Frankly, I am not sure they do as well with Jones. The last pass was about 1 foot too high.

Now Jones is the far better player physically, but Taylor sees the field better.




See we have redefined great, played really well, was dominant, when it comes to this team and our players. Defense played a solid game but could not stop the bills when it needed to., allowing the go ahead TD. TT played ok but missed a huge opportunity, game changing opportunity and badly under threw that deep ball to Hyatt..He did as well as you can expect, not that he played well
.. (no TD's)...


No, you are just being pissy. They held the Bills to 14 points. All I said was I hoped the defense played well, and they did, no matter what you think.
Yes they had some chances to sack Allen on the 2nd TD drive. Never said they played a perfect game.

So you are going to tell me you expected the Giants to hold the Bills to 14 points?
Incredibly frustrating loss  
Optimus-NY : 12:11 am : link
Lots to unpack:

-suspect officiating
-poor time management
-failure to execute in the red zone and goal line
We arent good enough team to beat both the other team  
kelly : 12:12 am : link
And the refs.
RE: I’m getting  
Optimus-NY : 12:13 am : link
In comment 16249899 butler said:
Quote:
too old for this shit


lol
Goal line play calling  
Gmen703 : 12:16 am : link
Left a lot to be desired.

We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?

The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.
I feel terribly bad for Okereke.  
Optimus-NY : 12:16 am : link
He was mazing tonight. Banks was excellent too. Flott in the slot is something I'd like to see more often. He just needs to stay on the field. Giants need another edge rusher and DE too in the draft. It's gonna be interesting to see how they handle safety this offseason in FA and the Draft.
RE: Incredibly frustrating loss  
section125 : 12:17 am : link
In comment 16249944 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Lots to unpack:

-suspect officiating
-poor time management
-failure to execute in the red zone and goal line


You are correct, but considering how many backups were on the line, with one guy sitting home two weeks ago, coming off ACL surgery, it was at least a truly competitive game. Only the 2nd one this year.

Kafka continues to underwhelm with his play calling in the RZ. I am beginning to wonder what he is thinking. Hate his backwards plays too.
RE: RE: I'd  
Spider43 : 12:19 am : link
In comment 16249907 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249886 AcidTest said:


Quote:


be surprised if Barkley is traded, but I doubt he'll be back next year. He already has a pretty long injury history and Schoen will need to use the money he'd spend on him to try and shore up the OL.



I think it’s totally record dependent. If they’re 2-6 or worse, I think it could be a firesale.


Even Quon Quon acknowledges it. Personally, I don't think it will happen, no matter what the record is. But if Schoen is smart, he'd pull the trigger if our record allowed it.

Fire Sale? - ( New Window )
RE: So Terry McCauley has  
Pete in CO : 12:21 am : link
In comment 16249757 section125 said:
Quote:
now confirmed the ref made 3 significant blunders in the game. Two in the 1st half and this one.

The fact that NBC went back to it, which is never done, means that the officials made a bad call and everyone knows.


Great take right here^^^
I’m convinced that players will foul more frequently because they’re taking advantage of the odds. The refs are less likely to throw a flag on 2 successive downs, so why not tug the jersey or grab the arm. Keep doing it. In that spot, no ref will pull the flag on 2 or 3 successive plays because he will appear like he’s “controlling the game” rather than making the right call. Wouldn’t be surprised if the League quietly discourages it too.
Second worst goal line call maybe in the lsat five years  
Manny in CA : 12:23 am : link
The only one that tops it was Holmes murdering a wide receiver (I think last year)at the end of a game and not getting called

How can a DB grab Waller with both hands at the LOS and not letting go all the through the attempted catch ?
The loss will end up being a blessing in disguise  
NorcalNYG : 12:25 am : link
.
Also on the drive when it was 7-6 Buffalo  
PetesHereNow : 12:25 am : link
Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can’t believe you don’t spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn’t.

Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.
RE: Also on the drive when it was 7-6 Buffalo  
section125 : 12:30 am : link
In comment 16250010 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can’t believe you don’t spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn’t.

Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.


Pete, go back and watch the play. The spot was exactly correct. Brieda's shoulder hit the ground just short of the 10 yardline. He rolled across the defender from the 12 to just short of the 10.
I thought exactly what you and others thought, but the replay shows otherwise.
Fake Saquon into the line and roll out  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 12:30 am : link
I always thought a fake to the tailback and a rollout is the best play on the 1 yard line - Tyrod is nimble and would have had time to choose from 3 receivers (Waller, Slayton and Bellinger releasing from his block) going across the right side of the end zone maybe even run it in himself. So glad we played a good game but damn I wished we had won.
RE: RE: Also on the drive when it was 7-6 Buffalo  
PetesHereNow : 12:34 am : link
In comment 16250021 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16250010 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


Brieda was clearly on top of the other player and made the 1st down. That said, we still suck in short yardage. Can’t believe you don’t spread the field and run Barkley on that last play. Best player for 1 yard, either he gets it or he doesn’t.

Yes it was holding on Waller again but no way the refs are gonna throw two flags on consecutive plays.



Pete, go back and watch the play. The spot was exactly correct. Brieda's shoulder hit the ground just short of the 10 yardline. He rolled across the defender from the 12 to just short of the 10.
I thought exactly what you and others thought, but the replay shows otherwise.


I’ll have to take your word for it. Knowing how it ends, I don’t think I can rewatch it.
RE: Fake Saquon into the line and roll out  
section125 : 12:43 am : link
In comment 16250022 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
I always thought a fake to the tailback and a rollout is the best play on the 1 yard line - Tyrod is nimble and would have had time to choose from 3 receivers (Waller, Slayton and Bellinger releasing from his block) going across the right side of the end zone maybe even run it in himself. So glad we played a good game but damn I wished we had won.


This.....I totally agree with this. It needs to be extended with options.
Can't understand all the angst on BBI over Buffalo game  
M.S. : 6:59 am : link

Giants were given a snowball's chance in hell, and yet they still managed to play a very competitive game -- a far cry from their awful, lackadaisical performances against Dallas, San Fran, Seattle and Miami.

Time to lower the thermostat on your expectations for this season.
RE: Goal line play calling  
Costy16 : 7:03 am : link
In comment 16249963 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
Left a lot to be desired.

We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?

The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.


Barkley ran to the weak side of the line too, where all of the tight ends were blocking and only one of them actually got a hat on someone.
RE: RE: Goal line play calling  
section125 : 7:15 am : link
In comment 16250159 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249963 Gmen703 said:


Quote:


Left a lot to be desired.

We couldn't get 1 fucking yard TWICE. You mean to tell me that we could draw up some gimmick play like the bills near the goal line and have Hyatt run around in motion in the back field?

The go to play is just pass to Waller on some vanilla pop pass. That's your Goaline go to play to win the game... The defense didn't deserve that ending.



Barkley ran to the weak side of the line too, where all of the tight ends were blocking and only one of them actually got a hat on someone.


The TE side of the line is the strong side. So he was running to the strong side.
Game  
stretch234 : 7:31 am : link
1 other note from this game. See what a top level WR does for a team and even a tremendous QB. Allen looks for Diggs all the time and he is open and is also the bailout

Dallas has Lamb, Was has McLaurin, Phil has Brown, etc. Giants still have no one close to this level that scares any defensive backfield
It was an old school NY Giants  
Simms11 : 7:42 am : link
Football game. Parcells-like game. Good D, and ran the ball. Only exception was our Run D, which at times is still an issue in the middle. We continue to get gashed.is it the LBers not filling the right gaps or just getting washed out?
RE: 2 Goal Line plays to end each half  
chuckydee9 : 8:07 am : link
In comment 16249839 moespree said:
Quote:
And zero points from either of them. Going to be hard to win much when that happens.


Still its much easier when you can actually get to the goalline.. there are long instances where we are hoping that we don't lose yards and go 3 and out..
D played  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:23 am : link
very well. Looked like they wanted to shorten the game. Best rushing effort of the year and first time production from the backs broke 100 (29/108).

Taylor played pretty well and they made some adjustments in the pass game which CW mentioned.

Buffalo had three key D starters out but overall they don't look like a impressive team right now.

Lot of credit to Pugh for stepping in and then having to go to LT. Looks like Okereke is developing as a leader of the D.
They played tough on D and the mental error at the half loomed  
rocco8112 : 8:24 am : link
large.

But this team sucks, they haven't scored an offensive TD since the niner game.

The team is not good at all and the coach is responsible for it all with mental errors and clock mismanagement to boot.


But, they can't score and have the worst offense in the league. A league where everything favors the offense.

Many are saying now an easier portion of the schedule starts. I guess, but the Giants are bottom feeders again looking up at the league. Commanders will likely be road favorites.

I have no confidence for next week. The team can't score at all. Take out the half against the Cards and the offense is historic in how bad it performs.

Today the S very tough and a fun strange game to watch. Okereke lights fucking out great performance. The offense still no TD's and they had the ball on the one twice getting no points.
spirited effort but can't win without TDs  
Victor in CT : 8:34 am : link
and BUF is IMO highly overrated. And so is Allen. Great talent but not a great QB, doesn't make good decisions. They've lost to the Jets, JAX and hung on by the skin of their teeth against a team thank can't score.
