who has most disappointed? fkap : 8:55 am

Opposite the thread of who has matched/exceeded expectations, how about who has underachieved.



As I said on the other thread, most players are performing about as expected, because not much was expected. Rather than list them all, let's stick to a list of who has been much less than expected.



Jones and Neal top the list for me. Rightfully, much more was expected. I didn't think either were going to be top of the pops, but both should have been average or above.



McKinney. He falls in the maybe we expected too much category, but prior to his injury he finally seemed to be coming on. To me, he's a mixed bag this year. Some stellar, a lot of meh, and a bunch of WTF.



Hawkins. Definitely in the expected too much category.



Gray. Like Hawkins, too much was unfairly expected.



Waller. The talk was his big downside was injury. Maybe injury is why he's meh, but yeah, he's meh.



L Williams. He's good. He isn't his salary good, and it seems like he's not as good as he was.