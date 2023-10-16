How do you want to finish this season?

Would you rather….
A) lose out and get the highest pick possible or
B) finish out the year on a run and maybe keep our name on the in the hunt list until the last week or 2. Like Detroit last season started 1-6 and finished 9-8.
The obvious choice is b but around here I’m not so sure. What I think will happen is we will win just enough to be one or two picks higher than the number of blue chippers (as usual). I’ve never seen a team just miss out so often
I think showing improvement, winning some division games and finishing 6-11 is a good result for the regime, especially Daboll.
You are correct. It's not that simple. But the reality of the situation is if you want one of those QBs and not give up multiple future drafts, the Giants need to lose.
any other answer is a version of stockholm syndrome to the captivity of the last decade having learned nothing.
Yes and no.
It depends on what you think of the QB situation and how important a QB is to a team trying to win a Super Bowl.
Quote:
the answer is 100% to be this year's detroit.
Yes and no.
It depends on what you think of the QB situation and how important a QB is to a team trying to win a Super Bowl.
I remember people around here losing their shit when the Giants lost out on the generational talent known as Chase Young. Chiefs were a playoff team and traded up for Mahomes to 10. Plenty of #1 overall QBs and other top 10 QBs that have busted.
It's definitely a concern.
But QB purgatory is a real concept.
And if they don't get that fixed, Daboll won't be here long.
But it also depends if you really think we can get a franchise QB outside of the top 10. Is it possible? Sure. Is it likely?
Quote:
the answer is 100% to be this year's detroit.
Yes and no.
It depends on what you think of the QB situation and how important a QB is to a team trying to win a Super Bowl.
not really, the right head coaches make that decision regardless of circumstance (especially if that coach's background is as an offensive coordinator capable of identifying and developing elite qbs). andy reid, kyle shanahan, sean mcvay, nick siriani, pete caroll, and sean mcdermott have all made those decisions.
if you think losing is some helpful change agent there's a lot of evidence the last decade to the contrary.
I was fooled into optimism against my better judgement on his long term prognosis.
I'd rather take my chances with the highest possible draft capital to allow this front office to go get who they want. I'd rather scratch off a lottery ticket than have Daniel Jones be the long term QB solution.
5 years of excuses are enough. He belongs in the NFL but his limitations are glaring. He is not for a rebuilding team.
Cue the responses saying "Well Caleb needs other players around him" while not realizing the irony...
That opens a number of choices this season and off season. One choice is the Giants can accumulate draft picks and free up cap space, to take more swings at upping the talent and the skill positions and the interior offensive line.
In short I want Jones to come out and outclass what the backup did last night, each and every week.
Donovan McNabb was his first draft pick before he coached and game and he moved up for Mahomes when he had Alex Smith winning 10+ games and going to pro bowls.
Daboll and Schoen moved on from Tyrod off a playoff season, and moved up to take Josh Allen.
where was losing a necessary ingredient in either situation?
how has losing been a factor for kyle shanahan or sean mcvay in sorting out their QB situations? shanahan traded a pick for garapolo, traded 3 firsts for lance, and done nothing but win with a loaded roster. mcvay has never made a 1st round pick.
Get the younger guys in there, even if they aren't 100% ready. Riley is an example. Get guys like him in there and help them to develop.
If guys aren't healthy, rest them up until they're 100%. No pushing through injuries or any of that.
Essentially, prioritize the future. If that results in a high draft pick that can land us one of the top QBs? You can't tank outright, but that would be ideal, if not the goal.
Let's come out of this with experience for our younger players, healthy, and with a high draft pick.
That would be best.
What we are seeing this year is that momentum doesn't carryover from one year to the next unless you are a really good team. I guess it's easy to say B, but that would depend on how getting to that good finish looks.
This organization owns two identities the last decade plus - being putrid or serving up some serious Fool's Gold.
Quote:
Of getting fired next year if they went 1-16 this year. They’ll get at least two years with a QB they drafted
No, they aren't. Fans need to get that idea out of their head. But they do need to have a hear to heart with ownership about the strategy here. Are we all in on a losing season or is 2024+ the priority? My vote is the latter.
Yes - if we win due to youth movement - great.
And Daniel Jones is not going to transform into something he's never been - a 4000 yard 30 TD machine. Even backup QBs have glimpses of brilliance from time to time. I don't want fools gold for Jones anymore.
My cynical crystal ball tells me Jones will go on IR in a few weeks, and return with a triumphant game managing 9-8 showing in 2024.
wouldnt all of us just love getting a guy in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th like everyone else in our division seems to be able to do?
Daboll after winning COY has seemingly made some brutal coaching decisions this year - player progression does not seem to be noticeable from last year that I can tell.
Schoen first time GM, very young, I like a lot of things he has done, but it will come down to how he constructs this roster.
To that end, winning isn't necessarily the most important thing, but the team also can't quit unless Schoen/Daboll don't rate many of these guys and want to tear it down, but I imagine they think at least a few of the players from the 2022 and 2023 drafts are foundational pieces, and many of them have performed well in recent weeks.
On the other hand, I pretty strongly believe each additional week of Tyrod tape is going to reveal that this team needs a QB. Williams and Maye are the prize but this is such a deep QB class that I'm confident Schoen/Daboll could identify a Wilson/Jackson/Brees/Jimmy G level prospect in the 2nd round or later.
Bottom line: I want this team to look decent and maybe pick up a few wins to keep Daboll/Schoen in safe harbor, because I truly believe there's a good team waiting to come out. Go get a QB in a value-heavy draft and then an edge rusher.
Quote:
I want the GM/HC to work here. I'm not interested in another reset after two years, that is not good for the organization. If this team doesn't win another game, the calls for Daboll's job will be very high. Coaches don't generally survive 1-16 seasons.
I think showing improvement, winning some division games and finishing 6-11 is a good result for the regime, especially Daboll.
You are correct. It's not that simple. But the reality of the situation is if you want one of those QBs and not give up multiple future drafts, the Giants need to lose.
I am very high on Jayden Daniels and I think he could be had anywhere from pick 10 to the back of rd 1. Maybe even later but 5th year option is too valuable for a qb. I don't see thus draft as a 2 horse race for QB. Of course, the top 2 are much more highly touted. If we want one of them we definitely need to keep losing, which won't be hard with this bunch
But I am fine if they try to be competitive like last night but lose a lot more games and get a high pick.
It is very apparent that we need to upgrade at QB to really turn around the franchise, and Schoen/Daboll should draft a prospect that they really believe in to do just that. They aren't stupid, they see what we see around the league.
The Giants aren't going to the playoffs, so they should be concentrating on winning games while developing their young talent.
They should be shopping both Williams and Jackson, and stockpiling ammunition in the event it becomes clear they want to make a move up in the draft.
I don't want DJ and/or TT to play mediocre ball, leading us to a mediocre record.
The latter is much more likely than the former.
The same goes for the rest of the team, including coaching.
I'm rooting for wins every week. I'm expecting mediocrity. If we don't finish HOT, come draft day I want as bad a record as possible. We've got far too many holes to blow draft capital moving up for a QB.
I've been a devoted Giants fan for almost 70 years. I have never and will never wish for or look favorably on the Giants losing, especially in pursuit of a chimera in the guise of the next great thing or the next sure thing.
I've been around long enough to know that the same voices calling for the Giants to "tank" for William or Maye or Penix any of the other sure things will scream for Schoen's head when the sure thing turns into Sam Darnold or Ryan Leaf or Mark Sanchez.
Win games. Get better. Play hard. That's how I want the Giants to finish the season.
I'd rather take my chances with the highest possible draft capital to allow this front office to go get who they want. I'd rather scratch off a lottery ticket than have Daniel Jones be the long term QB solution.
5 years of excuses are enough. He belongs in the NFL but his limitations are glaring. He is not for a rebuilding team.
Don't know what your definition of "dick" is but we won a playoff game with Daniel Jones and because of Daniel Jones.
+1
Quote:
In comment 16250696 Sean said:
Quote:
I want the GM/HC to work here. I'm not interested in another reset after two years, that is not good for the organization. If this team doesn't win another game, the calls for Daboll's job will be very high. Coaches don't generally survive 1-16 seasons.
I think showing improvement, winning some division games and finishing 6-11 is a good result for the regime, especially Daboll.
You are correct. It's not that simple. But the reality of the situation is if you want one of those QBs and not give up multiple future drafts, the Giants need to lose.
I am very high on Jayden Daniels and I think he could be had anywhere from pick 10 to the back of rd 1. Maybe even later but 5th year option is too valuable for a qb. I don't see thus draft as a 2 horse race for QB. Of course, the top 2 are much more highly touted. If we want one of them we definitely need to keep losing, which won't be hard with this bunch
A guy like Jayden Daniels is exactly what i'm talking about. He might slip into the second round. He would also need to sit behind Jones for a season and learn. But also can be a guy who can come in and play if he gets injured again.
Quote:
He should be forever grateful to Dabol for rebuilding his value.
I'd rather take my chances with the highest possible draft capital to allow this front office to go get who they want. I'd rather scratch off a lottery ticket than have Daniel Jones be the long term QB solution.
5 years of excuses are enough. He belongs in the NFL but his limitations are glaring. He is not for a rebuilding team.
Don't know what your definition of "dick" is but we won a playoff game with Daniel Jones and because of Daniel Jones.
D**k is a Superbowl. Consistent contending year after year. Winning division games consistently. Being more than a tough dude. I respect him but don't want to be suck with him.
Don't know what your definition of "dick" is but we won a playoff game with Daniel Jones and because of Daniel Jones.
Old real estate with the playoff win against the Swiss Cheese Vikings, but it sounds like you still want to hitch your wagon to Jones. T
That's fine; however, his play to date has taken a lot of the shine off last year...
Quote:
Andy Reid has a history of drafting QBs high, both in Philly and KC.
Donovan McNabb was his first draft pick before he coached and game and he moved up for Mahomes when he had Alex Smith winning 10+ games and going to pro bowls.
Daboll and Schoen moved on from Tyrod off a playoff season, and moved up to take Josh Allen.
where was losing a necessary ingredient in either situation?
how has losing been a factor for kyle shanahan or sean mcvay in sorting out their QB situations? shanahan traded a pick for garapolo, traded 3 firsts for lance, and done nothing but win with a loaded roster. mcvay has never made a 1st round pick.
The point is the guys you mentioned drafted 1st round QBs, including Shannahan (Trey Lance) and Pete Carroll.
Even the guys you reference don't think you can risk just winging it,
I think Daniel Jones has moved back into the tryout phase.
At some point, you have to pull the plug.
Quote:
a C option. Deciding once and for all if Jones is the QB for 2024. I believe he's back in tryout phase. Which really is insane...
My cynical crystal ball tells me Jones will go on IR in a few weeks, and return with a triumphant game managing 9-8 showing in 2024.
Not mediocre enough. 8-8-1 would be more fitting, giving the Giants fans another year of questioning what they have in this QB.
I'd rather take my chances with the highest possible draft capital to allow this front office to go get who they want. I'd rather scratch off a lottery ticket than have Daniel Jones be the long term QB solution.
5 years of excuses are enough. He belongs in the NFL but his limitations are glaring. He is not for a rebuilding team.
What a dumb take. Justin fucking Pugh comes in off of the street and plays better than any OL we have drafted or signed over the last 6 years other than Andrew fucking Thomas.
This team will suck at offense until the OL is fixed to a serviceable level. Regardless of who is behind center.
I think Daniel Jones has moved back into the tryout phase.
At some point, you have to pull the plug.
+1
It's incredible to me that he's still on "probation". There seems to be more than enough evidence as to what he is. However, I know there are a large number of fans (and one team owner) who still believe he's the answer. Or...that's what they want to believe.
I think Daniel Jones has moved back into the tryout phase.
At some point, you have to pull the plug.
Yup. I was one of them. I'm done rooting for losses. (At least until we're mathematically eliminated). Let's see progress and wins.
Washington
GB
Vegas
Rams
Pats
Jets
NO
If Daboll loses ALL those games I give him a 25% chance of surviving.
Quote:
the answer is 100% to be this year's detroit.
Yes and no.
It depends on what you think of the QB situation and how important a QB is to a team trying to win a Super Bowl.
You have to also consider cap allocation. What opens their window and financial flexibility, paying Jones $40M per year or picking a kid and building out the roster around him while he’s on a rookie deal. I’m really leaning toward the latter, let Saquon go and use all of that money elsewhere (near the LOS). As you’ve mentioned Schoen can find DB’s which is why I think they’ll be comfortable letting McKinney walk too.
Quote:
In comment 16250702 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16250696 Sean said:
Quote:
I want the GM/HC to work here. I'm not interested in another reset after two years, that is not good for the organization. If this team doesn't win another game, the calls for Daboll's job will be very high. Coaches don't generally survive 1-16 seasons.
I think showing improvement, winning some division games and finishing 6-11 is a good result for the regime, especially Daboll.
You are correct. It's not that simple. But the reality of the situation is if you want one of those QBs and not give up multiple future drafts, the Giants need to lose.
I am very high on Jayden Daniels and I think he could be had anywhere from pick 10 to the back of rd 1. Maybe even later but 5th year option is too valuable for a qb. I don't see thus draft as a 2 horse race for QB. Of course, the top 2 are much more highly touted. If we want one of them we definitely need to keep losing, which won't be hard with this bunch
A guy like Jayden Daniels is exactly what i'm talking about. He might slip into the second round. He would also need to sit behind Jones for a season and learn. But also can be a guy who can come in and play if he gets injured again.
We can't risk it until the 2nd rd and also not get 5th year option, you either trade down to take him if you pick high or trade back into rd 1 to take him
but lose enough games to get one of the top 4-6 QB's available this draft - either to displace DJ in '24 or be ready to take over in '25.
JonC always the voice of reason. If I can take both, sure…pick high as possible b/c the trade back will be there if they don’t love a QB (have a hard time seeing that happen). Giants still need a lot of picks, hit on young/cheap talent keep the cap open and give yourself flexibility for some splash trades.
Quote:
In comment 16250756 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Andy Reid has a history of drafting QBs high, both in Philly and KC.
Donovan McNabb was his first draft pick before he coached and game and he moved up for Mahomes when he had Alex Smith winning 10+ games and going to pro bowls.
Daboll and Schoen moved on from Tyrod off a playoff season, and moved up to take Josh Allen.
where was losing a necessary ingredient in either situation?
how has losing been a factor for kyle shanahan or sean mcvay in sorting out their QB situations? shanahan traded a pick for garapolo, traded 3 firsts for lance, and done nothing but win with a loaded roster. mcvay has never made a 1st round pick.
The point is the guys you mentioned drafted 1st round QBs, including Shannahan (Trey Lance) and Pete Carroll.
Even the guys you reference don't think you can risk just winging it,
pete carroll and sean mcvay never drafted first round qbs but that's beside the point - i never said they shouldnt or wont draft a 1st round QB.
my point is there is no requirement for losing. 1 has nothing to do with the other. they can win and still draft a QB - just like they did in BUF. and just like andy reid did with mahomes. and just like shanahan did with lance.
Get what you can for Waller, Adoree (if healthy), Leo-Wil, and if someone wants to pay a high pick - ie a 3 for Barkley - I'd bite.
The roster needs another year of seasoning and better draft capital infusion with a FA addition maybe on OL.
I would like to see Thibs,Neal,Robinson,Hyatt and JMS improve through the rest of the season.
I wouldn’t mind seeing some trades to improve our draft capital.
We win some games that’s great.
I am fine with whatever happens at the QB position but I would like to feel better about the HC. The GM factors in but his role is a bit diminished once the season starts.
I was fine with either the NEFT or moving up for a QB last draft.
The expectation should be to win more games when they signed Jones.
What should happen if they win 1-4 games is for end of season.
NFC contenders like the Eagles, Lions, Niners, Cowboys are all starting QBs who wern't drafted at the very top, so I wouldn't worry that we'll be stuck with DJ for the next decade unless we tank bad enough to get a top 3 pick.
If it's later in the season and we're 2-9 or something like that, might be time to start rooting for losses, but I'm not there yet.
Look, this isn't that complicated.
Teams with top QBs go to the playoffs, or at least threaten to go to the playoffs.
Moreover, the higher a team picks, the more likely the team will be able to draft the quarterback who they believe will be THAT guy.
It doesn't mean he will become THAT guy. It just means the odds (in their opinion, not mine) increase.
So anyone saying, "don't worry, it will work out as long as you have the right coach" are being a bit fanciful if you ask me. A lot of coaches who have gotten fired in this league probably would still be coaching if they were lucky enough to have the right quarterback. Look no further how important a QB is than Bill Belichick.
- somehow manage to finish the season with something around a .500 record, including an upset over someone like the Eagles.
- be the one team in the NFL that sees something in one of the third or fourth quarterbacks on everyone else's board and have that guy slip to them in the mid-first round. That guy ends up being a stud. (this would allow the Giants not to give up multiple future 1st rounders(
The question is this... is that likely?
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
Quote:
1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade. Enough of this bullshit of talking ourselves into moral victories.
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
It doesn't have to be either/or. Upgrade at QB and continue to improve the rest of the roster also.
Quote:
1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade. Enough of this bullshit of talking ourselves into moral victories.
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
And to more directly answer the OP, FUCK losing. And FUCK rooting for losses for a draft pick.
Quote:
In comment 16250962 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade. Enough of this bullshit of talking ourselves into moral victories.
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
It doesn't have to be either/or. Upgrade at QB and continue to improve the rest of the roster also.
I agree.
but losing doesn't bother me like it used to. especially if I see signs of life.
so I will continue to root for wins but see the big picture when they lose.
Quote:
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
The QB is far and away the most important position in all of sports. QBs as hyped as Caleb Williams very seldom flame out at the NFL level, they aren't really that big of crap shoots when you're talking that level of prospect.
The Giants with Josh Allen or Joe Burrow is a top four contender in the NFC IMO. No one ever said they only have one issue, or even that QB is the single biggest issue, but getting a great one is the path to real contention. I feel like this is the Eli/Robert Gallery debate all over again.
[quote] i very much wanted them to win last night.
but losing doesn't bother me like it used to. especially if I see signs of life.
so I will continue to root for wins but see the big picture when they lose. [/quote
Exactly.
Quote:
In comment 16250962 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
The QB is far and away the most important position in all of sports. QBs as hyped as Caleb Williams very seldom flame out at the NFL level, they aren't really that big of crap shoots when you're talking that level of prospect.
The Giants with Josh Allen or Joe Burrow is a top four contender in the NFC IMO. No one ever said they only have one issue, or even that QB is the single biggest issue, but getting a great one is the path to real contention. I feel like this is the Eli/Robert Gallery debate all over again.
I don't know what you are watching, but neither Burrow nor Allen are winning on this team as currently rolling out onto the field. No fucking way. I guarantee everyone would be screaming about how much they suck based on where they were drafted if they were the NY G QB. Put either of them on SF though, that would be interesting. We need, NEED to be better at team building. We haven't been good at it for more than 12 years. ESPECIALLY OL. QB is one piece in the puzzle. Again, the 4 teams I mentioned are built well with definitely NOT top tier QBs. And each has a very real chance of winning a Super Bowl. And they certainly are hella more fun to watch than the NY football Giants every Sunday.
Looking long term, this is a valid, logical plan.
At least you aren't playing mental gymnastics trying to thread some needle to engineer an outcome that may appeases all circumstances.
Like Eric mentioned, your best chance to compete for the biggest prizes in the NFL is to have an elite/close-to-elite QB.
Year to date, Daniel Jones is on the wrong side of that need.
Again.
Quote:
In comment 16250962 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
And to more directly answer the OP, FUCK losing. And FUCK rooting for losses for a draft pick.
!!
Look, this isn't that complicated.
Teams with top QBs go to the playoffs, or at least threaten to go to the playoffs.
Moreover, the higher a team picks, the more likely the team will be able to draft the quarterback who they believe will be THAT guy.
It doesn't mean he will become THAT guy. It just means the odds (in their opinion, not mine) increase.
So anyone saying, "don't worry, it will work out as long as you have the right coach" are being a bit fanciful if you ask me. A lot of coaches who have gotten fired in this league probably would still be coaching if they were lucky enough to have the right quarterback. Look no further how important a QB is than Bill Belichick.
it's a message board and we don't agree on something, what other way of communication is there?
sometimes i get the sense that you are ignoring my point and arguing something different to defend yours so let me ask my question again- why is tanking or losing for draft position a necessity?
last year everyone crushed houston (myself included) for winning the last game and losing bryce young over just 1 game that was obviously meaningless, and now as it turns out they got stroud. chicago won that lottery and still ended up trading out of bryce young to carolina who got him despite finishing 9th.
the people making the decisions on who to draft/develop are far more important than anything else. if i have the choice between them showing a significantly higher level of competence/good judgement or a higher draft pick in the abstract, im taking the former.
The gap between mediocre QBs and the elite is just so massive. No one had a shot against the Cowboys and probably not the 49ers. I think people really underestimate what a great QB does to the entire offense: stretches the field, buys time in the pocket. It catapults the offense, leads to drives that give the defense a rest, etc.
Quote:
Sometimes I just get the sense that you like to argue.
Look, this isn't that complicated.
Teams with top QBs go to the playoffs, or at least threaten to go to the playoffs.
Moreover, the higher a team picks, the more likely the team will be able to draft the quarterback who they believe will be THAT guy.
It doesn't mean he will become THAT guy. It just means the odds (in their opinion, not mine) increase.
So anyone saying, "don't worry, it will work out as long as you have the right coach" are being a bit fanciful if you ask me. A lot of coaches who have gotten fired in this league probably would still be coaching if they were lucky enough to have the right quarterback. Look no further how important a QB is than Bill Belichick.
it's a message board and we don't agree on something, what other way of communication is there?
sometimes i get the sense that you are ignoring my point and arguing something different to defend yours so let me ask my question again- why is tanking or losing for draft position a necessity?
last year everyone crushed houston (myself included) for winning the last game and losing bryce young over just 1 game that was obviously meaningless, and now as it turns out they got stroud. chicago won that lottery and still ended up trading out of bryce young to carolina who got him despite finishing 9th.
the people making the decisions on who to draft/develop are far more important than anything else. if i have the choice between them showing a significantly higher level of competence/good judgement or a higher draft pick in the abstract, im taking the former.
It's not a necessity. It's just the highest probability path to getting an elite QB in my view. It isn't a guarantee at all.
I don't know what you are watching, but neither Burrow nor Allen are winning on this team as currently rolling out onto the field. No fucking way. I guarantee everyone would be screaming about how much they suck based on where they were drafted if they were the NY G QB. Put either of them on SF though, that would be interesting. We need, NEED to be better at team building. We haven't been good at it for more than 12 years. ESPECIALLY OL. QB is one piece in the puzzle. Again, the 4 teams I mentioned are built well with definitely NOT top tier QBs. And each has a very real chance of winning a Super Bowl. And they certainly are hella more fun to watch than the NY football Giants every Sunday.
The Giants almost beat the Bills with Tyrod Taylor starting. Of course Allen and Burrow would help them win. The problem is Jones at his current level of play isn't, and I'd bet a million that Joe Alt or whoever isn't gonna change that.
I think it's more of this - fear of the player going elsewhere and really blossoming.
Believe me, it's worth that risk with > 90% of this roster.
But there is an argument for both sides here.
QB purgatory is a real thing.
(On the flip side, having a high QB does not guarantee you'll get your guy... we all know that).
My point is there is no easy, tidy answer here.
If the Giants end up with the #2 overall pick, Daboll and Schoen would certainly be on the hot seat. But perhaps that scenario would be the best for them because they can sink or swim with THEIR guy. If they picked the wrong guy, it's on them.
This is where we're at.
- somehow manage to finish the season with something around a .500 record, including an upset over someone like the Eagles.
- be the one team in the NFL that sees something in one of the third or fourth quarterbacks on everyone else's board and have that guy slip to them in the mid-first round. That guy ends up being a stud. (this would allow the Giants not to give up multiple future 1st rounders(
The question is this... is that likely?
There is some smoke that Giants are scouting this whole QB class quite intensively, but is it just smoke or misreading appearances of doing good broadbased scouting.
There is some smoke that Giants are scouting this whole QB class quite intensively, but is it just smoke or misreading appearances of doing good broadbased scouting.
I heard there were over 25 teams at the USC/Colorado game two weeks ago. NYG was definitely one of them.
Hoping for losses with 11 games left, 2 games out of a wild card, doesn’t appeal to me.
1st overall QBs in the last 10 years:
so the 1-16 strategy seems pretty far from a lock to me.
the bills trading up from 21 for josh allen, houston moving up from 25 for watson, and the chiefs trading up for mahomes from 27 seem like just as viable paths. drafting hurts or russell wilson day 2, trading firsts for stafford, purdy/dak on day 3, lamar at pick #32 all also viable.
i see more good qbs on teams with worse draft picks and good coaches than the opposite, which do often go hand in hand.
Hoping for losses with 11 games left, 2 games out of a wild card, doesn’t appeal to me.
Only 2 games out of the wild card on Oct 16th? Well, that changes everything.
Let's go for it and actually try to score a few TDs in October!
The ultimate rationalization.
But there is an argument for both sides here.
QB purgatory is a real thing.
(On the flip side, having a high QB does not guarantee you'll get your guy... we all know that).
My point is there is no easy, tidy answer here.
If the Giants end up with the #2 overall pick, Daboll and Schoen would certainly be on the hot seat. But perhaps that scenario would be the best for them because they can sink or swim with THEIR guy. If they picked the wrong guy, it's on them.
i think there is. the more games they win the more likely it is we have the right guys making the decisions.
and then if they want, they can choose to do exactly what SF did in 2021 or carolina in 2023 and get all the way into the top 3 for their guy (or perhaps only need to get to top 10 as they did themselves in 2018 with josh allen).
conversely the more games they lose, the more likely it is they have the wrong guys, and the franchise remains in the vicious cycle of losing.
in the modern era i think peyton and andrew luck were probably the only QB prospects who proved to be legitimately worth tanking for.
1st overall QBs in the last 10 years:
Not sure this is the best way to look at it. But let's roll through it.
Too early to judge Young/Stroud. I would eliminate them for now.
Lawrence and Burrow are home runs.
I'm not ready to declare Murray a bust, but he has done some good things.
Mayfield is mostly a miss.
I can't declare Goff a miss right now. SB appearance for the Rams and Detroit is a major contender in the NFC.
Winston is a huge miss.
But here's the key - if you have the right GM, he finds the elite QB. And it's just easier to accomplish that when you have more control of the possibilities.
Quote:
I just don't get this thinking that elite players on the Giants would somehow just suck. It's a bizarre mindset.
I think it's more of this - fear of the player going elsewhere and really blossoming.
Believe me, it's worth that risk with > 90% of this roster.
I say let them blossom elsewhere then. Take Toney for example. Dude was a complete mismatch here, gets traded and succeeds elsewhere. Good for him. He wasn't gonna win a SB here, and NYG wasn't gonna win one with him here. They get pieces to help build the future.
If Jones is cut after 2024 and signs elsewhere and does well, good for him.
Let’s see the young players grow. Let’s see the coaching staff develop the players and establish a disciplined team with a distinctive brand (punch them in the mouth) of football.
At the end of the year, take stock. Cut bait with players that will not be part of competing for championships in the future. Continue to build through the draft, including QB as necessary.
Quote:
'
1st overall QBs in the last 10 years:
Not sure this is the best way to look at it. But let's roll through it.
Too early to judge Young/Stroud. I would eliminate them for now.
Lawrence and Burrow are home runs.
I'm not ready to declare Murray a bust, but he has done some good things.
Mayfield is mostly a miss.
I can't declare Goff a miss right now. SB appearance for the Rams and Detroit is a major contender in the NFC.
Winston is a huge miss.
But here's the key - if you have the right GM, he finds the elite QB. And it's just easier to accomplish that when you have more control of the possibilities.
shifting some goal posts here. brett's plan that i replied to was "1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade"
the only team this decade who pulled that off was the bengals/burrow, and burrow wasnt the consensus 1st overall pick until nov/dec his final year.
every head coache who drafted every other QB other than burrow on that list got fired before that players rookie deal was up. lovie smith, jeff fisher, hue jackson, kliff kingsbury, urban meyer. frank reich just gave up playcalling in carolina.
The world doesn't work that way.
A good quarterback covers up a multitude of sins.
On the other hand, QB purgatory can get a good staff fired very quickly.
If Daboll doesn't acquire a winning QB, he will be fired. You're assuming that it will just all work out if he's a good coach.
There are no sure things in the NFL at all, it's about tilting the probabilities in your favor.
How many teams think they have a good coach only to bomb out? Your plan depends on Daboll/Schoen being the goods.
The way I think about it: the probability of Caleb Williams/Drake Maye being elite is higher than the probability of Daboll/Schoen being elite.
Quote:
In comment 16251041 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
'
1st overall QBs in the last 10 years:
Not sure this is the best way to look at it. But let's roll through it.
Too early to judge Young/Stroud. I would eliminate them for now.
Lawrence and Burrow are home runs.
I'm not ready to declare Murray a bust, but he has done some good things.
Mayfield is mostly a miss.
I can't declare Goff a miss right now. SB appearance for the Rams and Detroit is a major contender in the NFC.
Winston is a huge miss.
But here's the key - if you have the right GM, he finds the elite QB. And it's just easier to accomplish that when you have more control of the possibilities.
shifting some goal posts here. brett's plan that i replied to was "1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade"
the only team this decade who pulled that off was the bengals/burrow, and burrow wasnt the consensus 1st overall pick until nov/dec his final year.
every head coache who drafted every other QB other than burrow on that list got fired before that players rookie deal was up. lovie smith, jeff fisher, hue jackson, kliff kingsbury, urban meyer. frank reich just gave up playcalling in carolina.
Urban Meyer wasn't fired because his QB sucked
I say let them blossom elsewhere then. Take Toney for example. Dude was a complete mismatch here, gets traded and succeeds elsewhere.
If Jones is cut after 2024 and signs elsewhere and does well, good for him.
Toney has not succeeded. He made a couple of plays. That's not being a successful player.
Quote:
1-16, get me a top QB and let's dominate the NFC for the next decade. Enough of this bullshit of talking ourselves into moral victories.
A QB doesn't fix this team. This kind of emphasis on one position just does not compute for me. Drafting a top tier QB is WAY more of a crap shoot than building a good solid team that allows you to be competitive with a typical NFL QB. You make your move for "the guy" the way that KC did... they had a good team with a good (not great) QB that allowed them to be a good team that was right in the mix every year and THEN they made their move for who they thought was their Guy at QB. I would not want to put a rookie QB to the wolves behind this OL, that is just a waste of resources and ruining another QB. Build a team the way SF has. Or Philly. Or even Dallas or Miami. They are all in serious contention for a SB without a true top tier QB. It's easier to build a team than it is to draft Patrick Mahomes. It also allows you to field a good and watchable product while you scout and ultimately draft (or trade for) "the guy."
If we are terrible, we'll have a shot at one of the top guys and Jones almost certainly will not have played well enough to be the guy. They will draft their QB.
There's also a good chance that we'll scrap together enough wins to play ourselves out of position for a QB they really like. If that happens.. well, what other choice will we have? They'll stick with him. I don't see us dealing massive resources to trade up to get a guy. The reason is, we have too many holes already and the one advantage for doing that is the low cost of QB on rookie contract, but we've already signed Jones, so we can rule that out.
The choice will be made for them based on how the season plays out.
The world doesn't work that way.
A good quarterback covers up a multitude of sins.
On the other hand, QB purgatory can get a good staff fired very quickly.
If Daboll doesn't acquire a winning QB, he will be fired. You're assuming that it will just all work out if he's a good coach.
sorry but this is a lot of blather. look at my post above, all but 1 of the coaches who drafted a QB first overall this decade survived that players rookie deal.
which good head coaches haven't been retained in recent years?
andy reid has been in 2 organizations for more than 10 years each.
belichek has been in ne for 2 decades.
mike tomlin has been in pitt for 16 years.
harbough in baltimore for 15.
pete caroll is in year 14 in seattle.
kyle shanahan, sean mcvay and sear mcdermott are each in year 8 and virtual locks to get to a decade.
sean payton was the first good coach to hit the open market in forever and he got paid almost $100m while costing the broncos a 1st and 2nd round pick.
those are all of the top 1/3 head coaches by wins/winning%.
the other 2/3 of teams have hired and fired probably 50-100 coaches in the time all of those guys had their jobs.
Quote:
I don't know what you are watching, but neither Burrow nor Allen are winning on this team as currently rolling out onto the field. No fucking way. I guarantee everyone would be screaming about how much they suck based on where they were drafted if they were the NY G QB. Put either of them on SF though, that would be interesting. We need, NEED to be better at team building. We haven't been good at it for more than 12 years. ESPECIALLY OL. QB is one piece in the puzzle. Again, the 4 teams I mentioned are built well with definitely NOT top tier QBs. And each has a very real chance of winning a Super Bowl. And they certainly are hella more fun to watch than the NY football Giants every Sunday.
The Giants almost beat the Bills with Tyrod Taylor starting. Of course Allen and Burrow would help them win. The problem is Jones at his current level of play isn't, and I'd bet a million that Joe Alt or whoever isn't gonna change that.
We scored 9 points
As I said above, how many coaches "failed" because they never had a QB?
How many "geniuses" succeeded because they had a QB?
So when you ask me to name which "good" coaches were fired, you're asking me to do the unknowable.
NFL Films did a whole show on the 1995 Cleveland Browns and their all-star coaching staff.
NFL Films did a whole show on the 1995 Cleveland Browns and their all-star coaching staff.
Correction 1994 Cleveland Browns
If we are terrible, we'll have a shot at one of the top guys and Jones almost certainly will not have played well enough to be the guy. They will draft their QB.
There's also a good chance that we'll scrap together enough wins to play ourselves out of position for a QB they really like. If that happens.. well, what other choice will we have? They'll stick with him. I don't see us dealing massive resources to trade up to get a guy. The reason is, we have too many holes already and the one advantage for doing that is the low cost of QB on rookie contract, but we've already signed Jones, so we can rule that out.
The choice will be made for them based on how the season plays out.
First of all, congratulations on being the first BBIer to use the phrase "too many holes" when discussing the upcoming NFL Draft.
I agree that the Giants will NOT trade up for one of the top 2 QBs (Williams or Maye), but only because the teams that own those picks won't be trading them at any price.
The only exception to that (as I mentioned on another thread) is if the Bears end up with the top 2 picks. (They currently have their own and Carolina's.) In that scenario the Bears will trade the 2nd overall for a ton of picks.
To the OP's question... for the good of the team, I want the Giants to lose out, although I have a hard time actively rooting for losses.
A franchise QB like Williams or Maye could make us competitive for the next 15+ years (much like Eli, Rivers and Ben did for their teams.)
It's clear at this point that Jones is not the guy that can win a Super Bowl and losing out in a QB-rich draft gives us the best chance to find that guy.
There are no sure things in the NFL at all, it's about tilting the probabilities in your favor.
How many teams think they have a good coach only to bomb out? Your plan depends on Daboll/Schoen being the goods.
The way I think about it: the probability of Caleb Williams/Drake Maye being elite is higher than the probability of Daboll/Schoen being elite.
i think your probabilities are very much in the wrong direction and you are looking at this the wrong way.
finding anything "elite" in a super competitive field is exceptionally long odds so start there.
from there how many elite qbs are there in the nfl? i'd say 3 (mahomes, burrow, allen) and allen had to get developed so that would probably knock the odds down to 2.5/32.
so the difference is you don't need "elite" coaching, you need to find a coach good enough to get into the top 1/3 coaches who make the playoffs every year like the guys i've named in this thread - which include since 2017 mcvay, shanahan, mcdermott, unfortunately siriani, maybe vrabel, campbell, mcdaniels. all those guys have won with varied levels of qb.
i see those odds of finding the next quality coach as much greater than finding an elite qb, far less resource inhibited (you can sign any available coach you want at any time, no draft), and also greatly improving of your odds to find/develop a winning qb elite or otherwise.
daboll won coy over all those guys last year so ill be rooting for him to continue leading the team effectively as opposed to ineffectively for a draft pick at least until the moment it becomes clear he's the problem and needs to go.
Neither of those scenarios is especially probable.
Here here. You win the thread.
As I said above, how many coaches "failed" because they never had a QB?
How many "geniuses" succeeded because they had a QB?
So when you ask me to name which "good" coaches were fired, you're asking me to do the unknowable.
we dont need to rack our brains trying to prove a negative when there's a positive. there are good coaches who built winning programs with all sorts of different QB play. pete carroll, nick siriani, kyle shannahan, mike vrabel, mike tomlin, harbough, dan campbell, and more show that good coaches can be good coaches even when they have bad circumstances. sean mcvay has literally never made a first round pick. belicheks most impressive year may have been the year brady tore his acl.
If Jones happens to play and happens to play well enough to lead the team to 5-6-7 wins over the second half, then the team likely won't be picking high enough to draft a hot shot QB anyway.
Basically these things have a tendency to take care of themselves. And if by some chance we are stuck in the middle, not sure whether Jones is or isn't the answer that means he isn't irreplaceable which means NYG will be QB hunting.
It's also possible that NY isn't in position to draft a QB no matter what happens the rest of the season. In that caser everyone take a fucking chill pill and just take the best defensive front 7 player. Then draft the guard in round 2-3. Also sign a guard in FA. We're good.
Quote:
Beat Washington, then on to the next game
Hoping for losses with 11 games left, 2 games out of a wild card, doesn’t appeal to me.
Only 2 games out of the wild card on Oct 16th? Well, that changes everything.
Let's go for it and actually try to score a few TDs in October!
Scoring TD would be a good start. Not quite sure what you mean by , “Changes Everything “
OP ask what are we hoping for this season, I answered that question.
Don’t understand the need for a snarky reply, unless you re just so defeated any hint of optimism pisses you off.
Worry about the cap when it's worth worrying about. I'm more worried about the draft because that's the true end all be all to success.
Worry about the cap when it's worth worrying about. I'm more worried about the draft because that's the true end all be all to success.
How many "prove it" seasons is Danny Dimes going to get?
Beyond that, he may be damaged goods at this point. He's a running QB with two neck injuries.
Quote:
I think the Jags are set up for a decade of success with Lawrence--I think it's way too early to judge Young. I'd also add, Williams is way more hyped than Young ever was.
There are no sure things in the NFL at all, it's about tilting the probabilities in your favor.
How many teams think they have a good coach only to bomb out? Your plan depends on Daboll/Schoen being the goods.
The way I think about it: the probability of Caleb Williams/Drake Maye being elite is higher than the probability of Daboll/Schoen being elite.
i think your probabilities are very much in the wrong direction and you are looking at this the wrong way.
finding anything "elite" in a super competitive field is exceptionally long odds so start there.
from there how many elite qbs are there in the nfl? i'd say 3 (mahomes, burrow, allen) and allen had to get developed so that would probably knock the odds down to 2.5/32.
so the difference is you don't need "elite" coaching, you need to find a coach good enough to get into the top 1/3 coaches who make the playoffs every year like the guys i've named in this thread - which include since 2017 mcvay, shanahan, mcdermott, unfortunately siriani, maybe vrabel, campbell, mcdaniels. all those guys have won with varied levels of qb.
i see those odds of finding the next quality coach as much greater than finding an elite qb, far less resource inhibited (you can sign any available coach you want at any time, no draft), and also greatly improving of your odds to find/develop a winning qb elite or otherwise.
daboll won coy over all those guys last year so ill be rooting for him to continue leading the team effectively as opposed to ineffectively for a draft pick at least until the moment it becomes clear he's the problem and needs to go.
No, my point is not on the probabilities of finding an elite QB, it is on the probabilities of the top 2 QBs selected in this specific draft class being elite QBs. Williams is the most hyped prospect since Luck. Plus, I'd point out having the #1 pick isn't a competitive field: literally only one team can have it.
I'd argue about 6-8 guys are good enough to be the primary drivers for a championship, although I agree that only three are elite: guys like Herbert would be included in this, for example.
Of the coaches you listed, very few have won anything meaningful. I don't even think all of them are great coaches, and I'd point out many of them have been capped due to the QB. Vrabel, for example, has been limited by Tannehill.
Daniel Jones has been a Giant going on 5 seasons. He won a playoff game. He got paid. Has he gotten some shitty luck? Yes, no doubt. Has he benefitted from patient ownership? Also, yes.
But he's limited. The Giants need an upgrade. He's gotten plenty of time here and if the OL broke him, that's too bad for him but then bring in another QB who isn't broken by the OL.
The Giants the last decade fill holes. Lambuth said that here, but it's so true. It's always about filling holes and not building the team. "Let's bring in OL help." "Let's bring in a weapon for Jones." "When it's all set around him, Jones will florish!" The NFL doesn't work like that. He's gotten 5 years.
It's time to build a team. The first domino is always QB. So find the QB and then build around that QB.
There have been plenty of resources brought in for Jones to try to make this work: Tate, Golladay, Toney, Thomas, Neal, JMS, Hyatt, Waller, Rudolph, etc. But it's always, everyone else sucks and Jones is without blame. And you know what, some of the additions have been bad, but it doesn't give Jones a never ending rope.
I'm so tired of being put in a group that is a "Jones hater." I just want to see the Giants win and I think the current QB play is not good enough to be a Super Bowl contender. But, anytime a QB is even brought up with so many here it is, "but the OL! No one can function here!" - Gaslighting.
How many "prove it" seasons is Danny Dimes going to get?
Beyond that, he may be damaged goods at this point. He's a running QB with two neck injuries.
Come on, Eric. We can't replace Jones unless there is a "sure thing" in the draft, and we do everything possible to surround him with team as prolific as the '99 Rams.
It's just way too risky to let that type of talent go.
Quote:
In comment 16251040 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Beat Washington, then on to the next game
Hoping for losses with 11 games left, 2 games out of a wild card, doesn’t appeal to me.
Only 2 games out of the wild card on Oct 16th? Well, that changes everything.
Let's go for it and actually try to score a few TDs in October!
Scoring TD would be a good start. Not quite sure what you mean by , “Changes Everything “
OP ask what are we hoping for this season, I answered that question.
Don’t understand the need for a snarky reply, unless you re just so defeated any hint of optimism pisses you off.
We are 1-5 with our only win being a last second come-from-behind victory against one of the other 1-5 teams. We have the worst point differential in the league and haven't scored an offensive touchdown since 4 games ago. We have an injury list that has to be the longest in the league and includes our starting QB. The rest of the list is so long we are already putting practice squad players into priority positions like Left Tackle, hoping to survive.
Suggesting we are only 2 games out of the wild card spot is not expressing optimism, it is telling us all that you are blind.
Daniel Jones has been a Giant going on 5 seasons. He won a playoff game. He got paid. Has he gotten some shitty luck? Yes, no doubt. Has he benefitted from patient ownership? Also, yes.
But he's limited. The Giants need an upgrade. He's gotten plenty of time here and if the OL broke him, that's too bad for him but then bring in another QB who isn't broken by the OL.
The Giants the last decade fill holes. Lambuth said that here, but it's so true. It's always about filling holes and not building the team. "Let's bring in OL help." "Let's bring in a weapon for Jones." "When it's all set around him, Jones will florish!" The NFL doesn't work like that. He's gotten 5 years.
It's time to build a team. The first domino is always QB. So find the QB and then build around that QB.
There have been plenty of resources brought in for Jones to try to make this work: Tate, Golladay, Toney, Thomas, Neal, JMS, Hyatt, Waller, Rudolph, etc. But it's always, everyone else sucks and Jones is without blame. And you know what, some of the additions have been bad, but it doesn't give Jones a never ending rope.
I'm so tired of being put in a group that is a "Jones hater." I just want to see the Giants win and I think the current QB play is not good enough to be a Super Bowl contender. But, anytime a QB is even brought up with so many here it is, "but the OL! No one can function here!" - Gaslighting.
If Jones comes back, and doesn’t look closer to the second half Cardinal Jones, than the Cowboys Jones, you ll probably get your wish, that Giants move on.
I find people who label Jones critics as haters just as annoying as the DJFC thing
Quote:
In comment 16251093 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I think the Jags are set up for a decade of success with Lawrence--I think it's way too early to judge Young. I'd also add, Williams is way more hyped than Young ever was.
There are no sure things in the NFL at all, it's about tilting the probabilities in your favor.
How many teams think they have a good coach only to bomb out? Your plan depends on Daboll/Schoen being the goods.
The way I think about it: the probability of Caleb Williams/Drake Maye being elite is higher than the probability of Daboll/Schoen being elite.
i think your probabilities are very much in the wrong direction and you are looking at this the wrong way.
finding anything "elite" in a super competitive field is exceptionally long odds so start there.
from there how many elite qbs are there in the nfl? i'd say 3 (mahomes, burrow, allen) and allen had to get developed so that would probably knock the odds down to 2.5/32.
so the difference is you don't need "elite" coaching, you need to find a coach good enough to get into the top 1/3 coaches who make the playoffs every year like the guys i've named in this thread - which include since 2017 mcvay, shanahan, mcdermott, unfortunately siriani, maybe vrabel, campbell, mcdaniels. all those guys have won with varied levels of qb.
i see those odds of finding the next quality coach as much greater than finding an elite qb, far less resource inhibited (you can sign any available coach you want at any time, no draft), and also greatly improving of your odds to find/develop a winning qb elite or otherwise.
daboll won coy over all those guys last year so ill be rooting for him to continue leading the team effectively as opposed to ineffectively for a draft pick at least until the moment it becomes clear he's the problem and needs to go.
No, my point is not on the probabilities of finding an elite QB, it is on the probabilities of the top 2 QBs selected in this specific draft class being elite QBs. Williams is the most hyped prospect since Luck. Plus, I'd point out having the #1 pick isn't a competitive field: literally only one team can have it.
I'd argue about 6-8 guys are good enough to be the primary drivers for a championship, although I agree that only three are elite: guys like Herbert would be included in this, for example.
Of the coaches you listed, very few have won anything meaningful. I don't even think all of them are great coaches, and I'd point out many of them have been capped due to the QB. Vrabel, for example, has been limited by Tannehill.
nothing to do with the giants i dont really agree with the bold. caleb williams is hyped because he is maybe the best of the lincoln riley era lincoln riley heisman winners, of which 2 went 1st overall and a 3rd almost won an mvp last year, but at various points in time trevor lawrence and tua were each extremely hyped qb prospects winning NCs as freshman who teams were also supposedly considering tanking for.
i dont see caleb williams nearly on the same tier as luck - who was a pro style prototype in every way possible. he was josh allen and justin herbert rolled into one, with a genius iq at stanford. gun to my head i think id still take bryce young over caleb williams.
Just for the record, if Giants feel they need to move on from Jones. I m fine with that
But not there yet, I think a lot of the criticism here has lost all perspective. I hope Daniel plays this weekend and plays well and they win. But if Taylor plays I will be cheering just as hard for him
Quote:
Beyond that, he may be damaged goods at this point. He's a running QB with two neck injuries.
Come on, Eric. We can't replace Jones unless there is a "sure thing" in the draft, and we do everything possible to surround him with team as prolific as the '99 Rams.
It's just way too risky to let that type of talent go.
99 Rams? Something north of the worst offensive line in the nfl would be nice to start with. Anyway what would be the point of drafting Caleb Williams and getting his neck broken?
Daniel Jones has been a Giant going on 5 seasons. He won a playoff game. He got paid. Has he gotten some shitty luck? Yes, no doubt. Has he benefitted from patient ownership? Also, yes.
But he's limited. The Giants need an upgrade. He's gotten plenty of time here and if the OL broke him, that's too bad for him but then bring in another QB who isn't broken by the OL.
The Giants the last decade fill holes. Lambuth said that here, but it's so true. It's always about filling holes and not building the team. "Let's bring in OL help." "Let's bring in a weapon for Jones." "When it's all set around him, Jones will florish!" The NFL doesn't work like that. He's gotten 5 years.
It's time to build a team. The first domino is always QB. So find the QB and then build around that QB.
There have been plenty of resources brought in for Jones to try to make this work: Tate, Golladay, Toney, Thomas, Neal, JMS, Hyatt, Waller, Rudolph, etc. But it's always, everyone else sucks and Jones is without blame. And you know what, some of the additions have been bad, but it doesn't give Jones a never ending rope.
I'm so tired of being put in a group that is a "Jones hater." I just want to see the Giants win and I think the current QB play is not good enough to be a Super Bowl contender. But, anytime a QB is even brought up with so many here it is, "but the OL! No one can function here!" - Gaslighting.
+1
Outstanding post!
I couldn't agree more.
all that matters is you get your guy and he pans out.
Yes, the line has been trash for him this season, but Jones hasn't earned the coin he's making. That pick six vs. Seattle...that's a rookie mistake. & the man isn't a rookie. He can't keep doing that shit in his fifth season.
They can’t cut him but he needs to serve as the bridge QB to someone they draft next year. Partially so they aren’t on the hook for that 23 million injury guarantee. Even if he lights it up, they are being VERY unwise to continue to go with him.
Most of us want them to win but they are not good enough. We are a bottom feeder. I remember the 60's and 70's and this seems worse than some of those teams.
Quote:
In comment 16251201 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Beyond that, he may be damaged goods at this point. He's a running QB with two neck injuries.
Come on, Eric. We can't replace Jones unless there is a "sure thing" in the draft, and we do everything possible to surround him with team as prolific as the '99 Rams.
It's just way too risky to let that type of talent go.
99 Rams? Something north of the worst offensive line in the nfl would be nice to start with. Anyway what would be the point of drafting Caleb Williams and getting his neck broken?
The point would be that the OL isn't actually as bad as DJ makes them look.
Don't get me wrong, it's bad. It's very bad. But DJ's game also makes them look even worse. I don't think last night was some sort of inspired outlier with the OL cobbled together to coincidentally play better in front of Tyrod Taylor against the defense that entered the weekend leading the league in sacks.
Quick decisions make the whole operation at least semi-functional.
Quote:
I want the GM/HC to work here. I'm not interested in another reset after two years, that is not good for the organization. If this team doesn't win another game, the calls for Daboll's job will be very high. Coaches don't generally survive 1-16 seasons.
I think showing improvement, winning some division games and finishing 6-11 is a good result for the regime, especially Daboll.
You are correct. It's not that simple. But the reality of the situation is if you want one of those QBs and not give up multiple future drafts, the Giants need to lose.
It sucks but, this is the correct idea and response to the OP’s question.
Unless Jones heals up and really kicks it into high gear with his play, bringing Jones back for a 6th year is simply...
Most of us want them to win but they are not good enough. We are a bottom feeder. I remember the 60's and 70's and this seems worse than some of those teams.
Can’t compete? We almost beat one of the AFC’s best teams last night.
The real risk is rolling out with Jones again in 2024 with some more weapons. I believe that will flop and Schoen will reluctantly need to can him. NOT drafting a QB is the risk.