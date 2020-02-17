We should roll with TT over DJ going forward.

TT is nimbler, a little spastic but is able to look like he is going to pass at any part. He is "quicker" and spinnier. He moves forward through the pocket and then chucks the ball. Its way more entertaining
9 and 14 points (yes we can easily argue it should have been more)
1. We have invested in Jones, he will be here at least through next season.
2.He played well last season with mediocre OL play.
3.The OL play our first 5 games was the worst I have ever seen in my 45 years as a Giants fan. It has been somewhat better the last 2 weeks.
4.I am much more interested in seeing what Jones can do behind mediocre OL play again, than what TT can do.
5. If you're right and TT is really the better QB, an extra 1-2 wins is not worth completely giving up on Jones after the investment weve made and the shitty hand he was dealt our first 5 games. Gotta see what he can do over the rest of the season, to inform our future plans.
1. The BD took over play calling the second half of Arizona. They denied that but then a thread before the game today about how BD was running the offensive meetings, coaching position groups more, etc. Seems plausible some of the different looks is HC influenced the last two games.
2. The run game has been pretty decent. Last two games production from the backs: 29/108 and 24/81. The three games before that 9/24, 18/38 and 22/46. This has a very big impact on the passing offense. SB being back was big.
3. The D kept the team scoreless for most of the game against Buffalo. Today it was the second half. They have played much better and created turnovers. Playing with the lead makes things easier.
When Jones is healthy he plays. If you see a drop off then that makes things very easy moving forward imv.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
This is without dispute: Jones was playing incompetently when he got hurt. Now, TT is playing competently.
I hope Daboll feels similarly...
If Jones had the exact same game that TT had in BUF, only a few dead enders would think he played well. As Sy said, TT played well “relative to expectations”. In reality, he put up the third worst YPA of the season for Giants starters. They scored once in the second half on a drive in which TT had zero yards passing. Today, they scored 14 points against the second worst defense they’ve faced this year. (They scored 31 against the worst.)
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
This. So stupid. Giants should draft a QB if they view him as having franchise QB potential this upcoming draft. What do you gain by playing Taylor?
You seriously think Schoen and Daboll are paying him $40 million a year to give him a 5 game tryout? Play him with the Neal benched and the OL playing better. Jones plays well, even if you draft a QB, maybe you get some trade value for him
RE: RE: RE: This team does not have a starting quarterback on the roster
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
The larger point is that if we're seriously, actually comparing Taylor - a journeyman backup QB - to Jones in any capacity, even if Jones is a bit better, that doesn't speak well at all for his viability as a franchise QB.
RE: RE: RE: This team does not have a starting quarterback on the roster
We will never know but I have serious doubts. It could very well have turned into an orgy of sacks, turnovers and missed open receivers with Jones out there.
It’s funny that you think this is laughable. Jones was completely unproductive vs a Dolphins D that is only a bit better than the Commanders’. In fact, I think it’s up to you to argue why the results wouldn’t have been similar to the Miami loss.
Tyrod absolutely makes faster decisions on the passing routes
Taylor has had better oline play and Barclay playing as well. So lets stop with this talk he lost the Buff game and barely won this game. Defense has been carrying the team. Glad we won but let it just play out and stop comparing the two.
Read into anything you want until it really is one then it isn't one. One day it may be one but I don't believe with Daboll it is one yet. He praised Tyrod today he wasn't about to then add he won't be the starter next week.
Taylor has had better oline play and Barclay playing as well. So lets stop with this talk he lost the Buff game and barely won this game. Defense has been carrying the team. Glad we won but let it just play out and stop comparing the two.
Jones is the higher paid QB right now.
If Barkley doesn't fumble, we don't "barely" win the game.
Tyrods performance is being looked at through a less critical lens. He has been fine. At the same time, it shouldn’t even be a debate in terms of who should be QB going forward with what the investment in Jones. The play of both QBs this year opens the door for that debate though. There are absolutely things that Tyrod is doing better than Jones this year.
Independent of the financial investment, Jones should 100% be the QB when healthy though. There’s s higher ceiling there and the play is a lot closer than most fans think when removing expectations.
has said that Jones will play when he's healthy, which isn't surprising since they are paying him $40M. I frankly don't see much difference between Taylor and Jones. Taylor did nothing in the second half aside from that deep throw to Hyatt. The offense under him scored nine and fourteen points against two bad defenses. Jones has done nothing except for the second half against Arizona. They are both playing behind a historically bad OL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This team does not have a starting quarterback on the roster
This. So stupid. Giants should draft a QB if they view him as having franchise QB potential this upcoming draft. What do you gain by playing Taylor?
You seriously think Schoen and Daboll are paying him $40 million a year to give him a 5 game tryout? Play him with the Neal benched and the OL playing better. Jones plays well, even if you draft a QB, maybe you get some trade value for him
Exactly...
Tryod is a backup and nothing more. He has spent his entire career proving that.
We may find the same to be true for Jones but they have to play Jones the rest of this season either way. This team is not going to the Superbowl and most likely not the playoffs either. So, they are playing Jones so they can be sure for themselves with a larger sample size.
People here can pontificate all they want but they dont know what the coaches and GM know. You THINK you know. Just like most people thought Daboll called a run play at the goal line in their knee jerk reaction until they found out that Tyrod changed the play on his own to a run. Armchair QBs.
When leadership on this team decides to move on from Jones, then they will let us know by their actions. What we think is irrelevant. However, there are people here who are rooting AGAINST Jones when he is behind center. I just do not understand that.
I personally thought Eli needed to go two years before his retirement and I absolutely wanted them to get a new QB. I thought his lack of mobility was holding the offense back. However, I was cheering his every snap while he was in there because we needed for him to play well so our team could win. Some people here have some fucked up priorities.
So people are unhappy the Giants won a game without Jones?
No? Well, we can say the same about us complaining about Jones not leading the Giants to wins.
People are all dug in, I don't think anybody is changing his or her opinion no matter what happens from now on.
I say let Taylor play until the OL is 100% healthy. As much as I realize a 2-win season is much better than a 6-win season in the long run, I still want some excitement on Sundays and I feel Taylor gives us a better chance to win now. However, Jones should play once the entire OL comes back, even if Taylor wins out from this point.
There shouldn't be any excuses for Jones then. And we need to find out what we have in Jones.
Yeah, let’s play a 13 year vet who is a competent back up but has never won a thing over the 26 year old we are paying 40 million a year. I’m sure Joe Schoen and Daboll will have no problem explaining this to John Mara.
Let’s ignore that Jones carried the team last year and was magnificent against the the Vikings in the playoffs.
Let’s ignore that the offensive line was historically bad the first 5 games this season before we signed our lord and savior Justin Pugh off his couch.
Let’s ignore that Hyatt was barely on the field until the last few weeks.
This speculation about Taylor being the better option is ridiculous. Jones is a talented quarterback. He just can’t catch a break. I’m not “making excuses” for him. If he can just get the decent offensive line play that Taylor has gotten over the last 2 weeks he will produce big time. No disrespect to Taylor. He is a top level back up. But if you think he provides the Giants with a better chance to win than DJ you are delusional.
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
IT is mediocre...which is better than we were getting before.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
It's one thing to point to the different personnel but it's another to
say maybe the coaches were sabotaging Jones? Isn't that what you are saying? The coaches played the bad players, they schemed up only terrible plays, the street free agent everybody hated now is the difference for this OL.....
Nobody is saying Taylor is any good. All we are saying is for 40M a year Jones isn't any better. I get none except for a select few, unfortunately Mara among them, think Jones is the future. But my god the mental gymnastics people go through to protect Jones....
Like I said, let Jones play only when the OL is 100% healthy, then we will see. God forbid the coaches start calling terrible plays again....
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
So 3 out of 10? So the other 7 sacks were on the OL? Nice number…
RE: It's one thing to point to the different personnel but it's another to
say maybe the coaches were sabotaging Jones? Isn't that what you are saying? The coaches played the bad players, they schemed up only terrible plays, the street free agent everybody hated now is the difference for this OL.....
Nobody is saying Taylor is any good. All we are saying is for 40M a year Jones isn't any better. I get none except for a select few, unfortunately Mara among them, think Jones is the future. But my god the mental gymnastics people go through to protect Jones....
Like I said, let Jones play only when the OL is 100% healthy, then we will see. God forbid the coaches start calling terrible plays again....
Who is saying the coaches were sabotaging Jones? This is getting silly.
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
So 3 out of 10? So the other 7 sacks were on the OL? Nice number…
When your QB is the cause of 3-4 sacks in a game, you aren't going to win..
RE: It's one thing to point to the different personnel but it's another to
say maybe the coaches were sabotaging Jones? Isn't that what you are saying? The coaches played the bad players, they schemed up only terrible plays, the street free agent everybody hated now is the difference for this OL.....
That is sort of implied, isn't it? Jones is always a victim of something.
Ask not what your QB can do for you, ask what you can do for your QB...
RE: You people are nuts to think we’re in position to draft either Caleb
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
We will see buddy, I predict Daniels rapidly races up boards. He will run around a 4.4 40 and has a good chance to win the Heisman, he is 6'4 210 lbs and has gotten better every week and year. Nobody thought Anthony Richardson could be taken as high as he was this time past year. Just watch. I prefer Daniels over anyone not named Williams or Maye. He has the looks of a bigger, smarter Lamar Jackson.
RE: RE: RE: You people are nuts to think we’re in position to draft either Caleb
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You people are nuts to think we’re in position to draft either Caleb
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You people are nuts to think we’re in position to draft either Caleb
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
I actually do agree with you on Hartman. And I definitely will be paying closer attention to Daniels moving forward off your word. And in the interest of full disclosure I haven’t watched a lick of maye I just know he’s Penciled in for 2 so I’m hopeful to catch more of his games. Not gonna lie even Caleb scares me a bit. Mostly his makeup on the sideline. Guy has looked a little checked out. Arizona Utah notre dame is this kid just mailing it in? Gun to my head after Williams and maye I want nix or penix but time will tell
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You people are nuts to think we’re in position to draft either Caleb
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
I actually do agree with you on Hartman. And I definitely will be paying closer attention to Daniels moving forward off your word. And in the interest of full disclosure I haven’t watched a lick of maye I just know he’s Penciled in for 2 so I’m hopeful to catch more of his games. Not gonna lie even Caleb scares me a bit. Mostly his makeup on the sideline. Guy has looked a little checked out. Arizona Utah notre dame is this kid just mailing it in? Gun to my head after Williams and maye I want nix or penix but time will tell
Nix is a dink n dunker system qb reliant on run game and short throws, sound familiar? >.<
I honestly have grown more and more happy with the idea of Daniels or McCarthy which makes me feel less concerned with getting a top pick or trading up for Maye or Williams. Sure, Williams or Maye would be nice but it'll be tough to be worse than the Panthers. Bears, Cardinals and Broncos. Both Daniels and McCarthy have truly elite potential and both of them have had a really nice trajectory of consistent improvement
but to argue that the offensive line is somehow a lot better is showing the blinders. They still stink. Some of the throws that Taylor makes-anticipatory throws before guys are open-are just not part of Jones’ game. They never have been.
Jones had a good season last year. Ran the ball very well. Made some great throws when guys were open. But giving him more on his plate and expecting him to process and anticipate-it just isn’t there. There have been plays this season that were there and he just doesn’t see them (see: Seahawk game) and that’s even when the line was real bad.
Not saying Taylor is even good-but to ignore the chance that he might be better than Jones is simply not watching the games unfold. Jones is a great guy and he’s handled everything so well, and yes he has not really had a shot with a great offensive line, but there aren’t many of those out there. Games are decided by the 3-4-5 plays that can be made every game, and I think Taylor has been better at making them (and not making the bad mistake that leads to a game where you have no shot).
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
IT is mediocre...which is better than we were getting before.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
Only chromosomially divergent people would disagree with you. Unfortunately, this place has an abundance of them. These topics make this place a “soon to be ghost town”
As usual, you all need a circle jerk to convince yourselves that you're the voices of reason and that your hardworking swell guy QB doesn't suck. The slightest disruption to your echo chamber breaks your tiny brains.
Keep making excuses, losers. It wasn't like a professional scout just called you all out about it the other day or anything.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
And if my Aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.
Funny thing - I’d let DJ leave in a HEARTBEAT if it meant that I didn’t have to listen to the bitching from all of you. But no fucking shot that happens.
It doesn’t matter who the QB is. Ever.
Here's what doesn't make sense no matter how often you repeat it: you've been on this board for two years. DJ has been QB1 for five. How are you going to claim that it doesn't matter who the QB is, when there's only been one QB1 the entire time you've been here? Some of DJ's staunchest defenders are the same people who were considered Eli haters and vice versa.
I'm sure your hot take sounded good in your head but it's not only factually inaccurate, it's also a useless generalization to make. BBI is never going to be an echo chamber for you. If that's what you require in order to soothe your damaged self-esteem, seek it elsewhere.
Taylor at the moment is more effective than Daniel has been; sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is a good thing. That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
Taylor at the moment is more effective than Daniel has been; sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is a good thing. That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
But, isn't that the problem? I said many times the Jones issue was an economics issue. The fact we are even having this discussion is not good.
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
RE: After watching the last two weeks, I am okay with either
But can we have the $92M guaranteed dollars returned?
Schoen/Daboll may as well resign if they go with Taylor over Jones 5 games after signing him to a $40 million+ a year contract. If you admitting you are that bad at player evaluation, wtf are you doing here?
That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I dispute this. Taylor’s game was statistically better than all but one of Jones’ regular season outings in 2022. I know there are a lot of variables in such comparisons but just to state that outright - no. You have to support that view because it’s not at all clear it is correct.
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
But can we have the $92M guaranteed dollars returned?
Schoen/Daboll may as well resign if they go with Taylor over Jones 5 games after signing him to a $40 million+ a year contract. If you admitting you are that bad at player evaluation, wtf are you doing here?
It certainly is a concern. Maybe they were hoping Minnesota would be on our 2023 schedule a lot more, otherwise I don't know.
They also lost the starting center, are starting a guy at LT who wasn’t in the league a month ago and have a PS squad RT.
Look, I know the quality of the opposition matters but even your argument - we paid DJ so we need to play him - suggests that you aren’t quite convinced either. It’s ok to change your mind. Remember the John Maynard Keynes quote about changing one’s mind.
That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I dispute this. Taylor’s game was statistically better than all but one of Jones’ regular season outings in 2022. I know there are a lot of variables in such comparisons but just to state that outright - no. You have to support that view because it’s not at all clear it is correct.
No, it s not clear; It s just a feeling that right now the time is not right to reinsert Jones. But it would be great for the team if Jones did play next week and shined in a win over the Jets.
I know many of you think RBs are fungible, but he makes a huge difference in this offense. If we are talking similar circumstances. With each, the Giants played one good team, and one bad team. Jones in one half against the Cardinals led the Giants offense to more than 1 1/3 times as many points than Taylor did in 2 games.
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
They also lost the starting center, are starting a guy at LT who wasn’t in the league a month ago and have a PS squad RT.
Look, I know the quality of the opposition matters but even your argument - we paid DJ so we need to play him - suggests that you aren’t quite convinced either. It’s ok to change your mind. Remember the John Maynard Keynes quote about changing one’s mind.
it’s ok, dude.
I'm well aware of the OL problems. I've been asserting that's a major problem all year. Thomas and JMS have been out a lot more than just the past two games.
RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
Taylor at the moment is more effective than Daniel has been; sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is a good thing. That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
But, isn't that the problem? I said many times the Jones issue was an economics issue. The fact we are even having this discussion is not good.
Sean, if we stay in the moment, we have no idea where the Giants will be at the end of the year
If they continue to lose at the current rate, all the speculation about the top college quarterbacks become reality.
Right now, at least for me, the reality is, Daniel Jones, until further developments, is the Giants best hope at quarterback going forward.
I will no longer argue with what at times feels like group think regarding his status as a quarterback, because I think some posters, not you, have resorted to hyperbole in discussing Jones with the intent of poking the bear.
Case in point, two weeks in a row, in games Jones did not play, the post game discussions became about him.
I labeled it pathetic because I was genuinely interested in a game discussion. That post got me into a pissing match with a poster who disappeared for a year when all his predictions about Jones last season turned out to be wrong but who conveniently reappeared when things turned sour.
As a result I have decided to not engage, some of them on the topic. But you are a good poster, that disagrees on my continued hope for Daniel, so I respond to you
My hope is Daniel comes back, plays well, and Giants remain relevant. I ve been told by above referenced poster, no one gives a fuck what I hope, probably true.
But when that becomes something taboo to speak of on this board, time to find another source for Giants chatter
Sorry, went off on a tangent. I am with you, I want a quarterback that the Giants can win with, don’t care who it is.
There's not a chance in hell Daboll benches a healthy Jones. The real controversy will begin if Jones plays next week and gets his skull kicked in again.
That the nominal edge Jones might have over Taylor to be crowned leader of the worst offense in the NFL, requires a map of the moon of the stars of who was injured and what street free agent played, is all you need to know.
The 40M a year, 26-year-old, 6th overall pick should be unequivocally and demonstrably better under all circumstances.
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
reality is Giants will likely not be able to get Williams or Maye
Williams, who is thought to be the best of the bunch, has 5 starts against top 25 teams. He has a 51.4% completion percentage, averages 172 yards a game and has 6 TDs and 6 Ints. Not good.
So the Giants are likely out on Williams and Maye. So they are deciding between the likes of Penix, Nix, Daniels, McCarthy, etc. if getting a QB. Based on the history of the draft, some of those QBs are going to completely bust, most will be Daniel Jones level, give or take, and maybe one's a star. Doubtful we know which one until well after they are selected.
Schoen/Daboll though enough of Jones seeing him first hand to give him a $40 million plus a year contract. They had enough concerns and weren't sure enough that they left them an out after 2 years.
It does not make sense to start Taylor if Jones is healthy. The OL was in complete disarray when Jones was in there. If I'm Schoen/Daboll, I'm putting in the guy I have $40 million a year invested in to see what I have.
of the NY Giants. There's no way he takes a backseat to TT once he's healthy enough to play. That said, I do believe Jones will be replaced within next year or two. He just doesn't show the ability to overcome any adversity and make plays off script. TT has some of that and that's why the offense, as bad as it's been, seems to function a bit better. TT is also not afraid to throw it deep to Hyatt and company.
I think the likelihood of getting a top pick increases with Jones behind center. So that's probably a win-win. The organization gets to see in stunning high definition who Jones is, and the Giants increase their chances of picking near the top.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
It would take a DJ-led offense over a month to hang 70 on an opponent. You're not living in reality.
And the "no excuses" line is an obvious shot at Sy, which is hilarious considering how little you get correct on here in the abstract, let alone comparing your ability to process what you observe with that of a professional scout.
RE: reality is Giants will likely not be able to get Williams or Maye
Williams, who is thought to be the best of the bunch, has 5 starts against top 25 teams. He has a 51.4% completion percentage, averages 172 yards a game and has 6 TDs and 6 Ints. Not good.
So the Giants are likely out on Williams and Maye. So they are deciding between the likes of Penix, Nix, Daniels, McCarthy, etc. if getting a QB. Based on the history of the draft, some of those QBs are going to completely bust, most will be Daniel Jones level, give or take, and maybe one's a star. Doubtful we know which one until well after they are selected.
Schoen/Daboll though enough of Jones seeing him first hand to give him a $40 million plus a year contract. They had enough concerns and weren't sure enough that they left them an out after 2 years.
It does not make sense to start Taylor if Jones is healthy. The OL was in complete disarray when Jones was in there. If I'm Schoen/Daboll, I'm putting in the guy I have $40 million a year invested in to see what I have.
The reality is we all don't know shit in October. Particularly about how all the QB prospects will play out their seasons and fall in the draft. But that doesn't mean as Giant fans we cannot discuss hypotheticals about Jones, Taylor and those future prospects and what the team should do/not do.
I also put Jones back in when healthy. But I don't have much confidence we will see much better than what we saw before, and much different than Taylor is bringing now.
And please stop mentioning the $40 million already, it is only salt in the wound.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
I know many of you think RBs are fungible, but he makes a huge difference in this offense. If we are talking similar circumstances. With each, the Giants played one good team, and one bad team. Jones in one half against the Cardinals led the Giants offense to more than 1 1/3 times as many points than Taylor did in 2 games.
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
Yes. As long as Barkley is out there I don't care who they play. Anyone being impartial can see that Barkley makes the difference not the QB (as many football experts and players have said).
Both QB's have strengths and weaknesses, and frankly TT's strengths seem to line up better with the current state of the OL.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
I know many of you think RBs are fungible, but he makes a huge difference in this offense. If we are talking similar circumstances. With each, the Giants played one good team, and one bad team. Jones in one half against the Cardinals led the Giants offense to more than 1 1/3 times as many points than Taylor did in 2 games.
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
The problem is the $40M concession was supposed to be the end of evaluating Jones.
What I have a problem with is that this evaluation, from the fans perspective, seems to only include excuses. There is no doubt Jones has played behind some terrible OLs...every year. The Giants have tried to address this area and mostly failed. But, behind a bad OL that ultimately did in Eli, Jones had a promising rookie campaign, perhaps his best to date, at least throwing the ball. Now, last year, behind an equally bad OL, Jones showed enough to get the big deal and they added better weapons, but yet he's not supposed to at least replicate that play, let alone improve because the OL is bad.
I will not pretend that TT is better. And, he certainly isn't a long term solution. But, I think he is the reason we have seen less sacks the last 2 weeks and more chunk plays, and more overall yardage. We still have trouble scoring, but the offense has looked more functional. For $40M a year, I don't expect my QB to be in a position where there is at least a shred of credibility to suggest the backup should continue to start.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
Jones has 2 TDs through five games. His career year of 15 TDs is a distant memory.
I completely understand why Jones will start as soon as he's healthy. But I don't think he gives the team the best chance to win right now. That's the essence of what most of us are saying. TT looks much more in control in executing the offense.
Can anyone tell me what this offense is missing without Jones right now? Is there anything?
Jones should absolutely not play until Thomas is back, but the answer (for this season) isn't to sit him unless the goal is tanking, and that's not happening. The answer is for Jones to step up and make plays.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
It would take a DJ-led offense over a month to hang 70 on an opponent. You're not living in reality.
And the "no excuses" line is an obvious shot at Sy, which is hilarious considering how little you get correct on here in the abstract, let alone comparing your ability to process what you observe with that of a professional scout.
The little I get right would be 10x you. So unlike you I got that going for me.
70 points is someone else's dream BTW. I know you're easily confused.
if the goal is to still try and make the playoffs (it is) than DJ needs to play when healthy because there’s much more upside. Tyrod is playing better than I thought he would but we still aren’t scoring points on his best days, so I don’t know why we’d play him over a healthy Jones. If the OL is playing better along with Barkley, than our offense should be better under Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
You know what I find interesting (and this is not a commentary on you, DJM, because I'm not sure you've ever said this), is when some ardent DJ defenders will hypothesize about a future world where the light comes on for DJ later in his career, and the surrounding circumstances combine with his own breakthrough and it becomes a mid/late career surge, a la Rich Gannon. Somehow none of those posters would even consider the possibility that the exact scenario they're describing could be happening with Tyrod Taylor.
For the record, I'm not saying that's what's happening (mostly because I think the entire premise of that amateur prognostication is silly), but I do find it curious that "we know what TT is" because he's been mediocre and bounced around the league, but a lot of the same people will suggest that there's nothing stopping DJ from becoming the next Steve Young or Rich Gannon, when the far more likely outcome is that some other fanbase is having this same conversation about DJ after he comes off the bench for them to win a game in 5-6 years.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This team does not have a starting quarterback on the roster
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
this right here is why posting and debating here is a fool's errand.
Who the hell every said play Jones forever??? Why the fuck do some of you have to twist shit into something twisted just to argue?
NO one ever said play him forever. NO ONE.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: funny part is just a few weeks ago
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
So if all you want to do is wait one more year with Jones then is it really unthinkable to realize that other fans have seen enough and want to move on to a different prospect? You (and many other DJ supporters) seem to argue that difference of a year is simply beyond reason and its not.
We both want to upgrade QB except some want to try and do it next offseason. You want to see if this middle of the road QB can get a little bit better and that is enough to reasonably compete for championships. Boy, I wonder how this is going to turn out in year 6.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
You know what I find interesting (and this is not a commentary on you, DJM, because I'm not sure you've ever said this), is when some ardent DJ defenders will hypothesize about a future world where the light comes on for DJ later in his career, and the surrounding circumstances combine with his own breakthrough and it becomes a mid/late career surge, a la Rich Gannon. Somehow none of those posters would even consider the possibility that the exact scenario they're describing could be happening with Tyrod Taylor.
For the record, I'm not saying that's what's happening (mostly because I think the entire premise of that amateur prognostication is silly), but I do find it curious that "we know what TT is" because he's been mediocre and bounced around the league, but a lot of the same people will suggest that there's nothing stopping DJ from becoming the next Steve Young or Rich Gannon, when the far more likely outcome is that some other fanbase is having this same conversation about DJ after he comes off the bench for them to win a game in 5-6 years.
That's fair. Look I am not deluding myself at all right now about Jones. I even said he's been my biggest disappointment this season. I just humbly believe I know how teams operate and how they should operate. Teams will always try and fix the QB that they believed in. Even if it costs games. That's how it works. There is risk. And if Jones continues to cost us games, at some point sooner rather than later Jones will be benched this season. Until then,. these debates are pointless.
If Taylor was 25 and doing this? If the Giants were or are 4-5 and Jones comes out in the first half and looks like shit? He's going to be benched.
Benching Jones now? For good? WHY???? It's just not worth it. Even if there is a mere 5% chance Jones gets shit figured out it's worth the risk because Jones on his best day is better than Taylor on his best day.
Benching Jones for good is just not a rational way to look at this. I don't care if you promise me Jones is shot because you just know better. He warrants another shot.
Why can't we respect Taylor as a solid backup, consider Jones worthy of salvaging and also have an eye to the April draft where some QB could be had? Isn't this the most rational and pragmatic approach? Benching Jones for Taylor and for good? I can't even type that out without laughing.
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
So if all you want to do is wait one more year with Jones then is it really unthinkable to realize that other fans have seen enough and want to move on to a different prospect? You (and many other DJ supporters) seem to argue that difference of a year is simply beyond reason and its not.
We both want to upgrade QB except some want to try and do it next offseason. You want to see if this middle of the road QB can get a little bit better and that is enough to reasonably compete for championships. Boy, I wonder how this is going to turn out in year 6.
WTF are you talking about? I've said I want the Giants to upgrade at QB any time they can. I've said I want to upgrade at QB next draft if the Giants believe they can find a franchise QB. It would also be worth it to get a new QB in next year's draft who is the same level as Jones, and reset the contract.
Taylor is likely gone after this year. Jones is likely here through the end of the 2024 season. I am playing Jones this year with a hopefully improved line with Thomas and JMS back, guys like Phillips and Pugh signed, Glowinkski playing a lot better.
If Jones still sucks, fine. You know even more where you are at in needing a QB in the draft. If Jones looks good, and you don't like the QBs that are there in the draft, great, you don't have to force a pick of a QB and can get other talent. If Jones looks good and you really love a QB, you can draft the QB and maybe trade Jones to a QB desperate team and recoup a pick or two.
I don't see much gained by starting Taylor, and that is not a knock on him. I like him. He's the best backup QB the Giants have had in a long time.
I do not understand why some people feel the need to pigeon-hole people as "Jones supporters" and assign opinions to them they don't hold simply because they don't feel the need to join the mob in tarring and feathering him. I am a Giants fan. I want them to win. I don't see much gained in starting Taylor at this juncture in the franchise though.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
TAylor has helped the team score approx 12 ppg. He's been a stabilizing player I will give him that. He's also had Barkley in the backfield. His defense has been better too. He's not going to play any better than he is right now. Jones can play better than this. He's the starting QB who had 3 bad games. You don't forever bench the guy for Tyrod Taylor unless shit is so alarmingly bad behind the scenes you're left with no choice. You fix this. That's what well run teams so.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor
Amazing how a defense just magically plays better when they aren't on the field 90% of the game because Jones can't seem to throw for 1st downs or move the offense at all.
Amazing how the worst o-line in the league (or whatever negative things Jones-excuse-makers were saying) just magically gets good after signing a free agent off his couch. [/quote]
In another post, Eric posted about how much better Glowinski has been since coming in after his benching. The OL was dreadful to start the season. I don't see why people feel the need to dispute that. And quite frankly, I don't know what anybody is watching who could dispute that.
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
TAylor has helped the team score approx 12 ppg. He's been a stabilizing player I will give him that. He's also had Barkley in the backfield. His defense has been better too. He's not going to play any better than he is right now. Jones can play better than this. He's the starting QB who had 3 bad games. You don't forever bench the guy for Tyrod Taylor unless shit is so alarmingly bad behind the scenes you're left with no choice. You fix this. That's what well run teams so.
How many times do I have to acknowledge that Jones should start when healthy before you engage in a good faith discussion of Taylor’s performance relative to Jones?
Yeah, they only scored 14 yesterday. Gano missed a 42 yarder after a long drive, and Barkley fumbled after a long drive. Is any of that Taylor’s fault?
So let’s be clear, Jones is obviously going to start when he’s fit. I expect you to judge him as harshly as you judge every other QB.
RE: Posters that want Taylor to start over Jones really only has
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
So you aren't one of the masses, and still haven't decided if you want Jones or not. Congrats for still being indecisive and not taking a position. Others have made theirs and are expressing it. And if you don't like the threads then you have a different option as well.
And I didn't make the thread worse to say why some fans are looking for Taylor to start. And it's not because they see him as our future QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This team does not have a starting quarterback on the roster
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
this right here is why posting and debating here is a fool's errand.
Who the hell every said play Jones forever??? Why the fuck do some of you have to twist shit into something twisted just to argue?
NO one ever said play him forever. NO ONE.
I didn't mean it literally.
It was not that long ago that Jones supporters were saying NO ONE could play behind that line. The Receivers sucked etc.
All of a sudden someone who isn't a terrible back-up QB gets the call and all of that is obviously proven wrong.
But now it has become "well the defense has played better" the "o-line has played better" Gee I wonder why?!!! Could it be there is someone playing QB who can do more than look at their first read and if they aren't wide open looks to take off running?
RE: RE: Posters that want Taylor to start over Jones really only has
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
So you aren't one of the masses, and still haven't decided if you want Jones or not. Congrats for still being indecisive and not taking a position. Others have made theirs and are expressing it. And if you don't like the threads then you have a different option as well.
And I didn't make the thread worse to say why some fans are looking for Taylor to start. And it's not because they see him as our future QB.
You can’t read then. I’m fine upgrading Jones and support picking a player in the next draft that does that. Taylor isn’t an upgrade, so I want to see Jones play over him until proven otherwise. 2 definitive statements that I’ve made repeatedly.
And no, your post was trash. Plenty of people are in the middle on this and don’t fall within either of your supposed only two categories.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Take a look at how many snaps he played the past two weeks vs the beginning of the season.
The fact that they are actually putting him on the field now has allowed him to at least get targets.
I think people are forgetting all of the complaints in the beginning that Hyatt was not on the field.
jones seahawk game was awful but not sure anything could have been done v dallas/sf/miami
In comment 16257376 Optimus-NY said:
2.He played well last season with mediocre OL play.
3.The OL play our first 5 games was the worst I have ever seen in my 45 years as a Giants fan. It has been somewhat better the last 2 weeks.
4.I am much more interested in seeing what Jones can do behind mediocre OL play again, than what TT can do.
5. If you're right and TT is really the better QB, an extra 1-2 wins is not worth completely giving up on Jones after the investment weve made and the shitty hand he was dealt our first 5 games. Gotta see what he can do over the rest of the season, to inform our future plans.
TT put up a whopping 9 then 14 total point in his 2 games as starter....
TT seems better at making the best of a bad situation. Unfortunately that's what we need right now.
I don’t know man. That Miami game was brutal for both QBs. Seattle was bad too.
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
I think a lot of the mess we are in is a result of the orgs approach to the season (camp) bad coaching , bad playing and bad luck (injuries)
If we have the right coach and GM they will figure out the long term plan at qb.
They need to compete every week and win games now. Put a product on the feild that is not a disgrace.
The rest of the season is about the coaches. If we have the right guys the future will be fine. Last few weeks were a good step in the right direction
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
Only chromosomially divergent people would disagree with you. Unfortunately, this place has an abundance of them. These topics make this place a “soon to be ghost town”
2. The run game has been pretty decent. Last two games production from the backs: 29/108 and 24/81. The three games before that 9/24, 18/38 and 22/46. This has a very big impact on the passing offense. SB being back was big.
3. The D kept the team scoreless for most of the game against Buffalo. Today it was the second half. They have played much better and created turnovers. Playing with the lead makes things easier.
When Jones is healthy he plays. If you see a drop off then that makes things very easy moving forward imv.
I think a lot of the mess we are in is a result of the orgs approach to the season (camp) bad coaching , bad playing and bad luck (injuries)
If we have the right coach and GM they will figure out the long term plan at qb.
They need to compete every week and win games now. Put a product on the feild that is not a disgrace.
The rest of the season is about the coaches. If we have the right guys the future will be fine. Last few weeks were a good step in the right direction
Rational, correct, and unemotional. Makes the most sense
Just win baby!
Why? Because he's taller?
is better than Daniel Jones. But Jones is shell shocked and until (if) he can overcome that... Tyrod is probably going to look better.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
This is without dispute: Jones was playing incompetently when he got hurt. Now, TT is playing competently.
I hope Daboll feels similarly...
Quote:
.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
It is in the mind of fans.. not the coaches.
Quote:
.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
This is without dispute: Jones was playing incompetently when he got hurt. Now, TT is playing competently.
I hope Daboll feels similarly...
Whoa whoa whoa.
Taylor led us to a whopping 6 points against Buffalo who just got bitched slapped by your favorite QB in the league….
You many not like DJ, but no need to prop up TT just to continue your hit-parade on DJ.
I’m really looking forward to the next QB that everyone bitches about incessantly.
It is in the mind of fans.. not the coaches.
So, you are confident Jones can step back in and do as well as TT has been doing?
TT had two TD passes today. Jones has two in six games.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
And if my Aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.
Funny thing - I’d let DJ leave in a HEARTBEAT if it meant that I didn’t have to listen to the bitching from all of you. But no fucking shot that happens.
It doesn’t matter who the QB is. Ever.
Quote:
.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
This is without dispute: Jones was playing incompetently when he got hurt. Now, TT is playing competently.
I hope Daboll feels similarly...
If Jones had the exact same game that TT had in BUF, only a few dead enders would think he played well. As Sy said, TT played well “relative to expectations”. In reality, he put up the third worst YPA of the season for Giants starters. They scored once in the second half on a drive in which TT had zero yards passing. Today, they scored 14 points against the second worst defense they’ve faced this year. (They scored 31 against the worst.)
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
+ 1
Quote:
In comment 16257433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
It is in the mind of fans.. not the coaches.
This. So stupid. Giants should draft a QB if they view him as having franchise QB potential this upcoming draft. What do you gain by playing Taylor?
You seriously think Schoen and Daboll are paying him $40 million a year to give him a 5 game tryout? Play him with the Neal benched and the OL playing better. Jones plays well, even if you draft a QB, maybe you get some trade value for him
Quote:
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
And if my Aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.
Funny thing - I’d let DJ leave in a HEARTBEAT if it meant that I didn’t have to listen to the bitching from all of you. But no fucking shot that happens.
It doesn’t matter who the QB is. Ever.
I'm not suggesting - to be clear - TT is great or even really good. And he's definitely not a long-term solution.
But compared to how Jones was playing when he got hurt, it isn't unreasonable to stay with TT if the object is to play the player who gives the team the best chance to win.
TT is mediocre player who played pretty well today.
Jones is a mediocre player who hasn't been playing well for most of the season.
Quote:
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
+ 1
9 and 14. such a weird reaction to someone who hasn’t lit the world on fire.
jones had one awful game v sea that he needs to take most of the blame for. not sure what they could have done differently vs dal/sf/miami
the team has made an investment in jones. they should be playing him. his celing higher.
tyrod is an excellent backup and keeping the season alive.
you can also play jones and sit him if he indeed does suck
Other things not mentioned:
Barkley playing
Campbell NOT playing
Hyatt playing more than Hodgins
These things matter. Well they be accounted for in discussing the QB - probably not.
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
The larger point is that if we're seriously, actually comparing Taylor - a journeyman backup QB - to Jones in any capacity, even if Jones is a bit better, that doesn't speak well at all for his viability as a franchise QB.
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
I agree with that. Let's see how TT does against a very formidable D.
Is it possible Pugh is better than Ezeudu and that who plays LT makes a significant difference?
Other things not mentioned:
Barkley playing
Campbell NOT playing
Hyatt playing more than Hodgins
These things matter. Well they be accounted for in discussing the QB - probably not.
Good point. I might also add the defense has been great
I think the oline has been more settled. Still not good but there are less “jail breaks” and completely unblocked players. 4 sacks today is not good. But way better then 10
Also feel like playcalling has been better. Commitment to the run (26 helps) but the called shots
TT has thrown some beauties no doubt but kudos to the coach for calling them. They are not post snap decisions. Those are schemed 1v1 that decided pre snap.
TT made sweet throws. No doubt but those weee game planned in And god knows why we stopped doing it in the second half today
I went through YPA, looked at TDs and INTs and those are the 5 that stand out.
Thought that was interesting.
.
We will never know but I have serious doubts. It could very well have turned into an orgy of sacks, turnovers and missed open receivers with Jones out there.
It’s funny that you think this is laughable. Jones was completely unproductive vs a Dolphins D that is only a bit better than the Commanders’. In fact, I think it’s up to you to argue why the results wouldn’t have been similar to the Miami loss.
I'd stick with Tyrod for now. We really should be 2-0 with him, and putting up some points today with the OL in the shape it was, was a great showing.
Other things not mentioned:
Barkley playing
Campbell NOT playing
Hyatt playing more than Hodgins
These things matter. Well they be accounted for in discussing the QB - probably not.
Despite his dreadful play YTD, you are confident that Jones would have been = or > that TT today, correct?
Tyrod played well too. Glad we have him. DJ is and will be the starter.
Can we have a thread about the OLine playing better? They deserve it!
Quote:
We took advantage of the other team missing their middle LB which opens everything in the middle.
Other things not mentioned:
Barkley playing
Campbell NOT playing
Hyatt playing more than Hodgins
These things matter. Well they be accounted for in discussing the QB - probably not.
Despite his dreadful play YTD, you are confident that Jones would have been = or > that TT today, correct?
Yes. Washington’s secondary is bad. Their MLB was David f’n Mayo who sucks. You guys act like he is incompetent. The last time he played with Barkley he had nearly 400 yards and 3 TDs.
Trust me, everyone knows that if Jones comes back and puts up a good game, you will reference this in one of your infamous "call out" threads to remind us of how "right" you were on Jones.
Quote:
Yeah this isn’t going to age well
Trust me, everyone knows that if Jones comes back and puts up a good game, you will reference this in one of your infamous "call out" threads to remind us of how "right" you were on Jones.
It took the first game for your crew to do the same thing.
Jones is the higher paid QB right now.
If Barkley doesn't fumble, we don't "barely" win the game.
Just in case you didn't watch the game...
Independent of the financial investment, Jones should 100% be the QB when healthy though. There’s s higher ceiling there and the play is a lot closer than most fans think when removing expectations.
Quote:
In comment 16257458 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16257433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
This is a legit QB controversy right now.
It is in the mind of fans.. not the coaches.
This. So stupid. Giants should draft a QB if they view him as having franchise QB potential this upcoming draft. What do you gain by playing Taylor?
You seriously think Schoen and Daboll are paying him $40 million a year to give him a 5 game tryout? Play him with the Neal benched and the OL playing better. Jones plays well, even if you draft a QB, maybe you get some trade value for him
Exactly...
Tryod is a backup and nothing more. He has spent his entire career proving that.
We may find the same to be true for Jones but they have to play Jones the rest of this season either way. This team is not going to the Superbowl and most likely not the playoffs either. So, they are playing Jones so they can be sure for themselves with a larger sample size.
People here can pontificate all they want but they dont know what the coaches and GM know. You THINK you know. Just like most people thought Daboll called a run play at the goal line in their knee jerk reaction until they found out that Tyrod changed the play on his own to a run. Armchair QBs.
When leadership on this team decides to move on from Jones, then they will let us know by their actions. What we think is irrelevant. However, there are people here who are rooting AGAINST Jones when he is behind center. I just do not understand that.
I personally thought Eli needed to go two years before his retirement and I absolutely wanted them to get a new QB. I thought his lack of mobility was holding the offense back. However, I was cheering his every snap while he was in there because we needed for him to play well so our team could win. Some people here have some fucked up priorities.
People are all dug in, I don't think anybody is changing his or her opinion no matter what happens from now on.
I say let Taylor play until the OL is 100% healthy. As much as I realize a 2-win season is much better than a 6-win season in the long run, I still want some excitement on Sundays and I feel Taylor gives us a better chance to win now. However, Jones should play once the entire OL comes back, even if Taylor wins out from this point.
There shouldn't be any excuses for Jones then. And we need to find out what we have in Jones.
No Barkley for SF, Miami and Sea
Waller also figured out how to hold on to the ball. Did they run the seam route at all with Jones at QB
1 of my favorite plays was the QB run up the middle - totally taking what the defense gave
Let’s ignore that Jones carried the team last year and was magnificent against the the Vikings in the playoffs.
Let’s ignore that the offensive line was historically bad the first 5 games this season before we signed our lord and savior Justin Pugh off his couch.
Let’s ignore that Hyatt was barely on the field until the last few weeks.
This speculation about Taylor being the better option is ridiculous. Jones is a talented quarterback. He just can’t catch a break. I’m not “making excuses” for him. If he can just get the decent offensive line play that Taylor has gotten over the last 2 weeks he will produce big time. No disrespect to Taylor. He is a top level back up. But if you think he provides the Giants with a better chance to win than DJ you are delusional.
Quote:
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
IT is mediocre...which is better than we were getting before.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Early candidate for post of the season.
The same defense that got bitched slapped by Mac fucking Jones.
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Quote:
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Early candidate for post of the season.
+2.
Quote:
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
Nobody is saying Taylor is any good. All we are saying is for 40M a year Jones isn't any better. I get none except for a select few, unfortunately Mara among them, think Jones is the future. But my god the mental gymnastics people go through to protect Jones....
Like I said, let Jones play only when the OL is 100% healthy, then we will see. God forbid the coaches start calling terrible plays again....
Quote:
In comment 16257653 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
So 3 out of 10? So the other 7 sacks were on the OL? Nice number…
Nobody is saying Taylor is any good. All we are saying is for 40M a year Jones isn't any better. I get none except for a select few, unfortunately Mara among them, think Jones is the future. But my god the mental gymnastics people go through to protect Jones....
Like I said, let Jones play only when the OL is 100% healthy, then we will see. God forbid the coaches start calling terrible plays again....
Who is saying the coaches were sabotaging Jones? This is getting silly.
Agreed. Doesn't say much about Jones. Paying him that much was idiotic.
This.
Quote:
In comment 16257656 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16257653 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
because Jones didn't know how to feel the pressure and move within the pocket or find the hot read on time.. I mean he is getting paid $40M/yr.. somehow a backup QB making $5M is looking better behind the same OL and even some backups to that scrubby OL.. I'll take TT's mishap at the end of half all day and twice on sunday compared to Jones mishap on the goaline against the Seahawks..
Or they are blocking better? Can’t be that…
Not really.. Even Sy pointed out that at leats 3-4 sacks in the seattle game were on Jones.. TT is doing this with new OL playing out of position every few downs..
So 3 out of 10? So the other 7 sacks were on the OL? Nice number…
When your QB is the cause of 3-4 sacks in a game, you aren't going to win..
That is sort of implied, isn't it? Jones is always a victim of something.
Ask not what your QB can do for you, ask what you can do for your QB...
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
Quote:
but he is still and improvement.
Agreed. Doesn't say much about Jones. Paying him that much was idiotic.
2 year trial deal with owner encouragement, wouldn't call it idiotic. I'd call it rolling the dice for bosses preference with no other options available while hedging your bet
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
We will see buddy, I predict Daniels rapidly races up boards. He will run around a 4.4 40 and has a good chance to win the Heisman, he is 6'4 210 lbs and has gotten better every week and year. Nobody thought Anthony Richardson could be taken as high as he was this time past year. Just watch. I prefer Daniels over anyone not named Williams or Maye. He has the looks of a bigger, smarter Lamar Jackson.
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
Quote:
In comment 16257782 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
Quote:
In comment 16257798 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16257782 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
Quote:
In comment 16257800 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257798 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16257782 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
I actually do agree with you on Hartman. And I definitely will be paying closer attention to Daniels moving forward off your word. And in the interest of full disclosure I haven’t watched a lick of maye I just know he’s Penciled in for 2 so I’m hopeful to catch more of his games. Not gonna lie even Caleb scares me a bit. Mostly his makeup on the sideline. Guy has looked a little checked out. Arizona Utah notre dame is this kid just mailing it in? Gun to my head after Williams and maye I want nix or penix but time will tell
Quote:
In comment 16257803 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16257800 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257798 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16257782 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16257747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Or maye. This team is too well coached despite the awful start. No way they don’t win 5/6 games. Start scouting penix, nix and Hartman if you’re interested in qbs
Wtf you must not follow cfb jfc. McCarthy and jaylen daniels...repeat after me
McCarthy fine you’re telling me you’d take daniels over penix? You’re out your mind
Penix is going to be 24 and he runs a gimmicky spread offense with nfl quality receivers, he also has had like 4 season ending injuries.
I respectfully disagree on some of the above takes. I think a lot more people ppl saw the potential of Richardson then the picture you’re painting but fair enough either way if I’m wrong I’m wrong. I think penix will have a very nice career.
I like Penix, just don't see the immense potential of Daniels. My 3 is Daniels 4 Is McCarthy. Jayden Daniels is atop most lists for Heisman candidates now, his stats and play are impeccable. He has some big time opponents coming up which will be fun to follow. I think Penix could be solid. This isn't a slight on him. I don't like Nix and Hartman isn't even in the convo for me
I actually do agree with you on Hartman. And I definitely will be paying closer attention to Daniels moving forward off your word. And in the interest of full disclosure I haven’t watched a lick of maye I just know he’s Penciled in for 2 so I’m hopeful to catch more of his games. Not gonna lie even Caleb scares me a bit. Mostly his makeup on the sideline. Guy has looked a little checked out. Arizona Utah notre dame is this kid just mailing it in? Gun to my head after Williams and maye I want nix or penix but time will tell
Nix is a dink n dunker system qb reliant on run game and short throws, sound familiar? >.<
I honestly have grown more and more happy with the idea of Daniels or McCarthy which makes me feel less concerned with getting a top pick or trading up for Maye or Williams. Sure, Williams or Maye would be nice but it'll be tough to be worse than the Panthers. Bears, Cardinals and Broncos. Both Daniels and McCarthy have truly elite potential and both of them have had a really nice trajectory of consistent improvement
MC hasn’t been tested imo. That’s a weak schedule he’s working through. Would like to have had him go full game against Georgia last year to ease my mind
Quote:
Just nowhere near the potential of Daniels and McCarthy.
MC hasn’t been tested imo. That’s a weak schedule he’s working through. Would like to have had him go full game against Georgia last year to ease my mind
I didn't like him last year, but he improved so much this year it caught my eye. He also has some big tests inc which will be fun to follow.
2 year trial deal with owner encouragement, wouldn't call it idiotic. I'd call it rolling the dice for bosses preference with no other options available while hedging your bet
Paying him anything was stupid. Jones blows. They should've let his ass walk.
Tyrod Taylor is better than him lol so is Colt McCoy. What a joke.
Well, he' been better than Jones thus far this season so... (shrugging shoulders).
Jones had a good season last year. Ran the ball very well. Made some great throws when guys were open. But giving him more on his plate and expecting him to process and anticipate-it just isn’t there. There have been plays this season that were there and he just doesn’t see them (see: Seahawk game) and that’s even when the line was real bad.
Not saying Taylor is even good-but to ignore the chance that he might be better than Jones is simply not watching the games unfold. Jones is a great guy and he’s handled everything so well, and yes he has not really had a shot with a great offensive line, but there aren’t many of those out there. Games are decided by the 3-4-5 plays that can be made every game, and I think Taylor has been better at making them (and not making the bad mistake that leads to a game where you have no shot).
Quote:
In comment 16257482 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
IT is mediocre...which is better than we were getting before.
Do you think Hyatt finally taking away Campbell’s playing time had any effect? Do you think Barkley playing again impacted anything? Do you think Daboll taking the offense back over helped? Do you think the quality of opponent has changed? Do you think grabbing semi-competent OL off the street had any impact? Taylor is a mediocre player whose offense scored a few points. Whoop-de-fucking-do. People are doing cartwheels over slop because he is NOT Jones. Neither guy is probably the long term solution but there is no upside to playing TT over a healthy Jones for the remainder of the year.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor
Quote:
that would wouldn’t have won?
The claims that Tyrod Taylor is better than DJ is pretty laughable, but par for the course with this delusional fanbase.
It really doesn’t matter who the QB is. Giants fans would still piss and moan if they had Brady in his prime and 7 trophies.
Only chromosomially divergent people would disagree with you. Unfortunately, this place has an abundance of them. These topics make this place a “soon to be ghost town”
As usual, you all need a circle jerk to convince yourselves that you're the voices of reason and that your hardworking swell guy QB doesn't suck. The slightest disruption to your echo chamber breaks your tiny brains.
Keep making excuses, losers. It wasn't like a professional scout just called you all out about it the other day or anything.
Like you.
Quote:
Imagine if we didn't get screwed on the PI in Buffalo last week. TT would have the team on a two-game winning streak, and I think our friends in the DJFC would be very, very quiet...
And if my Aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.
Funny thing - I’d let DJ leave in a HEARTBEAT if it meant that I didn’t have to listen to the bitching from all of you. But no fucking shot that happens.
It doesn’t matter who the QB is. Ever.
Here's what doesn't make sense no matter how often you repeat it: you've been on this board for two years. DJ has been QB1 for five. How are you going to claim that it doesn't matter who the QB is, when there's only been one QB1 the entire time you've been here? Some of DJ's staunchest defenders are the same people who were considered Eli haters and vice versa.
I'm sure your hot take sounded good in your head but it's not only factually inaccurate, it's also a useless generalization to make. BBI is never going to be an echo chamber for you. If that's what you require in order to soothe your damaged self-esteem, seek it elsewhere.
The same defense that got bitched slapped by Mac fucking Jones.
No one said Taylor looked great against Buffalo. They said he looked at least as good as DJ. The DJFC took that to mean "great" but I doubt anyone meant it that way.
@NFLonCBS
Games with 200 Pass Yards, 2 Pass TD and 0 INT
(incl. postseason)
Tyrod Taylor on Sunday 1
Daniel Jones since 2020 1
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
But, isn't that the problem? I said many times the Jones issue was an economics issue. The fact we are even having this discussion is not good.
There's an incredible correlation between things that you label as "funny" and things that include no humor at all.
But can we have the $92M guaranteed dollars returned?
The same defense that got bitched slapped by Mac fucking Jones.
Come on Dep, show us one post that said that.
Until further notice
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
But can we have the $92M guaranteed dollars returned?
Schoen/Daboll may as well resign if they go with Taylor over Jones 5 games after signing him to a $40 million+ a year contract. If you admitting you are that bad at player evaluation, wtf are you doing here?
I dispute this. Taylor’s game was statistically better than all but one of Jones’ regular season outings in 2022. I know there are a lot of variables in such comparisons but just to state that outright - no. You have to support that view because it’s not at all clear it is correct.
TT seems better at making the best of a bad situation. Unfortunately that's what we need right now.
^^^THIS^^^
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
is better than Daniel Jones. But Jones is shell shocked and until (if) he can overcome that... Tyrod is probably going to look better.
Quote:
Jones or Taylor starting at QB next week.
But can we have the $92M guaranteed dollars returned?
Schoen/Daboll may as well resign if they go with Taylor over Jones 5 games after signing him to a $40 million+ a year contract. If you admitting you are that bad at player evaluation, wtf are you doing here?
It certainly is a concern. Maybe they were hoping Minnesota would be on our 2023 schedule a lot more, otherwise I don't know.
What's your excuse?
Look, I know the quality of the opposition matters but even your argument - we paid DJ so we need to play him - suggests that you aren’t quite convinced either. It’s ok to change your mind. Remember the John Maynard Keynes quote about changing one’s mind.
it’s ok, dude.
Quote:
That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I dispute this. Taylor’s game was statistically better than all but one of Jones’ regular season outings in 2022. I know there are a lot of variables in such comparisons but just to state that outright - no. You have to support that view because it’s not at all clear it is correct.
No, it s not clear; It s just a feeling that right now the time is not right to reinsert Jones. But it would be great for the team if Jones did play next week and shined in a win over the Jets.
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
Quote:+1
overreaction to a mediocre performance settles over the land…
TT is mediocre player who played pretty well today.
Jones is a mediocre player who hasn't been playing well for most of the season.
Quote:
In comment 16257922 KDavies said:
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Look, I know the quality of the opposition matters but even your argument - we paid DJ so we need to play him - suggests that you aren’t quite convinced either. It’s ok to change your mind. Remember the John Maynard Keynes quote about changing one’s mind.
it’s ok, dude.
I'm well aware of the OL problems. I've been asserting that's a major problem all year. Thomas and JMS have been out a lot more than just the past two games.
Quote:
In comment 16257935 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16257922 KDavies said:
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
Quote:
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
Quote:
Taylor at the moment is more effective than Daniel has been; sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is a good thing. That being said he is nowhere as effective as Jones was last season.
I ve been around sports long enough to understand sometimes you have to ride the moment. I know Jones when healthy will be the quarterback again this year, but I don’t think next week is necessarily the time.
But, isn't that the problem? I said many times the Jones issue was an economics issue. The fact we are even having this discussion is not good.
Sean, if we stay in the moment, we have no idea where the Giants will be at the end of the year
If they continue to lose at the current rate, all the speculation about the top college quarterbacks become reality.
Right now, at least for me, the reality is, Daniel Jones, until further developments, is the Giants best hope at quarterback going forward.
I will no longer argue with what at times feels like group think regarding his status as a quarterback, because I think some posters, not you, have resorted to hyperbole in discussing Jones with the intent of poking the bear.
Case in point, two weeks in a row, in games Jones did not play, the post game discussions became about him.
I labeled it pathetic because I was genuinely interested in a game discussion. That post got me into a pissing match with a poster who disappeared for a year when all his predictions about Jones last season turned out to be wrong but who conveniently reappeared when things turned sour.
As a result I have decided to not engage, some of them on the topic. But you are a good poster, that disagrees on my continued hope for Daniel, so I respond to you
My hope is Daniel comes back, plays well, and Giants remain relevant. I ve been told by above referenced poster, no one gives a fuck what I hope, probably true.
But when that becomes something taboo to speak of on this board, time to find another source for Giants chatter
Sorry, went off on a tangent. I am with you, I want a quarterback that the Giants can win with, don’t care who it is.
That the nominal edge Jones might have over Taylor to be crowned leader of the worst offense in the NFL, requires a map of the moon of the stars of who was injured and what street free agent played, is all you need to know.
The 40M a year, 26-year-old, 6th overall pick should be unequivocally and demonstrably better under all circumstances.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
Quote:
In comment 16257958 KDavies said:
Quote:
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
Quote:
In comment 16257942 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16257935 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16257922 KDavies said:
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
So the Giants are likely out on Williams and Maye. So they are deciding between the likes of Penix, Nix, Daniels, McCarthy, etc. if getting a QB. Based on the history of the draft, some of those QBs are going to completely bust, most will be Daniel Jones level, give or take, and maybe one's a star. Doubtful we know which one until well after they are selected.
Schoen/Daboll though enough of Jones seeing him first hand to give him a $40 million plus a year contract. They had enough concerns and weren't sure enough that they left them an out after 2 years.
It does not make sense to start Taylor if Jones is healthy. The OL was in complete disarray when Jones was in there. If I'm Schoen/Daboll, I'm putting in the guy I have $40 million a year invested in to see what I have.
Quote:
In comment 16257952 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16257942 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16257935 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16257922 KDavies said:
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
It would take a DJ-led offense over a month to hang 70 on an opponent. You're not living in reality.
And the "no excuses" line is an obvious shot at Sy, which is hilarious considering how little you get correct on here in the abstract, let alone comparing your ability to process what you observe with that of a professional scout.
So the Giants are likely out on Williams and Maye. So they are deciding between the likes of Penix, Nix, Daniels, McCarthy, etc. if getting a QB. Based on the history of the draft, some of those QBs are going to completely bust, most will be Daniel Jones level, give or take, and maybe one's a star. Doubtful we know which one until well after they are selected.
Schoen/Daboll though enough of Jones seeing him first hand to give him a $40 million plus a year contract. They had enough concerns and weren't sure enough that they left them an out after 2 years.
It does not make sense to start Taylor if Jones is healthy. The OL was in complete disarray when Jones was in there. If I'm Schoen/Daboll, I'm putting in the guy I have $40 million a year invested in to see what I have.
The reality is we all don't know shit in October. Particularly about how all the QB prospects will play out their seasons and fall in the draft. But that doesn't mean as Giant fans we cannot discuss hypotheticals about Jones, Taylor and those future prospects and what the team should do/not do.
I also put Jones back in when healthy. But I don't have much confidence we will see much better than what we saw before, and much different than Taylor is bringing now.
And please stop mentioning the $40 million already, it is only salt in the wound.
Quote:
In comment 16257961 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16257958 KDavies said:
Quote:
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
That's simple. Schoen is around because the guy before him proved he sucked at the GM job.
And I absolutely agree. Schoen had better pick up his game otherwise he will suffer the same fate. It looks like he will have a big QB decision to make this next draft so let's hope he does improve.
I don't believe for one second the Giants are benching Jones for Taylor once Jones is fully healthy. But accepting that premise as true, why in the hell would we entrust Jones to make the evaluation in choosing the next QB if Schoen is giving $40 million a year plus contracts to a QB they give 5 games to before going with a lifetime backup? Why would we entrust him with another important decision like that?
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
Yes. As long as Barkley is out there I don't care who they play. Anyone being impartial can see that Barkley makes the difference not the QB (as many football experts and players have said).
Both QB's have strengths and weaknesses, and frankly TT's strengths seem to line up better with the current state of the OL.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Like it or not, Jones is under contract and the Giants can't realistically get out of it until the end of next season. I am not of the belief that the Giants will be in the position to draft Williams or Maye. There are a lot of bad teams. Why are you not taking the time to evaluate Jones rather than Taylor? Why are you signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract to give him 5 games?
What I have a problem with is that this evaluation, from the fans perspective, seems to only include excuses. There is no doubt Jones has played behind some terrible OLs...every year. The Giants have tried to address this area and mostly failed. But, behind a bad OL that ultimately did in Eli, Jones had a promising rookie campaign, perhaps his best to date, at least throwing the ball. Now, last year, behind an equally bad OL, Jones showed enough to get the big deal and they added better weapons, but yet he's not supposed to at least replicate that play, let alone improve because the OL is bad.
I will not pretend that TT is better. And, he certainly isn't a long term solution. But, I think he is the reason we have seen less sacks the last 2 weeks and more chunk plays, and more overall yardage. We still have trouble scoring, but the offense has looked more functional. For $40M a year, I don't expect my QB to be in a position where there is at least a shred of credibility to suggest the backup should continue to start.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
Jones has 2 TDs through five games. His career year of 15 TDs is a distant memory.
I completely understand why Jones will start as soon as he's healthy. But I don't think he gives the team the best chance to win right now. That's the essence of what most of us are saying. TT looks much more in control in executing the offense.
Can anyone tell me what this offense is missing without Jones right now? Is there anything?
Quote:
In comment 16257958 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16257952 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16257942 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16257935 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16257922 KDavies said:
Quote:
it was a conspiracy theory if you claimed there was a contingent of Giants fans that wanted Taylor over Jones.
This is a pro Jones argument?
A few weeks ago, no one thought the two were close. Now we’ve seen both play in similar contexts and based on that there is a feeling that Taylor is equivalent or maybe a bit better than Jones. Is this this supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
Where did I say it was supposed to inspire confidence in DJ?
There are certainly similar circumstances. The OL has been changed (Neal benched), Barkley is back, Taylor hasn't faced DLs the likes of the Cowboys and Niners, and the defense is playing a lot better (which allows you to win a game putting up only 14 points, and in a game when putting up only 9 points).
What is the point of signing Jones to a $40 million a year contract, playing him 5 games, and then going to a career backup QB?
Life has sunk costs sometimes.
Fine. Between that and the Neal evaluation, those are two major decisions in which Schoen would have missed badly on. Why is he around then?
It's ludicrous to call either a miss, no less a bad one, given the circumstances. I'm amazed at the ant-Jones camp's stunning ability to ignore those. By the same "no excuse" logic Tua's in line to be benched.
It would take a DJ-led offense over a month to hang 70 on an opponent. You're not living in reality.
And the "no excuses" line is an obvious shot at Sy, which is hilarious considering how little you get correct on here in the abstract, let alone comparing your ability to process what you observe with that of a professional scout.
The little I get right would be 10x you. So unlike you I got that going for me.
70 points is someone else's dream BTW. I know you're easily confused.
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Its one of the reasons Anthony Richardson was drafted 4th and why Pat Mahomes is such an awesome QB.
Quote:
I also think Jones gets his starting job back although it may come with a shorter leash if we see Daboll throwing tablets on the sideline again.
But your other question makes no sense. Schoen's job is to be the GM and he'll make all the football decisions (with the help of his coaches/staff) until it's not his job, including what to do at QB. He may have gotten it wrong with Jones but we need to hope as fans he doesn't with the next guy.
My guess is you trusted his decision last spring with signing Jones so are you done with Schoen now already as a fan? Because it seems you both got it wrong.
I am not done with Schoen as a fan, no. I was playing devil's advocate, assuming Jones is benched after 5 games as the mob is calling for.
I do believe Schoen overpaid for Jones, but reality is that's the nature of the position. I don't believe either Schoen or I got it wrong on Jones. I believe Schoen's opinion on Jones (based on the contract and the out) are similar to mine.
Jones imo is a middle of the pack QB. Would I upgrade him in a second if the Giants had the opportnity to get what they believe is a franchise type QB? Of course. But let's not pretend there's a bunch of those out there.
If I'm Schoen and Daboll, my priority is fixing the OL as they have been trying to do. There was little draft investment in the OL (outside of Thomas) for a number of years until Schoen got here. He made a lot of draft investment, but was forced to play way too many young guys that he drafted right away. I believe Neal would have been better served with a competent veteran next to him for instance.
I'd want to get Thomas and JMS back, surrounded by some of the recent, more veteran additions, to see what I have with Jones with some weapons finally and a hopefully somewhat competent, even if not good, OL
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
You'd have to get something - anything - right first.
So far, CBA rules and the length of the NFL schedule have proven too difficult for you. Maybe a coloring book would be a good start.
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
You know what I find interesting (and this is not a commentary on you, DJM, because I'm not sure you've ever said this), is when some ardent DJ defenders will hypothesize about a future world where the light comes on for DJ later in his career, and the surrounding circumstances combine with his own breakthrough and it becomes a mid/late career surge, a la Rich Gannon. Somehow none of those posters would even consider the possibility that the exact scenario they're describing could be happening with Tyrod Taylor.
For the record, I'm not saying that's what's happening (mostly because I think the entire premise of that amateur prognostication is silly), but I do find it curious that "we know what TT is" because he's been mediocre and bounced around the league, but a lot of the same people will suggest that there's nothing stopping DJ from becoming the next Steve Young or Rich Gannon, when the far more likely outcome is that some other fanbase is having this same conversation about DJ after he comes off the bench for them to win a game in 5-6 years.
Quote:
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
Quote:
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
this right here is why posting and debating here is a fool's errand.
Who the hell every said play Jones forever??? Why the fuck do some of you have to twist shit into something twisted just to argue?
NO one ever said play him forever. NO ONE.
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
So if all you want to do is wait one more year with Jones then is it really unthinkable to realize that other fans have seen enough and want to move on to a different prospect? You (and many other DJ supporters) seem to argue that difference of a year is simply beyond reason and its not.
We both want to upgrade QB except some want to try and do it next offseason. You want to see if this middle of the road QB can get a little bit better and that is enough to reasonably compete for championships. Boy, I wonder how this is going to turn out in year 6.
Quote:
In comment 16257978 djm said:
Quote:
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
Quote:
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
You know what I find interesting (and this is not a commentary on you, DJM, because I'm not sure you've ever said this), is when some ardent DJ defenders will hypothesize about a future world where the light comes on for DJ later in his career, and the surrounding circumstances combine with his own breakthrough and it becomes a mid/late career surge, a la Rich Gannon. Somehow none of those posters would even consider the possibility that the exact scenario they're describing could be happening with Tyrod Taylor.
For the record, I'm not saying that's what's happening (mostly because I think the entire premise of that amateur prognostication is silly), but I do find it curious that "we know what TT is" because he's been mediocre and bounced around the league, but a lot of the same people will suggest that there's nothing stopping DJ from becoming the next Steve Young or Rich Gannon, when the far more likely outcome is that some other fanbase is having this same conversation about DJ after he comes off the bench for them to win a game in 5-6 years.
That's fair. Look I am not deluding myself at all right now about Jones. I even said he's been my biggest disappointment this season. I just humbly believe I know how teams operate and how they should operate. Teams will always try and fix the QB that they believed in. Even if it costs games. That's how it works. There is risk. And if Jones continues to cost us games, at some point sooner rather than later Jones will be benched this season. Until then,. these debates are pointless.
If Taylor was 25 and doing this? If the Giants were or are 4-5 and Jones comes out in the first half and looks like shit? He's going to be benched.
Benching Jones now? For good? WHY???? It's just not worth it. Even if there is a mere 5% chance Jones gets shit figured out it's worth the risk because Jones on his best day is better than Taylor on his best day.
Benching Jones for good is just not a rational way to look at this. I don't care if you promise me Jones is shot because you just know better. He warrants another shot.
Why can't we respect Taylor as a solid backup, consider Jones worthy of salvaging and also have an eye to the April draft where some QB could be had? Isn't this the most rational and pragmatic approach? Benching Jones for Taylor and for good? I can't even type that out without laughing.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor [/quote]
Amazing how a defense just magically plays better when they aren't on the field 90% of the game because Jones can't seem to throw for 1st downs or move the offense at all.
Amazing how the worst o-line in the league (or whatever negative things Jones-excuse-makers were saying) just magically gets good after signing a free agent off his couch.
Quote:
Again, these comments don't make sense to me and are not consistent with your posts above on DJ.
If you are adamant that Jones is middle of road AND would try to upgrade him in a second to make a difference, then that should be the plan. QB is that important. That's what I would do and there is going to be some prospects/chances to do it next April.
Your last paragraph also is contrary to your other statements since you sill want to wait and see with Jones. I think everybody played game 1 versus Dallas and the results were really bad. And that is our main competition, Dallas. This is year 5 of seeing this, isn't it?
Makes perfect sense. Jones is the Giants starting QB. They committed to him for the next couple years, but not too long to where they are tying the next 5-10 years to him. If you have a chance to upgrade through the draft, I have no issues doing it. If you have a chance at what you believe is a franchise QB, you go for it. But until then, I am playing Jones. I know for sure what Taylor is. I'd want to further see what Jones is. We know he's not a Mahomes. But what the Giants need to evaluate is where they believe the franchise stacks up with Jones plus a 1st rounder at a non-QB position vs. using a 1st on a Daniels, Nix, Penix, etc
So if all you want to do is wait one more year with Jones then is it really unthinkable to realize that other fans have seen enough and want to move on to a different prospect? You (and many other DJ supporters) seem to argue that difference of a year is simply beyond reason and its not.
We both want to upgrade QB except some want to try and do it next offseason. You want to see if this middle of the road QB can get a little bit better and that is enough to reasonably compete for championships. Boy, I wonder how this is going to turn out in year 6.
WTF are you talking about? I've said I want the Giants to upgrade at QB any time they can. I've said I want to upgrade at QB next draft if the Giants believe they can find a franchise QB. It would also be worth it to get a new QB in next year's draft who is the same level as Jones, and reset the contract.
Taylor is likely gone after this year. Jones is likely here through the end of the 2024 season. I am playing Jones this year with a hopefully improved line with Thomas and JMS back, guys like Phillips and Pugh signed, Glowinkski playing a lot better.
If Jones still sucks, fine. You know even more where you are at in needing a QB in the draft. If Jones looks good, and you don't like the QBs that are there in the draft, great, you don't have to force a pick of a QB and can get other talent. If Jones looks good and you really love a QB, you can draft the QB and maybe trade Jones to a QB desperate team and recoup a pick or two.
I don't see much gained by starting Taylor, and that is not a knock on him. I like him. He's the best backup QB the Giants have had in a long time.
I do not understand why some people feel the need to pigeon-hole people as "Jones supporters" and assign opinions to them they don't hold simply because they don't feel the need to join the mob in tarring and feathering him. I am a Giants fan. I want them to win. I don't see much gained in starting Taylor at this juncture in the franchise though.
Quote:
In comment 16258017 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16257978 djm said:
Quote:
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
TAylor has helped the team score approx 12 ppg. He's been a stabilizing player I will give him that. He's also had Barkley in the backfield. His defense has been better too. He's not going to play any better than he is right now. Jones can play better than this. He's the starting QB who had 3 bad games. You don't forever bench the guy for Tyrod Taylor unless shit is so alarmingly bad behind the scenes you're left with no choice. You fix this. That's what well run teams so.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor
Amazing how a defense just magically plays better when they aren't on the field 90% of the game because Jones can't seem to throw for 1st downs or move the offense at all.
Amazing how the worst o-line in the league (or whatever negative things Jones-excuse-makers were saying) just magically gets good after signing a free agent off his couch. [/quote]
In another post, Eric posted about how much better Glowinski has been since coming in after his benching. The OL was dreadful to start the season. I don't see why people feel the need to dispute that. And quite frankly, I don't know what anybody is watching who could dispute that.
Exactly. Add to that the defense has played quite well the past couple games. It’s amazing how myopic some are that act as if QB is the only factor
Amazing how a defense just magically plays better when they aren't on the field 90% of the game because Jones can't seem to throw for 1st downs or move the offense at all.
Amazing how the worst o-line in the league (or whatever negative things Jones-excuse-makers were saying) just magically gets good after signing a free agent off his couch. [/quote]
You've been saying this a lot. The first time I ignored it. This is a ridiculous take in a sea of ridiculous takes. I can't ignore this anymore.
Tyrod Taylor is not the reason why the defense has been better. Please cmon already.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
Quote:
In comment 16258136 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16258017 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16257978 djm said:
Quote:
Of so-so play from a 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, we’re going to bench and subsequently bury the starting qb who just signed a long term deal. Same qb coming off a career year in 22.
Don’t you think that’s a little rash?
The fact that 2022 was a "career year" for the nominal QB1 is probably why we're having this conversation in the first place.
Certainly one would hope that the performance gap between the $40 million starter and $5.5 million backup would be substantial, and while I'm sure there will be a litany of excuses presented, the fact remains that the backup has performed well enough in two games to at least ponder the question.
When the Giants tied WAS last year, Jones totaled 271 yards (rushing and passing) and one TD, with a fumble that led to a WAS FG. The Giants offense scored 20 points, 7 of which came on a 20 yard drive.
Yesterday, Taylor totaled 304 yards, two TDs, with no turnovers. The Giants offense scored 14 points, with a missed 42-yard FG after a 66-yard drive, and a Barkley fumble at the WAS 8 yard line after a 72-yard drive.
If we're going to be fair, I'm sure you would acknowledge that many of the people who were singing Jones' praises after last year's tie are the very people nitpicking Taylor's game yesterday because they only scored 14 points.
Ok....
it's still rash. Every point being made here doesn't change anything. You guys are nuts.
I understand that the contract necessitates that Jones will start when he’s healthy enough to do so. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a reasonable evaluation and discussion of Taylor’s “so so” performances relative to similar performances by Jones in what you describe as a “career year”.
That’s the problem, every halfway decent performance by Jones is evidence in his favor, a standard that isn’t applied to any other QB discussed on this board in comparison.
TAylor has helped the team score approx 12 ppg. He's been a stabilizing player I will give him that. He's also had Barkley in the backfield. His defense has been better too. He's not going to play any better than he is right now. Jones can play better than this. He's the starting QB who had 3 bad games. You don't forever bench the guy for Tyrod Taylor unless shit is so alarmingly bad behind the scenes you're left with no choice. You fix this. That's what well run teams so.
How many times do I have to acknowledge that Jones should start when healthy before you engage in a good faith discussion of Taylor’s performance relative to Jones?
Yeah, they only scored 14 yesterday. Gano missed a 42 yarder after a long drive, and Barkley fumbled after a long drive. Is any of that Taylor’s fault?
So let’s be clear, Jones is obviously going to start when he’s fit. I expect you to judge him as harshly as you judge every other QB.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
That's a ridiculous (and wrong) assumption of the positions and reasoning on so many people on all "sides"
Quote:
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
So you aren't one of the masses, and still haven't decided if you want Jones or not. Congrats for still being indecisive and not taking a position. Others have made theirs and are expressing it. And if you don't like the threads then you have a different option as well.
And I didn't make the thread worse to say why some fans are looking for Taylor to start. And it's not because they see him as our future QB.
Quote:
Quote:
We’ll see how TT plays next week. If he can convert any of this into actual points against a solid opponent, then fuck it, keep playing him.
Yea that's really fair. He has to put up a bunch of points against one of the best defenses in the league. Totally reasonable expectation of a back-up QB. Never mind that I can only think of like 3 QBs capable of doing that, and they have a lot of help/ are on a good football team. Mahomes/Chiefs; Eagles / Hurts and Dolphins / Tua come to mind.
So sure, let's play Daniel Jones forever / give him the benefit of any doubt/ totally ignore a QB who is in fact playing well behind that line; who actually throws a ball further than 4 yards with those receivers ; until we find a team where a back-up can step in and transform this pumpkin into a SB contender. Makes sense.
this right here is why posting and debating here is a fool's errand.
Who the hell every said play Jones forever??? Why the fuck do some of you have to twist shit into something twisted just to argue?
NO one ever said play him forever. NO ONE.
I didn't mean it literally.
It was not that long ago that Jones supporters were saying NO ONE could play behind that line. The Receivers sucked etc.
All of a sudden someone who isn't a terrible back-up QB gets the call and all of that is obviously proven wrong.
But now it has become "well the defense has played better" the "o-line has played better" Gee I wonder why?!!! Could it be there is someone playing QB who can do more than look at their first read and if they aren't wide open looks to take off running?
Quote:
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
That's a ridiculous (and wrong) assumption of the positions and reasoning on so many people on all "sides"
Now you don't want Jones to show you he was worth the investment? You were playing devil's advocate above to support that very point.
Quote:
In comment 16258188 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
to do with wanting the team to move on from Jones asap and this would be the franchise showing that they agree with the strategy.
The posters that want Jones to start over Taylor just want to hold that last gasp of air that he shows he was worth the investment. And, of course, to save face with their prior postings.
I couldn’t care less about being wrong on Jones. I went from supporting him in 2018/19 to wanting to move on from him after 2021. So I’m firmly in the middle and I don’t give a shit about anything other than what will win us games, unless of course you can guarantee a top 2 pick, then just play Taylor and purposely lose every game (we aren’t doing that).
The more posts like yours trying to go the tribal route, the worse these threads get. You don’t need to be a big Jones supporter to think he’s got the higher ceiling between the two players. You don’t have to be someone who dislikes Jones to see Tyrod isn’t really producing points.
So you aren't one of the masses, and still haven't decided if you want Jones or not. Congrats for still being indecisive and not taking a position. Others have made theirs and are expressing it. And if you don't like the threads then you have a different option as well.
And I didn't make the thread worse to say why some fans are looking for Taylor to start. And it's not because they see him as our future QB.
You can’t read then. I’m fine upgrading Jones and support picking a player in the next draft that does that. Taylor isn’t an upgrade, so I want to see Jones play over him until proven otherwise. 2 definitive statements that I’ve made repeatedly.
And no, your post was trash. Plenty of people are in the middle on this and don’t fall within either of your supposed only two categories.