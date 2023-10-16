Looking at the incoming QB class

Obviously, if the season continues as is or even gets a tad better - we will be in position to move on from Jones and potentially take our next QB. I've been able to watch a lot of college football recently, and this is just my opinion on where I think these guys will go.
1. Caleb Williams - forget Saturday, he is the goods. He is everything the modern QB should be: big arm, accurate, go throw at any angle, athletic, fast, can improvise, a leader, and usually unphased. He is probably the best prospect since Andrew Luck, and actually may be better than him. His lone knock in my book? His HC. I make no bones that I am NOT a Lincoln Riley fan. He has a creative system, but I am not sure he gets these QBs truly ready for the NFL. People call Williams the next Mahomes, I see a more athletic and faster Aaron Rodgers. Not a bad consolation prize. He is going to go number 1 or 2. Depending if teams like the next guy....
2. Drake Maye - His game this Saturday was so much fun to watch. He has basically one decent WR (who just became eligible), and his OL is not very good. But he was dropping passes all over the place. He is athletic and throws on the run much better than I expected. He is bigger than Williams, so thats an advantage he has on him. Durability is key for the position. Him and Williams are pretty close to me, Williams has a slight advantage in improvising and I think is a tad more accurate. But this kid will most likely will go number 2 if a team trades up. People say Josh Allen on hm. I say a more athletic Ben Roethlisberger.
Those 2 are the clear above the rest. So, who's next? This is where it gets muddy. In no particular order...
Quinn Ewers - if he could play Alabama every week, he would be a top 5 pick. Consistency is his biggest problem. He can make all the throws. He can move. He is a gamer. And I think he is one tough dude. But too many times, I say to myself - how can he look so bad. The Oklahoma game was prime example. Looked awful to start, then he single handily almost brought them home a W. I dont know if he will be the third QB taken. Needs to clean up some of the messes in his game. He might not have his arm strength, but he reminds me a little of Matt Stafford.
Jayden Daniels - the biggest unknown of QBs. After a so-so career at Arizona State, he has come out of nowhere the last two years. Big arm, athletic, and just makes the plays. I have seen him as the 10-12th best QB in this class all the way up the 3rd or 4th best. One thing I like is that he has progressively gotten better and better each year. But he is also a 5th year player and should be comfortable with the college game. I tend to usually not to look at stats but they are impressive. Tests against Bama, A&M, and hopefully Georgia will help give a better picture of him. Comparison I see? Donovan McNabb.
Micahel Penix Jr. - for fans of this guy, you will not like what you read. I am not sold on this guy whatsoever. Yes, he has a big arm. Yes, his deep ball is incredibly accurate. However, when I saw his pressure stats - its very worrisome to me. He is not very mobile, and probably wont get you much rushing yards ever in a game. He thrives with a clean pocket and his WRs? Maybe the best in the nation. Credit to him for succeeding and most likely winning the Heisman this year. But I dont see him as the 3rd best QB in this draft. Now, will someone think differently and take him? Absolutely. But the red flags are there: not very athletic, 6th year senior, not good under pressure. A little jameis Winston to me.
Cam Ward - now I will default to bw in dc here, because he is a big Cam Ward guy and he is the one QB I havent seen a lot. So I wont comment on him too much. But he has struggled the last two weeks. But he has great size and is extremely mobile. But bw could probably help more here.
Riley Leonard - oh no! Another Duke QB!Lot of high hopes coming into the season, but he hasnt lived up to it, IMO. Already hurt as well. This guy should come back and help improve his stock. Actually, he should transfer to a better offensive team, so he can highlight his strengths. His running capabilities have been more impressive than his arm this year. Sound familiar?
JJ McCarthy - I have said this in the last few weeks, this is the biggest unknown of the QBs. He has all the traits. Strong arm, accurate, fast (may clock low 4.4's according to Harbaugh), a leader. His biggest weakness is probably his deep ball, which they dont use a lot at Michigan. He can throw on the run, he is smart. The biggest problem is he is asked by far the LEAST of any QB coming into the draft. So what happens when more is asked? Well, we saw the two pick 6's against TCU. He is also ultra confident. If there is on eguy who kind of plays like Mahomes in the draft - its him (he is nowhere near Mahomes talent - just his style). My question about him is he like 70-75% Mahomes or a little better Zach Wilson. I realy have no idea.
Bo Nix - again, please dont be offended. I just dont see it with him. He is tough, he is mobile, and he is accurate in the short game. But I dont see any true plus NFL qualities that stand out. Kudos to him for resurrecting his career from Auburn. But he is playng in a system where many QBs could see. He throws a lot of short routes (his AYP/P is something like 5.5 yards), and does not have the biggest arm. He has improved his stock the last two years, but this is a real bad year for him to come out. I think there are a lot more better players.
Theres a few other guys that have been mentioned (Jordan Travis, Michael Pratt) that I just think will crack these other guys. I didnt forget Shadeur Sanders. I have a very strong feeling he is coming back to Colorado.
So my opinion on where these 9 will be drafted:
Williams - round 1 pick 1
Maye - round 1 pick 2
McCarthy - pick 15-20
Ewers - late round 1
Penix - Late round 1
Daniels - Early round 2
Ward - round 3
Nix - round 3 or 4
Leonard - comes back for another year.
If there is going to be a 3rd QB in the top 10 - I am going with McCarthy but he has to play well against PSU, OSU and if they make the playoff. He cant just do it against cupcakes.
I'd be very concerned about taking any of them past the top 2 in the 1st round.
I've seen Penix dramatically develop since his days at Indiana, and Cam Ward has had some very impressive games.
Nix and McCarthy look like back-up NFL QBs to me.
I'd be very concerned about taking any of them past the top 2 in the 1st round.
I've seen Penix dramatically develop since his days at Indiana, and Cam Ward has had some very impressive games.
Nix and McCarthy look like back-up NFL QBs to me.
Whether it be via trade down from top half of rd 1 or trade up into rd1 from rd2, we need a qb in round 1 for the 5th year option. Its a 20 million dollar savings and is just too valuable for future roster construction.
So first of all, he's not big. He's listed at 6'1", 218 lbs. Last year, Jordan Addison, listed by USC at 6'0", measured at the combine at 5'11". Sam Darnold was listed at 6'4" by USC in 2018, measured at the combine as 6'3".
I expect Caleb Williams will likely measure to be 6'0" at the combine, maybe even 5'11" and change. Even if the listed height is correct though, he is not "big". He is undersized for the position and while that doesn't mean he won't be a great NFL QB, it does matter to the overall profile and evaluation. And I don't think he's anywhere near the class of Luck as a prospect.
Secondly, one thing you didn't mention was the mental processing of the game, both pre-snap and post-snap, and the speed with which those mental processes are made based on what you're seeing with the defense. And if there's anything we should've learned from Daniel Jones, and by contrast, Brock Purdy, it's that the mental processing of the game correctly and quickly is one of the most important traits for a QB to have.
And I'm not throwing away Saturday. It's not just that he threw the three INTs, it's how he threw them and the decisions he made with the ball, which were horrific. He was throwing it up for grabs in some cases, and did not respond to pressure well.
It's one game, there are no conclusions to be made based on one game. But I learned a few years ago when another USC, Sam Darnold, was at this point in the season prior to the 2018 draft, considered the obvious #1 overall draft pick. Not only did that turn out to not be the case, he also has been a bust.
All of these guys need to be gone over with a fine-toothed comb. And you can't get dazzled by stats. The fact there isn't a lot of defense being played in the Pac-12 should also be considered.
There's plenty of time for QB evaluations and plenty of games left for these QBs to be evaluated on. So I'll happily wait until February and March to start forming any strong opinion on the upcoming class.
Williams is incredibly talented but I have some suspicions on the mental side with him.
Everything I’ve heard on Maye makes me feel like he’s a better fit for the Giants.
Still early though so maybe my mind changes, too early to glued to any opinions on these guys.
So first of all, he's not big. He's listed at 6'1", 218 lbs. Last year, Jordan Addison, listed by USC at 6'0", measured at the combine at 5'11". Sam Darnold was listed at 6'4" by USC in 2018, measured at the combine as 6'3".
I expect Caleb Williams will likely measure to be 6'0" at the combine, maybe even 5'11" and change. Even if the listed height is correct though, he is not "big". He is undersized for the position and while that doesn't mean he won't be a great NFL QB, it does matter to the overall profile and evaluation. And I don't think he's anywhere near the class of Luck as a prospect.
Secondly, one thing you didn't mention was the mental processing of the game, both pre-snap and post-snap, and the speed with which those mental processes are made based on what you're seeing with the defense. And if there's anything we should've learned from Daniel Jones, and by contrast, Brock Purdy, it's that the mental processing of the game correctly and quickly is one of the most important traits for a QB to have.
And I'm not throwing away Saturday. It's not just that he threw the three INTs, it's how he threw them and the decisions he made with the ball, which were horrific. He was throwing it up for grabs in some cases, and did not respond to pressure well.
It's one game, there are no conclusions to be made based on one game. But I learned a few years ago when another USC, Sam Darnold, was at this point in the season prior to the 2018 draft, considered the obvious #1 overall draft pick. Not only did that turn out to not be the case, he also has been a bust.
All of these guys need to be gone over with a fine-toothed comb. And you can't get dazzled by stats. The fact there isn't a lot of defense being played in the Pac-12 should also be considered.
There's plenty of time for QB evaluations and plenty of games left for these QBs to be evaluated on. So I'll happily wait until February and March to start forming any strong opinion on the upcoming class.
quite a different take than the ESPN article that was posted on him yesterday. It essentially said he walked on water.
Williams is incredibly talented but I have some suspicions on the mental side with him.
Everything I’ve heard on Maye makes me feel like he’s a better fit for the Giants.
Still early though so maybe my mind changes, too early to glued to any opinions on these guys.
Just to clarify, Hurts was mentally refined at Alabama. The year at OU was really important for him b/c Riley obviously knows what he’s doing with QB’s in terms of skill refinement.
My response was like, "no, he's not big, he's undersized."
That said, him being undersized for the position also means he's not everything the modern NFL QB should be. Because you should have all those things you mentioned, plus prototype size and build, plus other things not mentioned...such as for one, the mental processing stuff I was talking about.
Anyway, with the Giants at 1-5 right now, it's understandable to see these threads, but they are really premature, and anyone making statements about where these QBs are going into the draft, so much can change before then, and in no way is anyone "for sure" going #1 overall in mid-October.
Happy to talk about what you're seeing from the prospects on a week to week basis. We're in the information collecting mode at this point.
Quote:
First of, let's start with your summary of him: "He is everything the modern QB should be: big arm, accurate, go throw at any angle, athletic, fast, can improvise, a leader, and usually unphased."
So first of all, he's not big. He's listed at 6'1", 218 lbs. Last year, Jordan Addison, listed by USC at 6'0", measured at the combine at 5'11". Sam Darnold was listed at 6'4" by USC in 2018, measured at the combine as 6'3".
I expect Caleb Williams will likely measure to be 6'0" at the combine, maybe even 5'11" and change. Even if the listed height is correct though, he is not "big". He is undersized for the position and while that doesn't mean he won't be a great NFL QB, it does matter to the overall profile and evaluation. And I don't think he's anywhere near the class of Luck as a prospect.
Secondly, one thing you didn't mention was the mental processing of the game, both pre-snap and post-snap, and the speed with which those mental processes are made based on what you're seeing with the defense. And if there's anything we should've learned from Daniel Jones, and by contrast, Brock Purdy, it's that the mental processing of the game correctly and quickly is one of the most important traits for a QB to have.
And I'm not throwing away Saturday. It's not just that he threw the three INTs, it's how he threw them and the decisions he made with the ball, which were horrific. He was throwing it up for grabs in some cases, and did not respond to pressure well.
It's one game, there are no conclusions to be made based on one game. But I learned a few years ago when another USC, Sam Darnold, was at this point in the season prior to the 2018 draft, considered the obvious #1 overall draft pick. Not only did that turn out to not be the case, he also has been a bust.
All of these guys need to be gone over with a fine-toothed comb. And you can't get dazzled by stats. The fact there isn't a lot of defense being played in the Pac-12 should also be considered.
There's plenty of time for QB evaluations and plenty of games left for these QBs to be evaluated on. So I'll happily wait until February and March to start forming any strong opinion on the upcoming class.
quite a different take than the ESPN article that was posted on him yesterday. It essentially said he walked on water.
He threw three picks, and they were on him...not like they were balls that hit the receiver in the hands, and he tips it to a defender. You don't "walk on water" when you're the reason for 3 turnovers.
My response was like, "no, he's not big, he's undersized."
That said, him being undersized for the position also means he's not everything the modern NFL QB should be. Because you should have all those things you mentioned, plus prototype size and build, plus other things not mentioned...such as for one, the mental processing stuff I was talking about.
Anyway, with the Giants at 1-5 right now, it's understandable to see these threads, but they are really premature, and anyone making statements about where these QBs are going into the draft, so much can change before then, and in no way is anyone "for sure" going #1 overall in mid-October.
Happy to talk about what you're seeing from the prospects on a week to week basis. We're in the information collecting mode at this point.
I would say its not premature to discuss QB’s from the standpoint I would be shocked if the Giants don’t pick one…at some point. Taylor isn’t long for this team and you need to add talent to the room, bare minimum a high end backup.
I think Maye has a 50/50 shot of going #1 and Jayden Daniels is going to probably go round 1. Penix and his age keep him out of the top 20 picks imo. I think Mccarthy is a sleeper who if you told me ends up the best of the bunch 5years down the line I wouldnt be entirely shocked.
Posters can certainly make their own judgments, but you have to really stretch it to find fault with CW's high end attributes. He's got everything physically to be a great NFL player. If we're being honest, it's virtually impossible to know about decision making from college to pro. That's a TBD.
Quote:
Just noticed that you didn't say he was big, but that he had a big arm.
My response was like, "no, he's not big, he's undersized."
That said, him being undersized for the position also means he's not everything the modern NFL QB should be. Because you should have all those things you mentioned, plus prototype size and build, plus other things not mentioned...such as for one, the mental processing stuff I was talking about.
Anyway, with the Giants at 1-5 right now, it's understandable to see these threads, but they are really premature, and anyone making statements about where these QBs are going into the draft, so much can change before then, and in no way is anyone "for sure" going #1 overall in mid-October.
Happy to talk about what you're seeing from the prospects on a week to week basis. We're in the information collecting mode at this point.
I would say its not premature to discuss QB’s from the standpoint I would be shocked if the Giants don’t pick one…at some point. Taylor isn’t long for this team and you need to add talent to the room, bare minimum a high end backup.
It's not premature to talk prospects, it's premature to talk about them in terms of where they are going to go in the draft, and assuming we have a full assessment that can make any conclusions right now about them.
I definitely am on board with talking about what we're seeing with these guys on a week-to-week basis.
Schoen was there to watch him this past weekend (and other Michigan prospects too). I also agree with you and I think he's a sneaky dark horse to be looked at. Fits a bit what Schoen and Daboll/Kafka have talked about loosely with a QB's diverse skillset or toolbox. Being tutelaged and dealing with Harbaugh's demanding nature and craziness is a positive IMO too.
Penix has also had 2 ACLs on the same (right) knee that needed surgical repair, and an AC joint separation of his throwing shoulder that cost him the rest of the season in week 5 of 2021, and he'll be a 24 year old rookie. So those things may keep him from being a high pick.
Woeful OL or not, CW is infinitely more skilled to play QB than Jones. It's really not that close.
I'll grant you that Jones is taller and fits Mara's need for an Opie Taylor prototype personality.
I'd take him in the 1st, he's still only in his 3rd year, and while he does have a great offensive line in front of him and great running backs, the receivers have been just ok.
We will learn a lot more about him against Penn State and Ohio State, but I love what I see out of him. Those that want to knock him for the pick sixes last year as a true sophomore, have at it, but you aren't ever finding a flawless prospect. And I think he throws a great deep ball.
Daniels is a bigger, faster, more athletic version of CJ Stroud.
I fully expect him to have a meteoric rise up draft boards...
How long are you going to keep doing this?
Daniels is a bigger, faster, more athletic version of CJ Stroud.
I fully expect him to have a meteoric rise up draft boards...
He certainly has helped his cause. Now did he feast on weak teams too? I don’t know. Can they play Georgia this year in the title game? That’s a game that can answer a lot of questions.
Quote:
him behind this woeful oline those who wanted the qb will be quickly labeling him a bust. Daniel Jones is an excellent qb, if he moves on the Giants fans will miss him dearly.
How long are you going to keep doing this?
I wonder if there are still Cardinals' fans talking about Josh Rosen still and how if only they had kept him, lol.
Quote:
over the weekend.
Daniels is a bigger, faster, more athletic version of CJ Stroud.
I fully expect him to have a meteoric rise up draft boards...
He certainly has helped his cause. Now did he feast on weak teams too? I don’t know. Can they play Georgia this year in the title game? That’s a game that can answer a lot of questions.
LSU has played the third toughest schedule thus far in country. And they still have Bama, Florida and A&M.
I think when the dust settles after playing the full season, there will be a lot of good data to evaluate Daniels.
One thing is crystal clear. One of the guys you list above, or perhaps someone who has yet to emerge, needs to be on our team's 2024 roster.
Best prospect since Luck?
I don't think he's a better prospect than Trevor Lawrence or Herbert, and that's just the last couple years without even checking the past drafts.
Again - maybe I watched the wrong games. I don't see much USC ball.
I need to check this, and most of them were young, but I'm fairly certain at one point Alabama had Devonta Smith, Ridley, Jeudy, Ruggs, and Waddle. Or some combination of those four at once.
I remember around this time in 2008, Andre Woodson was in the 1st round for many mocks.
He went in the 6th round to our NY Giants, and some say that was too early.
And more recent examples are QB's from smaller schools who don't get by with being surrounded by all 5-star recruits but once they get to the "all star" bowls, combines and workouts their NFL skill set becomes more apparent.
I remember around this time in 2008, Andre Woodson was in the 1st round for many mocks.
He went in the 6th round to our NY Giants, and some say that was too early.
And more recent examples are QB's from smaller schools who don't get by with being surrounded by all 5-star recruits but once they get to the "all star" bowls, combines and workouts their NFL skill set becomes more apparent.
This is a good point. I remember people here waiting for Jake Fromm.
The bigger point though is that we want to see Schoen, Daboll, and the other guys in the building who are much smarter than Dave Gettleman execute the QB drafting process. Dave Gettleman actually called Ernie Accorsi to get advice before drafting Jones. Ernie fucking Accorsi. He may as well have summoned the ghost of Knute Rockne.
These last few years beggar belief. They really do.
Daniels is a bigger, faster, more athletic version of CJ Stroud.
I fully expect him to have a meteoric rise up draft boards...
Jayden Daniels is the guy I want us to take realistically without having to trade up, could even trade down for him in rd1 or maybe trade back into rd1 for him depending, I think he will have a meteoric rise with his continued play this year and an excellent combine with a 4.4 40 so I think we will have to take the shot on him with our 1st pick if we want him or if we have a pick between 3-6 maybe trade down a small bit and take him while getting a nice haul of extra picks, that would be cherry.
Late round picks. DJ is better to come back. Rising is hurt so his stock has dropped.
He will, but I think he's staying at Colorado - for now.
Maye
McCarthy
Penix
I think right now these guys would be picked in the first round
Trade up into rd 1 feom rd2, 5th year option too valuable for qb
I remember around this time in 2008, Andre Woodson was in the 1st round for many mocks.
He went in the 6th round to our NY Giants, and some say that was too early.
And more recent examples are QB's from smaller schools who don't get by with being surrounded by all 5-star recruits but once they get to the "all star" bowls, combines and workouts their NFL skill set becomes more apparent.
No offense pjacs, and while your point is correct, but I don't remember anyone saying Andre Woodson was going to be a first round pick.
Daniels is completing 73% of his passes at 10+ ypa.
In the SEC.
Quote:
to speak in superlatives about where QB's will be drafted.
I remember around this time in 2008, Andre Woodson was in the 1st round for many mocks.
He went in the 6th round to our NY Giants, and some say that was too early.
And more recent examples are QB's from smaller schools who don't get by with being surrounded by all 5-star recruits but once they get to the "all star" bowls, combines and workouts their NFL skill set becomes more apparent.
No offense pjacs, and while your point is correct, but I don't remember anyone saying Andre Woodson was going to be a first round pick.
You just don't remember it. Maybe not every single person, but tons of mock drafts had him in the first. Including from so-called experts. And I mean in the fall. Like I said in my post, by the bowls, combine and workouts, the cat was out of the bag about Woodson, but it doesn't change where he was around this time of his draft year and he wasn't alone in that category of QB who people love in September/October but barely gets drafted or vice versa.
Here is one link, I am sure people tried to scrub this from history, lol, but there were a lot even if this one is from a no-name site.
link - ( New Window )
With this QB class, is he a likely 1st rounder?
Here is the Woodson write up (3rd ranked QB)
Nice-sized pocket passer with great tools and superb potential. Highly touted recruit who lived up
to the hype. Good accuracy. Arm strength is good but not elite. Possesses good footwork, poise
in the pocket and timing. Sometimes his release is too mechanical and slow.
link - ( New Window )
No idea who this guy is, maybe just a fan, but I doubt he was going against the grain too much.
The Vikings Defense has been very good this year and has been able to help win them a lot of games. Their offensive line has been spectacular at times and we all know that Adrian Peterson is amazing as well. So the Vikings either need to replace Receivers in this draft or the QB. At the end of the year Sydney Rice started to step up and make some plays for the Vikings and they still have Troy Williamson the bust from a couple years ago. So I think the Vikings take Woodson if he is still available. Tavaris Jackson had a couple good games but mostly struggled the entire season. Look for Woodson to be a QB that is a big Pocket passer for the most part but has the experience to manage a game and also win the big game as shown against LSU.
link - ( New Window )
Quote:
different QB's. CJ Stroud is much less mobile, but has pin point accuracy. I don't think accuracy is Daniels strength. If anyone, Daniels remind me of Dorian Thompson Robinson than anyone else.
Daniels is completing 73% of his passes at 10+ ypa.
In the SEC.
I get it, tho the tougher part of the schedule is coming up for LSU. That said, I don't think it can be disputed that Daniels is more of a dual threat, and Stroud is a pocket passer who's trademark is his strong arm and accuracy.
I think at least back then, people saw results and think a player is good. Woodson threw for 40 TDs his senior year at Kentucky (with just 11 picks).
Which is why, IMO, sometimes until you see the competition leveled (like with the Sr. Bowl, etc.) and get players in for workouts and can isolate things like mechanics, footwork, etc. there can be shuffling.
Maybe technology helps and they are starting from a more solid baseline, but my point was a lot of time for jockeying.
Here is an example, here is a PFF mock draft from December of last year where Will Levis went #5 overall. Levis didn't drop like Woodson, but he dropped a round from here and this was after the regular college season had wrapped up.
They also had Anthony Richardson at 23. He went 4th.
Not the precipitous change with Woodson, but I think you get my point.
link - ( New Window )
Secondly, one thing you didn't mention was the mental processing of the game, both pre-snap and post-snap, and the speed with which those mental processes are made based on what you're seeing with the defense. And if there's anything we should've learned from Daniel Jones, and by contrast, Brock Purdy, it's that the mental processing of the game correctly and quickly is one of the most important traits for a QB to have.
Do you watch Jayden Daniels? It sounds like you don't, he Is very accurate with throws all over the field
I get it, tho the tougher part of the schedule is coming up for LSU. That said, I don't think it can be disputed that Daniels is more of a dual threat, and Stroud is a pocket passer who's trademark is his strong arm and accuracy.
Let me tighten up my comments. I said I thought Daniels was basically a more athletic version of Stroud. I see a comp in the way they throw and their poise.
Quote:
I get it, tho the tougher part of the schedule is coming up for LSU. That said, I don't think it can be disputed that Daniels is more of a dual threat, and Stroud is a pocket passer who's trademark is his strong arm and accuracy.
Let me tighten up my comments. I said I thought Daniels was basically a more athletic version of Stroud. I see a comp in the way they throw and their poise.
After them, would you be more inclined to go OL in the top 10? Trade down? One of the list above?
Quote:
different QB's. CJ Stroud is much less mobile, but has pin point accuracy. I don't think accuracy is Daniels strength. If anyone, Daniels remind me of Dorian Thompson Robinson than anyone else.
Daniels is completing 73% of his passes at 10+ ypa.
In the SEC.
To be fair though - he really didnt play the good SEC teams yet though..lol
Like I said. With A&M, Bama, and hopefully Georgia - we can see what can he do.
Missouri, Auburn, and Miss State arent really juggernaut defenses lol
Quote:
different QB's. CJ Stroud is much less mobile, but has pin point accuracy. I don't think accuracy is Daniels strength. If anyone, Daniels remind me of Dorian Thompson Robinson than anyone else.
Do you watch Jayden Daniels? It sounds like you don't, he Is very accurate with throws all over the field
I have watched Daniels, thank you very much. He's a much improved QB, going into his 5th year, with a heck of a lot of talent at receiver. But maybe you're right, maybe he's something special, who knows, but watching him, he's someone who has always excelled using his legs first, and using his legs to throw on the run. You are comparing him to someone who has been throwing darts in the pocket ever since he's been a red-shirt freshman at Ohio State, it's not even comparable to me.
I mentioned earlier, he reminds me of Dorian-Thompson Robinson, which isn't a knock, if DTR were able to play at LSU, I'm sure he'd be pretty comparable.
Quote:
In comment 16251695 barens said:
Quote:
different QB's. CJ Stroud is much less mobile, but has pin point accuracy. I don't think accuracy is Daniels strength. If anyone, Daniels remind me of Dorian Thompson Robinson than anyone else.
Do you watch Jayden Daniels? It sounds like you don't, he Is very accurate with throws all over the field
I have watched Daniels, thank you very much. He's a much improved QB, going into his 5th year, with a heck of a lot of talent at receiver. But maybe you're right, maybe he's something special, who knows, but watching him, he's someone who has always excelled using his legs first, and using his legs to throw on the run. You are comparing him to someone who has been throwing darts in the pocket ever since he's been a red-shirt freshman at Ohio State, it's not even comparable to me.
I mentioned earlier, he reminds me of Dorian-Thompson Robinson, which isn't a knock, if DTR were able to play at LSU, I'm sure he'd be pretty comparable.
To me he is like a smarter, bigger Lamar Jackson with better field vision
Quote:
In comment 16251695 barens said:
Quote:
different QB's. CJ Stroud is much less mobile, but has pin point accuracy. I don't think accuracy is Daniels strength. If anyone, Daniels remind me of Dorian Thompson Robinson than anyone else.
Do you watch Jayden Daniels? It sounds like you don't, he Is very accurate with throws all over the field
I have watched Daniels, thank you very much. He's a much improved QB, going into his 5th year, with a heck of a lot of talent at receiver. But maybe you're right, maybe he's something special, who knows, but watching him, he's someone who has always excelled using his legs first, and using his legs to throw on the run. You are comparing him to someone who has been throwing darts in the pocket ever since he's been a red-shirt freshman at Ohio State, it's not even comparable to me.
I mentioned earlier, he reminds me of Dorian-Thompson Robinson, which isn't a knock, if DTR were able to play at LSU, I'm sure he'd be pretty comparable.
One of the most crucial attributes with Daniels this year is that he is not run first and he scans through his options quickly and makes quick decisions.
After them, would you be more inclined to go OL in the top 10? Trade down? One of the list above?
Matt - this is complicated because offseason strategy is going to hinge on what happens to Jones the rest of this season. Alas, there are now built in excuses with his injury and the dysfunctional OL for Jints Central to lean on. So, there is a decent chance 2024 is chapter six of the Jones Saga. It's insane, but that outcome is a high probability.
If they surprise and decide to go a different direction with QB, and CW and Maye are out of reach, the strategy on finding a QB is going to depend on where we are in the draft.
It seems Mara prefers his QB to have the Opie Griffin personality. The only possible QB who fits that is probably - and ironically - Riley Leonard of Duke. Can you imagine that?!? ;)
In general, I would address the OL in free agency, not in the lottery of the draft.
Quote:
Curious bw - Who would you want the Giants to take, assuming Williams is off the table? If Maye is also off the table?
After them, would you be more inclined to go OL in the top 10? Trade down? One of the list above?
Matt - this is complicated because offseason strategy is going to hinge on what happens to Jones the rest of this season. Alas, there are now built in excuses with his injury and the dysfunctional OL for Jints Central to lean on. So, there is a decent chance 2024 is chapter six of the Jones Saga. It's insane, but that outcome is a high probability.
If they surprise and decide to go a different direction with QB, and CW and Maye are out of reach, the strategy on finding a QB is going to depend on where we are in the draft.
It seems Mara prefers his QB to have the Opie Griffin personality. The only possible QB who fits that is probably - and ironically - Riley Leonard of Duke. Can you imagine that?!? ;)
In general, I would address the OL in free agency, not in the lottery of the draft.
If he is stuck ok that then plz trade up for maye