The QB's role with regard to OL play

Yes, another OL thread that will absolutely be a DJ thread!
Many here like to point to the Giants' OL woes as an explanation for DJ's pedestrian QB play, and suggest that no QB could possibly be successful behind the Giants' OL. And that may well be true, but it also might not be.
I wanted to find an example for reference that would show the same OL with two different QBs, and have enough sample size to be worth looking at. That obviously leaves us with a very short list of options, but one did stand out:
In 2007, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. In 2008, the Patriots had a primary starting OL of LT Matt Light, LG Logan Mankins, C Dan Koppen, RG Steve Neal, RT Nick Kaczur. No changes, no significant injuries that would tip the balance in favor of either year (Steve Neal appeared to miss time in both seasons, the rest were pretty much the same).
In 2007, the Patriots had Tom Brady at QB. In 2008, Brady got hurt on their very first possession, and the Patriots wound up starting Matt Cassel for the balance of the season.
In 2007, Brady was sacked 21 times (sack percentage of 3.5%). In 2008, with the exact same OL, Cassel was sacked 47 times (sack percentage of 8.3%). In 2009, Brady is back from injury and playing QB behind that exact same OL again, and he's sacked just 16 times (sack percentage of 2.8%). Matt Cassel moves on to Kansas City, where he gets sacked 42 times (sack percentage of 7.9%) in 2009. That's an increase over what the assortment of QBs KC used in 2008 endured (37 sacks, 6.4%), although there were some changes to the right side of KC's OL from 2008 to 2009.
Pressure rates and pocket time doesn't appear to be tracked that far back, but the sack statistics give us some insight. Some of the areas that separate great QBs from mediocre/backup QBs include pocket awareness and processing speed. Brady had that, and it allowed him to make his OL look great. But when a slow processing QB went behind that line, they looked bad.
The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either. A more aware passer will almost definitely make this OL look better than they do with DJ. We saw a glimpse of it on Sunday, though many fans came away from that game with the wrong insight: the OL didn't play better in front of Tyrod; Tyrod played better behind the OL.
Eli's style was more chuck-and-duck
I do agree with your final premise that the OL isn't good, but DJ isn't doing them any favors.
I've never played QB at any level of football - but I've played OL and the QB and OL have to work together in many ways to create the pocket, generate a sense of timing, and calling out protections.
Much like QBs and pass catchers - there has to be a sense of connectivity between the line and the QB. I'm not sure where the disconnect is - but it's certainly there.
Some Giants fans try and excuse the OL play. Meanwhile, in reality, there are articles on ESPN titled "The Giants OL is Historically Bad."
Since 2017 (7 seasons), the Giants have been in the bottom 4 of the PBWR in all but 1 season
Link - ( New Window )
Jones:
Pressure 40% of the time
Hurried: 2
Hit: 3
Taylor:
Pressured 37.5% of the time
Hurried: 3
Hit: 2
Taylor had 8 less pass attempts. Seems pretty equal to me.
The OL sucks, and neither QB is good enough to overcome it. Blame whoever you want, but neither QB was responsible for bringing these players in. They arent responsible for our god awful training staff.
The solution is getting better players everywhere. Simple as that.
I agree Jones doesn't have a quick release, and the extra half tic he requires has been a problem this season.
It's also pretty obvious a backup QB (with no prior starting experience) will get sacked more. Especially early. Over half Cassel's sacks came in his first 5 games.
All QBs have puts and takes. My two key knocks on Jones are release speed and locking on.
Brady got the shit kicked out of him all day, threw 48 times with zero INTs, and drove 75 yards in 12 plays for the go-ahead score with less than 3 minutes left.
When did someone say “the OL isn’t a problem”?
2. we have 4 years of jones career prior to this one, none with good offensive lines, and his sack% was 8.6% which was almost identical to his sack% last year at 8.5% (and he was the 5th most sacked QB last year at 8.5% so that wasn't a low sack year). his career lowest was 5.7% in 2021 and highest was 9.1% prior to this year - when he has been sacked 15.6% of the time. there is no argument against what we saw weeks 1-5 as an extreme outlier.
3. it's not just pressures and sacks, but also an extremely high % of quick pressures allowed by this OL. the giants are all by themselves facing almost 40% quick pressures on this chart (which was through week 5) and 1 of just 2 teams above 30%.
sometimes the simplest and most obvious answer is the right one. this offensive line through at least 5 games was historically bad. they were on pace to allow 100 more pressures than the highest team last year and break sack records. almost half of the pressures were quick pressures (less than 2.5 seconds).
in week 6 with new starters at 2 positions (plus 1 injury change in-game) they performed only slightly better (still 43% pressures and 3 sacks). even getting sacked 3x tyrod had a really good game evading pressures but i wouldn't count on that consistently because he was sacked below (7.7%) his own career sack% (9.3%). barkley not only made an impact with the yards he created but he also helped in blitz pickup a few times (including the play taylor fumbled but was able to fall on the ball). if the OL doesn't continuing improving substantially, which it hopefully does whenever thomas gets back, i'd bet on whoever plays QB behind it getting impacted. with thomas back, and a jms/pugh/bredeson i think it could have a chance to settle down though.
You try to get big on big for blocking, but the QB needs to be able to process where weak points are and how it can break down and know where he can go when it does.
This all occurs while processing the coverage and routes. When the ball snaps so many things can change in less than a second.
Blind side and inside protection are most important. Obviously, you don't see blindside as easily and you need to climb the pocket if you see pressure coming from the edge. It is a cardinal sin to have pressure from the A or B gaps, which is why players like Dex, who gets pressure from the A gap at a rate much higher than anyone else, is so highly valued.
The amount of information to see and process is staggering.
The best QBs process information faster and make the correct reads. They have to walk, chew gum, rub their stomach, pat their head, and stand on one foot jumping while juggling flaming chainsaws.
From what I remember (anecdotally) it seemed like those Pats teams would run so many quick slants to Welker or screens to Gronk/Hernandez or the RB's.
Announcers used to say the Patriots used the pass game as an extension of the run game.
Once you can "dink and dunk" your way down the field, it neuters the pass rush and opens up more of the playbook (Randy Moss downfield for those Pats teams).
just my opinion, but I think you can game plan to limit the incompetence of the OL some and help the QB/offense succeed.
Some people also used to say the Patriots called plays like they knew what the defense is doing, lol, and in some cases maybe they did (especially in the Charlie Weis days).
i dont recall this degree of effort to defend anyone from ian allen to john jerry, to the flowers/hart bookends, to pio and the nate solder experience, or will hernandez' inability to pick up a stunt. and with this group it's not 1 weak link it's been an entire line on a record setting pace of incompetence.
can watch the Giants this year and think to themselves, "yeah, the OL isn't a problem"
When did someone say “the OL isn’t a problem”?
The whole post is trying to excuse the OL play and blame it on the QB. It's comical. How is the QB responsible for the Giants PBWR being in the bottom 4 of the league in 6 of the past 7 years?
Even Tom Brady, who he has lauded as helping the OL, was held to 14 and 17 points in 2 Super Bowls when facing a ferocious pass rush. Mahomes was held to 9 points when his OL wasn't getting it done.
Reality is the OL will look better as the season goes on. If for no other reason, the schedule gets easier. But it is pretty clear that the Giants OL is dreadful against good pass rushes. What, would a better QB lose against the Cowboys 40-6 instead? Everyone wishes we had a Mahomes on our team. But we don't. Much easier to improve the OL through acquisition and development.
yes and playcalling is also impacted by game flow. this was the first game the giants had a lead and played from ahead virtually the entire game. they had the threat of run and the ability to utilize it all game, which they mostly did.
up until the last drive i think they had run the ball more than they passed it whereas their pass rate in the first 5 weeks was something like 75% because they were always playing from behind (and didnt have barkley for 3 games).
Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....
He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .
lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.
Don't you guys find it odd that in 4 years of college and 5 years of pro ball, poor Danny has never had a good o-line, good receivers or good offensive coordinators/play callers? Maybe, there are some deficiencies on his part? Nah.
He is what he is and it's not good enough.
Not shocking, but you missed the point.
This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.
The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.
There are situations where the OL needs the QB to read what is going on and help. I thought Tyrod did this aspect of the QB position very well on Sunday
Jones:
Pressure 40% of the time
Hurried: 2
Hit: 3
Taylor:
Pressured 37.5% of the time
Hurried: 3
Hit: 2
Taylor had 8 less pass attempts. Seems pretty equal to me.
The OL sucks, and neither QB is good enough to overcome it. Blame whoever you want, but neither QB was responsible for bringing these players in. They arent responsible for our god awful training staff.
The solution is getting better players everywhere. Simple as that.
If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.
At least Neal we can try at guard
He is not a Giants fan (Saints) but I asked him about the Giants OL play.
The first thing he told me which sounded somewhat self-serving, is that the lineman must be the smartest players on the team. They are asked to do so much and do it in coordination with the other (4) linemen. They can be individually great but if the man next to you fails you fail.
He is of the mindset that the Center is the QB of the line and the most important player on the line. In most systems the center calls the pass protections, identifies the middle linebacker (Mike), calls out run game responsibilities, picks up blitzes, and gives help to the guards in double teaming.
He thinks that a lot of the difficulty in how the Giants line plays is related to poor communication and not the individual players. He thinks that it is very difficult to have a cohesive line with a rookie center and now a backup.
The Giants do not pick up blitzes, overloads, stunts, etc. This is not a physical issue, it is mental.
The Giants line is so young and without Thomas there is no one to lead them, no one to lean on.
He believes that it can take a couple of years for a line to come together. And that the line needs an Alfa dog to lead them. Usually this is the center.
The only thing that he mentioned about the QB and line play is that often the QB is responsible to identify the defense and then the center calls out the protection. Sometimes the QB may call out the wrong scheme and that can screw up the line calls.
The last thing that he mentioned is that the OL is more than the (5) up front and that the success or failure may often rely on the TEs, backs, and WRs. The Giants do not do a lot of 13 personnel. this could help the OL. But the Giants only have one blocking TE.
than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...
I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.
Not shocking, but you missed the point.
This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.
The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.
No I didnt miss the point. We all know your point.
Better players make their teammates better. But excluding the variables I mentioned earlier is something you probably just do not understand, which is ok.
So saying Tom Brady navigates the team and plays and reads defenses better than Matt Cassel shocks who? You? Theres a canyon size difference in between the best player in the game's history to a middling starter.
Is the size that great between Taylor and Jones - of course not. Maybe they are really close. I dont know nor do I really care. But as others have pointed out - when talking about OL plays this year and pretty much for the last 10 years plus.... our OL has sucked - regardless of it was Jones, Eli, or God himself.
than Matt Cassel? And the variables from year to year change by teams played, conditions, other parts of the team, injuries decline/improvement by player, etc...
I also did some research on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. When he played in the 92-93 season, they won the NBA finals, but without him the next year (despite having basically the same core plus Toni Kukoc), they weren't as good.
Not shocking, but you missed the point.
This isn't about whether the team was better with Brady instead of Cassel, or Jordan instead of Kukoc. It was about how just changing the QB led to a significant increase in sack percentage (+137% YOY) with no OL changes, and how changing the QB back to the original led to a return to the previous sack percentage (actually, even lower) with no OL changes.
The QB makes the OL look better or worse. You can deny it if you want, but that doesn't make you correct.
Yes, the QB can make an OL look better or worse. But Jones is not making this OL look like the worst in the league. They are doing that well enough on their own. And you neglect to mention the inverse which is even more true: the OL can make a QB look better or worse. Mahomes looked dreadful in the biggest game of the year when his OL wasn't performing. Brady looked pedestrian for much of 2 SBs against the Giants pass rush
If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.
I am sorry I used an example of a game where all the variables were the same. I get it. You dont understand why they matter. But trust me, they do.
Can you believe how much worse the Cavs were once Lebron left for Miami? It was truly shocking.
Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....
He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .
lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.
This sums it perfectly.
This rest will allow DJ to heal up, recover from his shell shock. Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker. Our O-line is bad, but there is syngery between O-line and QB that seems to lacking.
He's had 9 years of professional qb coaching and has no doubt studied countless hours of film, but keep hoping that all of a sudden, he's going to catch on.
Don't you guys find it odd that in 4 years of college and 5 years of pro ball, poor Danny has never had a good o-line, good receivers or good offensive coordinators/play callers? Maybe, there are some deficiencies on his part? Nah.
He is what he is and it's not good enough.
Please give me a list of NFL OL and WR from Duke from when Jones played. Who in their right minds thinks Jones had a good surrounding cast at Duke? Do you watch any college football?
A guy like Haskins can look great in college when surrounded by the best talent and look like garbage in the NFL. Other players like Josh Allen can be surrounded by garbage talent at Wyoming and be great in the pros. Do you not root for a team that had a QB from Morehead freaking St.?
As for the NFL, Jones has shown he can make the playoffs with a waiver-wire WR as the best option, as he did last year. What he cannot do is succeed with a league worst OL, which most QBs in the league cannot.
Every piece has a part to play which is why it is both the OL that sucks and Jones that is an issue.
The guard play is historically bad and even Tom Brady as mentioned couldn't handle inside pressure. Fred Robins, Barry Cofield and Jay Alford had pressures/hits and sacks in that game. Also remember that we used Kiwanuka and Tuck inside at DT for the Nascar packages and Tuck specifically was a beast. I think I remember reading that Cofield said Brady had a look of surprise after he blew up a wes welker fake handoff and hit Brady.
It is also a fact that Jones has shortcoming with the speed at which he processes the field and that includes the pass rush. He can win with a clean pocket but how often does that happen in the NFL?
If we have the ability to upgrade QB, the most important position on the field, you take it.
We also need to upgrade both guard spots and even the best QBs will succumb to inside pressure.
Both can be true so I'm not sure why some are insistent on the straw man argument that those who criticize Jones are saying the OL isn't also a problem.
Hopefully he has studied tape so he can process defenses quicker....
He studies tape endlessly. He is a very hard worker. Excellent athlete and a bright guy. But his football IQ is ZERO. In his 5th season he does not see an obvious corner blitz and does not throw the hot read. He should WANT that corner to blitz knowing Robinson will have a big gain. He is not going to improve . He is who he is and it is not enough .
lol. Some fat dude named averagejoe in his sweatpants in his mother's basement claiming a starting NFL QB making $40 million a year has a football IQ of 0. You can't make this shit up.
What is a DJ fanboy? I think he's a middle of the pack QB. I've said over and over again, if the Giants are at the top of the draft and they have a chance to get what they believe is a true franchise, top 5 QB, they should.
It doesn't mean I'm fucking stupid enough to make comments like "Jones has a football IQ of 0" or to blame Jones for the OL being the worst in the league.
What is a DJ fanboy?
Term a few posters need to use to justify that they were right about something so juvenile.
If Tyrod Taylor is your benchmark, Daniel Jones will look adequate. But DJ being adequate, or being better than TT, is not a winning formula. It just allows you to continue your affection toward mediocre QBs, which probably dates back quite a bit farther than your time on BBI.
I am sorry I used an example of a game where all the variables were the same. I get it. You dont understand why they matter. But trust me, they do.
Can you believe how much worse the Cavs were once Lebron left for Miami? It was truly shocking.
It's not about the entire team being better or worse because they lost their best player. I can't tell if you're intentionally being obtuse or if you're just not intelligent enough to follow along.
Probably both, more of the latter.
What is a DJ fanboy?
Term a few posters need to use to justify that they were right about something so juvenile.
Some of those playing ol are the ones you hide from your friends
Some of those playing ol are the ones you hide from your friends
Lol. Pretty good analogy. And nothing wrong with having a g/f who may or may not be the wife. Some of these anti-Jonesers just seem to want to jerkoff because their g/f isn't Margot Robbie
He is best suited as a marginal starter, and a high quality backup. That has become clear. AND he now has had 2 neck injuries in two years.
Not moving on from him (drafting someone else next April), is foolish, and a bad idea.
It's not about the entire team being better or worse because they lost their best player. I can't tell if you're intentionally being obtuse or if you're just not intelligent enough to follow along.
Probably both, more of the latter.
I feel sorry that you cant follow along. I'll try better so you can understand. You will get there though, I promise.
Probably both, more of the latter.
I feel sorry that you cant follow along. I'll try better so you can understand. You will get there though, I promise.
Dep, you've been back what less than a month, and you're already starting with the sniveling.
This go will inevitably turn out like your last several if you can't chill out.
Not sure the numbers, but I remember Kurt Warner getting sacked a lot while he was a Giant. Then Eli took over after 8 games and the sack numbers went down.
Eli's style was more chuck-and-duck
Eli was always trying to make a play. He didn’t give a shit about the stat’s, just make a play.
As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.
So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.
The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
That signifies that TT led the league that year in sacks taken. And he did so despite being benched for the final game of the season.
In 2017, his sack total went up to 46, despite missing two games, one of which was a healthy benching in mid-season.
Those were the last seasons in which Taylor held a starting job for anything close to a full season.
On Sunday night, Taylor was sacked three times, and evaded a couple more for reasons have nothing to do with processing information and getting the ball out quicker.
Daniel Jones highest sack totals before this season were 45 in 2020 and 44 in 2022. He attempted 52 more passes in 2022 than Tyrod Taylor did in 2017, when Taylor was sacked 46 times.
Do a QB's abilities affect how many sacks an offense will rack up? Of course.
Do we have any reliable statistical evidence that Tyrod Taylor is superior to Daniel Jones in this regard? No.
As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.
So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.
The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
lol
As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.
So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.
The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."
Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.
The Patriots?
Really?
I bet every single hall of fame QB has beaten by a corner blitz.
Why?
Much like the Spanish Inquisition
NO ONE EXPECTS THE CORNER BLITZ!!
In my best Monty Python imitation.
The Patriots?
Really?
I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?
How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.
Some of you deserve the QB you have.
I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.
I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.
I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.
I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.
Active seller?
I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.
" The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either."
I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.
I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.
Active seller?
I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.
You are being funny, right Thomas?
" The OL may not be doing enough to protect DJ, but he's not doing them any favors either."
I agree….so let’s try to upgrade both our QB and our OL this off-season.
I strongly urge Joe Schoen to be an active seller at the trade deadline. Let’s load up for April, 2024.
Active seller?
I guess I have to remind you we're only 2 games out of the wildcard spot.
You are being funny, right Thomas?
Yes, just kidding.
Another poster hit me with that earlier in the week though, but he was serious so I guess I am just paying it forward.
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.
The Patriots?
Really?
I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?
How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.
Some of you deserve the QB you have.
A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.
I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.
After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.
It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...
I don't feel ridiculous.
The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.
As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.
So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.
The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."
Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.
What does pressure do?
Why do edge rushers make the money?
Why do Left tackles make the money?
I'll wait.
I think Warner was suffering from post-concussion syndrome while here. He ws beat up pretty bad his last year in St L, and I think it took him a full year to recover. To that end, Coughlin may have done him a favor by benching him, it gave him time to heal.
The other really weird variable about Warner is that he was very public about a sack being better than an incompletion, which is bizarre, unless you think he may have been more concerned with his completion % than down and distance.
The quarterback is not an "innocent victim" of a bad offensive line. It is perhaps the most symbiotic relationship of any group of players in all of sports. Anyone who has ever played the game knows this.
As a passer, DJ is the worst possible nightmare for a below average offensive line. He is slow to get rid of the ball if the first read is not available. He has terrible pocket awareness and literally runs right into sacks. And he is not able to throw receivers open on deep vertical routes under duress. Yes he has above average in line speed so he can exploit an undisciplined pass rush that does not maintain proper lane integrity.
So how do good defenses now beat DJ? Simply take away his first read and keep him contained as a runner. This was frankly well understood before he was ever drafted. It is actually shocking he has had any success in the league at all. But then we should never overestimate the talent and football IQ of bad teams in the NFL.
The fact is, no offensive line will ever be good enough to overcome DJ's fatal flaws.
This is very accurate. And if you don't think it is, just go back to this exact quote from an opposing CB that took advantage of Jones for a pick six: "We knew he liked to stare down his first target."
Daniel Jones has been telling us what he is for over seven seasons of high level football. Listen to him.
Every single QB with a turn style back up LT and a back up center throws to the first read extremely often.
What does pressure do?
Why do edge rushers make the money?
Why do Left tackles make the money?
I'll wait.
I'd suggest re-reading Sy's and Dave Te's scouting reports on Jones. Then I'd suggest re-reading quotes from opposing players. Then I'd suggest rewatching the analysis from Orlovsky and Esiason. Then I'd suggest visiting the excellent Sports Reference site and reviewing the stats from 7+ seasons of football that Jones has played.
Objective, varying perspectives with no interest in Jones's success or failure...they all say the same thing. Why won't you believe them?
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.
The Patriots?
Really?
I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?
How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.
Some of you deserve the QB you have.
What deserve have to do with it?
A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.
I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.
After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.
It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...
I don't feel ridiculous.
You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.
Link - ( New Window )
Imagine the conversation between Schoen and Mara next spring, ....
"I know I told to write the quarterback an 84 million dollar check but we have to use our first rounder on a quarterback"
Quote:
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.
The Patriots?
Really?
I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?
How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.
Some of you deserve the QB you have.
What deserve have to do with it?
A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.
I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.
After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.
It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...
I don't feel ridiculous.
You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.
I admit Tom Brady is greater than Jones.
Not close.
Never will be close.
There is nothing of statistical relevance there because of the sample size and the extraordinary historical context associated with those teams.
The Patriots?
Really?
I'm sorry, the sample size? Full seasons are insufficient sample sizes?
How about a full fucking decade? How about a lifetime? Let's sign DJ to a 50 year contract and we can see if maybe age is a determining factor along with him being dumber than a box of rocks while he pretends to scan the field.
Some of you deserve the QB you have.
What deserve have to do with it?
A late 200X's Patriot team did well when pressured.
I am sorry, that doesn't mean much of anything.
After last season of Jones playing with these players, under these coaches I want to see Jones play for a good stretch with his LT healthy.
It is not unreasonable to think that might help his confidence and his willingness to hold the ball long enough to throw it downfield. The OL has been worse than under Judge and we played the best teams in the league to start the year...
I don't feel ridiculous.
You're also missing the point. It's not that those Patriots did well with pressure. It's that with the exact same OL, Brady somehow had great pass protection, but Cassel had poor pass protection. The OL didn't change, the QB did. But the bad QB made the exact same OL look bad, and the great QB made the exact same OL look great.
Yes, defenses played the greatest QB in history differently. You picked the greatest outlier of all time.
They played Cassel differently also. Brady isn't the one that I'm comparing to Jones; Cassel is.
"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."
Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.
If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."
Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.
If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
This wasn't always the case. The Giants moved off Collins who had a much better body of work than Jones. John Mara also pushed for it. I wonder what happened?
Despite 44 sacks, he was only picked five times and lost one fumble out of two. He completed two thirds of his passes. His ESPN QB rating of 92.5 was up there with the best of Eli and far better than the three straight ratings in the 50s that with which he ended his career.
This talk has been all Jones and his offensive line. Forgetting that last season Barkley and Thomas played and had excellent seasons.
Despite 44 sacks, he was only picked five times and lost one fumble out of two. He completed two thirds of his passes. His ESPN QB rating of 92.5 was up there with the best of Eli and far better than the three straight ratings in the 50s that with which he ended his career.
This talk has been all Jones and his offensive line. Forgetting that last season Barkley and Thomas played and had excellent seasons.
I would not accept last years season. He threw for 15 TD's, that is not enough production in todays NFL. Yes, he rushed for 7 rushing TD's, but there needs to be more production through the air.
"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."
Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.
If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
Has Neal played well through 6 games over all?
How has Andrew Thomas' replacement played?
How have we played at center?
The Toney draft pick worked out?
C'mon.
Similar plays from the Buffalo and San Francisco games. Taylor makes the throw, Jones gets sacked. Watch the plays together and then remind yourself the Giants gave Jones $160M. Link - ( New Window )
Imagine the conversation between Schoen and Mara next spring, ....
"I know I told to write the quarterback an 84 million dollar check but we have to use our first rounder on a quarterback"
The first conversation is actually Daboll telling Schoen/Mara whether he wants to keep investing his coaching time with Jones or not.
Or if he wants to at least bring in/draft competition (Taylor's a career backup at this stage and his contract is up too).
Discussion linked below. Around the 13:30 mark.
Link - ( New Window )
I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:
"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."
Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.
If I had to bet today what the QB depth chart is in 2024, it's Jones and Taylor again.
He won a playoff game playing well last year. No one that matters is going to forget that happened because he has looked bad without a LT tackle and center against the best teams in the NFL.
Has Neal played well through 6 games over all?
How has Andrew Thomas' replacement played?
How have we played at center?
The Toney draft pick worked out?
C'mon.
It was better without Jones, too.
I liked you better in 2021.
This wasn't always the case. The Giants moved off Collins who had a much better body of work than Jones. John Mara also pushed for it. I wonder what happened?
I don't know. The truth is that John probably shouldn't have weighed in then, either. What exactly are his football credentials besides being born into the right family? I know Wellington supposedly discovered Rosey Brown and Tuffy Leemans, but I don't see how that makes John and Chris the next Ozzie Newsome and Ron Wolf.
The tale is told at the Combine and the Draft. John and Chris are right there when the prospects are being interviewed at the white board, and they're there when the picks are made. Oof.
The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.
Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
I'm not convinced we pick a quarterback anywhere in the draft. I expect there will be a drumbeat that sounds something like this:
"Throw out the first six games. The Giants went 5-6 in their last 11 and the offense showed signs of improvement. Let's see what happens when we draft another receiver or offensive lineman for Daniel."
Same story every year. The DJFC are a very valuable resource, as they show the rest of us what's happening inside John Mara's head.
How have we played at center?
The Toney draft pick worked out?
C'mon.
It was better without you.
Just sayin'
It was better without Jones, too.
I liked you better in 2021.
Damn. You'd think the dude made you drink your medicine last year when you weren't so vocal. But nah, he was cordial and is obviously open to changing his opinion based on data...unlike some.
The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.
Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?
So saying the 2022 version of Jones was good is an exaggeration. He put down little quality tape, I mean NFL starting QB tape. A lot of it was meh.
We were had. The applicable term is Contract Drive.
The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.
Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.
The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.
Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?
Lines of Scrimmage...what is this answer?
Without knowing what the 1st and second options are on each play, you are assuming that he is going to his first read.
You dont know whether a play was initially designed to go somewhere else but then based upon defensive alignment, DJ saw that and then (through mental processing) chose to go to a different option post snap.
You also dont know whether the coaches (based upon the serious issues on the OL) are asking Jones to throw it to the first option if it is open.. period.
Shit.. some people here were assuming that Daboll called a run play at the goal line last week and were absolutely convinced of that until Tyrod admitted it was HIS decision in the post game press conference.
Bottom line... the only people who know what the truth is are the coaches, DJ, and some of the other players. The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.
sack percentage rate was 9.3% in the 2007 SB. If you can figure out why then maybe you will be on your way to understanding the QB position.
The answers are all in the "data" if you look very closely. That answer is very applicable to Jones this season as well.
Comparing seasons is foolish imv with all the variables involved.
If you have looked at this closely enough, what's the answer?
Lines of Scrimmage...what is this answer?
You answer first.
The truth is already coming out from the coaches.
The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.
The truth is already coming out from the coaches.
I am not talking about your interpretation of what the coach has done or said. Coach did "X" so that must mean "Y".
At one point people here were saying that Daboll did not TRUST DJ to throw down field which is why the plays were dink and dunk. Now, people are saying DJ cannot read the field and he is intentionally just dumping it off to the quickest and shortest option.
Well which is it? Daboll has said nothing about these things yet people here are mind readers and are making correlations and assumptions.
Daboll was asked in his press conference whether DJ would be the starter again once he is healthy or if there would be a QB controversy. He dismissed that as if the question was a joke.
So, let stop with coming to our own conclusions about what a coach is thinking unless he comes right out and tells you. If DJ is healthy and he still starts Tyrod... then he spoke loudly.
The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.
The truth is already coming out from the coaches.
Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?
The truth will come out after this season. If the coach and GM reach out to take a different QB, then we will know for sure.
The truth is already coming out from the coaches.
Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?
Well we have new coaches and a new GM and the team still sucks, so ..
Wasn't this your same shtick from 2021. It wasn't the coaches, it was Mara and Jones?
Well we have new coaches and a new GM and the team still sucks, so ..
True. Convenient that they took a year off of sucking last year and you took a year off of posting.
Back to it then.
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Yep. I agree with this completely.
They were mediocre. A repeat performance by one of them next week and their fans will be picking them apart.
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Good stuff. However, if Jones stays mostly injured, the OL continues to struggle, and we miss the playoffs, there is still an on-ramp onto the Excuses Highway to bring Jones back.
I would like to think these next two weeks leading up to the trade deadline could give some hints where this is going...
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Good stuff. However, if Jones stays mostly injured, the OL continues to struggle, and we miss the playoffs, there is still an on-ramp onto the Excuses Highway to bring Jones back.
I would like to think these next two weeks leading up to the trade deadline could give some hints where this is going...
The Giants have been one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL since 2017, and in that time they've drafted only one QB, paid a shot Eli, and paid a backup-level Jones like he's a good starter.
I'm not getting my hopes up that they'll finally wake up and get their act together. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 6 times...
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Exactly.
Is it odd that the only game where the D showed real intensity was with Taylor starting. Are they voting with their play?
I think the team was counting on Jones to improve upon last year, not remain the QB that he was. And I would be shocked if they weren't disappointed by the outcome so far.
Last year's version of Daniel Jones was generally better than previous versions, but was also not a QB who's above being replaced if the opportunity arises. We didn't have a great opportunity to do so in 2023, but I think we will in 2024.
Exactly.
Is it odd that the only game where the D showed real intensity was with Taylor starting. Are they voting with their play?
lol
Jones is now to blame for the OL's terrible play, and the defense's lackluster play.