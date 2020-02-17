Just had an interesting conversation

I believe this is relevant to a lot of the conversations that take place here. The bickering back and forth is a foundation of sports talk. Perhaps some take it too far but that is not for me or anyone else to judge, really. But we can all agree that losing brings out the worst in many fan bases.
Yesterday I had an annual call with a former NFL scout - was in the business for over three decades in one way or another. Retired now - does some consulting for college coaches now. I won't make this too long - so here are the three things he said that are relevant to a lot of the arguments I see here. I don't think this will bring resolution to some - but it could offer a different perspective which everyone needs to be humble enough to accept from time to time.
1) If you find yourself making excuses for a player week after week, month after month, year after year...he probably is not a very good player. The very good players do ascend to great in the right situation - but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen.
2) Scheme and coaching do not make the difference many think it does when it comes to player evaluation. Sure, it can help or hurt but the main components that truly move the needle (up or down) within evaluation are seen by the trained eye no matter what. Many overplay the scheme in evaluation processes.
3) It is rare to see a player turn it around beyond the 4-year mark. By that point - they are what they are. The exceptions can be found and someone will always bring them up - but they're incredibly rare. This gets some of the top decision makers in trouble every single year when it comes to free agency, re-signing their own draft picks, and trades.
which then doesn't speak well of our drafting.
He's traumatized now. He plays afraid to make a mistake and afraid of getting hit in under 2 seconds.
which then doesn't speak well of our drafting.
As of 2022 we have a new executive scouting department, pretty much completely revamped at top with highly respected executives. It's not fair to judge schoen on draft picks from 2022 and earlier. Let's see how this plays out. 2023 draft could provide several foundational players btw.
He's traumatized now. He plays afraid to make a mistake and afraid of getting hit in under 2 seconds.
Tua is the one whom should really be traumatized. He was nearly forced to retire from severe concussions playing behind a meh o line. Does he look like he had "trauma". Remember when the former scout said if you find yourself making constant excuses for a player they probably aren't that good?
picks....they stunk
which then doesn't speak well of our drafting.
As of 2022 we have a new executive scouting department, pretty much completely revamped at top with highly respected executives. It's not fair to judge schoen on draft picks from 2022 and earlier. Let's see how this plays out. 2023 draft could provide several foundational players btw.
Um, 2021 and earlier. Damn straight Schoen is being judged on his 2022 draft picks. He was in football. Particularly at the top, he couldn't figure out who his top 7 guys were? It's not like he was new to football when the Giants hired him
He's traumatized now. He plays afraid to make a mistake and afraid of getting hit in under 2 seconds.
DJ year 1 was fearless and willing to push the ball, he also as mentioned may be a tad slow in either going through his reads or committing.
I watch highlights from time to time and wonder what he could have been if they protected him.
I'll go my grave thinking he had a higher ceiling than what many allege, I think the Giants ruined him but its irrelevant at this point.
The best way to build the team out now is drafting a kid and using the cap space to build out the team around him. In the words of Bocelli, time to say goodbye.
Hard to argue though, points taken.
Yes, he's really been a huge boon with the 9ers. But I think if he was available a free agent, his market would be very, very narrow.
Follow the history here. Really follow it. Details. Follow what the reporters and insiders all echo to a man, or woman. Mara is the owner and he hires people. HE fires people. HE may even offer up some input here and there and maybe he insists on certain other aspects but he isn't forcing the hand of anyone when it comes to player personnel, especially the QB. There is literally zero evidence to support your claims. And there has been plenty of chances over the years for secrets like this to be exposed. Every other team in this town sees dirt get discovered about the owner. Not here, not that kind of dirt. Why? Keep it simple bud, just crush Jones every day, at least there's truth to that.
I can just imagine the job interview: “Look Joe, you’ll have final say on the roster, but we’ve done everything possible to screw up this kid Jones…”
Agreed. Jones is a middle of the pack QB. On his best days, which we have not seen this year except for the 2nd half of the AZ game, he looks top 10ish.
I'm by no means a Jones hater, but if you are in a position to draft a QB who you think has good chance to be a true franchise QB, you do it. The position is that important. With the Giants playing like they have, they are likely to be in that position, particularly in a strong QB draft like this.
What / Who is the future of this team?
Ojulari, McKinney, L Williams, A Jackson, Bredeson, Holmes, Slayton, Barkley.
Also the push for patience on Neal, Thibodeaux, Ezeudu
There’s a reason Jones’ deal is pretty much a two year deal with a reasonable out.
There’s a reason Jones’ deal is pretty much a two year deal with a reasonable out.
I was thinking about players in general
And our discussion actually began with Oliver (DT/BUF)
On 2, I'm not a professional, but I hear many opposite opinions. The best example I can think of is Purdy and SF.
What / Who is the future of this team?
Ojulari, McKinney, L Williams, A Jackson, Bredeson, Holmes, Slayton, Barkley.
Also the push for patience on Neal, Thibodeaux, Ezeudu
I'd say your first grouping is NOT part of the future long-term and your second grouping has a clock ticking and getting louder.
On 2, I'm not a professional, but I hear many opposite opinions. The best example I can think of is Purdy and SF.
The most advanced and experienced minds can see through scheme. In my opinion, Purdy is doing MUCH MORE than what the scheme produces. Footwork, release, anticipation, feel - all higher level then Jimmy G and Lance.
I’ll tell you what makes Purdy look average or worse: losing 1-2 of them.
Sy’s breakdown obviously includes Jones, but I also thought of guys like McKinney, Leo, and a few others that never took that next step in their career.
I can see Oliver being a topic, how does being utilized incorrectly or out of proper position (DEX being who I'm thinking of)?
I can see Oliver being a topic, how does being utilized incorrectly or out of proper position (DEX being who I'm thinking of)?
I think Lawrence's ascent had more to do with timing than scheme.
What / Who is the future of this team?
Ojulari, McKinney, L Williams, A Jackson, Bredeson, Holmes, Slayton, Barkley.
Also the push for patience on Neal, Thibodeaux, Ezeudu
Of the first group I think Bredeson and Slayton are the ones with a + value to what they are paid or will soon be paid. Maybe Ojulari sticks if he slips through the FA cracks and doesn't command much on the market.
In that second group I think patience ends after this season. This is a big year for them. I don't think that, in this CBA, you get more than 2 years before you can be expected to start performing like what you were expected to be when you were drafted.
I'd add 1 needs to be considered with 3 -- inexperience is a factor till it's not (one way or the other).
On 2, I'm not a professional, but I hear many opposite opinions. The best example I can think of is Purdy and SF.
The most advanced and experienced minds can see through scheme. In my opinion, Purdy is doing MUCH MORE than what the scheme produces. Footwork, release, anticipation, feel - all higher level then Jimmy G and Lance.
Please don't take this as me saying he's as good as or will be anywhere near as good as Brady, but Purdy reminds me a lot of him in the essence that he came into the league on a good team with a very good defense and you heard a lot of "he's just a manager on a good team" or "he'd stink if you put him somewhere else".
Brady proved a lot of those people wrong and I think down the road Purdy will too.
He's traumatized now. He plays afraid to make a mistake and afraid of getting hit in under 2 seconds.
I dont like this. This is what sy's talking about. Daniel Jones didn't start playing this way as a consequence of getting hit. He has been an incredibly consistent player since 2020.
What / Who is the future of this team?
Ojulari, McKinney, L Williams, A Jackson, Bredeson, Holmes, Slayton, Barkley.
Also the push for patience on Neal, Thibodeaux, Ezeudu
Agreed. This whole team has been putrid but all anyone wants to argue about is the stupid QB. This whole team has taken three Giant steps backward this year. There are questions at every level after including front office and coaching this year. It's baffling, and disturbing. Honestly, I don't even care if they cut Jones tomorrow at this point. Another QB doesn't fix this mess. The handling of the roster during preseason was horrible. Especially with the OL. I can't even read through the DJ discussions anymore, it's just arguing about the same thing over and over again, with people having the need to be right. Who cares about that? I am worried as hell about the direction of this franchise right now. It's probably an overreaction based on unrealistic expectations but that's how I'm feeling right now, super pessimistic lol.
Mahomes - Kelce
Burrow - Chase and Higgins
Allen - career took off with Diggs trade
Hurts - Brown and Smith
You can give so many examples where the talent helps and elevates a QB.
Can throw in Steve Young too. Sometimes it's just a timing thing with the right players and the right coaches
Got it.
Couldn’t agree more!
Honestly, I don’t know on what basis you can definitively evaluate the QB position with a worst in the league OL and a mediocre receiving core at best. I’m not a DJ fan, I’m an ‘Our OL sucks fan’.
10 plus years passing by, the offensive line will never get fixed, that Bobby isn't the problem because coaching and scheme can only do so much, and since we've been talking about this shit fuck offensive line for more than 4 years, it will never get better?
Got it.
Couldn’t agree more!
Honestly, I don’t know on what basis you can definitively evaluate the QB position with a worst in the league OL and a mediocre receiving core at best. I’m not a DJ fan, I’m an ‘Our OL sucks fan’.
In the same way NFL teams make draft decisions on quarterbacks in college with a bad supporting cast. It can be done and it's done every year.
I cannot bring myself to say "hell yes" on Daniel Jones, regardless of the point in his tenure, and I doubt many here can either. There is always uncertainty, questions, and negatives and not enough positives to overcome them.
That's why I think it's time to find another QB. There should not be this level of uncertainty 5 years in. If you were this uncertain about your wife 5 years after dating, you should never become married. There is usually an underlying level of "knowingness" that exists in successful long-term relationships that is ever-present. Has anyone ever felt that with Jones?
I did with Eli, despite all his early warts I was prepared to marry him.
Got it.
What a creative way to announce that you can't read!
I just wished we gave the kid a chance when we first drafted him by getting him an O-line and weapons.
He's traumatized now. He plays afraid to make a mistake and afraid of getting hit in under 2 seconds.
I dont like this. This is what sy's talking about. Daniel Jones didn't start playing this way as a consequence of getting hit. He has been an incredibly consistent player since 2020.
I'd say he's been mostly consistent since 2016, with a few outlier blips mixed in.
Link - ( New Window )
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
Your opinions would mean more if you didn’t run and hide when your narrative blew up and he won a road playoff game.
I know you think you’re being proven right again but, really, you’re not. On top of having already been proven wrong, you’re trying to say I told you so about it. Really weak from a guy who apparently went on the lam when all of his football talking points were being made to look like a cartoon.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
Only one man truly needs to see this thread.
Your opinions would mean more if you didn’t run and hide when your narrative blew up and he won a road playoff game.
I know you think you’re being proven right again but, really, you’re not. On top of having already been proven wrong, you’re trying to say I told you so about it. Really weak from a guy who apparently went on the lam when all of his football talking points were being made to look like a cartoon.
That's not a Giants fan. I'm happy as a clam when a coach or player proves my opinions wrong.
10 plus years passing by, the offensive line will never get fixed, that Bobby isn't the problem because coaching and scheme can only do so much, and since we've been talking about this shit fuck offensive line for more than 4 years, it will never get better?
Got it.
Couldn’t agree more!
Honestly, I don’t know on what basis you can definitively evaluate the QB position with a worst in the league OL and a mediocre receiving core at best. I’m not a DJ fan, I’m an ‘Our OL sucks fan’.
In the same way NFL teams make draft decisions on quarterbacks in college with a bad supporting cast. It can be done and it's done every year.
College evaluation vs the Pros? Not even close to being the same thing, but I guess we’ll agree to disagree.
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
Jones every once in a while will put up a big game. He's done it every season (except 2020), sometimes multiple times a season.
The problem is the other games. Also, that Minnesota defense was one of the worst in the league and that vikings team was a bottom 10 team in DVOA that happened to win a bunch of one-score games.
Not even sure what this means
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
Every post of yours is basically a copy paste. I scrolled up from the bottom of the thread and knew it was your post long before I got to the byline.
There are exceptions to everything in scouting / evaluation
Similar to not using an early pick on a QB and assume you can just find Brady or Purdy late day three
For every Gannon/Hostetler - 50+ guys didn't pan out that way
In comment 16253826 wonderback said:
10 plus years passing by, the offensive line will never get fixed, that Bobby isn't the problem because coaching and scheme can only do so much, and since we've been talking about this shit fuck offensive line for more than 4 years, it will never get better?
Got it.
Couldn’t agree more!
Honestly, I don’t know on what basis you can definitively evaluate the QB position with a worst in the league OL and a mediocre receiving core at best. I’m not a DJ fan, I’m an ‘Our OL sucks fan’.
In the same way NFL teams make draft decisions on quarterbacks in college with a bad supporting cast. It can be done and it's done every year.
College evaluation vs the Pros? Not even close to being the same thing, but I guess we’ll agree to disagree.
I'm more than willing to have the conversation. If an NFL scout had to be able to project a college QB, why would it be 'not even close' to the same thing to evaluate a professional QB independent of the players around him? We are lucky enough to have Sy I. The thread, who does this every week.
10 plus years passing by, the offensive line will never get fixed, that Bobby isn't the problem because coaching and scheme can only do so much, and since we've been talking about this shit fuck offensive line for more than 4 years, it will never get better?
Got it.
Couldn’t agree more!
Honestly, I don’t know on what basis you can definitively evaluate the QB position with a worst in the league OL and a mediocre receiving core at best. I’m not a DJ fan, I’m an ‘Our OL sucks fan’.
If you are using 2023 as an example only - you are right.
But there is also 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.
Never had a good line - you are right. But here we are at the original point.
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
We can never use one game to fully support or reject an idea.
Also MIN was not a good team in 2022 by almost every metric out there. I mean they had a negative point differential by a lot.
10 plus years passing by, the offensive line will never get fixed, that Bobby isn't the problem because coaching and scheme can only do so much, and since we've been talking about this shit fuck offensive line for more than 4 years, it will never get better?
Got it.
Not even sure what this means
Blabbering. But he's got it.
As others have noted, the bad OL is turning him into David Carr. And that's on Schoen and the scouts for not putting better players in front of him.
was Tannehill.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
Yes. Seems like that would have been easy enough to find out.
Tannehill has thrown 4 TDs in a game 4 times, and 3 TDs 21 times. He's thrown 300+ yards 25 times. He's got 51 games with a passer rating at 100+.
Stop treating every good Jones game like it's some kind of major accomplishment. Although in fairness, for him, they are.
We do not know what these guys are being asked to do, yet we rush to judgement. Leo and Dex are lightening rods for some people, and both have played pretty well.
Did everyone get dropped on their head when kid?
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
We can never use one game to fully support or reject an idea.
Also MIN was not a good team in 2022 by almost every metric out there. I mean they had a negative point differential by a lot.
I would point to you own estimation of the 2022 NYG Giants roster talent, then consider the injuries to WR core.
Would making the playoffs with that talent and winning a game on the road be considered doing something in spite of an unfavorable situation?
If the answer is no, we need more clarification on what "doing something in an unfavorable situation" is. I am admittedly confused.
Jones could win a SB here if we maximize talent - but do we want to wait another 3 yrs and waste a huge chunk of cap on a QB who even when things are working for him, can't seem to play well against a good defense?
He's an NFL QB, but he's not somebody to lose your mind over or keep bending over and over to try and "fix".
He just hasn't produced enough.
Did everyone get dropped on their head when kid?
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
Every post of yours is basically a copy paste. I scrolled up from the bottom of the thread and knew it was your post long before I got to the byline.
Holy Shit.
still love you.
What a character.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
I would counter that with my earlier point. Who has he had to throw to?
Let's compare the last 3 full seasons of Jones and Joe Burrow from 20-22.
Total Times Sacked
Burrow- 124
Jones- 111
QB Record
Burrow- 24-17-1
Jones- 18-22-1
Playoff Record
Burrow- 5-2
Jones- 1-1
Also of note, in his second year (21) Burrow won 3 playoff games, including the AFC Championship, despite leading the NFL with 51 times being sacked.
My point is not to compare the talent levels of the Giants and Bengals. It is to point out that a good QB can overcome a bad OL and still produce.
Let's compare the last 3 full seasons of Jones and Joe Burrow from 20-22.
Total Times Sacked
Burrow- 124
Jones- 111
QB Record
Burrow- 24-17-1
Jones- 18-22-1
Playoff Record
Burrow- 5-2
Jones- 1-1
Also of note, in his second year (21) Burrow won 3 playoff games, including the AFC Championship, despite leading the NFL with 51 times being sacked.
My point is not to compare the talent levels of the Giants and Bengals. It is to point out that a good QB can overcome a bad OL and still produce.
Who does Burrow have to throw to and who does Jones have?
That said, he has grown on me and I have a lot of respect for his overall game. He seems like a lead by example kind of guy and pretty tough as well.
2 major issues I see with Jones is his ability to recognize when a blitz is coming and slide protection and his tendency to stare down a WR.
Some things I am note sure he is comfortable with is the screen game, and touch passes on corner routes. We don't seem to have those plays in our playbook.
I think the coaching staff is trying to push their offense more this year and that includes more downfield passing. The O line is far to banged up to do this now and Evan Neal is still a little 2 greeen to leave him one on one too much. This has not helped DJ. Also, I always felt that Barkley's prescence helps DJ a great deal. Him being out for 3 games is a major blow to the offense.
If what Sy is saying that DJ can't make up for the warts of the team, he may be 100% correct. If DJ has 78, 68, 61, 73. 79, 82, 12, 26, 86, 18, 13 ,17 all healthy, he has a fighting chance to be a successful QB.
Don't shoot the messenger.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
I would counter that with my earlier point. Who has he had to throw to?
He had a great running game and an All-Pro LT. He played a soft schedule.
Why not mention that?
Don't shoot the messenger.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
I would counter that with my earlier point. Who has he had to throw to?
He had a great running game and an All-Pro LT. He played a soft schedule.
Why not mention that?
Because we are talking about his passing ability. If we want to be unbiased let's talk the whole picture.
Prior snark aside (and I thank you for the levity in response to it), this comment of yours gets right to the core of what I think we'll never agree on.
From my perspective, Jones is part of the unfavorable situation. And the team made the playoffs in spite of a number of unfavorable situations, Jones included. Jones isn't the superior talent who somehow made the playoffs in spite of the team.
The difference for Slayton was that the remedial offense tailored to the QB didn't generate targets (Slayton only got 71 targets).
Slayton looked like a stud as a rookie with a forked Eli. Playing with Jones has cost him.
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-[/b]18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS[/b]
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
The stat (bold) is unbelievable. Where did that rank league wide?
I believe Jones was also scraping the bottom of the league in completed air yard per pass.
was Tannehill.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
You know, Sy in his Sunday game review took his usual shot at DJ even though he wasn't playing. Today in his very obvious slap at him, is just piling on.
So tired of hearing how DJ wouldn't suck quite as much if the Giants would just fix the OL.
Let's compare the last 3 full seasons of Jones and Joe Burrow from 20-22.
Total Times Sacked
Burrow- 124
Jones- 111
QB Record
Burrow- 24-17-1
Jones- 18-22-1
Playoff Record
Burrow- 5-2
Jones- 1-1
Also of note, in his second year (21) Burrow won 3 playoff games, including the AFC Championship, despite leading the NFL with 51 times being sacked.
My point is not to compare the talent levels of the Giants and Bengals. It is to point out that a good QB can overcome a bad OL and still produce.
Who does Burrow have to throw to and who does Jones have?
Do the WRs here have somebody who can read and throw them the ball. That is a fair question to ask. WRs are a QBs best friend, but a good QB makes WRs look better than they are.
I'm sick of fans beating up the WRs year after year. Same nonsense with Eli the last 2-3 years when it was as obvious to anyone with eyes and a brain Eli was in legitimate decline.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
I will play the stat discussion with you, but know that I am a "wins" guy. Jones isn't winning, he loses me soon if that does not change.
Knowing all the context of the 2022 season, coaching change, new offense, state of the OL and WRs, ect.
What kind of offense should they have run?
A conservative offense, just like they did that and Jones executed.
Under that game plan how much better could Jones have done?
It would be great if Jones were the problem, he isn't. I think Tua, Purdy, Jones, Cousins and Dak are pretty similar talent wise. Keep them upright, let them play with some confidence and they can win. If you throw in a a dominant defense, they can win a SB IMO. They are not Manning, Brady or Mahomes and never will be. If we can get something like those HoFers , I would dump Jones like hot garbage. Teams have been looking for that for decades though.
It was good last year, but QBR incorporates running and that really bolstered Jones's score.
For example, in the passing side, he finished 14th. But in the running side, he finished 4th.
was Tannehill.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
You know, Sy in his Sunday game review took his usual shot at DJ even though he wasn't playing. Today in his very obvious slap at him, is just piling on.
Sy gives his professional, educated opinion on what’s going on. It’s strange that you seem to have a problem with that. Ignoring information is your choice but it’s not going to make Jones a better QB than he’s been. Plugging your ears and closing your eyes is one way of dealing with the truth…
Don't shoot the messenger.
I stay as unbiased as I can in these discussions. I know some of you guys get so bent out of shape when someone disagrees.
I am more moderator than someone that wants to push you to one side or the other. Was just stating that MIN was not a good team, and you cannot use a game to firm a position in a player eval. It is too complex.
But if you do want me to feed into 2022:
-Jones was 30th in YPA
-He ranked 42 out of 47 on 3rd down YPA
-1st down success rate as a passer was a career low
-18% of his passes in the red zone went beyond the LOS
-Playaction did not improve his YPA and was actually worse on EPA/att
The reason NYG won last year and had more offensive success was the the running game and Jones scrambling success. Those are dangerous traits to hang your hat on for a QB.
No problem with those stats. What was his QBR in 2022? I do not watch for stats?
I will play the stat discussion with you, but know that I am a "wins" guy. Jones isn't winning, he loses me soon if that does not change.
Knowing all the context of the 2022 season, coaching change, new offense, state of the OL and WRs, ect.
What kind of offense should they have run?
A conservative offense, just like they did that and Jones executed.
Under that game plan how much better could Jones have done?
It would be great if Jones were the problem, he isn't. I think Tua, Purdy, Jones, Cousins and Dak are pretty similar talent wise. Keep them upright, let them play with some confidence and they can win. If you throw in a a dominant defense, they can win a SB IMO. They are not Manning, Brady or Mahomes and never will be. If we can get something like those HoFers , I would dump Jones like hot garbage. Teams have been looking for that for decades though.
Tua, Purdy, Cousins, and Dak all have studs to throw to and blocking in front of them. That's the only difference.
was Tannehill.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
You know, Sy in his Sunday game review took his usual shot at DJ even though he wasn't playing. Today in his very obvious slap at him, is just piling on.
Sy gives his professional, educated opinion on what’s going on. It’s strange that you seem to have a problem with that. Ignoring information is your choice but it’s not going to make Jones a better QB than he’s been. Plugging your ears and closing your eyes is one way of dealing with the truth…
There are other guys that give their professional, educated opinion that disagree with Sy. The end of the day they are just opinions.
I am quite certain I read they were at an impasee and then " Jones was told to go talk to ownersip".By 4pm he was signed.
The article stated neither who told him to speak to ownership (at the time I assumed it was Shoen), nor did it state who he spoke to( at the time I assumed it was Mara) nor did it say what was discussed, or what follow ups there werebetween any parties afterward, beyond the obvious, which was Jones signed by the deadline.
For all I know it was his agent that said talk to ownership, for all i know he spoke to Tisch. For all i know it had no effect and ownership simply explained the facts of life to him and backed Schoen, and Jones simply accepted an offer already on the table. It does seem though, that if Mara was involved, it's because he was asked to be, not because he tried to be.I also thought it odd noone was screaming bloody murder at the time.
Rich Gannon became something else later on in his career. Jeff Hostetler also never got the chance and when he did, ran with it.
Can throw in Steve Young too. Sometimes it's just a timing thing with the right players and the right coaches
Everyone knew Steve Young would be great. He just had another Hall of Famer ahead of him on the depth chart.
Sy gives his professional, educated opinion on what’s going on. It’s strange that you seem to have a problem with that. Ignoring information is your choice but it’s not going to make Jones a better QB than he’s been. Plugging your ears and closing your eyes is one way of dealing with the truth…
I believe at one-point last year, Sy was so impressed with Jones's accuracy after a game that he said Jones was Montana-like.
I thought Sy was very generous to Jones overall last year. And expected him to take the next step this year. I want to say he also thought 11-12 wins were a very good possibility, too.
But I have maintained reservations with possibly unrealistic hope for improvement.
"but in unfavorable situations they still make things happen."
Like win a playoff game on road against a 13-3 team.
"He essentially did everything a big-time quarterback does all wrapped into four quarters in a road post-season matchup. Jones’ throws were tremendous, plain and simple. They were accurate to all angles of the tree, from the pocket and on the move. His running attempts were no-nonsense and explosive. Chunk gain after chunk gain with his legs. His pocket presence and decision-making looked so sharp and sure. He responded exceptionally to pressure. He scored 2 touchdowns and did not turn the ball over. He took big hits (a lot of them) and got back up. The list goes on. Proving all of this in one game, a first-ever playoff game for the player and many around him, is worthy of being talked about in Giants history."
Doesn't that qualify as making things happen in an unfavorable situation?
Forget?
If last year did not happen, I would agree somewhat.
But it did happen.
If context matters, it always matters.
If it matters that the playoff win came against Minnesota
It also matters they played 5 of the best teams in the league without a LT, center, and the other tackle played like crap.
I am not a twit either. If after a stretch with a competent LT , Jones still looks this bad, I am more than willing to admit it.
Not yet.
That win last year mattered, his play was exceptional.
Protect him.
Last year almost didn't happen. In the W against TEN he threw an interception in the end zone, similar to his pick 6 this year against Seattle -in which BD also chewed him out, but was bailed out by TEN missing the walk off FG.
The games against GB and BAL also could have gone the other way. If the '22 Giants are a 6 win team instead how are you feeling?
The Giants success last year boils down to what Dan Duggan describes: 'the Giants had the element of surprise early last season with a new staff. But the smoke and mirrors offense they cobbled together started to get solved by opponents as last season progressed.
Now, it appears that the book is out on the offense. "
Can throw in Steve Young too. Sometimes it's just a timing thing with the right players and the right coaches
Everyone knew Steve Young would be great. He just had another Hall of Famer ahead of him on the depth chart.
Why did Tampa trade him away? He sucked in Tampa and sat behind Montana then became a hall of famer.
What / Who is the future of this team?
Ojulari, McKinney, L Williams, A Jackson, Bredeson, Holmes, Slayton, Barkley.
Also the push for patience on Neal, Thibodeaux, Ezeudu
Among the first group, Slayton is the only one who I could expect might be playing in NJ in 2025. Barkley unlikely and no one else will be around. Of the second group, all will still be trying to prove themselves in NJ in 2025.
was Tannehill.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
You know, Sy in his Sunday game review took his usual shot at DJ even though he wasn't playing. Today in his very obvious slap at him, is just piling on.
Sy gives his professional, educated opinion on what’s going on. It’s strange that you seem to have a problem with that. Ignoring information is your choice but it’s not going to make Jones a better QB than he’s been. Plugging your ears and closing your eyes is one way of dealing with the truth…
There are other guys that give their professional, educated opinion that disagree with Sy. The end of the day they are just opinions.
True, they are just opinions. But opinions are formed differently. Some are formed based on data, watching hours and hours of film and speaking with other professionals in the industry. Other opinions are formed based on hopes, wishes and incredibly small sample sizes that they dig up to support the opinion they want to believe in. All opinions, of course. Just formed differently
(1) As someone said, the Giants would take a $69M cap hit by cutting him at the end of this season. They are not going to do that.
(2) Rightly or wrongly, my guess is that Schoen and Daboll will likely blame the OL instead of Jones for the team's dismal offensive performance.
(3) It is very unlikely the Giants will be in a position to draft Williams or Maye. My tentative belief is that if they cannot then they would take one of the OTs or try and trade down and possibly take a QB in the second round.
Has Tannehill ever had games like Minnesota or 1/2 of Arizona?
You know, Sy in his Sunday game review took his usual shot at DJ even though he wasn't playing. Today in his very obvious slap at him, is just piling on.
Sy gives his professional, educated opinion on what’s going on. It’s strange that you seem to have a problem with that. Ignoring information is your choice but it’s not going to make Jones a better QB than he’s been. Plugging your ears and closing your eyes is one way of dealing with the truth…
There are other guys that give their professional, educated opinion that disagree with Sy. The end of the day they are just opinions.
True, they are just opinions. But opinions are formed differently. Some are formed based on data, watching hours and hours of film and speaking with other professionals in the industry. Other opinions are formed based on hopes, wishes and incredibly small sample sizes that they dig up to support the opinion they want to believe in. All opinions, of course. Just formed differently
There are ex players that do the same thing. Some blame Jones and some blame the line for being horrible. They are all watching the same tape and All 22 but they form different opinions. No one is the end all be all.
Jared Goff: 65%, 607 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int, 99.3 QB rating
Dak Prescott: 88%, 276 yards, 2 TD, 139.3 QB rating
Andy Dalton: 71.4%, 236, 1 TD, 108.6 rating
Teddy Bridgewater: 67.6%, 329, 2 TD, 2 Int, 93.9 rating
Kyler Murray: 70.5%, 326, 3 TD, 2 Int, 95.5 rating
The difference for Slayton was that the remedial offense tailored to the QB didn't generate targets (Slayton only got 71 targets).
Slayton looked like a stud as a rookie with a forked Eli. Playing with Jones has cost him.
Umm... did you really just compare Slayton Brown and Waddle?