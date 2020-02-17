for display only
who has most disappointed?

fkap : 8:55 am
Opposite the thread of who has matched/exceeded expectations, how about who has underachieved.

As I said on the other thread, most players are performing about as expected, because not much was expected. Rather than list them all, let's stick to a list of who has been much less than expected.

Jones and Neal top the list for me. Rightfully, much more was expected. I didn't think either were going to be top of the pops, but both should have been average or above.

McKinney. He falls in the maybe we expected too much category, but prior to his injury he finally seemed to be coming on. To me, he's a mixed bag this year. Some stellar, a lot of meh, and a bunch of WTF.

Hawkins. Definitely in the expected too much category.

Gray. Like Hawkins, too much was unfairly expected.

Waller. The talk was his big downside was injury. Maybe injury is why he's meh, but yeah, he's meh.

L Williams. He's good. He isn't his salary good, and it seems like he's not as good as he was.
Neal  
logman : 8:55 am : link
...
Two assumptions very widespread  
Gruber : 8:58 am : link
on BBI before a ball was thrown this season:

1. We've found our quarterback.

2. Evan Neal has figured out his feet/hand/arm issues.
Hmm  
Sammo85 : 9:01 am : link
Based on role, responsibility, and value assigned? Jones - it's not even close.

As for expectations based on past, - Leonard Williams.

As for expectations and need for future, Evan Neal.

Its an easy 3 for me - no particular order  
JT039 : 9:03 am : link
1. Jones
2. Schoen
3. Daboll
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:04 am : link
Jones. Neal. Leo.
For me its the coaching?GM  
lecky : 9:08 am : link
Maybe the defense has figured it out after last game but the offense, at times, seem like they dont even practice. The fact is the last play of the Buffalo game should have been your best 2 point conversion play. That just cant be your best play. Certainly do not get the same energy as we had last year. And to be honest it seems like they came into this season unprepared, backup wise.
re: expectations of Jones  
fkap : 9:23 am : link
my observation is that expectations skyrocketed based on his getting a long term contract, which, IMO, is unfair. He was the same QB. No additional snaps. But, as stated, there was suddenly this attitude in the air of 'We've found our QB', which is stupid because the same questions existed. The contract didn't change anything. AND, I think people are delusional on what 40 mil a year buys, thus making expectations even higher. 40 mil does not buy a top tier QB. It gets you someone who ought to be adequate. I've always held the opinion that DJ is adequate. I also hold the opinion that adequate isn't good enough to be a top tier team, most of the time. But, I don't think Jones has produced at an adequate level this year. There are extenuating circumstances, but the bottom line is he isn't living up to the level of the contract. Still, I think a lot of people were expecting way too much.
and defintely coaching  
fkap : 9:25 am : link
is on the list.

I don't think Schoen has had enough time to judge yay or nay
RE: re: expectations of Jones  
Sammo85 : 9:29 am : link
You're totally wrong, on literally everything there.
...  
Chris684 : 9:30 am : link
Schoen
Daboll
Kafka
Jones
Waller
Neal
Lawrence
Williams
Ojulari
Thibs
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 9:32 am : link
How did Lawrence make this list? Lmfao.
Jones  
cosmicj : 9:33 am : link
Wink

Thibs

Neal
RE: RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 9:36 am : link
Here
Link - ( New Window )
For those of you disappointed in Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:37 am : link
I would challenge you to improve your own ability to set realistic expectations.

Jones is who he's been most of his career, including his time at Duke.
The 2 Edge Rushers  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:39 am : link
Getting the impression that KT is no more than a specialist speed rusher, although may be a very good one of that type. Meanwhile, Jermaine Johnson is developing very nicely into a complete DE who sets a firm edge, and can win with power or speed on rush.

Year 3 is pretty much confirming that the draft discount we got on AO was nowhere near big enough to compensate for his injury baggage.

We will be heading in 2024 without a full-time Edge Rusher that can be counted on.
Bobby Johnson OL Coach  
Rick in Dallas : 9:39 am : link
Neal
Jones
Thibs
Williams
Jackson
for me  
mfjmfj : 9:41 am : link
Neal -obvious but haven't given up hope.

Daboll - after masterful first season, this team was simply not prepared for opening night. That is 100% on him. Roster decision also seem mystifying. Peart, lemieux. Gray returning punts. etc.

Jones - expected a step forward. Instead a big step back. I think we may have broken him, for good this time. And to me this is largely on Daboll as well. Either he really misjudged DJ last year (when he was best positioned to judge) or he failed to coach him as to put him in a position to succeed this year.

Not giving up on any of this. Football if full of swings. But Daboll has gone from a guy I hope to keep for a decade to a guy who might not last past year 3.
RE: The 2 Edge Rushers  
robbieballs2003 : 9:42 am : link
Watching Jermaine Johnson the other day was night and day. He is all over the field. His motor is nonstop. Thibs turns on when he wants to. It is really embarrassing and I am surprised nobody else seems to be talking about it but me.
RE: re: expectations of Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:42 am : link
You don't need to spend $40M on "adequate." You can get adequate QB play for a fraction of that AAV. Is Baker Mayfield inadequate?

I agree that $40M doesn't necessarily buy a top tier QB, but it should buy something better than adequate, IMO. That said, even accepting your view on its face, what is DJ even adequate for? To be bad enough to position the team to draft his replacement?
Azeez  
Toth029 : 9:43 am : link
By far. Leo is up there with Adoree. Both guys have checked out it feels like.
Quite  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:54 am : link
a few: Dabs, Schoen, Johnson, Neal, Ojulari, Waller and Jones.
.  
Banks : 9:57 am : link
Neal and Thibs. Jones with a dishonorable mention
You give a guy 40mm dollars  
cjac : 9:57 am : link
And he throws 2 TD passes in 6 games

I don’t care about the excuses
RE: RE: The 2 Edge Rushers  
Angel Eyes : 9:58 am : link
I seem to recall questions with Thibs and his drive in the weeks leading up to the draft. As for his play on the field, he's in a system that doesn't really allow the edges to shine where he's used as more of a "jack-of-all-trades" type and Wink has been pretty clear that Thibs is supposed to open up opportunities for other players.
Daniel Jones  
Gusto1903 : 10:02 am : link
for me. Also the oline again and the injuries.
RE: You give a guy 40mm dollars  
Toth029 : 10:04 am : link
He's played five though.
Schoen  
Ron Johnson : 10:10 am : link
We're 2 drafts in, has the roster improved overall? If it has it's hard to see. I remember during the last draft that we "had to" trade picks because all those rookies couldn't possibly make the team.
RE: RE: You give a guy 40mm dollars  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:13 am : link
Phew. I was getting nervous - 0.33 passing TDs per game would really suck, but 0.4 is fine.
RE: Azeez  
Sammo85 : 10:14 am : link
Totally forgot about Ojulari - probably because he never plays and I have no expectations anymore.

I also am a bit surprised - watching Waller in isolation, it's clear he's on the back end physically, just not same player I watched 3-4 yrs ago at all. Still capable NFLer, but not a dynamo in any sense. I would not keep him at his cap hit next year at all.
Disappointment is a strongword  
Mike in Long Beach : 10:19 am : link
Mainly because he overachieved last year, but the Giants relied so heavily on Isiah Hodgins down the stretch and against the Vikings.

He's been basically invisible this year. Has had the equivalent one very good game over the course of six games. 10 catches, 107 yards and a TD.
RE: RE: RE: The 2 Edge Rushers  
robbieballs2003 : 10:31 am : link
First thing I look for in any player is hustle. Way too many times his is half assing it in the field.
RE: Two assumptions very widespread  
Essex : 10:35 am : link
This and I would add that we found out coach and GM for the next decade. There was almost an arrogance about it such that if you had a dissenting view you would be laughed off.
The Giants  
TinVA : 11:01 am : link
That's who...
I would say BBI negativity  
joe48 : 11:32 am : link
Like to go to the site one morning and not have to see the same posters with same arguments everyday. Now the ring leader has returned to take a victory lap lol.
RE: I would say BBI negativity  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:40 am : link
I can think of a perfect win/win solution.
About 75% of  
Breeze_94 : 12:01 pm : link
The roster if we’re being honest

1. McKinney - he played at a near all pro level in 2021 and looked like a cornerstone piece. I guess he’s still a solid safety, but hasn’t flashed any of the playmaking ability we saw previously.

2. Neal - no need to explain

3. Jones - ^

4. Ojulari - 0 sacks and on IR. Dissapointed that IR is the new norm for him…he showed major potential when healthy in 21/22

5. LW - thought he’d show out in his contract year but he has regressed from a “B” level player to a “C+”

6. Adoree - same as Leo. He’s had a rough year.

7. Waller - he’s had some opportunities to make big plays but always seems to come up short. Decent production but I was expecting ALOT more.

8. Coaching staff - I thought they gave this team a decently high floor, and we’d see a competitive team even if the win total regressed a bit. I was wrong. Not only that, but some of the errors they’ve made have been embarrassing (like the clock management fiasco)
The whole offensive line  
JerseyCityJoe : 12:04 pm : link
They torpedoed the whole season. Starting with the blocked FG.
Joe Schoen  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 12:07 pm : link
Never should had let Julian Love walk and also should have signed Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates for the o-line. Crowder should have been kept for punt returns. Also looking back I would have picked Charles Cross and Garrett Wilson instead of KT and EN.
Myself.  
BrettNYG10 : 12:09 pm : link
:(
I defend him at times  
djm : 12:13 pm : link
but no doubt it's Jones for me. I was expecting him to at least hang in there and keep the ship afloat even with all the OL issues. Basically the Seattle loss takes Jones down a notch for me. HE wins that game and stay healthy I would be fine overall with his play even if its been up n down.

Amazing how one brutal pick 6 can swing a season.

Maybe he gets hot if he comes back healthy.
I will rip this D to shreds  
djm : 12:14 pm : link
if they shit the bed here going forward, but I am assuming they sort of maintain this level of play from last sunday and win games.
Hard to narrow this down...  
The Mike : 12:22 pm : link
The entire team and every decision maker has been a steaming pile of disappointment so far this year.

1) Schoen - brutally mismanaged DJ and Barkley; should have given DJ non-exclusive franchise tag and given Barkley a take it or leave it two year deal similar to Jonathan Taylor; arguably the worst pair of business decisions in professional sports history. Other personnel moves in the first two years have been decidedly mixed. Some decent free agents/trades (Okereke, Waller) and what appears to be a decent 2023 draft so far. But would we sign any of his 2022 draft picks to a second contract at this point? Probably not. So I'm not sure the roster is any better today than it was when he got here. He better be a seller before this upcoming trade deadline - moving anyone who has day two draft value and any large 2024 cap hits would be a good start.

2) DJ - my expectations could not have been lower for him at the start of the year. And yet he has somehow managed to grossly underachieve even the most pessimistic of predictions. Through six games, he is being outperformed by all 32 NFL starters and even several of the backups like Minshew and Tyrod. Quarterback Hell would be an island paradise compared to what we have right now in DJ.

3) Neal/Campbell/Shepard/Ojulari - and every member of the OL except AT and JMS. Can't decide amongst this motley crue of JAGs so I will just say they have all been terrible. Please move Neal to guard and move the rest of these guys off the roster as soon as possibly feasible.
Disappointments  
ThomasG : 12:24 pm : link
Guys that I expected to play well and have disappointed - Thibs, Leo, Jackson, Waller and a bit of McKinney

Guys that I expected to at least play average and have disappointed - Jones, Neal, Ezeudu, and Campbell
RE: Disappointments  
ThomasG : 12:26 pm : link
And Ojulari goes in that second tier too.
Daniel Jones  
arniefez : 12:29 pm : link
I wanted to believe.
The beat reporters  
Go Terps : 12:37 pm : link
The flood of tweets and articles on Jones's toughness and laying all the struggles at the feet on the offensive line was lame and smacked of agenda. Kudos to Dan Orlovsky, Boomer Esiason, and yes Michael Lombardi for actually looking deeper into the issue.

Other than Duggan the beat reporters feel like team mouthpieces.
RE: Joe Schoen  
Carson53 : 12:39 pm : link
.

If people look back at the 2022 draft, the Giants sat at
#5 and 7. There were three tackles available at #5, and Schoen said afterwards he picked KT, cuz he knew that two tackles would still be available. That leads me to believe
they were not sold on one over the others? Lets say he takes Cross at #5, better pass blocker playing for the late Mike Leach in college, in a pass happy offense. He could have taken the edge rusher that the Jets wound up taking, Johnson. Every time I watch the Jets, that kid is disruptive.
KT can get a sack, then not do anything for two quarters (that includes in the run game).Johnson looks like to me like he's going to be a better pro. If you ask me, who I am most disappointed in, it would have to be Neal. He worked in the offseason with this former Bengals tackle, supposedly improved working with him.
What has happened since then?
fans haven't learned by now  
djm : 12:45 pm : link
that paying an athlete doesn't ensure that athlete will play above his skill set.

Jones is trying. HE didn't get lazy because he got paid. Would it make people feel better of Jones was making 15 million instead? I think it would, which is weird, cap dynamics aside which are overstated at times anyway.
RE: fans haven't learned by now  
Scooter185 : 12:48 pm : link
The bigger the paycheck, the more is expected. That's true in all sports.
maybe I missed it  
djm : 12:51 pm : link
but I haven't seen all "this blame being thrown at the OL" --I have seen blame, but not all the blame. And let's be honest the OL has been downright abysmal. Worse than any OL I have ever seen which is saying something. They deserve a lot of blame. They are also playing backups at virtually every spot save for RT so I think their feelings can take it since they aren't supposed to be starting anyway.

Some of you just insist on finding shit that isn't really there. Now the beat writers are protecting Jones? I don't know, every where I look and listen I see Jones being put on blast since week 1.

Weird take.
RE: RE: fans haven't learned by now  
djm : 12:52 pm : link
I know that. Like I said, people can't think clearly when money gets involved.
The most important position, QB.  
penkap75 : 12:56 pm : link
And I am a DJ fan and I want him to succeed.
But his regression is painfully obvious.
I have fan optimism that he will comeback from his rest showing us the good DJ (MN playoff, 2nd half AZ).
But rational me knows he is probably shell shocked damaged goods, and time has proven he is overall mediocre.
Dj and neal  
NorcalNYG : 1:01 pm : link
.
Outside of the QB  
ajr2456 : 1:06 pm : link
The pass rush
RE: For those of you disappointed in Jones  
ajr2456 : 1:07 pm : link
Careful people might bring up his high school stats again
simple google of Daniel Jones  
djm : 1:12 pm : link
shows the following takes--this from October 3rd and linked to CBS sports:

"Jones has been bad"

this from ESPN:

"He struggled just days later on Thursday night, throwing for 137 yards with an interception against the 49ers"

from the bergen record in late september:

"If Daniel Jones and NY Giants keep playing like this, questions about his future will persist"

Writers are going to parrot the popular takes, especially if they are corroborated. The OL is hot trash. Getting hit over and over and over and basically seeing 1-2-3 guys in your face 1 second after snapping the ball will take its toll on any QB. YEs, ANY QB. I don't care if it's Mahomes, Vick, Peyton or Simms or Eli. They all suffered or regressed once the OL issues turned into a season long decay. One game? Sure a QB can figure shit out. 2 games? Maybe. 2 months? Good fucking luck.

Eli didn't just turn into a chuck and duck QB. He was molded into one. Dude was in his mid 30s and looked like a lesser player. Why? Did his arm go soft? Did he no longer stay frosty out there? Or was his offense half of what it used to be? You figure it out.




RE: fans haven't learned by now  
Sammo85 : 1:13 pm : link
Of course. He just isn't good enough. He just "is".
*Mahomes  
djm : 1:13 pm : link
didn't regress over the whole season because his OL only fell apart in January that one time and what happened? HE got his ass kicked in by Tampa in the super bowl. Let me add that before the guardians of the right and wrong call me out.

RE: RE: fans haven't learned by now  
djm : 1:17 pm : link
He was pretty damn good last year. What happened? Let's choose the most likely answer:

--He got paid a lot of money and got fat and lazy

--he was lucky last year, never was THAT good or was never going to sustain that level of play going forward

--his OL turned from OK at best into chicken fried dog shit

--schedule makers did him and NYG no favors and coupled with the bad OL and maybe some fault of his own, has fallen victim to all or some of the above.

Jones  
Biteymax22 : 1:19 pm : link
He legitimately took steps forward last year and even though I have to take the OL into account, he seems to have erased a lot of his progress.

Throw out the sacks/injures, even when he has time there's been a lot of open WR's he hadn't even looked at and his INT against Seattle, in a winnable game, was a game killer.

I'm hoping when he and Andrew Thomas are back playing together this flips back around, because he's clearly a more confident player when AT is in the game.
here's the thing about Eli  
djm : 1:22 pm : link
if Eli was truly losing it, or his arm was shot or his head or nose for the game was shot, let's say by 2016, the Giants would have acted accordingly. They didn't panic draft a QB because Eli was still showing that he had it. HE was still the same Eli in practice.

OLs fail QBs all the time. We saw our very own legendary figure fall victim to it. But now, nah, it's DJ who is the problem. Never mind that virtually every time the dude drops back he's under siege. The eyes tell it. And this is coming from someone who just said DJ has disappointed this season, but it's not all on him and I suspect things would be different if Thomas and Barkley were playing. We could not afford to lose those 2 players. The center going down just compounded things. The D getting off to the slow start...curtains.
RE: *Mahomes  
Sammo85 : 1:23 pm : link
Mahomes was also playing at 50%. He was injured - and you cannot dispossess that fact. Reid admitted if it was regular season, Mahomes never would have played at all and likely been out a month or more.
RE: here's the thing about Eli  
Sammo85 : 1:24 pm : link
Eli was as immobile a QB as I've seen his last two years and his arm was in clear decline both in velocity and window-throws out of a 3 step drop.
RE: The beat reporters  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 1:35 pm : link
Dan, Boomer and Michael are the Moe, Larry and Curly of NFL analysis. They all hate the Giants and are front running backstabbers.
Gatorade Dunk  
Toth029 : 1:38 pm : link
Please quote where I said it wasn't a problem. But at least get the games right. It isn't difficult.

24 TD's (5.2 TD%) in 2019 is pretty wild though. I wonder why all that happened. Worse coaching and situation altogether, even Nate Solder protecting his blindside.
RE: RE: The beat reporters  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:39 pm : link
What's Dan Orlovsky's supposed hatred of the Giants? And Boomer wasn't hating on the Giants - he was defending more Giants players (the OL) than he was criticizing (DJ).

Just another made up excuse from the DJFC posse who can't even manage to stay on BBI under the same handles.
RE: Gatorade Dunk  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:46 pm : link
2019 has been litigated to death on both sides, but I think it was a combination of Shurmur's influence (he had coaxed the same sort of performance out of Case Keenum two years earlier) along with a handful of games where DJ had prolific stats. There were a lot of games that were more similar to the DJ we see now, but at the time it was easy to chalk much of that up to rookie inconsistencies.

And let's not forget that DJ was also a turnover machine as a rookie (mostly fumbles though, not interceptions) - I think Shurmur had him playing much more aggressively, which added more volatility. There's no evidence to support the notion that DJ can replicate only the good parts of 2019, because the passing/scoring output cratered when the turnover-aversion increased.
RE: maybe I missed it  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:53 pm : link
I guess it's a matter of perception, but whenever I read some variation of "how could anyone blame the QB behind this OL?" I read that as "we cannot assign any responsibility at all to the QB because the OL is bad, and therefore we refuse to even consider that the QB is also partly to blame for his own struggles."

The truly weird take is the one that comes from the fans who are willing to blame the other 52 guys on the team, and every coach, and the GM, and every previous coach, and previous GM, and college coaches and teammates, but draw a hard fucking line at putting any blame on DJ.

For clarity, I'm not suggesting that you fall into that group. I don't think you do. But I don't think you see that group for what they are, either.
