The QB's role with regard to OL play Gatorade Dunk : 10/18/2023 9:59 am

Yes, another OL thread that will absolutely be a DJ thread!



Many here like to point to the Giants' OL woes as an explanation for DJ's pedestrian QB play, and suggest that no QB could possibly be successful behind the Giants' OL. And that may well be true, but it also might not be.



I wanted to find an example for reference that would show the same OL with two different QBs, and have enough sample size to be worth looking at. That obviously leaves us with a very short list of options, but one did stand out:



In 2007, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. In 2008, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. No changes, no significant injuries that would tip the balance in favor of either year (Steve Neal appeared to miss time in both seasons, the rest were pretty much the same).



In 2007, the Patriots had Tom Brady at QB. In 2008, Brady got hurt on their very first possession, and the Patriots wound up starting Matt Cassel for the balance of the season.



In 2007, Brady was sacked 21 times (sack percentage of 3.5%). In 2008, with the exact same OL, Cassel was sacked 47 times (sack percentage of 8.3%). In 2009, Brady is back from injury and playing QB behind that exact same OL again, and he's sacked just 16 times (sack percentage of 2.8%). Matt Cassel moves on to Kansas City, where he gets sacked 42 times (sack percentage of 7.9%) in 2009. That's an increase over what the assortment of QBs KC used in 2008 endured (37 sacks, 6.4%), although there were some changes to the right side of KC's OL from 2008 to 2009.



Pressure rates and pocket time doesn't appear to be tracked that far back, but the sack statistics give us some insight. Some of the areas that separate great QBs from mediocre/backup QBs include pocket awareness and processing speed. Brady had that, and it allowed him to make his OL look great. But when a slow processing QB went behind that line, they looked bad.



The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either. A more aware passer will almost definitely make this OL look better than they do with DJ. We saw a glimpse of it on Sunday, though many fans came away from that game with the wrong insight: the OL didn't play better in front of Tyrod; Tyrod played better behind the OL.