CBS Mock Draft - NYG take Drake Maye at #5

Sean : 10/19/2023 2:35 pm
Quote:
New York couldn't be happier here, with Maye falling into its lap at No. 5 overall. He has franchise quarterback tools.

Why Discuss Mocks  
GiantGrit : 10/19/2023 2:37 pm : link
in October?
I could seriously get behind...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 2:39 pm : link
that selection.

Sign me up  
uther99 : 10/19/2023 2:43 pm : link
.
RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
crackerjack465 : 10/19/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
in October?


Because we're a bad football team trending towards the top 10 and you get a chance to start looking at some of these guys and forming an opinion if you're in to that sort of evaluation.
In that scenario  
DaveInTampa : 10/19/2023 2:47 pm : link
Hard to see both Denver and Arizona passing on a QB
Would be crazy going from a Duke to UNC qb  
Chris684 : 10/19/2023 2:48 pm : link
I’ll bet that’s never happened before.
Lol  
Jay on the Island : 10/19/2023 2:48 pm : link
There is a 0% chance that Denver or Arizona would pass on Maye. If Maye was on the board at 3 the Giants should trade up there to land him.
RE: Would be crazy going from a Duke to UNC qb  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16253753 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I’ll bet that’s never happened before.


I'm preparing for this:

Schoen replaces Jones with Duke QB Riley Leonard.
Unless something changes wildly  
Biteymax22 : 10/19/2023 2:50 pm : link
He isn't making it until 5...

But either way, if he does, we'll find out how fast Schoen can run because its a sprint to the podium pick at that point.
Howie long  
gridirony : 10/19/2023 2:50 pm : link
before this forum starts calling him Drake Maybe, if the Giants draft him?
RE: I could seriously get behind...  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16253736 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that selection.


I would make the call to goodell myself.
RE: RE: Would be crazy going from a Duke to UNC qb  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16253758 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16253753 Chris684 said:


Quote:


I’ll bet that’s never happened before.



I'm preparing for this:

Schoen replaces Jones with Duke QB Riley Leonard.


Leonard’s injury will keep him in college for another year.
RE: Unless something changes wildly  
rsjem1979 : 10/19/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16253759 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
He isn't making it until 5...

But either way, if he does, we'll find out how fast Schoen can run because its a sprint to the podium pick at that point.


Yep, no chance. If they want Maye, the place to get him is at #2 because someone will trade up.
And I’m not rooting my own horn  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 2:55 pm : link
Cause I’m most definitely going to be wrong - I said the only QB may go top 15 is McCarthy. Outside the top 2 of course.

McCarthy can raise his stock with big games against penn state and Ohio st.
yes  
Giantsfan79 : 10/19/2023 2:56 pm : link
Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong
RE: yes  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16253772 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong


Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.

Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...
RE: RE: yes  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16253779 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16253772 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong



Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.

Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...


Listen I’m as a critical of our OL as anyone but you aren’t taking a guard top 5.

I’m on board taking a QB in the first and a guard in the second round. It turned on in 2004, right?
RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
logman : 10/19/2023 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
in October?


You don't have to
RE: RE: yes  
crackerjack465 : 10/19/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16253779 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16253772 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong



Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.

Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...


If you get an opportunity to take a legit top QB prospect that you believe in, you take him and figure it out later.

You're also assuming you start him right away. You can draft Maye and sit him for a year behind a veteran as you then continue to build continuity at the line.

The 2018 draft is a good example; forget our pick for a second.

You think the Colts look back at that draft and think, despite drafting an all-pro guard, that they didn't take Josh Allen who went with the next pick?
Sign me the fuck up  
The_Boss : 10/19/2023 3:25 pm : link
-
I Like Maye  
Rjanyg : 10/19/2023 3:26 pm : link
.
This would be wonderful, but  
logman : 10/19/2023 3:29 pm : link
Unless Chicago has both #1 and #2, I don't see how he and Williams don't go first off the board at this point.
RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
barens : 10/19/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
in October?


Why respond in this thread?
I’ll get heat for this  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/19/2023 3:33 pm : link
But if Giants land Maye or Williams, I’m eating all of Jones $69 mil cap hit for next season and basically play a team of guys on rookie contracts, plus Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke. I’m handing the keys over to them, with no distractions behind them.

Get that off the books and be ready to compete in 2025.

Also  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/19/2023 3:35 pm : link
If I’m a betting man I think Williams and Maye will go #1 and #2. With all due respect to Marvin Harrison Jr., he’s not getting drafted over those guys.
RE: I’ll get heat for this  
GiantGrit : 10/19/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16253821 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But if Giants land Maye or Williams, I’m eating all of Jones $69 mil cap hit for next season and basically play a team of guys on rookie contracts, plus Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke. I’m handing the keys over to them, with no distractions behind them.

Get that off the books and be ready to compete in 2025.


I would do the same.
agree with BW  
Dave on the UWS : 10/19/2023 3:42 pm : link
AND MAYE has the big body for a QB that Schoen and Daboll have SAID they prefer. I think all things being equal, they would prefer him over Williams, just because of size.
RE: RE: I’ll get heat for this  
AcidTest : 10/19/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16253828 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16253821 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


But if Giants land Maye or Williams, I’m eating all of Jones $69 mil cap hit for next season and basically play a team of guys on rookie contracts, plus Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke. I’m handing the keys over to them, with no distractions behind them.

Get that off the books and be ready to compete in 2025.




I would do the same.


I'm certainly not saying I would do it, but would it be feasible to trade Jones for a low round draft pick if the Giants were willing to eat most of his contract? Or maybe the Giants could add a low or early day three pick to get a team to take him, similar to what the Texas did when they traded Brock Osweiler to the Browns.
RE: RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
GiantGrit : 10/19/2023 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16253818 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


in October?



Why respond in this thread?


I'm all for discussing prospects, especially QB's (I want the Giants to draft one) I just think mock drafts 6 months out from the draft are pointless.
RE: RE: RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16253848 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16253818 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


in October?



Why respond in this thread?



I'm all for discussing prospects, especially QB's (I want the Giants to draft one) I just think mock drafts 6 months out from the draft are pointless.

But you do have the option to ignore the thread, no?
RE: Why Discuss Mocks  
ThomasG : 10/19/2023 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
in October?


You're right. We should have started in September.
Currently all the teams with the worst records...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/19/2023 4:01 pm : link
would take either Williams or Maye if they had the chance.

Chicago (from Carolina)
Chicago
Denver
NE
AZ
Giants
Minny
Tenn

Still a long way to go in the NFL season, but there's a better than even chance that the top two picks will come from those 8 slots listed above.

And if Chicago has the top 2 picks they're trading out of the 2 spot.

Unless something drastically changes the rest of the way, Williams and Maye are going top two. No way Maye lasts till pick 5.
Giants would likely trade with Denver there  
widmerseyebrow : 10/19/2023 4:05 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll get heat for this  
widmerseyebrow : 10/19/2023 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16253838 AcidTest said:
Quote:
I'm certainly not saying I would do it, but would it be feasible to trade Jones for a low round draft pick if the Giants were willing to eat most of his contract? Or maybe the Giants could add a low or early day three pick to get a team to take him, similar to what the Texas did when they traded Brock Osweiler to the Browns.


I have a hard time imagining a team that would trade anything for a below average starting quarterback at Jones' cap number, even as a placeholder. Mayfield is playing on a 1 year 4 million dollar contract. Dobbs is playing for what, 1.5 mil? I think you're right in that we would be the ones sending something out to get them to take Jones.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2023 4:15 pm : link
I like Maye’s pro prospects more than Williams, mainly due to size
RE: Giants would likely trade with Denver there  
Sammo85 : 10/19/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16253866 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


Denver won't pass on a QB.
RE: I’ll get heat for this  
Bruner4329 : 10/19/2023 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16253821 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But if Giants land Maye or Williams, I’m eating all of Jones $69 mil cap hit for next season and basically play a team of guys on rookie contracts, plus Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke. I’m handing the keys over to them, with no distractions behind them.

Get that off the books and be ready to compete in 2025.


Great idea. And we can watch him get beat up and injured behind another porous offensive line that may scar his development permanently.
RE: Currently all the teams with the worst records...  
AcidTest : 10/19/2023 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16253858 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
would take either Williams or Maye if they had the chance.

Chicago (from Carolina)
Chicago
Denver
NE
AZ
Giants
Minny
Tenn

Still a long way to go in the NFL season, but there's a better than even chance that the top two picks will come from those 8 slots listed above.

And if Chicago has the top 2 picks they're trading out of the 2 spot.

Unless something drastically changes the rest of the way, Williams and Maye are going top two. No way Maye lasts till pick 5.


Agreed.
RE: RE: Currently all the teams with the worst records...  
Bruner4329 : 10/19/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16253885 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16253858 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


would take either Williams or Maye if they had the chance.

Chicago (from Carolina)
Chicago
Denver
NE
AZ
Giants
Minny
Tenn

Still a long way to go in the NFL season, but there's a better than even chance that the top two picks will come from those 8 slots listed above.

And if Chicago has the top 2 picks they're trading out of the 2 spot.

Unless something drastically changes the rest of the way, Williams and Maye are going top two. No way Maye lasts till pick 5.



Agreed.


This thread should be renamed Fantasy Mock Draft
RE: RE: Giants would likely trade with Denver there  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16253882 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16253866 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


.



Denver won't pass on a QB.


The problem is that Wilson's contract is such an albatross, they may not have a choice but to keep trying to figure it out with him.
why does everyone assume our line will be porous next year?  
markky : 10/19/2023 5:01 pm : link
it might even improve this year and be good next year. this is getting ridiculous.
RE: RE: RE: Giants would likely trade with Denver there  
Jay on the Island : 10/19/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16253924 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16253882 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16253866 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


.



Denver won't pass on a QB.



The problem is that Wilson's contract is such an albatross, they may not have a choice but to keep trying to figure it out with him.

It doesn't matter they won't pass on a QB because they can't get rid of Wilson's contract. They will likely be able to cut him after next season.
Follow that by Grabbing Cooper Beebe  
Mattman : 10/19/2023 6:04 pm : link
At the top of the second.
Jared Verse. FL St  
Earl the goat : 10/19/2023 6:08 pm : link
Isn’t dropping out of top 10
Maye is the right guy.  
The Mike : 10/19/2023 7:18 pm : link
But highly unlikely he will be there at five.
Based  
jtfuoco : 10/19/2023 7:20 pm : link
On how the bottom five are lining up it looks like the giants are going to have to go after that second Chicago bear pick to get Maye. Do you think they can get it for 2 first and perhaps a 3rd and 6th?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/19/2023 7:23 pm : link
He won't be there @ #5 barring something unforeseen. But if he is, run to the podium pick.

We've had good luck with 1st rounders from UNC-LT & Nicks. The former...well, what can be said? The latter would be in Canton-IMO-if his body didn't betray him.
Not going to happen.  
Gruber : 10/19/2023 7:28 pm : link
Chicago trades out it's second pick to a team that will take Maye.
Either of Denver or Arizona at those positions must be likely to take a quarteback, i.e. Maye.
Maye won't be there at #5.
Doubt it Maye ends up  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2023 7:54 pm : link
Lasting that long, but I think Jayden Daniels is going to make that irrelevant
Likely not possible at 5  
UConn4523 : 10/19/2023 8:03 pm : link
but yes, sign me up
RE: Doubt it Maye ends up  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16254021 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Lasting that long, but I think Jayden Daniels is going to make that irrelevant


Coming around? ;)
RE: RE: Doubt it Maye ends up  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16254028 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16254021 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Lasting that long, but I think Jayden Daniels is going to make that irrelevant



Coming around? ;)


Last three weeks have been very impressive
RE: RE: RE: yes  
Milton : 10/19/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16253796 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:

You think the Colts look back at that draft and think, despite drafting an all-pro guard, that they didn't take Josh Allen who went with the next pick?
The Browns and Jets are also probably pissed at not taking Allen in 2018. But a more interesting question would be: are the Jets thinking they should've taken Trey Lance over Zach Wilson in 2021? That's a debate that everyone would like to see!
ajr...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 8:41 pm : link
I was going to ask Sy to give his thoughts. I don't hear a lot of chatter about Daniels in terms of the draft despite his hot play.

He's got Alabama in two weeks, so that could be a good showcase game.

But I'm enjoying everything about JD's game. He's moving great and is really stroking it in the passing game. And I did not think too highly of him coming into the season, either...
I was pretty early on Richardson  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2023 8:43 pm : link
Being a first rounder last year, I think we’re going to see a similar rise if he keeps playing like this.
RE: ajr...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/19/2023 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16254045 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I was going to ask Sy to give his thoughts. I don't hear a lot of chatter about Daniels in terms of the draft despite his hot play.

He's got Alabama in two weeks, so that could be a good showcase game.

But I'm enjoying everything about JD's game. He's moving great and is really stroking it in the passing game. And I did not think too highly of him coming into the season, either...


I like Daniels. Like you, I watch a ton of college football. I think he could end up a 1st round pick.
RE: I was pretty early on Richardson  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16254050 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Being a first rounder last year, I think we’re going to see a similar rise if he keeps playing like this.


He’s much smaller than ARich though.

I think the NFL has to decide is he an athlete playing QB or vice versa.
Maye has a shot to go before Williams.  
LauderdaleMatty : 10/19/2023 8:55 pm : link
He's not lasting to 5 when there are about 10 teams desperate for a QB. Daniels will probably sneak into the top 5 he keeps playing this well too. But I'd bet a huge huge about of cash Maye goes 1 or 2.
RE: I was pretty early on Richardson  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16254050 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Being a first rounder last year, I think we’re going to see a similar rise if he keeps playing like this.


Obviously, Richardson was nowhere near as productive as Daniels. He was the classic prospect guy who just had too many physical attributes to ignore...
RE: RE: I was pretty early on Richardson  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2023 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16254062 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16254050 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Being a first rounder last year, I think we’re going to see a similar rise if he keeps playing like this.



Obviously, Richardson was nowhere near as productive as Daniels. He was the classic prospect guy who just had too many physical attributes to ignore...


I think Richardson’s lack of production was bad mix of needing development and being stuck with a bad coach in Napier
Yes, Napier...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2023 9:16 pm : link
is not impressive. I have to think Florida is having buyer's remorse on that one.

That's still a good job - IMV - if you get the right fit at HC.
Shouldn’t have fired  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2023 9:22 pm : link
Mullen
RE: Yes, Napier...  
JT039 : 10/19/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16254077 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is not impressive. I have to think Florida is having buyer's remorse on that one.

That's still a good job - IMV - if you get the right fit at HC.


Prime Time… Prime Time… Prime Time…
RE: RE: RE: RE: yes  
crackerjack465 : 10/19/2023 11:45 pm : link
In comment 16254040 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16253796 crackerjack465 said:


Quote:



You think the Colts look back at that draft and think, despite drafting an all-pro guard, that they didn't take Josh Allen who went with the next pick?

The Browns and Jets are also probably pissed at not taking Allen in 2018. But a more interesting question would be: are the Jets thinking they should've taken Trey Lance over Zach Wilson in 2021? That's a debate that everyone would like to see!


Right, but I respect the Jets for taking a shot. If they jets would've taken Ja'Maar, I honestly don't think they'd be all that different record wise. My point being, a top tier QB truly sways W/L record and if you get the shot, you take it. If you believe in Maye, take him and figure it out later.
We could draft the next Mahomes  
gmenrule : 10:38 am : link
and it won't make a difference behind our OL. Fix the OL !!
Do you want to see the QB crushed 10 times or more EVERY game ???? QB IS NOT THE ISSUE.
