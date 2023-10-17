Sy'56 Giants-Bills Game Review Now Available

agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Nice to see the positive words by Wan'Dale & Banks
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
for those who say the GM and HC don't know what they are doing, there is no doubt that Gettleman would have extended Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson for no other reason but to create immediate cap space.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
issues with giving Pugh a 1-year, prove it deal for the remainder of the season. Anything more for an aging, declining player on a rebuilding team would be foolish. See how he plays for the final 11 games. If he refuses, see ya.
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
Between us and the Jets, I don't know if there's another team desperate to sign a 10 year vet coming off a major injury playing a non-premium position. Maybe the Commies.
I guess it only takes one.
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
Between us and the Jets, I don't know if there's another team desperate to sign a 10 year vet coming off a major injury playing a non-premium position. Maybe the Commies.
I guess it only takes one.
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
Teams take away the quick game because Jones refuses to take the intermediate to deep passes rhat teams give him..
Taylor on more than one occasion thre the pass down the sideline that teams give when they are playing a 2 deep safety..
and it showed later in the game when the corner and safety both ran with Hyatt leaving Wandale or Waller wide open in the flats or on drag routes..
If you throw it deep and complete a few passes defenses have to respect it, jones never does
I just looked at NYG fan responses in Stapleton's tweeter feed. Yikes. They are acting like they just witnessed an All-Pro performance and that Pugh must be signed to a long-term, multi-million dollar deal. WTF happened with NYG fans?
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
As I noted yesterday, I don't think it's about adding Pugh to the 53. I'm pretty sure the Giants would do that. This comes down to what Pugh wants, and whether he'd walk away if Giants want to give that to him. He's been pretty open discussing what he believes he is worth; would he walk away if he doesn't get it? I don't know.
take on TT and DJ. If DJ had TT's "head" we would have a true NFL QB. I like DJ, but have always had reservations because of his lack of decisiveness.
Also, totally agree that Slayton, Wan'Dale and Hyatt need to be on the field most of the time. Speed kills. Robinson looks like one of those uncoverable guys other teams have. Hyatt with speed and reliable hands.
Also, Gray does not look like the guy were we hoping for. It might be early, but on his few carries I have not seen where he almost broke one. Perhaps to few carries to make comment.
I just looked at NYG fan responses in Stapleton's tweeter feed. Yikes. They are acting like they just witnessed an All-Pro performance and that Pugh must be signed to a long-term, multi-million dollar deal. WTF happened with NYG fans?
Sadly, I understand it. The bar is low regarding OL play. Semi-competency is a huge win. Just having an OL that doesn't look like a matador is like seeing Bigfoot for Giants fans.
Agreed, I would look to sign him to a vet min deal. Not going to open the vault for him, but he is an upgrade and his ability to play multiple positions has value.
issues with giving Pugh a 1-year, prove it deal for the remainder of the season. Anything more for an aging, declining player on a rebuilding team would be foolish. See how he plays for the final 11 games. If he refuses, see ya.
^This. Full credit to Pugh, especially after he had to shift to LT when Ezeudu went down. He really did come in "straight off the couch." But he's a stopgap at best for this season. Fans going crazy about signing him shows how bad the OL has been this year.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Pugh is a 33-year old guard who coming off a serious knee injury who looks like he has lost weight and is looking for one final pay day before he hangs it up.
That's recipe for disaster for some dumb team.
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
What decision does he have? As far as we know, he has no offers or interest elsewhere...yet.
for those who say the GM and HC don't know what they are doing, there is no doubt that Gettleman would have extended Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson for no other reason but to create immediate cap space.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
Highly speculative (and this just might be silly), but I'm wondering if the no extension on Williams and Jackson may have had an impact on the way these two guys are playing this season, especially Adoree' Jackson? Last season, Jackson played well; this year, he already has 2 Dud awards through six games.
Pugh is a 33-year old guard who coming off a serious knee injury who looks like he has lost weight and is looking for one final pay day before he hangs it up.
That's recipe for disaster for some dumb team.
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
I agreed with you regarding having no issues with a vet min rest of season contract.
I don't see anyone clamoring to sign him to an Andrew Thomas -like deal, or anything remotely close. Dude would probably make what $750k the rest of the year if signed?
You were saying "what has happened to Giant fans?" My point was that I understand getting excited about even below average OL play. I would answer your what has happened to Giant fans? question with a decade of poor to terrible OL play that has lead to mostly unwatchable football, which had hit a low point this year.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Because SY will acknowledge when Daniel Jones plays well and he is not so quick to dump him at the first sign of bad play.
Sy said in this write up Jones gives the Giants the best chance to win but needs to learn from Taylor.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
for those who say the GM and HC don't know what they are doing, there is no doubt that Gettleman would have extended Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson for no other reason but to create immediate cap space.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
Highly speculative (and this just might be silly), but I'm wondering if the no extension on Williams and Jackson may have had an impact on the way these two guys are playing this season, especially Adoree' Jackson? Last season, Jackson played well; this year, he already has 2 Dud awards through six games.
Jackson looks terrible and looks like he is trying not to get hurt, id almost rather Hawkins plays woth Flott in the slot and live with whatever mistakes he makes..
This was the first game since the Minnesota playoff win that it felt good to be a Giants fan. The team fought hard from start to finish and made some big plays against a top five NFL team in their stadium.
Except for the dreadful judgment by Taylor at the end of the first half, he had a terrific game. From a distance, the OL seemed to have improved in pass protection but as you noted, it really did not. It still played poorly. What was different was Taylor's pocket awareness, elusive maneuverability, quick processing speed and courage to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Taylor may not have elite quarterback talent and is rightfully a backup in this league, but he is better than DJ at playing the position. There isn't a doubt in my mind that this team would win more games with Tyrod as the starter going forward. It won't happen. Which ironically, is probably better for the team anyway. We need as high a draft position as possible to properly start the rebuild. DJ starting gives us the best chance of getting the best possible replacement.
Great to see Barkley back. He changes the offense completely. Very glad to see the snap count and touches. The idea that running backs are interchangeable is just silliness. Breida and Ford cannot compare to his talent. But the injury concern continues to be very much real. Unfortunately, the right move is to trade him before the deadline if a day two draft pick is proffered.
On defense, to my eye, Okereke and Banks had amazing games. I also thought Dex played well given his role. I would still like to see them commit more to Simmons. He is a difference maker if he can just step up. I agree with your comments re McKinney. I would expect him to be big in the upcoming stretch of games. Need to see more from the edge guys. Thibs shows flashes, but they are too rare. Hopefully, we have seen the last of Ojulari. The only thing more concerning than his injury risk is his lack of impact on defense. Another Gettleman gem to the dustbin of agonizing history.
Many continuing thanks for your contributions here Sy. No doubt the best of BBI!
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Because SY will acknowledge when Daniel Jones plays well and he is not so quick to dump him at the first sign of bad play.
Sy said in this write up Jones gives the Giants the best chance to win but needs to learn from Taylor.
Exactly. Measured criticism vs fanatical hatred almost rooting for him to fail. I think most fans see Jones for what he is: a middle of the pack QB. Last year he looked more towards the upper middle of the pack QB. This year, much lower. If given an opportunity to upgrade him (ie a high pick this year), they should.
For all the fellating Taylor is getting, the Giants scored 9 whole points. A big part why was his major bonehead play at the end of the first half. The problems with the team are much deeper than QB
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
I have this argument with my brother a lot. He is pro-Jones and i'm anti-Jones. He keeps making excuses for him and talking about his "potential" because of his tools. And I will continually point out that he cant read a defense, cant move the protection to help the team, and holds on to the ball too long.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
And Sy already credited Taylor with doing a couple things better than Jones
cover this more in my game preview this week, but up until the Bills game, I wasn't at all impressed by Tyrod Taylor, especially given the amount of time he has played in the league. He looked like a turnover machine in the few games he has played here.
That said, there was no drop off at all in this game due to the QB switch. If anything, Taylor didn't look skittish. That's a bad, bad sign for Jones moving forward. He's only got 11 games left to make a different impression before the offseason hits. And we don't even know when he will be back.
1) Taylor - Perfect. Better play than we have seen at QB, but that 1 gaffe was huge and hard to ignore, as is the 9 point total. I don't think he was good enough to create a QB controversy if Jones is healthy. But, I do think he was good enough to shorten the leash on Jones and also to consider re-signing him as a backup. While I really liked the way Taylor managed the pressure and pocket, looking to make plays down field with his arm, I also am not convinced he could do that consistently. I'm not convinced he can't either, though. I am comfortable with him starting if Jones can't go.
Put most basically, i didn't feel nervous or pessimistic with him in the game. I loved his control to take shots down the field, even on the move.
2) Barkley - I also noticed and loved the fight in him. On most runs, I loved to see his legs really churning, even on runs where he was stoned. It shows grit, but also that he is healthy.
3) OL - The low sack totals are giving too many here a false sense of optimism. The run blocking was still poor, overall, and there was consistent pressure all night. Taylor just did a good job managing it.
Hodgins and Riley. Hodgins was our most consistent and productive WR the 2nd half of last year. I'd love the trio of Hodgins, Hyatt, and Robinson on the field a bit. I know Slayton had a couple of nice plays. But, I also am troubled by that drop. It would have been a tough catch. But, it is one a top WR has to make. It went through his hands, even if fighting through very tight coverage.
Riley was a load this summer. I thought we would see more of him to spell Lawrence or Williams.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
And Sy already credited Taylor with doing a couple things better than Jones
All these chips stacked against him, and I admire how well he played. He did not turn it over, he got it out on time, he knew where to go with the ball and when, and he took some shots downfield. The bar was not set high for
That's the only positive line about his play and it's followed up by "bar wasn't set too high" .. indicating that it only looked decent cause the other guy sucked..
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
but the OL looked better not because of Taylor. But because #26 was back.
It was a combination... Barkley, the QB, the OL having more veterans in the line-up, the deep shots that backed up the defense.
Have to take into account as well because Taylor took some shots down the field, the defense relaxed a little bit to keep guys in front, that takes a little pressur eoff the line and opens a little more space for Barkley..
Its why people just want Jones to take those shots when they are there, even if you dont complete it, take the shot and see how the defense reacts
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
Playing in the same conditions the other guy doesn't even get you in red zone, throws pick sixes while there.. and fans blame everyone else but him..
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Pride. Blind loyalty.
Hold on- again, we take a single stance and apply it to all. Some here (I won't name because they do not deserve to be named) bashed Jones even on his best days but went DARK when we were winning last year. Struggle this year and magically they return with their anti Jones, hate John Mara BS as always.
You can be constructive and you can be an ass with a negative opinion who disappears when the team is winning but comes back to enjoy the losing and acting superior in opinion again..
a few things when talking about "played well" etc after this game:
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
"
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
Eric I think Sy said Pugh was well on his way to the duds list after the 2 sacks and 2 false starts. I think all of us saw that. But he caught his wind and was "ok" after that. From the couch to gurad to LT in week is pretty tough for anyone.
I also think Bredesen has a slight hiccup on snaps. He is a tad slow getting the ball back when the snap ocunt is reached. I saw it last week and I think he may be a cause for some of the false starts. I don't doubt Pugh was trying to time it so as to not get beat by a outside speed rush.
a few things when talking about "played well" etc after this game:
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
I don't think Taylor players particularly well, but he maneuvered the pocket and kept his eyes down field, which Sy confirms. Taylor threw some balls I don't even think Jones would have attempted.
So yeah, it becomes a topic when the one guy has a $47M cap hit and the other guy doesn't. Sy is saying it's time for Jones to "step up", shouldn't we be beyond that by now in year 5?
Looked somewhat serviceable because for the first time all year, they had a plan.
They kept the play action roll out, but added protection by bringing the guard out to protect the backside. They also rolled away from Evan Neal in the process. It was the first game all year where the coaching staff put together an above average game plan.
Regarding Pugh. He played noticeably well in the first 9 snaps at LG, and that’s what is to be excited about. There should be no illusions he’s a long term answer at a swing tackle. If the Giants can sign him for the remainder of this year with an option for an additional year, I’m all for it. It would have to have an easy out at the end of this year, if he doesn’t play well or he doesn’t progress. Anything more than that would be foolish for a team still building.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
Looked somewhat serviceable because for the first time all year, they had a plan.
They kept the play action roll out, but added protection by bringing the guard out to protect the backside. They also rolled away from Evan Neal in the process. It was the first game all year where the coaching staff put together an above average game plan.
Regarding Pugh. He played noticeably well in the first 9 snaps at LG, and that’s what is to be excited about. There should be no illusions he’s a long term answer at a swing tackle. If the Giants can sign him for the remainder of this year with an option for an additional year, I’m all for it. It would have to have an easy out at the end of this year, if he doesn’t play well or he doesn’t progress. Anything more than that would be foolish for a team still building.
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
You make a good point about the potential fallacy in drawing broad conclusions from a small sample. The Bills' defense has been shredded by injuries in the last few weeks. This results not only in a decline in the quality of individual players in one-on-one match-ups, but an overall conservative approach that leaves open short pass opportunities that may have been closed down by NYG opponents in other games.
The angle here is not to defend Jones, as such, but to caution against the analytical rush to judgment.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
a few things when talking about "played well" etc after this game:
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
To be clear I am not defending Jones but I am not jumping on the Taylor played well bandwagon either. Truthfully, he played AS well as you could expect and we did seem a bit better but at the same time, there were many factors at play. I don't think we are even in this game if the Bills hadn't played in London the week before and lost more starters on their defense. We forget the Bills missed FG's, they had opportunities to score points and didn't. One missed Fg - made, would have made the end of the game moot.
Separate subject BUT, I did notice Waller on two pass catches running what clearly is at 75-80% normal speed for him. His gate, his length between strides is a bit shorter and I think that odd hammy, nerve issue is a lingering deal. Two different times it was pretty clear when watching him run vs how he was in the preseason game against the Panthers.
I will take “pedestrian” from a backup QB any day, particularly after the days of the likes of Glennon
Bingo. Thats what I want from a backup QB. Dont need 400 yards of passing. Move the team as best you can, rely on the running game. And above all, dont make mistakes. No lost fumbles. No INT's. When teams have a backup QB in the game, thats when its time for the defense to man up and steal games.
Not defending Taylor's decision at the end of the half, but what if they had a timeout left? Wouldn't they have been in a better position? IMHO, they should have spiked the ball instead of calling their last timeout when they got the first and goal at the 10 yard line. Do you agree?
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Because he doesn't start 20 post a day about it saying the same thing over and over in each thread. I can deal with a difference in opinion. I don't enjoy the "told you so" I am smarter than everyone one crap that goes on here.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
I clearly said “ONE OF THE REASONS”. Your complete inability to believe that more than one thing can be true is not my problem. It’s yours. If you don’t think that the offense controlling the ball for 73 plays had an effect on how the defense played then you’re simply not very bright.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Post of the Day
Penkap, if you drive over to Eric's house you can pick up your prize.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
I clearly said “ONE OF THE REASONS”. Your complete inability to believe that more than one thing can be true is not my problem. It’s yours. If you don’t think that the offense controlling the ball for 73 plays had an effect on how the defense played then you’re simply not very bright.
Or maybe you don't know what you are watching. The defense was horrible until this game. I absolutely think the whole team stinks. Stop putting words in my mouth sunshine.
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
The constant game thread staple of 'NO ONE'S OPEN' conveniently disappeared this week. Slayton had his best game, Hyatt looked pretty good.
And Taylor still missed a handful of easy throws. It's time to upgrade.
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
See I dopnt agree with this. Taylor hit two deep throws, both by Slayton. Jones should have had two downfield throws against Miami, but our prized TE couldnt make either grab, one being for a TD.
Credit Taylor and Slayton for two very nice plays. But Waller hasnt been that much help to Jones (and he was just ok for Taylor as well.)
Basically pointed out. Sometimes you just gotta let the ball fly. Everyone covered? Maybe. I ve been a DJ supporter but he seems sometimes to not want to throw it? Coverage maybe? Either way sometimes you gotta take a chance and give your receivers a fighting opportunity. Who knows maybe you draw a PI.
That sideline pass to Slayton that he almost caught
Hodgins and Riley. Hodgins was our most consistent and productive WR the 2nd half of last year. I'd love the trio of Hodgins, Hyatt, and Robinson on the field a bit. I know Slayton had a couple of nice plays. But, I also am troubled by that drop. It would have been a tough catch. But, it is one a top WR has to make. It went through his hands, even if fighting through very tight coverage.
Riley was a load this summer. I thought we would see more of him to spell Lawrence or Williams.
Hodgins got the playing time. He's been a bust this year. He may have lost his starting job for good.
At no point did I think Darius was actually open, but TT threw it anyway.
Btw, I counted 2 plays where TT didn’t see wide open WRs. Surely there were more. I’m not enamored with his field vision.
Did you see how wide open Hodgins was in the flat on the final play of the game? TT could've thrown to him but Pugh didn't even touch the DE bearing down on him. That was a walk in TD. Here's the video, see 18 at the bottom of the screen at the 3 second mark. Lonk - ( New Window )
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
I don’t necessarily disagree but I feel Jones contributes to the OL mess much more than you obviously do. At some point we have to stop using Jones’ rare good games as the reason none of this is his fault. I’ve seen journeyman backups come in and have very good games. It happens.
We should ALL be expecting more out of our $40M QB. The fact that some of you continue to point to outlier performances as a reason to continue paying him that is curious, at best.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
How were those "defciencies" described? What was the tone of of the delivery?
You can point out areas for improvement without being obnoxious. There are folks on here that have believed since 2019 DJ cannot improve. I get it now, they are paying him $40M and asking for patience does seem a bit much. That said, it is very difficult to run an offense given the Oline they have been running out there since the first drive of the season (i.e. No AT, and more recently no JMS).
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
Of course the OL has negative consequences. But it's not okay to just play well for one half against another 1-5 team. That contract Jones got was because expectations are to do it more frequently and sometimes against good teams too.
Right now all Jones is showing us is he got that contract based on playing a crappy Minn defense twice and an Indy team packing it in for the season.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
No? Ok, just making sure.
Is Miami ranked 26th in defense and Buffalo 5th? Did Taylor have a big play called back for as bogus penalty?
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
I don’t necessarily disagree but I feel Jones contributes to the OL mess much more than you obviously do. At some point we have to stop using Jones’ rare good games as the reason none of this is his fault. I’ve seen journeyman backups come in and have very good games. It happens.
We should ALL be expecting more out of our $40M QB. The fact that some of you continue to point to outlier performances as a reason to continue paying him that is curious, at best.
Agreed. Jones has 58 starts in his career to Taylor's 54. Taylor has more 3 TD games, one fewer 2 TD+ games, and more games with a 100+ rating.
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
The point total is all the Tyrod detractors talk about. Fact is he led them into scoring position five times, which is about three times more than the average Jones game this season outside of AZ. The professionals who review these games and generate advanced data have graded Tyrod as putting up a top-ten performance among QBs this week, and this is based on down-to-down efficiency.
The point total is all the Tyrod detractors talk about. Fact is he led them into scoring position five times, which is about three times more than the average Jones game this season outside of AZ. The professionals who review these games and generate advanced data have graded Tyrod as putting up a top-ten performance among QBs this week, and this is based on down-to-down efficiency.
Great between the 20s? - not going to win games. And I thought TT played well. But he did not get any TDs and that is the name of the game.
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
No? Ok, just making sure.
Is Miami ranked 26th in defense and Buffalo 5th? Did Taylor have a big play called back for as bogus penalty?
Just making sure.
Yeah missing Milano and White and Jones had no effect on their defense. And yet he led us to 6 points.
The point total is all the Tyrod detractors talk about. Fact is he led them into scoring position five times, which is about three times more than the average Jones game this season outside of AZ. The professionals who review these games and generate advanced data have graded Tyrod as putting up a top-ten performance among QBs this week, and this is based on down-to-down efficiency.
Great between the 20s? - not going to win games. And I thought TT played well. But he did not get any TDs and that is the name of the game.
Lol...I'll post this again:
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
Folks who are critiquing Taylor yet he’s working with same conditions (if not slightly worse in Buffalo) than what Jones had in his games where the excuse brigades show up in force to blame everything else under the sun (Kafka, OL, WRs, refs, prime time schedule). No benefit of doubt for the backup it seems!
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
Cincinnati really messed up by taking Burrow when they did, they'd be much better off if they'd drafted OL instead and then taken a QB 🙄
Folks who are critiquing Taylor yet he’s working with same conditions (if not slightly worse in Buffalo) than what Jones had in his games where the excuse brigades show up in force to blame everything else under the sun (Kafka, OL, WRs, refs, prime time schedule). No benefit of doubt for the backup it seems!
Just look at the conversations about QBs on other teams. The bar is higher for everyone not named Jones.
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
Folks who are critiquing Taylor yet he’s working with same conditions (if not slightly worse in Buffalo) than what Jones had in his games where the excuse brigades show up in force to blame everything else under the sun (Kafka, OL, WRs, refs, prime time schedule). No benefit of doubt for the backup it seems!
So true. The guy who never gets blamed has the $47M cap hit next year.
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
Fallacy of false equivalency. Thank you for playing.
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Amazing what happens when defense get stops and turnovers, right?
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
Thomas...it's not that the Giants simply need to fine tune the oline. It's an abject disaster. It's historically bad. It's not a wait and see with the QB after the thing is FIXED , it's just not prudent until it's at least functional. IMHO.
Gallery
Taylor
Winslow (even with Shockey, yes)
Ben
Eli
Pretty much in that order. Happily, I didn't get what I wanted.
Just feels like you are repeating history here. The Giants have a left tackle who just got a lucrative extension and is hurt. They have a rookie, 2nd round center who is hurt. The hope is Evan Neal develops into the RT. They need a veteran guard and a swing tackle for sure, but the OL is about health and development now.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
RE: Pretty funny how TDs are the name of the game now
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB. They definitely do not have an oline, which in turn gets the QB obliterated on a weekly basis. Fix the line and you may find out you have the QB. And it probably is that they do not have the QB they need.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli from 2017 until his retirement wasn't very good, and Daniel Jones throughout most of his career hasn't been very good. The surrounding cast also hasn't been great.
Eli didn't forget how to play QB, but he declined with age similar to Dan Marino, Big Ben, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and his brother. Only Drew Bress, Warren Moon, and Tom Brady ever beat back father time and played great ball into their 40s.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup. Too much sentimentality and nostalgia in this mom and pop operation.
One of the smartest things I ever read on BBI was "The Maras want to win, but they don't try to". This organization finds reasons to keep people around rather than improve on them.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup, and the 2018 team actually had quite a bit of offensive talent and had a few explosive games (against mostly weak competition) when Eli had it going and the line was playing well. But it was the same old story we see today: a lot of games lost because Eli couldn't quite connect enough on the explosive plays that he used to kill teams with, combined with a leaky line.
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
Thomas...it's not that the Giants simply need to fine tune the oline. It's an abject disaster. It's historically bad. It's not a wait and see with the QB after the thing is FIXED , it's just not prudent until it's at least functional. IMHO.
When 3 of 5 starters go down and your 2nd year RT hasn't figured things out yet in pass protection that is what happens. Not having good QB play and Saquon out contributed greatly to the abject disaster.
You invest more in the interior from Draft and get another Tackle on the roster to backup/replace Neal if this continues. But QB play has to improve and not just Jones running around either as he will never last 17 games/season.
Appreciate your comments but there is no wait-and-see in the NFL like you suggest, and when you think everything is ready-to-go you then make a decision on a QB. It is far more fluid, and I bet Schoen/Daboll are cutting bait on Jones this offseason or next. But it's going to happen.
Great quarterbacks have had one thing. A star pass catcher. Eli had a little bit of a career rejuvenation when OBJ was healthy. This team has thrown no talent around their quarterbacks and compound that with bad line play.
Great quarterbacks have had one thing. A star pass catcher. Eli had a little bit of a career rejuvenation when OBJ was healthy. This team has thrown no talent around their quarterbacks and compound that with bad line play.
I hate to keep saying it (or typing it for all you BBI want to be editors) but is this true?
How much of this statement is a chicken or the egg argument?
Same could be said about the OL - did every great QB have a great OL?
The only constant in both instances is the QB. If that's broken, the team's chance of winning drastically reduce.
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
They really dont have much on offense altogether.
Maybe the OL situation has permanently impacted Jones, (physically and/or mentally). If it hasn't, the Giants had an average offense last season with Jones. If they can't do better if/when the OL is healthy, then everyone goes under a microscope. As of now there's nothing much to learn.
Chris Simms said "you could put Tom Brady in his prime behind this OL and it wouldn't matter". I agree. Was the OL better Sunday because of time, Pugh, TT, Barkley? Who knows. While it's all about the injury report we'll never really know.
are arguing that Jones is some stud QB being held back by the cast around him. Most are arguing he could be decent with a decent cast. No matter your stance on Jones, you have to admit the cast around him has been pretty bad. A few OK pieces. Barkley's been injured most of his career. That leaves the left tackle as the star of the offense. We're bellyaching about the OL, but what about the rest? TE has been nothing to write home about. WR the same or worse. RB has mostly been injured, or not good enough.
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
So this shit oline stepped up it's game? WRs decided to finally get open deep? Safeties saw this, and stopped loading the box - opening it up for Barkley - nah, he just decided to step up too...
hmmm
Barkley hadn't played the past 3 games, and a number of OL were benched. What are you even talking about?
And why is it hard to believe some units played better this past week? Hell, I think it was the first game I'd say the defense played well. It hardly means the defense finally decided to play well. I'm sure they had wanted to in the other games...
All fair points. I don't think anyone would argue Jones has been set up for success as a Giant. The staffs and systems have changed numerous times, the weapons have been underwhelming, and the Oline has been a consistent mess. He has been dealt a losing hand.
Where I think people vary is on whether he is contributing to that mess, a passenger riding shotgun with the mess, or a real player being held back by that mess.
I think the evidence of the first two is becoming stronger and the evidence of the third less and less.
He has all the physical tools you need to be a plyer, but to me the mental part of the game and the feel for the game has just never developed. At this point I am done betting it will.
I think JS/BD thought the OL would take a big step up and with a improved skill group there was more upside with Jones. It has failed to materialize and Jones is only a part of it. We'll see how it ends for the season and what happens next draft.
During the 7-2 start to last season they were a heavy run team. With Taylor they again were a heavy run team.
I think if you take out the last drive (ten plus passes) where Buffalo's D was playing soft Taylor's performance looks quite different imv.
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup. Too much sentimentality and nostalgia in this mom and pop operation.
One of the smartest things I ever read on BBI was "The Maras want to win, but they don't try to". This organization finds reasons to keep people around rather than improve on them.
I don’t actually disagree with you but devil’s advocate- how many people wanted to upgrade things in 2006?
We ain’t happy unless we are arguing an out one of our players. Why can’t we just agree to disagree? Who gives a shit if we disagree? I’m not losing sleep because single_white_WanDale_1977 thinks Schoen paid Daniel Jones too much. Just shrug and move on
are arguing that Jones is some stud QB being held back by the cast around him. Most are arguing he could be decent with a decent cast. No matter your stance on Jones, you have to admit the cast around him has been pretty bad. A few OK pieces. Barkley's been injured most of his career. That leaves the left tackle as the star of the offense. We're bellyaching about the OL, but what about the rest? TE has been nothing to write home about. WR the same or worse. RB has mostly been injured, or not good enough.
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
When you have a huge cap hit there are no excuses at QB.
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
Only needed the defense to net them two great fields and Saquon being back on the field. And the Bills were missing many key defenders.
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
How were those "defciencies" described? What was the tone of of the delivery?
You can point out areas for improvement without being obnoxious. There are folks on here that have believed since 2019 DJ cannot improve.
Well, to be frank, they've been largely correct.
This is remarkably consistent and also not good enough.
I don’t actually disagree with you but devil’s advocate- how many people wanted to upgrade things in 2006?
That was a long time ago in a different CBA with no rookie wage scale: one where drafting a QB high meant the team truly was committed to the player in a way they are not now. Moving on quickly from a Josh Rosen or Trey Lance would have been far more difficult. The risk the Giants took with Eli was colossal, and shouldn't be viewed as a model for today.
Now it's a big advantage to have a rookie quarterback. It's such an advantage that it only makes sense to pay one if he is special. Paying a guy like Jones or a washed up Eli is the most damaging move a team can self-inflict.
I'm reminded of 1994 when the Giants were so slow to understand what the introduction of free agency meant. They're slow learners, and learning slow costs years.
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
The double standards here are incredible. If DJ had that stat line against a team like Buffalo, some of you would be lining up to fellate him. There's a poster here who demanded that I acknowledge that DJ's performance against Chicago last year, with a grand total of 71 passing yards, was an excellent game. And if any backup at any other position held the fort with very little dropoff from the starter, you'd all be celebrating it.
But not when it calls into question the quality of poor Danny and the legitimacy of DJFC's laundry list of excuses. There was no dropoff from our $40M QB1 to our $6M QB2. That's a QB1 problem, if you're being intellectually honest about it.
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QBan OL. They definitely do not have an olinea QB, which in turn gets the QB obliteratedcauses the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the lineGet a real QB and you may find out you have the QBOL. And it probablydefinitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
The problem is that Jones’ deficiencies have a larger negative effect on the OL than many are willing to admit. He is ABSOLUTELY part of the problem. For some reason many fans are putting their hands over their ears, closing their eyes and burying their heads in the sand because they don’t want to acknowledge that. It’s easier to just blame the OL and hope Jones suddenly becomes something he’s never been in his life
are arguing that Jones is some stud QB being held back by the cast around him. Most are arguing he could be decent with a decent cast. No matter your stance on Jones, you have to admit the cast around him has been pretty bad. A few OK pieces. Barkley's been injured most of his career. That leaves the left tackle as the star of the offense. We're bellyaching about the OL, but what about the rest? TE has been nothing to write home about. WR the same or worse. RB has mostly been injured, or not good enough.
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
Let's assume all of that is true and Jones has been held back from reaching whatever potential he might have.
Right now, we are in year five of DJ's career. And it looks like this season is going to end up being another mulligan for Jones based on injury, OL failures, etc.
Are you comfortable actually running this back for Jones's sixth attempt to prove he's the franchise QB???
Enough already. We are going nowhere fast with this guy, the contract was a mistake and it's time to cut the losses and move on.
This is exactly how I feel. I’m also very concerned that Coachkiller Jones is going to get Daboll, who I think is a talented HC and probably the most important person in the organization, fired. Jones has already irreparably harmed the careers of two HCs. And he’s angling for another pelt on the wall.
There are so many comments and I cannot read through all of them.
I just want to point out that while Taylor played a decent game, can we also acknowledge that they called a way different game with Taylor than Jones? Taylor was running plays we haven't seen all year that I was hoping this team was going to run with Jones but didn't.
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
I think my opinion on DJ (and the aspersive effect his flaws have on the perception of the OL) is pretty f*cking clear. But let's not get too indignant about twisting others' words. You've been guilty of exactly that yourself.
Just a mind numbing decision from a dude in his fifth season. I thought Dabs was restrained when talking to Jones because I would have showed much more anger in that moment if Jones was in front of me, Haha.
Dude got the bag. And he'll be a backup QB somewhere in a couple of seasons. I'm just ready to turn the page on the DJ era. He's not leading us anywhere.
Same re. Jones. I'm over it. I just can't get over that pick six vs. Seattle that all but killed the '23 Giants season. A $40 million dollar man can't make that decision.
QBs who are franchise QB makes mistakes like that all the time. Jones are magnified caused the offense needs to be perfect in order to win.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
I've pushed back on this for years and in every case, I've been right.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
I've pushed back on this for years and in every case, I've been right.
BTW. that wasn't direct at you but Art.
Quote:
Bullshit. This is the same mindset that has saddled us with bad contracts for crappy players. "We don't have any choice. We have to sign this guy."
I've pushed back on this for years and in every case, I've been right.
BTW. that wasn't direct at you but Art.
haha i figured that, i 100% agree with you. This team isnt going 12-5 so absolutely bonkers to pay 1 guy.
Quote:
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
Between us and the Jets, I don't know if there's another team desperate to sign a 10 year vet coming off a major injury playing a non-premium position. Maybe the Commies.
I guess it only takes one.
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
Quote:
In comment 16251719 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
agrees with me about recognizing what Pugh did, but also putting the brakes on some of the post-game hype we've seen. Overall, he did not play well. But given the circumstances, you have to give him credit.
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Art posted 3-4 separate times yesterday that the Giants need to sign Pugh..it was a little strange. I know we are desperate but we cant open our checkbook after 1 game. I dont see any other NFL team doing the same
Between us and the Jets, I don't know if there's another team desperate to sign a 10 year vet coming off a major injury playing a non-premium position. Maybe the Commies.
I guess it only takes one.
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
Teams take away the quick game because Jones refuses to take the intermediate to deep passes rhat teams give him..
Taylor on more than one occasion thre the pass down the sideline that teams give when they are playing a 2 deep safety..
and it showed later in the game when the corner and safety both ran with Hyatt leaving Wandale or Waller wide open in the flats or on drag routes..
If you throw it deep and complete a few passes defenses have to respect it, jones never does
@art_stapleton
As I noted yesterday, I don't think it's about adding Pugh to the 53. I'm pretty sure the Giants would do that. This comes down to what Pugh wants, and whether he'd walk away if Giants want to give that to him. He's been pretty open discussing what he believes he is worth; would he walk away if he doesn't get it? I don't know.
I've pushed back on this for years and in every case, I've been right.
I think BSE was agreeing with you - don't open the check book, yet.
I find it interseting that even if Pugh had a below average game, he stood out like the tallest midget.
Also, totally agree that Slayton, Wan'Dale and Hyatt need to be on the field most of the time. Speed kills. Robinson looks like one of those uncoverable guys other teams have. Hyatt with speed and reliable hands.
Also, Gray does not look like the guy were we hoping for. It might be early, but on his few carries I have not seen where he almost broke one. Perhaps to few carries to make comment.
Sadly, I understand it. The bar is low regarding OL play. Semi-competency is a huge win. Just having an OL that doesn't look like a matador is like seeing Bigfoot for Giants fans.
Agreed, I would look to sign him to a vet min deal. Not going to open the vault for him, but he is an upgrade and his ability to play multiple positions has value.
^This. Full credit to Pugh, especially after he had to shift to LT when Ezeudu went down. He really did come in "straight off the couch." But he's a stopgap at best for this season. Fans going crazy about signing him shows how bad the OL has been this year.
Pugh is a 33-year old guard who coming off a serious knee injury who looks like he has lost weight and is looking for one final pay day before he hangs it up.
That's recipe for disaster for some dumb team.
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
Pride. Blind loyalty.
I've pushed back on this for years and in every case, I've been right.
agree. the Pugh ship has sailed. credit for being serviceable in a pinch, but that's all
Can we pin this post?
Then there is this:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
11m
We'll see what happens. Pugh reverted back to the PS. We'll see how both sides proceed. Giants want him here. He wants to use whatever leverage was gained Sunday night to get a more lucrative deal. We'll see if there is something to be worked out. If not, Pugh has decision.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
Highly speculative (and this just might be silly), but I'm wondering if the no extension on Williams and Jackson may have had an impact on the way these two guys are playing this season, especially Adoree' Jackson? Last season, Jackson played well; this year, he already has 2 Dud awards through six games.
Pugh is a 33-year old guard who coming off a serious knee injury who looks like he has lost weight and is looking for one final pay day before he hangs it up.
That's recipe for disaster for some dumb team.
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
I agreed with you regarding having no issues with a vet min rest of season contract.
I don't see anyone clamoring to sign him to an Andrew Thomas -like deal, or anything remotely close. Dude would probably make what $750k the rest of the year if signed?
You were saying "what has happened to Giant fans?" My point was that I understand getting excited about even below average OL play. I would answer your what has happened to Giant fans? question with a decade of poor to terrible OL play that has lead to mostly unwatchable football, which had hit a low point this year.
Because SY will acknowledge when Daniel Jones plays well and he is not so quick to dump him at the first sign of bad play.
Sy said in this write up Jones gives the Giants the best chance to win but needs to learn from Taylor.
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Quote:
for those who say the GM and HC don't know what they are doing, there is no doubt that Gettleman would have extended Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson for no other reason but to create immediate cap space.
Schoen and Daboll didn't do that and it looks 100 percent like the right move.
Highly speculative (and this just might be silly), but I'm wondering if the no extension on Williams and Jackson may have had an impact on the way these two guys are playing this season, especially Adoree' Jackson? Last season, Jackson played well; this year, he already has 2 Dud awards through six games.
Jackson looks terrible and looks like he is trying not to get hurt, id almost rather Hawkins plays woth Flott in the slot and live with whatever mistakes he makes..
Except for the dreadful judgment by Taylor at the end of the first half, he had a terrific game. From a distance, the OL seemed to have improved in pass protection but as you noted, it really did not. It still played poorly. What was different was Taylor's pocket awareness, elusive maneuverability, quick processing speed and courage to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Taylor may not have elite quarterback talent and is rightfully a backup in this league, but he is better than DJ at playing the position. There isn't a doubt in my mind that this team would win more games with Tyrod as the starter going forward. It won't happen. Which ironically, is probably better for the team anyway. We need as high a draft position as possible to properly start the rebuild. DJ starting gives us the best chance of getting the best possible replacement.
Great to see Barkley back. He changes the offense completely. Very glad to see the snap count and touches. The idea that running backs are interchangeable is just silliness. Breida and Ford cannot compare to his talent. But the injury concern continues to be very much real. Unfortunately, the right move is to trade him before the deadline if a day two draft pick is proffered.
On defense, to my eye, Okereke and Banks had amazing games. I also thought Dex played well given his role. I would still like to see them commit more to Simmons. He is a difference maker if he can just step up. I agree with your comments re McKinney. I would expect him to be big in the upcoming stretch of games. Need to see more from the edge guys. Thibs shows flashes, but they are too rare. Hopefully, we have seen the last of Ojulari. The only thing more concerning than his injury risk is his lack of impact on defense. Another Gettleman gem to the dustbin of agonizing history.
Many continuing thanks for your contributions here Sy. No doubt the best of BBI!
I've said for more than a year now, Jackson is a risk because of his injury proneness alone. I'm darn sure this is his last year here.
Quote:
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Because SY will acknowledge when Daniel Jones plays well and he is not so quick to dump him at the first sign of bad play.
Sy said in this write up Jones gives the Giants the best chance to win but needs to learn from Taylor.
Exactly. Measured criticism vs fanatical hatred almost rooting for him to fail. I think most fans see Jones for what he is: a middle of the pack QB. Last year he looked more towards the upper middle of the pack QB. This year, much lower. If given an opportunity to upgrade him (ie a high pick this year), they should.
For all the fellating Taylor is getting, the Giants scored 9 whole points. A big part why was his major bonehead play at the end of the first half. The problems with the team are much deeper than QB
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
through six games of the season:
(1) Four players lead the team with 2 Stud and 0 Dud Awards: Bobby Okereke, Deonte Banks, Dexter Lawrence and Wan'Dale Robinson.
(2) At the other end of the spectrum, Evan Neal has 0 Stud and 3 Dud Awards; Adoree' Jackson and Marcus McKethan both have 0 Stud and 2 Dud Awards.
(3) By unit, the defensive line leads with 4 Stud and 0 Dud Awards. The offensive line is far and away the worst: 1 Stud and 8 Dud Awards.
I have this argument with my brother a lot. He is pro-Jones and i'm anti-Jones. He keeps making excuses for him and talking about his "potential" because of his tools. And I will continually point out that he cant read a defense, cant move the protection to help the team, and holds on to the ball too long.
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
And Sy already credited Taylor with doing a couple things better than Jones
That said, there was no drop off at all in this game due to the QB switch. If anything, Taylor didn't look skittish. That's a bad, bad sign for Jones moving forward. He's only got 11 games left to make a different impression before the offseason hits. And we don't even know when he will be back.
Put most basically, i didn't feel nervous or pessimistic with him in the game. I loved his control to take shots down the field, even on the move.
2) Barkley - I also noticed and loved the fight in him. On most runs, I loved to see his legs really churning, even on runs where he was stoned. It shows grit, but also that he is healthy.
3) OL - The low sack totals are giving too many here a false sense of optimism. The run blocking was still poor, overall, and there was consistent pressure all night. Taylor just did a good job managing it.
4) Defense - agree 100% with this write-up
It was a combination... Barkley, the QB, the OL having more veterans in the line-up, the deep shots that backed up the defense.
Riley was a load this summer. I thought we would see more of him to spell Lawrence or Williams.
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
And Sy already credited Taylor with doing a couple things better than Jones
All these chips stacked against him, and I admire how well he played. He did not turn it over, he got it out on time, he knew where to go with the ball and when, and he took some shots downfield. The bar was not set high for
That's the only positive line about his play and it's followed up by "bar wasn't set too high" .. indicating that it only looked decent cause the other guy sucked..
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
Bullshit that's not what I heard in the cowboys game when both the OL was better and Barkley played..
Quote:
but the OL looked better not because of Taylor. But because #26 was back.
It was a combination... Barkley, the QB, the OL having more veterans in the line-up, the deep shots that backed up the defense.
Have to take into account as well because Taylor took some shots down the field, the defense relaxed a little bit to keep guys in front, that takes a little pressur eoff the line and opens a little more space for Barkley..
Its why people just want Jones to take those shots when they are there, even if you dont complete it, take the shot and see how the defense reacts
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
Playing in the same conditions the other guy doesn't even get you in red zone, throws pick sixes while there.. and fans blame everyone else but him..
Quote:
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
Pride. Blind loyalty.
Hold on- again, we take a single stance and apply it to all. Some here (I won't name because they do not deserve to be named) bashed Jones even on his best days but went DARK when we were winning last year. Struggle this year and magically they return with their anti Jones, hate John Mara BS as always.
You can be constructive and you can be an ass with a negative opinion who disappears when the team is winning but comes back to enjoy the losing and acting superior in opinion again..
Lol, no argument here!
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
And again, he did not play a good game. That's not all on him, he was put in a tough situation. But even Sy admits he should have been put on the Duds list... our other four OLs who played most of the game played better.
Eric I think Sy said Pugh was well on his way to the duds list after the 2 sacks and 2 false starts. I think all of us saw that. But he caught his wind and was "ok" after that. From the couch to gurad to LT in week is pretty tough for anyone.
I also think Bredesen has a slight hiccup on snaps. He is a tad slow getting the ball back when the snap ocunt is reached. I saw it last week and I think he may be a cause for some of the false starts. I don't doubt Pugh was trying to time it so as to not get beat by a outside speed rush.
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
I don't think Taylor players particularly well, but he maneuvered the pocket and kept his eyes down field, which Sy confirms. Taylor threw some balls I don't even think Jones would have attempted.
So yeah, it becomes a topic when the one guy has a $47M cap hit and the other guy doesn't. Sy is saying it's time for Jones to "step up", shouldn't we be beyond that by now in year 5?
Quote:
but the OL looked better not because of Taylor. But because #26 was back.
Bullshit that's not what I heard in the cowboys game when both the OL was better and Barkley played..
The O line was not better that game. Thomas was hurt on the blocked field goal on the first drove. Glowinski and Neal played the worst game I've ever seen by 2 linemen.
The Giants also went away from the running game very early in the Dallas game. Many of us complained about it.
They kept the play action roll out, but added protection by bringing the guard out to protect the backside. They also rolled away from Evan Neal in the process. It was the first game all year where the coaching staff put together an above average game plan.
Regarding Pugh. He played noticeably well in the first 9 snaps at LG, and that’s what is to be excited about. There should be no illusions he’s a long term answer at a swing tackle. If the Giants can sign him for the remainder of this year with an option for an additional year, I’m all for it. It would have to have an easy out at the end of this year, if he doesn’t play well or he doesn’t progress. Anything more than that would be foolish for a team still building.
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
They kept the play action roll out, but added protection by bringing the guard out to protect the backside. They also rolled away from Evan Neal in the process. It was the first game all year where the coaching staff put together an above average game plan.
Regarding Pugh. He played noticeably well in the first 9 snaps at LG, and that’s what is to be excited about. There should be no illusions he’s a long term answer at a swing tackle. If the Giants can sign him for the remainder of this year with an option for an additional year, I’m all for it. It would have to have an easy out at the end of this year, if he doesn’t play well or he doesn’t progress. Anything more than that would be foolish for a team still building.
I think the QB change has more to do with that..
As for the review, I noticed Taylor getting the ball out quicker too, and decisively. My impression is that Miami and Seattle took away the 'quick game' that Jones has been relying on, causing him to be indecisive. Either Buffalo didn't do that, or Taylor is better getting to his other options.
You make a good point about the potential fallacy in drawing broad conclusions from a small sample. The Bills' defense has been shredded by injuries in the last few weeks. This results not only in a decline in the quality of individual players in one-on-one match-ups, but an overall conservative approach that leaves open short pass opportunities that may have been closed down by NYG opponents in other games.
The angle here is not to defend Jones, as such, but to caution against the analytical rush to judgment.
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
1) We scored ZERO offensive TD's, again.
2) We ran a much more condensed version of our offense and took our designed runs by the QB.
3) Buffalo's defense is VERY injured right now.
4) Buffalo just came back from a LOSS playing in London to face a team that has been getting killed, is badly depleted and playing their backup QB.
Gotta think Buffalo wasn't overly hyped or too full of energy here, knowing what they were facing.
We still managed to not score a TD and Taylor did totally fuck up that situation. You can't say that in a one off bad play, that is a game changing, mood of team altering bad play.
To be clear I am not defending Jones but I am not jumping on the Taylor played well bandwagon either. Truthfully, he played AS well as you could expect and we did seem a bit better but at the same time, there were many factors at play. I don't think we are even in this game if the Bills hadn't played in London the week before and lost more starters on their defense. We forget the Bills missed FG's, they had opportunities to score points and didn't. One missed Fg - made, would have made the end of the game moot.
Separate subject BUT, I did notice Waller on two pass catches running what clearly is at 75-80% normal speed for him. His gate, his length between strides is a bit shorter and I think that odd hammy, nerve issue is a lingering deal. Two different times it was pretty clear when watching him run vs how he was in the preseason game against the Panthers.
Bingo. Thats what I want from a backup QB. Dont need 400 yards of passing. Move the team as best you can, rely on the running game. And above all, dont make mistakes. No lost fumbles. No INT's. When teams have a backup QB in the game, thats when its time for the defense to man up and steal games.
Because he doesn't start 20 post a day about it saying the same thing over and over in each thread. I can deal with a difference in opinion. I don't enjoy the "told you so" I am smarter than everyone one crap that goes on here.
I was at the game, which always makes it harder to judge individual play. TT looked better than DJ has looked most of this year. But we still scored 9 points. Not impressive.
Quote:
In comment 16251819 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
I clearly said “ONE OF THE REASONS”. Your complete inability to believe that more than one thing can be true is not my problem. It’s yours. If you don’t think that the offense controlling the ball for 73 plays had an effect on how the defense played then you’re simply not very bright.
Post of the Day
Penkap, if you drive over to Eric's house you can pick up your prize.
Why because the same people do it everyday?
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
Quote:
In comment 16251868 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16251819 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Taylor is a good backup QB. But the main reason the Giants were in this game was the defense played its best game of the year. If there defense played like it did in some of the other games, it would have been 32-9
One of the reasons the defense played their best game of the season was in direct relation to the offense. The Giants had the ball for over 31 minutes. They ran 73 plays on offense. 20 1st downs on offense. This kept the defense fresh and off the field more than we’ve seen all season.
How many times have the opponents drove right down the field on their first drive and scored this year? We can blame the offense all we want for the failure of the defense but part of the issue is this defense not being able to stop the run or get off the field on 3rd down. With that said, they played excellent against Buffalo
I clearly said “ONE OF THE REASONS”. Your complete inability to believe that more than one thing can be true is not my problem. It’s yours. If you don’t think that the offense controlling the ball for 73 plays had an effect on how the defense played then you’re simply not very bright.
Or maybe you don't know what you are watching. The defense was horrible until this game. I absolutely think the whole team stinks. Stop putting words in my mouth sunshine.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
Quote:
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
The constant game thread staple of 'NO ONE'S OPEN' conveniently disappeared this week. Slayton had his best game, Hyatt looked pretty good.
And Taylor still missed a handful of easy throws. It's time to upgrade.
Quote:
Taylor wasn't 'good' but the team left 14 points on the board. They also got screwed by the BS call on Neal on Hyatt's deep ball. Taylor SHOULD have had another 40-50 yards passing and a TD. But he didn't because he's not very good.
A better QB has us 3-3. Maybe even 4-2. Taylor did some things better than Jones and he isn't even good. Jones is the far superior runner--one of the best in the NFL--which is why he's the starter. Neither are productive passers.
This is spot on. taylor hit 3 deep plays that Jones rarely ever tries let alone connects on.
This team and fans need to realize that the QB position needs to be improved.
See I dopnt agree with this. Taylor hit two deep throws, both by Slayton. Jones should have had two downfield throws against Miami, but our prized TE couldnt make either grab, one being for a TD.
Credit Taylor and Slayton for two very nice plays. But Waller hasnt been that much help to Jones (and he was just ok for Taylor as well.)
Btw, I counted 2 plays where TT didn’t see wide open WRs. Surely there were more. I’m not enamored with his field vision.
Riley was a load this summer. I thought we would see more of him to spell Lawrence or Williams.
Hodgins got the playing time. He's been a bust this year. He may have lost his starting job for good.
Both things can be true, the pass pro was helped by Barkley being in the line-up AND by Taylor’s quicker decision-making. Barkley played week 1, how did that go?
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
Btw, I counted 2 plays where TT didn’t see wide open WRs. Surely there were more. I’m not enamored with his field vision.
Did you see how wide open Hodgins was in the flat on the final play of the game? TT could've thrown to him but Pugh didn't even touch the DE bearing down on him. That was a walk in TD. Here's the video, see 18 at the bottom of the screen at the 3 second mark.
Lonk - ( New Window )
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
Bless your heart!
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
Quote:
Whether or not Taylor played well isn't as important as the fact that he played better than Jones has.
Bless your heart!
Taylor led us to 6 points. What a stud!
Quote:
In comment 16252009 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
I don’t necessarily disagree but I feel Jones contributes to the OL mess much more than you obviously do. At some point we have to stop using Jones’ rare good games as the reason none of this is his fault. I’ve seen journeyman backups come in and have very good games. It happens.
We should ALL be expecting more out of our $40M QB. The fact that some of you continue to point to outlier performances as a reason to continue paying him that is curious, at best.
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
Is Daniel jones worth $40 million more than Tyrod Taylor?
Quote:
In comment 16252014 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Whether or not Taylor played well isn't as important as the fact that he played better than Jones has.
Bless your heart!
Taylor led us to 6 points. What a stud!
The same amount Jones led to v a worse Miami D.
The same amount Jones led to v a worse Miami D.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
No? Ok, just making sure.
How were those "defciencies" described? What was the tone of of the delivery?
You can point out areas for improvement without being obnoxious. There are folks on here that have believed since 2019 DJ cannot improve. I get it now, they are paying him $40M and asking for patience does seem a bit much. That said, it is very difficult to run an offense given the Oline they have been running out there since the first drive of the season (i.e. No AT, and more recently no JMS).
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
Is Daniel jones worth $40 million more than Tyrod Taylor?
Behind this oline? No. But no one is. All things equal with a legitimate chance to succeed? Fuck yeah.
Quote:
In comment 16252009 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
Of course the OL has negative consequences. But it's not okay to just play well for one half against another 1-5 team. That contract Jones got was because expectations are to do it more frequently and sometimes against good teams too.
Right now all Jones is showing us is he got that contract based on playing a crappy Minn defense twice and an Indy team packing it in for the season.
Behind this oline? No. But no one is. All things equal with a legitimate chance to succeed? Fuck yeah.
If Daniel Jones is worth $40 million more than Tyrod on say the Cowboys, then there should be a noticeable difference behind the Giants offensive line between the two. There wasn’t.
Quote:
The same amount Jones led to v a worse Miami D.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
No? Ok, just making sure.
Is Miami ranked 26th in defense and Buffalo 5th? Did Taylor have a big play called back for as bogus penalty?
Just making sure.
Quote:
In comment 16252009 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
Is Daniel jones worth $40 million more than Tyrod Taylor?
Behind this oline? No. But no one is. All things equal with a legitimate chance to succeed? Fuck yeah.
Quote:
In comment 16252018 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16252009 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16251996 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
given the situation, he played well.
If you demand more of one QB, you have to do so for all who play the position. I'm told there are "no excuses". I disagree with you, and I'll leave it at that.
One guy makes $40M and the other is a backup that has barely played the past few seasons.. Maybe YOUR expectations are the same for each but that’s a pretty damn low bar for the $40M guy. There should be a significant difference in the level of play for each. The fact there wasn’t is a major concern. And I’ll leave it at that.
There is a significant difference. 4 weeks ago, DJ was the offensive player of the week. DJ has done things that TT has never done. My expectations are not the same. I believe that DJ is the product of the shitshow roster surrounding him. My belief is that no QB will be consistently successful on this offense until the oline is fixed. Do you disagree?
I don’t necessarily disagree but I feel Jones contributes to the OL mess much more than you obviously do. At some point we have to stop using Jones’ rare good games as the reason none of this is his fault. I’ve seen journeyman backups come in and have very good games. It happens.
We should ALL be expecting more out of our $40M QB. The fact that some of you continue to point to outlier performances as a reason to continue paying him that is curious, at best.
Agreed. Jones has 58 starts in his career to Taylor's 54. Taylor has more 3 TD games, one fewer 2 TD+ games, and more games with a 100+ rating.
Sometimes mediocre QBs have great games.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
Great between the 20s? - not going to win games. And I thought TT played well. But he did not get any TDs and that is the name of the game.
Quote:
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
Quote:
In comment 16252040 Section331 said:
Quote:
The same amount Jones led to v a worse Miami D.
Did we rush for 100 yards against Miami? Did we hold Miami to 14 points? Did he have the same type of field position? Did Waller drop a TD pass against Buffalo? Did Jones royally fuck up an first and goal from the 1?
No? Ok, just making sure.
Is Miami ranked 26th in defense and Buffalo 5th? Did Taylor have a big play called back for as bogus penalty?
Just making sure.
Yeah missing Milano and White and Jones had no effect on their defense. And yet he led us to 6 points.
Quote:
The point total is all the Tyrod detractors talk about. Fact is he led them into scoring position five times, which is about three times more than the average Jones game this season outside of AZ. The professionals who review these games and generate advanced data have graded Tyrod as putting up a top-ten performance among QBs this week, and this is based on down-to-down efficiency.
Great between the 20s? - not going to win games. And I thought TT played well. But he did not get any TDs and that is the name of the game.
Lol...I'll post this again:
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
Taylor had 0 passing yards thst drive lol
Quote:
In comment 16252055 rnargi said:
Quote:
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
Cincinnati really messed up by taking Burrow when they did, they'd be much better off if they'd drafted OL instead and then taken a QB 🙄
Just look at the conversations about QBs on other teams. The bar is higher for everyone not named Jones.
Quote:
In comment 16252055 rnargi said:
Quote:
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
So true. The guy who never gets blamed has the $47M cap hit next year.
Every night as a boy I prayed, please never let me be a Jets fan.
This is pretty close to how that must feel.
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
Quote:
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
Fallacy of false equivalency. Thank you for playing.
Quote:
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Amazing what happens when defense get stops and turnovers, right?
Sean...
Posted my list for 2004 on that thread. I wanted:
Gallery
Taylor
Winslow (even with Shockey, yes)
Ben
Eli
Pretty much in that order. Happily, I didn't get what I wanted.
Every night as a boy I prayed, please never let me be a Jets fan.
This is pretty close to how that must feel.
I like how the sides have reversed, with pro-Jones folks learning about the merits of statistics and results and anti-Jones folks touting vibes and moral victories.
That means QB1 needs to be upgraded.
Quote:
In comment 16252065 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16252055 rnargi said:
Quote:
and if you are, you and at least t30 people on this board more qualified to lead the team than Daboll, Schoen, and a bunch of other people who work and coach with Jones on a daily basis.
No, regarding being more qualified. But that doesn't mean Daboll, Schoen & Co. didn't make a mistake with how they handled Jones.
Everything decision has risks but if Jones can't put it together when he comes back from injury then Schoen should be shopping for a new QB next April. No point in waiting further since his rookie year was 2019.
I can't even fathom selecting a new QB to play on this team prior to fixing both the offensive and yes, the defensive lines. You win from the inside out...it's been proven time and again. We may or may not have the right WRs, we have a running back for now but that remains to be seen wrt Barkley next year. They're David Carr'ing Jones as we speak. Imagine a rookie behind this line.
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
Thomas...it's not that the Giants simply need to fine tune the oline. It's an abject disaster. It's historically bad. It's not a wait and see with the QB after the thing is FIXED , it's just not prudent until it's at least functional. IMHO.
That the completely shot Tyrod Taylor is within a standard deviation of Jones in yards and points created should scare everyone in the organization to their core.
That the completely shot Tyrod Taylor was pressured about as much as an average Jones game, and he didn't turn the ball over or get obliterated in the pocket, should scare Daniel Jones to his core.
TT's biggest accomplishment in the game was not getting clobbered time after time.
Every night as a boy I prayed, please never let me be a Jets fan.
This is pretty close to how that must feel.
I like how the sides have reversed, with pro-Jones folks learning about the merits of statistics and results and anti-Jones folks touting vibes and moral victories.
When you're rooting for the worst team in the league and winning is out of the question, one consolation prize being right about your least favorite character being the worst.
I mean hell, there are posts today on this site about Jerry Reese.
Quote:
Sounds like you didn't want to draft Eli Manning.
Sean...
Posted my list for 2004 on that thread. I wanted:
Gallery
Taylor
Winslow (even with Shockey, yes)
Ben
Eli
Pretty much in that order. Happily, I didn't get what I wanted.
Just feels like you are repeating history here. The Giants have a left tackle who just got a lucrative extension and is hurt. They have a rookie, 2nd round center who is hurt. The hope is Evan Neal develops into the RT. They need a veteran guard and a swing tackle for sure, but the OL is about health and development now.
TT's biggest accomplishment in the game was not getting clobbered time after time.
Agreed. Look - given nothing else - if you have a shot for a top QB take it. Jones' neck and Taylor's age both mean you should upgrade your backup regardless. If that backup becomes your #1, so be it.
TT's biggest accomplishment in the game was not getting clobbered time after time.
Few quarterbacks in the league throw less TDs than Jones every year for the last four years and there's always patience and a desire to see circumstances unless it's Tyrod Taylor.
They really dont have much on offense altogether.
This is a fan site, but man would the discussions be better if we had more realism and less fanaticism.
Few quarterbacks in the league throw less TDs than Jones every year for the last four years and there's always patience and a desire to see circumstances unless it's Tyrod Taylor.
LOL - NFKidding. Well done.
But sit tight. I'm confident the DJFC brigade will appear shortly to justify why one set of rules applies to Jones but not to his back-up.
TT played one game on the road against a quality team and scored 9 points.
Meanwhile, our QB1 was producing 11.8 PPG. And that included an unexpected 31-point second half explosion against the Cards.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB. They definitely do not have an oline, which in turn gets the QB obliterated on a weekly basis. Fix the line and you may find out you have the QB. And it probably is that they do not have the QB they need.
Eli from 2017 until his retirement wasn't very good, and Daniel Jones throughout most of his career hasn't been very good. The surrounding cast also hasn't been great.
Eli didn't forget how to play QB, but he declined with age similar to Dan Marino, Big Ben, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and his brother. Only Drew Bress, Warren Moon, and Tom Brady ever beat back father time and played great ball into their 40s.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Quote:
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup. Too much sentimentality and nostalgia in this mom and pop operation.
One of the smartest things I ever read on BBI was "The Maras want to win, but they don't try to". This organization finds reasons to keep people around rather than improve on them.
Quote:
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup, and the 2018 team actually had quite a bit of offensive talent and had a few explosive games (against mostly weak competition) when Eli had it going and the line was playing well. But it was the same old story we see today: a lot of games lost because Eli couldn't quite connect enough on the explosive plays that he used to kill teams with, combined with a leaky line.
He's got to be one of the better backup QBs in the NFL.
He is playing on an expiring contract and is now 34 years old.
I wonder what the future holds for him....
But that isn't how the NFL works. You just don't fix things like an OL and then wait to see if you have proven it before you go and focus on getting a QB. A team is built in a relatively fluid fashion, or at least attempted to be built.
Yes, the Offense needs more investment/upgrading but it's not too hard to see that QB is also on that shopping list.
Thomas...it's not that the Giants simply need to fine tune the oline. It's an abject disaster. It's historically bad. It's not a wait and see with the QB after the thing is FIXED , it's just not prudent until it's at least functional. IMHO.
When 3 of 5 starters go down and your 2nd year RT hasn't figured things out yet in pass protection that is what happens. Not having good QB play and Saquon out contributed greatly to the abject disaster.
You invest more in the interior from Draft and get another Tackle on the roster to backup/replace Neal if this continues. But QB play has to improve and not just Jones running around either as he will never last 17 games/season.
Appreciate your comments but there is no wait-and-see in the NFL like you suggest, and when you think everything is ready-to-go you then make a decision on a QB. It is far more fluid, and I bet Schoen/Daboll are cutting bait on Jones this offseason or next. But it's going to happen.
I hate to keep saying it (or typing it for all you BBI want to be editors) but is this true?
How much of this statement is a chicken or the egg argument?
Same could be said about the OL - did every great QB have a great OL?
The only constant in both instances is the QB. If that's broken, the team's chance of winning drastically reduce.
Quote:
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
They really dont have much on offense altogether.
Maybe the OL situation has permanently impacted Jones, (physically and/or mentally). If it hasn't, the Giants had an average offense last season with Jones. If they can't do better if/when the OL is healthy, then everyone goes under a microscope. As of now there's nothing much to learn.
Chris Simms said "you could put Tom Brady in his prime behind this OL and it wouldn't matter". I agree. Was the OL better Sunday because of time, Pugh, TT, Barkley? Who knows. While it's all about the injury report we'll never really know.
But of course, until we have the 7 Blocks of Granite, the reincarnation of Jim Brown and a latter day Jerry Rice, no one will be able to tell.
Enough already. We are going nowhere fast with this guy, the contract was a mistake and it's time to cut the losses and move on.
It seems like the same person talking to himself back and forth, but taking the other side.
You guys are literally doing what you hate others for doing.
It seems like the same person talking to himself back and forth, but taking the other side.
You guys are literally doing what you hate others for doing.
They are the same guy. The guy who can't let go of his emotions and admit that he loved or hated a guy that has proven him wrong his play on the field.
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
hmmm
hmmm
Barkley hadn't played the past 3 games, and a number of OL were benched. What are you even talking about?
And why is it hard to believe some units played better this past week? Hell, I think it was the first game I'd say the defense played well. It hardly means the defense finally decided to play well. I'm sure they had wanted to in the other games...
Where I think people vary is on whether he is contributing to that mess, a passenger riding shotgun with the mess, or a real player being held back by that mess.
I think the evidence of the first two is becoming stronger and the evidence of the third less and less.
He has all the physical tools you need to be a plyer, but to me the mental part of the game and the feel for the game has just never developed. At this point I am done betting it will.
During the 7-2 start to last season they were a heavy run team. With Taylor they again were a heavy run team.
I think if you take out the last drive (ten plus passes) where Buffalo's D was playing soft Taylor's performance looks quite different imv.
Quote:
In comment 16252136 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Discussions that are happening now are what was discussed the 2nd half of Eli's career. Did Eli forget how to play quarterback or did the team around him fall apart? They are still rebuilding from that team and still haven't found a #1 wide receiver or decent line.
Eli declined and became a subpar QB. He was also less and less mobile, which just doesn’t work in todays game. The reason we’ve been enduring basically the same conversation the last decade - except it feels like a century - is that we’ve been led by two inadequate QBs since about 2016.
Yup. Too much sentimentality and nostalgia in this mom and pop operation.
One of the smartest things I ever read on BBI was "The Maras want to win, but they don't try to". This organization finds reasons to keep people around rather than improve on them.
I don’t actually disagree with you but devil’s advocate- how many people wanted to upgrade things in 2006?
You must hate when Daniel Jones has a good game every 6-8 weeks then.
hmmm
Exactly what we did the last time Barkley was healthy.
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
When you have a huge cap hit there are no excuses at QB.
Quote:
He went 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, led 3 FG drives...42, 33, and 75 yards (hardly worth celebrating, lol) failed to pick up 1 yard for a TD twice and a first down two other times, he fumbled (recovered), threw for only 200 yards, had a 4.7 yard per pass average, his only designed run lost a yard on 3rd and 1, made the bone headed decision to check to a running play with 14 seconds left in the half and no time outs, but other than that he was just swell!
And yet he still led them to more yards, more explosive plays, more red zone trips, less turnovers, and more time of possession than the starting QB.
Yet we absolutely have to throw every offensive player under a bus and refuse to bring in legitmate QB competition through the draft because there's no way another QB could succeed with this line even though a journeyman backup QB just did as good. All for a guy who's basically been the 25th best QB in the league outside of 2022.
Only needed the defense to net them two great fields and Saquon being back on the field. And the Bills were missing many key defenders.
Quote:
How come when Sy56 describes DJ's short coming as a QB, its constructive criticism. But when anyone else here describes DJ's deficiencies (obvious to anyone with eyes), they are labelled as non loyal Giant haters who have low football IQ?
How were those "defciencies" described? What was the tone of of the delivery?
You can point out areas for improvement without being obnoxious. There are folks on here that have believed since 2019 DJ cannot improve.
Well, to be frank, they've been largely correct.
This is remarkably consistent and also not good enough.
I don’t actually disagree with you but devil’s advocate- how many people wanted to upgrade things in 2006?
That was a long time ago in a different CBA with no rookie wage scale: one where drafting a QB high meant the team truly was committed to the player in a way they are not now. Moving on quickly from a Josh Rosen or Trey Lance would have been far more difficult. The risk the Giants took with Eli was colossal, and shouldn't be viewed as a model for today.
Now it's a big advantage to have a rookie quarterback. It's such an advantage that it only makes sense to pay one if he is special. Paying a guy like Jones or a washed up Eli is the most damaging move a team can self-inflict.
I'm reminded of 1994 when the Giants were so slow to understand what the introduction of free agency meant. They're slow learners, and learning slow costs years.
Quote:
In comment 16251804 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
For a QB who played better with a worse OL, banned up RB against the highest sacking team in the league.. this was the first time all year, I saw a Giants QB identify the hot reads and throw on time. First time a giant QB this year sensed pressure and adjusted accordingly and was a blown penalty call on the. Last play of the game away from winning against a top 5-7 NFL team..
I'm used to seeing my team get it's ass kicked and looking at draft by half time when going against the likes of Bills..
Sy literally said Taylor played well except for the screw-up that cost them the game.
How is that harsh?
It isn't harsh at all, but did he really "play well"? 24-36 200 yards, his only designed run was a read option in which he kept the ball on 3rd and 1 and it was the wrong read, no gain. He had one truly sustained scoring drive (75 yards, the other two FG drives were 33 and 45 yards), He fumbled but the ball was recovered, he missed several open throws, was 0-5 in the red zone, 0-3 in goal to go situations, and missed converting 1 yard needed for either a TD or first down on four occasions. He also scrambled for 24 yards. Sounds pedestrian at best to me.
The double standards here are incredible. If DJ had that stat line against a team like Buffalo, some of you would be lining up to fellate him. There's a poster here who demanded that I acknowledge that DJ's performance against Chicago last year, with a grand total of 71 passing yards, was an excellent game. And if any backup at any other position held the fort with very little dropoff from the starter, you'd all be celebrating it.
But not when it calls into question the quality of poor Danny and the legitimacy of DJFC's laundry list of excuses. There was no dropoff from our $40M QB1 to our $6M QB2. That's a QB1 problem, if you're being intellectually honest about it.
Quote:
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
Okereke made a clean tackle.
Harris was injured when he advanced full steam and his helmet struck the thigh pad of his own team mate
Quote:
In comment 16252131 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 16252140 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16252131 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
The problem is that Jones’ deficiencies have a larger negative effect on the OL than many are willing to admit. He is ABSOLUTELY part of the problem. For some reason many fans are putting their hands over their ears, closing their eyes and burying their heads in the sand because they don’t want to acknowledge that. It’s easier to just blame the OL and hope Jones suddenly becomes something he’s never been in his life
Maybe my age addled brain is forgetting the stars. No, forget stardom. How about ok-good. Shep? ok-good...when he's available. Golden Tate? Yeah, I know Slayton has been there. yee-ha.
I don't think DJ is all that. But it is fair to say he has shit to work with. I also think the contract reflects what he could be if the team around him were a little better - a middling QB.
Let's assume all of that is true and Jones has been held back from reaching whatever potential he might have.
Right now, we are in year five of DJ's career. And it looks like this season is going to end up being another mulligan for Jones based on injury, OL failures, etc.
Are you comfortable actually running this back for Jones's sixth attempt to prove he's the franchise QB???
Enough already. We are going nowhere fast with this guy, the contract was a mistake and it's time to cut the losses and move on.
This is exactly how I feel. I’m also very concerned that Coachkiller Jones is going to get Daboll, who I think is a talented HC and probably the most important person in the organization, fired. Jones has already irreparably harmed the careers of two HCs. And he’s angling for another pelt on the wall.
Quote:
In comment 16252140 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16252131 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this discussion suggests is that the Giants really don't have a quarterback.
That sums it up to a point - they may not have a QB an OL. They definitely do not have an oline a QB, which in turn gets the QB obliterated causes the OL to look exponentially worse on a weekly basis. Fix the line Get a real QB and you may find out you have the QB OL. And it probably definitely is that they do not have the QB they need.
FTFY.
No you didn't fix it for me. I said what I said and I meant what I said.
If you have an opinion, post your own and don't twist other people's opinion.
Jones may very well be not the person for QB and it is certainly trending that way despite the $160 mill deal.
What we do not have is an effect OL so how does anyone actually know what any QB can do. It may possibly be the worst OL in the history of the NFL.
I think my opinion on DJ (and the aspersive effect his flaws have on the perception of the OL) is pretty f*cking clear. But let's not get too indignant about twisting others' words. You've been guilty of exactly that yourself.
Regardless, neither of them are the long term answer so we should be shopping for a QB this draft IMO.
Regardless, neither of them are the long term answer so we should be shopping for a QB this draft IMO.
I would be fine with TT and/or DeVito.
Frankly, I am tired of watching Jones play QB.
And I couldn't have less interested in a retread off the QB scrap heap (e.g. Barkley, etc).
Dude got the bag. And he'll be a backup QB somewhere in a couple of seasons. I'm just ready to turn the page on the DJ era. He's not leading us anywhere.
QBs who are franchise QB makes mistakes like that all the time. Jones are magnified caused the offense needs to be perfect in order to win.