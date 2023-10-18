for display only
The QB's role with regard to OL play

Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 9:59 am
Yes, another OL thread that will absolutely be a DJ thread!

Many here like to point to the Giants' OL woes as an explanation for DJ's pedestrian QB play, and suggest that no QB could possibly be successful behind the Giants' OL. And that may well be true, but it also might not be.

I wanted to find an example for reference that would show the same OL with two different QBs, and have enough sample size to be worth looking at. That obviously leaves us with a very short list of options, but one did stand out:

In 2007, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. In 2008, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. No changes, no significant injuries that would tip the balance in favor of either year (Steve Neal appeared to miss time in both seasons, the rest were pretty much the same).

In 2007, the Patriots had Tom Brady at QB. In 2008, Brady got hurt on their very first possession, and the Patriots wound up starting Matt Cassel for the balance of the season.

In 2007, Brady was sacked 21 times (sack percentage of 3.5%). In 2008, with the exact same OL, Cassel was sacked 47 times (sack percentage of 8.3%). In 2009, Brady is back from injury and playing QB behind that exact same OL again, and he's sacked just 16 times (sack percentage of 2.8%). Matt Cassel moves on to Kansas City, where he gets sacked 42 times (sack percentage of 7.9%) in 2009. That's an increase over what the assortment of QBs KC used in 2008 endured (37 sacks, 6.4%), although there were some changes to the right side of KC's OL from 2008 to 2009.

Pressure rates and pocket time doesn't appear to be tracked that far back, but the sack statistics give us some insight. Some of the areas that separate great QBs from mediocre/backup QBs include pocket awareness and processing speed. Brady had that, and it allowed him to make his OL look great. But when a slow processing QB went behind that line, they looked bad.

The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either. A more aware passer will almost definitely make this OL look better than they do with DJ. We saw a glimpse of it on Sunday, though many fans came away from that game with the wrong insight: the OL didn't play better in front of Tyrod; Tyrod played better behind the OL.
Good thread.  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/18/2023 10:02 am : link
Not sure the numbers, but I remember Kurt Warner getting sacked a lot while he was a Giant. Then Eli took over after 8 games and the sack numbers went down.
RE: Good thread.  
Ron Johnson : 10/18/2023 10:11 am : link
In comment 16252601 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Not sure the numbers, but I remember Kurt Warner getting sacked a lot while he was a Giant. Then Eli took over after 8 games and the sack numbers went down.


Eli's style was more chuck-and-duck
btw  
Ron Johnson : 10/18/2023 10:12 am : link
Brady wasn't processing quite fast enough in that last game of 07-08 as I recall
Interesting thread GD  
Dnew15 : 10/18/2023 10:15 am : link
I have been thinking the same thing, but haven't had time to research any of it.

I do agree with your final premise that the OL isn't good, but DJ isn't doing them any favors.

I've never played QB at any level of football - but I've played OL and the QB and OL have to work together in many ways to create the pocket, generate a sense of timing, and calling out protections.

Much like QBs and pass catchers - there has to be a sense of connectivity between the line and the QB. I'm not sure where the disconnect is - but it's certainly there.
So Tom Brady was much better  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 10:17 am : link
than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...

I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.
Jones and the OL are both to blame  
Chris684 : 10/18/2023 10:17 am : link
And as of this year, the excuses for Jones need to be over. He went through a lot of crap as young QB, no doubt. But then Daboll came in and last year happened. He’s had a sufficient amount of talent around him now. In a game that probably defined our season he came up very small against Seattle. With even decent QB play that night we are probably 2-4 and thinking about this year very differently.
In sum, QBs with bad pocket awareness get sacked more  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/18/2023 10:18 am : link
.
the coaching staff also played it more conservative on offense  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 10:19 am : link
with Taylor, as they did last year with Jones (when he showed enough for them to sign him to a $40 million a year contract). The first 5 games of the season, they tried to open it up a bit more after investing money and draft capital in some weapons. It has failed mightily. And the OL deficiencies are a huge part of that.

Some Giants fans try and excuse the OL play. Meanwhile, in reality, there are articles on ESPN titled "The Giants OL is Historically Bad."

Since 2017 (7 seasons), the Giants have been in the bottom 4 of the PBWR in all but 1 season
Lets look at the Miami game  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 10:22 am : link
from pro-reference

Jones:
Pressure 40% of the time
Hurried: 2
Hit: 3

Taylor:
Pressured 37.5% of the time
Hurried: 3
Hit: 2

Taylor had 8 less pass attempts. Seems pretty equal to me.

The OL sucks, and neither QB is good enough to overcome it. Blame whoever you want, but neither QB was responsible for bringing these players in. They arent responsible for our god awful training staff.

The solution is getting better players everywhere. Simple as that.
I am hoping  
penkap75 : 10/18/2023 10:26 am : link
This rest will allow DJ to heal up, recover from his shell shock. Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker. Our O-line is bad, but there is syngery between O-line and QB that seems to lacking.
Funny you mention Brady  
HBart : 10/18/2023 10:26 am : link
Before the Bills game Chris Simms said "If the Giants had Tom Brady in his prime it wouldn't matter with this OL."

I agree Jones doesn't have a quick release, and the extra half tic he requires has been a problem this season.

It's also pretty obvious a backup QB (with no prior starting experience) will get sacked more. Especially early. Over half Cassel's sacks came in his first 5 games.

All QBs have puts and takes. My two key knocks on Jones are release speed and locking on.
I don’t know who in their right mind  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 10:27 am : link
can watch the Giants this year and think to themselves, “yeah, the OL isn’t a problem”
RE: btw  
rsjem1979 : 10/18/2023 10:28 am : link
In comment 16252613 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Brady wasn't processing quite fast enough in that last game of 07-08 as I recall


Brady got the shit kicked out of him all day, threw 48 times with zero INTs, and drove 75 yards in 12 plays for the go-ahead score with less than 3 minutes left.
also interesting that Brady was mentioned  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 10:31 am : link
is this is a Giants fan site. The Giants held Brady to 17 and 14 points in 2 Super Bowls. The Giants won those in large part because they terrorized the greatest QB of all time
RE: I don’t know who in their right mind  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/18/2023 10:38 am : link
In comment 16252644 KDavies said:
Quote:
can watch the Giants this year and think to themselves, “yeah, the OL isn’t a problem”


When did someone say “the OL isn’t a problem”?
a few flaws in this  
Eric on Li : 10/18/2023 10:41 am : link
1. "different qb behind same OL" - the nyg havent had the same OL in any game this year. im not sure they've finished 1 game with the same OL they started with.

2. we have 4 years of jones career prior to this one, none with good offensive lines, and his sack% was 8.6% which was almost identical to his sack% last year at 8.5% (and he was the 5th most sacked QB last year at 8.5% so that wasn't a low sack year). his career lowest was 5.7% in 2021 and highest was 9.1% prior to this year - when he has been sacked 15.6% of the time. there is no argument against what we saw weeks 1-5 as an extreme outlier.

3. it's not just pressures and sacks, but also an extremely high % of quick pressures allowed by this OL. the giants are all by themselves facing almost 40% quick pressures on this chart (which was through week 5) and 1 of just 2 teams above 30%.



sometimes the simplest and most obvious answer is the right one. this offensive line through at least 5 games was historically bad. they were on pace to allow 100 more pressures than the highest team last year and break sack records. almost half of the pressures were quick pressures (less than 2.5 seconds).

in week 6 with new starters at 2 positions (plus 1 injury change in-game) they performed only slightly better (still 43% pressures and 3 sacks). even getting sacked 3x tyrod had a really good game evading pressures but i wouldn't count on that consistently because he was sacked below (7.7%) his own career sack% (9.3%). barkley not only made an impact with the yards he created but he also helped in blitz pickup a few times (including the play taylor fumbled but was able to fall on the ball). if the OL doesn't continuing improving substantially, which it hopefully does whenever thomas gets back, i'd bet on whoever plays QB behind it getting impacted. with thomas back, and a jms/pugh/bredeson i think it could have a chance to settle down though.
Last section of the OP is the crux of it. If you watch football  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 10:42 am : link
fairly regularly you should have seen it last Sunday night as Gatorade Dunk mentions. Not surprised at some of the posts though.

Quote:
The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either. A more aware passer will almost definitely make this OL look better than they do with DJ. We saw a glimpse of it on Sunday, though many fans came away from that game with the wrong insight: the OL didn't play better in front of Tyrod; Tyrod played better behind the OL.
QBs  
Mattman : 10/18/2023 10:44 am : link
Need to understand what the defense could potentially do, what the protection is called and communicate to confirm or change it. This also includes WRs as they also take part in the hot reads so if the defensive players the QB calls out comes they need to adjust into a hot read.

You try to get big on big for blocking, but the QB needs to be able to process where weak points are and how it can break down and know where he can go when it does.

This all occurs while processing the coverage and routes. When the ball snaps so many things can change in less than a second.

Blind side and inside protection are most important. Obviously, you don't see blindside as easily and you need to climb the pocket if you see pressure coming from the edge. It is a cardinal sin to have pressure from the A or B gaps, which is why players like Dex, who gets pressure from the A gap at a rate much higher than anyone else, is so highly valued.

The amount of information to see and process is staggering.

The best QBs process information faster and make the correct reads. They have to walk, chew gum, rub their stomach, pat their head, and stand on one foot jumping while juggling flaming chainsaws.

play calling  
pjcas18 : 10/18/2023 10:47 am : link
can also be a factor, no?

From what I remember (anecdotally) it seemed like those Pats teams would run so many quick slants to Welker or screens to Gronk/Hernandez or the RB's.

Announcers used to say the Patriots used the pass game as an extension of the run game.

Once you can "dink and dunk" your way down the field, it neuters the pass rush and opens up more of the playbook (Randy Moss downfield for those Pats teams).

just my opinion, but I think you can game plan to limit the incompetence of the OL some and help the QB/offense succeed.

Some people also used to say the Patriots called plays like they knew what the defense is doing, lol, and in some cases maybe they did (especially in the Charlie Weis days).

i guess the shorter version of my post is everything kdavies said  
Eric on Li : 10/18/2023 10:48 am : link
the need to contort away from the obvious that this ol has been historically bad is an active choice.

i dont recall this degree of effort to defend anyone from ian allen to john jerry, to the flowers/hart bookends, to pio and the nate solder experience, or will hernandez' inability to pick up a stunt. and with this group it's not 1 weak link it's been an entire line on a record setting pace of incompetence.
RE: RE: I don’t know who in their right mind  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 10:48 am : link
In comment 16252670 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16252644 KDavies said:


Quote:


can watch the Giants this year and think to themselves, “yeah, the OL isn’t a problem”



When did someone say “the OL isn’t a problem”?


The whole post is trying to excuse the OL play and blame it on the QB. It's comical. How is the QB responsible for the Giants PBWR being in the bottom 4 of the league in 6 of the past 7 years?

Even Tom Brady, who he has lauded as helping the OL, was held to 14 and 17 points in 2 Super Bowls when facing a ferocious pass rush. Mahomes was held to 9 points when his OL wasn't getting it done.

Reality is the OL will look better as the season goes on. If for no other reason, the schedule gets easier. But it is pretty clear that the Giants OL is dreadful against good pass rushes. What, would a better QB lose against the Cowboys 40-6 instead? Everyone wishes we had a Mahomes on our team. But we don't. Much easier to improve the OL through acquisition and development.
RE: play calling  
Eric on Li : 10/18/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16252685 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
can also be a factor, no?

From what I remember (anecdotally) it seemed like those Pats teams would run so many quick slants to Welker or screens to Gronk/Hernandez or the RB's.

Announcers used to say the Patriots used the pass game as an extension of the run game.

Once you can "dink and dunk" your way down the field, it neuters the pass rush and opens up more of the playbook (Randy Moss downfield for those Pats teams).

just my opinion, but I think you can game plan to limit the incompetence of the OL some and help the QB/offense succeed.

Some people also used to say the Patriots called plays like they knew what the defense is doing, lol, and in some cases maybe they did (especially in the Charlie Weis days).


yes and playcalling is also impacted by game flow. this was the first game the giants had a lead and played from ahead virtually the entire game. they had the threat of run and the ability to utilize it all game, which they mostly did.

up until the last drive i think they had run the ball more than they passed it whereas their pass rate in the first 5 weeks was something like 75% because they were always playing from behind (and didnt have barkley for 3 games).
RE: I am hoping  
averagejoe : 10/18/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:
[quote] Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....

He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .
RE: RE: I am hoping  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 11:02 am : link
In comment 16252708 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:
[quote] Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....

He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .


lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.
RE: I am hoping  
HomerJones45 : 10/18/2023 11:04 am : link
In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:
Quote:
This rest will allow DJ to heal up, recover from his shell shock. Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker. Our O-line is bad, but there is syngery between O-line and QB that seems to lacking.
He's had 9 years of professional qb coaching and has no doubt studied countless hours of film, but keep hoping that all of a sudden, he's going to catch on.

Don't you guys find it odd that in 4 years of college and 5 years of pro ball, poor Danny has never had a good o-line, good receivers or good offensive coordinators/play callers? Maybe, there are some deficiencies on his part? Nah.

He is what he is and it's not good enough.
Score of the game also helps decide pressure  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:05 am : link
as well. When you are in the game and can still run the ball, the defense has to honor that too. When you are down 3 scores in the 2nd quarter - well the defense can attack more, do not have to respect play action, etc...
RE: So Tom Brady was much better  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16252623 JT039 said:
Quote:
than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...

I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.

Not shocking, but you missed the point.

This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.

The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.
The QB does help the OL  
PatersonPlank : 10/18/2023 11:07 am : link
Its his job to tell them where the extra rusher is coming from, so either the OL or RB can pick it up (depending on scheme). There are also times when the defense sends too many rushers on a side, and there is no way even the best OL can handle it. In this case the QB needs to see this, and be in synch with the RB/WR to throw "into the blitz". Your saw Tyrod and Barkley do this successfully, where instead of Barkley picking up the blitz he floated out to where they came from and Tyrod hit him. Tyrod also did this a few times later, sometimes to Wandale. If Tyrod had held the ball and tried to go down the field, we would all be sitting here yelling about the OL when in fact it was a QB/RB/WR error.

There are situations where the OL needs the QB to read what is going on and help. I thought Tyrod did this aspect of the QB position very well on Sunday
RE: Lets look at the Miami game  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 11:08 am : link
In comment 16252636 JT039 said:
Quote:
from pro-reference

Jones:
Pressure 40% of the time
Hurried: 2
Hit: 3

Taylor:
Pressured 37.5% of the time
Hurried: 3
Hit: 2

Taylor had 8 less pass attempts. Seems pretty equal to me.

The OL sucks, and neither QB is good enough to overcome it. Blame whoever you want, but neither QB was responsible for bringing these players in. They arent responsible for our god awful training staff.

The solution is getting better players everywhere. Simple as that.

If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.
Jones is the Evan Neal of quarterbacks  
kelly : 10/18/2023 11:10 am : link
Slow twitch and slow to process once the action starts.

At least Neal we can try at guard
OL Play  
Archer : 10/18/2023 11:10 am : link
I was talking with an old teammate who played center in college and was a walk on in the NFL.
He is not a Giants fan (Saints) but I asked him about the Giants OL play.

The first thing he told me which sounded somewhat self-serving, is that the lineman must be the smartest players on the team. They are asked to do so much and do it in coordination with the other (4) linemen. They can be individually great but if the man next to you fails you fail.

He is of the mindset that the Center is the QB of the line and the most important player on the line. In most systems the center calls the pass protections, identifies the middle linebacker (Mike), calls out run game responsibilities, picks up blitzes, and gives help to the guards in double teaming.

He thinks that a lot of the difficulty in how the Giants line plays is related to poor communication and not the individual players. He thinks that it is very difficult to have a cohesive line with a rookie center and now a backup.

The Giants do not pick up blitzes, overloads, stunts, etc. This is not a physical issue, it is mental.

The Giants line is so young and without Thomas there is no one to lead them, no one to lean on.
He believes that it can take a couple of years for a line to come together. And that the line needs an Alfa dog to lead them. Usually this is the center.

The only thing that he mentioned about the QB and line play is that often the QB is responsible to identify the defense and then the center calls out the protection. Sometimes the QB may call out the wrong scheme and that can screw up the line calls.

The last thing that he mentioned is that the OL is more than the (5) up front and that the success or failure may often rely on the TEs, backs, and WRs. The Giants do not do a lot of 13 personnel. this could help the OL. But the Giants only have one blocking TE.
RE: RE: So Tom Brady was much better  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:11 am : link
In comment 16252724 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16252623 JT039 said:


Quote:


than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...

I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.


Not shocking, but you missed the point.

This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.

The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.


No I didnt miss the point. We all know your point.

Better players make their teammates better. But excluding the variables I mentioned earlier is something you probably just do not understand, which is ok.

So saying Tom Brady navigates the team and plays and reads defenses better than Matt Cassel shocks who? You? Theres a canyon size difference in between the best player in the game's history to a middling starter.

Is the size that great between Taylor and Jones - of course not. Maybe they are really close. I dont know nor do I really care. But as others have pointed out - when talking about OL plays this year and pretty much for the last 10 years plus.... our OL has sucked - regardless of it was Jones, Eli, or God himself.
RE: RE: So Tom Brady was much better  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16252724 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16252623 JT039 said:


Quote:


than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...

I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.


Not shocking, but you missed the point.

This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.

The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.


Yes, the QB can make an OL look better or worse. But Jones is not making this OL look like the worst in the league. They are doing that well enough on their own. And you neglect to mention the inverse which is even more true: the OL can make a QB look better or worse. Mahomes looked dreadful in the biggest game of the year when his OL wasn't performing. Brady looked pedestrian for much of 2 SBs against the Giants pass rush
RE: RE: Lets look at the Miami game  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16252728 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.


I am sorry I used an example of a game where all the variables were the same. I get it. You dont understand why they matter. But trust me, they do.

Can you believe how much worse the Cavs were once Lebron left for Miami? It was truly shocking.
RE: RE: RE: I am hoping  
averagejoe : 10/18/2023 11:19 am : link
In comment 16252714 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16252708 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:
[quote] Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....

He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .



lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.


Personal attack from a noted pillow biting DJ fanboy like yourself ? Only a black socks to gym loser like you could fail to see what is right in front of him. He stinks .
It really doesn't matter anymore.  
Johnny5 : 10/18/2023 11:20 am : link
Jones needs better blocking to win games. We will not be able to fix this OL enough for that before the Giants move on from him anyway.
RE: It really doesn't matter anymore.  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16252756 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Jones needs better blocking to win games. We will not be able to fix this OL enough for that before the Giants move on from him anyway.


This sums it perfectly.
RE: RE: I am hoping  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16252717 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:


Quote:


This rest will allow DJ to heal up, recover from his shell shock. Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker. Our O-line is bad, but there is syngery between O-line and QB that seems to lacking.

He's had 9 years of professional qb coaching and has no doubt studied countless hours of film, but keep hoping that all of a sudden, he's going to catch on.

Don't you guys find it odd that in 4 years of college and 5 years of pro ball, poor Danny has never had a good o-line, good receivers or good offensive coordinators/play callers? Maybe, there are some deficiencies on his part? Nah.

He is what he is and it's not good enough.


Please give me a list of NFL OL and WR from Duke from when Jones played. Who in their right minds thinks Jones had a good surrounding cast at Duke? Do you watch any college football?

A guy like Haskins can look great in college when surrounded by the best talent and look like garbage in the NFL. Other players like Josh Allen can be surrounded by garbage talent at Wyoming and be great in the pros. Do you not root for a team that had a QB from Morehead freaking St.?

As for the NFL, Jones has shown he can make the playoffs with a waiver-wire WR as the best option, as he did last year. What he cannot do is succeed with a league worst OL, which most QBs in the league cannot.
Football is the ultimate team game  
Mattman : 10/18/2023 11:23 am : link
No one piece is completely guilty or innocent in a vacuum.

Every piece has a part to play which is why it is both the OL that sucks and Jones that is an issue.

The guard play is historically bad and even Tom Brady as mentioned couldn't handle inside pressure. Fred Robins, Barry Cofield and Jay Alford had pressures/hits and sacks in that game. Also remember that we used Kiwanuka and Tuck inside at DT for the Nascar packages and Tuck specifically was a beast. I think I remember reading that Cofield said Brady had a look of surprise after he blew up a wes welker fake handoff and hit Brady.

It is also a fact that Jones has shortcoming with the speed at which he processes the field and that includes the pass rush. He can win with a clean pocket but how often does that happen in the NFL?

If we have the ability to upgrade QB, the most important position on the field, you take it.

We also need to upgrade both guard spots and even the best QBs will succumb to inside pressure.

Both can be true so I'm not sure why some are insistent on the straw man argument that those who criticize Jones are saying the OL isn't also a problem.
Jones is the perfect combine QB  
Sean : 10/18/2023 11:24 am : link
He has all the physical tools and throws a very nice ball. But, post snap processing it isn't there. And that impacts everything else.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I am hoping  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16252753 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 16252714 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16252708 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 16252642 penkap75 said:
[quote] Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....

He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .



lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.



Personal attack from a noted pillow biting DJ fanboy like yourself ? Only a black socks to gym loser like you could fail to see what is right in front of him. He stinks .


What is a DJ fanboy? I think he's a middle of the pack QB. I've said over and over again, if the Giants are at the top of the draft and they have a chance to get what they believe is a true franchise, top 5 QB, they should.

It doesn't mean I'm fucking stupid enough to make comments like "Jones has a football IQ of 0" or to blame Jones for the OL being the worst in the league.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I am hoping  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16252766 KDavies said:
Quote:

What is a DJ fanboy?


Term a few posters need to use to justify that they were right about something so juvenile.
RE: RE: RE: Lets look at the Miami game  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 11:26 am : link
In comment 16252743 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16252728 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.



I am sorry I used an example of a game where all the variables were the same. I get it. You dont understand why they matter. But trust me, they do.

Can you believe how much worse the Cavs were once Lebron left for Miami? It was truly shocking.

It's not about the entire team being better or worse because they lost their best player. I can't tell if you're intentionally being obtuse or if you're just not intelligent enough to follow along.

Probably both, more of the latter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I am hoping  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16252768 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16252766 KDavies said:


Quote:



What is a DJ fanboy?



Term a few posters need to use to justify that they were right about something so juvenile.
The truth is  
Mattman : 10/18/2023 11:36 am : link
DJ is girlfriend material but not wife material

Some of those playing ol are the ones you hide from your friends
RE: The truth is  
KDavies : 10/18/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16252783 Mattman said:
Quote:
DJ is girlfriend material but not wife material

Some of those playing ol are the ones you hide from your friends


Lol. Pretty good analogy. And nothing wrong with having a g/f who may or may not be the wife. Some of these anti-Jonesers just seem to want to jerkoff because their g/f isn't Margot Robbie
DJ will never be a "quick"  
Dave on the UWS : 10/18/2023 11:46 am : link
QB. He wasn't at Duke (that was in Sy's scouting report), and he hasn't shown any improvement in that at the pro-level. He doesn't seem to process quick pre-snap either, protections are often NOT adjusted, leaving a free rusher to smash him.
He is best suited as a marginal starter, and a high quality backup. That has become clear. AND he now has had 2 neck injuries in two years.
Not moving on from him (drafting someone else next April), is foolish, and a bad idea.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lets look at the Miami game  
JT039 : 10/18/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16252771 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

It's not about the entire team being better or worse because they lost their best player. I can't tell if you're intentionally being obtuse or if you're just not intelligent enough to follow along.

Probably both, more of the latter.


I feel sorry that you cant follow along. I'll try better so you can understand. You will get there though, I promise.
...  
christian : 10/18/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16252815 JT039 said:
Quote:
It's not about the entire team being better or worse because they lost their best player. I can't tell if you're intentionally being obtuse or if you're just not intelligent enough to follow along.

Probably both, more of the latter.

I feel sorry that you cant follow along. I'll try better so you can understand. You will get there though, I promise.


Dep, you've been back what less than a month, and you're already starting with the sniveling.

This go will inevitably turn out like your last several if you can't chill out.
RE: RE: Good thread.  
NJLCO : 10/18/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16252609 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16252601 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


Not sure the numbers, but I remember Kurt Warner getting sacked a lot while he was a Giant. Then Eli took over after 8 games and the sack numbers went down.



Eli's style was more chuck-and-duck


Eli was always trying to make a play. He didn’t give a shit about the stat’s, just make a play.
Good post Gatorade  
The Mike : 10/18/2023 12:20 pm : link
The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.

As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.

So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.

The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
If one peruses Tyrod Taylor's career stats at Pro Football Reference  
shyster : 10/18/2023 12:28 pm : link
and looks at his sack totals, one sees that his total of 42 for the 2016 season is in bold.

That signifies that TT led the league that year in sacks taken. And he did so despite being benched for the final game of the season.

In 2017, his sack total went up to 46, despite missing two games, one of which was a healthy benching in mid-season.

Those were the last seasons in which Taylor held a starting job for anything close to a full season.

On Sunday night, Taylor was sacked three times, and evaded a couple more for reasons have nothing to do with processing information and getting the ball out quicker.

Daniel Jones highest sack totals before this season were 45 in 2020 and 44 in 2022. He attempted 52 more passes in 2022 than Tyrod Taylor did in 2017, when Taylor was sacked 46 times.

Do a QB's abilities affect how many sacks an offense will rack up? Of course.

Do we have any reliable statistical evidence that Tyrod Taylor is superior to Daniel Jones in this regard? No.
RE: Good post Gatorade  
Johnny5 : 10/18/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16252853 The Mike said:
Quote:
The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.

As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.

So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.

The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.

lol
RE: Good post Gatorade  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16252853 The Mike said:
Quote:
The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.

As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.

So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.

The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.


This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."

Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.
Dunk  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 1:06 pm : link
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?
How many highlights of great QBs  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 1:17 pm : link
Can we find missing the corner blitz.

I bet every single hall of fame QB has beaten by a corner blitz.

Why?

Much like the Spanish Inquisition

NO ONE EXPECTS THE CORNER BLITZ!!

In my best Monty Python imitation.
RE: Dunk  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16252932 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?

I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?

How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.

Some of you deserve the QB you have.
This comment says it all for me  
5BowlsSoon : 10/18/2023 1:33 pm : link
“ The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either.”

I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.

I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.
RE: This comment says it all for me  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16252966 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
“ The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either.”

I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.

I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.


Active seller?

I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.
RE: RE: This comment says it all for me  
5BowlsSoon : 10/18/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16252968 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16252966 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


“ The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either.”

I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.

I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.



Active seller?

I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.


You are being funny, right Thomas?
RE: RE: RE: This comment says it all for me  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16252980 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16252968 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16252966 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


“ The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either.”

I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.

I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.



Active seller?

I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.



You are being funny, right Thomas?


Yes, just kidding.

Another poster hit me with that earlier in the week though, but he was serious so I guess I am just paying it forward.
RE: RE: Dunk  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16252951 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16252932 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?


I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?

How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.

Some of you deserve the QB you have.
What deserve have to do with it?

A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.

I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.

After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.

It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...

I don't feel ridiculous.

RE: RE: Good post Gatorade  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16252882 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16252853 The Mike said:


Quote:


The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.

As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.

So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.

The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.



This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."

Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.
Every single QB with a turn style back up LT and a back up center throws to the first read extremely often.

What does pressure do?

Why do edge rushers make the money?

Why do Left tackles make the money?

I'll wait.
RE: Good thread.  
Section331 : 10/18/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16252601 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Not sure the numbers, but I remember Kurt Warner getting sacked a lot while he was a Giant. Then Eli took over after 8 games and the sack numbers went down.


I think Warner was suffering from post-concussion syndrome while here. He ws beat up pretty bad his last year in St L, and I think it took him a full year to recover. To that end, Coughlin may have done him a favor by benching him, it gave him time to heal.

The other really weird variable about Warner is that he was very public about a sack being better than an incompletion, which is bizarre, unless you think he may have been more concerned with his completion % than down and distance.
RE: RE: RE: Good post Gatorade  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16252995 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16252882 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16252853 The Mike said:


Quote:


The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.

As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.

So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.

The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.



This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."

Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.

Every single QB with a turn style back up LT and a back up center throws to the first read extremely often.

What does pressure do?

Why do edge rushers make the money?

Why do Left tackles make the money?

I'll wait.


I'd suggest re-reading Sy's and Dave Te's scouting reports on Jones. Then I'd suggest re-reading quotes from opposing players. Then I'd suggest rewatching the analysis from Orlovsky and Esiason. Then I'd suggest visiting the excellent Sports Reference site and reviewing the stats from 7+ seasons of football that Jones has played.

Objective, varying perspectives with no interest in Jones's success or failure...they all say the same thing. Why won't you believe them?
RE: RE: RE: Dunk  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16252987 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16252951 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16252932 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?


I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?

How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.

Some of you deserve the QB you have.

What deserve have to do with it?

A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.

I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.

After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.

It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...

I don't feel ridiculous.

You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.
This is worth noting  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 3:00 pm : link
Similar plays from the Buffalo and San Francisco games. Taylor makes the throw, Jones gets sacked. Watch the plays together and then remind yourself the Giants gave Jones $160M.
RE: This is worth noting  
Ron Johnson : 10/18/2023 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16253045 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Similar plays from the Buffalo and San Francisco games. Taylor makes the throw, Jones gets sacked. Watch the plays together and then remind yourself the Giants gave Jones $160M. Link - ( New Window )


Imagine the conversation between Schoen and Mara next spring, ....

"I know I told to write the quarterback an 84 million dollar check but we have to use our first rounder on a quarterback"
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dunk  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16253039 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16252987 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16252951 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16252932 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?


I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?

How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.

Some of you deserve the QB you have.

What deserve have to do with it?

A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.

I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.

After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.

It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...

I don't feel ridiculous.



You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.
Yes, defenses played the greatest QB in history differently. You picked the greatest outlier of all time.
Tom Brady  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 3:37 pm : link
Is far far better than Jones will ever. Defenses will NEVER treat Jones with the dame respect.

I admit Tom Brady is greater than Jones.

Not close.

Never will be close.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Dunk  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16253071 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16253039 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16252987 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16252951 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16252932 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.

The Patriots?

Really?


I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?

How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.

Some of you deserve the QB you have.

What deserve have to do with it?

A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.

I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.

After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.

It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...

I don't feel ridiculous.



You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.

Yes, defenses played the greatest QB in history differently. You picked the greatest outlier of all time.

They played Cassel differently also. Brady isn't the one that I'm comparing to Jones; Cassel is.
Ron Johnson - yup  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 3:41 pm : link
I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:

"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."

Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.

If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
RE: Ron Johnson - yup  
Sean : 10/18/2023 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16253077 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:

"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."

Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.

If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.

This wasn't always the case. The Giants moved off Collins who had a much better body of work than Jones. John Mara also pushed for it. I wonder what happened?
People are not dealing with last year's Jones  
Reese's Pieces : 10/18/2023 3:47 pm : link
whose performance I would be happy to accept every year.

Despite 44 sacks, he was only picked five times and lost one fumble out of two. He completed two thirds of his passes. His ESPN QB rating of 92.5 was up there with the best of Eli and far better than the three straight ratings in the 50s that with which he ended his career.

This talk has been all Jones and his offensive line. Forgetting that last season Barkley and Thomas played and had excellent seasons.
RE: People are not dealing with last year's Jones  
Sean : 10/18/2023 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16253079 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
whose performance I would be happy to accept every year.

Despite 44 sacks, he was only picked five times and lost one fumble out of two. He completed two thirds of his passes. His ESPN QB rating of 92.5 was up there with the best of Eli and far better than the three straight ratings in the 50s that with which he ended his career.

This talk has been all Jones and his offensive line. Forgetting that last season Barkley and Thomas played and had excellent seasons.

I would not accept last years season. He threw for 15 TD's, that is not enough production in todays NFL. Yes, he rushed for 7 rushing TD's, but there needs to be more production through the air.
RE: Ron Johnson - yup  
Thegratefulhead : 10/18/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16253077 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:

"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."

Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.

If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
He won a playoff game playing well last year. No one that matters is going to forget that happened because he has looked bad without a LT tackle and center against the best teams in the NFL.

Has Neal played well through 6 games over all?

How has Andrew Thomas' replacement played?

How have we played at center?

The Toney draft pick worked out?

C'mon.

It was better without you.

Just sayin'
Tyrod's contract is up after this year;  
Angel Eyes : 10/18/2023 3:53 pm : link
I'd be fine with drafting a quarterback this year and let them compete with Jones, though bear in mind there's a lot other places that need shoring up aside from quarterback.
RE: RE: This is worth noting  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16253067 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16253045 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Similar plays from the Buffalo and San Francisco games. Taylor makes the throw, Jones gets sacked. Watch the plays together and then remind yourself the Giants gave Jones $160M. Link - ( New Window )



Imagine the conversation between Schoen and Mara next spring, ....

"I know I told to write the quarterback an 84 million dollar check but we have to use our first rounder on a quarterback"


The first conversation is actually Daboll telling Schoen/Mara whether he wants to keep investing his coaching time with Jones or not.

Or if he wants to at least bring in/draft competition (Taylor's a career backup at this stage and his contract is up too).

Bobby Skinner said on Talkin Giants today  
Sean : 10/18/2023 3:56 pm : link
Daboll ramped up what he gave to Jones, and he failed. Jones ran a basic offense last year which is not worthy of $40M per year. It needs to be better.

Discussion linked below. Around the 13:30 mark.
RE: RE: Ron Johnson - yup  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16253082 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16253077 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:

"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."

Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.

If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.

He won a playoff game playing well last year. No one that matters is going to forget that happened because he has looked bad without a LT tackle and center against the best teams in the NFL.

Has Neal played well through 6 games over all?

How has Andrew Thomas' replacement played?

How have we played at center?

The Toney draft pick worked out?

C'mon.

It was better without you.

Just sayin'

It was better without Jones, too.

I liked you better in 2021.
RE: RE: Ron Johnson - yup  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16253078 Sean said:
Quote:

This wasn't always the case. The Giants moved off Collins who had a much better body of work than Jones. John Mara also pushed for it. I wonder what happened?


I don't know. The truth is that John probably shouldn't have weighed in then, either. What exactly are his football credentials besides being born into the right family? I know Wellington supposedly discovered Rosey Brown and Tuffy Leemans, but I don't see how that makes John and Chris the next Ozzie Newsome and Ron Wolf.

The tale is told at the Combine and the Draft. John and Chris are right there when the prospects are being interviewed at the white board, and they're there when the picks are made. Oof.
TB's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/18/2023 5:57 pm : link
sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.

The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.

Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
RE: RE: RE: Ron Johnson - yup  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/18/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16253088 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16253082 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16253077 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:

"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."

Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.


How have we played at center?

The Toney draft pick worked out?

C'mon.

It was better without you.

Just sayin'


It was better without Jones, too.

I liked you better in 2021.


Damn. You'd think the dude made you drink your medicine last year when you weren't so vocal. But nah, he was cordial and is obviously open to changing his opinion based on data...unlike some.
RE: TB's  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16253226 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.

The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.

Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.


If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?
2022 Jones gradually improved  
cosmicj : 10/18/2023 6:20 pm : link
I was not convinced Jones was worth a big contract until the 2nd Washington game and liked what I saw after through the wild card win. Earlier in the season, he had improved but looked like a backup QB with real running ability. Not a franchise QB.

So saying the 2022 version of Jones was good is an exaggeration. He put down little quality tape, I mean NFL starting QB tape. A lot of it was meh.

We were had. The applicable term is Contract Drive.
RE: TB's  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16253226 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.

The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.

Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.

RE: RE: TB's  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16253237 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16253226 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.

The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.

Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.



If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?


Lines of Scrimmage...what is this answer?
I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
DefenseWins : 10/18/2023 7:28 pm : link
that DJ is not processing what he sees on the field without knowing what he is being asked to process on each play.

Without knowing what the 1st and second options are on each play, you are assuming that he is going to his first read.

You dont know whether a play was initially designed to go somewhere else but then based upon defensive alignment, DJ saw that and then (through mental processing) chose to go to a different option post snap.

You also dont know whether the coaches (based upon the serious issues on the OL) are asking Jones to throw it to the first option if it is open.. period.

Shit.. some people here were assuming that Daboll called a run play at the goal line last week and were absolutely convinced of that until Tyrod admitted it was HIS decision in the post game press conference.

Bottom line... the only people who know what the truth is are the coaches, DJ, and some of the other players. The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.
ThomasG  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/18/2023 7:30 pm : link
Why did you go from JimmyGoogs to NYGolfer to now ThomasG?

RE: RE: RE: TB's  
ThomasG : 10/18/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16253272 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16253237 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16253226 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.

The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.

Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.



If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?



Lines of Scrimmage...what is this answer?


You answer first.
RE: I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16253275 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.


The truth is already coming out from the coaches.

RE: RE: I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
DefenseWins : 10/18/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16253289 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16253275 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.



The truth is already coming out from the coaches.



I am not talking about your interpretation of what the coach has done or said. Coach did "X" so that must mean "Y".

At one point people here were saying that Daboll did not TRUST DJ to throw down field which is why the plays were dink and dunk. Now, people are saying DJ cannot read the field and he is intentionally just dumping it off to the quickest and shortest option.

Well which is it? Daboll has said nothing about these things yet people here are mind readers and are making correlations and assumptions.

Daboll was asked in his press conference whether DJ would be the starter again once he is healthy or if there would be a QB controversy. He dismissed that as if the question was a joke.

So, let stop with coming to our own conclusions about what a coach is thinking unless he comes right out and tells you. If DJ is healthy and he still starts Tyrod... then he spoke loudly.
RE: RE: I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/18/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16253289 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16253275 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.



The truth is already coming out from the coaches.



Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?
RE: RE: RE: I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16253313 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16253289 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16253275 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.



The truth is already coming out from the coaches.





Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?


Well we have new coaches and a new GM and the team still sucks, so ..
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think it is funny how so many experts here say...  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/18/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16253323 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16253313 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16253289 Go Terps said:








Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?



Well we have new coaches and a new GM and the team still sucks, so ..


True. Convenient that they took a year off of sucking last year and you took a year off of posting.
Back to it then.
it's really simple to me  
santacruzom : 10/18/2023 8:45 pm : link
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
RE: it's really simple to me  
Sean : 10/18/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16253336 santacruzom said:
Quote:
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.

Yep. I agree with this completely.
How good did Purdy, Hurts and Dak play last week  
Reese's Pieces : 10/18/2023 8:50 pm : link
When faced with some adversity?

They were mediocre. A repeat performance by one of them next week and their fans will be picking them apart.
RE: it's really simple to me  
bw in dc : 10/18/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16253336 santacruzom said:
Quote:
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.


Good stuff. However, if Jones stays mostly injured, the OL continues to struggle, and we miss the playoffs, there is still an on-ramp onto the Excuses Highway to bring Jones back.

I would like to think these next two weeks leading up to the trade deadline could give some hints where this is going...
RE: RE: it's really simple to me  
Go Terps : 10/18/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16253346 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16253336 santacruzom said:


Quote:


I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.



Good stuff. However, if Jones stays mostly injured, the OL continues to struggle, and we miss the playoffs, there is still an on-ramp onto the Excuses Highway to bring Jones back.

I would like to think these next two weeks leading up to the trade deadline could give some hints where this is going...


The Giants have been one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL since 2017, and in that time they've drafted only one QB, paid a shot Eli, and paid a backup-level Jones like he's a good starter.

I'm not getting my hopes up that they'll finally wake up and get their act together. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 6 times...
RE: it's really simple to me  
cosmicj : 10/18/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 16253336 santacruzom said:
Quote:
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.


Exactly.

Is it odd that the only game where the D showed real intensity was with Taylor starting. Are they voting with their play?
RE: RE: it's really simple to me  
KDavies : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16253388 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16253336 santacruzom said:


Quote:


I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.

Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.



Exactly.

Is it odd that the only game where the D showed real intensity was with Taylor starting. Are they voting with their play?


lol

Jones is now to blame for the OL's terrible play, and the defense's lackluster play.
