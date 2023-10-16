How do you want to finish this season? eli4life : 10/16/2023 11:37 am

Would you rather….



A) lose out and get the highest pick possible or



B) finish out the year on a run and maybe keep our name on the in the hunt list until the last week or 2. Like Detroit last season started 1-6 and finished 9-8.



The obvious choice is b but around here I’m not so sure. What I think will happen is we will win just enough to be one or two picks higher than the number of blue chippers (as usual). I’ve never seen a team just miss out so often