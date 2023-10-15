for display only
Would DJ have made a difference?

Blackmax00 : 10/15/2023 11:25 pm
I doubt it. Had hoped for an upset but we just aren't there.
Yes  
Jctony : 10/15/2023 11:28 pm : link
The Bills would have won by 50
Taylor outplayed anything we would have gotten from Jones  
kelly : 10/15/2023 11:31 pm : link
Taylor threw a good deep ball. Made quick decisions. And is much quicker navigating the pocket. And he did behind a really beat up o line.
RE: Taylor outplayed anything we would have gotten from Jones  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/15/2023 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16249550 kelly said:
Quote:
Taylor threw a good deep ball. Made quick decisions. And is much quicker navigating the pocket. And he did behind a really beat up o line.


What’s crazy as the play calling allowed Tyrod to have more time to throw. None of those drive calling naked boots. Tyrod looked much more competent back there with better escability than DJ.

I was also glad they stayed committed to the run.
I am Ninja : 10/15/2023 11:36 pm : link
Yeah he woulda ran around like an asshole with his hair on fire taking shots and throwing picks and fumbling and getting sacked while stupid giants fans claim he's tough and nothing is ever his fault.
Yes  
MyNameIsMyName : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
Would’ve lost by 20
LOL  
Mad Mike : 10/15/2023 11:38 pm : link
Taylor at this point looks like the  
cosmicj : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
Better player.

Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?
There would have been more sacks  
Sean : 10/15/2023 11:39 pm : link
Yes  
Sammo85 : 10/15/2023 11:40 pm : link
But would we have won? I think Bills were lethargic going into game. Defense played hard but Bills looked like they thought it would be easy for them.
Yes we would have one.....  
nyblue56 : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Better line play with Pugh in there. Better playcalling. Maybe points from the bad audible.
Yes  
Giantimistic : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Teams play the Giants differently with Barkley.
They ran a different offense  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
Today. And the defense showed up for the first time this year.

If Buffalo scores 30 this game doesn’t look any different than every other game this year.
RE: Yes  
HewlettGiant : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16249631 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But would we have won? I think Bills were lethargic going into game. Defense played hard but Bills looked like they thought it would be easy for them.


+1
No doubt in my mind  
illmatic : 10/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
He would have taken more sacks and probably turned it over at least once. The game wouldn’t have gone down to the wire with DJ playing because the Bills would’ve had a more comfortable lead.
Nope.....same offense different weekIMHO....  
Simms11 : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
Oline was better. I think Pugh stabilized his side.
All in all  
LG in NYC : 10/15/2023 11:42 pm : link
I thought Taylor played better than Jones has all season, except for one half of football against Arizona.
(Albert result was same)

I would play TT again next week
9 points  
JT039 : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
So who knows or cares.

We had a running game and a defense tonight. And he still led us to 9 points.
RE: They ran a different offense  
cosmicj : 10/15/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16249656 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Today. And the defense showed up for the first time this year.

If Buffalo scores 30 this game doesn’t look any different than every other game this year.


The offense looked like a mediocre but still NFL level unit. Not some crawling disaster.

Taylor’s pocket skills are NFL level, unlike Jones’. Makes a big difference.
Taylor is a much better fit for this team right now  
widmerseyebrow : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
Protection is not perfect so you need a guy that can locate a check down or hot route. He's not good, but he's calm and better at sliding around the pocket.
Yeah, Hyatt would have had zero receptions  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
And we’d have been sacked a lot more.
Jones probably wouldn’t have audibled  
dancing blue bear : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
At the end of the 1st half
RE: Yeah, Hyatt would have had zero receptions  
Sean : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16249711 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
And we’d have been sacked a lot more.

Yep. You get it.
RE: Taylor at this point looks like the  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16249604 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Better player.

Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?


Shocking how that happens, right?
yes...he would have  
Chris L. : 10/15/2023 11:45 pm : link
been sacked 9 times and there would have been no completed throws down field.
Pugh  
Giantsbigblue : 10/15/2023 11:46 pm : link
Played a hell of a game at LT. Once he settled in, the line seemed to gel. They also ran the ball a ton and helped keep the pass rush off balance for a change.
There is no QB controversy  
GRBlue : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
You guys are on crack.

DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.

Barkley was a massive help.

O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.
Stupid ..  
djm : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
RE: 9 points  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16249682 JT039 said:
Quote:
So who knows or cares.

We had a running game and a defense tonight. And he still led us to 9 points.


We had a defense. And that made a massive difference. The running game was awol aside from about five plays—two of which went for big gains.
RE: All in all  
Optimus-NY : 10/15/2023 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16249679 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I thought Taylor played better than Jones has all season, except for one half of football against Arizona.
(Albert result was same)

I would play TT again next week


THIS
I think we saw the impact a QB can have on pass protection  
Go Terps : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
The numerous crippling negative plays weren't there, and both the offense and the defense played better as a result.

Tyrod Taylor is a backup level QB, but at least the offense didn't look like a dumpster fire.

Whether you think Taylor or Jones is better isn't as important as the fact that it can be fairly argued. One guy is a lot more expensive than the other.

The Giants don't have a starting level quarterback on the roster. That's the clearest thing from tonight.
I know we only scored 9 points  
Danny Kanell : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
But to my eye, this game was an indictment on Daniel Jones. It just felt like plays were made in chaos that wouldn’t have been made by him.
While so many NYG fans get gaslit by the OL  
Sean : 10/15/2023 11:49 pm : link
The OL stinks, but Taylor took significant more shots down the field than Jones. There was also, what? 1 sack?

So yes, it gets frustrating when so many here completely dismiss the idea that Jones contributes to some of the OL struggles.
Taylor was given a short field  
JT039 : 10/15/2023 11:50 pm : link
With two turnovers and two missed field goals. And he led us basically 6 points. (One drive Barkley and Breida accounted for all the yards.)

Taylor made some nice throws but the play at the end of the half pretty much cost us the game.
He would have had a least one more turnover maybe two  
NorcalNYG : 10/15/2023 11:50 pm : link
And he wouldn't have made any of those downfield throws and he would've taken 8 more sacks. So no, he wouldn't have made a positive difference. Good thing we lost ultimately
yes..  
Bill E : 10/15/2023 11:51 pm : link
... he would not have called that run at the end of the first half.
Other than that, I don't know.
TT played well tonight for the most part.
RE: There is no QB controversy  
jestersdead : 10/15/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16249739 GRBlue said:
Quote:
You guys are on crack.

DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.

Barkley was a massive help.

O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.

Simplified more than it has been for the last 5 weeks? Every scout/coach talks about how simple the Giants O is for Jones b/c he doesn't progress thru his reads fast enough..

Taylor looked in control out there, minus the end of the 1st half. He threw a couple nice deep balls and targeted Waller and Hyatt more than we've seen in 2 weeks.
RE: RE: There is no QB controversy  
JT039 : 10/15/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16249802 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 16249739 GRBlue said:


Quote:


You guys are on crack.

DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.

Barkley was a massive help.

O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.


Simplified more than it has been for the last 5 weeks? Every scout/coach talks about how simple the Giants O is for Jones b/c he doesn't progress thru his reads fast enough..

Taylor looked in control out there, minus the end of the 1st half. He threw a couple nice deep balls and targeted Waller and Hyatt more than we've seen in 2 weeks.


Waller had two targets with 3:00 left in the game.
I'd argue that coaching and playcalling  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/15/2023 11:53 pm : link
are hindering both QBs

The consistent drive killing penalties and inept blocking assignment pick ups are the constant this season. Especially in the red zone.

Players shouldn't look this confused this deep into the season.
christian : 10/15/2023 11:54 pm : link
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.
RE: ...  
Sean : 10/15/2023 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.

I've had enough with the OL gaslighting from so many here. I hope Schoen took notice.
RE: ...  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/15/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.


In the 4th quarter last week Taylor was running around just like Jones. It is possible the Oline played better tonight. I'd say Pugh played admirably. That being said...I can agree that Taylor does a better job getting rid of the ball faster which leads to less sacks.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 10/15/2023 11:57 pm : link
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.


The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.
RE: RE: ...  
JT039 : 10/15/2023 11:58 pm : link
In comment 16249851 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16249825 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.



The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.


Only if we had Malik Willis…
BrettNYG10 : 12:00 am : link
It was nice to see some intermediate throws too.

If they didn't keep shooting themselves in the foot, they could have put up another 10-14 points, too, and had a decent night. I thought they called a terrible game, and Taylor screwed up the end of that first half.
RE: RE: ...  
Thunderstruck27 : 12:00 am : link
In comment 16249851 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16249825 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.



The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.


Doesn't matter where he was. He slid to LT and immediately played better than Ezeudu.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16249861 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249851 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16249825 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.



The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.



Only if we had Malik Willis…


We basically do. And we are paying him a lot of money.
Giants just lost  
joeinpa : 12:04 am : link
A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic
All things  
dairborn : 12:05 am : link
Being said, DJ wouldn’t have run the ball b4 the half with 14 seconds left and no timeouts
RE: Giants just lost  
Sean : 12:07 am : link
In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:
Quote:
A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic

What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.
Jones is...  
bw in dc : 12:09 am : link
1-11 in prime time.

Need I say more?
RE: Giants just lost  
cosmicj : 12:09 am : link
In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:
Quote:
A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


The fact that the offense just looked passable led by a journeyman QB on the downside of his career after weeks of a train wreck led by our $40mm “face of the franchise” says it all. It’s in fact very significant for the Giants franchise.

Are you familiar with the phrase “natural experiment”? Very applicable.
RE: RE: Giants just lost  
JT039 : 12:09 am : link
In comment 16249927 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.


He led us to 6 points. Holy shit. Buffalo rushed 4 basically all night. The failure you don’t acknowledge losing white and Milano were massive losses for Buffalo.

Notice where all the throws were? Where Milanos backup and whites backup were. Shocking, right?
JT039  
Sean : 12:41 am : link
I saw more shots down the field today. What do you want me to tell you? That's what I saw. Obviously 9 points is awful, but Tyrod Taylor is not supposed to be good.
RE: RE: Giants just lost  
joeinpa : 12:42 am : link
In comment 16249927 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.


Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy



Joe  
Sean : 12:45 am : link
Tonight was a gut punch. The loss bothers me greatly. I saw many more shots down the field today despite the lack of scoring. You're telling me it's because of a guy who's been sitting around all season? Maybe. We'll see.
RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
NorcalNYG : 12:45 am : link
In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy


It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
 
christian : 12:46 am : link
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
RE: …  
NorcalNYG : 12:47 am : link
In comment 16250049 christian said:
[quote] I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall. [/quote
Yeah, if we had a good o line it's different. TT is clearly better at making chicken shit into chicken salad
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
joeinpa : 12:49 am : link
In comment 16250047 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy






It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons


Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines

If Taylor is better , he ll play.

RE: …  
Sean : 12:51 am : link
In comment 16250049 christian said:
Quote:
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.

Exactly. Jones has better physical tools and he's a better runner. But I'm confident that if Jones was starting we would have seen more sacks. Jones doesn't make the blunder at the end of the half though.

But ultimately, where is the $40M+ difference?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
NorcalNYG : 12:53 am : link
In comment 16250056 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16250047 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy






It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons



Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines

If Taylor is better , he ll play.


Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different
RE: Joe  
Walker Gillette : 12:58 am : link
In comment 16250045 Sean said:
Quote:
Tonight was a gut punch. The loss bothers me greatly. I saw many more shots down the field today despite the lack of scoring. You're telling me it's because of a guy who's been sitting around all season? Maybe. We'll see.

Yes! Pugh has always been thought of as a good pass blocker, Ezedu, while I admire his passion has been an absolute disaster, that one improvement at the most important position on the line plus the Bills having to respect Barkley makes an absolute ton of difference. Barkley had more yards on one run then the RBs have been providing in an entire game
Impossible to tell.  
BigBlueNH : 12:59 am : link
TT played a pretty good game, but I didn't come away thinking "that's our guy"! OL played its best game, an exceedingly low bar. I'm hopeful Jones will look a lot better than either he or TT have shown, behind a minimally functional OL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
joeinpa : 12:59 am : link
In comment 16250062 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16250056 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16250047 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy






It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons



Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines

If Taylor is better , he ll play.




Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different


Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens

your narrative:

The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
NorcalNYG : 1:03 am : link
In comment 16250068 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16250062 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16250056 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16250047 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy






It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons



Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines

If Taylor is better , he ll play.




Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different



Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens

your narrative:

The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me


Not just the owner. I also believe dj is better than tt behind a solid o line. Which I hope we have by the time dj is ready I don't think he will be cleared until after the bye tho
Current version no  
AcesUp : 1:12 am : link
But most versions yes. I do think Jones’ play through the year has regressed, the OL issues were compounding for him. His clock was kind of f’d. Tyrod was better than Jones in taking decisive shots down the field though, that’s independent of circumstances too. But I don’t think it resulted in anything different because of Tyrods physical limitations.
It is concerning that this question  
SomeFan : 1:26 am : link
is even asked in year 5. When will we know? It is absurd that it is still being asked. Time to turn the page.
Giants need to look  
SleepyOwl : 1:37 am : link
At upgrading the QB. That’s something we can all agree on. I’m not paying my money to watch Tyrod Taylor, I’m also not paying my money to watch 40 million strip sack fumble boy either. Mr. Mara! whatever infatuation you have with QB’s that play for Duke, it needs to stop immediately for the love of sanity. Trying the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of … jeez! I just had another Dave Brown flashback. Somebody help me.
RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
SomeFan : 6:13 am : link
In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
Taylor won’t remain the starter no matter how well he plays. You are not giving someone 41m per to sit on the bench.
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 6:16 am : link
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.


Getting pressured and hit as much as they were in the first five weeks, it is a big issue. Starting the likes of Shane Lemieux is an indictment on the coaching staff. He's horrid. And Jones didn't whiff and let a guy go right around him to get his neck injured. Let's call it for what it is. A terrible line that is in the situation it is because of coaching. Or lack of it.
RE: ...  
markky : 7:35 am : link
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.


THIS! People always ask on this forum how other teams can assemble a line from late round picks and even undrafted free agents. This is how. We had to shuffle the line during the game and it still played much better than any game this season. The QB is the difference.

If your still asking about your QB in year 5 then you have your answer.
markky  
Sean : 7:37 am : link
And we see people here advocating to draft another tackle with a premium pick.
RE: …  
markky : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16250049 christian said:
Quote:
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.


it isn't about Taylor being better than Jones. It's about Jones killing this offense.
RE: …  
SomeFan : 7:40 am : link
In comment 16250049 christian said:
Quote:
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Taylor is not as big or fast or have as much arm strength as Jones but he has better QB instincts and a better feel for playing QB once the play starts.
I know one thing  
jeff57 : 7:55 am : link
He wouldn't have made that idiotic audible at the end of the first half.
The defensive game plan  
Ron Johnson : 7:57 am : link
Was great. Allen was confused all night. That’s the only reason it was close.

The offense was just a slightly different version of pathetic.
RE: Impossible to tell.  
rsjem1979 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 16250067 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
TT played a pretty good game, but I didn't come away thinking "that's our guy"! OL played its best game, an exceedingly low bar. I'm hopeful Jones will look a lot better than either he or TT have shown, behind a minimally functional OL.


I don't think any reasonable person came away from last night thinking that Taylor is "our guy". He obviously isn't.

The takeaway from last night is that the offense was functional with a guy who is never going to be a fulltime NFL starter again. He was pressured but decisive and made some seriously good downfield throws into small windows that moved the ball.

Ultimately, the red zone is where games are won and lost, and until this week I doubt Taylor did much work at all on red zone offense. And yeah, he shorted out mentally at the end of the half which cost them at least 3 points.

Point being, you can keep hoping that DJ is going to become something better than he's ever consistently shown, but I wouldn't waste my time on that. If you want to hope for something, hope the Giants recognize this season is lost and start maneuvering for maximum draft capital and hopefully a new QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants just lost  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16250056 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16250047 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16250041 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16249927 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16249901 joeinpa said:


Quote:


A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do

It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic


What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.



Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread

You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.

Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.

However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy






It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons



Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines

If Taylor is better , he ll play.

RE: It is concerning that this question  
BlueVinnie : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16250086 SomeFan said:
Quote:
is even asked in year 5. When will we know? It is absurd that it is still being asked. Time to turn the page.

This sums it up perfectly!
Taylor showed you  
JonC : 9:30 am : link
many things Jones has not been doing, or doing poorly.
Very interested in Sy's game review  
Sean : 9:52 am : link
.
RE: RE: ...  
widmerseyebrow : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16249835 Sean said:
Quote:
I've had enough with the OL gaslighting from so many here. I hope Schoen took notice.


It was probably more important for Mara to see. I think Schoen and Daboll have always known what Jones' weaknesses are. I'm not 100% convinced that Mara didn't have some input on giving Jones an extension, albeit one with an "out" after 2 years.
Tyrod did a good job with protections and identifying the hot reads  
PatersonPlank : 10:30 am : link
One example was the pass to Barkley on the last drive, as pointed out by that ass Collingsworth. Buff rushed a couple of guys from the right side, no way the Giants could ever have handled that unless they had 10 OL players. Tyrod and Barkley both saw it. Barkley let them come and became an outlet, Tyrod didn't even hesitate and hit him, all before the rush got within 2 steps of Tyrod.

Also did it later, when Collingsworth praised him for throwing into where the rush came from.

QB is as much mental as physical. If it were just about the physical, then Jeff George would be in the HOF
RE: …  
santacruzom : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16250049 christian said:
Quote:
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.

I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.


Right? This is where people's positions are accidentally misunderstood or intentionally distorted, and at some point in some thread down the future people are going to insist that posters wanted Tyrod Taylor to be the starting QB, or that he's much better than Jones. But that's not what's being said. It's just a bit alarming that there may not be a meaningful difference between the 34 year-old backup journeyman and the 5th year 40 million dollar man.
RE: Giants need to look  
santacruzom : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16250094 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
At upgrading the QB. That’s something we can all agree on. I’m not paying my money to watch Tyrod Taylor, I’m also not paying my money to watch 40 million strip sack fumble boy either. Mr. Mara! whatever infatuation you have with QB’s that play for Duke, it needs to stop immediately for the love of sanity. Trying the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of … jeez! I just had another Dave Brown flashback. Somebody help me.


The funny thing is the QB that's currently playing for Duke might actually be really good!
RE: Taylor showed you  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:45 am : link
In comment 16250435 JonC said:
Quote:
many things Jones has not been doing, or doing poorly.


Bingo. Reading a defense, knowing where the pressure is coming from, pocket awareness, quick throws, accurate deep throws.
The Athletic Football podcast  
Go Terps : 11:49 am : link
Last October I linked an episode of The Athletic Football podcast in which Robert Mays and Nate Tice both suggested the Giants would be well advised to let Jones walk at the end of the season, as the was little difference between him and Taylor. Even if Jones were the better player, he wasn't so much better as to justify the cost. This current scenario is exactly what they were advising the Giants to avoid.
Not interested in seeing who wins the QB debate  
joe48 : 12:14 pm : link
I just want what is best moving forward for team. The daily discussion is being driven by the same posters on both sides of the debate and also some who have returned to claim they told us so.

RE: Not interested in seeing who wins the QB debate  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16250771 joe48 said:
Quote:
I just want what is best moving forward for team. The daily discussion is being driven by the same posters on both sides of the debate and also some who have returned to claim they told us so.

See, I would argue that only one side thinks it's about "winning the QB debate" while the other side sees it as "discussing the team's problems, which may include the QB."
Joe  
cosmicj : 12:46 pm : link
Jones is the central issue facing the franchise. We’ve dumped tons of resources into supporting him and have been rewarded with historic ineptitude. Of course, we’re going to talk about it.
RE: All things  
Adirondack GMen : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16249910 dairborn said:
Quote:
Being said, DJ wouldn’t have run the ball b4 the half with 14 seconds left and no timeouts

Finally! Someone actually thought that through. DJ would have either attempted a pass play or threw it out of bounds giving us a chance for a field goal. With DJ we would've had another option if it came down to 4 seconds in the game- DJ could have bootlegged with all keys on Barkley!
My 2 cents
That it is even a question  
Blueworm : 4:24 pm : link
tells us something.
RE: RE: All things  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16251169 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 16249910 dairborn said:


Quote:


Being said, DJ wouldn’t have run the ball b4 the half with 14 seconds left and no timeouts


Finally! Someone actually thought that through. DJ would have either attempted a pass play or threw it out of bounds giving us a chance for a field goal. With DJ we would've had another option if it came down to 4 seconds in the game- DJ could have bootlegged with all keys on Barkley!
My 2 cents

Right, because DJ never has brain farts in big moments.

RE: Joe  
joe48 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16250837 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is the central issue facing the franchise. We’ve dumped tons of resources into supporting him and have been rewarded with historic ineptitude. Of course, we’re going to talk about it.

Most vocal posters here made there mind up about the QB position sometime ago. There are no experts here. Many opinions but I don’t hear too many with solutions. As far as resources I don’t agree. We have missed on draft picks and free agents for too many years. The roster is in bad shape. I hope the next QB doesn’t have deal the poor roster support.
RE: RE: Taylor at this point looks like the  
ThomasG : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16249721 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16249604 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Better player.

Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?



Shocking how that happens, right?


That is fair. Having Barkley around helps with that too though as well as a lead for good portion of the game.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ThomasG : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16249861 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16249851 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16249825 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.

And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.

The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.

A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.



The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.



Only if we had Malik Willis…


What is that supposed to mean?
I don't think we make it to the goalline with DJ  
chuckydee9 : 7:51 pm : link
He couldn't do it against much worse competetion over the past few weeks.. what makes you think he sits back there avoiding sacks and not throwing interceptions while moving the ball?
Barkley made a big difference  
HBart : 7:57 pm : link
And, as others said, DJ doesn't hose the goal line play before half.

All else equal we'd probably have won with Jones but -- that said -- TT did a nice job getting the ball out quick. Quicker than Jones does. The OL was far better last night, and the extra half tick would have really benefitted Jones.

But like everything else this season, who knows. The constantly shifting OL situation and lack of Barkley and different competition means too many variables.
