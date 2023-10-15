Would DJ have made a difference?

Watching the difference between Jones and Taylor moving in the pocket is startling.
And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.
The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.
A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.
In the 4th quarter last week Taylor was running around just like Jones. It is possible the Oline played better tonight. I'd say Pugh played admirably. That being said...I can agree that Taylor does a better job getting rid of the ball faster which leads to less sacks.
The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.
The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.
If they didn't keep shooting themselves in the foot, they could have put up another 10-14 points, too, and had a decent night. I thought they called a terrible game, and Taylor screwed up the end of that first half.
Doesn't matter where he was. He slid to LT and immediately played better than Ezeudu.
Only if we had Malik Willis…
We basically do. And we are paying him a lot of money.
A game that could have turned season around and this is what you want to do
It s pathetic, predictable, but none the less pathetic
What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.
The fact that the offense just looked passable led by a journeyman QB on the downside of his career after weeks of a train wreck led by our $40mm “face of the franchise” says it all. It’s in fact very significant for the Giants franchise.
Are you familiar with the phrase “natural experiment”? Very applicable.
What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.
He led us to 6 points. Holy shit. Buffalo rushed 4 basically all night. The failure you don’t acknowledge losing white and Milano were massive losses for Buffalo.
Notice where all the throws were? Where Milanos backup and whites backup were. Shocking, right?
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
Tonight was a gut punch. The loss bothers me greatly. I saw many more shots down the field today despite the lack of scoring. You're telling me it's because of a guy who's been sitting around all season? Maybe. We'll see.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
In comment 16250049 christian said:
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Yeah, if we had a good o line it's different. TT is clearly better at making chicken shit into chicken salad
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Exactly. Jones has better physical tools and he's a better runner. But I'm confident that if Jones was starting we would have seen more sacks. Jones doesn't make the blunder at the end of the half though.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different
Tonight was a gut punch. The loss bothers me greatly. I saw many more shots down the field today despite the lack of scoring. You're telling me it's because of a guy who's been sitting around all season? Maybe. We'll see.
Yes! Pugh has always been thought of as a good pass blocker, Ezedu, while I admire his passion has been an absolute disaster, that one improvement at the most important position on the line plus the Bills having to respect Barkley makes an absolute ton of difference. Barkley had more yards on one run then the RBs have been providing in an entire game
TT played a pretty good game, but I didn't come away thinking "that's our guy"! OL played its best game, an exceedingly low bar. I'm hopeful Jones will look a lot better than either he or TT have shown, behind a minimally functional OL.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different
Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens
your narrative:
The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different
Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens
your narrative:
The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me
Not just the owner. I also believe dj is better than tt behind a solid o line. Which I hope we have by the time dj is ready I don't think he will be cleared until after the bye tho
But most versions yes. I do think Jones’ play through the year has regressed, the OL issues were compounding for him. His clock was kind of f’d. Tyrod was better than Jones in taking decisive shots down the field though, that’s independent of circumstances too. But I don’t think it resulted in anything different because of Tyrods physical limitations.
At upgrading the QB. That’s something we can all agree on. I’m not paying my money to watch Tyrod Taylor, I’m also not paying my money to watch 40 million strip sack fumble boy either. Mr. Mara! whatever infatuation you have with QB’s that play for Duke, it needs to stop immediately for the love of sanity. Trying the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of … jeez! I just had another Dave Brown flashback. Somebody help me.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
Taylor won’t remain the starter no matter how well he plays. You are not giving someone 41m per to sit on the bench.
Getting pressured and hit as much as they were in the first five weeks, it is a big issue. Starting the likes of Shane Lemieux is an indictment on the coaching staff. He's horrid. And Jones didn't whiff and let a guy go right around him to get his neck injured. Let's call it for what it is. A terrible line that is in the situation it is because of coaching. Or lack of it.
THIS! People always ask on this forum how other teams can assemble a line from late round picks and even undrafted free agents. This is how. We had to shuffle the line during the game and it still played much better than any game this season. The QB is the difference.
If your still asking about your QB in year 5 then you have your answer.
TT played a pretty good game, but I didn't come away thinking "that's our guy"! OL played its best game, an exceedingly low bar. I'm hopeful Jones will look a lot better than either he or TT have shown, behind a minimally functional OL.
I don't think any reasonable person came away from last night thinking that Taylor is "our guy". He obviously isn't.
The takeaway from last night is that the offense was functional with a guy who is never going to be a fulltime NFL starter again. He was pressured but decisive and made some seriously good downfield throws into small windows that moved the ball.
Ultimately, the red zone is where games are won and lost, and until this week I doubt Taylor did much work at all on red zone offense. And yeah, he shorted out mentally at the end of the half which cost them at least 3 points.
Point being, you can keep hoping that DJ is going to become something better than he's ever consistently shown, but I wouldn't waste my time on that. If you want to hope for something, hope the Giants recognize this season is lost and start maneuvering for maximum draft capital and hopefully a new QB.
What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
I've had enough with the OL gaslighting from so many here. I hope Schoen took notice.
It was probably more important for Mara to see. I think Schoen and Daboll have always known what Jones' weaknesses are. I'm not 100% convinced that Mara didn't have some input on giving Jones an extension, albeit one with an "out" after 2 years.
Tyrod did a good job with protections and identifying the hot reads
One example was the pass to Barkley on the last drive, as pointed out by that ass Collingsworth. Buff rushed a couple of guys from the right side, no way the Giants could ever have handled that unless they had 10 OL players. Tyrod and Barkley both saw it. Barkley let them come and became an outlet, Tyrod didn't even hesitate and hit him, all before the rush got within 2 steps of Tyrod.
Also did it later, when Collingsworth praised him for throwing into where the rush came from.
QB is as much mental as physical. If it were just about the physical, then Jeff George would be in the HOF
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Right? This is where people's positions are accidentally misunderstood or intentionally distorted, and at some point in some thread down the future people are going to insist that posters wanted Tyrod Taylor to be the starting QB, or that he's much better than Jones. But that's not what's being said. It's just a bit alarming that there may not be a meaningful difference between the 34 year-old backup journeyman and the 5th year 40 million dollar man.
At upgrading the QB. That’s something we can all agree on. I’m not paying my money to watch Tyrod Taylor, I’m also not paying my money to watch 40 million strip sack fumble boy either. Mr. Mara! whatever infatuation you have with QB’s that play for Duke, it needs to stop immediately for the love of sanity. Trying the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of … jeez! I just had another Dave Brown flashback. Somebody help me.
The funny thing is the QB that's currently playing for Duke might actually be really good!
Last October I linked an episode of The Athletic Football podcast in which Robert Mays and Nate Tice both suggested the Giants would be well advised to let Jones walk at the end of the season, as the was little difference between him and Taylor. Even if Jones were the better player, he wasn't so much better as to justify the cost. This current scenario is exactly what they were advising the Giants to avoid.
Being said, DJ wouldn’t have run the ball b4 the half with 14 seconds left and no timeouts
Finally! Someone actually thought that through. DJ would have either attempted a pass play or threw it out of bounds giving us a chance for a field goal. With DJ we would've had another option if it came down to 4 seconds in the game- DJ could have bootlegged with all keys on Barkley!
My 2 cents
Being said, DJ wouldn’t have run the ball b4 the half with 14 seconds left and no timeouts
Finally! Someone actually thought that through. DJ would have either attempted a pass play or threw it out of bounds giving us a chance for a field goal. With DJ we would've had another option if it came down to 4 seconds in the game- DJ could have bootlegged with all keys on Barkley!
My 2 cents
Right, because DJ never has brain farts in big moments.
Jones is the central issue facing the franchise. We’ve dumped tons of resources into supporting him and have been rewarded with historic ineptitude. Of course, we’re going to talk about it.
Most vocal posters here made there mind up about the QB position sometime ago. There are no experts here. Many opinions but I don’t hear too many with solutions. As far as resources I don’t agree. We have missed on draft picks and free agents for too many years. The roster is in bad shape. I hope the next QB doesn’t have deal the poor roster support.
The left tackle tonight wasn't on the roster two weeks ago. If anything the OL situation tonight was the worst that it's been, and on the road in a loud stadium against the team that leads the NFL in sacks.
And, as others said, DJ doesn't hose the goal line play before half.
All else equal we'd probably have won with Jones but -- that said -- TT did a nice job getting the ball out quick. Quicker than Jones does. The OL was far better last night, and the extra half tick would have really benefitted Jones.
But like everything else this season, who knows. The constantly shifting OL situation and lack of Barkley and different competition means too many variables.
What’s crazy as the play calling allowed Tyrod to have more time to throw. None of those drive calling naked boots. Tyrod looked much more competent back there with better escability than DJ.
I was also glad they stayed committed to the run.
Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?
If Buffalo scores 30 this game doesn’t look any different than every other game this year.
+1
(Albert result was same)
I would play TT again next week
We had a running game and a defense tonight. And he still led us to 9 points.
If Buffalo scores 30 this game doesn’t look any different than every other game this year.
The offense looked like a mediocre but still NFL level unit. Not some crawling disaster.
Taylor’s pocket skills are NFL level, unlike Jones’. Makes a big difference.
Yep. You get it.
Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?
Shocking how that happens, right?
DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.
Barkley was a massive help.
O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.
We had a running game and a defense tonight. And he still led us to 9 points.
We had a defense. And that made a massive difference. The running game was awol aside from about five plays—two of which went for big gains.
(Albert result was same)
I would play TT again next week
THIS
Tyrod Taylor is a backup level QB, but at least the offense didn't look like a dumpster fire.
Whether you think Taylor or Jones is better isn't as important as the fact that it can be fairly argued. One guy is a lot more expensive than the other.
The Giants don't have a starting level quarterback on the roster. That's the clearest thing from tonight.
So yes, it gets frustrating when so many here completely dismiss the idea that Jones contributes to some of the OL struggles.
Taylor made some nice throws but the play at the end of the half pretty much cost us the game.
Other than that, I don't know.
TT played well tonight for the most part.
DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.
Barkley was a massive help.
O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.
Simplified more than it has been for the last 5 weeks? Every scout/coach talks about how simple the Giants O is for Jones b/c he doesn't progress thru his reads fast enough..
Taylor looked in control out there, minus the end of the 1st half. He threw a couple nice deep balls and targeted Waller and Hyatt more than we've seen in 2 weeks.
You guys are on crack.
DJ is the quarterback. If he needs another week to rest we’re in good hands. This offense was simplified with TT.
Barkley was a massive help.
O line played better, 67 was fantastic after a few hiccups. 63 also played well.
Simplified more than it has been for the last 5 weeks? Every scout/coach talks about how simple the Giants O is for Jones b/c he doesn't progress thru his reads fast enough..
Taylor looked in control out there, minus the end of the 1st half. He threw a couple nice deep balls and targeted Waller and Hyatt more than we've seen in 2 weeks.
Waller had two targets with 3:00 left in the game.
The consistent drive killing penalties and inept blocking assignment pick ups are the constant this season. Especially in the red zone.
Players shouldn't look this confused this deep into the season.
I've had enough with the OL gaslighting from so many here. I hope Schoen took notice.
In the 4th quarter last week Taylor was running around just like Jones. It is possible the Oline played better tonight. I'd say Pugh played admirably. That being said...I can agree that Taylor does a better job getting rid of the ball faster which leads to less sacks.
Only if we had Malik Willis…
If they didn't keep shooting themselves in the foot, they could have put up another 10-14 points, too, and had a decent night. I thought they called a terrible game, and Taylor screwed up the end of that first half.
Doesn't matter where he was. He slid to LT and immediately played better than Ezeudu.
In comment 16249825 christian said:
Quote:
And Taylor is basically shot, and was never a very good player.
The refrain no one could operate behind this line, rings pretty hollow tonight.
A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.
A better quarterback than both Jones and Taylor could operate, and probably score points.
We basically do. And we are paying him a lot of money.
What's wrong with analyzing? We are told every week that no one could operate an offense behind this line. Well, a QB who is 34 and shot managed the line better than Jones has. The LT was sitting around at home 2 weeks ago. And your reaction is, how dare we discuss it? Come on, Joe. I want a better QB. It's not all on the line, Taylor showed that tonight.
Need I say more?
The fact that the offense just looked passable led by a journeyman QB on the downside of his career after weeks of a train wreck led by our $40mm “face of the franchise” says it all. It’s in fact very significant for the Giants franchise.
Are you familiar with the phrase “natural experiment”? Very applicable.
He led us to 6 points. Holy shit. Buffalo rushed 4 basically all night. The failure you don’t acknowledge losing white and Milano were massive losses for Buffalo.
Notice where all the throws were? Where Milanos backup and whites backup were. Shocking, right?
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
I doubt anyone thinks Taylor is altogether better than Jones. Simply that he navigates the pocket under pressure better.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Yeah, if we had a good o line it's different. TT is clearly better at making chicken shit into chicken salad
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Exactly. Jones has better physical tools and he's a better runner. But I'm confident that if Jones was starting we would have seen more sacks. Jones doesn't make the blunder at the end of the half though.
But ultimately, where is the $40M+ difference?
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
Golladay wasn't a qb whom the owners liked and also wasn't a mistake made by the current gm who works hand in hand with our head coach. So that's different
Yes! Pugh has always been thought of as a good pass blocker, Ezedu, while I admire his passion has been an absolute disaster, that one improvement at the most important position on the line plus the Bills having to respect Barkley makes an absolute ton of difference. Barkley had more yards on one run then the RBs have been providing in an entire game
Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens
your narrative:
The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me
Lol, seems like you also believe Jones will reclaim job when ready, so you have to have your narrative ready for when it happens
your narrative:
The coach will pick the lesser player because of the owner, who by the way wants to win more than anyone….ok then , makes sense to me
Not just the owner. I also believe dj is better than tt behind a solid o line. Which I hope we have by the time dj is ready I don't think he will be cleared until after the bye tho
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
Getting pressured and hit as much as they were in the first five weeks, it is a big issue. Starting the likes of Shane Lemieux is an indictment on the coaching staff. He's horrid. And Jones didn't whiff and let a guy go right around him to get his neck injured. Let's call it for what it is. A terrible line that is in the situation it is because of coaching. Or lack of it.
THIS! People always ask on this forum how other teams can assemble a line from late round picks and even undrafted free agents. This is how. We had to shuffle the line during the game and it still played much better than any game this season. The QB is the difference.
If your still asking about your QB in year 5 then you have your answer.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
it isn't about Taylor being better than Jones. It's about Jones killing this offense.
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
The offense was just a slightly different version of pathetic.
I don't think any reasonable person came away from last night thinking that Taylor is "our guy". He obviously isn't.
The takeaway from last night is that the offense was functional with a guy who is never going to be a fulltime NFL starter again. He was pressured but decisive and made some seriously good downfield throws into small windows that moved the ball.
Ultimately, the red zone is where games are won and lost, and until this week I doubt Taylor did much work at all on red zone offense. And yeah, he shorted out mentally at the end of the half which cost them at least 3 points.
Point being, you can keep hoping that DJ is going to become something better than he's ever consistently shown, but I wouldn't waste my time on that. If you want to hope for something, hope the Giants recognize this season is lost and start maneuvering for maximum draft capital and hopefully a new QB.
Analyzing? That s not what this is. This is taking a fair effort by a backup quarterback, who put 9 points on the board and made a rookie blunder that cost them the game, and twisting it into another diss Jones thread
You guys are seem more pleased on thinking this proves you are right about Jones than you are disappointed in the loss.
Plus You just disregard the impact of Pugh and Barkley had with n the pass rush and just jump right to, see I told you so.
However, if you re right,, we ll find out very soon. If it s as obvious as you all say it is that Taylor is better than Jones, Taylor will remain the starter, even when Jones is ready. Dabol isn’t stupid. If it s that obvious he ll play the better guy
It would make management look bad and make owners angry. It won't happen. Dj makes 41 million per year, he isn't going to be benched for the top notch backup making 10 million per year. There are 31 million reasons
Not how it works. This coach plays who he thinks is best guy. Golladay rode the pines
If Taylor is better , he ll play.
This sums it up perfectly!
It was probably more important for Mara to see. I think Schoen and Daboll have always known what Jones' weaknesses are. I'm not 100% convinced that Mara didn't have some input on giving Jones an extension, albeit one with an "out" after 2 years.
Also did it later, when Collingsworth praised him for throwing into where the rush came from.
QB is as much mental as physical. If it were just about the physical, then Jeff George would be in the HOF
I think most of us feel the eyebrow raising part is if Taylor and Jones are pretty close overall.
Right? This is where people's positions are accidentally misunderstood or intentionally distorted, and at some point in some thread down the future people are going to insist that posters wanted Tyrod Taylor to be the starting QB, or that he's much better than Jones. But that's not what's being said. It's just a bit alarming that there may not be a meaningful difference between the 34 year-old backup journeyman and the 5th year 40 million dollar man.
The funny thing is the QB that's currently playing for Duke might actually be really good!
Bingo. Reading a defense, knowing where the pressure is coming from, pocket awareness, quick throws, accurate deep throws.
See, I would argue that only one side thinks it's about "winning the QB debate" while the other side sees it as "discussing the team's problems, which may include the QB."
Finally! Someone actually thought that through. DJ would have either attempted a pass play or threw it out of bounds giving us a chance for a field goal. With DJ we would've had another option if it came down to 4 seconds in the game- DJ could have bootlegged with all keys on Barkley!
My 2 cents
Right, because DJ never has brain farts in big moments.
Most vocal posters here made there mind up about the QB position sometime ago. There are no experts here. Many opinions but I don’t hear too many with solutions. As far as resources I don’t agree. We have missed on draft picks and free agents for too many years. The roster is in bad shape. I hope the next QB doesn’t have deal the poor roster support.
Notice how the OL looked ok tonight?
Shocking how that happens, right?
That is fair. Having Barkley around helps with that too though as well as a lead for good portion of the game.
What is that supposed to mean?
All else equal we'd probably have won with Jones but -- that said -- TT did a nice job getting the ball out quick. Quicker than Jones does. The OL was far better last night, and the extra half tick would have really benefitted Jones.
But like everything else this season, who knows. The constantly shifting OL situation and lack of Barkley and different competition means too many variables.