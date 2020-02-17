for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:34 am
...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Barkley injured his arm man, ffs  
Gusto1903 : 1:16 pm : link
...
Barkley banged up?  
bceagle05 : 1:16 pm : link
Well I’ll be dipped in shit.
3rd  
Toth029 : 1:17 pm : link
And 2 and they get nothing from it.
Giants are gonna win 4-3.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:17 pm : link
.
The Giants make football so fucking miserable  
Giantology : 1:17 pm : link
I have enough shit going wrong on life most days. This is the perfect cherry on top
Disliking Dabol more and more  
gmoney11 : 1:17 pm : link
You should know the freakin wind in the stadium.
Should’ve went for it on 4 and 2. Nothing to freaking lose!!!
RE: Oh I thought he had it  
Jersey Heel : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16255879 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
damn

Me too! And now we missed the field goal.
That ball  
Ron Johnson : 1:17 pm : link
Took a right turn
RE: Barkley injured his arm man, ffs  
cpgiants : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16255887 Gusto1903 said:
Quote:
...


That's one he hasn't had yet
mckethan constantly  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:17 pm : link
in the backfield
Good drive  
Costy16 : 1:17 pm : link
But the fall winds of GS are in effect.
thought Hyatt had his other  
Dave on the UWS : 1:18 pm : link
hand held, he couldn't get it around.
they should also re-think FG. that thing sailed sideways with the wind. Its pretty breezy around here.
RE: Gano misses the 42 yarder  
blink667 : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16255881 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
damn


It looks like the wind pushed it over since it appears he was aiming just inside the left post.
Hyatt is gonna be a player  
Crazed Dogs : 1:18 pm : link
Barkley is a walking injury
RE: hyatt is a legit  
NorcalNYG : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16255878 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
WR. ran right by the coverage and good catch


He could be the steal of the draft
RE: Disliking Dabol more and more  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16255892 gmoney11 said:
Quote:
You should know the freakin wind in the stadium.
Should’ve went for it on 4 and 2. Nothing to freaking lose!!!


That's on the kicker. Gano makes 55 yarders look easy and he's kicked here for years.
Love the throw into end zone. Giving Hyatt a chance to make a play.  
ThomasG : 1:19 pm : link
Would have gone for 4th down though.

What’s wrong with Saquon now??
Gano gets paid  
BlueHurricane : 1:19 pm : link
And sucks now. Amazing
RE: Love the throw into end zone. Giving Hyatt a chance to make a play.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16255903 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Would have gone for 4th down though.

What’s wrong with Saquon now??


Arm or shoulder. He fell on it during a tackle.
With  
AcidTest : 1:19 pm : link
the wind, I would have preferred a shorter pass on third and two to just get the first down. That way if you don't get another you're FG attempt is much closer. I'm not a fan of taking deep shots on third down, which the Giants did twice on that drive.
Hawkins  
AcidTest : 1:21 pm : link
should have intercepted that pass.
Nick Gates  
Sammo85 : 1:22 pm : link
is getting absolutely beat and abused almost every play. Dex is having a day so far on him.
Howell  
Toth029 : 1:22 pm : link
Missing easy throws.
Come on Hawkins catch that  
KevinBBWC : 1:22 pm : link
Nice play
This team isn't as far away as people think.  
NorcalNYG : 1:22 pm : link
Get a good young qb, sign a right tackle and guard. Draft a promising pass rusher...watch
I gasped when Gray went to catch the ball  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:22 pm : link
.
at least we get to see who mahomes made look better this game  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:23 pm : link
bienemy vs kafka
RE: RE: Love the throw into end zone. Giving Hyatt a chance to make a play.  
ThomasG : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16255905 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16255903 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Would have gone for 4th down though.

What’s wrong with Saquon now??



Arm or shoulder. He fell on it during a tackle.


Does that mean the deal is off to trade him?

😉
RE: Howell  
Sammo85 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16255909 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Missing easy throws.


Yup. He looks terrible so far.
RE: This team isn't as far away as people think.  
Jerz44 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16255911 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
Get a good young qb, sign a right tackle and guard. Draft a promising pass rusher...watch


Getting a good QB isn’t that easy. But I agree otherwise
Nice defense  
Gusto1903 : 1:23 pm : link
nice defensive plays out there. Now lets see our offense cook
the wind is going to make passing  
Dave on the UWS : 1:23 pm : link
outside the numbers difficult. Howell's pass sailed on him.
Live 20 minutes from the stadium and it’s every bit as windy  
Chris684 : 1:23 pm : link
as it looks.

We are going to have to generate more offense than our usual Gano 40 or 50+ yarders.
RE: This team isn't as far away as people think.  
Sean : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16255911 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
Get a good young qb, sign a right tackle and guard. Draft a promising pass rusher...watch

No one is ever that far. Look at the Texans. It's always about the QB.
RE: Come on Hawkins catch that  
ThomasG : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16255910 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Nice play


Yeah that had pick 6 all over it.
RE: Live 20 minutes from the stadium and it’s every bit as windy  
Sammo85 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16255919 Chris684 said:
Quote:
as it looks.

We are going to have to generate more offense than our usual Gano 40 or 50+ yarders.


This is where Jones running would be a real dynamic.
RE: This team isn't as far away as people think.  
NYPanos : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16255911 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
Get a good young qb, sign a right tackle and guard. Draft a promising pass rusher...watch


And why exactly didn’t they do that from last year to this year?
RE: This team isn't as far away as people think.  
k2tampa : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16255911 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
Get a good young qb, sign a right tackle and guard. Draft a promising pass rusher...watch


So we just need to replace 18 percent of our starters, including the most important position and possibly two of the next three most important positions.
Some toughness from Saquon.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:25 pm : link
THAT WAS FUCKING DIRTY!!!

Penalty
Defender  
Sammo85 : 1:26 pm : link
pulled up at the end.
Fucking bullshit.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:26 pm : link
.
 
christian : 1:27 pm : link
That's the right call.
They must’ve imported ACC officials  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:27 pm : link
.
Saquon looks good.  
NorcalNYG : 1:27 pm : link
Loving the 2023 draft class
DJ  
Jerz44 : 1:27 pm : link
Gets that first
I’m up here in 335  
Giants86 : 1:27 pm : link
That was the right call
Shaping up to be  
bceagle05 : 1:27 pm : link
an epic punting competition.
I'd  
AcidTest : 1:27 pm : link
like to see some short throws to Barkley or over the middle to a TE. We don't use Bellinger anymore in the passing game.
Offense  
Toth029 : 1:27 pm : link
Still stinks.

Involve Darren Waller maybe.
RE: …  
UConn4523 : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16255928 christian said:
Quote:
That's the right call.


Yup, nothing wrong with that play
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 