Just had an interesting conversation Sy'56 : 2:15 pm

I believe this is relevant to a lot of the conversations that take place here. The bickering back and forth is a foundation of sports talk. Perhaps some take it too far but that is not for me or anyone else to judge, really. But we can all agree that losing brings out the worst in many fan bases.



Yesterday I had an annual call with a former NFL scout - was in the business for over three decades in one way or another. Retired now - does some consulting for college coaches now. I won't make this too long - so here are the three things he said that are relevant to a lot of the arguments I see here. I don't think this will bring resolution to some - but it could offer a different perspective which everyone needs to be humble enough to accept from time to time.



1) If you find yourself making excuses for a player week after week, month after month, year after year...he probably is not a very good player. The very good players do ascend to great in the right situation - but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen.



2) Scheme and coaching do not make the difference many think it does when it comes to player evaluation. Sure, it can help or hurt but the main components that truly move the needle (up or down) within evaluation are seen by the trained eye no matter what. Many overplay the scheme in evaluation processes.



3) It is rare to see a player turn it around beyond the 4-year mark. By that point - they are what they are. The exceptions can be found and someone will always bring them up - but they're incredibly rare. This gets some of the top decision makers in trouble every single year when it comes to free agency, re-signing their own draft picks, and trades.