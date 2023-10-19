CBS Mock Draft - NYG take Drake Maye at #5

But if Giants land Maye or Williams, I’m eating all of Jones $69 mil cap hit for next season and basically play a team of guys on rookie contracts, plus Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke. I’m handing the keys over to them, with no distractions behind them.
Get that off the books and be ready to compete in 2025.
I would do the same.
I'm certainly not saying I would do it, but would it be feasible to trade Jones for a low round draft pick if the Giants were willing to eat most of his contract? Or maybe the Giants could add a low or early day three pick to get a team to take him, similar to what the Texas did when they traded Brock Osweiler to the Browns.
I have a hard time imagining a team that would trade anything for a below average starting quarterback at Jones' cap number, even as a placeholder. Mayfield is playing on a 1 year 4 million dollar contract. Dobbs is playing for what, 1.5 mil? I think you're right in that we would be the ones sending something out to get them to take Jones.
Great idea. And we can watch him get beat up and injured behind another porous offensive line that may scar his development permanently.
RE: Currently all the teams with the worst records...
On how the bottom five are lining up it looks like the giants are going to have to go after that second Chicago bear pick to get Maye. Do you think they can get it for 2 first and perhaps a 3rd and 6th?
You think the Colts look back at that draft and think, despite drafting an all-pro guard, that they didn't take Josh Allen who went with the next pick?
The Browns and Jets are also probably pissed at not taking Allen in 2018. But a more interesting question would be: are the Jets thinking they should've taken Trey Lance over Zach Wilson in 2021? That's a debate that everyone would like to see!
He's not lasting to 5 when there are about 10 teams desperate for a QB. Daniels will probably sneak into the top 5 he keeps playing this well too. But I'd bet a huge huge about of cash Maye goes 1 or 2.
Right, but I respect the Jets for taking a shot. If they jets would've taken Ja'Maar, I honestly don't think they'd be all that different record wise. My point being, a top tier QB truly sways W/L record and if you get the shot, you take it. If you believe in Maye, take him and figure it out later.
and it won't make a difference behind our OL. Fix the OL !!
Do you want to see the QB crushed 10 times or more EVERY game ???? QB IS NOT THE ISSUE.
Because we're a bad football team trending towards the top 10 and you get a chance to start looking at some of these guys and forming an opinion if you're in to that sort of evaluation.
I'm preparing for this:
Schoen replaces Jones with Duke QB Riley Leonard.
But either way, if he does, we'll find out how fast Schoen can run because its a sprint to the podium pick at that point.
I would make the call to goodell myself.
Quote:
I’ll bet that’s never happened before.
I'm preparing for this:
Schoen replaces Jones with Duke QB Riley Leonard.
Leonard’s injury will keep him in college for another year.
But either way, if he does, we'll find out how fast Schoen can run because its a sprint to the podium pick at that point.
Yep, no chance. If they want Maye, the place to get him is at #2 because someone will trade up.
McCarthy can raise his stock with big games against penn state and Ohio st.
Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.
Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...
Quote:
Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong
Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.
Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...
Listen I’m as a critical of our OL as anyone but you aren’t taking a guard top 5.
I’m on board taking a QB in the first and a guard in the second round. It turned on in 2004, right?
You don't have to
Quote:
Let's get a fresh body behind our line. What could go wrong
Perhaps a different way to look at it is a QB with better skills could improve the overall play around him.
Or do you find it impossible to consider the idea a QB could be more talented and better equipped to find solutions Jones can't...
If you get an opportunity to take a legit top QB prospect that you believe in, you take him and figure it out later.
You're also assuming you start him right away. You can draft Maye and sit him for a year behind a veteran as you then continue to build continuity at the line.
The 2018 draft is a good example; forget our pick for a second.
You think the Colts look back at that draft and think, despite drafting an all-pro guard, that they didn't take Josh Allen who went with the next pick?
Why respond in this thread?
I would do the same.
Quote:
Quote:
in October?
Why respond in this thread?
I'm all for discussing prospects, especially QB's (I want the Giants to draft one) I just think mock drafts 6 months out from the draft are pointless.
Quote:
In comment 16253733 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
in October?
Why respond in this thread?
I'm all for discussing prospects, especially QB's (I want the Giants to draft one) I just think mock drafts 6 months out from the draft are pointless.
But you do have the option to ignore the thread, no?
You're right. We should have started in September.
Chicago (from Carolina)
Chicago
Denver
NE
AZ
Giants
Minny
Tenn
Still a long way to go in the NFL season, but there's a better than even chance that the top two picks will come from those 8 slots listed above.
And if Chicago has the top 2 picks they're trading out of the 2 spot.
Unless something drastically changes the rest of the way, Williams and Maye are going top two. No way Maye lasts till pick 5.
Denver won't pass on a QB.
Agreed.
This thread should be renamed Fantasy Mock Draft
Quote:
.
Denver won't pass on a QB.
The problem is that Wilson's contract is such an albatross, they may not have a choice but to keep trying to figure it out with him.
We've had good luck with 1st rounders from UNC-LT & Nicks. The former...well, what can be said? The latter would be in Canton-IMO-if his body didn't betray him.
Either of Denver or Arizona at those positions must be likely to take a quarteback, i.e. Maye.
Maye won't be there at #5.
Coming around? ;)
I like Daniels. Like you, I watch a ton of college football. I think he could end up a 1st round pick.
He’s much smaller than ARich though.
I think the NFL has to decide is he an athlete playing QB or vice versa.
Obviously, Richardson was nowhere near as productive as Daniels. He was the classic prospect guy who just had too many physical attributes to ignore...
That's still a good job - IMV - if you get the right fit at HC.
That's still a good job - IMV - if you get the right fit at HC.
Prime Time… Prime Time… Prime Time…
Do you want to see the QB crushed 10 times or more EVERY game ???? QB IS NOT THE ISSUE.