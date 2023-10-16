Looking at the incoming QB class JT039 : 10/16/2023 3:07 pm

Obviously, if the season continues as is or even gets a tad better - we will be in position to move on from Jones and potentially take our next QB. I've been able to watch a lot of college football recently, and this is just my opinion on where I think these guys will go.



1. Caleb Williams - forget Saturday, he is the goods. He is everything the modern QB should be: big arm, accurate, go throw at any angle, athletic, fast, can improvise, a leader, and usually unphased. He is probably the best prospect since Andrew Luck, and actually may be better than him. His lone knock in my book? His HC. I make no bones that I am NOT a Lincoln Riley fan. He has a creative system, but I am not sure he gets these QBs truly ready for the NFL. People call Williams the next Mahomes, I see a more athletic and faster Aaron Rodgers. Not a bad consolation prize. He is going to go number 1 or 2. Depending if teams like the next guy....



2. Drake Maye - His game this Saturday was so much fun to watch. He has basically one decent WR (who just became eligible), and his OL is not very good. But he was dropping passes all over the place. He is athletic and throws on the run much better than I expected. He is bigger than Williams, so thats an advantage he has on him. Durability is key for the position. Him and Williams are pretty close to me, Williams has a slight advantage in improvising and I think is a tad more accurate. But this kid will most likely will go number 2 if a team trades up. People say Josh Allen on hm. I say a more athletic Ben Roethlisberger.



Those 2 are the clear above the rest. So, who's next? This is where it gets muddy. In no particular order...



Quinn Ewers - if he could play Alabama every week, he would be a top 5 pick. Consistency is his biggest problem. He can make all the throws. He can move. He is a gamer. And I think he is one tough dude. But too many times, I say to myself - how can he look so bad. The Oklahoma game was prime example. Looked awful to start, then he single handily almost brought them home a W. I dont know if he will be the third QB taken. Needs to clean up some of the messes in his game. He might not have his arm strength, but he reminds me a little of Matt Stafford.



Jayden Daniels - the biggest unknown of QBs. After a so-so career at Arizona State, he has come out of nowhere the last two years. Big arm, athletic, and just makes the plays. I have seen him as the 10-12th best QB in this class all the way up the 3rd or 4th best. One thing I like is that he has progressively gotten better and better each year. But he is also a 5th year player and should be comfortable with the college game. I tend to usually not to look at stats but they are impressive. Tests against Bama, A&M, and hopefully Georgia will help give a better picture of him. Comparison I see? Donovan McNabb.



Micahel Penix Jr. - for fans of this guy, you will not like what you read. I am not sold on this guy whatsoever. Yes, he has a big arm. Yes, his deep ball is incredibly accurate. However, when I saw his pressure stats - its very worrisome to me. He is not very mobile, and probably wont get you much rushing yards ever in a game. He thrives with a clean pocket and his WRs? Maybe the best in the nation. Credit to him for succeeding and most likely winning the Heisman this year. But I dont see him as the 3rd best QB in this draft. Now, will someone think differently and take him? Absolutely. But the red flags are there: not very athletic, 6th year senior, not good under pressure. A little jameis Winston to me.



Cam Ward - now I will default to bw in dc here, because he is a big Cam Ward guy and he is the one QB I havent seen a lot. So I wont comment on him too much. But he has struggled the last two weeks. But he has great size and is extremely mobile. But bw could probably help more here.



Riley Leonard - oh no! Another Duke QB!Lot of high hopes coming into the season, but he hasnt lived up to it, IMO. Already hurt as well. This guy should come back and help improve his stock. Actually, he should transfer to a better offensive team, so he can highlight his strengths. His running capabilities have been more impressive than his arm this year. Sound familiar?



JJ McCarthy - I have said this in the last few weeks, this is the biggest unknown of the QBs. He has all the traits. Strong arm, accurate, fast (may clock low 4.4's according to Harbaugh), a leader. His biggest weakness is probably his deep ball, which they dont use a lot at Michigan. He can throw on the run, he is smart. The biggest problem is he is asked by far the LEAST of any QB coming into the draft. So what happens when more is asked? Well, we saw the two pick 6's against TCU. He is also ultra confident. If there is on eguy who kind of plays like Mahomes in the draft - its him (he is nowhere near Mahomes talent - just his style). My question about him is he like 70-75% Mahomes or a little better Zach Wilson. I realy have no idea.



Bo Nix - again, please dont be offended. I just dont see it with him. He is tough, he is mobile, and he is accurate in the short game. But I dont see any true plus NFL qualities that stand out. Kudos to him for resurrecting his career from Auburn. But he is playng in a system where many QBs could see. He throws a lot of short routes (his AYP/P is something like 5.5 yards), and does not have the biggest arm. He has improved his stock the last two years, but this is a real bad year for him to come out. I think there are a lot more better players.



Theres a few other guys that have been mentioned (Jordan Travis, Michael Pratt) that I just think will crack these other guys. I didnt forget Shadeur Sanders. I have a very strong feeling he is coming back to Colorado.



So my opinion on where these 9 will be drafted:



Williams - round 1 pick 1

Maye - round 1 pick 2

McCarthy - pick 15-20

Ewers - late round 1

Penix - Late round 1

Daniels - Early round 2

Ward - round 3

Nix - round 3 or 4

Leonard - comes back for another year.



If there is going to be a 3rd QB in the top 10 - I am going with McCarthy but he has to play well against PSU, OSU and if they make the playoff. He cant just do it against cupcakes.