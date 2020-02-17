New York Giants vs.Commanders Post-Game Discussion

section, some people on this board are saying Taylor runs the offense better than Jones, and are forgetting that Jones was sacked a million times against Dallas and Seattle and went to SF on a short week.
So, yeah, I get it, Taylor has looked pretty solid. He also made a hilariously bad error that would have had BBI calling for Jones to be cut outright had he done that against Buffalo, that cost us a chance at winning that game.
These comments will not age well with the whole Taylor vs Jones thing.
Taylor runs the offense better than Jones. Period. There is no argument. If Jones read as well as Taylor, he'd be a top 5 QB. Jones has better tools. Taylor just runs the offense better with a mediocre, perhaps weak arm and is slower running.
Yes, Taylor blew two 1 yard plays either one of which would have won the Buffalo game; but that has nothing to do with the fact that Taylor reads better, gets it out faster and throws it downfield more often.
“Period.” Ok. Got it. We’ll circle back to this later in the year.
The contract Jones got was not anywhere close to the worst mistake in Giants history. I’m not sure it beats out any 5 things Dave Gettleman did.
Jones is not trash, he should not have been cut, and signing him to the deal was a mistake, but not the colossal mistake Terps is making it. Jones was hit and miss last year and it seemed he was cleaning up some of the issues, but this year has helped show what he is - a middling QB who is not getting paid like he is something more than that.
You can think the Giants need to move on from Jones without exaggerating his play. It sounds like the people last year that were saying they would rather have Jones than Allen or Burrow.
It's not an exaggeration to say Jones is a backup level player, and paying him was foolish. They were wise to put in the out after two years; that's the silver lining.
But bringing him back threw away cap space and the season at the position, as well as opening up the possibility that he enters the uncontested starter in 2024.
If Taylor were the only veteran QB on the roster a high QB draft pick in 2024 would be a certainty. I'm not convinced it is now.
section, some people on this board are saying Taylor runs the offense better than Jones, and are forgetting that Jones was sacked a million times against Dallas and Seattle and went to SF on a short week.
So, yeah, I get it, Taylor has looked pretty solid. He also made a hilariously bad error that would have had BBI calling for Jones to be cut outright had he done that against Buffalo, that cost us a chance at winning that game.
These comments will not age well with the whole Taylor vs Jones thing.
Taylor runs the offense better than Jones. Period. There is no argument. If Jones read as well as Taylor, he'd be a top 5 QB. Jones has better tools. Taylor just runs the offense better with a mediocre, perhaps weak arm and is slower running.
Yes, Taylor blew two 1 yard plays either one of which would have won the Buffalo game; but that has nothing to do with the fact that Taylor reads better, gets it out faster and throws it downfield more often.
“Period.” Ok. Got it. We’ll circle back to this later in the year.
Sure whatever you want.
Since the Eagles figured him out, he has been terrible except for 1/2 vs the Cards.
Oh and Let's not forget the pick six vs the Seahawks that blew the game when they were inside the 10 yardline.
I'm not convinced we move on from Jones. Who's to say the Giants don't win some games down the stretch and we hear the same refrain about a prove it year for Jones in 2024?
You may be right about the Maras and their views but this franchise has a recent history of scapegoating. It’s always one or two people’s fault. If they keep playing badly in 2024, Daboll is the target. He more than anyone in the organization needs Jones gone or he will face irreversible career damage.
People have been making analogies for 2023 with past seasons - 1995, 2003, 2021 - and all have some validity, but another year I’d compare this to is 2018. We are about to move on from our “ franchise “ QB, who will enter next season as the starter (probably) but will go to the bench pretty quickly replaced by our 1st rd pick. That’s what I expect.
Terps, and you were saying all of these things, verbatim, before the beginning of 2022. Then the Giants won 10 games including a road playoff game. Then they lost a few laughable games due to horrific OL play and a defense that’s getting acclimated with young talent, and you started the same song and dance again and again.
And when Jones starts to play well and the Giants start winning this year, you will either be gone again, or say that it’s dumb because we need to tank for a QB because Jones sucks.
And then you’ll start it all over again next year.
RE: Daniel Jones career passing in 7 games vs Washington
And when Jones starts to play well and the Giants start winning this year, you will either be gone again, or say that it’s dumb because we need to tank for a QB because Jones sucks.
Repeating this every week is pretty pathetic, but even more so that the Giants first offensive touchdown since San Fran came today, in a game where the offensive was still very bad. In case you didn’t notice, the Giants won a game today and everyone you predict will disappear are still here.
There’s no “when”. The Giants are still a bad team who beat another bad team. There’s no run coming. The Giants are going to be in the QB market this season.
By the way, how is Lamar “Can’t Throw” Jackson doing this year?
Posters leave this site because of over the top posters
Who will never admit what everyone else sees, and then personally attack anyone with a differing opinion. It was the same way when Gettleman was burying this team in stupidity, and several posters - who are thankfully all gone - just personally attacked everyone who didn’t understand Gentleman’s genius. Many of the same are doing that with Jones.
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
Who will never admit what everyone else sees, and then personally attack anyone with a differing opinion. It was the same way when Gettleman was burying this team in stupidity, and several posters - who are thankfully all gone - just personally attacked everyone who didn’t understand Gentleman’s genius. Many of the same are doing that with Jones.
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
But still there are a handful…
Glad you're back Mike!
RE: Posters leave this site because of over the top posters
Who will never admit what everyone else sees, and then personally attack anyone with a differing opinion. It was the same way when Gettleman was burying this team in stupidity, and several posters - who are thankfully all gone - just personally attacked everyone who didn’t understand Gentleman’s genius. Many of the same are doing that with Jones.
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
But still there are a handful…
Don’t come to a message board if you don’t want people to respond to what you post.
I’m saying that everyone thinks Taylor is better/running the offense better than Jones all of a sudden because we’ve shown signs of life in two games. The “Jones doesn’t throw the ball down the field” crowd must have missed the Waller drop against Miami too.
Again, I’m stoked about the win and if Taylor plays next week I’ll root like hell for him. But this nonsense that Jones is not throwing the ball downfield (when he has adequate time) is not correct.
I post because I want people to respond. If I didn’t I could type all my thoughts in a word doc on my laptop. 95% of the responses are fine, even many with a different pov.
The “you just hate Daniel Jones and you aren’t a real Giants fan” bullshit is what ruins this site. Say what you want about a lot of posters on here with extreme views, but almost none of them say that stupid shit. Some wallow in that and cling to it when the facts don’t line up with their argument. If they can’t refute the argument they will just attack the poster, their motives and their agenda. It’s weak ass emotional sauce from dopes.
Fortunately the number of them is starting to dwindle so adult conversations can (sometimes) resume.
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
You forgot the 2nd most important stat (behind wins, of course):
10 points/game vs 11 points/game. There ain’t nothing “noticeably better” about that.
But now i suppose you will blather on about “but they missed a FG”, and/or “but Barkley fumbled at the 7!”
You know, the same shit that posters rosted others who pointed out when those things happened to Jones.
🤷♂️
PS - for all the good things Taylor did vs. buffalo, he also had a MASSIVE brain fart and audibled out of a play that cost them a TD (and probably the game).
Jones threw a terrible INT vs Seattle that likely cost them the game, and posters went apeshit (understandably and correctly). Taylor fucks up, and it’s whistling past the graveyard and posting stats about big plays, blah blah blah. What good is it to move down the field if they can’t convert into points?
10/game vs 11/game.
If Jones gets (rightly) ripped for not scoring points, so should Taylor. I don’t give two shits if he looks “noticeably better”, they still aren’t scoring points.
Washington and Buffalo are top 10 in the league in sacks. Has Seattle improved or have they just played two of the bottom of the league offenses?
With the exception of two quarters against Arizona, the offense previously wasn’t anywhere near functional, including for two quarters against Arizona. The offense has looked better, you can hand wave it away to being because of the defenses being bad, but that seems like a cop out.
Washington and Buffalo are top 10 in the league in sacks. Has Seattle improved or have they just played two of the bottom of the league offenses?
With the exception of two quarters against Arizona, the offense previously wasn’t anywhere near functional, including for two quarters against Arizona. The offense has looked better, you can hand wave it away to being because of the defenses being bad, but that seems like a cop out.
A cop out or facts you dismiss cause they don’t support your opinion? How did Buffalo look today against the legend of Mac Jones? See once Buffalo had injuries on defense - they became really bad. Once Seattle got some secondary guys back - they became much better.
You’re assuming the Giants would put up same amount of points with Jones as the Patriots did. That’s not a given. “Look the Bills defense is bad because they gave up a bunch of points to a bad team” is premature. What if this was just the outlier and even with the injuries they’re closer to how they played last week?
You’re assuming the Giants would put up same amount of points with Jones as the Patriots did. That’s not a given. “Look the Bills defense is bad because they gave up a bunch of points to a bad team” is premature. What if this was just the outlier and even with the injuries they’re closer to how they played last week?
We played the Bills with the same defense they played with last week. I watched the entire game. They sucked.
I never said any of that about Jones so again - stop making shit up. This is what you do. Second time on this thread on this thread alone. If you can’t have a debate unless you need to make up shit, then stop posting. You don’t always have to be right.
I’m going to bed. I have chemo tomorrow. You want the last word, have at it.
So, in short -- Tyrod Taylor is about as good as Daniel Jones?
That's true, but it doesn't matter in this.
As you know, we are only in year five of the Great Jones Experiment.
And until he gets the best of Waller, the best of Hyatt, the best of Barkley, the best of Daboll, the best of the OL, the best of Schoen - you know the mantra - we have to keep playing Jones until all of those variables fall into place.
You see, it's really a luck thing anymore, right...
TT was lucky that some of the above occurred. Jones, however, continues to be one of the unluckiest athletes that ever lived.
But Tyrod Taylor -- JAG with two JAG performances -- has no relevance to that determination.
It boggles the mind actually. This is the same guy that had us debating whether they should bother keeping him on the 53-man roster because Devito had outperformed him in the preseason (and the conclusion was that it wasn't necessary to cut Taylor because Devito would be perfectly safe on the practice squad and Taylor's guaranteed money meant there was no real salary cap benefit to releasing him). And to hear this talk of how he runs the offense better than Jones demonstrates such selective memory it's clearly rooted in bias. People want to discount Jones's stellar games against the Vikings last year or his second half comeback against the Cardinals this year because of porous defenses, but conveniently forget that the Commodores and the Bills are the same teams that had Justin Fields and Mac Jones looking like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
section, some people on this board are saying Taylor runs the offense better than Jones, and are forgetting that Jones was sacked a million times against Dallas and Seattle and went to SF on a short week.
So, yeah, I get it, Taylor has looked pretty solid. He also made a hilariously bad error that would have had BBI calling for Jones to be cut outright had he done that against Buffalo, that cost us a chance at winning that game.
These comments will not age well with the whole Taylor vs Jones thing.
Taylor runs the offense better than Jones. Period. There is no argument. If Jones read as well as Taylor, he'd be a top 5 QB. Jones has better tools. Taylor just runs the offense better with a mediocre, perhaps weak arm and is slower running.
Yes, Taylor blew two 1 yard plays either one of which would have won the Buffalo game; but that has nothing to do with the fact that Taylor reads better, gets it out faster and throws it downfield more often.
“Period.” Ok. Got it. We’ll circle back to this later in the year.
Jones is not trash, he should not have been cut, and signing him to the deal was a mistake, but not the colossal mistake Terps is making it. Jones was hit and miss last year and it seemed he was cleaning up some of the issues, but this year has helped show what he is - a middling QB who is not getting paid like he is something more than that.
You can think the Giants need to move on from Jones without exaggerating his play. It sounds like the people last year that were saying they would rather have Jones than Allen or Burrow.
It's not an exaggeration to say Jones is a backup level player, and paying him was foolish. They were wise to put in the out after two years; that's the silver lining.
But bringing him back threw away cap space and the season at the position, as well as opening up the possibility that he enters the uncontested starter in 2024.
If Taylor were the only veteran QB on the roster a high QB draft pick in 2024 would be a certainty. I'm not convinced it is now.
Quote:
In comment 16257558 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
section, some people on this board are saying Taylor runs the offense better than Jones, and are forgetting that Jones was sacked a million times against Dallas and Seattle and went to SF on a short week.
So, yeah, I get it, Taylor has looked pretty solid. He also made a hilariously bad error that would have had BBI calling for Jones to be cut outright had he done that against Buffalo, that cost us a chance at winning that game.
These comments will not age well with the whole Taylor vs Jones thing.
Taylor runs the offense better than Jones. Period. There is no argument. If Jones read as well as Taylor, he'd be a top 5 QB. Jones has better tools. Taylor just runs the offense better with a mediocre, perhaps weak arm and is slower running.
Yes, Taylor blew two 1 yard plays either one of which would have won the Buffalo game; but that has nothing to do with the fact that Taylor reads better, gets it out faster and throws it downfield more often.
“Period.” Ok. Got it. We’ll circle back to this later in the year.
Sure whatever you want.
Since the Eagles figured him out, he has been terrible except for 1/2 vs the Cards.
Oh and Let's not forget the pick six vs the Seahawks that blew the game when they were inside the 10 yardline.
I'm not convinced we move on from Jones. Who's to say the Giants don't win some games down the stretch and we hear the same refrain about a prove it year for Jones in 2024?
You may be right about the Maras and their views but this franchise has a recent history of scapegoating. It’s always one or two people’s fault. If they keep playing badly in 2024, Daboll is the target. He more than anyone in the organization needs Jones gone or he will face irreversible career damage.
People have been making analogies for 2023 with past seasons - 1995, 2003, 2021 - and all have some validity, but another year I’d compare this to is 2018. We are about to move on from our “ franchise “ QB, who will enter next season as the starter (probably) but will go to the bench pretty quickly replaced by our 1st rd pick. That’s what I expect.
And when Jones starts to play well and the Giants start winning this year, you will either be gone again, or say that it’s dumb because we need to tank for a QB because Jones sucks.
And then you’ll start it all over again next year.
Taylor’s stats were significantly better than that. Everyone should take a look at the box score.
And when Jones starts to play well and the Giants start winning this year, you will either be gone again, or say that it’s dumb because we need to tank for a QB because Jones sucks.
Repeating this every week is pretty pathetic, but even more so that the Giants first offensive touchdown since San Fran came today, in a game where the offensive was still very bad. In case you didn’t notice, the Giants won a game today and everyone you predict will disappear are still here.
There’s no “when”. The Giants are still a bad team who beat another bad team. There’s no run coming. The Giants are going to be in the QB market this season.
By the way, how is Lamar “Can’t Throw” Jackson doing this year?
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
But still there are a handful…
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
But still there are a handful…
Glad you're back Mike!
I stopped posting here because of the ad hominem attacks that had nothing to do with football. It seems most on the site are now on the same page, and the “you are all fucking stupid if you don’t think what I think” posters are getting fewer and fewer.
But still there are a handful…
Don’t come to a message board if you don’t want people to respond to what you post.
I’m saying that everyone thinks Taylor is better/running the offense better than Jones all of a sudden because we’ve shown signs of life in two games. The “Jones doesn’t throw the ball down the field” crowd must have missed the Waller drop against Miami too.
Again, I’m stoked about the win and if Taylor plays next week I’ll root like hell for him. But this nonsense that Jones is not throwing the ball downfield (when he has adequate time) is not correct.
The “you just hate Daniel Jones and you aren’t a real Giants fan” bullshit is what ruins this site. Say what you want about a lot of posters on here with extreme views, but almost none of them say that stupid shit. Some wallow in that and cling to it when the facts don’t line up with their argument. If they can’t refute the argument they will just attack the poster, their motives and their agenda. It’s weak ass emotional sauce from dopes.
Fortunately the number of them is starting to dwindle so adult conversations can (sometimes) resume.
19 DJ (4 3/4 games)
11 Tyrod (2 1/4 games)
Average yards gained on those drives:
W/ DJ 43
W/ Tyrod 58 (up from 51)
Scoring drives:
DJ 7 (37% success rate)
Tyrod 6 (55% success rate)
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
Quote:
Now have 30 8+ play drives this year.
19 DJ (4 3/4 games)
11 Tyrod (2 1/4 games)
Average yards gained on those drives:
W/ DJ 43
W/ Tyrod 58 (up from 51)
Scoring drives:
DJ 7 (37% success rate)
Tyrod 6 (55% success rate)
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
Against much weaker defenses*
I’ll throw that asterisk for you.
They did it before 2022, and then all of a sudden came back when Jones struggled to start to the year, mainly due to the fact that we had the worst offensive line in the history of the team.
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
Against much weaker defenses*
I’ll throw that asterisk for you.
I know mister throws a temper tantrum anytime anyone brings up the Vikings defense being bad isn’t saying bad defenses matter.
Seattle’s defense was pretty bad, what happened there? Are we accounting for the Cardinals defense being bad or no? Just trying to gauge where the goalposts are.
They did it before 2022, and then all of a sudden came back when Jones struggled to start to the year, mainly due to the fact that we had the worst offensive line in the history of the team.
Name 3
They did it before 2022, and then all of a sudden came back when Jones struggled to start to the year, mainly due to the fact that we had the worst offensive line in the history of the team.
They will stay if the talk is about football because time has shown they have been mostly correct. The site is better when they are here.
Unfortunately a lot of posters want this site to be a Giants.com message board where every post is about how awesome the team is and how luck, injuries and the refs cost us games.
You are very confident about Jones turning it around. I hope you are more right about that than you were about Gettleman doing it when that was your “just wait and see everyone!”
Quote:
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
Against much weaker defenses*
I’ll throw that asterisk for you.
I know mister throws a temper tantrum anytime anyone brings up the Vikings defense being bad isn’t saying bad defenses matter.
Seattle’s defense was pretty bad, what happened there? Are we accounting for the Cardinals defense being bad or no? Just trying to gauge where the goalposts are.
I have never once brought up his performance against Minnesota. So please don’t make up shit to look good.
And Seattles defense hasn’t been bad since they gotten healthy. Another thing you always ignore.
And yes arizonas defense is bad. Very bad. And we put 31 points and Jones had nearly 400 yards offense. Taylor’s put up 20 points in the last two games against bad defenses.
Thanks for proving my point?
17 points against a top 3 QB
10 points
Atrocious.
Quote:
Now have 30 8+ play drives this year.
19 DJ (4 3/4 games)
11 Tyrod (2 1/4 games)
Average yards gained on those drives:
W/ DJ 43
W/ Tyrod 58 (up from 51)
Scoring drives:
DJ 7 (37% success rate)
Tyrod 6 (55% success rate)
It’s not just signs of life, it’s noticeably better.
You forgot the 2nd most important stat (behind wins, of course):
10 points/game vs 11 points/game. There ain’t nothing “noticeably better” about that.
But now i suppose you will blather on about “but they missed a FG”, and/or “but Barkley fumbled at the 7!”
You know, the same shit that posters rosted others who pointed out when those things happened to Jones.
🤷♂️
PS - for all the good things Taylor did vs. buffalo, he also had a MASSIVE brain fart and audibled out of a play that cost them a TD (and probably the game).
Jones threw a terrible INT vs Seattle that likely cost them the game, and posters went apeshit (understandably and correctly). Taylor fucks up, and it’s whistling past the graveyard and posting stats about big plays, blah blah blah. What good is it to move down the field if they can’t convert into points?
10/game vs 11/game.
If Jones gets (rightly) ripped for not scoring points, so should Taylor. I don’t give two shits if he looks “noticeably better”, they still aren’t scoring points.
With the exception of two quarters against Arizona, the offense previously wasn’t anywhere near functional, including for two quarters against Arizona. The offense has looked better, you can hand wave it away to being because of the defenses being bad, but that seems like a cop out.
With the exception of two quarters against Arizona, the offense previously wasn’t anywhere near functional, including for two quarters against Arizona. The offense has looked better, you can hand wave it away to being because of the defenses being bad, but that seems like a cop out.
A cop out or facts you dismiss cause they don’t support your opinion? How did Buffalo look today against the legend of Mac Jones? See once Buffalo had injuries on defense - they became really bad. Once Seattle got some secondary guys back - they became much better.
Tough concepts to understand. I get it.
Not really. Taylor has had the benefit of playing with better players. I know you will disagree with this, but tell me one team who would take..
Matt Brieda/Eric Gray
Parris Campbell
Isaiah Hodgins
Over
Barkley
Robinson
Hyatt.
Because since week 3 til he got hurt - those guys got the majority of snaps over the guys Taylor has played with.
So you’re completely dismissing injuries and the affect they have on teams. Haha
Got it.
What are we paying Jones for if we can get the same offensive output with Taylor under center?
Coming into the season nobody was arguing Taylor and Jones were similar QBs. That is the conversation now.
In this offense.. exactly. I doubt many would excel.
What are we paying Jones for if we can get the same offensive output with Taylor under center?
Coming into the season nobody was arguing Taylor and Jones were similar QBs. That is the conversation now.
Cause Taylor is playing weaker teams with better players. I don’t see how this debatable
Quote:
Taylor is not better than Jones. He does not run the offense better. If he was better, he would be playing.
He just beat Sam Howell 14-7. A Commanders team that Jones has owned his whole career.
I love the win. Played well. This is not a QB controversy.
Nobody says TT is better than Jones. They are saying that he runs the offense better and he does. He reads faster, gets the ball out faster and throws the ball downfield more often.
He does not have the arm or the wheels of Jones. But he sees the field better, so is more effective in the pass game.
For me, this is kinda it. Taylor has no tools left other than his mind.
Jones has been battered so often, for so many years, his internal clock may possibly be ruined. A shame really.
Lol. Read my post above. And learn something for once.
Care to share who that is?
Quote:
Each game is independent of past and future games. If it did, the Giants would be a worse team than the Bears or Broncos based on their offensive performances against Washington
So you’re completely dismissing injuries and the affect they have on teams. Haha
Got it.
What do injuries have to with the Broncos and Bears scoring 30+ points against Washington?
Care to talk about the injuries to the Bills and the returning players from the Seahawks? You know - the teams we actually played.
You’re assuming the Giants would put up same amount of points with Jones as the Patriots did. That’s not a given. “Look the Bills defense is bad because they gave up a bunch of points to a bad team” is premature. What if this was just the outlier and even with the injuries they’re closer to how they played last week?
You’re assuming the Giants would put up same amount of points with Jones as the Patriots did. That’s not a given. “Look the Bills defense is bad because they gave up a bunch of points to a bad team” is premature. What if this was just the outlier and even with the injuries they’re closer to how they played last week?
We played the Bills with the same defense they played with last week. I watched the entire game. They sucked.
I never said any of that about Jones so again - stop making shit up. This is what you do. Second time on this thread on this thread alone. If you can’t have a debate unless you need to make up shit, then stop posting. You don’t always have to be right.
I’m going to bed. I have chemo tomorrow. You want the last word, have at it.
That's true, but it doesn't matter in this.
As you know, we are only in year five of the Great Jones Experiment.
And until he gets the best of Waller, the best of Hyatt, the best of Barkley, the best of Daboll, the best of the OL, the best of Schoen - you know the mantra - we have to keep playing Jones until all of those variables fall into place.
You see, it's really a luck thing anymore, right...
TT was lucky that some of the above occurred. Jones, however, continues to be one of the unluckiest athletes that ever lived.
But Tyrod Taylor -- JAG with two JAG performances -- has no relevance to that determination.
But Tyrod Taylor -- JAG with two JAG performances -- has no relevance to that determination.
*one of which was a loss almost entirely due to his momentary but crushing mental midgetry.
DJ is just another brick in the wall.
Thanks Mike!
But Tyrod Taylor -- JAG with two JAG performances -- has no relevance to that determination.